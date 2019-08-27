NFL notebook: Reich rallies Colts behind Brissett
NFL notebook: Reich rallies Colts behind Brissett
Andrew Luck won’t play this season, and coach Frank Reich wants his Indianapolis Colts locker room to rally behind new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
“On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate (Luck) was,” Reich said. “At the same time, we can share an excitement and an enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us.”
Luck’s shocking retirement at age 29 on Saturday passed the proverbial baton to Brissett (5-12 as a starter). He was 4-11 with Indianapolis in 2017 when Luck missed the season with a shoulder injury.
–Tom Brady turned 42, signed a new contract and enters his 20th season in the NFL. In other words, he doesn’t entirely relate with Luck’s decision to retire before 30.
“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what he wants to do,” Brady said on his WEEI radio spot. “He had a great career, and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time.”
Brady rebounded from a torn ACL in 2008, but his injury toll doesn’t match Luck’s. The former No. 1 overall pick had a lacerated kidney, an 18-month shoulder injury requiring surgery that cost him the 2017 season, and a leg-ankle issue that preceded his retirement.
–In an interview with Maxim, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to be a Dallas Cowboy for life.
“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott told the magazine.
Elliott is currently holding out for a renegotiated contract and training on his own in Cabo, Mexico. It was reported recently that Dallas offered to make him the NFL’s second-highest paid running back.
–Companies are lining up to protect Antonio Brown with a custom-built helmet he’d be paid to wear, agent Drew Rosenhaus said of the Oakland Raiders wide receiver.
Rosenhaus said Brown was “going to move on” after a second grievance over his preferred — but no longer NFL-approved — headwear was denied.
The plan for moving on could include an endorsement with a company offering to craft a helmet to Brown’s preference.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he feels “very strongly” that the team will not trade seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.
Williams, 31, is in the midst of a holdout due to reported dissatisfaction with the organization. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Williams is healthy after surgery to remove a growth on his head earlier this year.
–A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport that the league fined Titans running back Dion Lewis $28,075 for unnecessary roughness and lowering his helmet in Tennessee’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the Patriots.
Despite Lewis going unpenalized on the play, the eighth-year veteran will still be docked big money despite players only receiving minimal preseason pay — reportedly $2,000 weekly for NFL veterans from the start of training camp through the week before the regular season starts.
–Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of cocaine possession and waived his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesperson.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H.
Chung, 32, was indicted earlier this month after police allegedly found cocaine at his home near Lake Winnipesaukee on June 25. The Class B felony charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
–The Kansas City Chiefs are signing quarterback Matt Moore after losing Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in Saturday’s preseason game against San Francisco, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Henne, 34, is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is not out for the season. Moore, 35, made his NFL debut with Carolina in 2007 and spent seven seasons with Miami (2011-17).
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, returning from a heart procedure, went through his first full practice and could play in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday.
McGary, the 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft, mostly worked with the second team at right tackle early in camp before undergoing cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
–The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes from the physically unable to perform list.
The 2018 first-rounder has worked his way back from a torn left ACL sustained in Week 6 against Arizona. Hughes finished his rookie season with 22 tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
–The Cardinals signed defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, per a tweet from the player’s agent.
McDonald, 32, played in 15 games with Oakland last season, posting 31 tackles and two sacks.
–Field Level Media
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ reported safe
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.
Police said Tuesday evening that Torrold “Rod” Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Smart was a “missing endangered person” and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
–Field Level Media
Packers claim TE Roberts off waivers from Lions
The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end
The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday, according to multiple reports.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical. New England was expected to have interest in claiming Roberts, but Green Bay had a higher waiver priority.
Roberts, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017 after catching 13 touchdowns as a senior. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
He’ll join a Packers tight end group that includes veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis and third-round rookie Jace Sternberger.
New England has been searching to bolster the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski earlier this year.
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans RB Lewis fined for lowering helmet
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL fines.
