NFL notebook: Tragedy strikes Browns DE Smith
The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was struck and killed on Interstate 90 in Cleveland after their car became disabled.
Smith and Petara Cordero, who had their first child together just four weeks ago, were driving Tuesday night, and a tire on Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini blew out. As a result, the sports car veered to the left and struck a center median. Smith and Cordero got out of the car.
A 47-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mazda 3 then hit the open passenger door of the Lamborghini, striking Cordero. The woman admitted to police she had been drinking, and toxicology results are pending.
Smith, 27, is in his second season with the Browns after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017).
–Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry sustained a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in the season opener, the team announced.
The Chargers said that Henry will continue to be evaluated and that a time frame for his return has not been determined. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Henry will be sidelined four to six weeks.
Henry, 24, has 85 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games (24 starts).
–New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining his second serious neck injury in the past three years, coach Adam Gase announced.
Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season because of an ailing neck, also missed five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries before signing a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December.
The 27-year-old Enunwa had one catch for minus-4 yards in New York’s 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
–Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has shed his protective boot, marking a positive step in his recovery from ankle surgery.
Green told reporters he has progressed to running on a gravity-assisted treadmill, but he stopped short of placing a timetable on a possible return.
–Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle practiced, and coach Sean McVay said he expected the veteran to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Weddle, signed by the Rams in the offseason, was in concussion protocol after leaving the team’s road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter. He took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
–Antonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots, but his future remains murky as NFL brass met to discuss how to handle his off-field conduct, according to USA Today.
–Bengals running back Joe Mixon is hopeful to play this weekend because his recovery from an ankle injury is progressing well.
–Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram’s rookie season has come to an end because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.
–Jennifer Lopez and the NFL are in talks over the performer taking the stage at the Super Bowl in February.
–Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James will miss “at least a couple of weeks” with a left knee sprain, head coach Vic Fangio said.
–San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sat out practice due to an ankle injury.
–The Patriots added depth to their offensive line by signing tackle Marshall Newhouse to a contract, the team announced.
–Former NFL and college quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a two-car accident.
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill avoids IR, could miss 4-6 weeks
Chiefs wide receiver
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be on the sideline for a month or more, but Kansas City’s Pro Bowl deep threat avoided being placed on injured reserve.
According to multiple reports, Hill won’t be allowed to do football activities for about a month and could miss six weeks. Official word from Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder is expected Wednesday.
Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter on Sunday and did not return to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory.
Burkholder said after the game that Hill was under the care of an ortho-trauma team in Jacksonville and added the team would provide a detailed update on his condition in “a day or two.”
The 25-year-old Hill signed to a $54 million contract extension on Friday.
In Hill’s absence, Sammy Watkins emerged as the lead option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.
Brown practices with Patriots on Wednesday
Antonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, but his future remains murky as the NFL meets on the same day to discuss how to handle his off-field conduct, according to USA Today.
Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed the former All-Pro wide receiver has been in Foxborough since Monday and took the practice field with Tom Brady and the rest of his new offensive teammates. Belichick wouldn’t say whether Brown is in the game plan or available to play Sunday. The Patriots are 17.5-point favorites at Miami.
USA Today reported Roger Goodell and the NFL are considering use of the commissioner’s exempt list for Brown while rape allegations against him are investigated. It is not known if Brown or his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, would be in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting centered around the matter.
Questioned repeatedly about Brown, his role with the team and how he fits in general, Belichick would only say Wednesday “We’re focused on Miami,” and “We’re getting ready for Miami.”
Based on the NFL Player Personnel Policy Manual, the exempt list can be applied “in unusual circumstances” with Goodell the sole authority in such matters. Players assigned to the list — including Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens following the release of a dramatic video showing him punching his then-fiance and Adrian Peterson during his time with the Minnesota Vikings while being investigated for child abuse — are not eligible to participate in games or practices, but receive pay and benefits as scheduled. They can attend the team facility but only for individual workouts, medical treatment, meetings, and any other non-football activities with the team’s approval.
Belichick finally said the Patriots would operate “one day at a time” with Brown and see where they stand this weekend.
