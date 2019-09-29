NFL notebook: Chargers activate Gordon, RB could play
The Los Angeles Chargers added running back Melvin Gordon to the active roster on Saturday, meaning he’s eligible to play Sunday in Miami just days after ending his holdout.
Coach Anthony Lynn had hoped to get the Pro Bowl running back ready for the Week 5 home game against the Denver Broncos. But running back Justin Jackson has a calf strain and was ruled out against the Dolphins. Gordon is expected to play.
USA Today’s Mike Jones reported Saturday the team plans to play Gordon “on a limited snap count” against the Dolphins.
Gordon, 26, sat out training camp and the first three games of the season in a protracted holdout and reported to the team on Thursday. He has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on a plane to Denver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, multiple outlets reported. He remains questionable for the game.
Ramsey didn’t practice throughout the week, citing an illness and lower back and hamstring injuries, while taking personal time to be at home in Nashville, Tenn., for the birth of his second daughter.
On Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on Sirius XM, Ramsey reiterated his trade request on Thursday because he has lost respect for the franchise.
Since joining the Jaguars as the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has not missed a regular-season game. The two-time Pro Bowler has 210 tackles and nine interceptions in 51 games over three-plus seasons.
–The NFL and NFL Referees Association have finalized a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, both sides announced.
The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current CBA was set to expire in May 2020.
While terms of the deal were not released, the new CBA covers compensation and benefits and emphasizes training and development of officials.
By finalizing the agreement early, the league avoids a similar situation to 2012 when the NFL locked out referees only to have replacement officials succumb to high-profile blunders. The most attention-getting mistake came on a last-second pass to the end zone that gave the Seattle Seahawks a victory over the Green Bay Packers on a Monday night — a play that has become known as the “Fail Mary.”
–Field Level Media
The girlfriend of
The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was struck and killed on Interstate 90 in Cleveland after their car became disabled.
Smith and Petara Cordero, who had their first child together just four weeks ago, were driving Tuesday night, and a tire on Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini blew out. As a result, the sports car veered to the left and struck a center median. Smith and Cordero got out of the car.
A 47-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mazda 3 then hit the open passenger door of the Lamborghini, striking Cordero. The woman admitted to police she had been drinking, and toxicology results are pending.
Smith, 27, is in his second season with the Browns after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017).
–Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry sustained a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in the season opener, the team announced.
The Chargers said that Henry will continue to be evaluated and that a time frame for his return has not been determined. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Henry will be sidelined four to six weeks.
Henry, 24, has 85 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games (24 starts).
–New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining his second serious neck injury in the past three years, coach Adam Gase announced.
Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season because of an ailing neck, also missed five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries before signing a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December.
The 27-year-old Enunwa had one catch for minus-4 yards in New York’s 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
–Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has shed his protective boot, marking a positive step in his recovery from ankle surgery.
Green told reporters he has progressed to running on a gravity-assisted treadmill, but he stopped short of placing a timetable on a possible return.
–Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle practiced, and coach Sean McVay said he expected the veteran to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Weddle, signed by the Rams in the offseason, was in concussion protocol after leaving the team’s road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter. He took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
–Antonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots, but his future remains murky as NFL brass met to discuss how to handle his off-field conduct, according to USA Today.
–Bengals running back Joe Mixon is hopeful to play this weekend because his recovery from an ankle injury is progressing well.
–Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram’s rookie season has come to an end because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.
–Jennifer Lopez and the NFL are in talks over the performer taking the stage at the Super Bowl in February.
–Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James will miss “at least a couple of weeks” with a left knee sprain, head coach Vic Fangio said.
–San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sat out practice due to an ankle injury.
–The Patriots added depth to their offensive line by signing tackle Marshall Newhouse to a contract, the team announced.
–Former NFL and college quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a two-car accident.
–Field Level Media
The Los
The Los Angeles Chargers added running back Melvin Gordon to the active roster on Saturday, meaning he’s eligible to play just days after ending his holdout.
