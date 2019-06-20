NFL notebook: Suspended Pats WR Gordon works with Brady
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon and quarterback Tom Brady got together for a workout this week.
Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.” ESPN reported the photo came from a workout Tuesday.
Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but Gordon’s future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
— Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported.
The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.
— The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Michael Roberts after he failed a team physical, according to multiple reports. The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical.
Roberts, 25, has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
Mickelson admits winning a U.S. Open unlikely
Mickelson admits winning a U.S. Open unlikely Mickelson admits winning a U.S. Open unlikely
One year away from his 50th birthday, Phil Mickelson is starting to accept what is becoming painfully obvious: His best chance to win a U.S. Open is likely gone.
Less than a week after he finished tied for 52nd at last weekend’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Mickelson was getting set to participate in the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn., but the topic of a certain Grand Slam tournament was still being discussed.
“I really don’t have many more chances,” Mickelson told reporters Wednesday from the Travelers Championship. “I probably have to come to the realization that I’m not going to win a U.S. Open.”
Mickelson has won the Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship once (2005) and the British Open once (2013), but the tournament he covets most has been just out of his reach.
He has teed off in the U.S. Open 26 times, and his best finish is second place, doing that a record six times. His most recent runner-up finish came in 2013.
Next year’s U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club at Mamaroneck, N.Y., where Mickelson fell apart on the 72nd hole of the 2006 championship, when he just needed a par for the title but made double bogey.
He has 44 victories in his career and still appears to be playing at an elite level, but playing his best during U.S. Open week is something he still desires. His last win came at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, and he also won in Mexico in 2018.
“When I do play well, I’m able to play at a comparable level to what I played like at the height of my career and I’m able to pick off wins,” Mickelson said. “I’m just not having as many opportunities.
“That’s been the hardest thing for me is having the energy levels and recovering and being focused for each shot in four rounds. But I’m not going to stop trying. You never know.”
Koepka early Open favorite
Koepka early Open favorite
Brooks Koepka
Koepka early Open favorite
Brooks Koepka fell short in his attempt to win his third consecutive U.S. Open on Sunday, but the four-time major champion has already been installed as the early favorite to win next month’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland.
PointsBet listed Koepka at 9/1 and FanDuel at 7/1, slightly ahead of Rory McIlroy (10/1 and 8.5/1), who will be an overwhelming crowd favorite as he seeks to win The Open in his home country. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods were all listed at 12/1 by PointsBet on Monday, while FanDuel had Woods at 9.5/1 and the other two at 12/1.
Gary Woodland held off Koepka at Pebble Beach to claim his first major championship and rise to No. 12 in the world rankings, but he is still only 66/1 by PointsBet.
The 148th Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush July 18-21.
Portrush native Graeme McDowell secured his entry into the event at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month. Despite posting a solid T16 finish at the U.S. Open, McDowell is still 42/1 by FanDuel while PointsBet isn’t yet offering a future wager on the 39-year-old.
However, PointsBet is offering 5,000/1 odds on 1995 Open champion John Daly.
The Open odds (via PointsBet)
Brooks Koepka, +900
Rory McIlroy, +1000
Dustin Johnson, +1200
Jordan Spieth, +1200
Tiger Woods, +1200
Justin Rose, +1600
Francesco Molinari, +1800
Jon Rahm, +2000
Tommy Fleetwood, +2200
Rickie Fowler, +2500
Justin Thomas, +2500
Xander Schauffele, +2500
Jason Day, +2800
Bryson DeChambeau, +2800
Tony Finau, +3000
Patrick Cantlay, +3000
Sergio Garcia, +3300
Hideki Matsuyama, +3500
Henrik Stenson, +4000
Alex Noren, +4000
Paul Casey, +4000
Phil Mickelson, +4000
Adam Scott, +4000
Patrick Reed, +5000
Louis Oosthuizen, +5000
Branden Grace, +5000
Marc Leishman, +5000
Matt Kuchar, +5000
Ian Poulter, +6000
Matt Wallace, +6000
Tyrrell Hatton, +6600
Matthew Fitzpatrick, +6600
Bubba Watson, +6600
Shane Lowry, +6600
Gary Woodland, +6600
Webb Simpson, +8000
Paul Dunne, +8000
Brandt Snedeker, +8000
Danny Willett, +8000
Russell Knox, +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello, +8000
Zach Johnson, +8000
Thomas Pieters, +8000
Eddie Pepperell, +9000
Chris Wood, +10000
Jimmy Walker, +10000
Kevin Chappell, +10000
Thorbjorn Olesen, +10000
Ryan Fox, +10000
Kevin Kisner, +10000
Haotong Li, +10000
Cameron Smith, +10000
Byeong Hun An, +12500
Emiliano Grillo, +12500
Ryan Moore, +12500
Brian Harman, +12500
Luke List, +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, +12500
Beau Hossler, +12500
Daniel Berger, +15000
Charl Schwartzel, +15000
Kevin Na, +15000
Jason Dufner, +15000
Keegan Bradley, +15000
Padraig Harrington, +15000
Joost Luiten, +15000
Alexander Levy, +15000
Peter Uihlein, +15000
Dylan Frittelli, +15000
Bernd Wiesberger, +15000
Si Woo Kim, +15000
Kyle Stanley, +15000
Charley Hoffman, +15000
Alexander Bjork, +17500
Hudson Swafford, +17500
Austin Cook, +20000
Ross Fisher, +20000
Russell Henley, +20000
Jorge Campillo, +20000
Charles Howell, +20000
Ernie Els, +20000
Jeunghun Wang, +20000
Danny Lee, +20000
Grayson Murray, +20000
Satoshi Kodaira, +25000
Stewart Cink, +25000
Mikko Korhonen, +25000
Paul Lawrie, +25000
Shubhankar Sharma, +25000
Todd Hamilton, +50000
Darren Clarke, +50000
Mark Calcavecchia, +50000
David Duval, +50000
Tom Lehman, +50000
John Daly, +50000
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Six birdies in the last 12 holes moved Tiger Woods up the leaderboard, but he was a non-factor in the 119th edition of the U.S. Open.
