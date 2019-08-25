NFL notebook: No timetable for Cam Newton’s return
Cam Newton might be in jeopardy of missing the Carolina Panthers’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said “there is no timetable” for the quarterback’s return, two days after Newton suffered a left mid-foot sprain in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. Newton exited the stadium in a walking boot and X-rays detected the sprain.
General manager Marty Hurney expressed hope Newton will play in the opener. Rivera wouldn’t go that far, only declaring he is “cautiously optimistic” that Newton will soon be on the practice field.
“There really isn’t any timetable, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll,” Rivera said after Saturday’s practice. “What we’re going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we’ll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses.”
–The Houston Texans lost two starters to injury on consecutive plays in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, as running back Lamar Miller and guard Zach Fulton were both carted to the locker room.
Miller was hurt on the Texans’ second play, when Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins’ helmet hit the outside of his left knee on a tackle. Miller’s left foot was planted on contact, and the knee buckled inward. Trainers tended to Miller, who was in apparent pain, on the field before he was carted off and to the locker room.
Fulton was hurt on the next play, as his right ankle was rolled into by Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton as he took down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a strip-sack. Fulton limped off the field before being carted to the locker room.
–Quarterback Vincent Testaverde just might follow in his father’s footsteps. The son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde was signed by the Buccaneers.
In the 2019 offseason, the younger Testaverde participated with the Bucs during rookie minicamp and training camp. He provides depth after Blaine Gabbert dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Testaverde started his college career at Texas Tech, then moved on to his father’s alma mater, Miami, before ending up at Albany, throwing for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while starting eight games and completing 53.4 percent of his passes in 2018 with the Great Danes.
–The Detroit Lions survived a pair of scares from Friday night, as head coach Matt Patricia said that linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow avoided season-ending injuries.
Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Patricia declined to put a timetable on either player’s return but said injured reserve — even with a designation to return — won’t be needed for either.
NFL Network reported that Davis was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which will likely keep him out early in the season but not long-term, and that Ragnow sustained a minor right ankle sprain.
–New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks was suspended for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
Kendricks will miss New England’s opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8. He is eligible to return to the active roster the next day.
–In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained the controversial hiring of Chris Foerster after word of the move involving the former Miami Dolphins offensive coach was first reported by ESPN on Friday night.
“He is still in a consulting role because I understand the seriousness of this matter,” Shanahan said in Kansas City in advance of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Chiefs.
Shanahan said Foerster came aboard last year to serve as an out-of-town consultant responsible for helping the staff with advance scouting reports.
–Linebacker Paul Worrilow, signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, told coach John Harbaugh that he is retiring.
Worrilow, 29, missed last season with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a torn ACL. The Eagles released him earlier this month, and the Ravens picked him up to provide depth at the position.
“I was surprised,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I assume he’s trying to figure things out, work things out, what he wants to do, he and his family. Every person has a right to do that.”
–Tampa Bay activated third-year safety Justin Evans from the active/physically unable to perform list.
Evans landed on injured reserve last December with a foot injury and had not played or practiced since. He passed his physical Saturday, clearing him to return.
–Safety T.J. Ward, who last played in the NFL in 2017 for Tampa Bay, worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report by ESPN.
This would be the ninth season for the two-time Pro Bowl selection, who was part of the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl winning team in 2015.
–The Colts waived running back D’Onta Foreman from injured reserve with an injury settlement, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.
Pat Bowlen, who won three Super Bowls over three decades as owner of the Denver Broncos, died Thursday at age 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Broncos revealed in a statement shortly after midnight local time Friday that Bowlen passed away at his home in Denver.
The Bowlen family released a statement via the team that said: “We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.
“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.
“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.
“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.”
Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984. He served as the team’s CEO until 2014, when he stepped down from day-to-day operations after announcing he was fighting Alzheimer’s, a disease his wife, Annabel, was diagnosed with last year. Longtime executive Joe Ellis has run the team since 2014.
“This is a very sad day for our organization, our community and the National Football League,” Ellis said. “Pat Bowlen was the heart and soul of the Denver Broncos. Not only was Pat a Hall of Fame owner, he was a Hall of Fame person. His competitiveness, kindness and humility are the qualities that I will always remember. Even during his battle with Alzheimer’s, you could still see that same strength and dignity in Pat that he brought to the office every single day for more than 30 years.”
