NFL notebook: DE Peppers announces retirement
Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons with Carolina, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
The 39-year-old is fourth on the NFL’s all-time sack list (159.5) behind three Hall of Famers: Kevin Greene (160), Reggie White (198) and Bruce Smith (200).
Peppers released a video Friday, thanking fans and supporters along the way for a journey that started when the Panthers drafted him second overall in 2002. He is a North Carolina alum.
Peppers played in the final 176 consecutive games in his career. With 266 games played, he’s sixth among defensive players in NFL history in that category.
–Just two days before Super Bowl LIII, both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots reported a clean bill of health.
None of the 106 players on both rosters were listed on Friday’s injury report, the final health update in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl from Atlanta.
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who booted a game-winning 57-yard field goal in the NFC Championship Game victory over the New Orleans Saints, had been nursing a sprained left foot that kept him limited at practice as late as Thursday, but also was a full participant.
–Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray entered the NFL draft with the goal of playing two professional sports.
He said in a live studio interview it might require a team in the Bay Area — the San Francisco 49ers or Oakland Raiders — given he already was drafted by the Oakland Athletics.
“In my head, I would love to play both. That would be up to the Raiders and the A’s,” Murray told The Dan Patrick Show at the Super Bowl. The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
–New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said on The Dan Patrick Show he was disappointed in how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled the aftermath of the Saints’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Brees, 40, acknowledged on social media earlier this week that he continued to feel the sting of the loss. He told Patrick the pain could have been eased had Goodell himself acknowledged that the officials missed a call for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact late in the game.
–Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa said he is recovered from core muscle surgery and ready to show the football world what he can do.
Bosa, in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, said he expects to fully participate in the NFL Scouting Combine that begins in Indianapolis later this month. Bosa is expected to be a top-five selection in the NFL draft in April, and a candidate to go first overall.
He sustained the injury in a game Sept. 15 against TCU, then left the Buckeyes and withdrew from school in October to concentrate on rehabilitation and draft prep.
–Longtime Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be hired by the Saints at the same position, according to multiple reports.
Rizzi had interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy before the job went to Brian Flores. Rizzi will replace Bradford Banta in New Orleans. Mike Westhoff, who came out of retirement to join the Saints midway through the 2017 season, is not expected to return.
–Former quarterback Wade Wilson, who played for five NFL teams over 17 seasons, and was most recently a Dallas Cowboys assistant coach, died Friday on his 60th birthday.
The Cowboys announced that Wilson died in his home at Coppell, Texas. No cause of death was given.
–Field Level Media
Rickie Fowler birdied the final four holes to post a 6-under-par 65 in Friday’s second round and take the lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at the Tournament Players Club of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Fowler sits at 13-under 129 for the tournament, a stroke ahead of fellow first-round co-leader Justin Thomas, who posted 66.
This might be the ideal setting for Fowler with the weekend competition about to heat up.
“I definitely developed my own game plan over the first, say, five years or so here, but I enjoy it, I’m looking forward to a rowdy crowd,” Fowler said.
Fowler had the place buzzing by the time he came down the stretch Friday. He rolled in an 11-foot putt on No. 16, sunk a 14-footer at No. 17 and drained one from about nine feet on the 18th hole. The final birdie capped a 5-under-par 31 on the back nine.
Thomas is in good shape as well, even though he didn’t convert late in Friday’s round.
“It’s nice to finally get off to a good start at this event,” Thomas said. “But there’s a lot of golf left, and I just need to continue to do what I’m doing and stay positive and patient and just see if we can keep doing it.”
Thomas was without a bogey in the tournament until the par-4 14th, where he couldn’t sink a nine-footer after missing the green left with his approach. He said there’s no reason to feel rushed to score because the opportunities should develop.
“I just have to stay patient and wait for it to happen,” Thomas said.
Fowler and Thomas are sharing a house during the tournament.
“We enjoy pushing each other,” Fowler said.
South Africa’s Branden Grace (64) and Trey Mullinax (64) tied for the best round of the day and moved into a tie for third place at 11 under.
Grace had a wild day, with two eagles — a hole-in-one at the par-3 seventh and a 34-foot putt at the par-5 13th — and a double bogey at No. 11. That was his only blemish of the day, and he strung together three straight birdies at Nos. 15-17.
Mullinax birdied the final hole as one of the last golfers to complete the second round, after blistering a 5-under 30 on the front nine.
Matt Kuchar (65) and Australia’s Cameron Smith (65) are at 10 under. Bubba Watson (67) and Scotland’s Martin Laird (68) sit at 9 under.
Defending champion Gary Woodland came in strong with a 67, settling at 7 under entering the weekend.
Harold Varner III, who had held a share of the lead entering Friday, shot 71 and sits at 7 under. He struggled at times, recording four bogeys.