It was a minor consolation to Woods that he finished well at Pebble Beach, but he knows it was just a band-aid to a week’s worth of scabs and welts.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said after a final-round 69 that allowed him to finish at 2-under 282, well behind the leaders. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.”
The final round marked the lone time Woods broke 70 in four rounds on the scenic course on the northern California coast. But it sure didn’t come easy.
Woods bogeyed four of the first six holes and appeared to be en route to a dreadful day. He bogeyed the par-5 Nos. 1 and 2 to start off the round, failing to sink a five-foot putt on the second hole.
A bogey on the par-3 fifth hole was followed by another bogey on the par-5 sixth, leaving Woods’ mood as gloomy as the cloudy sky hovering over the course.
“It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total,” said Woods, “and that was our goal.”
The turnaround began with a birdie-2 on the 102-yard seventh hole and was followed with a birdie on the par-4 eighth.
After four straight pars, Woods finished with a flourish by nailing birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 18. Nos. 13 and 16 were par-4 holes — he began his late flurry by sinking a 40-foot putt on 13 — while Nos. 14 (582 yards) and 18 (539) were par-5s.
The ending left Woods with a positive way to conclude the tournament, even if he was never in contention.
“Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over,” Woods said. “Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able to (get a) turnaround.”
Woods has won three U.S. Open titles, but the most recent was the memorable 91-hole playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in 2008.
He said next up on his slate is getting some rest — “I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” Woods said — with an eye on being physically fresh next month for The Open Championship (formerly British Open) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out,” Woods said of a course in which he has never played or seen. “I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland nabs first major win at U.S. Open
Woodland nabs first major win at U.S. Open Woodland nabs first major win at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland fended off a challenge from the reigning champion and won his first major championship, shooting 2-under 69 during Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Woodland, who’s from Topeka, Kan., finished 13-under 271 for the tournament for a three-shot victory. The 35-year-old, who was a college golfer at Kansas, capped the round with a long birdie putt on the last hole.
Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion, made it interesting, finishing with 68 after a torrid start to the round. He ended up at 10 under.
Koepka, who won last month’s PGA Championship, posted birdies on five of the first six holes. He closed with six straight pars, barely missing a birdie putt on the final hole that would have closed the gap to one stroke at the time.
England’s Justin Rose (74), Xander Schauffele (67), Chez Reavie (71) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (68) tied for third place at 7 under.
Rose shared the top spot briefly on the final day but couldn’t stay there. He was undone by bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 15.
Woodland’s third bogey of the tournament came on the ninth hole Sunday. He gave another stroke back on No. 12.
Even with Koepka lurking, Woodland held it together.
With a birdie on the first hole, Rose pulled even with Woodland as the leaders began the round.
Webb Simpson, with birdies on three of the last six holes, shot the best round of the day at 5 under. That put him at 3 under and tied for 16th.
“Made the eagle on (No.) 6 to start me in the right direction,” Simpson said.
Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 69 for his best round of the tournament. He ended up at 2 under and tied for 21st place.
After four bogeys on the first six holes, he had six birdies the rest of the way.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said of the reason for the change of fortunes. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off.”
–Field Level Media
Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Woods' movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Moving day at the U.S. Open didn’t equate to an improvement in Tiger Woods’ fortunes.
His movement was one stroke back, one stroke forward, as he had five birdies and five bogeys in an even-par 71 round on Saturday on a cool day at Pebble Beach.
Woods also is even par through three rounds with a 213 total. He knows that placement doesn’t typically equate to any final-day surge occurring at the prestigious tournament being held on the northern California coast.
“I’ve had my chances to post good rounds — today, this week,” Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “Today was a perfect example. I fought back, and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”
Woods felt he needed a strong start on Saturday to try to work himself in the mix. Instead, the opposite happened, as he bogeyed two of the first three holes.
“Those are supposed to be some of the easier holes, and I’m a couple over and had to fight back the entire day, and I was able to clod around a few more, which is pretty good,” Woods said.
Woods seemed to escape his fog — on a day in which low-lying clouds blocked the sun from baking the course — with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
But a three-putt bogey on No. 7 pushed him over for the round. Another bogey on No. 12 hurt, but Woods scored birdies on three of the last five holes (14, 16 and 18) though he had another bogey on 15.
What stuck with Woods is he felt the course conditions were more favorable than the first two rounds, yet he didn’t take advantage.
“They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker,” he said. “I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot, then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”
The cool conditions presented another challenge for Woods, who said his body was aching throughout Saturday’s round.
“The forces have to go somewhere,” said Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries. “And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it. …
“Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”
–Field Level Media