NFL notebook: Chargers' Gordon demands new deal or trade
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not report to training camp without a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
Gordon also reportedly told the Chargers that failure to reach agreement on a contract would result in a trade demand. Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter of the holdout and trade scenarios on Thursday.
The Chargers are scheduled to open training camp July 25.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019. The 26-year-old, who has 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons, did not attend voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
–Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was ticketed in the July 4 crash that led to the amputation of his left arm, ESPN reported.
ESPN, which obtained a copy of the report from the Florida Highway Patrol, said Norton was cited with an improper lane change. He suddenly pulled his F-250 truck in front of a Maserati and clipped it, sending his car into a concrete barrier.
The Maserati driver was not injured. The report said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved in the accident.
–New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was taken into custody during a court date and ordered to serve six months in jail by the presiding judge, who refused to accept a plea deal entered in his sexual assault case.
Granderson pleaded not guilty in April to one count of third-degree sexual assault and another count of sexual battery. He agreed to a plea deal that would have reduced the charges from a felony to a misdemeanor count of unlawful contact and canceled a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday.
However, Judge Tori Kricken of the Albany County (Wyo.) District Court called off the deal and remanded him to jail immediately. The judge also assigned a one-year jail sentence on the sexual battery charge, which will be suspended upon completion of the six-month jail term. It will be converted to one year of supervised probation.
–Former New York Jets coach Walt Michaels has died. He was 89.
According to the Times Leader of Wilkes-Barre, Michaels died Wednesday in his hometown of Swoyersville in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Michaels’ daughter, Mary Ann, told the newspaper that Michaels died six years to the day after his wife, Betty, passed away on July 10, 2013.
Michaels had a 39-47-1 record in six seasons as coach of the Jets from 1977-82. His teams reached the playoffs twice — including losing to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game in the strike-shortened 1982 season. He guided New York to a 10-5-1 record in 1981.
–Field Level Media
Diaz shoots 62 to grab lead at John Deere
Roberto Diaz of Mexico fired a 9-under-par 62 to jump atop the leaderboard after the first day of the John Deere Classic on Thursday in Silvis, Ill.
Diaz tallied seven birdies and carded an eagle on the 10th hole. The 32-year-old is seeking his first win on the PGA Tour in his 50th start.
“I just feel that everything clicked today,” Diaz said. “I’ve been playing pretty solid throughout the year. The driver has been awesome. I’ve been hitting a lot of fairways, and today I hit good numbers all day, and that helps.”
Adam Long and Russell Henley are two strokes back after both shot 64 in the opening round.
Long, who earned his first PGA Tour win at the Dessert Classic earlier this year, was in first heading into the clubhouse at 7 under after carding three birdies over his final five holes at TPC Deere Run. He finished one stroke shy of matching the best round of his career.
Starting on the back nine in the afternoon wave, Henley reached 8 under before his drive on the final hole found the right rough. He was unable to scramble for par and fell back into a tie with Long.
“I’ve been hitting it well lately,” Henley said. “My scores haven’t really shown it. I feel like I hit a lot of approach shots close, made a few putts when I gave myself the opportunity, and really just wasn’t a very stressful round. I didn’t feel like I had to work too hard to make par, so just put the ball into play, and I’m thankful for a nice round.”
Six players are tied for fourth at six under, with a group of 10 sitting another stroke back.
Zach Johnson made his 18th consecutive start in the event, which is not far from his hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is on the event’s board of directors and had played 41 consecutive rounds at TPC Deere Run at par or better before bogeying the 18th hole on Thursday to shoot 1 over.
“Coming into the week, I was extremely excited,” Johnson told the Golf Channel. “I’d seen a lot of good work. I’ve seen a lot of improvement and positives. And I’ve had three weeks off … in those three weeks I worked really hard. The work I was doing was very strategic, and I’m still going to trust the fact that work with surface at some point. It just didn’t today, for whatever reason.”
Defending champion Michael Kim entered having missed 17 straight cuts. He shot a 2-over 73 and will need to scramble to make the cut.
Ho Sung Choi, a 45-year-old South Korean whose swing has been nicknamed “The Fisherman Swing,” shot 1 under in his second career PGA Tour start. He missed the cut at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The field is limited due to top players being in Europe preparing for The Open Championship next week.
NOTES: The event holds the final available spot into the field for next week’s Open Championship, which would go to the top player not otherwise exempt who finishes inside the top five and ties. The JDC provides a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL set to drop full-time status for officials
The NFL is set to feature part-time officials next season rather than granting full-time positions, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday night.
The decision comes as the league and officials negotiate on a new contract with the NFL Referees Association. The current deal is set to expire next May.
