NFL notebook: Chiefs’ Hill denies accusations in attorney’s letter
NFL notebook: Chiefs’ Hill denies accusations in attorney’s letter
The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent the NFL a four-page letter Thursday, a detailed denial of child abuse allegations made against his client.
In the letter obtained by ESPN, attorney N. Trey Pettlon accused Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, of abusing the couple’s 3-year-old son. Espinal secretly recorded a conversation she had with Hill that was broadcast last week by Kansas City station KCTV.
Pettlon wrote in the letter, “He (Hill) categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline.”
The attorney does not deny the audio in question is of Hill and Espinal, but does challenge Espinal’s assertion on the recording that the child in question is “terrified” of Hill. Pettlon also called a comment Hill made on the recording, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b–,” inexcusable.
–All-Pro linebacker Derrick Johnson will sign a one-day contract with the Chiefs next week, then retire, 610 Sports Radio reported.
Now 36, Johnson was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, No. 15 overall, in 2005. He played 13 seasons for Kansas City, and in 182 games (169 starts), he had 1,151 tackles, 14 interceptions, 27.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.
He played in six games for the Oakland Raiders last season, after the Chiefs released him, and started in one. He had 17 tackles with the Raiders.
–The Raiders released veteran tight end Lee Smith and officially re-signed running back Doug Martin.
Smith, 31, had two years remaining on a three-year, $9 million extension signed last March. Considered one of the league’s best blocking tight ends, he spent the last four years with the Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, including three TDs in 2018.
Martin’s re-signing was reported Wednesday. He led the Raiders with 172 carries for 723 yards and four scores last season.
–Free agent edge rusher Shane Ray will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, NFL Network reported.
Ray, who turns 26 on May 18, remains unsigned after playing out his rookie contract with the Denver Broncos, who last spring declined the former first-rounder’s fifth-year option for 2019.
Ray had eight sacks and 21 quarterback hits as a rotational rusher in 2016, but he has just two sacks and five QB hits since while battling injuries and missing 13 games.
–Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage became the first of the 2019 first-round draft picks to sign his rookie contract.
Like all first-round picks, Savage received a four-year deal with a fifth-year option for 2023, his agent announced.
The Packers traded up from No. 30 to No. 21 to take Savage last Thursday, swapping first-round picks and giving Seattle two fourth-round picks in the deal. The Maryland product was Green Bay’s second first-round pick, after Rashan Gary at No. 12.
–The Los Angeles Rams waived safety Blake Countess, though they have interest in potentially bringing him back, according to the team’s website.
NFL Network reports Countess declined to take a pay cut from his $2 million restricted free agent tender, leading to his release. Los Angeles drafted safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott this weekend.
Countess, 25, has 44 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups across 37 games (four starts) in three seasons with the Rams, playing primarily special teams.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed eight of their 12 draft picks, including second-round tight end Irv Smith, to four-year rookie contracts.
Others signed are running back Alexander Mattison (third round), offensive linemen Dru Samia (fourth) and Oli Udoh (sixth), linebacker Cameron Smith (fifth), safety Marcus Epps (sixth), and wide receivers Dillon Mitchell (seventh) and Olabisi Johnson (seventh).
–Free agent tight end Maxx Williams will join the Arizona Cardinals, he announced on Twitter.
Williams, 25, was a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 but never emerged as much of a receiving threat, finishing his tenure with 63 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns.
–The New York Jets claimed quarterback Luke Falk off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.
Considered a likely mid-round pick in 2018, Falk slipped to the Tennessee Titans in Round 6 and was waived during final cuts. The Dolphins claimed him and kept him through 2018 before waiving him Wednesday.
–The New England Patriots signed linebacker Shilique Calhoun and defensive lineman Nick Thurman, in addition to 10 undrafted rookies.
Calhoun, 27, was a third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2016 but has just a half-sack and seven QB hits through 26 career games.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy, Dahmen share lead at Wells Fargo
McIlroy, Dahmen share lead at Wells Fargo McIlroy, Dahmen share lead at Wells Fargo
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy shot a 5-under-par round of 66 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.
After shooting even par on the front nine, McIlroy blistered the back side of the Quail Hollow Club in 5-under 31 thanks to five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. He was the first to get into the clubhouse at 5 under, with Dahmen birdieing the 18th hole several groups later to match McIlroy.