A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport on Monday that the league fined Titans running back Dion Lewis $28,075 for unnecessary roughness and lowering his helmet in Tennessee’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Despite Lewis going unpenalized on the play in question, the eighth-year veteran will still be docked big money despite NFL players only receiving minimal preseason pay. Yahoo Sports reported Monday that veteran players receive $2,000 weekly from the beginning of training camp through the week before the regular season starts.
Lewis, 28, reportedly played just 10 snaps in the game, recording four carries for 16 yards and one catch for 9 yards.
Lewis is entering his second season with the Titans after spending three years with the Patriots (2015-17), in addition to two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12). He also was on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster in 2014 but didn’t get into a game.
He started seven of 16 games in 2018, rushing for 517 yards on 155 carries while adding 59 receptions for 400 yards.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Blood clots may end season for Pats C Andrews
The New England Patriots may lose starting center David Andrews for the season because of blood clots in his lungs, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
Andrews, 27, reportedly has been hospitalized for treatment of his condition. Regardless if he can return in 2019, he is expected to be sidelined for a substantial portion of the season.
Entering his fifth NFL season, all with New England, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman started every game in the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2018.
One of the team captains last season, Andrews has played 60 of a possible 64 games in the past four seasons, including 57 starts.
Andrews was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. After starting every game for New England in 2016, another Super Bowl-winning campaign, he inked a three-year, $9 million contract extension in May 2017.
Ted Karras, 26, is the projected backup center behind Andrews. Karras, whose great uncle is College Football Hall of Famer Alex Karras, has played in 45 games (five starts) — although primarily at guard — since the Patriots took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Illinois.
–Field Level Media
Saints, WR Thomas discussing long-term deal
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is headed for paydirt, one way or another.
General manager Mickey Loomis said on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints and Thomas have begun talks geared toward a long-term deal. Thomas is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
ESPN reported Tuesday that negotiations with Thomas are “progressing,” and that the Saints are “comfortable” with making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
Thomas had 125 receptions for 1,405 yards in 2018, when he was a first-team All-Pro selection.
The Saints recently agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Cam Jordan, but locking up Thomas might be pushed into the 2020 offseason.
If the two sides are far apart on value, Thomas is expected to be given the franchise tag. The tag value for 2019 was $16.7 million.
Thomas’ four-year deal signed as a second-round pick out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Koepka early Open favorite
Koepka early Open favorite
Brooks Koepka
Koepka early Open favorite
Brooks Koepka fell short in his attempt to win his third consecutive U.S. Open on Sunday, but the four-time major champion has already been installed as the early favorite to win next month’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland.
PointsBet listed Koepka at 9/1 and FanDuel at 7/1, slightly ahead of Rory McIlroy (10/1 and 8.5/1), who will be an overwhelming crowd favorite as he seeks to win The Open in his home country. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods were all listed at 12/1 by PointsBet on Monday, while FanDuel had Woods at 9.5/1 and the other two at 12/1.
Gary Woodland held off Koepka at Pebble Beach to claim his first major championship and rise to No. 12 in the world rankings, but he is still only 66/1 by PointsBet.
The 148th Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush July 18-21.
Portrush native Graeme McDowell secured his entry into the event at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month. Despite posting a solid T16 finish at the U.S. Open, McDowell is still 42/1 by FanDuel while PointsBet isn’t yet offering a future wager on the 39-year-old.
However, PointsBet is offering 5,000/1 odds on 1995 Open champion John Daly.
