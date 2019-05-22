NFL notebook: Patriots extend Edelman through 2021
The Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million to perhaps keep Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman in New England for his entire career.
According to multiple reports, the extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.
The 32-year-old wide receiver’s contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in June 2017.
Since the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman has played in 115 regular-season games and tallied 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 18 postseason games, he has won three Super Bowl rings and caught 115 passes for 1,412 yards and five scores.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, multiple media outlets reported.
The deal comes a day after the team “mutually parted ways” with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who, coincidentally, was chosen one pick after Suh in the 2010 NFL Draft.
The Bucs also claimed former New York Jets tight end Jordan Leggett off waivers, after he was waived Monday.
–As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 organized team activities got underway, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pinned the team’s 2018 struggles on himself.
“I lacked in leadership,” Roethlisberger told reporters. “Because that’s my job as the leader of this team, to get us to the playoffs. I’m gonna need to focus and refocus my energy and time on, how can I be a better leader to get us back to the playoffs?”
The comments came a day after Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, KDKA, he probably went “too far” in making critical comments about wide receiver Antonio Brown last year.
–Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck sat out the first day of organized team activities due to a minor calf strain.
The injury isn’t considered serious, and the Colts are likely just being cautious with the 29-year-old franchise quarterback.
–The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, according to an Uproxx report.
The league is expected to officially announce the news, and potentially the hosts of other future drafts, on Wednesday, as owners hold spring meetings in Florida this week.
Cleveland, Kansas City and Denver were among the finalists for recent drafts that were awarded to Nashville (2019) and Las Vegas (2020).
–San Francisco 49ers top pick Nick Bosa tweaked his hamstring and sat out the rest of practice.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the severity is unclear, but Bosa remained on the sidelines through the end of practice.
–The Buffalo Bills signed defensive end Jerry Hughes to two-year extension, putting the team’s longest-tenured player under contract through 2021.
According to ESPN, Hughes’ extension is worth up to $23 million with $19.5 million guaranteed. Hughes, who turns 31 in August, was set to make $7.5 million in 2019.
–Bills tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a broken right foot Monday and will require surgery, which reportedly brings with it a three-to-four month recovery.
Four other offseason acquisitions are also sidelined: Wide receiver Cole Beasley and center Mitch Morse are recovering from core muscle surgeries, while running backs Frank Gore (foot, ankle) and T.J. Yeldon (groin) are also out.
–Running back Senorise Perry is the first Bills player to wear No. 32 since O.J. Simpson in 1977.
Perry, 27, told The Athletic he was surprised that the disgraced Hall of Famer’s number was an option.
–The Patriots placed recently signed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, joined the Patriots on May 13 as a free agent, signing a reported one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $6.5 million with incentives.
–Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson had offseason foot/ankle surgery and is in a walking boot, NFL Network reported. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready for training camp.
Tight end Delanie Walker participated in individual drills and told reporters he’s “in the 85-percent range” as he recovers from a September ankle injury that required surgery.
–Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed will be out until training camp as he recovers from sports hernia surgery, head coach Pete Carroll said.
Reed was originally given a four-to-six week timeline for the surgery, which happened in late April.
–The New Orleans Saints signed former Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton and waived linebacker Darrell Williams.
Horton, 29, has seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 32 games (eight starts) over the past two seasons.
–The Jets signed wideout Deonte Thompson and waived wideout Xavier Ubosi.
Thompson, 30, caught 17 passes for 167 yards in 13 games between the Bills and Cowboys last season.
–After considering retirement, linebacker Gerald Hodges intends to keep playing, ESPN reported, noting he is “drawing interest from several teams.”
Hodges, 28, had 55 tackles in 16 games for the Cardinals last season.
San Francisco 49ers top pick
Todd, Taylor, Weir earn berths in U.S. Open
Todd, Taylor, Weir earn berths in U.S. Open Todd, Taylor, Weir earn berths in U.S. Open
Brendon Todd and Canada’s Nick Taylor each shot 10-under-par 131 on Monday to top the pack of 10 players who advanced to the U.S. Open from sectional qualifying in Dallas.
The event drew 102 players to par-71 Bent Tree Country Club and par-70 Northwood Club.
Also earning a spot in the U.S. Open was Canada’s Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion.
Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (8 under) and Argentina’s Julian Etulain (6 under) came in third and fourth, respectively. Weir tied for fifth at 5 under with Scottie Scheffler, Brian Davis and Australia’s Matthew Jones.
Three players finished the 36 holes tied for the last two qualifying spots at 4 under, forcing a three-man playoff. Charles Danielson and amateur Austin Eckroat edged out Dallas native Cody Gribble, who will be the first alternate.
Todd was cruising in his second round of the day until he triple-bogeyed the par-4 15th hole. However, he immediately bounced back to make eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Taylor was steady in his two rounds, making 10 birdies and no bogeys.
The next sectional U.S. Open qualifier is scheduled for Kuwana, Japan, on May 27. Then on June 3, sectional qualifiers will be held in Surrey, England; Milton, Ontario; and eight spots in the United States: Newport Beach, Calif.; Streamsong, Fla.; Ball Ground, Ga.; Rockville, Md.; Purchase, N.Y.; Columbus, Ohio; Springfield, Ohio; and Walla Walla, Wash.
The 119th U.S. Open will be held June 13-16 at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links. The reigning champion is Brooks Koepka, who shot 1-over par to win by one stroke last year at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.