McIlroy earned his first career PGA Tour victory at Quail Hollow in 2010, and is the only two-time winner of the event. However, there is still a stacked leaderboard behind him.
Five players only one shot off the pace include 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Adam Schenk, Scotland’s Marin Laird, Canada’s Nick Taylor and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli. Another shot back at 3 under is Australia’s Jason Day, who is attempting to defend a title on the PGA Tour for the first time. He had five birdies against two bogeys in posting 68.
“It was good today,” Day told reporters after the round. “You had to be careful with that wind today, because it is moving around a little bit, but overall very pleased with the opening.”
Day was paired with Phil Mickelson, who is tied for 47th after an even-par round of 71, same as previous event champion Rickie Fowler. After carding a pair of birdies and bogeys through the first eight holes while starting on the back nine, Mickelson reeled off 10 consecutive pars to close his round.
“My game feels a lot better than my score today,” Mickelson said. “It was kind of a lethargic, lazy, unexciting round. Hit a lot of greens and didn’t make any putts. I came in here fresh, and I think the next three days it’s going to get better.”
Webb Simpson, whose home is located on the course, is within striking distance at 2 under and said being at his home course no longer presents distractions in trying to compete.
“This week has been pretty laid back. We did all of our busy stuff already,” he told the Golf Channel. “Saw a lot of people early in the week, but now it’s time to focus on golf. I feel like I’ve learned how to just enjoy it and use it to my advantage.”
NOTES: Tiger Woods, the 2008 event winner, is not in the field and is not expected to play until the PGA Championship in two weeks. … McIlroy will turn 30 on Saturday and has seven top-10 finishes in nine starts this year. … The Wells Fargo Championship is one of seven Tour events Mickelson has played at least 15 times without posting a victory.
–Field Level Media
Bucs’ Pierre-Paul out of hospital after car accident
Bucs' Pierre-Paul out of hospital after car accident
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive
Bucs’ Pierre-Paul out of hospital after car accident
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was released from a hospital stay on Thursday after a car crash, the team announced Thursday evening.
“We have been informed that Jason was involved in a one-car accident early this morning in South Florida in which he was not cited,” general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released.
“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future.”
TMZ reported Pierre-Paul’s SUV crashed around 5 a.m. in Broward County, and he was rushed to the hospital. The report added Pierre-Paul was not speeding or accused of any wrongdoing, and he was “doing fine” after being released from the hospital.
Pierre-Paul, 30, is from Deerfield Beach, Fla., in Broward County. He missed time due to an off-field injury in 2015, after losing a finger and part of a second finger in a fireworks accident in Miami on July 4.
Pierre-Paul was traded from the New York Giants to the Buccaneers in March 2018, a year after signing a four-year, $62 million extension. He had 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss in 16 games in 2018, his highest marks since 2014.
Last April, Bucs linebacker Kendell Beckwith injured his ankle as the passenger in a single-car accident, requiring surgery that ended his 2018 season. Licht said earlier this month that Beckwith is still seeing specialists about the ankle, and his status for the 2019 season is in doubt.
–Field Level Media
Option notebook: Lee, Nkemdiche, Ifedi to free agency after 2019
Option notebook: Lee, Nkemdiche, Ifedi to free agency after 2019 Option notebook: Lee, Nkemdiche, Ifedi to free agency after 2019
The New York Jets will not pick up linebacker Darron Lee’s fifth-year option before Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports Thursday.
Lee, 24, has reportedly been shopped in trade talks for much of the offseason, but he remained on the team’s roster through last weekend’s draft.
His fifth-year option would have been worth about $9.5 million in 2020 and guaranteed only for injury. Instead, he is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season, unless the Jets release him before then.
Lee was drafted 20th overall in 2016. He had 74 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed last season while starting 12 games.
–NFL Network reported that the Arizona Cardinals will decline defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth $7.7 million.
Nkemdiche, 24, had 4.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss last season while missing six games due to injury. He had no sacks, three QB hits and one tackle for loss across 17 games in his first two seasons, missing time in each to injury.
Once pegged as a potential top-10 prospect, Nkemdiche slid to 29th overall in 2016 due to concerns about his work ethic and personality.
–The Seattle Seahawks will decline right tackle Germain Ifedi’s fifth-year option, according to multiple reports. The option would have been worth $10.4 million.
Ifedi, who turns 25 on June 2, has allowed 19 sacks — according to STATS LLC. — and committed 32 penalties through 44 games (all starts) across three seasons. He drew praise for improved play in 2018 but was still credited with a career-high seven sacks surrendered in 15 games.