Bowlen will be inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August along with the 2019 class.
Since Bowlen purchased the team, the Broncos have as many Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons (seven) and the league’s third-best winning percentage (.597), claiming three Lombardi Trophies in the 1997, 1998 and 2015 seasons. Bowlen also helped negotiate the league’s new $18 billion television contract while serving on the league’s broadcasting committee.
“Pat was the driving force in establishing the championship culture of the Broncos,” Ellis said. “He was also an extraordinary leader at the league level during a key period of growth. …There will never be another owner like Pat Bowlen.
Bowlen is survived by his wife and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.
Replay reviews of potential pass-interference calls in the last two minutes of games and in overtime will be initiated by the replay official and not coaches, but the bar will be set high for such video checks, the NFL’s competition committee announced Thursday.
A previous proposal would have put the onus on coaches to ask for late-game reviews of possible pass interference, but the protocol was changed after coaches reportedly disapproved with that plan.
The NFL’s statement read, in part, “After the two-minute warning of each half and during overtime, the Replay Official will stop the game to initiate a review for pass interference under stricter criteria than for other reviewable plays to prevent excessive game stoppages. …
“A decision on the field will only be reversed when there is ‘clear and obvious visual evidence’ that warrants a change.”
The Thursday announcement doesn’t constitute an official policy for the 2019 season, as the NFL will give teams until next week to provide feedback on the latest tweak.
The league also announced that it would not take an overly lenient view of Hail Mary plays during video checks. Referees on the field generally allow more contact on Hail Mary passes than on typical passes.
“The ‘Hail Mary’ play will be reviewed in replay consistent with the guidelines for officiating the play on the field,” according to the league statement.
The move to allow replay review of possible pass-interference penalties was sparked by a play at the end of this year’s NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly hit New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived, but no call was made.
Had the penalty been called, the Saints could have lined up for a game-winning field goal as time expired. Instead, the Rams ultimately won the game in overtime and advanced to the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp next month.
Kelce said he’ll be recovered from offseason ankle surgery when the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
“I’m ready to go,” Kelce said. “It’s kind of been a little bit of an experience just not being able to really go out there and train for the upcoming season quite yet. I don’t know if I’ve had an injury that hasn’t allowed me to get on the field, at least a little bit in the offseason, outside of my knee surgery my first year.”
Kelce, 29, was named All-Pro in 2018 — he caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns — and described the offseason as “frustrating.” The Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and Kelce has spent the entire offseason as an observer.
–Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury that forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp shouldn’t keep him off the field when the San Francisco 49ers open training camp next month.
“I think I’m going to be just fine,” Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to get this hammy perfectly right, and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need.”
Bosa was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on May 23. The No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft hasn’t played in a game since September, when he suffered a core muscle injury playing for Ohio State.
–New England added tight end Michael Roberts in a trade with the Detroit Lions.
According to multiple reports, the Lions are owed a seventh-round pick in return.
The Patriots are shuffling into life after Rob Gronkowski at tight end with significant uncertainty. Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017.
–The Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore agreed on a four-year contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback in terms of guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.
Moore reportedly is assured of $18 million, more than the $16 million guarantee that the Detroit Lions gave Justin Coleman in March.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Moore’s extension includes $30 million for 2020-23, with a maximum value of $36 million. ESPN reported that the extension could rise to $40 million total with escalators.
–Replay reviews of potential pass-interference calls in the last two minutes of games and in overtime will be initiated by the replay official and not coaches, but the bar will be set high for such video checks, the NFL’s competition committee announced.
A previous proposal would have put the onus on coaches to ask for late-game reviews of possible pass interference, but the protocol was changed after coaches reportedly disapproved with that plan.
The announcement doesn’t constitute an official policy for the 2019 season, as the NFL will give teams until next week to provide feedback on the latest tweak.
–The Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension, with NFL Network reporting that the deal is worth $20.3 million over five years.
Butker confirmed the contract extension on Twitter, saying he was “proud to announce that I’ve signed an extension” and that he is “excited to be a part of this team for the next six years.”
