NFL notebook: Packers deal pair at trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday’s deadline.

Washington will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix. The Ravens, who announced the acquisition of Montgomery and the release of linebacker Albert McClellan to clear a roster spot, reportedly will trade the Packers a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for the running back.

Clinton-Dix, who turns 26 in December, is in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after the Packers took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft. He has three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games this season.

Montgomery’s trade came two days after he lost a fumble on a kickoff return with two minutes left in regulation and the Packers trailing the Los Angeles Rams, 29-27. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery was supposed to take a touchback if the kickoff reached the end zone. The Packers did not get the ball back, as the Rams ran out the clock.

–The Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and the Packers also had interest in Fowler, but the Rams offered the best deal.

–The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a third-round pick.

Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He is in the final year of a five-year free agent contract he signed in March 2014.

–The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks.

The New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans each reportedly made offers as well, but none approached the value of a fourth-round pick.

–The New York Giants considered trading safety Landon Collins before Tuesday’s deadline, but their asking price was too high to complete a deal, according to an SNY report.

Per the report, the Giants were seeking at least a 2019 second-round pick and possibly a low-round pick in 2020. The report added that the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among teams that made offers, and the bidding got as high as a third-round pick.

–Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson sustained a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.

The Bills, still without rookie Josh Allen, who is recovering from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow, signed free agent Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday, but coach Sean McDermott would not say if Pryor would be an option to play QB.

–Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fractured his left index finger during Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns, coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference.

Tomlin said it won’t affect the right-handed Roethlisberger’s availability for this Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens, although the QB’s practice time could be hindered.

–San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is uncertain to play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders due to a right (throwing) wrist injury, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Second-year undrafted free agent Nick Mullens would start if Beathard can’t go, and Tom Savage would serve as the backup.

–Standout Bears guard Kyle Long will be sidelined six to eight weeks due to the right foot injury he sustained during Sunday’s game against the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

–The NFL decided the suspension for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eight games for his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges, the league announced. He previously had been suspended indefinitely under the league’s personal conduct policy.

–Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for several traffic offenses Tuesday morning, according to police in Weehawken, N.J.

–The Atlanta Falcons, whose offensive line has been hit hard by injuries, signed guard Zane Beadles and waived defensive tackle Michael Bennett.

–The Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the team announced.

–The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood. Hood’s agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing. Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.

–Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, announced on social media that he is retiring, effective immediately.

–Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota shed the glove on his throwing hand for the first time since he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Dolphins.

–London will play host to four NFL games in the 2019 season, the league’s United Kingdom office announced. The league did not say which teams would play and did not disclose the game dates.

–Field Level Media