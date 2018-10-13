NFL notebook: ‘We believe in Eli,’ Giants coach says

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Friday that the team is not considering benching quarterback Eli Manning.

“No,” Shurmur said firmly when asked if a change at quarterback is on the table. “We believe in Eli.”

Manning, 37, threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage in Thursday night’s 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and finished 24 of 43 for 281 yards. Much of his yardage came in garbage time or on short throws to running back Saquon Barkley (nine grabs, 99 yards), and 11 of his completions were behind the line of scrimmage.

“I know I can play better. I didn’t play well last night and I’ve got to make better decisions, just get back to doing my job,” said Manning, who was sacked four times and hit 13 times. Per ESPN, Manning posted a QBR of 9.0 (out of 100) when not pressured, compared to 0.7 when pressured.

— Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is officially questionable with a chest injury after being limited in practice all week, though most expect him to suit up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Do I think he will play? I’ll let the injury report give you the most updated information, but he’s been able to do some things in practice,” head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters.

–Los Angeles Rams wideouts Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp each practiced in full and remain on track to clear concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at the Denver Broncos.

Cooks and Kupp each left Week 5’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion, but both returned to limited practices on Thursday before going full on Friday.

–Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said his ailing left hamstring is improving after being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The second-year pro has played in just three of the Vikings’ five games due to the ailment, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry while rushing for 98 yards on 36 carries.

–New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, while cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are doubtful and out, respectively.

Crowell, who set a Jets record with 219 rushing yards (on just 15 carries) last week, has an ankle injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices before a limited session on Friday.

–Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with knee soreness, and head coach Doug Marrone said he is legitimately “50-50” to play.

Marrone also told reporters that running back Leonard Fournette — who was ruled out for Sunday earlier this week with a hamstring injury — has a chance to play in Week 7 after running on a side field Friday.

–The Atlanta Falcons will be without running back Devonta Freeman and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed.

Freeman missed Weeks 2-4 with a knee injury and returned for Week 5, but he did not practice this week while battling a bone bruise in his foot and a groin injury. Jarrett will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

–The Carolina Panthers should have tight end Greg Olsen back on the field for their Week 6 matchup against the Washington Redskins, barring a setback.

Olsen has been out since suffering a fractured right foot in Week 1 and had participated in a limited practice on Wednesday.

— Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston is doubtful to face the New England Patriots on Sunday night, and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas re-fractured his left leg during Thursday’s practice, the team announced.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters earlier in the week it was “a stretch” for Houston to play in Foxborough after he pulled his hamstring in Week 5. Also listed as doubtful is safety Eric Berry — who hasn’t played or practiced since early August due to heel soreness — while outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon is questionable with an ankle injury.

— The Indianapolis Colts’ injury list remains long, as five active players were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and six more were listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring) will miss his second consecutive game, and joining him will be tight end Jack Doyle (hip, out since Week 2), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring), safety Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck) and right tackle Denzelle Good (away, death in family).

Among those questionable is Eric Ebron (shin, quad, ankle, knee), who leads NFL tight ends with five touchdowns this season. He practiced in full on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

–Miami Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play when the team hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Tunsil was listed as questionable on Miami’s injury report, as was quarterback Ryan Tannehill (passing shoulder).

–Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters is believed to have torn a biceps muscle after leaving Thursday night’s game and not returning, according to an NFL Network report.

–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and placed left tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve, the team announced.

— The San Francisco 49ers apologized for initially leaving former quarterback Colin Kaepernick out of a photo gallery that displayed exploits of previous games against the Green Bay Packers.

–The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt $20,054 for a hit on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in Week 5, according to ESPN.