The Chargers play at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Coach Anthony Lynn had hoped to get the Pro Bowl running back ready for the Week 5 home game against the Denver Broncos. But running back Justin Jackson has a calf strain and was ruled out against the Dolphins. Gordon is expected to play.
USA Today’s Mike Jones reported Saturday the team plans to play Gordon “on a limited snap count” against the Dolphins.
Gordon, 26, sat out training camp and the first three games of the season in a protracted holdout and reported to the team on Thursday.
Gordon has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
In other transactions, the Chargers signed wide receiver Andre Patton from the practice squad because of injuries to Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin. To make room on the roster for Gordon and Patton, the Chargers waived defensive end Chris Peace and released cornerback Dontae Johnson.
–Field Level Media
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela delivered scorching round of 9-under-par 62 on Friday to seize a one-stroke lead through two rounds of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
Vegas’ bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run put him at 13-under 129 through 36 holes, a stroke ahead of Andrew Landry, who shot 65 for the second consecutive day.
Lucas Glover shot 64 — with the help of an albatross — to hold third place alone at 11 under. Five players are tied for fourth another stroke back, with two others at 9 under. A whopping 14 players are tied for 11th at 8 under.
Vegas opened his day at No. 10 with a birdie, then ran off four in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 13 to 17. Three of the four came after his approach settled within six feet of the pin. He tacked on three straight birdies starting at No. 2 and added a 16-foot birdie putt at No. 8 to cap his day.
“Probably the best I’ve felt all year, to be honest,” Vegas told reporters after his round. “I mean, I hit the ball extremely well, kind of what I’ve been struggling with a little bit the past few months. I was able to kind of figure out a little bit something yesterday on the range after I got done playing, and I was able to carry it through today.
“It felt really good, in control the whole time with the ball-striking, which is my type of game. So I’m glad that stuff is back.”
Vegas tied for third at the PLAYERS Championship in March and for eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, but he had missed three cuts in four events entering this week. He’s seeking his fourth career victory and his first since 2017.
Landry also started on the back nine, and he had his round at 8 under through 12 holes after birdieing three straight to start the front. But he managed just five pars and a bogey (at No. 6) the rest of the way.
“Saturday and Sunday will be fun,” Landry said. “It’s going to be a firm and fast golf course come Sunday.”
Glover, the only player in the top 10 who already qualified for next week’s Open Championship, had the highlight of the day, holing out from 255 yards on his second shot at the par-5 10th. The ball bounced 20 yards shy of the green, rolled up and curled perfectly into the cup. He also sprinkled four birdies — three on a 6-under 30 back nine — in a bogey-free round.
First-round leader Roberto Diaz of Mexico struggled, totaling three birdies and three bogeys before finishing with a double bogey to post 73 and slip into a tie for 23rd at 7 under.
Defending champion Michael Kim missed his 18th straight cut after shooting 72, finishing the tournament at 3 over.
The field is limited due to top players being in Europe preparing for The Open Championship next week.
The event holds the final available spot into the field for The Open, which would go to the top player not otherwise exempt who finishes inside the top five and ties. The JDC provides a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
–Field Level Media
One of the
One of the classic rivalries spawned by the 1960 formation of the American Football League will be losing one of its treasured homes after this season.
With the Oakland Raiders expected to move to Las Vegas in 2020, a little something will be lost from television clips of yesteryear against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It was back during the Len Dawson era, when football was on in black and white,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, referencing the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl IV. “So that’s a long history of the rivalry. It used to be called ‘hate week.’ I don’t think we should push it that far, but we know what we got coming.”
Add that extra motivational nugget to a Sunday matchup that finds the longtime AFC West rivals squaring off in Oakland, Calif.
Each triumphed in their openers. The Raiders even got a leg up in the division by overcoming the release of troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown to trip the Denver Broncos on Monday night.