“I’m done with that,” Belichick said after another attempt at a Brown question. “Anything on Miami?”
Meeting the media after practice, Brady declined to comment on the allegations against Brown.
“Miami’s a good team,” Brady said. “Going to get ready for them, and things that don’t involve me don’t involve me.”
The Dolphins have won five of the past six meetings with the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium but lost 59-10 at home to the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Asked about Brown on the practice field, Brady avoided specifics, saying, “Just like a lot of new players, trying to get up to speed and so forth. There’s a lot to learn.”
The quarterback didn’t comment when asked about reports that he invited Brown to live with him while the receiver gets settled.
Accuser Britney Taylor filed a civil suit against Brown and alleged he sexually assaulted her, but Brown said the accusations are false and Rosenhaus also defended his well-traveled client on ESPN on Wednesday.
“I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio Brown,” Rosenhaus said.
Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders on March 13 and released by the Raiders on Saturday, ending a brief but eventful stint with the team hours after posting on phone conversation with head coach Jon Gruden to YouTube. In the days prior, Brown posted a fine memo from the team to Instagram, confronted and threatened general manager Mike Mayock at practice over those fines, and offered a tearful apology for his behavior to the team on Friday morning.
In the months prior, Brown had been off the field for reasons related to frostbite-like symptoms on his feet from cryotherapy treatment and a spat with the NFL over use of his old, no-longer-approved helmet.
By fining Brown for conduct detrimental to the team, the Raiders struck all guarantees — totaling $29.5 million — from his contract.
By Sunday night, Brown and the Patriots agreed to an incentive-laden contract that includes $5 million up front and $4 million in additional bonus money he will recoup later.
Patriots sign OT Newhouse
The New England Patriots
The New England Patriots added depth to their offensive line by signing tackle Marshall Newhouse to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Newhouse will give the Patriots another option in respect to his former Texas Christian teammate Marcus Cannon, who exited New England’s 33-3 victory over Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.
Cannon is not expected to play for the Patriots in Sunday’s game against Miami (0-1).
Newhouse, who turns 31 later this month, has played in 114 career regular-season games (72 starts) for the Green Bay Packers (2010-13), Cincinnati Bengals (2014), New York Giants (2015-16), Oakland Raiders (2017), Buffalo Bills (2018) and Carolina Panthers (2018).
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Newhouse will take the roster spot made available after the Patriots traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets on Tuesday.
New England also signed defensive backs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Colby Gossett from the squad.
Jets WR Enunwa (neck) out for season
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining his second serious neck injury in the last three years, coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season due to an ailing neck, also missed five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries before signing a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December.
The 27-year-old Enunwa had one catch for minus-4 yards in New York’s 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
The Jets prepared for the loss of Enunwa with Tuesday’s trade with New England for Demaryius Thomas, who will join Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder in the team’s wide receiver ranks.
New York sent its AFC East rival a sixth-round pick in exchange for Thomas, who will be reunited with Gase. He spent five seasons coaching Thomas with the Denver Broncos, three as his position coach (2010-12) and two as his offensive coordinator (2013-14).
Gase told reporters that he expected Thomas to play Monday night against Cleveland (0-1), assuming the 31-year-old passes his physical.
Enunwa has recorded 119 receptions, 1,617 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games since selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The Jets filled Enunwa’s roster spot by claiming defensive end Jordan Willis off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.
A third-round pick in 2017 after starring at the NFL Scouting Combine, Willis has just two sacks and seven quarterback hits through 32 career games (two starts). He was waived by Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Newcomer Shelton grabs Greenbrier lead
Robby Shelton, making his debut as a full PGA Tour member, emerged as the leader Thursday on the first day of the circuit’s 2019-20 season.
Shelton shot an 8-under-par 62 to grab a two-shot edge in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Defending champion Kevin Na, Scott Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin and Zack Sucher are tied for second place after carding 64s at the Old White TPC.
Shelton, a 24-year-old former University of Alabama star who turned pro in 2016, won twice on Korn Ferry Tour last year to earn his PGA Tour card. Before Thursday, he hadn’t played in an event on the top-level tour in two years.