–Field Level Media
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said Friday he was disappointed in how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled the aftermath of the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
“Do I really want to be in a position talking about this over and over again? No, but I have to stand up and do it because I have to represent my team, represent the Who Dat Nation, and that’s my responsibility,” Brees said on the “Dan Patrick Show.” “It’s the commissioner’s responsibility to do the same thing, and yet we don’t hear a peep for 10 days, and it’s because he has to do it now because he’s at the Super Bowl and he does his annual press conference.”
Brees, 40, acknowledged on social media earlier this week that he continued to feel the sting of the loss. And on Friday, he told Patrick the pain could have been eased had Goodell himself acknowledged that the officials missed a call for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact late in the game.
The league’s vice president of officiating, Al Riveron, admitted that after the game in a conversation with Saints head coach Sean Payton.
“That (response from Goodell) could have been, ‘Listen, we play an imperfect game, there were mistakes made in looking at the film that appeared to be an obvious pass interference and helmet-to-helmet foul, unfortunately it was not called. It’s really unfortunate, yet that is something we’re going to strive to make sure it doesn’t happen, strive to make sure the officials are making the best calls they possibly can,'” Brees said. “Plain and simple.”
–Field Level Media
Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa said Friday he is recovered from core muscle surgery and ready to show the football world what he can do.
Bosa, in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, said he expects to fully participate in the NFL Scouting Combine that begins in Indianapolis later this month.
He sustained the injury in a game Sept. 15 against TCU, then left the Buckeyes and withdrew from school in October to concentrate on rehabilitation and draft prep.
Bosa is expected to be a top-five selection in the NFL draft in April. The Arizona Cardinals have the first choice, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.
“I haven’t really looked deep into the teams,” Bosa said. “Any team that picks me, it’s really a blessing for someone to invest that much in me. It’s pretty crazy to even think about.”
His father, John Bosa, told the station that he expects good things from his son at the combine.
“If there’s anything he feels he’d like to re-test, then he’ll go to the Ohio State pro day and re-test there,” the elder Bosa said. “But I’m pretty sure he’s going to be pleased with everything he does at the combine.
“His training was a combination of rehab and training. Health-wise, as of about three weeks ago, now it’s 100 percent training for the combine. So he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to go.”
Bosa acknowledged that some people criticized him for walking away from the team but those who know him supported the decision.
“The people I really care about understood,” Bosa said. “But obviously there were some people who had issues, but that’s fine. I love all my guys at Ohio State, and they all understood what I had to do for myself. The players are all on the same page.”
In two-plus seasons with the Buckeyes, Bosa made 77 tackles and had 17.5 sacks.
Bosa’s older brother, Joey, was the No. 3 overall pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Just two days before Super Bowl LIII, both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots reported a clean bill of health.
Patriots pool report: Belichick declares team ‘ready to go’
Patriots pool report: Belichick declares team 'ready to go'
ATLANTA
Patriots pool report: Belichick declares team ‘ready to go’
ATLANTA — The Patriots gathered in the middle of Georgia Tech’s fieldhouse just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Lawyer Milloy, the former Patriots safety who was part of the team’s Super Bowl XXXVI win against the Rams in 2002, broke down the huddle with the team’s “Awww Yeah!” catchphrase.
“He’s one of us,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s here pulling for us. I appreciate that.”
The Patriots held their final practice before Super Bowl LIII on Friday, a session that lasted a little bit more than an hour. The team wore helmets and jerseys (no shells) and practiced with more tempo than in Thursday’s walk-through. Every player was a full participant, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury.
“He did everything today,” Belichick said of Hightower. “You could hear him talking out there, and that’s usually a good sign with him. He has plenty of energy.”
The Patriots were focused and business-like as the starting offense and defense alternated 11-on-11 periods against the scout team, working at about three-quarters speed. Belichick said today’s session was a “quick review” and similar to their regular Friday practice, just a little bit shorter. The Patriots covered both regular down and distance plays and also certain situations, including red-zone, two-minute, goal-line, short-yardage and two-point plays. The specialists already kicked at Mercedes-Benz Stadium mid-morning, so in the afternoon, they used JUGS machines to run through the different kicking situations during a couple special-teams periods.
“This is our sixth practice,” Belichick said. “We have hit everything. I think we are ready to go.”
The Patriots held one padded practice in Foxborough but did not work in pads during their week in Atlanta. “We went at a pretty good tempo. We’ve played a lot of football this year,” Belichick said.
After the work on the field was done, quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels played a contest to see who could punt or throw the ball closest to the goal line without crossing it. Hoyer was the winner, landing a punt at about the 1-yard line. Belichick stopped to watch, enjoying a light-hearted moment with his assistant coaches and players.
