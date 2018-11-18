NFL notebook: Fines handed out after Rams-Seahawks incidents
The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt for an incident in last Sunday’s game.
According to reports Saturday, Britt was fined $20,054 for shoving Donald after the defender was clearly out of bounds as he returned the ball following a fumble recovery.
Donald was fined a total of $23,395 for two different incidents — $10,026 for grabbing Britt’s facemask during the same fourth-quarter sequence and $13,369 for confronting Britt after the game.
Fellow Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $20,054 for a hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
–Quarterback Nathan Peterman worked out with the Detroit Lions, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
It was his first workout since being released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Yates said. On the season, Peterman appeared in four games, threw seven interceptions and one touchdown pass, compiling an NFL-worst 30.7 passer rating.
The Lions’ quarterback roster consists of starter Matthew Stafford and veteran backup Matt Cassel, with former Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock on the practice squad.
–The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve and promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby to the active roster from the practice squad.
Darby suffered a season-ending tear of the ACL in his right knee during last Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Bausby played in four games for the Chicago Bears in 2016, but Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints will mark his first time as active for the Eagles.
Philadelphia will also be without cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) against New Orleans, thought cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) is expected to play after missing the previous three games.
–The Chicago Bears have activated tight end Adam Shaheen from injured reserve. He will be eligible to play Sunday night when the Bears host NFC North rival Minnesota.
Shaheen, a second-round draft selection in 2017, played in 13 games as a rookie and had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained an ankle injury in the preseason and hasn’t played in the regular season.
–Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last weekend and no additional damage was found, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
In his absence, Josh Reynolds and Nick Williams are expected to see more playing time, as could Pharoh Cooper, for the Rams (9-1).
–NFL.com reported Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for his diving hit to the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a week ago Thursday. He was ejected on the play.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Nathan
Quarterback Nathan Peterman worked out Saturday with the Detroit Lions, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
It was his first workout since being released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Yates said. On the season, Peterman appeared in four games, threw seven interceptions and one touchdown pass, and he also had an NFL-worst 30.7 passer rating.
In eight career games, Peterman, 24, has a completion percentage of 52.3 percent (68-of-130), with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The Lions’ quarterback roster consists of starter Matthew Stafford and veteran backup Matt Cassel, with former Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock on the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
The Chicago Bears have activated tight end Adam Shaheen from injured reserve.
He will be eligible to play Sunday night when the Bears host NFC North rival Minnesota.
Shaheen, a second-round draft selection in 2017, played in 13 games as a rookie and had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained an ankle injury in the preseason and hasn’t played in the regular season.
He replaces tight end Dion Sims on the roster. Sims is headed to injured reserve with a concussion.
–Field Level Media
The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve on Saturday and promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced.
Darby suffered a season-ending tear of the ACL in his right knee during last Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Bausby played in four games for the Chicago Bears in 2016 but Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints will mark his first time as active for the Eagles.
Bausby initially joined the Philadelphia practice squad on Sept. 2, 2017, but was released nine days later. The Eagles again signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 5 and re-signed him for 2018 after the season.
In addition to Darby, Philadelphia will be missing cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) against New Orleans. But cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) is expected to play after missing the previous three games.
Darby had 43 tackles and one interception in nine games this season.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and no additional damage was found, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
He suffered the injury in Week 10 against Seattle.
“It went really well,” McVay said of the surgery. “He called right afterwards and he was in great spirits. I know if anybody is going to attack the rehab process the right way, it’s going to be Cooper Kupp. Fortunately, some of the things when you do get in there, none of the other things that sometimes can delay that rehab process were affected. It was a clean surgery, did a good job repairing that and we expect him to be able to make a good recovery. Looking forward to getting him back.”
In his absence, Josh Reynolds and Nick Williams are expected to see more playing time, as could Pharoh Cooper, for the Rams (9-1).
On the season, Kupp has caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts rookie guard Quenton Nelson was fined on Friday for a violent block in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a play that went viral this week on social media.
The NFL fined Nelson $26,739 for lowering his helmet on safety Barry Church, who was decleated by Nelson as he pulled to lead running back Marlon Mack. Nelson said he was surprised by the fine, especially considering it arrived five days after the hit and he wasn’t penalized on the play. He added he doesn’t agree with the fine and he is reportedly appealing it.