The Open odds (via PointsBet)
Brooks Koepka, +900
Rory McIlroy, +1000
Dustin Johnson, +1200
Jordan Spieth, +1200
Tiger Woods, +1200
Justin Rose, +1600
Francesco Molinari, +1800
Jon Rahm, +2000
Tommy Fleetwood, +2200
Rickie Fowler, +2500
Justin Thomas, +2500
Xander Schauffele, +2500
Jason Day, +2800
Bryson DeChambeau, +2800
Tony Finau, +3000
Patrick Cantlay, +3000
Sergio Garcia, +3300
Hideki Matsuyama, +3500
Henrik Stenson, +4000
Alex Noren, +4000
Paul Casey, +4000
Phil Mickelson, +4000
Adam Scott, +4000
Patrick Reed, +5000
Louis Oosthuizen, +5000
Branden Grace, +5000
Marc Leishman, +5000
Matt Kuchar, +5000
Ian Poulter, +6000
Matt Wallace, +6000
Tyrrell Hatton, +6600
Matthew Fitzpatrick, +6600
Bubba Watson, +6600
Shane Lowry, +6600
Gary Woodland, +6600
Webb Simpson, +8000
Paul Dunne, +8000
Brandt Snedeker, +8000
Danny Willett, +8000
Russell Knox, +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello, +8000
Zach Johnson, +8000
Thomas Pieters, +8000
Eddie Pepperell, +9000
Chris Wood, +10000
Jimmy Walker, +10000
Kevin Chappell, +10000
Thorbjorn Olesen, +10000
Ryan Fox, +10000
Kevin Kisner, +10000
Haotong Li, +10000
Cameron Smith, +10000
Byeong Hun An, +12500
Emiliano Grillo, +12500
Ryan Moore, +12500
Brian Harman, +12500
Luke List, +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, +12500
Beau Hossler, +12500
Daniel Berger, +15000
Charl Schwartzel, +15000
Kevin Na, +15000
Jason Dufner, +15000
Keegan Bradley, +15000
Padraig Harrington, +15000
Joost Luiten, +15000
Alexander Levy, +15000
Peter Uihlein, +15000
Dylan Frittelli, +15000
Bernd Wiesberger, +15000
Si Woo Kim, +15000
Kyle Stanley, +15000
Charley Hoffman, +15000
Alexander Bjork, +17500
Hudson Swafford, +17500
Austin Cook, +20000
Ross Fisher, +20000
Russell Henley, +20000
Jorge Campillo, +20000
Charles Howell, +20000
Ernie Els, +20000
Jeunghun Wang, +20000
Danny Lee, +20000
Grayson Murray, +20000
Satoshi Kodaira, +25000
Stewart Cink, +25000
Mikko Korhonen, +25000
Paul Lawrie, +25000
Shubhankar Sharma, +25000
Todd Hamilton, +50000
Darren Clarke, +50000
Mark Calcavecchia, +50000
David Duval, +50000
Tom Lehman, +50000
John Daly, +50000
–Field Level Media
Well-traveled QB McCown announces retirement
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday.
His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.
He started 22 games for the Cardinals, the most he had in any of his NFL stops.
“But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone,” he wrote at The Players’ Tribune website. “I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.
“Because it’s been one heck of a journey.”
McCown played in 99 games (76 starts) across 16 seasons, completing 1,581 of 2,628 passes for 17,707 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017. He appeared in four games (three starts) last season, serving as a backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
McCown’s career also took him to the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
“At the end of the day, no matter what team I was on, I tried to serve it to the best of my ability, and I tried to influence my team in a positive manner. I hope I did that,” McCown wrote.
“And I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared, and I gave it everything I had, every time. I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be back at Cardinals rookie camp, but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”
McCown has done analyst work for ESPN and wrote that he plans to do more of that, as well as coach his two sons, who are high school quarterbacks.
–Field Level Media
Vikings activate CB Hughes from PUP list
The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
The 2018 first-round pick has been working his way back from a torn left ACL suffered in a Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Hughes finished his rookie season with 22 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He also ran back two punts for 13 yards and four kickoffs for 107 yards.
Hughes rejoined the Vikings at practice Monday and will look to earn playing time behind starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.
–Field Level Media
Falcons’ 1st-rounder McGary returns to practice
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, returning from a heart procedure, went through his first full practice Monday and could play in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday night.
McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 draft, mostly worked with the second team at right tackle early in camp before undergoing cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary previously had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive. NFL teams were aware of his condition before the draft.
“It’s awesome,” he told reporters Monday about being cleared to practice. “It’s been really boring just having to sit in meetings and not getting to do anything in practice. The little bit of gratification you get throughout is gone. It’s been really awesome getting to play again.”