In his second year with the Chiefs in 2018, Butker, 23, was 16 of 16 on field-goal attempts under 40 yards. He ended the regular season 24 of 27 on all field-goal attempts, and was 65 of 69 on extra-point attempts, with both totals leading the NFL.
–Howie Roseman is again general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Roseman, executive vice president of football operations since 2015, was operating in a de facto GM role with the team. He formally held the position for four seasons but gave it up during Chip Kelly’s run as head coach.
Instrumental in constructing a Super Bowl roster in 2017, Roseman helped make the moves needed to draft Carson Wentz and last week signed off on the quarterback’s new contract. He also was vital in selecting head coach Doug Pederson as Kelly’s replacement.
–A former Houston Texans employee accused the team of discrimination in a federal complaint, alleging recently fired general manager Brian Gaine “targeted” African-American employees, USA Today reported.
Jeff Pope was the team’s security coordinator until he was fired on May 8. In a 4,500-word filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, he alleges he is one of nine African-Americans fired by Gaine since the team named him GM in January 2018.
The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last Friday. Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said Gaine was let go after “a thorough evaluation of our football operations.”
Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and drained 11 one-putts during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on Thursday — stats that before the round would have brought predictions of a potentially dominating lead.
Instead, on a day of record scoring, he wound up five shots back of the leader, England’s Justin Rose, in a tie for 28th after a 1-under-par 70.
The driver has always been the most inconsistent club in Woods’ bag, and the once-mighty putter has been far more average since his return from a fourth back procedure in his 40s.
Considered arguably the best iron player in the history of the game, Woods hit a “double-cross” off the tee on the par-3 5th hole that foreshadowed issues with his iron play throughout his opening round at Pebble Beach, Calif. He wound up with a bogey on that hole.
He rebounded with birdies on the next two holes, but he still didn’t stick iron shots on either hole as close as expected. Woods then drilled the fairway on Nos. 9-11 but missed the green with all three approach shots and had to scramble for pars.
Woods attempted to reach the par-5 14th hole in two, but left it in the front bunker. He clipped the shot out of the sand clear over the putting surface, chipped it back onto the green and then hit a 30-foot par putt that elicited a fist pump.
“I probably shouldn’t have tried to fly it that far back,” he acknowledged to FOX Sports. “I clipped it, and I was just trying to hack out and take my medicine and happened to hit a putt.”
Woods also had a chance to reach the par-5 18th in two, but he pulled his approach shot left into the back of another bunker. He played a safe bunker shot to 30 feet and two-putted for his 11th consecutive par.
“It was a grind, wow,” Woods said with a grin. “Pebble Beach, you have like the first seven holes and you can get it going. After that, it’s a fight, and I kind of proved that today. Just kind of hung in there, and just kind of grinded along.
“I was trying to just kind of hang in there today. Just kind of one of those days.”
With a morning tee time starting on the 10th hole Friday, Woods said he was “done” on Thursday and would focus on rest rather than going back to the range to work on his game.
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has removed himself from consideration for a job in the New York Jets’ front office, according to his network colleague Chris Mortensen.
McShay, 42, told ESPN’s Rich Cimini last weekend that new Jets general manager Joe Douglas “is considering multiple options and I’m one of the options.”
Douglas and McShay were teammates at Richmond in the mid-1990s. After injuring his back, McShay stopping playing and performed a variety of duties for the Spiders, including videotaping practices and evaluating players.
McShay has been part of ESPN’s draft coverage since 2006.
Mortensen tweeted that Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel, is a “prominent candidate” to join Douglas’ personnel staff with the Jets.
The Detroit Lions survived a pair of scares from Friday night, as head coach Matt Patricia said Saturday that linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow avoided season-ending injuries.
Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Patricia declined to put a timetable on either player’s return but said injured reserve — even with a designation to return — won’t be needed for either.
“They’ll be healing day by day,” Patricia said. “We’re still evaluating where they’ll be at.”
NFL Network reported Saturday that Davis was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which will likely keep him out early in the season but not long-term. Earlier Saturday, NFL Network reported Ragnow sustained a minor right ankle sprain.
More serious injuries were feared for both players after they were helped off during Friday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Davis was tripped up by a teammate on the second play from scrimmage and helped off the field before heading to the locker room on a cart. Ragnow’s leg was rolled over by a Bills player, and he subsequently was assisted from the field.