The video went viral after the Colts posted it on Twitter with audio of Nelson screaming — which was taken from a different part of the game — playing during the block on Church. The team has since deleted the tweet.
“I saw it got pretty viral on the internet, which was cool,” Nelson told reporters Tuesday. “…Yeah, I wasn’t yelling, not on that play. I don’t know how it got amped up like that.”
The league has thrown very few flags related to its new “lowering the helmet” rule this season, but ESPN reported two weeks ago that approach is by design, and players have been fined after the fact for such hits and given a warning about future violations.
–Field Level Media
Bears activate Shaheen, place Sims on injured reserve
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated Adam Shaheen from injured reserve and placed fellow tight end Dion Sims on IR.
The 6-foot-6 Shaheen has missed the first nine games because of a foot injury. A second-round draft pick from Division II Ashland in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.
Sims (concussion) sat out Chicago’s win over Detroit last weekend.
Chicago announced the moves on Saturday. The NFC North-leading Bears (6-3) host the second-place Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) on Sunday night.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have promoted wide receiver Andy Jones from the practice squad.
Detroit made the move because it will be without injured receiver Marvin Jones on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers .
Detroit made the move because it will be without injured receiver Marvin Jones on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers .
Andy Jones was previously activated in Week 9 and played against the Minnesota Vikings. He has been on practice squads with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.
The Lions also signed linebacker Nicholas Grigsby to the practice squad on Saturday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Joe Flacco was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report as the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback mystery continues, two days prior to Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Flacco didn’t practice all week because of a hip injury, while rookie Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday after sitting out a day due to illness. Robert Griffin III took all the practice snaps on Thursday.
“There will be a quarterback starting. I can guarantee that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters, partly in jest. “And, every play, there will be at least one quarterback on the field.”
Harbaugh said Flacco could play despite not practicing.
–Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham has a broken thumb, multiple outlets reported.
Graham had the thumb examined on Friday to determine the extent of his injury. The 31-year-old left Thursday’s 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the second half after making one catch for 13 yards.
The Packers haven’t confirmed the injury or released a timetable for his return.
–Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to be a game-day decision on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Bosa, who has missed the entire season with a foot injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since training camp.
Tight end Antonio Gates (knee) also is listed as questionable. Cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) will miss the game.
–Denver Broncos left guard Max Garcia will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Thursday’s practice, head coach Vance Joseph confirmed.
Garcia didn’t miss a rep Thursday, but he was taken for an MRI after feeling discomfort in the knee afterward.
“It was really weird,” Joseph said. “I watched practice from the last play back to the first play, and he didn’t miss a down. The play he was injured on, I saw it. It was kind of a slip. It was no big deal.”
–Suspended linebacker Mychal Kendricks has rejoined the Seattle Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll told reporters.
Kendricks, 28, will practice next week but cannot play until Dec. 10 against Minnesota.
As a result of his guilty plea to federal insider trading changes, the league suspended Kendricks for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 24.
–Philadelphia defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan could play for the first time this season on Sunday when the Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints.
“Still optimistic, we’ve got to get through today and tomorrow obviously with him and see where he’s at,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “It’s just a matter of day-by-day and getting through the practice and seeing where he’s at.”
Jernigan returned to practice last week for the first time since having surgery in April to repair a herniated disc in his back.
–Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (foot) will not play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, despite being activated from injured reserve earlier this week.
Head coach Dan Quinn said Jones, who hasn’t played since Week 1, is close but not yet ready to play. Kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will play for the first time since Week 6.
–The Detroit Lions will be without wideout Marvin Jones (knee) and tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) against the Carolina Panthers.
Jones did not practice this week after sustaining a bone bruise in his knee on Sunday. Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) is expected to play.
–Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is questionable to face the Houston Texans as he recovers from surgery to repair a dislocated thumb.
Also questionable is kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin). Running back Chris Thompson (ribs) and wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle) remain out after not practicing all week.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without linebacker Lavonte David (knee), defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle), running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) and defensive backs Justin Evans (toe) and M.J. Stewart (foot) against the New York Giants.
Curry and Jones practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, while none of the others practiced this week.
–The Cincinnati Bengals placed tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve and signed linebacker Brandon Bell off the practice squad.
