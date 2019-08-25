NFL notebook: No timetable for Cam Newton’s return

Cam Newton might be in jeopardy of missing the Carolina Panthers’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said “there is no timetable” for the quarterback’s return, two days after Newton suffered a left mid-foot sprain in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. Newton exited the stadium in a walking boot and X-rays detected the sprain.

General manager Marty Hurney expressed hope Newton will play in the opener. Rivera wouldn’t go that far, only declaring he is “cautiously optimistic” that Newton will soon be on the practice field.

“There really isn’t any timetable, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll,” Rivera said after Saturday’s practice. “What we’re going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we’ll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses.”

–The Houston Texans lost two starters to injury on consecutive plays in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, as running back Lamar Miller and guard Zach Fulton were both carted to the locker room.

Miller was hurt on the Texans’ second play, when Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins’ helmet hit the outside of his left knee on a tackle. Miller’s left foot was planted on contact, and the knee buckled inward. Trainers tended to Miller, who was in apparent pain, on the field before he was carted off and to the locker room.

Fulton was hurt on the next play, as his right ankle was rolled into by Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton as he took down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a strip-sack. Fulton limped off the field before being carted to the locker room.

–Quarterback Vincent Testaverde just might follow in his father’s footsteps. The son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde was signed by the Buccaneers.

In the 2019 offseason, the younger Testaverde participated with the Bucs during rookie minicamp and training camp. He provides depth after Blaine Gabbert dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Testaverde started his college career at Texas Tech, then moved on to his father’s alma mater, Miami, before ending up at Albany, throwing for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while starting eight games and completing 53.4 percent of his passes in 2018 with the Great Danes.

–The Detroit Lions survived a pair of scares from Friday night, as head coach Matt Patricia said that linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow avoided season-ending injuries.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Patricia declined to put a timetable on either player’s return but said injured reserve — even with a designation to return — won’t be needed for either.

NFL Network reported that Davis was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which will likely keep him out early in the season but not long-term, and that Ragnow sustained a minor right ankle sprain.

–New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks was suspended for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Kendricks will miss New England’s opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8. He is eligible to return to the active roster the next day.

–In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained the controversial hiring of Chris Foerster after word of the move involving the former Miami Dolphins offensive coach was first reported by ESPN on Friday night.

“He is still in a consulting role because I understand the seriousness of this matter,” Shanahan said in Kansas City in advance of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Chiefs.

Shanahan said Foerster came aboard last year to serve as an out-of-town consultant responsible for helping the staff with advance scouting reports.

–Linebacker Paul Worrilow, signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, told coach John Harbaugh that he is retiring.

Worrilow, 29, missed last season with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a torn ACL. The Eagles released him earlier this month, and the Ravens picked him up to provide depth at the position.

“I was surprised,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I assume he’s trying to figure things out, work things out, what he wants to do, he and his family. Every person has a right to do that.”

–Tampa Bay activated third-year safety Justin Evans from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Evans landed on injured reserve last December with a foot injury and had not played or practiced since. He passed his physical Saturday, clearing him to return.

–Safety T.J. Ward, who last played in the NFL in 2017 for Tampa Bay, worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report by ESPN.

This would be the ninth season for the two-time Pro Bowl selection, who was part of the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl winning team in 2015.

–The Colts waived running back D’Onta Foreman from injured reserve with an injury settlement, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.