Davis, 23, was the Lions’ first-round pick in 2017, No. 21 overall. He has started 30 games through two seasons, collecting 196 tackles (14 for loss), eight sacks, 14 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Ragnow, 23, was the Lions’ first-round pick last year. He started all 16 games as a rookie at left guard but is moving to center this season.
Quarterback Vincent Testaverde just might follow in his father’s footsteps. The son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde was signed Saturday by the Buccaneers.
In the 2019 offseason, the younger Testaverde participated with the Bucs during rookie minicamp and training camp.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Testaverde started his college career at Texas Tech, then moved on to his father’s alma mater, Miami, before ending up at Albany, throwing for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while starting eight games and completing 53.4 percent of his passes in 2018 with the Great Danes.
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians indicated Friday night that the team would bring in another QB after backup Blaine Gabbert dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder during Tampa Bay’s 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns. Third-stringer Ryan Griffin is the only other backup healthy enough to play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Cowboys in Dallas.
Starter Jameis Winston will sit out as a precaution, the team previously announced.
The Bucs drafted the elder Testaverde No. 1 in 1987 after he won the Heisman Trophy with the Miami Hurricanes. He spent the first six seasons (1987-92) of his 21-year career there, also playing for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers before retiring at age 44.
The Bucs, who waived outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels, also announced Saturday that safety Justin Evans passed his physical and was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
–Field Level Media
Thomas leads McIlroy, Koepka by 1 in storm-delayed Tour Championship
Thomas leads McIlroy, Koepka by 1 in storm-delayed Tour Championship Thomas leads McIlroy, Koepka by 1 in storm-delayed Tour Championship
Justin Thomas holds the lead Saturday after the suspended third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
Thomas finished only five holes before officials halted play with vicious storms in the area Saturday. Unlike a day earlier, play didn’t resume.
There were two lightning strikes reported at the course. Tournament officials said four spectators were transported for additional medical attention after they were struck by debris resulting from the lightning strikes.
As for the tournament, the schedule adjustment makes for a potentially long day Sunday. Competition is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m.
Thomas was even-par for the third round, putting him at 12 under for the net score using the weighted scoring system implemented for the FedEx Cup playoff finale.
Thomas, who won the FedEx Cup championship two years ago, leads Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka by one shot.
McIlroy was 1 over Saturday. Koepka was 2 over through his five holes in the third round.
Xander Schauffele was 2 over Saturday, holding fourth place at 10 under.
Another big move was being made by Chez Reavie, who was 3 under through seven holes. He birdied the first, third and fifth holes, putting him at 9 under net for the tournament.
Reavie was coming off Friday’s 64, which was the best score of the round.
Gary Woodland and Kevin Kisner were also 3 under Saturday, each completing 12 holes.
With only 30 golfers in the field, there have been few holes played in the mornings in this tournament.
–Field Level Media
Six spectators at the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday were injured when lightning struck a tree on the course.
The lightning strike — one of two to hit the course — connected with a tree near the 15th green/16th tee during the suspension of play, and the debris from the strike injured four nearby people. EMT tended to the fans and two others and transported them from the East Lake Golf Club via ambulance for further medical attention.
Play had been suspended as a result of the inclement weather at 4:17 p.m. ET; the lightning strikes occurred at 4:45 p.m.
The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the PGA Tour announced in a statement.
“The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance,” the PGA Tour said. “We will provide further updates as they become available.”
As a result of the incident, play during the third round of the tournament was called for the day and will resume Sunday morning. Justin Thomas leads Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka by one shot through five holes.
The Houston Texans lost two offensive starters to injuries on consecutive plays in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, as running back Lamar Miller and guard Zach Fulton were carted to the locker room.
Miller was hurt on the Texans’ second play, when Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins’ helmet hit the outside of his left knee on a tackle. Miller’s left foot was planted on contact, and the knee buckled inward. Trainers tended to Miller, who was in apparent pain, on the field before he was carted off and to the locker room.
Fulton was hurt on the next play, as his right ankle was rolled into by Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton, who was taking down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a strip-sack. Fulton limped off the field before being carted to the locker room.
All of the Texans’ offensive starters sat for the rest of the game, ending their night after one three-play series.