Kroft, who has four catches for 36 yards in five games (two starts) this year, hasn’t played since hurting his foot in Week 5. Cincinnati is already without Tyler Eifert for the season.
–Field Level Media
One day after the Green Bay Packers lost a crucial road game to the Seattle Seahawks to fall under .500 with just six games left in the regular season, head coach Mike McCarthy was forced to publicly address his job security.
McCarthy faced the local media Friday on the heels of the Packers dropping to 4-5-1 by losing 27-24 at Seattle, hurting Green Bay’s playoff hopes in a competitive NFC.
McCarthy, who turned 55 last week, is in his 13th season leading the Packers’ sideline. During his tenure, Green Bay has made the playoffs nine times and won a Super Bowl. But McCarthy’s Packers have never missed the postseason two years in a row, something that could happen unless the team immediately gets hot.
For McCarthy, tied with New Orleans’ Sean Payton as the longest-tenured head coaches in the conference, facing late-season questions about his employment status is new territory.
“That’s the job,” McCarthy told reporters. “That’s the way this business has gone. I’m not going to get into comparables, but at the end of the day that’s part of the job responsibility of the head coach.
“We set a standard here the past 12 years, and it’s our responsibility to play to that standard. That’s the way we approach it, but that’s a blanket, general evaluation. There’s obviously more that goes into that. But at the end of the day, there’s so much that goes into each and every game throughout a seven-day period — obviously we’re on a 10-day stretch here — and that’s really where the energy has to focus.”
Green Bay is 0-5 on the road this season and must next take on their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings next Sunday — again away from Lambeau Field. If the Packers lose in Week 12, the noise will get louder.
“I don’t think you can tune it out. That’s the old days. That’s when you had newspapers,” McCarthy said of hearing surrounding speculation on whether his job may be in jeopardy. “But I think today’s world, everything is accessible, everything is instant. I’m sure they’re all aware. I think the bigger challenge is when you’re having a lot of success.
“I think negativity is an unfortunate part of this business driven by the externals, but that’s the business we’re in.”
–Field Level Media
Rams take in fresh air, mountains ahead of game vs. Chiefs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — This was a respite for the Los Angeles Rams but certainly no vacation.
The team kept its plans to train at the Air Force Academy and stay at the posh Broadmoor Hotel in the Rocky Mountain foothills even after the NFL moved their Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs to the Los Angeles Coliseum because of a frayed football field at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.
The primary benefit shifted from altitude acclimation to getting away from the wildfires back home and doing some midseason team bonding.
“It’s been a little bit wild for sure, but with that being said, there’s a lot more people dealing with a lot worse than what we’re dealing with right now,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “We’re the lucky ones and we’re having a good time out here in Colorado.”
The deadly wildfires that are surrounding the Rams’ training complex back home affected some players and coaches directly and some indirectly.
“I personally wasn’t affected, but I look at my teammates as family,” Ndamukong Suh said. “So, we all have to deal with it in some form or fashion.”
The trip to Colorado also allowed the Rams (9-1) to do some midseason bonding, something tight end Rob Gronkowski said helped the Patriots refocus down the stretch last season after they spent a week at the academy ahead of their game against the Raiders in Mexico City.
Rams coach Sean McVay said he reached out to Patriots coach Bill Belichick for some tips about how they handled the week away in the Rocky Mountains.
“Anybody like a Bill Belichick, if they’re able to give you a perspective, it’d be silly not to listen and try to apply it,” McVay said.
The Rams will fly home Saturday after what was actually a business trip.
“The Broadmoor’s great. I haven’t played any golf,” defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said. “I’ve got a lot of friends here, but I haven’t really seen anybody because we’ve been working. It’s a work trip … we’re getting ready to play a game.”
McVay said training in Colorado won’t be a waste even though the game now will be played at sea level.
“With all the things going on right now, I think there’s some guys that, at the time, wouldn’t have been able to get back into their houses,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of things that we were doing here. One of them was, obviously, to get ready for playing in the elevation and different things like that. It does still serve you well to train in these environments.
“So, it’ll help us out. Then really, we looked at it as another chance to kind of get away before the bye week, continue to connect as a team where there’s not any real distractions.”
