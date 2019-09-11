NFL notebook: Lawsuit accuses Antonio Brown of rape
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is accused of rape by a woman who says she was his personal trainer, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Brown denied the allegations through a statement issued by his lawyer.
According to the reports, the woman alleges Brown, a resident of South Florida, sexually assaulted her three times — twice in June 2017 and once in May 2018. The accuser and Brown reportedly met while they were both student-athletes at Central Michigan, the accuser a gymnast and a participant with Brown in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes group, according to TMZ Sports.
Earlier Tuesday, NFL Network reported that Brown was set to practice with the Patriots for the first time on Wednesday.
–The Patriots traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets for a 2021 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.
Thomas, 31, was released by the Patriots at final cuts but re-signed two days later on Sept. 2. That was before New England added Brown, who is set to join Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers this week in a crowded wide receiver room.
–The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence after placing defensive tackle Malik Jackson on injured reserve.
Jackson will undergo surgery next week to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, NFL Network reported. Spence signed a reported one-year deal. He started all 16 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, making 42 tackles, including six for loss, and two sacks.
–Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss up to four weeks with a meniscus injury, The Washington Post reported.
After missing last season with a torn left ACL, Guice injured his right knee during his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had an MRI on Monday, but the recovery timeline remains uncertain.
–The New York Jets signed placekicker Sam Ficken and waived Kaare Vedvik, two days after Vedvik missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point in a 17-16 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Jets reportedly held a five-kicker tryout, with Ficken beating out Greg Joseph, Elliott Fry, Younghoe Koo and Tristan Vizcaino.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed free agent offensive lineman Jordan Mills and placed offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) on injured reserve.
Mills signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Gilbert reportedly tore his ACL during practice last week.
–Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd told NFL Media he took performance-enhancing drugs this offseason, leading to a six-game suspension following two separate failed drug tests.
Shepherd was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s season opener, two days before his suspension was announced. Shepherd said he took PEDs to compensate for his inability to train while recovering from sports-hernia surgery and shoulder and back injuries.
–Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was released from the hospital after being kept overnight as a precaution following a neck injury sustained in Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. He tweeted, “I hurt my neck nothing severe”
–The Houston Texans released cornerback Aaron Colvin, according to multiple reports, even though more than $7 million in guaranteed money remained on his contract. The team reportedly signed Phillip Gaines to take his place.
–The Texans and center Nick Martin agreed to a contract extension. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $33 million over three years. Martin was set to become a free agent in March and was due $1.1 million in salary this season.
–Odell Beckham Jr. said he wears his luxury watch wherever he goes, and that will continue to extend to the football field. NFL rules don’t prohibit jewelry, but they do ban “hard objects,” yet Beckham won’t remove the watch.
–The Browns waived tight end Rico Gathers. The team signed Gathers on Aug. 11, and he served an NFL suspension during Week 1 related to his guilty plea to a misdemeanor drug charge.
–Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball died, nearly a year after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 27. Ball appeared in six games (two starts) for Oakland in 2015 as a fifth-round pick out of Florida.
–Retired All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch is helping to keep pro sports alive in his native Oakland, Calif.
Lynch told the (San Jose, Calif.) Mercury News that he is part of the ownership group of the Oakland Panthers, which will begin play next spring in the Indoor Football League.
–Field Level Media
The coach in charge of building “character” among the New England Patriots has decided to leave the team.
Jack Easterby, who joined the Patriots six years ago, said his contract expired and he decided to pursue other interests.
The Boston Globe first reported the news, which USA Today confirmed on Friday.
“Just processing,” Easterby told USA Today via text message. “Been a challenging week. Humbled by all I’ve seen and been a part of.”
The Globe reported that Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft.
Easterby’s title was character coach/team development, and he was uniquely qualified to fill that role.
While studying sports management at Newberry College in South Carolina, he was captain of the basketball and golf teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him in football operations to work with the salary cap, but he decided numbers weren’t for him. He enrolled at Erskine and Liberty Theological Seminaries, according to a 2018 profile of him on the Patriots’ website.