The Seahawks took Ifedi 31st overall in 2016 after trading down five spots.
–The Carolina Panthers declined defensive tackle Vernon Butler’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth $7.7 million.
Butler, who turns 25 on June 14, has yet to start a game through three seasons, playing in 38 as a reserve. He has 45 career tackles (three for loss), two sacks and 10 QB hits.
The Panthers took Butler 30th overall in 2016.
–The San Francisco 49ers will decline the $10.4 million fifth-year option for guard Joshua Garnett, according to multiple reports.
Garnett, 25, played just 59 offensive snaps in seven games as a reserve last season after missing the whole 2017 campaign after knee surgery. He started 11 of 15 games as a rookie, giving up three sacks and committing four penalties.
The 49ers traded up nine spots to take Garnett 28th overall in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Raiders release TE Smith, officially re-sign RB Martin
Raiders release TE Smith, officially re-sign RB Martin
Raiders release TE Smith, officially re-sign RB Martin
The Oakland Raiders released veteran tight end Lee Smith and officially re-signed running back Doug Martin on Thursday.
Smith, 31, had two years remaining on a three-year, $9 million extension signed last March.
Considered one of the league’s best blocking tight ends, he spent the last four years with the Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, including three TDs in 2018. Smith spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
The Raiders drafted tight end Foster Moreau out of LSU in the fourth round last weekend, after signing former Lions tight end Luke Willson in free agency.
Martin’s re-signing was reported on Wednesday, following the news of Isaiah Crowell’s torn Achilles. Martin led the Raiders with 172 carries for 723 yards and four scores last season.
NFL Network reported Wednesday that Marshawn Lynch, who reportedly planned to retire, would be interested in playing in 2019 for the Raiders if the feeling is mutual. It’s unclear if Martin’s re-signing would preclude that.
Meanwhile, Oakland announced the signings of four draft picks to rookie deals: fourth-round picks Maxx Crosby and Isaiah Johnson, fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow and seventh-rounder Quinton Bell.
–Field Level Media
Report: LB Johnson to retire as member of Chiefs
Report: LB Johnson to retire as member of Chiefs Report: LB Johnson to retire as member of Chiefs
All-Pro linebacker Derrick Johnson will sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, then retire, 610 Sports Radio reported Thursday.
Johnson is expected to sign the contract next week.
Now 36, he was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, No. 15 overall, in 2005. He played 13 seasons for Kansas City, and in 182 games (169 starts), he had 1,151 tackles, 14 interceptions, 27.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.
He played in six games for Oakland last season after the Chiefs released him and started in one. He had 17 tackles with the Raiders.
On Wednesday, former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles signed a one-day contract with the team and retired after 11 NFL seasons.
–Field Level Media
Attorney for Hill denies client abused child in letter to NFL
Attorney for Hill denies client abused child in letter to NFL
The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs
Attorney for Hill denies client abused child in letter to NFL
The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent the NFL a four-page letter Thursday, a detailed denial of child abuse allegations made against his client.
In the letter obtained by ESPN, attorney N. Trey Pettlon accused Hill’s fiancée, Crystal Espinal, of abusing the couple’s 3-year-old son.
Espinal secretly recorded a conversation she had with Hill that was broadcast last week by Kansas City station KCTV.
Espinal said in the recording, “He kept saying ‘Daddy punches me,’ which you do when he starts crying. What do you do? You make him open up his arms, and you punch him in the chest.”
Pettlon wrote in the letter, “He (Hill) categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline.”
Pettlon explained there have been times when Hill has tapped his son on the chest and told him to “man up, buddy” or “don’t cry, my man,” but denied Hill has grabbed his son’s arms as part of any discipline and further denied Hill played any part in their son suffering a broken arm. He noted the records at the hospital where the child was treated labeled the broken arm an accident.
The attorney does not deny the audio in question is of Hill and Espinal, but does challenge Espinal’s assertion on the recording that the child in question is “terrified” of Hill. Pettlon also called a comment Hill made on the recording, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-,” inexcusable.
The child is not living with either parent after being removed by the Kansas Department for Children and Families last month.
Authorities have been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for alleged child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for alleged battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Saturday that he and the front office were “deeply disturbed” by the audio, but offered no explanation as to why the team has not released him.