That bonding may be the ultimate benefit of their brief trip.
“If anything, the last week has really made you appreciate the perspective that this gives you,” McVay said. “What’s so special about football is the brotherhood that you share with the teammates, the coaches, the rapport and just the camaraderie. There’s nothing like it.
“To be able to go through some of these things, to also know that when you’re going through real life adversity outside of football, that you have a support system, you have people that care about you unconditionally — that’s what’s real.”
McVay said he took in the picturesque mountains, the fresh air and the amenities of the Broadmoor, but “I really haven’t had a chance to get out and explore. We’re in the midst of game planning and things like that, but I know our players have enjoyed it.
“They got a chance to go to the Nuggets-Rockets game the other night. I think it’s been a great getaway for the team to be together and kind of bond.”
Notes: WR Cooper Kupp underwent knee surgery this week. “It went really well,” McVay said. “He called right afterward and he was in great spirits and I know if anybody’s going to attack the rehab process the right way it’s going to be Cooper Kupp.”
___
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Suspended linebacker Mychal Kendricks has rejoined the Seattle Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday.
Kendricks, 28, will practice next week but cannot play until Dec. 10 against Minnesota.
As a result of his guilty plea to federal insider trading changes, the league suspended Kendricks for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Kendricks went to training camp with the Cleveland Browns but was released after the team learned he had been accused of illegally profiting more than $1.2 million through insider training. The Seahawks later picked him up, and in three games with Seattle before his suspension, he made 15 tackles to go with two sacks and a pass breakup.
Kendricks faces up to 25 years in jail when he is sentenced Jan. 24.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to be a game-day decision for the team’s game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Bosa, who has missed the entire season with a foot injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since training camp.
Tight end Antonio Gates (knee) also is listed as questionable. Cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) will miss the game.
Receiver Keenan Allen (hip, finger) was a limited practice participant on Friday and was removed from the injury report.
Bosa, 23, injured his left foot during a practice on Aug. 7, and it has been slow to heal. He later suffered a setback and was placed in a cast before advancing to a walking boot.
Bosa posted a career-best 12.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while earning Pro Bowl honors last season.
He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 when he had 10.5 sacks in 12 games.
–Field Level Media
Denver Broncos left guard Max Garcia will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Thursday’s practice, head coach Vance Joseph confirmed Friday.
Garcia didn’t miss a rep Thursday, but was taken for an MRI after feeling discomfort in the knee afterward.
“It was really weird,” Joseph said. “I watched practice from the last play back to the first play, and he didn’t miss a down. The play he was injured on, I saw it. It was kind of a slip. It was no big deal.”
Garcia was already filling in for starter Ron Leary, who was lost for the season in October with an Achilles injury.
Center Matt Paradis is also out for the year with a broken leg, leaving the Broncos thin along the offensive line.
Billy Turner figures to replace Garcia at left guard, as Elijah Wilkinson steps in at right guard with Connor McGovern moving to center.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall missed Friday’s practice with a knee injury and was ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Safety Dymonte Thomas (ankle) is the only other Bronco ruled out, with running back Royce Freeman, wideout DaeSean Hamilton, cornerback Bradley Roby and safety Darian Stewart expected to return.
–Field Level Media
Bengals hold out hope WR Green could play vs Ravens
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals are leaving a slight possibility that receiver A.J. Green could play Sunday at Baltimore even though he hasn't practiced the last two weeks because of a toe injury.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals are leaving a slight possibility that receiver A.J. Green could play Sunday at Baltimore even though he hasn’t practiced the last two weeks because of a toe injury.
Green initially was listed Friday as out for the game, as anticipated. Cincinnati later did an about-face and listed him as doubtful, giving him a slight chance to play. The offense struggled without him during a 51-14 loss to the Saints last week.
The Bengals (5-4) need a win against the Ravens (4-5) to stay in the playoff chase.
Cincinnati ruled out linebacker Preston Brown with an injured right knee. Linebacker Brandon Bell was signed off the practice squad, and tight end Tyler Kroft went on injured reserve with a foot injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Smoke from wildfire forces Raiders indoors for second day
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders practiced at an off-site facility for a second consecutive day Friday as thick smoke from California's deadly wildfires blanketed the Bay Area.