“Just really wanted to learn more about Scripture and how to apply things more specifically to everyday life,” according to the profile. “I love people. I love Microsoft Excel, but not that much. I felt like I was called to go back and build relationships.”
He soon became the character coach for South Carolina’s athletic department, then joined the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots hired him in 2013 to help the team cope with the arrest of tight end Aaron Hernandez on murder charges.
He also served as team chaplain, and players described a warm relationship that existed between him and the team.
–Field Level Media
The Baltimore Ravens waived running back Alex Collins on Friday afternoon following his early morning arrest after a car accident near the team’s headquarters.
Baltimore County police and the team confirmed that Collins, 24, was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. after police responded to a report of a car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills, Md. It was unclear whether Collins was the driver or a passenger.
The charges against him were not immediately known.
“We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation,” the Ravens told NFL.com in a statement.
The team confirmed Collins’ release on social media by 3 p.m. ET.
Collins was a fifth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2016 and joined the Ravens the following year. In 25 games (22 starts) over two seasons in Baltimore, he has gained 1,676 total yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns.
He was a star on the rise following the 2017 season, in which he gained 973 yards rushing. But he struggled in 2018, running for just 411 yards, and wound up on injured reserve in December with a foot injury.
A restricted free agent before his release, Collins will now be subject to waivers. If he is not claimed, he will immediately become a free agent.
Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that second-year running back Gus Edwards is first on the depth chart at the position.
–Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS — Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is excited to show naysayers he’s a first-round pick.
“I think I’ll be a little more athletic than people think in some of these drills,” said Lock, who is transitioning from 22-year-old senior and preparing to live outside of the Columbia, Mo., area for the first time.
Lock stood out at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., but in the 2019 draft class he’s not viewed on the same plateau as Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.
In the conversation as a potential first-round pick in 2018, Lock came back to Missouri after throwing 44 touchdown passes. He had 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.
Lock already has the endorsement of some NFL teams.
“I can kind of call him my neighbor because I live in Lee’s Summit,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “But no, he is an extremely talented player. Great family. I know his dad, [and] I got to know the son a little bit. I think he has very intriguing arm talent. I think he has great ad-lib ability, which you certainly need in this league. Arm strength and ad-lib ability is a good place to start. He has both those qualities and I’m sure it won’t be long for him to hear his name to be called on draft night.”
Lock compared his game to a Pro Bowl passer whose initial wait on draft night in 2005 is viewed as a major blunder in retrospect.
“Obviously I have a lot to prove, a lot to do to be even compared to this guy, but if there’s anybody I’d pattern a lot of my game after it’s Aaron Rodgers,” Lock said. “Just the stuff that he does off-platform. If you watch my game, I throw a lot off weird platforms, my feet aren’t necessarily perfect, I throw from weird arm angles. I get critiqued about it, he gets critiqued about it a little bit. That’s just our game.”
For now, Lock is focused on convincing he belongs. That doesn’t mean he’s not star struck on occasion, like the time Broncos vice president John Elway showed up at one of the Tigers’ games.
“I actually didn’t know he was there at the time, which probably helped a little bit,” Lock said. “He’s one of the greatest of all-time, to be able to be looked at, in his eyes, as someone who might be able to take over the franchise, that means a lot to me.”
Elway described Lock as accurate, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden gave a sparkling assessment Thursday of Lock’s quick release.
On a scale of 1-10, Lock said he would give himself a 10 rating for accuracy.
“I give myself a 10. Why wouldn’t I give myself a 10? I think every quarterback would give themselves a 10,” he said.
Even if teams don’t give Lock a 10, and media interest is higher in Haskins and Murray, the Mizzou quarterback has no intention of losing his motivation.
“I’m a QB from Missouri, I played in the middle of the country, not California. Regardless if I’m the first QB taken or last I’ll keep that chip my entire career,” he said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
The New York Giants could be looking to trade outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, according to multiple reports Friday.
Vernon was a splashy signing in the 2016 offseason, heading to the Giants on a five-year, $84.75 million deal. But he has missed a combined nine games in the past two seasons with injuries, and his production has dropped.
