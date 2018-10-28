NFL notebook: Goodell says ‘No question’ London team could succeed
NFL notebook: Goodell says ‘No question’ London team could succeed
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that there’s “no question” a team could be successful in London, though challenges remain.
Appearing from London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that “this market, without question, could have an NFL team.”
NFL teams first started playing games in the United Kingdom in 2007, and Sunday’s contest is the last of three there this year.
“I’ve always said this in the last few years: I believe that the fan base is here for a team,” Goodell said. “Just in numbers and passion, I think the business community/commercial community is strong enough. The political support we have for this is extraordinary. I think all of those elements are here.”
–San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to shoulder and knee injuries, the team announced.
Garcon was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report before the team downgraded him on Saturday. Garcon didn’t practice all week while nursing the ailments.
The 32-year-old Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards and no touchdowns this season.
–Jeremy Maclin’s hopes of landing with a team this season are over, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.
Maclin, 30, will have surgery to repair a nagging hamstring injury and focus on returning next year instead.
The free-agent wide receiver was cut in March after a disappointing season in Baltimore, finishing with 40 catches for 440 yards and three scores. The Ravens saved $5 million against the salary cap by releasing him.
–Field Level Media
NFL fines: Bucs’ safety docked for helmet hit on Mayfield
NFL fines: Bucs' safety docked for helmet hit on Mayfield
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness over his controversial hit to the helmet of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
The hit in question was delivered in Tampa Bay's 26-23
NFL fines: Bucs’ safety docked for helmet hit on Mayfield
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness over his controversial hit to the helmet of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
The hit in question was delivered in Tampa Bay’s 26-23 overtime win last Sunday when Whitehead struck the Browns rookie QB as he began his slide at the end of a 35-yard scramble. One official initially called a penalty before being overruled, with first-year referee Shawn Hochuli announcing to the crowd that Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
On Friday the league admitted in its weekly officiating video that the play should have been flagged.
“No words,” Mayfield told reporters when pressed by media members during the week about Hochuli’s announcement. “Honestly, no words. … I thought that’s why they put the rule in.”
The Buccaneers’ rookie fourth-round pick, Whitehead has the ability to appeal for a reduction of the fine amount because the figure is over 25 percent of his weekly game check.
Among other reported NFL fines this week, Cincinnati safety Shawn Williams was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness over a helmet-to-helmet collision in the Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The sixth-year defensive back had also been fined $10,026 after a Week 1 hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was docked $10,026 because of unnecessary roughness for his toppling hit on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
Two players were fined $10,026 for rule-breaking chop blocks: Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert and Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams.
–Field Level Media
49ers WR Garcon to miss game versus Cardinals
49ers WR Garcon to miss game versus Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to shoulder and knee injuries, the team announced Saturday.
Garcon was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report before the team downgraded him on Saturday.
49ers WR Garcon to miss game versus Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to shoulder and knee injuries, the team announced Saturday.
Garcon was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report before the team downgraded him on Saturday.
Garcon didn’t practice all week while nursing the ailments.
The 32-year-old Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards and no touchdowns this season.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars: 4 players detained over bill restitution in London
LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say four players were detained over restitution of a bill in London.
The Jaguars (3-4) play Philadelphia (3-4) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened early Saturday following what typically is an off night for players.
The teams says "we are aware that four of
LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say four players were detained over restitution of a bill in London.
The Jaguars (3-4) play Philadelphia (3-4) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened early Saturday following what typically is an off night for players.
The teams says “we are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”
The Jaguars did not say which players were detained. The London-based Sun reported that the players were accused of trying to leave the London Reign Showclub, which features burlesque and circus performers, without paying their tab.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers rule WR Pierre Garcon out for game vs. Cardinals
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries to his shoulder and knee.
The 49ers said Saturday that Garcon had been downgraded from doubtful to out for the game at Arizona.
Garcon has 21 catches for 230 yards and no
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries to his shoulder and knee.
The 49ers said Saturday that Garcon had been downgraded from doubtful to out for the game at Arizona.
Garcon has 21 catches for 230 yards and no touchdowns in seven games this season.
Rookie Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne will likely pick up the slack with Garcon sidelined.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bucs’ Whitehead fined $26,739 for hit on Mayfield
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league had said Friday that Whitehead should have been penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet during last Sunday's 26-23 overtime win for Tampa Bay.
Mayfield was
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league had said Friday that Whitehead should have been penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet during last Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win for Tampa Bay.
Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got hit by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.
First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”
Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in Carolina’s 21-17 win.
Also fined:
—Bengals safety Shawn Williams, $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Chiefs. Williams also fined $10,026 for a Week 1 hit on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
—Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, $10,026 for a chop block.
—Cowboys guard Connor Williams, $10,026 for a chop block.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Goodell: ‘No question’ team could succeed in London
Goodell: 'No question' team could succeed in London
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that there's "no question" a team could be successful in London, though challenges remain.
Appearing from London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football"
Goodell: ‘No question’ team could succeed in London
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that there’s “no question” a team could be successful in London, though challenges remain.
Appearing from London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that “this market, without question, could have an NFL team.”
NFL teams first started playing games in the United Kingdom in 2007, and Sunday’s contest is the last of three there this year.
“I’ve always said this in the last few years: I believe that the fan base is here for a team,” Goodell said. “Just in numbers and passion, I think the business community/commercial community is strong enough. The political support we have for this is extraordinary. I think all of those elements are here. The one I’m still not comfortable (with) yet is the competitive side. How do we do this to not only be fair to the team that’s playing here, but the teams that have to come over to play?”
While trips to London often are built around a bye week, that wouldn’t be possible in the postseason.
“Where it’s most challenging in my view is in the playoffs, because you can’t really plan for that. So we could probably work the schedule in a fair way during the season, but when you get to the postseason it could be unfair to a team — if Seattle had to come over here for a playoff game — that’s a tough one. So we’ve got to find an answer to that. But other than that, I’m perfectly comfortable with this market and the size and passion for football. We wouldn’t have a problem.”
Would a Super Bowl wind up in London without an NFL team established there?
“That’s been talked about a lot,” Goodell said. “But the ownership really feels strongly that that’s a reward for our fans. I think if you had a franchise here, I think it would come into play. I think without a franchise it’s probably difficult.”
–Field Level Media
Free-agent WR Maclin to have hamstring surgery
Free-agent WR Maclin to have hamstring surgery
Jeremy Maclin's hopes of landing with a team this season are over, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.
Maclin, 30, will have surgery to repair a nagging hamstring injury and focus on returning next year instead.
The free-agent wide
Free-agent WR Maclin to have hamstring surgery
Jeremy Maclin’s hopes of landing with a team this season are over, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.
Maclin, 30, will have surgery to repair a nagging hamstring injury and focus on returning next year instead.
The free-agent wide receiver was cut in March after a disappointing season in Baltimore, finishing with 40 catches for 440 yards and three scores.
The Ravens saved $5 million against the salary cap by releasing him.
Maclin, a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, has 514 career receptions for 6,835 yards and 49 scores.
–Field Level Media
Jets sign De’Angelo Henderson to bolster backfield
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed running back De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad, adding much-needed depth to their backfield.
Bilal Powell was lost for the season after injuring his neck last Sunday against Minnesota. That left New York with just Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon as
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed running back De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad, adding much-needed depth to their backfield.
Bilal Powell was lost for the season after injuring his neck last Sunday against Minnesota. That left New York with just Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon as healthy players at the position on the active roster.
The Jets also announced Saturday they released cornerback Juston Burris.
The 5-foot-7 Henderson was a sixth-round draft pick by Denver last year out of Coastal Carolina, where he set the Division I record with touchdowns in 35 straight games. He had 13 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 36 yards and a TD in five games with the Broncos last season.
Henderson was among Denver’s final cuts out of training camp and signed with New York’s practice squad last month.
Burris was a fourth-rounder out of N.C. State in 2016. He had 37 tackles and two interceptions in 34 games but was inactive for three games this season and had no tackles.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills’ LeSean McCoy listed as questionable versus Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable for Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.
McCoy has not been cleared to play yet despite practicing on a limited basis the past three days, as he's allowed under NFL concussion
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable for Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots.
McCoy has not been cleared to play yet despite practicing on a limited basis the past three days, as he’s allowed under NFL concussion protocol rules. He was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis last weekend.
Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy are the only two healthy backups behind McCoy, with Taiwan Jones listed as out due to a neck injury. Ivory carries no injury designation after hurting his hamstring in practice Thursday.
Starting defensive end Trent Murphy has been ruled out after hurting his knee against Indianapolis.
Buffalo is 2-5, while the AFC East-leading Patriots have won four straight to improve to 5-2.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bears’ Mack, Robinson questionable vs. Jets
Bears' Mack, Robinson questionable vs. Jets
Defensive end Khalil Mack (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are both questionable as the Chicago Bears host the New York Jets on Sunday.
Both players returned to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Both are
Bears’ Mack, Robinson questionable vs. Jets
Defensive end Khalil Mack (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are both questionable as the Chicago Bears host the New York Jets on Sunday.
Both players returned to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Both are expected to be evaluated during pregame warmups on Sunday before their status is determined.
Mack is without a sack in his last two games while battling the ankle issue, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acknowledged this week that the injury has affected Mack’s play.
Robinson left last week’s game against the Patriots after making one catch for 4 yards. He had caught touchdowns in each of his previous two games, his first two scores as a Bear.
The Bears will also be without left guard Eric Kush (neck), who has been rotating with rookie second-rounder James Daniels for the last three weeks. Daniels will make his first career start, which head coach Matt Nagy called a “big chance” for the rookie.
“I think the game is slowing down for him,” Nagy said of Daniels. “One thing with James is he’s a rookie, so you know there are going to be some errors assignment-wise and communication-wise because he hasn’t been doing it a whole lot with the other guys. But I like, for as young as he is, he’s pretty strong.”
The Jets will be missing leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, while Robby Anderson is doubtful.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks’ Wright, Dickson to make season debuts
Seahawks' Wright, Dickson to make season debuts
The Seattle Seahawks will emerge from their bye with most of the 53-man roster healthy, led by the expected season debuts of linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson.
Both players were full participants in practice Thursday and Friday after being limited
Seahawks’ Wright, Dickson to make season debuts
The Seattle Seahawks will emerge from their bye with most of the 53-man roster healthy, led by the expected season debuts of linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson.
Both players were full participants in practice Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday, and both avoided being labeled as questionable for Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions. Wright is coming back from a preseason knee scope, while Dickson has been on the active/non-football injury list while battling a quad injury.
Without Wright, a 2016 Pro Bowler, the Seahawks have relied on a number of linebackers, including free agent signee Mychal Kendricks, until he was suspended on Oct. 2 following his guilty plea on charges of insider trading. Austin Calitro has been the most recent starter on the weak side and next to Bobby Wagner in nickel packages.
With rookie Will Dissly (knee) out for the season, Dickson is expected to play a significant role immediately. A move will have to be made before Sunday’s game to clear a roster spot for him.
Kendricks met with the league last week, and news is expected soon on a specific length of a suspension for him, rather than the indefinite tag the NFL initially announced.
The Lions will be without running back Theo Riddick (knee), while defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and linebacker Jarrad Davis (calf) are questionable. Both practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Davis has not missed a game this season, while Ansah hasn’t played since Week 1, when he logged just 19 defensive snaps.
–Field Level Media
49ers’ Garoppolo upbeat in recovery after ‘freak accident’
49ers' Garoppolo upbeat in recovery after 'freak accident'
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was as surprised as anyone that his season ended prematurely after suffering a knee injury on a scramble in Week 3.