The Patriots didn’t have anything scheduled for their players for the rest of the day, following their normal Friday schedule. Belichick said players would be free to spend Friday evening with their guests. On Saturday morning, the team will have a meeting and then head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a team photo and a get-together with family and friends.
“We’ve still got a few things to review and cover, but I would say everybody now needs to just gear up for how we want to play the game and be ready to go out there and play it that way,” Belichick said. “I think the next 48 hours are going to be really important, like they always are. Fine-tuning it and really zeroing in. Being physically, mentally and emotionally ready to go Sunday night.”
–By Jenny Vrentas, Pro Football Writers of America
Rams pool report: Gurley ‘100 percent’, Zuerlein set for SBLIII
Rams pool report: Gurley '100 percent', Zuerlein set for SBLIII
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia
Rams pool report: Gurley ‘100 percent’, Zuerlein set for SBLIII
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia – Greg Zuerlein was last but certainly not least in the Rams’ last full practice before Super Bowl LIII. The kicker closed practice with seven field goal attempts and four kickoffs as the Rams ended their week at the Falcons’ training facility.
Coach Sean McVay called both Zuerlein’s practice and the team’s on Friday a success.
“It was a great day today, getting Greg and [safety] Blake [Countess] full,” McVay said. “We’re going into this game as healthy as you could hope for. Now, really it’s about just tightening things up, making sure we clean up any of the last little details, a little bit over 48 hours out. But there’s a confidence that I think has been earned. Certainly, we respect the Patriots, but we’re coming here with the expectation of winning a game.”
Zuerlein, who injured his left foot while warming up at halftime of the NFC Championship Game, has returned to full health. He was a full participant Friday and does not have an injury designation.
“He felt good,” McVay said. “He hit the ball well. He hit the kickoffs and his field goals really well. That’s kind of what we expected; that’s what we hoped, and he’ll be ready to go.”
Countess (foot) also was removed from the report and is available for the Rams on Sunday.
“Blake was good, too,” McVay said. “He was full. His foot felt good. He responded well, and he ended up having a good day today, moving around. Both those guys look like they’re going to be ready to go for the game.
“We expect to have everybody ready to roll.”
The Rams haven’t listed running back Todd Gurley on their injury report in three weeks – since the week before the divisional-round game against the Cowboys – and McVay deemed Gurley’s left knee at 100 percent.
“He’s feeling good, a hundred percent,” McVay said. “We expect him to play a big role in this game.”
After five touches for 13 yards in 32 snaps during the NFC Championship Game, Gurley is fresh and ready.
“He didn’t have that many touches, but he still played a good amount of snaps [against the Saints],” McVay said. “We just weren’t able to run it as much as we’d like to, because New Orleans did a nice job stopping us. Then, we were in some two-minute situations at the end of the game and the end of the half where you’re more inclined to throw it. He should be good. But I think really our team, as a whole, is feeling really good just having two weeks since our last game and looking forward to the challenge and competing to the best of our ability.”
For the second consecutive day, the Rams practiced outside at the Falcons’ training facility. It allowed them to work on grass instead of indoors on the turf.
As a bonus, it turned out a chamber of commerce day at 55 degrees and under a cloudless sky.
The Rams alternated the first-team defense’s work against the scout team with the first-team offense practicing against the scout team for an hour with two special teams periods.
They worked with music for the first time this week, though it was on as background noise and not used to simulate crowd noise.
“Typically what we do is we’ll really blare it depending on if we’re at home or away,” McVay said. “If we’re on the road, it’ll be blaring during offensive periods. If we’re at home, it’ll be during defensive periods. Now, in a static environment, we just kind of had it in the background. Hopefully there will be more Rams fans than Patriots, but you never know.”
The Rams do know it won’t be as loud as in New Orleans.
“I hope not,” McVay said. “If so, then that’s going to be trouble.”
Now 48 hours from kickoff, most of the Rams’ work is done. They will not return to Flowery Branch.
“Tomorrow, really will be exclusively meetings, have a little bit of a walk-through,” McVay said. “We’ll go over to the stadium and allow the families and friends who are here to come over and enjoy that. That will be more of an appreciation with all the people that are here to share in this journey with our players and our coaches. Then, we’ll have quick, little meetings tomorrow night. We’ll get up on Sunday and have some walk-throughs and meetings and anxiously await that kickoff at 6:30 or whatever it is.”
McVay does not expect to have anybody talk to the team before the game. The Rams had no special guests at their practices this week other than the required media, including the CBS crew on Thursday.
“We’ve been consistent where we try to stick to our message,” McVay said. “I just think this group is so tightknit. We kind of know what we stand for. We know what we need to do here. I don’t know that there’s any motivating words that I could say or anything else other than let’s just continue to do the little things the right way, one day at a time, have a belief and confidence in one another, play for each other and we trust that good things will happen.”