If the Giants cut or trade him, they would save $11.5 million against the salary cap.
Vernon has played seven seasons in the NFL, the first four with Miami.
In his debut season with the Giants in 2016, he had 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. The following season, he played 12 games and had 37 tackles and 6.5 sacks, with 30 tackles and 7.0 sacks in 11 games in 2018.
–Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is not lacking in self confidence, but that doesn’t mean he cares about being the first quarterback off the board in April’s draft.
“It’s not that important to me,” Haskins said Friday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. “For me, it’s being with the right franchise, being with the right team and winning a Super Bowl. So whether that’s first quarterback taken, second quarterback taken, it’s all a blessing regardless of where I’m going.”
Most have pegged Haskins as one of the top two quarterback prospects in the class, along with Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Since declaring his intentions to commit fully to football, Murray has steadily garnered more attention as potentially being the top signal-caller off the board.
But while Haskins says he feels he’s “the top quarterback,” he isn’t focused on jockeying with Murray for position.
“I’m not worried about Kyler,” an easy-going Haskins said with a laugh. “I gotta worry about me. I’m going to do what I need to do in meetings, and out on the field tomorrow, showcase my talents. I know I’m a franchise quarterback and I’m going to be a really great quarterback in the NFL.”
Unlike Murray, Haskins fits the mold of a prototypical pocket passer, having thrown for 4,831 yards in his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, and doing so almost exclusively from the pocket.
Asked about a claim earlier this month that he’s “more of a runner than a thrower,” Haskins laughed it off.
“I can maneuver if I need to, but I’m deadly in the pocket,” he said.
That said, the QB doesn’t agree with the perception of some that he lacks the mobility to survive when needed.
“Ha,” Haskins said when asked about that suggestion. “That’s how I feel about that.”
A likely top-10 pick — if not the first quarterback off the board — Haskins likely won’t be spending much time on the bench as a rookie. But if he winds up with a team like the New York Giants, who could keep Eli Manning as a bridge to a rookie, Haskins could wind up learning from the sidelines like he did in college.
Behind Buckeyes starter J.T. Barrett, Haskins sat for two years without much action, getting in only for 57 pass attempts in 2017 before taking over as a starter in 2018.
“I can point to Ohio State, and how I didn’t play for a year and a half at Ohio State, played a little bit as a backup,” Haskins said. “I’m comfortable enough to learn from someone that’s been there in front of me, and I know that I’m going to compete to be ready for when my time’s called.”
While Haskins isn’t concerned with how high he’s drafted or if he goes in front of Murray, he does appear to have a friendly competition with Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa, a defensive end who is a contender to go first overall.
“He said I can go first, and he’ll go second,” Haskins said with a laugh. “…We both joke about that a lot whenever we see each other.”
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced Friday.
This is the third suspension in Irving’s four-year NFL career. The 25-year-old was first suspended at the start of 2017 for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers. Last year he served a four-game ban for a substance-abuse violation.
“I don’t want to get into any specifics with David Irving,” said head coach Jason Garrett when asked Wednesday about Irving. “Obviously he’s been dealing with some different things over the course of the last year and really was not part of our team last year. He’s a free agent, as we know.”
The indefinite ban comes just two days after the league suspended Cowboys’ teammate Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the substance-abuse policy. Gregory, however, had a year left on his deal while the Cowboys reportedly did not intend to re-sign Irving.
Irving, who joined the Cowboys in 2015, played in only two games last season and recorded one sack. He suffered a high ankle sprain in November and was out the rest of the year.
Over four seasons with Dallas, he’s played 37 games (10 starts) and recorded 12.5 sacks. He earned $2.9 million last year after recording seven sacks in 2017.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers underwent a recent shoulder surgery that sources characterized as a “cleanup” procedure, ESPN reported Sunday.
Set to become an unrestricted free agent later this month, the 25-year-old pass rusher led the Super Bowl LIII champions in sacks for the third straight year with a career-high 7.5 in 2018.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Flowers played in 15 regular season games and three postseason games last season, missing one contest due to a concussion.
A fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Arkansas, Flowers has recorded 21.0 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 59 quarterback hits in 46 career games.
Draft Analyst reported last week that the Miami Dolphins are the front-runners to sign Flowers. Miami hired former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores as their head coach last month.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are running out of time to work out a long-term deal and are “not close” as a March 5 deadline looms, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence E. Hill Jr.
If the Cowboys don’t reach agreement by Tuesday, the deadline for franchise tags, they may be forced to use that option to keep him — albeit at a hefty price tag.
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence last season and he made $17.1 million. This year, under the franchise tag, he would earn $20.5 million.
The following year under the tag would be worth nearly $30 million.
But much like Le’Veon Bell in Pittsburgh, who was tagged two years in a row, Lawrence, 26, has been clear in his desire not to play under the franchise tag.
Lawrence is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal worth upward of that $20.5 million tag amount. The Star-Telegram also reported that if he does not receive an extension, he likely will skip the offseason program, minicamps, and perhaps training camp and some regular season games. He also could delay the shoulder surgery he needs.
The past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Zach Mettenberger completed 18 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and also ran for another score and a two-point conversion to lead the host Memphis Express to their first Alliance of American Football victory, 26-23 over the San Diego Fleet on Saturday.
Mettenberger, who was drafted out of LSU by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, brought the Express (1-3) back from a 20-15 halftime deficit as they scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Mettenberger’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Magee with 6:08 remaining followed by the two-point conversion tied the score at 23-23.
The Express scored the winning points on a 45-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis with 2:46 left in the game. The final drive by the Fleet (2-2) was thwarted when quarterback Alex Ross was sacked and lost a fumble on third-and-7 with 1:49 remaining.
MacGinnis kicked three other field goals, from 46, 40 and 35 yards.
Terrell Watson led the Fleet with 43 yards rushing on 10 carries.
–Field Level Media
The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to place their franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford and envision keeping him in the lineup, but they still could trade the 2018 Pro Bowl selection, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Chiefs’ decision to switch their base defensive scheme to a 4-3 this season under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would affect where Ford plays, with a probable move to defensive end in 2019 if the Chiefs keep him. Ford, who has spent five seasons with the Chiefs, played the position at Auburn and has the ability to be an edge rusher in a 4-3.
He has 30.5 career sacks with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018, when he attained career firsts by starting all 16 regular-season games and being selected to the Pro Bowl.
Ford earned approximately $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tender is expected to be around $15.8 million for linebackers, and Ford said late last season that signing it would be a “no brainer.”
“He had an outstanding season,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in early February of Ford. “He was at the top of his game. Really, when we drafted Dee a few years ago, all those things that we envisioned for him, he kind of showed that he was that player.
“Obviously, Dee is a player that has done so much for us, in particular, last year. We’re excited about bringing him back. And then with (defensive lineman) Chris (Jones) and (wide receiver) Tyreek (Hill), you’re talking about two guys that are now eligible for extensions. They’re guys that we drafted and guys that have done tremendously in regard to just getting better year-in and year-out and being dominant players.”
–Field Level Media
Keith Mitchell and South Korea’s Sungjae Im are tied for the lead at 6-under par after two rounds of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Im, 20, dominated the Web.com Tour last season with two victories and three runner-up finishes while leading the regular-season money list. He went out early Friday and tied for the low round of the day with a 6-under 64 that included seven birdies against a lone bogey.
Mitchell’s 4-under 66 featured five birdies and a bogey.
The pair is one shot clear of Lucas Glover, but all 83 players who made the 2-over cut are within eight shots of the lead.
With the field including only three of the top 20 ranked players in the world, the front page of the leaderboard isn’t stocked with many household names. A group of nine players tied at 4 under includes third-ranked Brooks Koepka, a resident of nearby Jupiter, Fla., who is seeking to win at PGA National for the first time.
“It was definitely a little bit tougher today,” Koepka, who shot a 1-under 69 after posting a 67 on Thursday, told reporters. “Yesterday the course was a little bit more get-able. These greens have definitely firmed up, baked out, where it can be difficult with this wind.