"I've always been pretty cautious, so that was kind of the freak accident of the
49ers’ Garoppolo upbeat in recovery after ‘freak accident’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was as surprised as anyone that his season ended prematurely after suffering a knee injury on a scramble in Week 3.
“I’ve always been pretty cautious, so that was kind of the freak accident of the play,” Garoppolo told reporters Friday, his first time meeting the media since the injury. “I don’t know if it was just instinct or what, to cut back like that. But it is what it is.”
He added that the most difficult part of the injury — a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg, which buckled when he made a cut against the Kansas City Chiefs — was coming to terms with the fact that it happened.
“I think just the overall acceptance of it initially, it was tough,” Garoppolo said. “I have never had a serious injury like this, so it’s different, but we’re very positive now.”
Having turned his attention to his recovery, Garoppolo will remain on crutches for another two weeks or so, but he has been able to do rehab work in a pool. He also is back to attending team meetings, offering advice to teammates and watching games from the team’s box rather than in Los Angeles, where he had the surgery.
There is no general timeline for Garoppolo’s return, but with no other torn ligaments, he could participate in some offseason activities. ESPN reported he has a six- to eight-month timetable and should be cleared in time for training camp.
“It’s a long process and so you can’t look too far ahead and start thinking about things that don’t matter right now,” Garoppolo said. “So, I think just staying locked in every day and trying to get better.”
Garoppolo, who is 6-2 as a starter with the 49ers, acknowledged he might not be his old self when he first returns, but he’s confident any kinks will get sorted out over time.
“Your style of play I think will alter initially,” he said. “But eventually, everyone keeps telling me you’ll get back to how your legs were before, just as strong if not stronger. It’s all about putting in the work right now, coming back stronger than I was before, mentally being better and just overall being better.”
The 49ers are 0-4 with C.J. Beathard starting this season. They are a combined 3-28 over the last three seasons when any quarterback other than Garoppolo starts.
–Field Level Media
Rested Rodgers, Green Bay pack for road test at Rams
Rested Rodgers, Green Bay pack for road test at Rams
In 2011, the Green Bay Packers rolled through the season with a 15-1 record. With Aaron Rodgers winning his first MVP award, the Packers scored 560 points, third-most in NFL history.
In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams are emerging as
Rested Rodgers, Green Bay pack for road test at Rams
In 2011, the Green Bay Packers rolled through the season with a 15-1 record. With Aaron Rodgers winning his first MVP award, the Packers scored 560 points, third-most in NFL history.
In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams are emerging as a similar juggernaut. They are the NFL’s lone undefeated team at 7-0. With 33.6 points per game, they are on pace to score 538 points this season.
On Sunday in Los Angeles, powerhouses past and present collide when the Packers (3-2-1), despite having Rodgers as their quarterback and coming off their bye, are 10-point underdogs – the largest ever for Rodgers.
“Ten? Wow,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said of the oddsmakers take on the matchup.
This game kicks off a key stretch for both teams. For Green Bay, it’s coast-to-coast road trips to face the Rams and New England Patriots. It returns home to play Miami before hitting the road again to battle Seattle on a Thursday night and Minnesota. Those teams are a combined 23-10-1.
For Los Angeles, which is coming off a three-game road sweep of Seattle, Denver and San Francisco, it’s this home game against Green Bay, a trek to New Orleans, and home games against Seattle and Kansas City before a Week 12 bye. Those teams are a combined 17-7-1.
“We’re going to have to play a lot better than we have to win those games,” Rodgers said. “This is an important stretch in our season. I’m not going to say it’s going to define our season but it’s definitely going to shake things out when we get on the other side of this and get back home in six weeks on where we’re at in the race and what we’re playing for.”
The quarterbacks will take center stage.
Rodgers, nearly recovered from a Week 1 injury to the point that he could go without a brace at the Coliseum, ranks third with 333 yards per game and has a glittering 12 touchdowns vs. one interception. Jared Goff ranks in the top six in yards, yards per attempt, completion percentage and passer rating.
Green Bay’s primary worry, however, is Rams running back Todd Gurley, who leads the NFL in rushing and is on pace to score 32 touchdowns, which would break LaDainian Tomlinson’s single-season record of 31. Gurley’s excellence sets up the Rams’ bread-and-butter play-action passing game.
“I think the play action is something that is part of our foundational identity and what we believe in philosophically as an offense,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “When you have a player like Todd, he certainly legitimizes those play-actions. We do things that are definitely a little bit different as a result of having such a special player like him. Yes, we do believe in the play-action game, without a doubt, but certainly having a player of his caliber and his magnitude at the running back spot legitimizes those run actions because of who it is and because of our offense’s ability to run the ball pretty efficiently.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Morse out, Houston doubtful; Broncos’ Freeman out
Chiefs' Morse out, Houston doubtful; Broncos' Freeman out
The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be missing three starters on Sunday, while the visiting Denver Broncos will be without at least three in the rematch of a Week 4 showdown.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse will miss his second consecutive game with
Chiefs’ Morse out, Houston doubtful; Broncos’ Freeman out
The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be missing three starters on Sunday, while the visiting Denver Broncos will be without at least three in the rematch of a Week 4 showdown.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion, while outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are doubtful. Morse has yet to practice since getting a concussion against the New England Patriots in Week 6, and Houston has missed the last two games. Berry has yet to practice since mid-August, and he hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles in the 2017 season opener.
The Broncos have ruled out running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and safety Darian Stewart (neck), while outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) is doubtful and linebackers Von Miller (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (knee) are questionable. Miller picked up his injury in Thursday’s practice but is expected to play, while Marshall played through a knee injury earlier this season.
Freeman has started every game but trails fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay in rushing yards (436 to 309) this season. Veldheer was hurt in the teams’ first meeting in Week 4 and hasn’t played since, while Stewart went down early in Week 7 in Arizona.
Lindsay will start for Denver and Devontae Booker will get more work. Billy Turner will remain Veldheer’s replacement at right tackle, and Will Parks steps in for Stewart.
Morse’s absence will thrust another new face into Kansas City’s starting offensive line, as Austin Reiter will start at center. Jordan Devey, who had been filling in for Morse, went on injured reserve this week with a torn pectoral. A seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, Reiter has one career start.
Andrew Wylie has stepped in for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (broken fibula, IR) at right guard, and the team re-signed former draft pick Jeff Allen last week for depth on the interior.
Rookie second-rounder Breeland Speaks and 2017 second-rounder Tanoh Kpassagnon will likely rotate opposite Dee Ford if Houston cannot play.
–Field Level Media
Vikings rule Barr, Compton, Cook, Sendejo out vs. Saints
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled our four injured starters against New Orleans, linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).
Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) was listed as doubtful after being held out of practice Friday. Cornerback
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled our four injured starters against New Orleans, linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).
Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) was listed as doubtful after being held out of practice Friday. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and nose tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) were listed as questionable for Sunday.
Defensive end Everson Griffen took part in a full week of practice, putting him on track to play for the first time in six weeks after a hiatus for mental health treatment. Coach Mike Zimmer said he hadn’t decided yet whether Griffen would play.
Cook will sit out for the fourth time in five games. Barr, Compton and Rhodes were hurt last week.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lindon Crow, who played in NFL’s ‘greatest game ever,’ dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindon Crow, the former NFL defensive back who had three interceptions in the 1958 sudden-death NFL championship dubbed "the greatest game ever played," has died. He was 85.
He died Thursday in Exeter, California, due to complications from a series of strokes, the University of Southern California said Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindon Crow, the former NFL defensive back who had three interceptions in the 1958 sudden-death NFL championship dubbed “the greatest game ever played,” has died. He was 85.
