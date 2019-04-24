NFL notebook: Kingsbury says Cards undecided on top pick

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that the team has yet to finalize its plans for the top overall pick in the draft, which starts Thursday.

“We’re still working through it,” Kingsbury said after his team’s first practice of the year at a voluntary minicamp. “I wouldn’t say the hay is in the barn.”

Quarterback Josh Rosen, who is widely believed to be on the trade block as the Cardinals consider Kyler Murray with the top pick, has been a full participant during the offseason program despite rampant rumors. Kingsbury said he “couldn’t be more impressed” with Rosen, whom the Cardinals traded up to draft 10th overall last year.

–Odell Beckham Jr. is happy as with the Cleveland Browns and glad to have left behind the New York Giants, according to a Twitter rant, seemingly set off by a user who called him a “cancer” with the Giants.

“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !” wrote Beckham, who was traded by the Giants in March, one season into a five-year, $95 million contract extension he signed last August.

–Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long told USA Today he is uncertain about whether he will return for a 12th NFL season in 2019.

“From the looks of things they’re going to make it hard for me in my favorite city,” Long said.

After seeing media speculation that the Eagles have asked him to take a pay cut, Long responded on Twitter, indicating his decision is related to how much playing time the team can offer him.

–The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a swap of 2019 third-round picks, according to multiple reports.

Clark, who must pass a physical for the trade to become official, has also agreed in principle with the Chiefs on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

–Although Josh Gordon is still suspended indefinitely by the NFL, the wide receiver signed his restricted free agent tender with New England, according to multiple media reports.

By signing the contract tender, Gordon ensures that if he becomes eligible to play at any point this coming season, it will be with the Patriots. The 28-year-old is set to earn up to $2,025,000 on the one-year deal, but only if he plays all 16 games.

–The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a contract extension with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the draft begins Thursday, ESPN reported.

According to the report, the sides have been in discussions since the regular season ended and are making progress.

–Veteran kicker Robbie Gould informed the San Francisco 49ers he won’t negotiate a long-term contract with the team and wants to be traded, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gould’s agent, Brian Mackler, said that if Gould decides to play with the 49ers this fall, he would hold out throughout training camp and report just before the season opens on Sept. 8. San Francisco put the franchise tag on Gould in February.

–The Los Angeles Rams exercised quarterback Jared Goff’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2020.

The option, which is guaranteed only for injury, will pay Goff an estimated $22.8 million. He is set to make $4.3 million in base salary in 2019, part of a rookie contract worth $27.9 million over the first four seasons.

–The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa, according to multiple reports.

Bosa, 23, was the Chargers’ first-round pick — No. 3 overall — in the 2016 draft.

–The Baltimore Ravens exercised left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2020.

The option, which is guaranteed for injury only, will be worth around $13 million in 2020. Stanley’s rookie contract was worth $13.1 million over the first four seasons, including a $3.2 million salary for 2019.

–Longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of his old team, ending an 11-year NFL career.

“Thank you @panthers for 10 amazing seasons and bringing me to this place that I now call home,” Stewart said, according to the team’s Twitter account. “Keep Pounding!!!”

–Two videos that allegedly show New England owner Robert Kraft participating in illegal acts at Florida massage parlor will not be released to the public yet.

Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with a request made by Kraft’s defense team to keep the videos sealed, at least for now. In his decision, he wrote “making these images public, at this time, seriously jeopardizes Defendant’s fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury.”

–Field Level Media