NFL notebook: Kraft ordered to appear at next court date

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was ordered to appear in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a hearing on the admissibility of video evidence in his prostitution and solicitation case.

Kraft, 77, asked through his attorneys for Judge Leonard Hanser to block the release of video evidence related to his visits to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. The visits on Jan. 19 and 20 resulted in what prosecutors claim is Kraft paying for and receiving sex acts at the spa.

Hanser called on Kraft, who lives in Palm Beach part-time, to appear May 21. Kraft has not yet appeared in person.

Kraft’s attorney, William Burck, challenged the collection of evidence on the basis of what he argued is precedent in Martin County. Judge Kathleen Roberts ruled against video evidence obtained at two spas because officers also obtained footage of patrons attending the spa for legitimate — and fully legal — reasons.

–Tom Brady has made a habit of collecting Lombardi trophies and consistently rates as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL into his 40s, but he is not paid at market value by today’s standard.

Brady is the 18th highest-paid player at the position in annual average contract value at $15 million — less than half of what Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) can take home on deals they’ve signed in the past 18 months.

Still, the Patriots quarterback said in an interview Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he’s comfortable being the No. 2 earner in his own household, saying “… I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife [model Gisele Bundchen] makes a lot of money.”

–New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season after the team declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract, a league source told ESPN.

Lee, the Jets’ first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has lost his starting job to C.J. Mosley, who played five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million deal with New York.

–Former Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and according to NFL Network, the contract can be worth $3 million and Brown is guaranteed $1.5 million.

Brown, 29, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans and has also played for the Buffalo Bills. He spent the last two seasons in Washington. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, when he had 149 tackles with the Bills.

–The Packers had two first-round picks in last week’s NFL draft and both have agreed to their rookie contracts.

Defensive end Rashan Gary, taken 12th overall, and safety Darnell Savage, taken 21st, are also the first two players taken in the first round to sign. Both players received the customary four-year deals allotted first-round picks, with a fifth-year team option that must be exercised before the start of the players’ fourth seasons.

–Nearly three years after he retired from the NFL over concussion concerns, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Anthony Davis has requested reinstatement to the league in a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell, Pro Football Talk reported.

Davis, 29, played 72 games with the 49ers from 2010-16, but saw action in just one contest in his final season. The former first-round draft pick (11th overall) out of Rutgers missed the entire 2015 season after sustaining a concussion in 2014. Davis’ rights are still owned by the 49ers.

–New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine was a victim after not being at the club’s rookie minicamp due to a gunshot wound.

Ballentine was shot in the buttocks and close friend and Washburn (Kan.) University teammate Dwane Simmons was shot and killed during the early morning hours last Sunday in Topeka, Kan. Ballentine was instructed to stay away from the minicamp by the Giants to heal physically and emotionally.

–Daniel Jones, selected sixth overall in the draft, was on the field with the Giants eight days after the Duke quarterback was put in a precarious position.

Jones, 22, will be the backup to Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback Eli Manning.

“This is a huge opportunity for someone like me. This was the place I wanted to be,” Jones said as the Giants began rookie minicamp. “To get the call, it was thrilling and I am happy to be here.”

–Field Level Media