NFL notebook: Chargers reportedly ignore RB’s trade demand

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon formally requested a trade through his agents, ESPN reported Thursday, but was informed the demand will be ignored.

Per reports from ESPN and CBS, the Chargers have no intention of facilitating a trade. General manager Tom Telesco reportedly informed Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, who represent Gordon, that the running back won’t be going anywhere.

NFL Network reported Thursday that Gordon, training in Florida, has asked for a deal worth $10 million annually. Per the report, the Chargers did not change their original contract offer. Telesco said previously that the Chargers expect Gordon to play for the team this season.

Gordon, 26, is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.

–Broncos coach Vic Fangio is dealing with a kidney stone, but he still made his Denver debut in the evening’s Hall of Fame Game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Fangio had spent “a good part of the day” in a Cleveland hospital but hadn’t passed the stone. Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed the 60-year-old coach’s condition on Twitter, saying Fangio intended to coach against Atlanta.

Fangio, a 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, is in his first season as a head coach.

–All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed to terms with the New York Jets, coming out of retirement to help block for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

The deal, pending a physical, will be for one year and $8.4 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kalil, 34, first quit in December after his 12th NFL season, all with Carolina. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2007 out of USC.

–Cam Newton’s return from offseason shoulder surgery remains a work in progress, the Carolina Panthers quarterback said.

Newton, 30, underwent shoulder surgery in January after missing the final two games last season. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team opened training camp with Newton on a pitch count after consulting with team doctors and Newton’s surgeon.

Newton could be used lightly in preseason games. On Thursday, Newton and many noteworthy veterans received a rest day.

–Running back Theo Riddick, cut by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, will sign with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.

Riddick, 28, visited with Denver and New Orleans Saints after his release, allowing Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary.

Riddick, a sixth-rounder out of Notre Dame in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, mainly as a third-down back.

–Phil Dawson retired after 21 seasons and will sign a ceremonial contract to hang up his cleats as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a statement.

Dawson is seventh in NFL history with 305 regular-season games played and eighth all-time with 441 field goals. He ranks 11th with 1,847 career points.

–Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will be sidelined four-to-six weeks with a slight meniscus tear, multiple outlets reported.

The third-rounder from Murray State needs arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee and could miss the Sept. 8 opener against Kansas City.

Williams is one of the candidates to replace Telvin Smith as a starter on the weak side.

–San Francisco 49ers guard Joshua Garnett will miss three weeks after finger surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.

Garnett, 25, dislocated the finger Saturday and aggravated it on Sunday. A first-round pick in 2016, Garnett hasn’t started since making 11 starts as a rookie. He missed 2017 with a knee injury and played 59 offensive snaps in seven games last season.

Garnett will become a free agent after the season.

–Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata retired from the NFL one week after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Asiata, 26, cited “constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown” on social media. Asiata was drafted out in the fifth round of 2017, playing two games for the Dolphins over his first two seasons.

In a corresponding move, the Bills signed offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.

–The Ravens signed safety Brynden Trawick, marking a return to Baltimore for the defensive back/special teams player who started his NFL career with the team in 2013.

Contract terms weren’t disclosed. Trawick, 29, spent the past two seasons with Tennessee after playing one year with Oakland.

The Ravens signed Trawick as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2013. He played in 38 games with Baltimore over his first three seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl on special teams after his 2017 season with the Titans.