–By Charean Williams, Pro Football Writers of America
Former quarterback Wade Wilson, who played for five
TE Gonzalez, S Reed await Hall ‘knock’ on Saturday
TE Gonzalez, S Reed await Hall 'knock' on Saturday TE Gonzalez, S Reed await Hall ‘knock’ on Saturday
ATLANTA – Tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerback Champ Bailey and safety Ed Reed headline the list of 15 modern-era finalists set to find out if they’ll be part of the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
A daylong debate takes place here Saturday starting at 8 a.m., with media members and former players Dan Fouts and James Lofton debating the merits of all 15 candidates one at a time.
Hall of Fame president David Baker knocks on the hotel room doors of those who are elected to the Hall of Fame. The rest of the world finds out together during the CBS broadcast of “NFL Honors” on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
Gonzalez is the all-time leader in receptions and yards among tight ends with 1,325 catches and 15,127 yards.
Reed led the NFL in interceptions three times and had 64 career interceptions, playing in his prime with the Baltimore Ravens, including a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.
Bailey had 52 career interceptions, starring for the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins.
Another former Broncos defensive back, hard-hitting safety Steve Atwater, and former Buccaneers safety John Lynch are returning finalists.
Four prominent offensive linemen, Tony Boselli (Jaguars) as an offensive tackle, offensive guards Steve Hutchinson (Seahawks) and Alan Faneca (Steelers), and center Kevin Mawae (three teams) are said to have strong support as does former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce. He had 1,024 career receptions and 15,208 yards as a prime player for the “Greatest Show on Turf” teams quarterbacked by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. However, Bruce is a finalist for the third time and in his fifth year of eligibility.
Colts running back Edgerrin James and Patriots cornerback Ty Law are also on the ballot. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady wrote letters to the Hall of Fame selection committee in support of Law and former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour.
Don Coryell (Cardinals, Chargers) and Tom Flores (Raiders, Seahawks) are the coaches under consideration.
Contributors Pat Bowlen, longtime owner the Denver Broncos, and Gil Brandt, who drafted many of Tom Landry’s great players as Dallas Cowboys vice president of personnel, are also on the ballot.
Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson is also a finalist. He was chosen by the Seniors Committee.
–Field Level Media
Super Bowl LIII: Rams take aim at historic Patriots
Super Bowl LIII: Rams take aim at historic Patriots Super Bowl LIII: Rams take aim at historic Patriots
ATLANTA — A sixth Lombardi Trophy would further cement the legacy of the New England Patriots, and specifically Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, but the upstart Los Angeles Rams are chasing history of their own in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
The Patriots are 5-3 in the Super Bowl, riding their historic coach-QB pairing to unmatched success.
“I think because of that experience, when those guys are so great at what they do and then they have that inventory that they have to draw on is so broad because of that experience,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “Tom has seen so many different things and he’s been able to adjust. He’s got such a great feel for understanding how to manipulate, move coverage, handle certain situations where he might have to redirect a protection or throw quick-element throws if he is hot. Then, the same thing with coach Belichick. I can’t imagine that there’s really a scheme that he hasn’t seen or hasn’t had to defend, because really, all the stuff that we’re running is some form of another play that we had already seen.”
Brady, who at 41 is eight years older than McVay, has a 29-10 record in the postseason. McVay, 26-9 including the postseason in two seasons as a head coach, has the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL since he took over a 4-12 Rams team in 2016.
The Rams feature a 4,000-yard passer, Jared Goff, two 1,200-yard receivers (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods) and running back Todd Gurley, the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year who eclipsed 1,800 yards from scrimmage and scored 21 total touchdowns in 2018.
The Rams were third in the NFL in rushing yards — 143.4 yards per game — in 2018.
Belichick said this week the Patriots always want to take away the run first, which prompted a Gurley smile and sharp retort.
“Nobody can take away both,” Gurley said. “You have to pick and choose what to stop.”
Brady has been unstoppable in the Super Bowl. While he’s breaking his own record — set last year in Super Bowl LII — as the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl, Brady also has 18 touchdown passes in eight appearances and threw for 505 yards in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That broke his record from the win in the previously Super Bowl — 466 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said the title game experience doesn’t matter on Sunday.
“Experience is great. But none of us have played in Super Bowl 53,” Suh said.
Suh has seen plenty of Brady from his years in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins. And defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has also drawn Brady plenty in the postseason, and lived to tell about it. Phillips’ defenses have seven sacks and five interceptions against Brady in those games.
But former Brady teammate Aqib Talib isn’t banking on history to slow Brady. He backed Phillips’ comment that great quarterbacks aren’t fooled, they have to be outplayed.
“We have to play big, fast and physical,” Talib said. “They have a Hall of Fame quarterback.”