Miller, 28, was seeing his first action of the preseason after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season, reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $26 million contract.
In seven seasons, Miller has missed just seven games.
Having released D’Onta Foreman this offseason, the Texans’ top backup running back is Duke Johnson, acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional draft pick earlier this month. The pick will be a third-rounder if Johnson is active for 10-plus games this season, or a fourth-rounder if he is not.
Fulton, who turns 28 in September, started Saturday’s game at left guard after starting the preseason opener at right guard and last week at center. He made 13 starts at right guard for Houston in 2018, the first year of a four-year, $28 million deal.
–Field Level Media
Howie Roseman is again general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Roseman, executive vice president of football operations since 2015, was operating in a de facto GM role with the team. He formally held the position for four seasons but gave it up during Chip Kelly’s run as head coach.
Instrumental in constructing a Super Bowl roster in 2017, Roseman helped make the moves needed to draft Carson Wentz and last week signed off on the quarterback’s new contract. He also was vital in selecting head coach Doug Pederson as Kelly’s replacement.
On Thursday, Roseman’s GM title was restored as Joe Douglas left the Eagles to become general manager of the New York Jets.
Douglas was the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel.
Roseman has been with the Eagles for 20 years, starting in a salary-cap advisory role before blending into personnel.
“Joe Douglas did such an outstanding job for us and has such an outstanding reputation around the league that we knew we had to be prepared and we knew that we had to have a succession plan,” Roseman said Thursday, announcing Andy Weidl was promoted to help fill Douglas’ role.
“We want everyone here to see that there’s room for growth, that there is room for continued titles and promotions based on us winning and good things happening for the organization. We want the people in this organization to know that they have opportunities to grow within the areas of their expertise and expand their repertoire of knowledge while helping us win football games.”
England’s Justin Rose punctuated a day of record-smashing scoring by the field on Thursday, rolling in a birdie putt on his final hole to tie Tiger Woods’ all-time record at a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with a 6-under-par 65.
Rose isn’t likely to pull away like Woods did in 2000 for a 15-stroke victory. His birdie on 18 put him one shot clear of Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.
Rose needed only 22 putts Thursday, and was a perfect 15-for-15 from inside 10 feet. He rolled in three consecutive birdies to finish his round, and said he knew the final one was for something special when it dropped in while playing with Woods.
“The only reason that I knew is that, I think maybe Rickie (Fowler) had that putt (for the record) earlier today,” Rose told FOX Sports. “I was watching a little bit of the coverage … so on the last hole I thought, ‘This would be kind of cool to do it in front of the great man himself.'”
Rose hit only nine greens, but made a number of sand saves and relied heavily on the most improved aspect of his game. The 2013 U.S. Open champion at Merion entered the week ranked 11th on Tour in putting.
“Any U.S. Open, you have to manage your game,” he said. “The premium here isn’t necessarily about length, it’s about keeping the ball under the hole. But I don’t know if I did a good job of anything well today except scrambling. Which is nice, it’s nice to score like that and know there’s a little bit more in the long game.”
Scott Piercy, who was twice at 5 under during the morning wave, bogeyed his final hole to drop to 4 under, where he is tied for sixth place with Nate Lashley. A group of eight players another shot off the pace includes Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson.
Two-time defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka reached 3 under before suffering his lone bogey of the day at the par-3 17th. He is tied for 16th along with Matt Kuchar, Spain’s Sergio Garcia and amateur Viktor Hovland.
“I felt really comfortable right out of the gates and struck it nicely,” said Koepka, who has won four of the past nine majors. “Unfortunately, I didn’t hit it as well on the back nine. And if you don’t hit greens out here, you’re not going to score. You can shoot yourself out of it today, and I didn’t do that.”
Woods battled an inconsistent iron game throughout his first round. Like his playing partner Rose, Woods used a bevy of hard-earned scrambles for par to get into the clubhouse in a tie for 28th at 1 under.
Playing in the morning wave, Fowler carded six birdies against a lone bogey. He pulled his approach shot left on the par-5 18th hole, and his birdie putt slid right of the cup, preventing Fowler from beating Rose to the punch in tying Woods’ Pebble Beach record.