He died Thursday in Exeter, California, due to complications from a series of strokes, the University of Southern California said Friday.
Crow led the NFL in interceptions with 11 in 1956 and had 41 picks in his pro career. He played defensive back for the Cardinals from 1955-57, New York Giants from 1958-60, and Los Angeles Rams from 1961-64.
He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 1956, ’57 and ’59.
In the 1958 NFL title game, Crow had three interceptions in the Giants’ 23-17 loss to the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium. It was the first NFL game to go to sudden-death overtime and was televised nationwide on NBC.
Crow was a teammate of the late Frank Gifford on the Giants, whose offensive coordinator was future Packers coach Vince Lombardi and whose defensive coordinator was Tom Landry, future Dallas Cowboys coach.
Crow also played in the NFL title game the following year, with the Colts winning again 31-16 in Baltimore.
Crow was a second-round pick of the Chicago Cardinals in the 1955 NFL draft.
He was a three-year letterman as a two-way halfback at Southern California from 1952-54. Crow rushed for 666 yards and caught 13 passes with six touchdowns in his career. He also had 11 career interceptions.
Crow played in two Rose Bowls for the Trojans, including a 1953 victory over Wisconsin. He captained the Trojans’ 1954 team, and earned All-Pacific Coast Conference honors in 1952 and ’54.
He also played in the 1955 Senior Bowl and College All-Star game.
After retiring from football, Crow worked as defensive coordinator at Cal State Northridge from 1972-75 and as head coach at St. Genevieve High in Panorama City, California, from 1976-88. He also served four years as the school’s athletic director.
He is survived by Sandy, his wife of 47 years, daughters Wendy and Melissa and son Lindon Jr., six grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. No services were planned.
Giants MLB Ogletree to sit out against Redskins
Giants MLB Ogletree to sit out against Redskins
New York Giants middle linebacker Alec Ogletree will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins because of a hamstring injury.
Ogletree was injured during Monday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and didn't practice all week.
Ogletree has 48
Giants MLB Ogletree to sit out against Redskins
New York Giants middle linebacker Alec Ogletree will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins because of a hamstring injury.
Ogletree was injured during Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t practice all week.
Ogletree has 48 tackles in seven games this season.
The loss of Ogletree comes after the Giants traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions and cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints earlier this week.
Receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) will miss his second straight game.
–Field Level Media
Vikings DE Griffen set to return against Saints
Vikings DE Griffen set to return against Saints
Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to make his return when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Griffen missed the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first
Vikings DE Griffen set to return against Saints
Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to make his return when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Griffen missed the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first of three consecutive workouts and is no longer listed on the injury report.
“It’s been hard to be away, but I’m happy to be back,” Griffen told reporters earlier this week. “It’s a good feeling right now, and I’m taking one day at a time and one thing at a time to get things back on track.”
The three-time Pro Bowl selection was involved in a series of incidents in September that concerned teammates, team personnel and family members. He had one sack in two games before taking time to deal with the situation.
Minnesota ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), offensive tackle Tom Compton (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) for the game against the Saints. Cook will be missing his fourth straight game and Sendejo will be sitting out his third in a row.
Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot) is listed as doubtful and is in danger of missing his third straight game. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) are questionable.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Texans WR Fuller suffers season-ending knee injury
NFL notebook: Texans WR Fuller suffers season-ending knee injury
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans' 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The third-year wideout suffered the injury trying to make a catch in the
NFL notebook: Texans WR Fuller suffers season-ending knee injury
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans’ 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The third-year wideout suffered the injury trying to make a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter, according to the Houston Chronicle.
An MRI exam on Friday confirmed the injury, and Texans coach Bill O’Brien broke the news during a press conference.
In seven games this season, Fuller has 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
–Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.
Burfict was injured during the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Burfict has played in just three games this season after missing the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Also slated to miss Sunday’s game are running back Giovani Bernard (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), receiver John Ross (groin) and linebacker Nick Vigil (knee). Center Billy Price (foot) is doubtful and also figures to sit out, while long snapper Clark Harris cleared concussion protocol and will play.
–Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has been slowed by a groin injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
The Colts worked out three kickers — Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet — this week as Vinatieri received treatment. Vinatieri, 45, is five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record of 2,544 points.
The Colts also placed defensive lineman Jihad Ward on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and promoted rookie wide receiver Steve Ishmael, signed from the practice squad.
–Defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to make his return when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Griffen missed the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first of three consecutive workouts and is no longer listed on the injury report.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection was involved in a series of incidents in September that concerned teammates, team personnel and family members.
–New York Giants middle linebacker Alec Ogletree will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins because of a hamstring injury.
Ogletree was injured during Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t practice all week.
The Giants traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions and cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints earlier this week. Receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) will miss his second straight game.
–The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a short-handed corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
Already ruled out was leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will miss a second consecutive week with a high ankle sprain. The wide receiver group this week will be Jermaine Kearse, who has 16 catches this season but no touchdowns, along with Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, rookie Deontay Burnett and Rishard Matthews, who signed Tuesday.
At least three other starters are expected to miss the game for the 3-4 Jets: running back Bilal Powell (season-ending neck surgery), center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps). Long and Johnson are listed as doubtful, while free safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb) is questionable.
–Quarterback Blake Bortles said he isn’t going to be looking over his shoulder on Sunday, a week after Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone benched him.
“You’ve just got to go play. I don’t think you can worry about it,” Bortles told reporters after practice Friday in London, where the Jaguars will meet the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mistakes led to Marrone pulling Bortles for backup Cody Kessler last week in a 20-7 loss to Houston. Marrone made the switch after Bortles’ second lost fumble of the game, and Bortles also has thrown eight interceptions in the first seven games.
–Neither the Eagles nor the Jaguars will be at full strength when they meet Sunday.
For Philadelphia, running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Nate Gerry (ankle/knee) have been ruled out. Safety Corey Graham (hamstring) also is out, although he did make the trip to London, while defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable.
Jacksonville is again without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). A key injury for the Jaguars is cornerback A.J. Bouye, who is sidelined this week by a calf injury. Tyler Patmon is also out, while fellow cornerback D.J. Hayden is listed as doubtful.
–Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on Amari Cooper, saying he expects the young wide receiver to be in Dallas for the long haul.
Cooper, acquired Monday from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, is recovering from a concussion. Dallas is on bye this week, and Cooper was also off in Week 7 during Oakland’s bye.
Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan, said that he wouldn’t have given up a first-round pick if he didn’t expect Cooper to have an impact. Cooper is under contract through the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Jets WR Anderson unlikely to play Sunday
Jets WR Anderson unlikely to play Sunday
The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a shorthanded corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury on Friday.
Already ruled out was leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will miss a second
Jets WR Anderson unlikely to play Sunday
The New York Jets will meet the Chicago Bears with a shorthanded corps of wide receivers on Sunday with Robby Anderson listed as doubtful with an ankle injury on Friday.
Already ruled out was leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will miss a second consecutive week with a high ankle sprain.
The wide receiver group this week will be Jermaine Kearse, who has 16 catches on the season but no touchdowns, along with Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, rookie Deontay Burnett and Rishard Matthews, who signed Tuesday.
“It’s a big test, but these guys have been champing at the bit to play,” coach Todd Bowles said Friday. “They’ve been practicing hard, and they’re getting their chance.”
The Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor last week with an injury settlement, but Bowles said the team could look to bring him back next week. Pryor had a partially torn groin when he was released but his condition is believed to be improving.
At least three other starters are expected to miss the game for the 3-4 Jets: running back Bilal Powell (season-ending neck surgery), center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps). Long and Johnson are listed as doubtful.
Free safety Marcus Maye has a broken thumb and is questionable.
–Field Level Media