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the expected Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, said the Patriots can’t be stopped if the Rams don’t prioritize slowing down a running game that has been explosive and dominant in the playoffs. New England was third in the NFL (131.6 per game) in rushing.
One of the challenges with getting to Brady is his rapid release. NFL Next Gen stats show Brady had the quickest release in the NFL, letting it fly in an average of 2.6 seconds. By comparison, Goff had one of the slowest releases in the league.
“We know this: we have to stop the run first, then we have to get to Brady, make him uncomfortable,” said Donald, who recorded a league-high 20.5 sacks in the regular season.
Belichick sounds like a coach who expects the game to be a shootout. The aspect of the Rams’ offense that stood out to him in film study was they turn mistakes into touchdowns.
The Rams scored 527 points, including five touchdowns on returns, and run their offense at a fastbreak pace. McVay’s troops snapped the ball within three seconds of breaking the huddle on 123 snaps this season.
“Screw up one play, it will end up in the end zone,” Belichick said.
Goff will need to be precise with the ball against New England’s man coverage. No team had tighter coverage this season — the Patriots allowed an average of 3.0 yards of separation per route run — and All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore was one of the top cover men in the league in 2018. Quarterbacks targeting Gilmore had a 56.3 passer rating and a completion percentage of 42. He defended a career-high 20 passes.
“He doesn’t even let guys catch the ball in walkthroughs. That’s kind of his mindset and his demeanor,” Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty said.
New England won its first Super Bowl, Feb. 3, 2002, by beating the St. Louis Rams, 20-17.
The Patriots have appeared in the Super Bowl 10 times entering Sunday’s game.
The Rams, who moved back to L.A. from St. Louis in 2016, are in their fourth Super Bowl. The franchise won 23-16 over the Tennessee Titans in 2000 and lost to the Steelers in 1980 (31-19).
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced
ATLANTA — Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray entered the NFL draft with the goal of playing two professional sports.
Eagles, S McLeod agree to reworked deal
Eagles, S McLeod agree to reworked deal
Rodney McLeod's 2018
Eagles, S McLeod agree to reworked deal
Rodney McLeod’s 2018 season ended prematurely. His career with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, will not.
The team and announced Thursday night they have reworked the safety’s contract, freeing up cap space and keeping a player who almost certainly would have been cut otherwise.
McLeod, 28, sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of this season. He had two years remaining on his contract but was due $9.9 million in 2019 and $10.9 million in 2020, per Spotrac. With a relatively low dead-cap number, he was a candidate to be released.
“It’s a very exciting time,” McLeod said, per the team’s website. “Honestly, Philly is where I want to be. I’m glad we were able to get things done and handled early on. I really get to focus more on rehab and getting back out there with the boys and getting back to making plays for the team this year.”
McLeod also said he expects to be ready in time for the start of the 2019 season.
The team originally signed McLeod as a free agent from the then-St. Louis Rams in 2016. The Eagles also reworked his contract in 2017 to clear cap space.
In 97 career games (all starts since his rookie season in 2012), McLeod has 392 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles and 11 interceptions.
The Eagles were expected to enter the offseason about $15 million over the cap. They also have a big decision to make with quarterback Nick Foles, whom they can let walk or pick up a $20 million option.
–Field Level Media
Just
Just three days before the Super Bowl, the U.S. judicial system has ruled that the NFL will not be forced to replay a portion of the NFC Championship Game, which likely would have meant delaying the Super Bowl.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan issued a ruling out of New Orleans on Thursday that rejected the argument of two Saints season-ticket holders, who filed suit against both the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.
At issue was a late no-call on what appeared to be pass interference by the Rams that, if penalized, likely would have set up a scenario where the Saints could have kicked a game-winning field goal just before running out the clock.
Instead, after the Saints’ field goal there was enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the game and force overtime. The Rams won 26-23 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.
–Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) both were limited during practice Thursday. Zuerlein did not kick, though he will kick Friday.
“The plan all along has been for (Zuerlein to kick Friday),” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We’re right on track. He’ll kick tomorrow.”
Countess was upgraded after being listed as out of the team’s walkthrough Wednesday and appears on schedule to play Sunday.
–As for the Patriots, every player was a full participant at practice except for starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who did not attend the workout due to an illness.
Defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury, did everything in the Thursday session and is expected to be available moving forward.
–Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said the Steelers need to limit off-field drama and distractions, comparing the team to a family of reality TV stars.
“I think everyone just needs to stop being divas,” Smith-Schuster said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”
The Steelers battled numerous off-field distractions this season, including the yearlong holdout of running back Le’Veon Bell and several issues with wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is reportedly a trade candidate this offseason.
–A day after Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed head coach Jason Garrett, ESPN reported Jones is not expected to extend Garrett’s contract as the coach enters the final year of his deal.