ESPN reported that the league still has the ability to change its decision and re-introduce full-time officiating positions for next season.
The league employed about 20 percent of its officials on a full-time basis last season, according to ESPN. Those who are categorized as part-time are required to stay away from league business from the end of the season until May. Regardless of designation, all officials effectively work full-time once the season begins.
Officiating has drawn intense scrutiny over the past several seasons, particularly in the wake of a non-call that helped the Los Angeles Rams capture the NFC title over the New Orleans Saints. A soon-to-expire contract, along with pressure for improved officiating from players, coaches and fans, could create a tense negotiation process between the league and the officials’ union.
In 2012, the NFL used replacement officials for several weeks after failing to reach an agreement in time with its officials.
–Field Level Media
Na withdraws from Open due to neck injury
Kevin Na withdrew from next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland due to a neck injury, with Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini named as Na’s replacement.
Na withdrew from last week’s inaugural 3M Open due to the ongoing issue with his neck. He is currently ranked 34th in the world, having reached No. 31 after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. Na missed the cut at the U.S. Open and finished sixth at the Korea Open before the neck injury forced him out last week.
Sabbatini is the second alternate to get into the Open field this week. Kevin Streelman received an invite after John Daly withdrew from the tournament because his request for a medical exemption to use a cart was denied. Sabbatini is currently ranked No. 86.
No. 88 Kevin Harman is now the first alternate, followed by former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer of Germany, who is currently ranked No. 90 after a T9 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open last week. No. 93 Kevin Tway is the third alternate.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Rams' Gurley unsure how knee will hold up
Rookie wave drives betting history at John Deere Classic
Rookie wave drives betting history at John Deere Classic
Viktor Hovland has been a professional golfer for less than a month, is ranked 237th in the world and does not have a top 15 PGA Tour finish on his resume.
He's also the betting favorite entering this week's John Deere
Rookie wave drives betting history at John Deere Classic
Viktor Hovland has been a professional golfer for less than a month, is ranked 237th in the world and does not have a top 15 PGA Tour finish on his resume.
He’s also the betting favorite entering this week’s John Deere Classic.
With most all of the world’s elite golfers in Europe ahead of next week’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland, sportsbooks are leaning heavily on the PGA Tour’s young guns descending upon Silvis, Ill.
PointsBet, FanDuel and William Hill each listed Hovland as th e +1600 moneyline favorite on Tuesday, just ahead of fellow rookies Collin Morikawa (+1800 by PointsBet) and Im-Sung Jae (+2000), who dominated the Web.com Tour last season. Matthew Wolff, the 20-year-old coming off his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, is tied for the fourth-lowest odds at +2200 along with Joaquin Niemann – a grizzled Tour veteran having turned pro all the way back in 2018.
Hovland was a heralded star at Oklahoma State, and the Norwegian broke Jack Nicklaus’ amateur U.S. Open scoring record at Pebble Beach last month. He turned pro after that event and hustled cross-country to Connecticut, where he tied for 54th at the Travelers Championship. Playing on sponsor exemptions, he has posted a pair of T13s with strong Sunday finishes the past two weeks.
Hovland is playing on his fourth consecutive sponsors exemption. Morikawa was riding the same train until his T2 last week secure temporary Tour member status.
According to SportsBetting.ag, it’s the first time two non-members with rookie eligibility are the top two favorites in a Tour-sanctioned event.
To put it in some context, defending champion Michael Kim – who won the event by eight strokes last year – is listed at +30000. Then again, Kim has missed 17 consecutive cuts – a streak broken only by finishing last in a no-cut field to “kick off” a miserable 2019 to date.
Each of the top five betting favorites as of Tuesday are under 23 years old.
Brian Harman, coming off a T7 at the 3M Open, is the top Tour veteran on the board at +2500. Kevin Streelman, who learned this week that he secured a spot in The Open, is also +2500. Zach Johnson has posted 41 consecutive rounds at TPC Deere Run at par or better and is on the event’s board of directors, but is only +2800 by PointsBet.
Sportsbooks aren’t being shy about riding the interest in the youth movement.
PointsBet is offering a “Top 5” finish prop, with Hovland at +425, followed by Morikawa (+450), Jae (+475), Niemann (+475) and Wolff (+525). If you’re feeling extremely bullish on the youngsters, the book is also offering a +1500 moneyline on Hovland and Niemann both finishing in the top five (including ties).
FanDuel list Wolff as the +1400 favorite to be the top American finisher, followed by Morikawa (+1600) and Harman (+1800). Hovland (+135) is the top bet to finish highest among European players, followed by Martin Laird (+470) and Sepp Straka (+600).
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment