NFL notebook: Gase’s job safe for 2020
New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is sticking with Adam Gase as head coach for the 2020 season.
Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are 2-7 and in last place in the AFC East.
Gase was hired as head coach prior to the season after being fired by the Miami Dolphins.
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will return from a knee injury to start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring a setback.
Brissett practiced in full Wednesday after being limited all three days last week and sitting out the Colts’ 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
–The Dolphins plan to have a representative in attendance for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s workout this weekend, coach Brian Flores announced.
The Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons also will be represented, and the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys reportedly will have someone in attendance.
–San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that starting left tackle Joe Staley will miss at least a couple of weeks with a broken finger and that the likelihood of tight end George Kittle playing Sunday against Arizona seems slim.
In addition, running back Matt Breida will reportedly miss one to two weeks because of a sprained ankle.
–Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen sat out practice due to a hamstring injury that has hampered him for three weeks.
Thielen didn’t play Oct. 24 against the Washington Redskins and last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. In between, he started against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 3 but appeared in just seven plays and didn’t catch the lone ball that was thrown his way.
–Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was scheduled to return to Seattle on Wednesday after spending two nights in a Bay Area hospital, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Team owner Jody Allen provided a plane to fly Lockett back to Washington, Schefter said.
Lockett was taken to Stanford Medical Center on Monday night after a contusion on his shin swelled up, leading Seattle’s’ medical staff to fear he had sustained a more serious injury. He was injured during the Seahawks’ overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.
–Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice as the Lions began preparing for a Sunday visit from the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford was held out of last weekend’s game in Chicago after tests on his ailing back revealed that his injury was more serious than previously thought.
–Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to be out “about a month” with an MCL sprain in his knee, NFL Network reported. Coach Dan Quinn told the media that Hooper is a “long shot” to play Sunday at Carolina.
–Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross was cleared to practice and designated to return from injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained Sept. 30.
–The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers. The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle.
–The New Orleans Saints will be without starting left guard Andrus Peat for six weeks after he had surgery on his broken arm, ESPN reported.
–Cleveland defensive end Olivier Vernon was ruled out of the Browns’ Thursday game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Vernon, 29, is nursing a knee injury that also forced him to miss last week’s game.
–The Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the son of the former three-time Pro Bowl selection by the same name. Linebacker Malik Jefferson was waived to make room on the roster.
Browns’ win over Steelers ends with ugly brawl
Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, and the Cleveland defense beat down and beat up the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, resulting in a 21-7 win for the Browns.
The result was marred by a huge brawl with eight seconds left that resulted in the ejections of three players. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, along with Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey, were booted.
Garrett could be facing a long suspension after he ripped quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and then hit him in the head with it. Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett in response.
Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 193 yards and added a touchdown run while playing his second straight turnover-free game after committing 13 giveaways in the first eight games.
Linebacker Joe Schobert starred for the Browns’ defense with 10 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. The last pick set up Mayfield’s game-sealing, 8-yard touchdown toss to Stephen Carlson with 5:25 left.
Pittsburgh (5-5) saw its four-game winning streak end as Rudolph endured a rough game. Rudolph hit on just 23 of 44 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.
The Steelers lost leading rusher James Conner (shoulder) and top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) in the first half. That was part of a physical, chippy game in which Cleveland (4-6) was penalized eight times for 121 yards.
Browns safety Damarious Randall was ejected in the third quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on rookie wideout Diontae Johnson. It was the first of four penalties on an 87-yard drive that Pittsburgh capped with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Rudolph to Jaylen Samuels at the 5:39 mark, cutting Cleveland’s lead to 14-7.
The Browns set an immediate tone by forcing a three-and-out to start the game, then going 65 yards on just five plays. Mayfield found Odell Beckham for 42 yards to the 1, then snuck the final yard for a 7-0 advantage before the game was four minutes old.
Cleveland upped the lead to 14-0 on Mayfield’s 1-yard scoring strike to Jarvis Landry with 9:55 left in the second quarter.
Nick Chubb rushed 27 times for 92 yards for Cleveland, becoming the first player to go over the 1,000-yard mark on the ground this year.
Browns’ Garrett ejected for swinging helmet at Steelers QB
Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was one of three players ejected after a instigating an ugly brawl with the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers with eight seconds remaining in the Browns’ Thursday night win.
Scrapping with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph after a play, Garrett pulled Rudolph’s helmet off by the facemask and — while being restrained by Steelers offensive linemen David DeCastro and Matt Feiler — swung it deliberately and made contact with the top of Rudolph’s head.
Rudolph did not initially fall from the hit by the helmet, as he turned to officials with his hands raised, but Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi charged at him from behind and shoved him to the ground.
Meanwhile, DeCastro tackled Garrett, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey jumped on the pile and threw several punches at Garrett before kicking at him once and throwing more punches.
After conferring with replay officials in New York, referee Clete Blakeman ejected Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey. That made four ejections in the game, after Browns safety Damarious Randall was disqualified following a helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson in the third quarter.
The late fracas began as Rudolph flipped a screen pass and was wrapped up by Garrett, who did not let go and slowly dragged Rudolph to the ground as the quarterback resisted. Once on the ground, Rudolph grabbed at Garrett’s facemask and helmet, and the two continued to scrap as DeCastro pulled Garrett off and Feiler tried to separate the two.
But Garrett grabbed Rudolph’s facemask, pulled the quarterback off the ground by the facemask and then yanked it once more to pull the helmet off. Rudolph got up and chased after Garrett, which is when the defensive end swung the helmet.
Rudolph, who was concussed and knocked unconscious by a helmet-to-helmet hit earlier this year, also took an inadvertent shot to the back of the head from Feiler, who was walking to confront Ogunjobi as Rudolph was getting up from Ogunjobi’s hit. Rudolph remained in the game to run one more play.
Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens said postgame of Garrett, “He understands what he did. He understands what he did is totally unacceptable.”
DeCastro said, according to ESPN, “The (NFL) has to make a statement,” while Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said of Rudolph, “The dude was defenseless.”
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave his perspective from the bench in a postgame interview with Fox.
“I didn’t see why it started, but it’s inexcusable,” he said. “I don’t care, rivalry or not, we can’t do that. … That’s just endangering the other team. That’s inexcusable. (Garrett) knows that.
“The reality of it, he’s going to get suspended, and that’s going to hurt our team. We don’t know how long, but that hurts our team.”
The Browns won 21-7, beating the Steelers for the first time since October 2014. They had lost seven of the previous eight meetings, with the teams playing to a tie in the 2018 season opener at Cleveland.
Steelers’ Smith-Schuster, Conner leave with injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Pro Bowlers JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner to first-half injuries on Thursday night against the Browns in Cleveland.
Both players were ruled out by the team. Conner aggravated his right shoulder injury, which kept him out of the last two games, on the final play of the first quarter.
Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion midway through the second quarter as he was sandwiched by a trio of Browns defenders, with safety Morgan Burnett’s facemask colliding with Smith-Schuster’s helmet. The hit, which came a step or so after Smith-Schuster caught the ball, was not penalized.
Burnett later left the game with what multiple media outlets reported was a possibly serious Achilles injury.
Conner had five carries for 10 yards and one reception for 6 yards, while Smith-Schuster made two grabs for 21 yards before departing. Both made their first career Pro Bowl appearances in 2018.
The Steelers also lost cornerback Artie Burns (knee), linebacker Ola Adeniyi (concussion) and rookie wideout Diontae Johnson (concussion) to injuries.
Johnson was hurt on a hit in the third quarter by Browns safety Damarious Randall that drew an ejection.
A throw down the sideline went through Johnson’s hands, and Randall arrived a beat late, with his helmet colliding squarely with Johnson’s helmet. Randall was given a 15-yard penalty on the field and then ejected upon review.
Johnson appeared to be in serious pain and then was helped off with significant assistance, with blood dripping from his right ear.
Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City
Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City
Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City
The return of the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player coincided with a drop in performance among Kansas City Chiefs defenders.
In the two-plus games quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed with a dislocated kneecap, the Chiefs stopped the run effectively and did not give up a 100-yard performance. Their defense held its own.
When Mahomes returned last week, the defense contributed to a total team collapse. The unexpected letdown tightened the AFC West chase as Kansas City (6-4) meets a division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6), on Monday night at Mexico City.
“You can’t change what happened,” Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen said. “What you can do is focus on fixing and improving as we go down this last stretch.”
The closing run is tighter than most predicted. The Chiefs are tied in the loss column with the Oakland Raiders (5-4) atop the AFC West, and the Chargers can tighten things even more by beating Kansas City on a neutral field in prime time.
“We’re in a battle now,” Mahomes said.
The matchup is a second crack for Kansas City to play in Mexico City after field conditions last year at Estadio Azteca prompted a scheduled appearance against the Rams to be moved to Los Angeles.
“I was hopeful that we would have a chance to go to Mexico City,” said Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, noting that the league assured his staff that the turf is much improved. “All of the international games are very important for the league, and they are also important for the Chiefs from a branding standpoint. I frankly did not expect that we would be (scheduled again for) Mexico City so fast.”
Kansas City is designated as the visitor, leaving the Chiefs with three home games, one each against division rivals, and road tests at New England and Chicago. The Chiefs’ strength of schedule currently ranks fifth.