Speaking briefly at the team’s annual draft party, Hunt said he couldn’t elaborate further because of the ongoing investigation.
In November, the Chiefs moved swiftly to release running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ posted a video showing him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.
The Chiefs banned Hill from participating in team activities but have not cut ties with him.
“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”
The NFL is said to be considering putting Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list amid the ongoing criminal investigation, according to multiple reports.
The commissioner’s exempt list typically isn’t used during the offseason, but the league is considering making an exception in this case, per reports, which added that the NFL has the full audiotape.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods to visit Trump at White House
Tiger Woods to visit Trump at White House Tiger Woods to visit Trump at White House
Tiger Woods is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday.
According to multiple reports, Woods was invited to celebrate his Masters victory with President Donald Trump in a special ceremony.
Woods played a round with President Trump in Jupiter, Fla., in February.
The day after the Masters, President Trump announced Woods would be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for a civilian. However, that presentation is expected to take place later in the year.
Woods has 15 major victories, three shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record, and went more than a decade without winning a major while battling personal issues and injuries.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Lynch eyes possible return after Crowell injury
NFL notebook: Lynch eyes possible return after Crowell injury
Oakland Raiders
NFL notebook: Lynch eyes possible return after Crowell injury
Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday and is out for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
Crowell, who signed a one-year contract valued up to $2.5 million in late March, will have surgery next week, Schefter said.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reports running back Marshawn Lynch is open to a return to the Raiders, if they’re interested. ESPN reported last week that the 33-year-old Lynch planned to retire for the second time in his career, after sitting out 2016 and returning for the last two seasons with Oakland, his hometown team.
It appears Oakland has already responded to Crowell’s injury by going with someone else, as NFL Network reports the Raiders will re-sign free agent running Doug Martin, their leading rusher in 2018.
–Retired Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann has given his blessing for rookie Dwayne Haskins to wear his No. 7.
The number hasn’t been worn since 1985 and is unofficially retired. The Redskins have retired just one number — Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 — but have kept several others out of circulation.
Theismann told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday that he and Haskins talked about the number. Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback, was selected by the Redskins at No. 15 overall last week in the NFL draft.
–Play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will make up the two-person booth for “Monday Night Football” in 2019 — the 50th season for the television institution.
Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter, and recently retired NFL referee John Parry will serve as officiating analyst. McFarland was an analyst on the field level in 2018.
The network will not replace Jason Witten, who took over Jon Gruden’s role as the primary analyst in the booth for the 2018 season. Witten quit to return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
–The New York Giants said they have advised sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine to stay home in Kansas to continue to recover from his gunshot wound and not attend this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Ballentine, a 23-year-old cornerback, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed, and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
“We have been in communication with Corey since Sunday,” the team said in a statement. “We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons. Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate.”
–The Chicago Bears officially announced the hiring of Brad Childress as senior offensive assistant.
Childress, 62, spent the 2018 season with Chicago as a senior offensive consultant before leaving to coach the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football. He resigned from leading the Legends a month before their first game, and reports in March said he would return to join the Bears.
A former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Childress worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff from 2013-17. Both held the offensive coordinator title for stretches, with Childress also serving as spread game analyst and assistant head coach during his K.C. tenure.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free agent linebackers Ramik Wilson, Najee Goode and D.J. Alexander.
Wilson was the only one of the group to start in 2018, starting four of 16 games for the Los Angeles Rams. Goode and Alexander combined to play 28 games for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, with most of their contributions on special teams.
–The Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Luke Falk, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.
None of the three played during the 2018 regular season. Falk was a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 whom the Dolphins claimed off waivers after the Titans released him during final cuts.
–Field Level Media
Texans sign ex-Chargers S Addae
Texans sign ex-Chargers S Addae
Texans sign ex-Chargers S Addae
Former Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae signed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.
The team has yet to announce the signing, but Addae posted on Instagram with an image of him signing at the Texans’ facility.
Addae, 29, started all 32 games over the last two seasons for the Chargers, making 171 tackles (10 for loss) and 10 pass breakups, but he was released in March. Head coach Anthony Lynn praised Addae’s performance, noting that his release was a result of the emergence of Derwin James, whom the Chargers plan to play at strong safety full time in 2019.
Addae is predominantly a strong safety and often played linebacker in Los Angeles’ six- and seven-DB packages. He started 59 of 80 games played in six seasons with the Chargers.