“I was pretty Steady Eddy today,” Shelton, who had nine birdies against a lone bogey, told the Golf Channel. “Just hit fairways and greens and had nine putts to fall. It was a pretty easy round today.
“(My game) is trending again. It’s feeling good again over the ball, and it’s exciting that it’s starting right now.
“I’m fired up. Last night it was tough to sleep. I’ve been waiting for this moment all season. After winning two times on the Korn Ferry, I knew it was coming, and I’m just super excited. It’s finally here.”
Na finished 4-under over his final six holes to climb the leaderboard.
Bryson DeChambeau, the only Top 10 player in the field, shot an opening-round 68. He said he had been doing a lot of equipment testing with his long irons, but the new clubs weren’t quite ready for him to compete with.
“The wedges right now are just not what I need them to be considering how soft the course is out there,” he told the Golf Channel. “Just not comfortable with the strike right now. I hit like four chunks with my wedges, which is not good. Just wasn’t comfortable with it.
“Wet conditions, soft conditions, has always been my Achilles heel. Hopefully I can get that resolved over the next couple of days.”
NOTES: The event moved from its traditional July spot to September. … The new cut rule will be in place, with the top 65 and ties advancing to the weekend with no MDFs (“made cut, did not finish” due to numbers restrictions). … Sam Burns (first-round 69), Kevin Chappell (71) and Jamie Lovemark (73) were making their returns from injury. … Jason Dufner (67) was in the field after finishing last season No. 136 in the FedEx Cup standings, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. … Zach Johnson (69) was making his event debut after also missing the playoffs for the first time in the FedEx Cup era. … Scottie Scheffler (65) was the lone golfer to earn fully exempt status on the PGA Tour solely through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. … KFT Championship winner Tom Lewis of England shot a 68 in his PGA Tour debut.
Neither the New England Patriots nor the
Bucs-Panthers game resumes after weather delay
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers resumed
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers resumed after a 26-minute weather-related delay in the first quarter Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Neither team had scored when play was halted with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Shortly after the resumption, Tampa Bay’s Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal for the game’s first points.
–Field Level Media
Bucs-Panthers game delayed by weather
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers entered a
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers entered a weather-related delay in the first quarter Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Neither team had scored when play was halted with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Vikings visit Packers seeking NFC North edge
The Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings rode stifling defenses to Week 1 victories. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, they’ll battle for early control of the NFC North.
“We know that they’re flying high right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the Vikings, who pounded Atlanta 28-12 in their opener. “They just put a thumping on a really good football team. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
While the Packers have a new coach in LaFleur, it’s the Vikings who have a vastly different approach to offensive football under offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and assistant head coach and offensive advisor Gary Kubiak.
Last season under former coordinator John DeFilippo, the Vikings had the fourth-highest pass percentage (64.4 percent) in the NFL. After Week 1 of this season, they have the highest run percentage (79.2 percent). Kirk Cousins threw only 10 passes against the Falcons.
Dalvin Cook ran roughshod behind the Vikings’ revamped offensive line and their new zone scheme. He rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. With rookie Alexander Mattison chipping in 49 yards, the Vikings piled up 172 rushing yards.
“Dalvin, No. 1, he’s a great person,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s a very, very hard worker. He’s a great leader. And then secondly, he’s got outstanding quickness. I’m amazed at his feet — just the way he can scoot through a hole, the way he can pick up his feet, the way he can accelerate, the vision he has and he’s a physical runner.
“You know, quite honestly, he’s always been pretty good. I think the maybe the area he’s improved the most in is catching the football.”
While Minnesota looked sharp in all three phases against the Falcons, Green Bay beat Chicago 10-3 behind a powerful performance by its defense. The Packers, however, will face a bigger challenge against Cook, Cousins and receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
“I was with (Cousins) in Washington (from 2012-13),” LaFleur said. “If you let him sit back there and have time, he’s going to pick you apart.”
To start 2-0 for the first time since 2015, the Packers are going to need more from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was just 18 of 30 for 203 yards and one touchdown against the powerful Bears defense. He struggled handling Chicago’s pressure, which is the calling card of Zimmer’s defense.
