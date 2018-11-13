NFL notebook: Owner calls Raiders’ 1-8 start ‘my fault’

Owner Mark Davis took responsibility for the Oakland Raiders hitting eight losses with seven games to play in 2018.

“Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven’t been able to build a 22-man roster,” Davis said in an interview with ESPN, referring to the starting lineups on offense and defense. “We haven’t been able to give this team a chance to win because the reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now.”

Embattled coach Jon Gruden has taken heat for the Raiders winning only one game this season, his first in a 10-year, $100 million contract that lured him back to the Raiders’ sideline from the broadcast booth.

Davis defended the decision to deal linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. He said the Raiders presented Mack and agent Joel Segal with a contract offer in June 2017 that would have made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. When Mack turned it down, the Raiders felt a long-term deal was not within their reach.

–Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped on the status of quarterback Joe Flacco, amid reports that the signal-caller could miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harbaugh acknowledged Flacco injured his hip early in Week 9’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying Flacco “landed awkwardly on his knee,” but declined to say if the QB will be ready for this weekend after having a bye week to recover.

–Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for Week 11 against the New York Giants, head coach Dirk Koetter announced.

“I just think he still gives us the best opportunity right now,” Koetter said of Fitzpatrick, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against Washington on Sunday.

–Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp tore a ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, coach Sean McVay confirmed.

In the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp made a cut on his left leg and fell to the ground, holding his knee. He finishes his second NFL season with 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.

–After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall could end his postseason drought after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans (8-1) signed the 34-year-old free agent after losing the newly signed Dez Bryant last week to a torn Achilles tendon.

–New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is not expected to miss much, if any, time due to a minor ankle injury, ESPN reported.

Edelman played 54 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and was limping slightly on his left leg after a pass to him on fourth-and-6 early in the fourth quarter was knocked away.

–The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson, giving the veteran the opportunity to latch on with a new team ahead of Week 11.

Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason after five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Anderson rushed 24 times for 104 yards in nine games this season.

–New York Jets ownership is unlikely to fire head coach Todd Bowles before season’s end, according to multiple reports.

The focus on Bowles’ future increased Sunday after the Jets (3-7) lost to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, 41-10. It was the fourth straight loss for the Jets, who have a bye this weekend.

–Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin one day after the Bengals allowed 51 points and 509 yards in a lopsided loss to the Saints.

The Bengals (5-4) have lost three of their last four while allowing a league-high 454.6 yards per game, including 500-plus in three straight games. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32.3) are giving up more points per game than Cincinnati (32.0).

–The Bills have released quarterback Nathan Peterman, less than three months after he won the starting job coming out of the preseason.

The move likely means rookie Josh Allen (elbow) and/or veteran backup Derek Anderson (concussion) will be ready to return from injury when Buffalo gets back from its bye in Week 12.

–Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

–Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder needs surgery on his knee and will miss the rest of the season.

–The Atlanta Falcons activated linebacker Deion Jones from injured reserve.

–Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury that will require surgery.

–Field Level Media