Much like they did a year ago when similar conditions arose due to fires in Northern California, players and coaches were bused to an indoor gym at the former Alameda Naval Air Station for practices Thursday and Friday.
Although the Raiders were forced to scale back their workouts as a result, coach Jon Gruden was mostly pleased with how things went under the circumstances.
“It’s like an indoor ice rink that was transformed into a soccer field,” Gruden said. “We didn’t have much room to get the splits and get the routes but I’m not going to make any excuses. We’re not the only people dealing with adversity right now. It was either that or get nothing so I’m really pleased with the players, the coaches and the preparation that we were able to get in.”
Smoke has filled the sky in Northern California for more than a week and the air quality has been at dangerously unhealthy levels in recent days.
The Raiders will get a break from the conditions with road games each of the next two weeks. They play Sunday in Arizona and are in Baltimore to face the Ravens on Nov. 25.
“We have to deal with what we have to deal with,” Gruden said. “We got a lot of reps in. We are confident that they know what to do. We just have to trust that they’ll go out there and perform at the highest level possible.”
The Raiders have lost five straight games and are 1-8 overall. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said that the fires have helped keep things in perspective.
“Our hearts go out to all the people who lost lives and property, and certainly to all the first responders.” Olson said. “For us, yeah, we are missing a practice. We are missing the ability to go outside, but for other people it’s changing their lives or has changed their lives. Nobody here on this team has lost lives or property, so we are fortunate in that regard.”
Right guard Gabe Jackson has tried to remain indoors as much as possible to avoid the smoke-filled air.
“From being here to going home I haven’t spent much time outside,” Jackson said. “You’re always concerned about what’s going on around you, especially the people that’s affected, but at the same time you have to do what you have to do.”
Notes: Wide receivers Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee) did not practice and are out for Sunday’s game. . Cornerback Gareon Conley (groin) is questionable.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLs
Lions rule out Jones for game against Carolina
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have ruled wide receiver Marvin Jones out of Sunday's game against Carolina because of a knee injury.
It will be only the second missed game for Jones in the past three-plus seasons. Panthers receiver Torrey Smith will also miss the game with a knee injury.
Detroit tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (ankle) are also out. Defensive linemen Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and Damon Harrison (shoulder) are questionable.
Jones has 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns this season. He became even more important to the Lions when they traded receiver Golden Tate last month.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Steelers have capable fill-ins for injured linemen
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without key starters on their offensive and defensive lines when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Right tackle Marcus Gilbert will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury, while defensive end Stephon Tuitt has been ruled out with an elbow injury. Second-year player Matt Feiler will fill in for Gilbert as he has the past three weeks, while nine-year veteran Tyson Alualu is set to replace Tuitt.
“I think you just always have to be ready and be prepared when you do get opportunities to play more,” Alualu said. “You just have to make sure there’s no drop-off when someone goes out, especially with it being Tuitt because we all know what he’s capable of and what he’s done.”
Gilbert has only played 13 of the team’s last 25 games after missing just three games the previous two seasons.
It will be Feiler’s fifth start of the season and sixth of his career. He has already started four games this season. The first came in Week 3 against Tampa Bay, the Steelers’ first win of the season, when Gilbert sat with a hamstring injury.
“I’m just trying to stay ready because you never know when they’re going to need me,” Feiler said. “I’ve just been preparing like I have been every week like I’m going to be playing.”
The Steelers have won all four times Feiler has started at right tackle, including the last three games. Those wins were part of a five-game winning streak that has helped the Steelers climb atop the AFC North after a 1-2-1 start.
The Steelers have averaged 424 yards of total offense the previous three weeks, including 140 on the ground. James Conner, third in the league with 771 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the last three weeks. Conner will play Sunday after leaving last week’s win against Carolina with a concussion.
“Every lineman wants to run-block and kind of push other guys around,” Feiler said. “We’ve been clicking. We’ve been staying on the field longer and keeping our momentum. It’s a lot of fun.”
Alualu will get the start against Jacksonville, a city where he spent his first seven seasons before signing with the Steelers.
The Jaguars shocked the Steelers on the road, 30-9, last season and did it again in the playoffs, winning 45-42 in Pittsburgh before falling to New England in the AFC Championship game.
