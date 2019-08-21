NFL notebook: Gase calls Bell trade talk ‘ridiculous’

New York Jets coach Adam Gase on Thursday dismissed speculation that All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was on the trading block, calling it “ridiculous.”

After the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named Gase the interim GM last week, there was talk that Gase had objected to Maccagnan’s March signing of Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.

“That’s ridiculous. That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Gase said during his first news conference since the front-office makeover. Asked if he thought the Jets overpaid for Bell, Gase replied, “No.”

“No, the contract was what it was,” he said. “Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he’s here. I’m excited he’s here. I think the players are excited he’s here. I think the coaches are.”

–Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to avoid league discipline despite a recent incident involving security guards at a Las Vegas music festival.

Elliott briefly was placed in handcuffs and detained by police, but he was not arrested. A video showing part of the incident was released by the gossip website TMZ.

“I think that the main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting,” Jones said. “In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way.”

–Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is reciprocating the Cleveland Browns’ interest and will visit Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.

McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Cleveland general manager John Dorsey called the defensive tackle “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”

Other teams with reported interest include the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

–Ndamukong Suh officially signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two days after his reported agreement.

Suh’s contract is worth $9.25 million and incentives could push it to $10 million, per multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Suh, entering his 10th season, played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and had 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.

–San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone diving for a ball during organized team activities and will miss eight to 12 weeks, the team announced.

That would give Ward a chance to return early in training camp, which begins in mid July, and a good shot at being ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener.

The team also announced top pick Nick Bosa will miss the rest of OTAs with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp.

–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed first-round defensive end Josh Allen to his four-year rookie contract. Like all first-round deals, it comes with a fifth-year team option.

Allen, chosen seventh overall, will make $22.7 million over four years, with the full figure guaranteed.

Allen sat out Thursday after bruising his right knee during the team’s first practice of organized team activities. He will sit out Friday as well.

“We’re just keeping him on the side, working,” head coach Doug Marrone told reporters before practice. “He’ll be fine. We’re not concerned about it.”

–The Denver Broncos signed first-round tight end Noah Fant to his rookie contract.

The deal is worth $12.6 million over four years, with $9.9 million fully guaranteed. Fant was chosen 20th overall last month after Denver traded down from No. 10.

–The Miami Dolphins signed free agent defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

A third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, the 24-year-old Washington was waived by Buffalo after one game last season and joined the Cincinnati Bengals for four games. He has 4.5 career sacks in 35 games (21 starts).

–The New Orleans Saints worked out free agent running backs Rob Kelley, Javorius Allen and Fozzy Whittaker, the Times-Picayune reported.

Kelley started 16 games from 2016-17 in Washington, including a 2016 campaign with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Allen had 1,249 rushing yards and eight scores across four years in Baltimore. Whittaker played in 53 games for Carolina from 2014-17 before missing 2018 with a torn ACL sustained last May.

–Field Level Media