Zimmer, in fact, has had as much success against Rodgers as any coach in the NFL. The Vikings are 5-1-1 in their last seven games against the Packers, although Rodgers missed one of those and left another early with an injury.
“He’s had our number many times, as well,” Zimmer said. “I don’t really take much stock into that because each week’s a different week, and each game that we play him is always a tough, competitive game.
“He’s a great quarterback, a great leader, can throw the ball anywhere, and the game’s never over until that final gun goes off with him. It’s a sleepless week for me.”
Rodgers isn’t getting a lot of sleep, either, as he goes from facing last year’s top-ranked scoring defense to 2017’s top-ranked scoring defense.
“He’s a great coach,” Rodgers said. “I have a ton of respect for Mike Zimmer and what’s he’s done in this league. I love his demeanor. I have a lot of respect for him and the way him and his staff have gone about their business over the years.
“He obviously presents a really difficult challenge and an even greater challenge when you look at the personnel he’s got to work with, the number of Pro Bowlers on that side of the ball. It’s a tough week. You definitely think about all the different things they can do.”
–Field Level Media
Falcons look to end skid vs. Eagles in home opener
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed some home success against Atlanta in recent years, they know beating the Falcons on the road is a much tougher task.
Looking to build on a comeback victory from their opener, the visiting Eagles try to send the Falcons to their first 0-2 start in 12 seasons on Sunday night.
After rallying from a 17-0 second-quarter deficit to beat Washington 32-27 last weekend and winning its last three meetings (including playoffs) with Atlanta, Philadelphia has reason to feel confident heading into this prime-time matchup. It also helps that the Falcons are still a little shell-shocked from an ugly 28-12 opening loss at Minnesota.
Then again, those three straight Eagles all wins in this series came in Philadelphia, most recently 18-12 in the 2018 season opener. The Falcons have won the last two matchups in Atlanta, most recently in coach Dan Quinn’s debut in 2015. They’ve also won 10 of their last 11 home openers.
“They’re a different team when they play at home in front of their crowd,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during Wednesday’s press conference. “That’s why you can’t go off last week … It’s going to be a different atmosphere for us. It’s going to be a different team that we’re going to see.”
While the Eagles are 2-5 at Atlanta since 1997, and Pederson did a nice job of paying the host some lip service, the Falcons still must be better than they were against Minnesota.
Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 304 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns with his team down 28-0, but was also picked off twice and sacked four times. Running back Devonta Freeman managed just 19 yards and lost a fumble on eight carries, while the Atlanta defense yielded 172 rushing yards to the Vikings.
The defeat obviously didn’t sit well with Quinn, but he’s not about to abandon the plan he has for the Falcons, or their quest to return to the playoffs after last season’s 7-9 disappointment.
“I don’t want to make (it about) one game … that’s not indicative of who I think we will be. Or, who we were in that game,” said Quinn, who is trying to keep the Falcons from going 0-2 for the first time since 2007.
“We really believe in our process. We totally do. We’re committed to it, and we’ll play well because of it.”
That means stopping an Eagles offense that apparently cannot be kept down long. Against the Redskins, Carson Wentz went 28 of 39 for 313 yards with three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to DeSean Jackson, for 51 and 53 yards, while he posted 154 yards on eight receptions.
Philadelphia, however, needs to buckle down after giving up 370 passing yards to the Redskins. The Eagles recorded only one sack, and could be hurting up front with the loss of former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a season-ending foot injury. Fellow defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (toe) and defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) were limited at practice Wednesday.
Two of Ryan’s three career wins against the Eagles have come at home, but he’s posted just an 84.1 passer rating in eight overall meetings. In those eight, he’s completed 58.5 percent of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Atlanta placed 2019 first-round guard Chris Lindstrom on injured reserve due to a broken foot. Receiver Russell Gage is dealing with a concussion.
The Eagles last started 2-0 in 2016.
–Field Level Media
49ers release LB Smith, sign WR Williams
The San Francisco 49ers released former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Malcolm Smith, the team announced Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed Nick Williams to a one-year deal with the team dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back), Dante Pettis (groin) and Trent Taylor (foot).
Smith, a linebacker who was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII, appeared in just 12 games during two injury-plagued seasons with the 49ers since signing a five-year, $26.5 million contract in March 2017.
The 30-year-old Smith sustained a torn pectoral in his first training camp with the team that cost him the entire 2017 season before finishing with 35 tackles in 12 games in 2018.
Williams, 28, has recorded 30 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns in 26 games with the Washington Redskins (2013), Atlanta Falcons (2015-17), Tennessee Titans (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2018).
Eagles WR Jackson breaks finger at practice
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during Tuesday’s practice, multiple outlets reported.
Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six seasons with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.
Jackson spent three seasons with the Washington Redskins before playing the last two with the Buccaneers, with whom he had 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last year.
The Eagles open the season against the visiting Redskins on Sept. 8.
NFL notebook: Pats, Raiders reportedly were unaware of AB civil matter
Neither the New England Patriots
Neither the New England Patriots nor the Oakland Raiders were aware of rape allegations involving Antonio Brown until a civil sexual-assault lawsuit was filed by Britney Taylor, ESPN reported Thursday.
Representatives for Brown and Taylor have had discussions over the past few months but agreed to keep those discussions confidential before the suit was filed, sources told ESPN.
The confidentiality agreement could provide an explanation for Brown not notifying the Raiders nor the Patriots before he signed with New England on Monday.
The NFL plans to meet next week with Taylor, according to ESPN. Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, filed the lawsuit with the Southern District of Florida, accusing the wide receiver of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.
–Quarterback Sam Darnold is out indefinitely with mono and will not play Monday when the New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns. But that’s only the beginning of the bad news spreading for New York.
Darnold could wind up missing more than just one game, coach Adam Gase said, and he has already lost weight. The Jets play the New England Patriots in Week 3 before a bye the following week.
Le’Veon Bell played his first NFL game in 20 months last week, and the new Jets running back appeared to hold up fine. Gase said Bell would not practice because of a sore shoulder, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bell was scheduled for an MRI exam. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the exam was “mostly precautionary” and didn’t show any major damage or tears.
–Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. accused New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of encouraging “dirty hits” and said the coach’s tactics cost him much of the 2017 season.
Beckham injured his ankle in a 2017 preseason game against the Browns, whose defense was coached by Williams. The receiver, then with the New York Giants, eventually broke the ankle and missed 12 games that year.
“I had players on this team telling me that’s what he was telling them to do: take me out of the game, and it’s preseason,” Beckham told reporters. “So you just know who he is. That’s the man who’s calling the plays.”
–San Francisco rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday at Cincinnati, 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
Bosa hasn’t practiced this week due to ankle soreness. Lynch said the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft aggravated his injury on the first snap in last week’s 31-17 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“He’ll work kind of limited throughout the week, but he’s fully intending on playing,” Lynch said on 95.7 The Game, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “As far as the snaps, we’ll kind of see how that goes.”
–Eight players in their first year of eligibility highlight the 122 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Nominees include 63 offensive players, 43 defensive players and 16 from special teams. All represent the “modern era” of football, classified as players whose careers ended within the past 25 years.
First-time nominees are running back Maurice Jones-Drew; wide receiver Reggie Wayne; safety Troy Polamalu; linebackers Lance Briggs and Patrick Willis; special teamer Josh Cribbs; and defensive linemen Justin Smith and John Abraham.
–The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson six games without pay for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.
The suspension begins immediately for Dodson, who had been on the commissioner’s exempt list since rosters were cut to 53 players before the season-opening weekend.
–Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was listed as limited on the practice report, but he is set to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther told reporters that Conley will be “good to go” after what initially appeared to be a potentially serious neck injury.
–Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee.
Guice visited Dr. James Andrews on Thursday for a second opinion on his ailing knee, and the famed orthopedist performed the operation, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed. Gruden said the surgery was “minor.”
–In a quest for a safer helmet, the NFL is starting a $3 million program aimed at the development of new headgear that outperforms anything currently available.
Manufacturers, engineers and entrepreneurs all are welcome to submit prototypes in the NFL Helmet Challenge, with the goal of reducing head trauma.