“I thought I made it as soon as I hit it, just didn’t really react the way I thought it would,” Fowler told FOX Sports. “To be honest, I felt like that was about as bad as I could have shot. I thought there was more out there.
“It was just a fun day, it’s nice when you can shoot a stress-free 66 and get off to a good start for the week.”
Fowler was alone atop the scoreboard when he left the course, but he soon was joined by Schauffele and Oosthuizen, who chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day and holed out from a green-side bunker on No. 9 to finish it.
Schauffele also had an eagle, but did it in dramatic fashion on the 18th hole after ricocheting his drive off the rocks along the ocean. He went on to cap off a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
“My round was solid, but I feel very fortunate just because of that late eagle,” he said. “I hit two really bad shots and a great putt, and that’s how that 3 occurred there.”
McIlroy carded a 3-under 68 in the morning wave despite failing to birdie any of the three par-5s.
“I think I did what I wanted to do,” McIlroy told FOX Sports with a sigh. “I feel like I just did everything you need to do in a U.S. Open. I stayed patient. I bogeyed the first hole, then played really, really solid golf after that.
“I did what you’re supposed to do at a U.S. Open — made a lot of pars, chipped off the birdies when you can … and I thought it was a good day’s work.”
Fowler’s day included six birdies against a lone bogey. Most important, he hit 13 fairways — his most on Tour this season.
“It definitely helps everything out from there. Driving the ball well frees you up a bit. I feel like I’m swinging it well throughout the bag. You gotta get the ball in the fairway to allow yourself to use the rest of your game to your advantage. If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you’re just playing catch-up.”
McIlroy was candid earlier in the week how important he felt getting off to a fast start would be. It has been five years and 17 starts since his last major victory, but McIlroy has also gone on to win the past three majors in which he opened with a 68 or better.
“Especially trying to get back to winning these big events, you know, it is important,” McIlroy said of Thursday’s start. “The first two majors of the year, I think I shot 73 at Augusta and I shot over par at Bethpage (in the PGA Championship) as well. It’s so hard to chase, especially when the golf courses are so hard.
“To get off to a good start like this today … you’re right in the tournament from the start, which is a nice position to be in.”
NOTES: World No. 2 Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 71. He is one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. … Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell (2-under 69), the winner of the last U.S. Open held at Pebble Beach in 2010, put together his first bogey-free round in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Bellerive. … Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard carded a 6-over 11 on the 18th hole Friday, the highest score on a single hole in a U.S. Open since John Daly’s 14 on 18 at Pebble Beach in 2000. Bjerregaard hit his first two tee shots left into Pacific Ocean and his third out of bounds.
The Kansas City Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension on Thursday, with NFL Network reporting that the deal is worth five years, $20.3 million.
Butker confirmed the contract extension on Twitter, saying he was “proud to announce that I’ve signed an extension” and that he is “excited to be a part of this team for the next six years.”
In his second year with the Chiefs in 2018, Butker, 23, was 16 of 16 on field-goal attempts under 40 yards. He ended the regular season 24 of 27 on all field-goal attempts, and was 65 of 69 on extra-point attempts, with both totals leading the NFL.
The Georgia Tech product, who was previously signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad, was 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts in two playoff games last season. Including bonuses, Butker could make as much as $21.5 million on the deal.
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow sustained a minor right ankle sprain in Friday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network reported.
A more serious injury was feared when Ragnow’s leg was rolled over by a Bills player and he subsequently was assisted from the field.
The Free Press reported Saturday that Ragnow is expected to miss only “minimal time” but that he was scheduled to undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.
Ragnow, the No. 20 overall pick of the Lions in 2018, started all 16 games of the season at left guard but is moving to center this season.
There was no update about the condition of middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, who suffered a right leg injury on the second play from scrimmage. He was tripped up by a teammate, linebacker Devon Kennard, as they pursued a Buffalo ball carrier. Davis was helped off the field, then driven to the locker room on a cart.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia was scheduled to speak to the media via conference call later Saturday.
Cam Newton might be in jeopardy of missing the Carolina Panthers’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said “there is no timetable” for the quarterback’s return, two days after Newton suffered a left mid-foot sprain in apreseason game against the New England Patriots. Newton exited the stadium in a walking boot and X-rays detected the sprain.