The 6-foot-6, 306-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Coach Dan Quinn said he had anticipated McGary to compete for the starting job if healthy throughout camp, and it’s unclear how quickly the rookie can make a move or if he’ll play Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Part of getting ready to play is participating fully in practice and having the confidence to do that,” Quinn said. “We’ll take him all the way through today and tomorrow, but as far as the first day goes, he definitely hit all of the markers that we were hoping to hit. He looked good and felt (like) himself out there, so that was important.”
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Gruden ‘strongly’ believes LT Williams won’t be traded
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday he feels “very strongly” that the team will not trade left tackle Trent Williams.
Williams, 31, is in the midst of a holdout due to his dissatisfaction with the organization and would like to be traded.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Williams is healthy and ready to play after surgery to remove a growth on his head earlier this year.
According to reports, the seven-time Pro Bowler does not have any plans to report to Washington in the near future.
Williams has spent his entire career with the Redskins after being drafted fourth overall out of Oklahoma in 2010.
–Field Level Media
Reich rallies Colts behind backup QB Brissett
Andrew Luck will not
Andrew Luck will not suit up for the Colts this season, and head coach Frank Reich wants his Indianapolis locker room to embrace the reality and rally behind backup-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett.
“On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate (Luck) was,” Reich said. “At the same time, we can share an excitement and an enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us. Ultimately, it’s not how good any one player is, it’s not. It’s about how good we are as a team.”
Luck announced his retirement from the NFL at age 29, ending a collective pining from Colts fans for his return from a latest injury setback — to his ankle/calf — in time for Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 8.
Luck will not be lining up for the Colts or any other team this season or the foreseeable future, not after officially announcing his retirement over the weekend and passing the proverbial baton to Brissett. Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. It was that volatile cycle of “injury, pain, rehab,” in Luck’s words, that led Brissett to this point.
“It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions,” Brissett said. “Main thing is not being able to see Andrew every day. Ups and downs, but it’s on the way up now. … I was shocked (at Luck’s retirement). Then we had a long conversation. It was emotions going back and forth. You sit down with him and you understand his decision. He’s one of my good friends. It’s tough. He was like smiling at the end. That’s what helped me gain clarity and understand the situation. Seeing him smiling. I wish him the best. We’ll talk long after our football careers.”
Reich himself was a backup quarterback in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and knows what it’s like to deliver when your number is called. He’s also helped coach a backup into a starring role. As quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich aided in readying Nick Foles to replace injured starter Carson Wentz and eventually beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
In this particular instance, the injury history of Luck helped Brissett get in plenty of work with the first-team offense. Reich estimated Brissett has taken more than 1,200 snaps with the starters since offseason workouts began.
“You can just feel his presence in the huddle and on the field,” Reich said. “The confidence that’s he’s had, the chemistry with his receivers. We all know Andrew and (wide receiver) T.Y. (Hilton) had a unique chemistry and connection. I can feel that developing. That’s been very important that Jacoby has taken all those reps.”
Hilton and Brissett were among the few who knew Luck was planning to address the team in the locker room on Saturday night. Hilton said the entire locker room, with more than 100 people inside, was dead silent during Luck’s comments that left most of the club in utter shock and disbelief.
“He’s ready,” Hilton said Monday of Brissett. “And I know he can’t wait to go out there and show he’s ready.”
–Field Level Media
U.S. heavy favorite to retain Presidents Cup
With the close of the FedEx Cup
With the close of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the next marquee event on the men’s golf calendar is the 2019 Presidents Cup to be held Dec. 9-15 in Victoria, Australia.
U.S. captain Tiger Woods has yet to name his four alternates, but sportsbooks already see his side as the overwhelming favorite. For as many Ryder Cup struggles as the U.S. has suffered through over the past two decades, it has won the past seven Presidents Cups – often by large margins – and has not lost one since 1998.
The International Team is comprised of players from around the world, outside of Europe. The International side lost by a lone point in 2015, but the Steve Stricker-led U.S. team posted a resounding 19-11 win two years ago at Liberty National in Jersey City – the site of the first leg of this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.
PointsBet is offering the U.S. as a -251 favorite, compared to +225 for the International team and a +1200 moneyline on a tie — which has happened only once time in the previous 12 Presidents Cups. DraftKings is event more bullish on a U.S. victory (-305), while offering the International team at +275 and a +1400 moneyline on a tie bet.
The Presidents Cup has been held biennially since 1994. It was moved to odd numbered years after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks pushed back that year’s Ryder Cup.
Each team will be comprised of 12 players, with the first eight earning automatic spots through a points system.
This year’s U.S. team will be led by No. 1-ranked Brooks Koepka, No. 3 Dustin Johnson and No. 5 Justin Thomas. No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Xander Schauffele and No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau give captain Tiger Woods six players currently ranked in the top 10.
Woods, ranked No. 8, has not ruled putting himself on the team as well. Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar also qualified, with the next five players in the points standings being Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Woods, Chez Reavie and Kevin Kisner.
Captain Ernie Els’ International team is led by Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama and also includes Australians Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, China’s Haotong Li and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.
Woods and Els will make their captain’s picks the week of Nov. 4.
–Field Level Media
Well-traveled QB McCown retires, joins ESPN
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday.
His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.
He started 22 games for the Cardinals, the most he had in any of his NFL stops.
“But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone,” he wrote at The Players’ Tribune website. “I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.
“Because it’s been one heck of a journey.”
The journey now takes him to ESPN, where he will join the network as an NFL analyst, starting Wednesday, when he will appear on multiple shows.
“Josh knows the game and is widely respected throughout the league,” ESPN vice president for NFL studio shows Seth Markman said in a statement. “Every quarterback room he was in as a player, he made better. Now we’re excited to welcome him to ESPN.”
McCown played in 99 games (76 starts) across 16 seasons, completing 1,581 of 2,628 passes for 17,707 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017. He appeared in four games (three starts) last season, serving as a backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
McCown’s career also took him to the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
“At the end of the day, no matter what team I was on, I tried to serve it to the best of my ability, and I tried to influence my team in a positive manner. I hope I did that,” McCown wrote.
“And I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared, and I gave it everything I had, every time. I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be back at Cardinals rookie camp, but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland rises to No. 12 in world rankings after U.S. Open win
With his first major championship win on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland moved up to a career-best No. 12 in the world golf rankings.
Woodland beat out two-time defending champion and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka by three shots at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 69 for a 13-under 271 total to become just the fourth player in history to record four sub-par rounds en route to hoisting the trophy.
Woodland climbed 13 spots after his win at Pebble Beach. He started the week ranked No. 25.
“I’ve worked hard my whole life. I’ve been surrounded by amazing people and I always just wanted to be successful. I didn’t know what it was, what I was going to do. I fell in love with golf, and it’s transcended to today,” Woodland said.
“People probably growing up said the U.S. Open wouldn’t suit me, because I’m a long hitter, I’m a bomber. Coming to Pebble Beach, on top of that, it’s a shorter golf course. And I went out and proved, I think to everybody else, what I always believed — that I’m pretty good.”
Woodland also rose from ninth to fifth in the FedEx Cup standings; Matt Kuchar remained in first place.
Koepka, who shot 68 on Sunday to finish alone in second place, remains the world’s No. 1 player for the 13th straight week while Dustin Johnson, who finished tied for 35th, stays at No. 2.
There was some minor shuffling among the top 10.
England’s Justin Rose, who finished tied for third at Pebble Beach, moved up to No. 3 while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped to No. 4 after finishing tied for ninth place. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 championship at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes with a 12-under 272 total, remains No. 5.
Flip-flopping the final two spots in the top 10 are Xander Schauffele, who moved to No. 9 after finishing tied for third on Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who dropped a spot to No. 10 with a T-35 finish.
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge of cocaine possession and waived his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesperson.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H.
Chung, 32, was indicted earlier this month after police allegedly found cocaine at his home near Lake Winnipesaukee on June 25.
The Class B felony charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
The Patriots issued the following statement last week: “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Chung was not with the team for Thursday’s preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers, but NESN reported that he returned to the practice field Sunday.
A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).