Jones called into 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday and said that delays in officially naming assistant coaches does not reflect any uncertainty about the future of Garrett.
On Thursday, the team did announce the signing of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.
–The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have reworked safety Rodney McLeod’s contract, freeing up cap space and keeping a player who almost certainly would have been cut otherwise.
McLeod, 28, sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of this season. He had two years remaining on his contract but was due $9.9 million in 2019 and $10.9 million in 2020, per Spotrac.
In 97 career games, McLeod has 392 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles and 11 interceptions.
–The Green Bay Packers have hired Shawn Mennenga from the college ranks to be their new special teams coach, ESPN reported.
Mennenga was the special teams coordinator for Vanderbilt last season after seven seasons as a special teams assistant on the Cleveland Browns’ staff, including time under then head coach Mike Pettine, now the Packers’ defensive coordinator.
–During the NFL Players Association’s annual pre-Super Bowl news conference, executive director DeMaurice Smith pointed toward the reported language included in the new contracts of several coaches that teams are preparing for a potential work stoppage before the 2021 season.
Smith mentioned a “myriad” of issues that will be on the table that dive far deeper than the hot-button topics such as the players’ share of league revenue.
One thing the union said it has done differently from the last work stoppage is setting aside player royalties from EA Sports’ Madden video game franchise and using funds from Players Inc. to build what union president Eric Winston called “an investable war chest.”
–Field Level Media
ATLANTA
ATLANTA — The New England Patriots held a walkthrough practice Thursday afternoon at Georgia Tech’s indoor practice facility, focusing on situational plays during the one-hour, 20-minute session.
Every player was a full participant except for starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who did not attend the workout due to an illness.
“We’ll evaluate him tomorrow,” coach Bill Belichick said when asked about Hightower’s prognosis.
Defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury, did everything in the Thursday session. Belichick expects him to practice Friday and be available moving forward.
“If something happens tomorrow, that will be a different story, but I’d say he looks all right,” Belichick said.
Players were dressed in sweats or workout clothes (no jerseys) and did not wear helmets, except for the quarterbacks and defensive players who have the coach-to-player communication systems. Most players wore sneakers, though quarterback Tom Brady was in his cleats. Belichick noted that the team has already gotten in five practices since the AFC Championship Game and will have another full-speed session on Friday, so he opted for the walkthrough on Thursday.
“We got a lot out of the walkthrough today and were able to run more plays at a slower tempo,” Belichick said. “So that’s the advantage. Practicing (at full speed) you get better tempo, you just get fewer plays (this way).”
The starting offense and defense worked at opposite ends of the field against the scout team, focusing on third-down, red-zone and goal-line situations, in addition to some review.
The team was relaxed but also focused, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels rattling off play calls and Brady calling out adjustments to his receivers’ splits and routes. The Patriots also reviewed all of the kicking situations — field goal, kickoff and punt — in between the periods when the offense and defense were working. The specialists did not kick in the walkthrough; they kicked Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Super Bowl LIII will be played, and will do so Friday as well.
Right guard Shaq Mason was wearing a long-sleeve dri-fit shirt with the logo of Georgia Tech, his alma mater. Georgia Tech hung a “Welcome Back, Shaq” sign outside the locker room at their facilities, and Belichick also had Mason give the team a welcome message on Monday, similar to what linebacker Elandon Roberts did when the team practiced at Roberts’ alma mater, the University of Houston, before Super Bowl LI.
“The Georgia guys are not thrilled being at Georgia Tech,” Belichick quipped, referring to starting center David Andrews and running back Sony Michel, who both played for the University of Georgia. “But that’s all right. They’ll get over it.”
–Jenny Vrentas, Pro Football Writers of America
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia -- The Los Angeles Rams practiced
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia — The Los Angeles Rams practiced outside on the grass fields at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility Thursday. They started the work day under sunny skies and 51 degrees.
“It really was (the plan to go outside),” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We were flexible with it, but I think just having the ability to go outside and get on this surface, we felt like it was going to be a little bit better on our bodies, and the weather allowed us to do that, so it was a great day.”
The Rams started with a walkthrough before stretching and then undergoing a one-hour, 10-minute practice. The sun set and the temperature dropped to 47 degrees by the time the Rams finished at 6:06 p.m.
“Yeah, it went down quick,” McVay said. “That was why we were trying to stay on a tight schedule. We got a lot of good work in, a lot of things we can coach off of. The main thing was I thought the guys came out and competed the right way and gave us a chance to get better today.”
The Rams had a compete period with the first-team offense against the first-team defense to start before both units got work against the scout team. A special teams period was held in the middle.