The Texans added former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson earlier this offseason while watching safety Tyrann Mathieu walk in free agency, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reserve safety Andre Hal retired.
Houston did not take a safety during last weekend’s draft.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders’ Crowell tears Achilles; Lynch open to return
Reports: Raiders' Crowell tears Achilles; Lynch open to return Reports: Raiders’ Crowell tears Achilles; Lynch open to return
Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday and is out for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
Crowell, who signed a one-year contract valued up to $2.5 million in late March, will have surgery next week, Schefter said. He became available when the New York Jets released him after signing free agent running back Le’Veon Bell to a four-year contract.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reports running back Marshawn Lynch is open to a return to the Raiders, if they’re interested.
ESPN reported last week that Lynch planned to retire for the second time in his career, after sitting out 2016 and returning for the last two seasons with Oakland, his hometown team.
Lynch, 33, had 90 carries for 376 yards and three scores in six games in 2018 before his season ended with core muscle surgery.
It appears Oakland has already responded to Crowell’s injury by signing someone else, as NFL Network reports the Raiders will re-sign free agent RB Doug Martin.
The Raiders had let Martin, their leading rusher last season, walk away with Crowell in the fold. Martin, 30, appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) in 2018 and had 839 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.
The Raiders were counting on Crowell to play a prominent role, alongside first-round rookie Josh Jacobs, who was taken 24th overall out of Alabama on Thursday. Their depth chart also includes Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.
Crowell, 26, spent his first four seasons with Cleveland before signing with the Jets before the 2018 season. Last year, he gained 837 total yards and scored six touchdowns in 13 games (six starts).
–Field Level Media
Reports: RB Crowell tears Achilles, Raiders re-sign Martin
Reports: RB Crowell tears Achilles, Raiders re-sign Martin Reports: RB Crowell tears Achilles, Raiders re-sign Martin
Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday and is out for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
Crowell, who signed a one-year contract valued up to $2.5 million in late March, will have surgery next week, Schefter said. He became available when the New York Jets released him after signing free agent running back Le’Veon Bell to a four-year contract.
The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with Cleveland before signing with the Jets before the 2018 season. Last year, he gained 837 total yards and scored six touchdowns in 13 games (six starts).
The injury has prompted the Raiders to re-sign free agent RB Doug Martin, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The Raiders had let Martin, their leading rusher last season, walk away with Crowell in the fold. Martin, 30, appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) in 2018 and had 839 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.
The Raiders were counting on Crowell to play a prominent role following the retirement of Marshawn Lynch. Aside from Martin, their depth chart now includes rookie Josh Jacobs — the No. 24 pick in the draft from Alabama – along with Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.
–Field Level Media
Original AAF lead investor Fowler charged with bank fraud
Original AAF lead investor Fowler charged with bank fraud
Reggie Fowler -- the original lead investor in the Alliance of American
Original AAF lead investor Fowler charged with bank fraud
Reggie Fowler — the original lead investor in the Alliance of American Football, which folded during its debut season earlier this spring — is facing federal charges of bank fraud unrelated to the belly-up league, according to a Sports Illustrated report.
Fowler reportedly has been charged with bank fraud this week by the Department of Justice, related to services provided for an unlicensed crypto-currency exchange company.
According to the report, the money-transmitting company misrepresented money transfers and avoided international services designed to detect money laundering. Fowler, a former minority owner of the Minnesota Vikings, had invested just shy of $25 million into the league, but his finances were reportedly frozen around the end of 2018.
Tom Dundon moved in as the league’s primary investor in February, but he decided to suspend operations in early April after the AAF completed eight weeks of play.
The AAF, which was headquartered in San Francisco, had eight franchises with teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Memphis, Orlando, Tempe, Ariz., Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Texas and San Diego.
–Field Level Media
Option notebook: Titans decline Conklin, Bills decline Lawson
Option notebook: Titans decline Conklin, Bills decline Lawson Option notebook: Titans decline Conklin, Bills decline Lawson
The Tennessee Titans will not pick up the fifth-year option of former All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The option would have been worth nearly $13 million in 2020. Thursday is the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options — which are guaranteed only in the event of injury — for 2016 first-round picks.
Conklin, 24, was named first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2016 after starting all 16 games and allowing just one sack, and he started all 16 while allowing 1.5 sacks in 2017. But he tore his ACL in the playoffs after the 2017 season and was limited to nine games in 2018, allowing five sacks.