–Field Level Media
Cardinals sign veteran DT McDonald
The
The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald on Monday, according to a tweet from the player’s agent.
McDonald, 32, played in 15 games with the Oakland Raiders last season and posted 31 tackles and two sacks.
Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick with Cincinnati in 2009, he has played in 112 NFL games with the Bengals (2010), Seattle Seahawks (2011-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17) and Raiders.
He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle and has registered 279 career tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
USWNT’s Lloyd, NFL kicker? ‘I could do it’
When diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Carli Lloyd attended a practice last week, her intention was not to audition to become an NFL placekicker.
But the United States women’s national team star wound up repeatedly drilling 40-yard field goals and nailing an attempt from 55 that went viral, prompting conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into professional football.
“I know that I could probably do it,” Lloyd said, adding in a Sports Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her kicking session.
“The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this,” she told NBCSports.com.
Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles. The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of the viral nature of the video.
“I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women,” Lloyd told NBC.
Lloyd, who has 113 career goals, is noted as one of the more accurate scorers in soccer. Of course, there’s no requirement for tackling 230- to 300-pound men in women’s soccer, but Lloyd seems only mildly concerned with that proposition.
“Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me,” Lloyd said. “You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs to sign backup QB Moore
The Kansas
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran quarterback Matt Moore, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
The Chiefs needed a new backup for Patrick Mahomes after losing Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Moore, 35, made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers in 2007 and spent seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-17.
He has a career record of 15-15 as a starter, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 6,938 yards with 45 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
Henne, 34, was scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday and is not likely to return this season.
–Field Level Media
RB Elliott wants to be a Cowboy ‘for … life’
In an interview with Maxim published Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to play his entire career with the organization.
“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott told Maxim. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”
Elliott is currently in a holdout over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team in Cabo, Mexico. It was reported recently that the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. Reports indicate the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley.
The Cowboys are also juggling negotiations with multiple players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, whose deals expire after the 2019 season.
Owner Jerry Jones said he plans to keep Elliott and continues to reference his history of getting contracts done with holdouts before the starter of the regular season. Elliott’s current deal is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
In 2018, Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.
“It’s great being a Dallas Cowboy,” Elliott told Maxim. “The fanbase we have is the biggest in football, probably the biggest in sports. It’s a dream come true.”
–Field Level Media
Brady on Luck retirement: ‘His life’
Tom Brady turned 42,
Tom Brady turned 42, signed a new contract and is in attack mode entering his 20th season in the NFL. Suffice it to say, he doesn’t entirely relate with Andrew Luck’s decision to retire at 29.
“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what he wants to do,” Brady said Monday in an interview with WEEI. “He had a great career, and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport, and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples.”
Brady bounced back from a torn ACL in 2008, but his injury toll doesn’t stack up to Luck’s. The former No. 1 overall pick had a lacerated kidney, an 18-month shoulder injury that required surgery and cost him the entire 2017 season, and a current leg-ankle issue that prompted his retirement Saturday.
Often credited for his mental toughness and drive, Brady said there isn’t just one factor in his ability to last two decades at the most demanding position in the league.
“There’s definitely a physical element,” Brady said. “There’s definitely an emotional element. I think there is a mental element. Everything in my view really has to come together for you to be the best version of yourself as a player, and it takes a lot of support. It takes a lot of people. You see, certainly, you can see me as an individual doing that. I have the support of my teammates, my coaches, my family, my friends, Alex (Guerrero), my training system. All those things really need to come together in order to continue to achieve. There’s moments where it is very challenging whether it’s physically, emotionally, or mentally … you need somebody to help you push through the hard parts because it’s not all easy. It’s a great challenge, but it is very rewarding when you meet the challenge, too.”
Jacoby Brissett takes over for Luck after starting his career in New England behind Brady, who expects good things from the Colts despite the change. Brady said he was not surprised to hear Luck booed on Saturday night after the Bears played the Colts in Indianapolis.
“In the moment, I try and not make any decisions on emotion. We are emotional beings. They just ebb and flow,” he said. “That is just part of life in my view.”
–Field Level Media