“We definitely got everything done we wanted to,” McVay said. “Thursdays really have been our big work day, and we got a lot of work in, and because of where we are with the game plan, that enabled us to go more situationally in the framework of a series as opposed to just practicing third down and red zone all in one sequence. You do it like a move-the-ball, and I thought that was good because that’s how you play a game, and it forced our players to think a little bit more than we’re accustomed to.”
McVay called it a spirited practice.
“It was a good way to start out competing,” McVay said. “We want to come out fast, and that’s going to be important in this game, and that’s what today represented.”
The Rams practiced in jerseys, sweats (with a few brave souls wearing shorts) and helmets. They were in pads once last week.
“We went last Thursday (in pads),” McVay said. “But the way that our guys have done it, we say, ‘OK, we come in and we go to work,’ and these guys know how to practice without pads on and still get as much as we want. The main reason sometimes we end up wearing pads is just because it prevents some of the shoulder injuries and collisions. But peaking at the right time, we gave them off the pads, and we still got a bunch of good work in today.”
Kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) both were limited Thursday. Zuerlein did not kick. He will kick again Friday.
“The plan all along has been for (Zuerlein to kick) tomorrow,” McVay said. “We’re right on track. He’ll kick tomorrow.
“I talked to him today. He’s feeling good. That’s kind of been the plan all along, so we’re right on track where we want to be.”
Countess was upgraded after being listed as out of the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. He appears on schedule to play Sunday.
“I think he’s going to be good,” McVay said. “I’ll be interested to see how his foot felt when I talk to him when we go inside. But for him to get out here and get some movement, again, that was kind of on par with the course as far as how we anticipated this thing going when he ended up hurting that foot a couple of weeks ago.”
–By Charean Williams, Pro Football Writers of America
Justin Thomas, Ricky Fowler and Harold Varner III shot opening-round, 7-under-par 64s to share the top spot in the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Thomas, who began on the back nine, notched a 5-under mark on the front side of TPC Scottsdale.
Fowler was buoyed by an eagle on the par-5 13th as part of a 4-under score for his first eight holes.
Thomas and Fowler are connected in more ways than on the leaderboard this week. They are sharing a house during the tournament.
“It was very, very hard to get the balls close to the pin early in the round,” Thomas said. “But just continued to try to stay patient and was driving it well to where I had wedges and I made some very low-stress birdies.”
It could be an unusual tournament on this course for Thomas. In four previous appearances, he missed the cut twice and is without a top-15 finish.
Varner, who played in the afternoon, caught up with the early leaders with birdies on three of his final six holes.
J.T. Poston and Scotland’s Martin Laird are both one shot back after 65s.
Poston started the round on the back nine and secured birdies on three of his first five holes before going on to a bogey-free day. Laird had a much more eventful round, starting off birdie-bogey-eagle.
Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, England’s Tyrrell Hatton and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An are all at 5 under.
There will be plenty to sort out in the second round as 38 golfers are within four shots of the leaders.
Defending champion Gary Woodland is at 3 under, aided by a stretch of three consecutive birdies on the back side.
“I played better last week coming into this tournament than I did the year before,” Woodland said. “So I’m excited about this golf course, the par 5s set up good for me, it’s a golf course I feel like I can be aggressive.”
Three-time tournament champion Phil Mickelson also shot 68. With his 30th start in the event, he broke a record previously shared by Gene Littler, Jerry Barber and Australia’s Jim Ferrier.
–Field Level Media
Pittsburgh wide
Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Thursday the Steelers need to limit off-field drama and distractions, comparing the team to a family of reality TV stars.
“I think everyone just needs to stop being divas,” Smith-Schuster said on ESPN’s First Take. “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”
The wideout wouldn’t offer names when asked about which teammates he might be referring to, saying only, “I’ve learned a lot in that locker room, and I know that I would never want to be a problem to any franchise.”
The Steelers battled numerous off-field distractions this season, including the year-long holdout of running back Le’Veon Bell and several issues with wide receiver Antonio Brown. Those culminated with Brown’s absence from the team during Week 17 and now could lead to his departure via trade, though Smith-Schuster said in a separate interview Wednesday he expects things to get sorted out and for Brown to return.
The term “Kardashians” is not a new one used to describe these Steelers. Tight end Jesse James said much the same thing in an interview with PennLive.com in December.
“Ah man, we are — Kardashians,” James said. “We have, I mean, we’re something. …We were in the front of the ticker on ESPN too much for just reasons that weren’t related to football and not for us playing great ball. It was more distractions.”
Smith-Schuster’s comments Thursday came from a discussion about how the Steelers can back on track, after they missed the playoffs and snapped a streak of four consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins.
“For me, personally, let’s focus on the main goal: win a Super Bowl,” Smith-Schuster said.
In his second season, Smith-Schuster finished with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, garnering team MVP honors and reaching his first Pro Bowl.
–Field Level Media
Just three days before the Super Bowl, the U.S. judicial system has weighed in and ruled that it will not force a scenario where the schedule of the NFL’s upcoming championship game likely would be altered.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan ruled out of New Orleans on Thursday that the league will not be forced to enact a rule that could have required a replay of the NFC Championship Game, won by the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 over the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 20.
The argument of two Saints season-ticket holders was rejected after the duo filed suit against both the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.
At issue was a late no-call on what appeared to be pass interference by the Rams that, if penalized, likely would have set up a scenario where the Saints could have kicked a game-winning field goal just before running out the clock.
Instead, because of the no-call, there was enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the score after the Saints’ successful field-goal attempt and send it into overtime. In the extra period, the Rams advanced to Sunday’s Super Bowl against the New England Patriots with a field goal.
–Field Level Media
ATLANTA -
ATLANTA – Tom Brady did not expect to encounter many Super Bowl firsts in his ninth appearance on the grand NFL stage, but Thursday brought another unique moment.
In the middle of his 15-minute press conference at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Thursday, an enthusiastic ukulele player serenaded Brady with a groaning rendition of “We are the Champions.”
“That’s kind of a nice break in the action here,” Brady said.
Unlike his previous eight trips, Brady has passed on any offered breaks from practice this week. Prior to Super Bowl LII, Brady did not practice much to be rested and ready for the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, he’s gone into hyperdrive to make sure he is comfortable and confident with the cadre of playbook options on the table against the Los Angeles Rams.
“You just kind of go with what you feel you need – more film study, more treatment, more practice, more rest,” Brady said. “We only have so much time left. I feel like I’ve done what I needed to do to get to this point.”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, at the microphone before Brady, said the Patriots will go to any depths of their play-calling catalog, on both sides of the ball, knowing the finality that awaits Sunday night. Brady and Belichick are 5-3 with the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
“In this game, you try to do whatever you need to do to win. It’ s a one-game season,” Belichick said. “There’s nothing else to save it for. There’s only 150, 160 plays left in our season. We need all of those plays to be our best plays.”
Brady knows things don’t always go according to plan.
The scripted portion of the call sheet has not been a boon for the Patriots in their Super Bowl history. It was only last February, thanks to a first-quarter field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, that the Patriots put up points in the opening quarter.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is hammering the accelerator this postseason with his scripted opening drives, turning up surgical touchdown drives against the Chargers and Chiefs. Against Kansas City, Brady was 3 of 3 on third down on the first drive and the Patriots chewed up eight minutes, five seconds.
Brady and Belichick agree slow starts are not acceptable against the Rams, who lead the NFL in scoring since Sean McVay became head coach.
“You always put together the plan. You wish you always went according to plan, but it usually doesn’t,” Brady said. “It adjusts right up until game time. After the first series, you’re already making adjustments.”
Even when the first quarter or first half hasn’t gone Brady’s way, the Patriots have always been within a nose at the finish line – 28-3, anyone?
He reminded teammates of that this week, noting the season, and the Super Bowl, can feel like a marathon or climbing a mountain.
“There are some moments of achievement and there are some moments of disappointment,” Brady said. “It’s tough. It’s a daily grind in discipline, determination, mental toughness. In the end, that probably matters more than anything you can measure.
“You have the two best teams. You fight it out, and the best team wins.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
A day
A day after Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed head coach Jason Garrett, ESPN reports Jones is not expected to extend Garrett’s contract as he enters the final year of his deal.
Jones called into 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday and said that delays in officially naming assistant coaches does not reflect any uncertainty about the future of Garrett, who has been the team’s head coach since midway through 2010 and is entering the final year of his contract.
ESPN’s report suggests 2019 will become a prove-it year for Garrett, who helped the team to a division title and a wild-card playoff victory this season.
On Wednesday’s unscheduled call, Jones stressed there were valid reasons for the delays in the expected naming of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.
“Within the staff we’ve made several commitments. But the reason that it’s not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground,” Jones said. “It’s just that we’re putting together ideas and didn’t want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl.
“Everything is as it should be.”
The official announcement of those hirings came Thursday. Various reports have indicated Moore will call plays, after many speculated that Garrett would be more involved following the firing of previous coordinator Scott Linehan.
Jones had particular praise on Wednesday for the 29-year-old Moore.
“The facts are, we think a lot of Kellen. … The facts are, he’s really going to contribute his fresh ideas,” Jones said on the show.
“I want their ideas,” he added about the new coaches. “I want their preference, I want them to lay in front of a train to get it implemented into what we’re doing offensively.
“I’ll assure you it’ll be a collaborative effort and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”
Garrett has gone 77-59 as the Cowboys head coach, reaching the playoffs for the third time this year in his eighth full season at the helm. No other Dallas coach has lasted more than five seasons since Jones bought the team in 1989.
–Field Level Media