The win enabled Oakland coach Jon Gruden to share a perspective that still sounds rather implausible.
“We haven’t had any distractions this year, really,” Gruden said Wednesday.
Can the Chiefs provide one? Well, they have won eight of their last nine against the Raiders, which factors into the 21 wins Kansas City has recorded in its past 23 division matchups.
Looking for a fourth consecutive AFC West title behind reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs exude supreme confidence. Enough that coach Andy Reid did not make much out of what could be the franchise’s last trip to Oakland.
“The bathrooms flooded last year, won’t miss that,” Reid said.
Neither the Chiefs nor the remainder of the NFL got to face Brown in silver and black, as the wideout’s bizarre Steelers-Raiders-Patriots saga continues.
Nonetheless, the Chiefs might need everything Mahomes can deliver if Oakland quarterback Derek Carr maintains his passing accuracy.
Carr completed 84.6 percent of his attempts in the 24-16 win against Denver, going 22 of 26 for 259 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive that gave the Raiders the lead for keeps.
Mahomes fired for 378 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ season-opening 40-26 victory at Jacksonville. An ankle sprain Mahomes sustained against the Jaguars did not slow him much, and there was no lingering effect as he practiced Wednesday.
“They’ve got a lot of skill, man, and Mahomes is spectacular,” Gruden said of the Chiefs. “It’ll be a tough, tough game for us, on a short week especially.”
The Chiefs will miss wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who injured his collarbone in the opener and is out for a few weeks. De’Anthony Thomas will rejoin the Chiefs after a one-game substance abuse suspension and fill in for Hill along with Georgia rookie Mecole Hardman. Sammy Watkins starred in the opener, producing 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Oakland rookie safety Johnathan Abram will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury he sustained in the Denver game. Curtis Riley or Erik Harris will step up to replace Abram. Also, guard Gabe Jackson (knee) remains out.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will sit out this week’s mandatory minicamp because of a calf strain that also kept him out of last month’s organized team activities.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday that the team was being cautious with the injury and that it was a “no brainer” that Luck would be ready for training camp in late July.
Luck said he has been able to throw “significantly” while rehabbing the calf injury.
Luck, 29, was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
–Field Level Media
Disgruntled cornerback Jalen
Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on a plane to Denver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, an ESPN source confirmed Saturday.
NFL Network was the first to report that Ramsey was on the team flight to Denver.
He is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Ramsey didn’t practice throughout the week, citing an illness and lower back and hamstring injuries, while taking personal time to be at home in Nashville, Tenn., for the birth of his second daughter.
On Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on Sirius XM, Ramsey reiterated his trade request on Thursday because he has lost respect for the franchise.
“I’m not sure if I’ve played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands. For me, respect is a huge thing,” Ramsey, 24, said. “I kinda touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast, but once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.”
Since joining the Jaguars as the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has not missed a regular-season game. The two-time Pro Bowler has 210 tackles and nine interceptions in 51 games over three-plus seasons.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not report to minicamp in hopes of having his contract situation addressed by the team before the start of the 2019 season.
Jones’ deal was set on the back burner when the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a massive contract.
Jones, 24, is due $1.2 million in base salary. That’s not anywhere near market value considering his 15.5-sack 2018 season.
Jones has generated 24 sacks through his first three NFL seasons.
Per NFL Network, a slowdown in negotiations prompted Jones to pass on mandatory minicamp.
Kansas City is moving to a 4-3 front under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. His scheme is precedented on pass-rushing skill at all four defensive line spots.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur set the stage for a summertime quarterback competition between Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones on Tuesday.
Shurmur previously said Manning would be the starter and Jones would figure out where he fits in the quarterback pecking order.
That tune changed dramatically when Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said. “I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has faced questions about his diminished skills and longevity before. Two years ago, then-coach Ben McAdoo ended Manning’s consecutive starts streak to start Geno Smith, fanning the flames for pundits insisting Manning’s best days are behind him.