“Par is not too bad. It kind of reminds me of a major, which is nice.”
Spain’s Sergio Garcia is tied for 13th at 3 under along with Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas, the first-round leader who struggled to a 3-over 73 on Friday.
J.T. Poston was outside of the cut line after three bogeys through his first six holes, but recovered with a 5-under 30 on his back nine — which was on the front side of the course — to finish at 1-over.
Gary Woodland birdied his final two holes to make the cut on the number, extending his streak of cuts made to 21. Woodland had three bogeys during a four-hole stretch on the back nine to fall to 5-over par and put his streak in severe jeopardy.
Defending champion Justin Thomas, who chipped in for eagle on No. 3, also made the cut on the number while playing through an arm injury suffered when his club hit a tree on a follow through Thursday. He made it close by carding a double bogey after hitting his approach into the water on the sixth hole, his 15th of the day after starting on the back nine.
Thomas is 6-over par over his past 27 holes since making hard contact with the tree.
“It’s not bad, it’s just more annoying than anything,” Thomas told reporters. “It’s just been about a seven-hour-long ‘dead-arm.'”
Australia’s Adam Scott finished at 3 over to miss the cut by one shot.
The infamous three-hole stretch from Nos. 15-17 known as “The Bear Trap” claimed 21 more balls in the water on Friday after 35 wound up wet in the first round. The field was 35-over par on the stretch Friday, three worse than the previous day, including 81 bogeys or worse.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is developing a proposal that would guarantee both teams having a chance to get the ball in overtime games next season.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced the development on Pro Football Talk Live on Friday.
Guaranteeing each team an offensive possession in overtime would prevent outcomes like in January’s AFC Championship Game, when the Chiefs lost 37-31 to the New England Patriots, who won the coin toss, then scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period to end the game.
“I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do,” Veach told Pro Football Talk. “I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like (Chiefs quarterback) Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime.”
To have a proposed measure pass, Kansas City would need 24 of 30 teams to approve a potential rule change.
The NFL currently allows each team a possession unless the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown on its first possession. Before the method for the current overtime system was adopted in 2012, the NFL relied on sudden death, with the first score, no matter how it was made, ending the game.
–Field Level Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to trade defensive tackle Malik Jackson and running back Carlos Hyde with the hope of clearing cap space before the new league year begins March 13, ESPN reported Saturday.
Jackson, 29, is set to count $15 million against the cap in 2019, the fourth year of a six-year, $85.5 million deal he signed in free agency in March of 2016. Jacksonville can save $11 million against the cap by trading or releasing him. Any team acquiring Jackson would have him under contract for $40.5 million over the next three seasons, with the ability to move on without cap consequences at any time.
The Jaguars already restructured the contract of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, and they drafted Taven Bryan in the first round last year, leaving Jackson as the odd man out.
The seven-year pro had 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 12 QB hits last year in 16 games, though he was bumped out of the starting lineup in favor of Bryan late in the year. He has 18 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 42 QB hits in 48 games for Jacksonville, after tallying 14.5, 27 and 44, respectively in 62 games with the Denver Broncos.
Hyde, 28, was acquired in October from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick, but he totaled just 189 yards on 58 carries (3.3 average) for Jacksonville. He has a career average of 4.0 yards per carry in five NFL seasons, totaling 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns in 64 games.
Hyde is set to count $4.7 million against the cap in 2019, all of which can be saved by trading or releasing him.
–Field Level Media
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad left the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday after a heart issue was found during his physical. He will undergo further testing at home in Lexington, Ky.
“Today I was told that I would not be able to participate in the NFL Combine due to a heart issue that came up during my physical,” Conrad wrote on Twitter. “I am headed back to Lexington to receive a second opinion and get more tests done. The goal is to get cleared before March 22 for my pro day. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I won’t let this stop me from achieving my dream.”
NFL Network reported Conrad had an irregular heartbeat due to an issue with a heart valve.
