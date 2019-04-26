NFL notebook: Chiefs’ Hill allegedly threatens fiancee on tape

An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.

In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.” She adds, “He is terrified of you.”

A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—.” The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”

Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”

–The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced their acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks. The team’s announcement did not mention any signing of a new contract, but it did include a photo of Clark putting pen to paper. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Clark agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract, with $63.5 million guaranteed, as part of the trade.

The deal, which was reported Tuesday, sent the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round and a 2020 second-round pick to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped 2019 third-round picks, with the Chiefs moving up eight spots from No. 92 overall to No. 84.

Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019, after being tagged by the Seahawks. Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.

–The Houston Texans are open to trading franchise-tagged defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the right price, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.

The Texans tagged Clowney earlier this offseason, and various reports since have said the sides are not close to a long-term extension. They have until July 15 to agree to a new deal, or Clowney will play 2019 on the tag, which is worth $15.967 million.

Clowney, 26, has 18.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits over the last two seasons. He is likely seeking more than $20 million annually on a contract extension.

–The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year contract. The move comes after Philadelphia previously declined to pick up Jernigan’s $11 million option in March.

Jernigan, 26, played in just three games last season after undergoing offseason back surgery to repair a herniated disc.

The previous season, he was a key cog in the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning campaign and recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games.

–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.

In 2018, Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He also ended the previous season on injured reserve.

Selected 11th overall in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves is coming off a down 2017 season that saw him post 42 tackles over nine games, missing the team’s final seven contests with a hamstring injury. He had 76 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in his 16-game rookie season in 2016.

–Field Level Media