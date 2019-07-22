NFL notebook: Texans place Watt, Hopkins on PUP list
The Houston Texans placed defensive end J.J. Watt and wideout DeAndre Hopkins on the active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday, indicating both players will sit out practice when training camp begins later this week.
Texans veterans report on Wednesday and begin practicing Thursday. Rookies reported Sunday.
Watt had cleanup surgery on his knee in January after Houston lost in the wild-card playoffs, but there’s no indication his recovery will threaten his regular-season availability.
Hopkins battled a shoulder injury late last season, saying after the playoff loss he tore ligaments “completely off the bone,” but reports at the time said he would not need surgery. He also fought a foot injury, but said in June he expected to be ready for training camp.
–Running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas are among six New England Patriots who will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list later this week, multiple outlets reported.
Michel had a knee scope this offseason but is expected to be ready in time for the regular season. Thomas tore his Achilles on Dec. 23, putting him at risk of missing regular-season games. If he is not activated from the PUP list before Week 1, he would have to miss at least six games.
Avoiding the PUP list is 2018 first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, a good sign as he recovers from a torn Achilles sustained last August. Wynn is the leading candidate to start at left tackle after the departure of Trent Brown via free agency and the retirement of free agent signee Jared Veldheer.
–The Miami Dolphins placed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton — whose left arm was amputated following a car crash earlier this month — on the reserve/non-football-injury list, effectively waiving him.
Norton will not count against the 90-man roster, but the team will still pay his $495,000 salary, and his medical bills will be covered by insurance through the NFL and the Dolphins.
The 22-year-old’s NFL career is over after his July 4 accident. He had six surgeries over a two-week span before being discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
–Tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver Anthony Miller are expected to be ready for the start of Chicago Bears training camp this week after both players underwent offseason surgeries, general manager Ryan Pace told reporters.
Burton had sports hernia surgery after missing the Bears’ playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a groin injury.
Miller had surgery on his shoulder after his rookie campaign, during which he hauled in 33 catches for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