General manager Marty Hurney expressed hope Newton will play in the opener. Rivera wouldn’t go that far, only declaring he is “cautiously optimistic” that Newton will soon be on the practice field.
“There really isn’t any timetable, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll,” Rivera said after Saturday’s practice. “What we’re going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we’ll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses.”
The Panthers returned to the practice field on Saturday but Newton remained inside for treatment on his foot.
“The doctors feel the more we keep him off of it, the more we keep it elevated, we’re expecting it to take care of itself quickly,” Rivera said.
Rivera said Newton would have missed the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday regardless. Newton had offseason shoulder surgery and Rivera has been mindful of the amount of throwing he does leading up to the season.
“Things are going great with his shoulder,” Rivera said. “So the best part is he’s getting a chance to rest. We’re putting the positive spin on it.”
Kyle Allen, who started one game last season, ran first string in the Saturday quarterback rotation. Will Grier, a third-round pick out of West Virginia, received an even amount of work, and Taylor Heinicke, who played in six games (one start) last season, also saw action.
Rivera said the club won’t work out any unsigned quarterbacks.
“We feel really good about what we have,” Newton said. “We like what we’re seeing. There have been some good things about decision making that have been pretty good. The progress you see, especially in practice — I know it’s not a game — but you see the growth.
“That’s what we’re trying to do is develop the one or two guys that are going to be here a while with Cam.”
Allen said that he is preparing to the starter.
“I always prepare that way,” Allen said. “If you don’t prepare that way you’re going to be underprepared. Whether or not Cam is going to be ready — hopefully, he’s going to be ready — but ready or not I’m going to be prepared.”
The 30-year-old Newton completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season. He missed the final two contests due to the shoulder injury.
In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained the controversial hiring of Chris Foerster after word of the move involving the former Miami Dolphins offensive coach was first reported by ESPN on Friday night.
“He is still in a consulting role because I understand the seriousness of this matter,” Shanahan said in Kansas City in advance of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Chiefs.
Shanahan said Foerster came aboard last year to serve as an out-of-town consultant responsible for helping the staff with advance scouting reports.
“This year we took it a step forward,” Shanahan offered. “We brought him in part time, but still a consultant. He is in the office at times. He’s able to do things like watch film with us, but he’s still in a consulting role.”
Foerster, 57, resigned from the Dolphins after a video went viral that showed him allegedly snorting cocaine. On Oct. 9, 2017, Foerster announced his resignation, and went to get professional help for drug and alcohol addiction.
He previously was an assistant with the 49ers in 2008-09 and 2015, and also worked with the Washington Redskins from 2010-14. Shanahan was the Redskins offensive coordinator from 2010-13.
Foerster served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach in 1996-2001 when 49ers general manager John Lynch played there.
“We’re trying to ease him back in. I understand how big of a problem he did have,” Shanahan said. “I also understand what he is doing in committing to fix that problem. We’re trying to give him a chance to get back on track.”
Also on Shanahan’s staff are John Benton, in his third season as offensive line coach, and Zach Yenser, an assistant offensive line coach in his first season.
The Minnesota Vikings started their third preseason game with a bang Saturday, and ended with one, too, defeating the visiting Arizona Cardinals 20-9 in Minneapolis.
Running back Dalvin Cook set a team preseason record with an 85-yard run for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-3 lead with 7:10 left in the first quarter. His only other carry was a 3-yard gain.
Veteran starting quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled, finishing 3-of-13 passing for 35 yards with a passer rating of 39.6. He was sacked twice after the offensive line had not allowed him to be sacked in the first two exhibition games. But backup Kyle Sloter came to the rescue in the fourth quarter, engineering two scoring drives, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Khari Blasingame on fourth-and-2 with 50 seconds to go.
Sloter completed 6 of 7 passes for 102 yards for the Vikings, who are 3-0 during the preseason. Sean Mannion went 6-of-9 passing for 57 yards for Minnesota, which did not toss an interception.
Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, completed 14 of 21 passes for 137 yards, but could only lead Arizona to field goals during his first half of action. The Cardinals are 1-2 in the preseason.
New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks was suspended for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
Kendricks will miss New England’s opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8. He is eligible to return to the active roster the next day.