Expect the Chargers to try to establish a balanced attack. Melvin Gordon, coming off a 108-yard performance in a loss to the Raiders, will try to exploit a Chiefs run defense that ranks 31st.
Kansas City allowed 188 yards last week to Derrick Henry, who led a Tennessee rally that capitalized on two botched field goals.
In preparation for the 7,200-foot altitude in Mexico City, the Chargers are practicing in Colorado Springs, Colo. (at 6,035 feet), which prompted some players to complain about the arrangements on Twitter.
“I’ve felt the effect, so I wanted my players to come and practice in it for a week,” said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, referencing his playing days in Denver.
Defensive end Joey Bosa, with 12 tackles for loss, leads a Los Angeles defense that will attempt to keep Mahomes from spotting his electric receivers.
The Chargers face a battered Kansas City line that continues to hope for the return of left tackle Eric Fisher and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, both of whom practiced in full on Thursday. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has a tender knee but practiced on a limited basis.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah underwent surgery for a pectoral tear. Another defensive end, Alex Okafor, continues to be slowed by an ankle injury.
The Chargers are hopeful the extra day of preparation can help left tackle Russell Okung rebound from a groin strain suffered in last Sunday’s loss at Oakland, but he was absent at Thursday’s practice, along with right tackle Sam Tevi.
NFL notebook: Ex-coaches will lead Kaepernick’s workout
NFL notebook: Ex-coaches will lead Kaepernick's workout
NFL notebook: Ex-coaches will lead Kaepernick’s workout
Colin Kaepernick’s open workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta on Saturday will be led by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin also participating, the NFL announced in a statement Thursday.
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice, has not played since the 2016 season.
The NFL scheduled a workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility. The league announced that 11 teams — Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Washington — have confirmed they will attend in some capacity, with more expected to commit.
–The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway, four days after he was benched, and shortly before NFL Network reported he is facing a 10-game suspension.
Callaway was a late scratch for the Browns’ 19-16 home victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for what multiple outlets reported was a late arrival to the game. His replacement, Rashard Higgins, caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Not long after Callaway’s release Thursday, NFL Network reported the wideout is appealing a 10-game suspension for what would be his second violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.
–Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher practiced in full for the first time since having sports hernia surgery following Week 2.
Fisher was initially given a four- to six-week timetable for a return. He returned for two limited practices leading up to Week 8 but then went back to missing practice until this week.
Fisher, 28, was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and had played in 87 consecutive games prior to leaving the Chiefs’ Week 2 win at Oakland after just four snaps.
–Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice for the second straight day, increasing doubt about his availability for the Lions’ Sunday game against the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford sat out last week with a back injury as Detroit fell to the Chicago Bears.
–Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery did not practice for the second straight day. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that Jeffery was considered day-to-day with a calf injury ahead of the Eagles’ Sunday game against the New England Patriots.
–New England quarterback Tom Brady, 42, had initially said in recent years that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until he’s 45. However, Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player can go until he is 46 or 47.
–Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan is likely to land on injured reserve due to a foot injury, coach Vic Fangio said. After signing a three-year, $21 million with Denver in the offseason, Callahan has yet to appear in a game this season due to the foot issue.
–New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to trademark his “Danny Dimes” nickname, according to ESPN. Jones’ application reportedly covers everything from apparel and toys to video games, helmets, trading cards and bumper stickers.
–Architectural renderings revealed show a number of proposed changes for the New Orleans Superdome as part of a $450 million renovation, including the addition of standing-room only viewing areas.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish a college scholarship program for female high school football players. A $250,000 commitment from the team’s foundation was announced and is open to all female seniors nationwide who participate in a formally sanctioned flag or tackle football program.
Giants QB Jones seeks ‘Danny Dimes’ trademark
Giants QB Jones seeks 'Danny Dimes' trademark
Giants QB Jones seeks ‘Danny Dimes’ trademark
New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to trademark his “Danny Dimes” nickname, ESPN said Thursday.
Jones’ agents at CAA said they filed the paperwork last month due to the demand for “Danny Dimes” merchandise and to protect Jones moving forward.
Two other trademark applications were recorded soon after Jones replaced Eli Manning as the starting quarterback in mid-September. One was filed by John Messina, believed to be the nickname’s creator.
Jones’ application covers everything from apparel and toys to video games, helmets, trading cards and bumper stickers, per ESPN.
Jones originally gave a lukewarm endorsement to the “Danny Dimes” moniker.
“Yeah, I’ve heard it a little bit more recently,” he told ESPN in September. “I don’t know. It’s all right, I guess. There could be worse nicknames.”
Jones, 22, was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. Through nine games (eight starts), he has completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Jones and the Giants (2-8) have lost six straight entering this week’s bye. They return to action Nov. 24 at the Chicago Bears (4-5).
Chiefs LT Fisher practices for first time since Week 2
Chiefs LT Fisher practices for first time since Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher practiced in full on Thursday for the first time since having sports hernia surgery following Week 2.
Fisher was initially given a 4- to 6-week timetable for a return. He returned for two limited practices leading up to Week 8 but then went back to missing practice until this week.
Fisher, 28, was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and had played in 87 consecutive games prior to leaving Week 2’s win at Oakland after just four snaps.
In 16 starts in 2018, he allowed 4.5 sacks and committed five penalties. Replacement Cameron Erving — who has started the last eight games at left tackle — has allowed 4.5 sacks and committed four penalties this season.
The Chiefs’ offensive line could potentially be whole again for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.
In addition to Fisher, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) returned to a full practice after missing Weeks 9 and 10.
Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (knee) was limited Thursday. He left Sunday’s game in Tennessee — halting a streak of 7,894 snaps, the longest active streak in the NFL at the time — but later returned to finish it.
The Chiefs lost backup Martinas Rankin, who has started five games as a fill-in this year, for the year due to a knee injury on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Chargers have less positive news regarding injuries up front. Left tackle Russell Okung, who exited Week 10’s loss in Oakland on Nov. 7 with a groin injury, sat out Thursday’s practice. Sam Tevi also sat out with a knee injury, which kept him out of Week 10.
Los Angeles allowed five sacks and 10 hits of quarterback Philip Rivers in the loss to the Raiders.
Browns waive WR Callaway amid suspension report
Browns waive WR Callaway amid suspension report
Browns waive WR Callaway amid suspension report
The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Thursday, five days after he was benched, and shortly before NFL Network reported he is facing a 10-game suspension.
Callaway was a late scratch for the Browns’ 19-16 home victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, for what multiple outlets reported was a late arrival to the game. His replacement, Rashard Higgins, caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Not long after Callaway’s release Thursday, NFL Network reported the wideout is appealing a 10-game suspension for what would be his second violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Per the report, the pending suspension was “not the only reason” Callaway was waived, but “it is an important factor.” The report also said Callaway had an appeal hearing within the last week, with Callaway contending a “tainted CBD product” was involved.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters on a conference call Monday that Callaway’s benching would be only for one game. The coach added, “I don’t know if he got the message or not, but I’m not wavering.”
Callaway, 22, was a fourth-round pick in the draft last year, after the Browns traded up to get him. Most considered him a first-round talent, but legal issues and his dismissal from the team at Florida damaged his draft status.
In August of 2018, four months after he was drafted, Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license, charges that were dropped in February.
Callaway played in all 16 games as a rookie and totaled 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games (11 starts as a rookie). But he was suspended four games under the substance-abuse policy — stemming from the 2018 citation — to start this season.
In four games (two starts) since the suspension, he had only eight catches for 89 yards.
The Browns replaced Callaway on the 53-man roster with offensive lineman Drew Forbes, who was activated from injured reserve after sitting out all season thus far with a knee injury.
Forbes, a sixth-round rookie out of Southeast Missouri State, worked at several different positions during the preseason after playing offensive tackle in college.
Former coaches Jackson, Philbin to run Kaepernick workout
Former coaches Jackson, Philbin to run Kaepernick workout
Colin Kaepernick’s open workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta on Saturday will be led by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin also participating, the NFL announced in a statement Thursday.
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice, has not played since the 2016 season.
The NFL scheduled a workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility. The league announced that 11 teams — Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington — have confirmed they will attend in some capacity, with more expected to commit.
NFL Network reported teams have until Saturday to submit names of who is attending. Multiple outlets have reported the league will not provide Kaepernick with a list of names of those attending, despite the belief the NFL had agreed to do so.
A video of the workout, along with an interview, will be prepared and sent to every head coach and general manager in the league.
NFL Network reports the receivers at the workout will be provided by the National Football Scouting Service, which is putting on the event and runs the NFL Scouting Combine each year. The receivers are expected to be mostly players who were on teams during the preseason.
Kaepernick, 32, has played six seasons in the NFL and participated in six postseason games, including Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when the 49ers lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. Kaepernick passed for 302 yards and one touchdown in that game.
The Nevada product, who was a second-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2011, has passed for 12,271 yards in his career with 72 TDs and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 more TDs.
Take 5: Pressure on Eagles in Super Bowl LII rematch
Take 5: Pressure on Eagles in Super Bowl LII rematch
Sunday’s meeting between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles — the first since the Eagles triumphed in Super Bowl LII — should look quite different from the offensive bonanza two Februaries ago.
Those teams combined for 74 points, one punt and 1,151 yards, the latter a record for any game in NFL history.
Neither offense is clicking at the same level this season, and neither has as dangerous of a set of weapons, which is likely a bigger problem for the Eagles.
1. Patriots’ D must focus on Ertz, Sanders
Without DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia’s offense lacks speed and vertical weapons. Alshon Jeffery got free for a few big plays downfield in the Super Bowl, but that’s not much of his repertoire any longer.
The Patriots will be comfortable playing one-on-one man coverage against almost all of the Eagles’ targets. That will allow Bill Belichick to put additional attention on tight end Zach Ertz and, to a lesser degree, running back Miles Sanders.
Ertz is the team’s best weapon, but he’s not a gamebreaker or vertical threat. Belichick could assign a cornerback to him — J.C. Jackson is the typical choice — and will certainly bracket Ertz with a safety at times, including the majority of third downs and high-leverage situations.
Sanders has created most of the Eagles’ explosive plays without Jackson. Belichick likes to handle running backs with blitz/peel calls — the edge defender rushes unless the back releases to his side — and could also use a “bullseye” technique to disrupt Sanders’ routes. If he’s healthy, Patrick Chung would be a great man-to-man match for Sanders, but Belichick could also use Devin McCourty.
It’s hard to imagine the Eagles’ passing game thriving given the Patriots’ resources, so the run game will be critical. New England’s run defense has been exploited of late, and Philadelphia has leaned more heavily on Jordan Howard.
2. Texans run defense in the spotlight
By cumulative statistics, the Houston Texans’ run defense is terrific, ranking third in rushing allowed per game (84.1). But the unit is less impressive by efficiency (4.14 yards per carry allowed, 13th in the NFL), and is trending down, with a 4.45 average allowed in six quarters since J.J. Watt sustained a season-ending torn pec.
There’s no greater test for a run defense than the Baltimore Ravens’ offense, which leads the league by a wide margin in total rushing (197.2 to runner-up San Francisco’s 161.8) and average (5.51 to Cleveland’s 5.23). With Lamar Jackson’s legs, the Ravens stress defenses in all kinds of ways, usually from heavier sets.
The Ravens often feature two or three tight ends and/or fullback Patrick Ricard, drawing more base defenses and slower defenders on the field. Recall in last year’s playoffs, the Chargers stopped Jackson with six- and seven-DB packages that put more speed on the field to corral him. But it’s hard to play those packages against three-TE sets.
Likewise, Baltimore uses tight ends (and Ricard) to change the point of attack and gap assignments. On any given play, a tight end or fullback could be a lead blocker, a kick-out man on counter, a “slice” or “sift” blocker on split zone, a decoy on an arc release or actually running a route, all from various alignments via formation and motion. That’s a lot of movement for a defense to process, even before deciphering whether Jackson is giving or keeping the ball.
3. Pass rush will decide Chiefs-Chargers on MNF
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both have protection problems.
With left tackle Eric Fisher out, and others banged up across the line, life has been much tougher for Patrick Mahomes than in 2018. He’s mostly handled it fine, but he’ll now face the duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
The Chargers move both players around the formation, flipping sides or putting both on the same side with one — usually Ingram — over a guard. That’s a nightmare for most guards, especially backups or starters who have swapped sides due to injury, as the Chiefs have recently.
Meanwhile, the Chargers’ offensive tackle situation flat out cost them the Week 10 game in Oakland. After left tackle Russell Okung went down early — and with right tackle Sam Tevi already out — Los Angeles played Trent Scott (the Week 1-7 starter at LT) at right tackle and Trey Pipkins (a rookie from Sioux Falls) on Philip Rivers’ blind side. Scott was worse on the right side than he’d been on the left, and Pipkins was — as you’d expect — completely overmatched.
Making matters worse, the Chargers’ interior was the biggest concern entering the season, before Mike Pouncey’s injury. While Scott Quessenberry, a 2018 fifth-rounder, has been a pleasant surprise filling in at center, this group is marginal at best.
It will be interesting to see where the Chiefs play their best pass-rusher, Chris Jones. Normally an interior player, he’s spent significant time on the edge in recent weeks, and that could continue with end Emmanuel Ogbah out for the year. Jones moves very well for a 300-pounder and has the strength to collapse the pocket from anywhere.
4. Juicy matchup for Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys have lost four of six games, averaging just 20 points in those defeats. But those results belie what is — on paper and on tape — one of the NFL’s best offenses.
Dak Prescott is playing comfortably the best football of his career, and his pass protection has been outstanding. Dallas has weapons at every position — including supplementary pieces in Michael Gallup and Blake Jarwin — and a sharp play designer in Kellen Moore. Despite inconsistent results on the scoreboard, Dallas ranks first in total offense (437.4), yards per play (6.65) and yards per attempt (8.42).
That should translate this week, as the Detroit Lions’ defense lacks threatening pass rushers and has not held up well enough in the man coverage that Matt Patricia prefers. With the group also declining in run defense (4.61 yards per carry allowed, 23rd), all signs point to a scoring explosion from the Cowboys.
5. Things look bleak for McVay, Rams’ offense
Conversely, the Los Angeles Rams’ offense is in dire straits, just in time for a rematch with the defense that undressed Sean McVay’s team on national television last December.
The Chicago Bears were the first to pair the 6-1 front with primarily Cover-4 against the Rams, who have since struggled to combat the approach against many other teams. Worse, L.A.’s running game has collapsed. The Steelers didn’t even need a 6-1 front to shut it down last week.
The biggest issue is not the 6-1/Cover-4 blueprint, but rather an offensive line in shambles. After all five O-linemen started all 32 games from 2017-18 — an exceedingly rare run of health — the Rams have lost left guard Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen for the season, and right tackle Rob Havenstein will miss time, too.
Noteboom and Allen — new starters replacing the departed Rodgers Saffold and John Sullivan — weren’t thriving to begin with and have now been replaced by inexperienced backups. Soon-to-be 38-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth is finally showing his age.
Chicago’s defense has regressed some — as expected — and remains without Akiem Hicks, but it’s still well suited to slow down L.A.
Buccaneers launch scholarship for female players
Buccaneers launch scholarship for female players
Buccaneers launch scholarship for female players
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish a college scholarship program for female high school football players.
A $250,000 commitment from the team’s foundation was announced Thursday and is open to all female seniors nationwide who participate in a formally sanctioned flag or tackle football program.
“In the state of Florida alone, we have 260 sanctioned girls flag football teams, yet there are no scholarship opportunities for those female athletes after high school that help reduce the burden of their college tuition,” said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, a Buccaneers owner and president of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation.
“We wanted to fill that void by creating a scholarship program that would reward young women for their academic success as well as encourage them to play football.”
Applicants must have plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university and have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career. The inaugural round of awards will be distributed at the conclusion of the 2020 academic school year.
The scholarship program is the Buccaneers’ latest initiative to increase participation by girls and young women in football.
In 2018, the team partnered with the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation department to launch the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League. Last March, the Buccaneers hosted the nation’s largest girls flag football event with more than 40 teams and 1,000 girls participating.
Superdome renovations to include standing-room-only area
Superdome renovations to include standing-room-only area
Superdome renovations to include standing-room-only area
Architectural renderings revealed Thursday show a number of proposed changes for the New Orleans Superdome as part of a $450 million renovation, including the addition of standing-room only viewing areas.
The Superdome Commission has already approved the first phase of renovations, which will begin after the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Jan. 13, unless the building’s main tenant, the New Orleans Saints, plays host to the NFC Championship game on Jan 19.
Renovations will take place through the 2023-24 season, with the first wave expected to be in out-of-sight areas like the addition of a large kitchen and food-service area, as well as the construction of alternate building exits.
The new exits will be needed once the Superdome’s ramp system that gets fans to the various seating levels is removed and replaced by a new system later in renovations.
The eventual ticketed standing-room only section will be similar to ones used for home games of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins. Other major additions will be three vertical atriums with escalators to take fans to various seating levels.
Also in the works are end-zone boxes to give fans a view from field level.
All renovations are scheduled to be completed by the time the Superdome hosts Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 4, 2024.
Eagles WR Jeffery (calf) misses practice
Eagles WR Jeffery (calf) misses practice
Eagles WR Jeffery (calf) misses practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery did not practice for the second straight day on Thursday.
Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that Jeffery was considered day-to-day with a calf injury for the Eagles (5-4), who host the New England Patriots (8-1) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET).
Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside likely would draw in the lineup if Jeffery is unavailable to play against the Patriots.
Jeffery missed Philadelphia’s 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sept. 22 with a calf injury before returning to play in the next six games. He reportedly aggravated the injury in the Eagles’ 22-14 victory over Chicago on Nov. 3.
The 29-year-old has recorded 34 receptions for 353 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season. Jeffery has 460 catches for 6,534 yards and 44 scores in 100 career games with the Bears (2012-16) and Eagles (2017-19).
Rain washes out first round of Mayakoba Classic
Rain washes out first round of Mayakoba Classic
Rain and thunderstorms washed out the opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on Thursday in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
With additional storms expected later in the day, officials elected to move the first round to Friday. The forecast Friday calls for similar conditions as Thursday.
Slugger White, the PGA vice president of rules and competition, said the amount of rain is an issue because El Camaleon Golf Club isn’t draining.
“The bottom line is we just don’t have a golf course that’s playable,” White said. “We’ve got situations out there where we could lose balls in areas that we have no virtual certainty where it was. There’s so many scenarios out there that just don’t fit making an effort.
“Nothing’s draining. Everything always drains to the mangroves here and there’s no place for it to go with that much rain.”
White said that while officials would like to complete the tournament on Sunday, “Monday’s always in the mix.”
The last time a round on the PGA Tour was suspended without any play was the final round of the 2018 BMW Championship.
The last Monday finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic was in 2015, when Graeme McDowell defeated Russell Knox and Jason Bohn in a playoff.
Defending champion Matt Kuchar is seeking to successfully defend a title for the first time on the PGA Tour.
The Mayakoba Golf Classic is the penultimate PGA Tour event this year, with the final tournament next week is at Sea Island on the Georgia coast.
Poulter, Watson, Kisner added to QBE Shootout field
Poulter, Watson, Kisner added to QBE Shootout field
The final 10 golfers were announced Thursday for the 24-player QBE Shootout, with Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson and Kevin Kisner heading the list.
The unofficial money event will take place Dec. 11-15 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. It will be the 12th edition of the event which is hosted by former PGA Tour star Greg Norman.
Since 2014, the QBE Shootout has been a three-day 54-hole event that includes 12 teams of two golfers each. The opening day will be a scramble format, followed by a modified alternate shot format on Day 2 and a final-round four-ball. Poulter won the event in 2010 with Dustin Johnson.
Others named to the event Thursday included Corey Conners, Ryan Palmer, Harold Varner III, Kevin Chappel, Charley Hoffman, Sean O’Hair and Rory Sabbatini.
The team of Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire will return to defend their 2018 title. Two other teams are returning: Billy Horschel with Brant Snedeker and Graeme McDowell with Poulter.
The remaining participants are Viktor Hovland, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, J.T. Poston, Andrew Putnam, Chez Reavie, Lexi Thompson, Kevin Tway and Matthew Wolff.
Lions QB Stafford (back) misses practice
Lions QB Stafford (back) misses practice
Lions QB Stafford (back) misses practice
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice for the second straight day on Thursday, increasing doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Stafford sat out last Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears with a back injury.
Jeff Driskel likely will make his second straight start for the Lions (3-5-1) against the Cowboys (5-4) if Stafford is unavailable to practice Friday.
Driskel completed 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Bears at Soldier Field.
Stafford had started every game under center for the Lions since the start of the 2011 season, a string of 136 consecutive starts. This year, he has passed for 2,499 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.
Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47
Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47
Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady initially said that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until he’s 45.
Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero, however, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player can go even longer than that.
“It all comes to commitment, really,” Guerrero said Thursday on Boston-area radio station WEEI. “No one thought you could play at the elite level in your late 30s, early 40s. That is something we always felt we could do. I have really wanted to be there to help him accomplish that goal. I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal. We talk about it all the time.
“Every year he just adds another year. He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go ’til 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.'”
Should the 42-year-old Brady follow suit on that claim, he’d be playing in the NFL through the 2023 or 2024 seasons.
Last month, Brady sang a different tune as he acknowledged publicly for the first time that he is uncertain about his future with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.
“One day I’ll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now,” Brady said on his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”
“But I don’t have to determine those things right now either. That’s kind of a good part where I’m at. So I think just taking advantage of the opportunity that I have this year and do the very best I can do. Those decisions come at the more appropriate times.”
Brady has completed 230 of 355 passes for 2,536 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season for the Patriots (8-1), who visit the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) on Sunday.
Vikings out to keep Cook on front burner vs. Broncos
Vikings out to keep Cook on front burner vs. Broncos
Vikings out to keep Cook on front burner vs. Broncos
Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings made the turn into the second half of the 2019 season in position to check off a lot of goals on their preseason to-do list.
At 7-3, the Vikings have the NFL’s leading rusher and are second in the NFC North with plenty of time to push the Green Bay Packers for the division crown behind a defense with as much bite as it has bark.
Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 991 yards — including six 100-yard games — and is second in the league with 10 rushing touchdowns behind Green Bay’s Aaron Jones (11) and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (11).
But head coach Mike Zimmer reminded players at the start of the Week 11 work week not to get high on the hog with the 3-6 Denver Broncos coming to town. While the Vikings beat Dallas 28-24 on the road last week, the Broncos got a win with newbie quarterback Brandon Allen and have a miniscule point differential of minus-21 in those six defeats.
“They’ve lost three games by two points (each). We’re going to have our hands full and are going to have to play really well on Sunday to win,” Zimmer said.
A core concern is getting ready for Allen, who is in the lineup due to a season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco. Allen has a passer rating of 125.6, compiled entirely in his first career start Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. The Broncos had a bye last week.
“It’s difficult because he hasn’t been there the entire time; you got a one-game summary of it,” Zimmer said. “Really, we have to prepare for the offense, and then we have to prepare for the players, and then with him being different, just trying to re-study everything that he’s done. But it is more difficult having that small of a sample size”
One pillar the Broncos know well thanks to assistant coach Gary Kubiak coming over from Denver and Zimmer’s experience coaching against him is head coach Vic Fangio. Like Zimmer, Fangio played the bridesmaid role in many a coaching search before finally landing his first head-coaching gig with the Broncos. An assistant and primarily defensive coordinator — also Zimmer’s calling card — for 19 seasons and most recently with Minnesota’s NFC North rival the Chicago Bears, Fangio is widely respected by the Vikings.
“I wish he didn’t now,” Zimmer said, joking of Fangio landing the Broncos’ job. “”He’s been a good defensive coordinator for a long, long time,” Zimmer said. “I’m not saying anything bad about anybody else, but a lot of these guys come in and then one year [later] they get a head coaching job and [other] guys never get an opportunity. I felt like Vic was a guy that earned that opportunity because of the body of work he had.”
The Broncos did not practice during the bye week but Fangio said Allen got extra work and spent time at the team facility prepping for Minnesota’s flexible and dominant defense. The Vikings didn’t allow a rushing first down to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys in last week’s game. The test for Allen is much more difficult in his second career start.
Allen, 27, wants to maximize his opportunity and keep second-round rookie Drew Lock on the bench. Fangio said developing players is part of the plan down the stretch. Lock has only returned to practice Tuesday, and could be another week from being deemed ready to roll.
“Obviously I want to play well. I want to win,” Allen said.
Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said the Vikings are not easy to prepare for thanks to two Pro Bowl-caliber wide receivers complementing Cook and the grind-it-out ground game. Beyond that, a play-action game that includes a heavy dose of screen passes can baffle a defense.
“They’re one of the better screen teams we play,” Harris said. “They do way more zone (runs) than our offense. They do a good job of playing out the fakes, plays that look similar and playing out the screens.”
This is the 15th meeting all-time between the teams and first since 2015. Each team has seven wins in the series.
Bears, Rams try to salvage season on Sunday night
Bears, Rams try to salvage season on Sunday night
Bears, Rams try to salvage season on Sunday night
Two teams left wondering how everything has gone wrong this season will clash Sunday night in Los Angeles, with both trying to revamp their offenses behind quarterbacks under some heavy scrutiny.
The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams will meet in a night game for the second consecutive season, but under far different circumstances this time around.
Last season at Chicago, the Rams were the NFL’s hot team in early December with just one loss and an offense that churned out points in bunches before the Bears put on the defensive show of the NFL season in a 15-6 victory.
Less than a year later, the Rams no longer are mass-producing points and the Bears aren’t getting the same kind of play as a team, although it did all come together for Chicago last Sunday in a 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions that ended a four-game losing streak.
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw three touchdowns against the Lions and at least quieted the criticism of his rough season for one week. Trubisky enters Week 11 ranked 26th in the NFL with 1,390 yards passing and 21st with a 63.6 completion percentage. His eight touchdown passes are tied for 28th.
“When you go through a stretch like we did, it’s tough,” said Trubisky, who reportedly had televisions turned off at the Bears’ practice facility the week before the Lions game to quiet criticism of the team. “… You appreciate (victories) a little bit more, just getting back to that good feeling of winning. We’ve got to just build off that and definitely not take it for granted.”
The Rams are the team now taking the heat after a sluggish offensive performance at Pittsburgh on Sunday led to a 17-12 defeat. The offense delivered just a field goal, with the defense scoring a touchdown and getting a safety. Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ leading receiver this season, did not have a reception.
That game looked similar to the Rams’ 20-7 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 13.
What the 49ers and Steelers defeats had in common was a relentless pass rush from the opposing defense that forced quick decisions from quarterback Jared Goff. The results? Goff had just 78 yards passing against the 49ers with two interceptions and had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown against Pittsburgh.
Those games looked awfully familiar to what the Bears did against Rams last year when Goff threw for 180 yards and four interceptions.
Personnel changes and injuries on the line have put the Rams’ chances of an offensive revival in jeopardy. Center Brian Allen joined tackle Joe Noteboom with season-ending knee injuries. Tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) will not play against the Bears.
There are issues at tight end as well with Tyler Higbee (knee) not practicing Wednesday and Gerald Everett (wrist) limited.
“When you don’t have guys with game experience … there’s a lot of things you have to go over and teach and almost kind of thinking back of all the things that come up when a guy gets in for the first time and goes through certain situations,” tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “You almost can’t possibly go through all of them. There’s going to be some growing pains there.”
Bears injuries included linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow), linebacker Isaiah Irving (quadriceps) and tight end Trey Burton (calf) not practicing Wednesday. Running back David Montgomery (ankle) was limited.