The league will provide $2 million in grant funding to support development, with as much as $1 million awarded for a prototype that would be used to help reduce concussions.
Colts OT Garcia suspended for PED violation
Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia has been
Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.
The league made the announcement Monday.
Garcia, 25, was a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2017 but has yet to play in a regular-season game.
Garcia missed his rookie season due to blood clots in his lungs, reportedly losing more than 40 pounds. The Patriots released Garcia in May 2018 with a non-football injury designation.
The Colts added Garcia to their practice squad in October.
McIlroy rises to No. 3 in world rankings
Rory McIlroy will enter this week’s U.S. Open as the No. 3-ranked player in the world, moving up one spot on Monday following his seven-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Northern Irishman moved past England’s Justin Rose with his second victory and 10th top 10 finish in 12 events this year. McIlroy won The Players Championship in March and posted a pair of T8s before missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament.
He also rose to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings behind Matt Kuchar.
“Obviously a huge confidence builder not just for next week, but for the rest of the season,” McIlroy said after posting a 61 on Sunday. “To be tied for the lead and to play the way I did, play with that freedom and play with no inhibitions, take driver and stay aggressive …
“Hopefully sets up well for the rest of year, too.”
Two-time reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka will arrive at Pebble Beach this week atop the world rankings, followed by good friend Dustin Johnson. Johnson closed the gap a bit with a T20 in Canada, while Koepka posted a T50 in his first start since winning the PGA Championship last month.
Tiger Woods remained No. 5, followed by Italy’s Francesco Molinari, who moved up one spot past Justin Thomas. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele round out the top 10.
Jaguars DE Ngakoue wants extension, won’t attend minicamp
Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said he won’t take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp, scheduled to start Tuesday, because he’s frustrated by his lack of a contract extension.
“I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved,” Ngakoue said in a written statement. “I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come.”
The Jaguars selected Ngakoue, a product of Maryland, in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 48 games (47 starts) over three seasons with the Jaguars, he has produced 29.5 sacks.
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.
Ngakoue is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $2.025 million.
It’s another bump in a rocky offseason for the Jaguars.
Linebacker Telvin Smith said in May that he is taking the 2019 season off for personal reasons. Before that announcement, he and cornerback Jalen Ramsey drew the wrath of team executive vice president Tom Coughlin for failing to show up at voluntary organized team activities.
Ngakoue has at least one teammate in his corner as he makes his stand.
Running back Leonard Fournette tweeted on Monday afternoon: “Pay @YannickNgakoue @Jaguars”
Thomas encouraging others after melanoma scare
Justin
Justin Thomas shared in an Instagram post Thursday that he recently had a melanoma scare with a small mole on his left leg.
Thomas’ post include a picture of his leg with an incision and stitches on it. The golf star said early stages of melanoma were found in the mole, and he’s using his experience as a way to encourage others to get tested.
“Luckily, we found it at a time where there should be no problems going forward,” Thomas wrote. “That being said, EVERYBODY GO GET CHECKED!! No harm can come from it and it’s the best way to catch anything before it becomes a serious issue. Especially for all the junior golfers (and other athletes) spending so much time in the sun.”
Thomas finished tied for third at the Tour Championship last month after winning at the BMW Championship a week prior. The two good showings ended a run in which the 26-year-old placed outside the top 10 and missed the cut twice over a stretch of 11 tourneys, missing time during the skid with a wrist injury.
“It is so important to make sure you’re monitoring your body – no matter how old you are or how much sunscreen you use,” wrote Thomas. “It really got my attention, and hoping it does the same to y’all!”
‘Scalded’ Steelers look to bounce back against Seahawks
When
When Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked to evaluate various aspects of his team’s season opener at New England, he had a stock answer.
“We’re 0-1,” Tomlin said when asked at various points in his weekly news conference about the Steelers’ wide receivers, offensive line and new players.
That might have been the polite way to say the Steelers were humiliated 33-3 Sunday night on national television against the defending Super Bowl champions.
“We’ve got to put play on tape that reflects our intentions,” Tomlin said. “We’re all 0-1, and we better be scalded by that. There will be no division in this group. That’s how we are wired. This is what we put out there.”