Kendricks is allowed to play in New England’s final preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday.
The 31-year-old Kendricks has caught 241 passes for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons with the Rams (2011-16) and Packers (2017-18). He had 19 receptions for 170 yards and one score last season for Green Bay.
Kendricks signed with the Patriots last month as a free agent.
Linebacker Paul Worrilow, signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, told coach John Harbaugh on Saturday that he is retiring.
Worrilow, 29, missed last season with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a torn ACL. The Eagles released him earlier this month, and the Ravens picked him up to provide depth at the position.
“I spoke to him last night, and he was great — all ready, excited to go, so I was surprised, you know,” Harbaugh told reporters on Saturday. “I assume he’s trying to figure things out, work things out, what he wants to do, he and his family. Every person has a right to do that.”
Worrilow was an All-American at Delaware and signed in 2013 as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent four seasons. He moved on to the Detroit Lions in 2017.
In his career, he has 413 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 72 games (52 starts).
Rickie Fowler narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied the U.S. Open scoring record at Pebble Beach, settling for a 5-under-par 66 on Thursday to share the lead with Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen after the morning wave.
With players taking advantage of ideal scoring conditions along the Monterrey Peninsula, it was the first time there were three scores of 66 or better in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach — and the afternoon wave was just starting.
Fowler carded six birdies against a lone bogey. He pulled his approach shot left on the par-5 18th hole, and his birdie putt slid right of the cup, preventing Fowler from tying Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open course-record 65 from the first round in 2000.
“I thought I made it as soon as I hit it, just didn’t really react the way I thought it would,” Fowler told FOX Sports. “To be honest, I felt like that was about as bad as I could have shot. I thought there was more out there.
“It was just a fun day, it’s nice when you can shoot a stress-free 66 and get off to a good start for the week.”
Fowler was alone atop the scoreboard when he left the course, but he soon was joined by Schauffele and Oosthuizen, who chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day.
Schauffele equaled the feat, but did it in dramatic fashion with an eagle on the 18th hole after ricocheting his drive off the rocks along the peninsula. He went on to cap off a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
“My round was solid, but I feel very fortunate just because of that late eagle,” he told FOX Sports. “I hit two really bad shots and a great putt, and that’s how that 3 occurred there.”
Scott Piercy was the first to reach 5 under for the tournament with an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He went 1 over the rest of the way, missing a par putt on No. 18 to fall to 4 under, which he called a “kick in the stomach.”
Piercy finished with the eagle, five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.
“I thought it was set up really fair,” Piercy said of the course. “If you hit a good shot, you got rewarded for it. If you miss, which I did a couple of times, you really had to scramble.”
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was among a group of four players another shot off the pace. He carded a 3-under 68 despite failing to birdie any of the three par-5s.
“I think I did what I wanted to do,” McIlroy told FOX Sports with a sigh. “I feel like I just did everything you need to do in a U.S. Open. I stayed patient. I bogeyed the first hole, then played really, really solid golf after that.
“I did what you’re supposed to do at a U.S. Open — made a lot of pars, chipped off the birdies when you can … and I thought it was a good day’s work.”
Fowler’s day included six birdies against a lone bogey. Most important, he hit 13 fairways — his most on Tour this season.
“It definitely helps everything out from there. Driving the ball well frees you up a bit. I feel like I’m swinging it well throughout the bag. You gotta get the ball in the fairway to allow yourself to use the rest of your game to your advantage. If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you’re just playing catch-up.”
McIlroy was candid earlier in the week how important he felt getting off to a fast start would be. It has been five years and 17 starts since his last major victory, but McIlroy has also gone on to win the past three majors in which he opened with a 68 or better.
“Especially trying to get back to winning these big events, you know, it is important,” McIlroy said of Thursday’s start. “The first two majors of the year, I think I shot 73 at Augusta and I shot over par at Bethpage (in the PGA Championship) as well. It’s so hard to chase, especially when the golf courses are so hard.
“To get off to a good start like this today … you’re right in the tournament from the start, which is a nice position to be in.”
NOTES: World No. 2 Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 71. He is one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. … Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell (2-under 69), the winner of the last U.S. Open held at Pebble Beach in 2010, put together his first bogey-free round in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Bellerive.
