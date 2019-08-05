NFL notebook: Pats, Brady reportedly close to extension

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are nearing a contract extension that would tie the quarterback to the franchise beyond his upcoming 20th NFL season, according to multiple reports Sunday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for a two-year extension that will increase his salary from $15 million this year to $23 million. Full terms were not available.

Brady celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday and is about a month away from beginning defense of his sixth Super Bowl title.

Despite his age, Brady played all 16 games and threw for 4,355 yards last season, completing 65.8 percent of his passes to go with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He ranks fourth all-time in passing yards with 70,514.

–Former wide receiver Jordy Nelson officially retired from the NFL as a Packer after signing a one-day contract with Green Bay.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who released Nelson shortly after the 2017 season after 10 years with the team, made the announcement. Nelson will be in Green Bay for a news conference on Tuesday, the team announced.

In 10 career seasons, Nelson had 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns. In Super Bowl XLV, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the MVP and Nelson had nine receptions for 140 yards and a TD in a 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

–Colt McCoy held the No. 1 spot when the Washington Redskins released their first depth chart of training camp.

Coming back from a broken leg suffered last December, the 32-year-old veteran is followed by offseason trade acquisition Case Keenum at No. 2 and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins at No. 3.

McCoy has passed for 5,958 yards, 29 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 38 games with the Cleveland Browns (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013) and Redskins. He has a 7-20 record as a starter.

–Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt passed his physical and was activated from the physically unable to perform list, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection had been slowed by tightness in his left hamstring to begin training camp.

Watt, 24, tallied 13 sacks, six forced fumbles, 68 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 16 starts last season. The 2017 first-round pick from Wisconsin made the NFL All-Rookie Team that year with seven sacks, one interception and 52 tackles in 15 starts.

–The Houston Texans waived running back D’Onta Foreman, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

The third-year player missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in a Nov. 19, 2017, win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Foreman reported to camp seemingly in shape, but coach Bill O’Brien had declined to tab him as the backup to starter Lamar Miller. The coaching staff was reportedly upset by his work habits and tardiness to meetings.

–Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ended his holdout and reported to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, but without a new deal.

Ngakoue didn’t attend minicamp in June and had been a holdout through the first 11 days of camp.

Ngakoue, 24, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $2.025 million. He faces a fine of just over $500,000 for the missed time.

–The New York Jets added tight end Nick Truesdell to the roster ahead of their preseason opener Thursday against the Giants.

In a corresponding move, the Jets waved offensive lineman Tyler Jones.

Truesdell, who played college ball at Cincinnati and Grand Rapids Community College, had several stints in the Indoor Football League as well as the Arena Football League. The 25-year-old Truesdell also had brief stays with the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings.

–Longtime NFL journalist Don Banks died in Canton, Ohio, at the age of 56.

Banks had just started a new job with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and had covered the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Saturday night.

Banks, who previously worked more than 16 years for Sports Illustrated, died in his sleep.