The Titans traded up seven spots to take Conklin eighth overall in the 2016 draft. He is now set to hit free agency after the 2019 season, barring an extension.
–The Buffalo Bills will decline defensive end Shaq Lawson’s fifth-year option, according to multiple reports, which would have been worth around $10 million.
Lawson, 24, had four sacks and a career-high 12 QB hits while playing 14 games (six starts) in 2018, bringing his career totals to 10 sacks and 20 QB hits in 35 games (17 starts).
The Bills took Lawson 19th overall in 2016.
–The New Orleans Saints declined cornerback Eli Apple’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth nearly $14 million.
Apple, 23, was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the New York Giants and acquired by the Saints for fourth- and seventh-round picks at the 2018 trade deadline.
He had two interceptions and nine passes defensed in 10 games for the Saints, after posting one interception and 20 passes defensed in 30 games with the Giants.
–The Chicago Bears picked up outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s fifth-year option, which will pay him around $13 million in 2020.
Floyd, 26, had a career-low four sacks along with 11 QB hits in 2018. He played with a cast on his hand early in the season but did not miss any time, playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career.
The Bears traded up two spots to take Floyd ninth overall in 2016.
–As expected, the Green Bay Packers exercised defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s fifth-year option, according to multiple reports, which will pay him around $8 million in 2020.
General manager Brian Gutekunst had previously told reporters the team planned to pick up the option.
Clark, 23, is coming off a career year with six sacks and nine QB hits in 13 games. He was drafted 27th overall in 2016.
–The Minnesota Vikings officially declined wideout Laquon Treadwell’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth just over $10 million.
Treadwell, 23, had career highs of 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown in 15 games (seven starts) last season but has not been able to earn a major role in the offense.
Minnesota took him 23rd overall in 2016.
–The Washington Redskins have informed wideout Josh Doctson they will decline his fifth-year option, NBC Sports Washington reported.
Doctson, 26, had 44 catches for 532 yards and two scores in 2018, bringing his career totals to 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 games (26 starts). He missed all but two games as a rookie due to injury.
Taken one pick ahead of Treadwell in 2016, Doctson’s option would have been worth just over $10 million.
–Field Level Media
Bears announce hiring of Childress
Bears announce hiring of Childress
The Chicago
Bears announce hiring of Childress
The Chicago Bears officially announced the hiring of Brad Childress as senior offensive assistant on Wednesday.
Childress, 62, spent the 2018 season with Chicago as a senior offensive consultant before leaving to coach the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football. He resigned from leading the Legends a month before their first game, and reports in March said he would return to join the Bears.
A former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Childress worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff from 2013-17. Both held the offensive coordinator title for stretches, with Childress also serving as spread game analyst and assistant head coach during his K.C. tenure.
The Vikings were 39-35 under Childress from 2006-10, reaching the playoffs twice and losing to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game after the 2009 season.
When he stepped down in January from the job in the fledgling AAF — which has since folded — Childress indicated he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“For now, I need to refocus,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to spending time with them and supporting them as they’ve done so for me.”
–Field Level Media
Tessitore, McFarland to make up ‘MNF’ booth
Tessitore, McFarland to make up 'MNF' booth
Tessitore, McFarland to make up ‘MNF’ booth
Play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will make up the two-person booth for “Monday Night Football” in 2019 – the 50th season for the television institution.
Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter, and recently retired NFL referee John Parry will serve as officiating analyst.
The network will not replace Jason Witten, who took over Jon Gruden’s role the primary analyst in the booth for the 2018 season. Witten quit to return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
McFarland was an analyst on the field level in 2018.
“Booger’s insight, personality and passion for the game make him the right person for the job. He and Joe have been close friends since they helped ESPN launch the SEC Network five years ago. Their chemistry together in the booth – and with Lisa – will give us a team that fans want to spend Monday nights with this fall,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN executive vice president, Event and Studio Production.
Multiple reports last week said the network wanted Peyton Manning as Witten’s replacement as the chief analyst, but Manning declined. Manning is reluctant to comment on games while his younger brother, Eli, is still playing, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.
Eli’s New York Giants have two Monday night games scheduled in 2019.
The broadcast team of Tessitore and McFarland will debut Sept. 9 when the New Orleans Saints host the Houston Texans in the first game of a Monday night doubleheader.