Leonard Fournette rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns in those two games against the Steelers. He missed six games because of injury this season before returning last week during a loss at Indianapolis. The Jaguars have lost five of those six and are 3-6, last in the AFC South.
“Their record doesn’t show how hard they’re playing,” said Alualu, who has exchanged texts with former teammates. “The guys in the locker room are still fighting. We have to understand that we’re going to get their best.”
During the win streak, the Steelers’ defense has allowed an average of 269 yards of total offense, including 70 on the ground. In their first four games, they gave up an average of 418 yards, including 115 rushing.
Tuitt, who has appeared in all nine games, is key part of Pittsburgh’s pass rush, which is tied for second in the league with 31 sacks. Tuitt has 32 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.
Alualu hasn’t reached the quarterback yet this season, but he finished with a career-high four sacks mainly in a reserve role in 2017.
“It’s a good problem to have when you have good depth,” Alualu said. “That’s always helpful.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
On hot seat? Packers’ McCarthy focuses on getting road win
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mike McCarthy knows his job is on the line.
The Green Bay Packers' 13th-year head coach acknowledged he is aware that the team's 4-5-1 record has led to questions about his future.
The Green Bay Packers’ 13th-year head coach acknowledged he is aware that the team’s 4-5-1 record has led to questions about his future.
But he insisted he and the team are focused on next week’s pivotal NFC North matchup with the Vikings in Minnesota, and not the uncertainty surrounding his job security.
“That’s the job. That’s the way this business has gone,” McCarthy said Friday. “We set a standard here the past 12 years, and it’s our responsibility to play to that standard. That’s the way we approach it.”
The 27-24 loss in Seattle on Thursday left the Packers 0-5 on the road and third in the division behind the Chicago Bears (6-3) and the Vikings (5-3-1). A seemingly softer portion of the schedule follows next week’s showdown with Minnesota, but a loss in that game could put the Packers in a hole too deep to climb out of.
McCarthy has had teams rally late in seasons past, including in 2016, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously said the team could “run the table” over the final six weeks. After starting 4-6, the Packers won eight straight games to win the NFC North and advance to conference title game, in which they fell to the Atlanta Falcons.
That was Green Bay’s fourth NFC championship game under McCarthy, who led the 2010 team to the Super Bowl title. His Packers made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons before missing the postseason last year, when Rodgers missed nine-plus games with a broken right collarbone.
“I have great confidence. I’ve been in this position before, so I have confidence in how we do things,” McCarthy said. “You have to react — there’s no doubt about that — but you can’t overreact. So, you’ve just got to stay in tune with the specifics and the details of why we’re not getting it done in those situations.”
The Packers have lost three of their last four games, despite being in position in the fourth quarter to win on the road against the Rams, Patriots and Seahawks.
“We’re not going to turn on each other or nothing. We love each other and we stick together as a team,” defensive back Tramon Williams said. “Is it frustrating? Yes, it’s very frustrating to come out on these types of losses when you know you should be winning these games.”
Against the Seahawks, the Packers had a 21-20 lead with 9 minutes left and were facing third-and-5 at Seattle’s 12-yard line when Rodgers was sacked, forcing them to settle for a field goal to make it 24-20.
Seattle responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive. When Rodgers missed an easy third-down throw on the ensuing possession, McCarthy opted to punt on fourth-and-2 with 4:20 to go. Green Bay never got the ball back.
“It’s tough losing on the road. It’s tough losing by one possession. Obviously, I’m frustrated, not just by the last throw but some other stuff that we could’ve done better out there,” Rodgers said. “This is an important, obviously, six-game stretch left. I still believe we have a lot to play for.”
McCarthy said Friday that he still felt it was a “solid decision” to punt in that situation, and that his decision not to challenge a 34-yard Russell Wilson-to-Tyler Lockett completion that set up the go-ahead touchdown was based on not having a clear replay to look at in the coaches’ booth. But he acknowledged both calls were open to second-guessing.
“Frankly, those are the kind of decisions that keep all of us up,” McCarthy said. “Now that I’m standing here and I know what the result is of them running out the clock, you go, ‘Oh, yeah, I wish I would’ve went for it on fourth-and-2.'”
“My first reaction was to go for it,” he added. “But we talked it over game management-wise and that’s the decision I made.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL