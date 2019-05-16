NFL notebook: Jets fire Maccagnan, make Gase interim GM

The New York Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday and named first-year head coach Adam Gase as the interim GM.

Hired in January of 2015, Maccagnan had two years remaining on the contract extension he signed at the end of the 2017 season.

Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson issued a statement saying the decision was made “in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.” Speaking to reporters later Wednesday on a conference call, Johnson said he made the decision only after “diving deep into the organization,” but declined to go into specifics.

Johnson said the Jets’ search for a permanent general manager would begin immediately. Multiple outlets report that Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas has been rumored around the league as the Jets’ potential GM for some time. Douglas and Gase were both with the Chicago Bears in 2015, Douglas as director of college scouting and Gase as offensive coordinator.

–Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt said he promised the Browns there will not be another incident like the one that led to his eight-game suspension to start the 2019 season.

“I’ve apologized for my actions in the past and definitely won’t make those same mistakes,” Hunt told reporters in Cleveland, where he is attending organized team activities.

Hunt signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Hunt, 23, said he hasn’t had a chance to apologize to the woman face to face, but said he would if given that chance.

–The New England Patriots have agreed to bring back former linebacker Jamie Collins, multiple media outlets reported.

Collins, 29, spent three-plus seasons with New England before being dealt to the Cleveland Browns for a conditional third-round pick midway through the 2016 season. Cleveland gave Collins a four-year, $50 million extension in January of 2017, but he was released this March after 30 games with the club.

The Patriots took Collins in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he blossomed with a Pro Bowl 2015 campaign, when he racked up 89 tackles (eight for loss), 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, an interception and six passes defensed in just 12 games.

–The Patriots signed first-round wideout N’Keal Harry to a four-year contract worth more than $10 million. Like all first-round deals, it comes with a fifth-year team option.

Harry, taken 32nd overall out of Arizona State, is the first wideout drafted in the first round by New England since Terry Glenn in 1996.

–The Seattle Seahawks officially signed quarterback Geno Smith.

The 28-year-old will compete with former Denver Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch to back up starter Russell Wilson.

The Jets’ second-round selection in 2013, Smith joins his fourth NFL team. He was 12-18 as a starter over four seasons with the Jets, lost his only start with the New York Giants in 2017, and attempted just four passes with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

–Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton had minor ankle surgery but should be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported.

The Cowboys’ 2017 first-round draft pick tweeted a picture of himself Tuesday with his left leg in a boot, referring to the situation as a “minor setback.”

Charlton, 24, is entering the third year of his four-year, $10 million rookie contract.

–The Arizona Cardinals promoted former Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson to director of pro scouting, in one of several personnel moves.

A five-time Pro Bowler and 2009 first-team All-Pro in his 12 seasons (2001-12) with Arizona, Wilson joined the Cardinals’ front office in 2016. The 39-year-old has worked in both the pro and college scouting departments for the team.

Wilson’s promotion filled a position vacated by the promotion of another former Cardinals safety, Quentin Harris, who was named director of player personnel.

–The Miami Dolphins hosted free agent linebacker Connor Barwin on a visit and signed free agent linebacker Nate Orchard, according to multiple reports.

Barwin, 32, spent the last two years with the Rams (2017) and Giants (2018) after four years each with the Texans and Eagles, going to the Pro Bowl in 2014 with Philadelphia. He was released by the Giants in February.

Orchard, 26, played in four games last season for the Bills and Chiefs before latching on briefly with the Seahawks this offseason.

–The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent tight end Levine Toilolo, releasing safety Cameron Glenn to make room on the roster.

Toilolo, 27, spent last year with the Detroit Lions, catching 21 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown. He spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

–Field Level Media