–Field Level Media
Woods, Molinari, Koepka highlight PGA pairings
Woods, Molinari, Koepka highlight PGA pairings
The
Woods, Molinari, Koepka highlight PGA pairings
The rest of the field of the upcoming PGA Championship must wait until next week to learn their tee times and pairings, but three players already know their playing partners for the first two days of the tournament.
Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari will be playing together at Bethpage Black when the PGA tees off May 16, continuing the traditional pairing of the reigning champions of the three other major tournaments.
Woods won the Masters in April, Koepka the 2018 U.S. Open and Molinari The Open last July.
The PGA will be played in May for the first time in 70 years.
–Field Level Media
Saints decline CB Apple’s fifth-year option
Saints decline CB Apple's fifth-year option Saints decline CB Apple’s fifth-year option
Eli Apple will be a free agent at the end of the 2019 season after the New Orleans Saints declined the cornerback’s fifth-year option.
Apple was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the New York Giants and acquired by the Saints at the trade deadline in 2018.
Thursday is the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options for 2016 first-round picks. All draft picks sign four-year deals, and first-round draft picks have a fifth-year team option. Apple’s fifth season in 2020 would have been worth $13.7 million, which ranks among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.
To acquire Apple from the Giants, the Saints gave up fourth- and seventh-round draft picks. Apple had two interceptions in 10 games for the Saints after intercepting one pass in 30 career games with the Giants. He also had nine passes defended with the Saints, more than in any single season with the Giants.
The Saints did pick up the fifth-year option for their own 2016 draft pick, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
–Field Level Media
Giants draft pick Ballentine won’t be at minicamp
Giants draft pick Ballentine won't be at minicamp
The New York Giants said Wednesday they have
Giants draft pick Ballentine won’t be at minicamp
The New York Giants said Wednesday they have advised sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine to stay home in Kansas to continue to recover from his gunshot wound and not attend this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Ballentine, a 23-year-old cornerback, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
“We have been in communication with Corey since Sunday,” the team said in a statement. “We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons.
“Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate.”
General manager Dave Gettleman previously said Ballentine would arrive in the New York area on Thursday.
Simmons was remembered at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night on the Washburn campus.
–Field Level Media
Theismann passes on No. 7 to Redskins rookie Haskins
Theismann passes on No. 7 to Redskins rookie Haskins
Retired Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann
Theismann passes on No. 7 to Redskins rookie Haskins
Retired Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann has given his blessing for rookie Dwayne Haskins to wear his No. 7.
The number hasn’t been worn since 1985 and is unofficially retired. The Redskins have retired just one number – Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 – but have kept several others out of circulation.
Theismann told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday that he and Haskins talked about the number. Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback, was selected by the Redskins at No. 15 overall last week in the NFL draft.
“I told him it was OK to wear No. 7,” Theismann told the radio station. “Given him permission. Not that I felt like I needed to, but he was respectful enough to ask.
“We had a really nice conversation. It’s important to him. And hey, I want the kid to be successful. He doesn’t need to worry about, ‘Well, I wish I could’ve worn a different jersey. I wish I could’ve worn a number.’ If this is one less thing that puts any problems out there or issues out there for him or statements or comments, let’s make his life as easy as possible, so that we can get the success from him that we’re hoping and expecting.”
The Redskins still must give final approval to the jersey number.
–Field Level Media
Former Pro Football Hall of Famer Marchetti dies
Former Pro Football Hall of Famer Marchetti dies Former Pro Football Hall of Famer Marchetti dies
Former Baltimore Colts defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday night. Conflicting media reports listed his age as 92 or 93.
The Hall of Fame confirmed the news, which was met by an outpouring of support for the family in Indianapolis and Baltimore.
A veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi Germany, Marchetti was a nine-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection. The Colts won back-to-back championships with Marchetti anchoring the defensive line.
“You’ll never know the sleepless nights I had when Green Bay was getting ready to play Baltimore,” the late Forrest Gregg, the Packers’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle, once said of Marchetti in an interview.
Marchetti was one of three defensive ends named to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1994. The others were Deacon Jones and Reggie White.
Marchetti played for the Colts from 1953-66 after one season with the Dallas Texans in 1952; he was a second-round pick of the New York Yanks, but that franchise moved to Dallas before the 1952 season. The Texans folded after a 1-11 season and moved to Baltimore.
A three-year starter after his tour in the U.S. Army, Marchetti was a two-way tackle and part of the undefeated University of San Francisco team in 1951.
–Field Level Media