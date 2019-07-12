NFL notebook: Chargers’ Gordon demands new deal or trade

Chiefs’ Hill denies assault in new audio excerpt

In a full version of an audio recording aired by a Kansas City radio station on Tuesday, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is heard denying assaulting his fiancée, although Hill pleaded guilty to an assault and battery charge in 2015.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that NFL investigators have already heard the full recording and are including that in deciding any potential discipline to be levied on Hill.

The Chiefs announced in late April that Hill has been barred from team activities. In three seasons with the Chiefs after he was a fifth-round draft choice out of West Alabama in 2016, Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns.

In the just released section of the recording, played by 610 KCSP radio, Hill is heard telling Cyrstal Espinal that he “didn’t touch you in 2014.”

“You f—ing ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014,” Hill told Espinal. “I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014.

“You lied on me in 2014. If you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that night, too. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left.”

Kansas City television station KCTV in late April aired other 11 minutes of the audio recording, which it reported was believed to have been made as Hill and Espina were in Dubai’s international airport.

The television station said it received the audio from “someone who is concerned about the welfare of the couple’s child.”

The airing of the original audio spurred the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to take a second look at a possible criminal case involving injuries to the couple’s 3-year-old son.

When police responded to their home previously, there were signs that a crime had been committed against the child, but the District Attorney’s Office said it would not have been able to prove who did it.

In August 2015, eight months after his arrest, Hill entered a guilty plea to domestic assault and battery by strangulation for allegedly punching and choking Espinal, who was pregnant at the time.

While entering his plea, Hill told a judge that he “did something I shouldn’t have done” and that “I let my feelings take control of me,” according to ESPN’s reporting.

In the 11-minute audio file released in April, Espinal is heard telling Hill that the boy said “Daddy did it,” referring to an injury to the child’s arm.

Hill denies any role in what happened to the child’s arm, adding: “He says Daddy does a lot of things.”

“A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal says, adding that the boy “is terrified of you,” Espinal says.

Hill is heard telling Espinal, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”

Espinal later says, referring to the boy, “He kept saying, ‘Daddy punches me,’ which you do when he starts crying. What do you do? You make him open up his arms, and you punch him in the chest. Then if he gets in trouble, you get the belt out.”

–Field Level Media