The Steelers will look for marked improvement when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) on Sunday.
“We’re foaming at the mouth for our next opportunity, and we better be,” Tomlin said. “We’re focused on us as we prepare for those guys. With respect to them, we are focused on us and the things that we need to play winning ball.”
And that comes down to the smallest things. Four times against the Patriots, the Steelers needed to gain one yard for a first down on third or fourth down and failed. On another, at the New England 1-yard line on the first drive of the second half, they elected to kick a field goal to cut their deficit to 20-3.
“Third-and-1, convertible downs and you can’t stay on the field,” Steelers guard David DeCastro told The Athletic. “It’s tough as an offense, and then you get one-dimensional passing the ball, it just sucks.”
The remedy?
“Just go back to work. It’s one game,” DeCastro said. “Nobody’s panicking here yet. Obviously it’s not what you hoped for, not what you expected. Just get back on the horse, get back to work.”
The Seahawks are coming off a 21-20 victory against visiting Cincinnati despite being outgained in total yardage 429-234.
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard strike to Tyler Lockett on the first play of the fourth quarter that proved to be the winner.
Chris Carson rushed for just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries but had a 21-yard carry on a third-and-1 late in the game to help the Seahawks milk the clock. Carson also caught six passes for 34 yards and a score.
“We didn’t run the ball well,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “Seventy-five yards is not enough for us. We need to run the ball better than that. I felt like we’re not in command of the sticks. That’s where the play pass and everything fits together. We were behind a lot. We’ll be better.”
The Seahawks haven’t played in Pittsburgh since 2011, when they were shut out 24-0 with Tarvaris Jackson at quarterback. That was the last time Seattle was blanked.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder), fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) and center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) missed practice time this week, as did the Seahawks’ Lockett (back), centers Justin Britt (knee) and Joey Hunt (ankle), defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring).
Titans look to build momentum against Colts
Last year’s Tennessee Titans showed they could beat any team in the NFL. They rallied to beat the previous year’s Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia, in overtime and then pounded eventual champion New England in mid-November.
But Tennessee also showed it could lose to anyone. For instance, it followed up beating the Eagles with a brutal road loss to Buffalo. That defeat helped keep it out of the AFC playoffs at season’s end despite a third straight 9-7 mark.
So the task for the Titans (1-0) on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is two-fold: Validate an emphatic season-opening 43-13 win last week in Cleveland and put a fellow AFC South rival two games behind them right away.
Tennessee was impressive across the board against the highly hyped Browns, but its biggest strength was its defense. After ceding a touchdown on Cleveland’s first possession, it only allowed one more for the game’s remainder and picked off three Baker Mayfield passes in the fourth quarter.
Indianapolis coach Frank Reich refers to the scheme of Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees as a Rolodex defense.
“Their defense ranks high on the exotic scale,” Reich said. “He’s calling something different on every play. It’s like he’s dialing up the next card, the next call. And they do it well. And so that’s part of their DNA; that’s what they’ve been.”
New outside linebacker Cameron Wake found his way into the backfield all day against the Browns, finishing with 2 ½ sacks and surpassing the 100-sack mark for his career. The former Miami Dolphin was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
“It was a crazy offseason, but I think I landed in the right place,” he said. “This organization has welcomed me with open arms and obviously I want to do my part along with the guys up front.”
Wake will chase Jacoby Brissett around this week. In his first start since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24, Brissett hit 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Luck was one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, the feeling is that Brissett is a more than capable caretaker.
“He’s played in big games, whether that be in New England or Indianapolis,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of the former Patriots’ backup. “He was very efficient with the football last week. He’s got a strong arm, he can scramble, he can move, so he’s able to run whatever they need him to.”
It doesn’t hurt Brissett that Marlon Mack is becoming one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL. Mack carved up Los Angeles’ suspect run defense for 174 yards on 25 carries last week, and his presence will force any defense to respect a play fake.
Both teams figure to enter this game in good health. Wake and tight end Delanie Walker (non-injury related) were held out of practice Wednesday but figure to play, while the Colts hope to have defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) back after he missed the opener.