Tight ends took the field Saturday morning to do athletic testing and go through workouts.
Conrad caught 80 passes for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns in 35 career games at Kentucky. Most outlets had previously pegged him as a late-round prospect.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Zach Mettenberger completed 18 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and also ran for another score and a two-point conversion to lead the host Memphis Express to their first Alliance of American Football victory, 26-23 over the San Diego Fleet on Saturday.
Mettenberger, who was drafted out of LSU by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, brought the Express (1-3) back from a 20-15 halftime deficit as they scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. A 6-yard touchdown pass from Mettenberger, who made 10 starts for the Titans from 2014-15, to Terrence Magee with 6:08 remaining followed by the two-point conversion tied the score at 23-23.
The Express scored the winning points on a 45-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis with 2:46 left in the game. The final drive by the Fleet (2-2) was thwarted when quarterback Alex Ross was sacked and lost a fumble on third-and-7 with 1:49 remaining.
MacGinnis kicked three other field goals, from 46, 40 and 35 yards.
Terrell Watson led the Fleet with 43 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Apollos 20, Stallions 11
Quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 22 of 34 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown as Orlando (4-0) remained undefeated by defeating host Salt Lake (1-3).
Charles Johnson had nine catches for 105 yards to lead the Apollos, who never trailed in the contest.
Gilbert, who was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft after a college career at Texas and SMU, played only briefly in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers after failed attempts with the Rams, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.
His 20-yard scoring toss to Donteea Dye Jr. in the third quarter gave Orlando a 14-3 lead following a two-point conversion. Akeem Hunt ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Elliott Fry kicked field goals of 43 and 42 yards for the Apollos.
The Stallions had a 41-yard field goal by Taylor Bertolet and 14-yard scoring run by Joel Bouagnon.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was limited at the end of the season and in the playoffs due to arthritis in his left knee, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
The Rams had blamed soreness and inflammation for sidelining the 24-year-old workhorse back.
Head coach Sean McVay said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week that Gurley, who suffered a torn left ACL in 2014, would not need surgery.
McVay also said that stem cell treatment isn’t currently being considered, but he didn’t rule it out as an option.
The NFL has requested more information from the team about why Gurley was left off the Super Bowl injury report, a league source told Field Level Media.
Gurley largely gave way to C.J. Anderson in the postseason, but the company line from the Rams centered around McVay taking the blame for not getting Gurley more involved.
Gurley missed the final two regular-season games, dealing with the undisclosed knee problem, after rushing for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 59 passes for 580 yards and four scores.
Gurley returned for the playoffs — with 16 carries for 115 yards against Dallas — but had only a combined 14 carries and two receptions in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII.
Gurley rushed just 10 times for 35 yards in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.
Anderson, who signed with the Rams for the final two regular-season games, had 46 postseason carries. Gurley had 30.
Gurley led the NFL with 21 touchdowns and 17 rushing scores during the regular season. He notched his third 1,000-yard rushing season in four years since the Rams took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Matt Schaub is sticking around as Matt Ryan’s backup after agreeing to a two-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Saturday.
Schaub has been Ryan’s backup for the last three seasons, a position that has required very little in-game action for the 37-year-old.
He’s appeared in a grand total of seven games and completed six of his 10 pass attempts.
“Matt has a great understanding of our scheme and brings valuable experience to the position,” head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement announcing the deal.
Schaub actually began his career in Atlanta as a third-round pick in 2004. He was traded to the Texans in 2007, where he started 88 of 90 games over seven seasons and compiled a 46-42 record.
For his career, Schaub has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 24,887 yards and 133 touchdowns against 90 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders have signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
The Raiders claimed Good off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 last season. He played in four games with three starts at right guard for Oakland. He also played two games, including one start, in Indianapolis before being cut.
The Colts selected the 6-foot-5, 345-pound Good in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. In four seasons with Indianapolis, he played 26 games (20 starts) at both right guard and tackle.
Good, who turns 28 on March 8, played for three years at Mars Hill University where he was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference First Team selection.
–Field Level Media