Shurmur, hired to replace McAdoo, hopped in Manning’s corner. At the end of the 2018 regular season, he said Manning had “years left” as a starting quarterback and insisted he would continue to start because “experience matters.”
Jones, drafted sixth overall by the Giants in April, has a similar demeanor to Manning and has been tutored by Peyton Manning. The team also has 2018 fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta and veteran backup Alex Tanney.
“I’m not trying to be cryptic about it,” Shurmur said Tuesday. “It is what I said it is. Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. That’s really about it.”
Shurmur was strong in his assessment last month of where the quarterbacks stood.
“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1. That’s where we’re at,” Shurmur said.
–Field Level Media
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle
Vikings’ Rudolph reportedly gets 4-year, $36M extension
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multiyear contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp is set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. ESPN and NFL.com both reported that he landed a four-year, $36 million extension.
The tweet, which ended with the hashtag “UnfinishedBusiness” read in part, “I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be … in Minnesota!”
The new contract is expected to lower Rudolph’s salary-cap hit to help the team, which has little available cap room, according to ESPN.
The move comes weeks after the Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the draft, with the 50th overall pick.
Rudolph, 29, subsequently said he was looking forward to playing in more sets with two tight ends.
“It’s exciting,” Rudolph told ESPN. “It’s something, an element, that we’ve never had here in my nine years being here. It forces defenses to play with three linebackers, and that allows us to control the game, when we go out there in three-wide sets. People always talk about creating mismatches — well, now they have five DBs on the field, and yeah, there’s still mismatches, there’s size mismatches, but now we can kind of control and do things how we want to do them.”
A second-round pick (43rd overall) out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Minnesota. Last year, he finished with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Rudolph has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 scores.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons.
–Field Level Media
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multi-year contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp was set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. He landed a four-year, $36 million extension, according to multiple reports.
The tweet, which ended with the hashtag “UnfinishedBusiness” read in part, “I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be … in Minnesota!”
The new contract is expected to lower Rudolph’s salary-cap hit to help the team, which has little available cap room, according to ESPN.
The move comes weeks after the Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the draft, with the 50th overall pick.
Rudolph, 29, subsequently said he was looking forward to playing in more sets with two tight ends.
“It’s exciting,” Rudolph told ESPN. “It’s something, an element, that we’ve never had here in my nine years being here. It forces defenses to play with three linebackers, and that allows us to control the game, when we go out there in three-wide sets. People always talk about creating mismatches — well, now they have five DBs on the field, and yeah, there’s still mismatches, there’s size mismatches, but now we can kind of control and do things how we want to do them.”
A second-round pick (43rd overall) out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Minnesota. Last year, he finished with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Rudolph has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 scores.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Lamar Jackson made an immediate impression on Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.
After watching Jackson torch Texas A&M for 453 yards in total offense and four touchdowns in the 2015 Music City Bowl as a true freshman at Louisville, Kingsbury headed for his cell phone.
“I called my agent and I was like, ‘I’ve got your next guy,'” Kingsbury said this week, referring to Jackson. “And then to see what he has done, and to be able to transfer it to this level and still play this style of play and still be the best player on the field every time he steps on, it says a lot about his competitive spirit and how he attacks the game.”
Kingsbury and the Cardinals will visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of recent Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks on Sunday in the Ravens’ home opener.
Behind Jackson, the Ravens (1-0) set team records for points and total yards (643) in a 59-10 victory at Miami in the season opener. Jackson, the 2016 Heisman winner, threw for 324 yards and tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes, four in the first half.
“People all offseason said he couldn’t throw,” Kingsbury said, “and he comes out and has a perfect passer rating in Week 1. I love to see guys step up and answer the bell when people are challenging them.”
The Cardinals found their own step-up guy last week in No. 1 draft choice and 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray, who passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-27 tie against Detroit.
While Jackson started early, Murray hit his stride late, passing for 238 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime, when the Cardinals overcame a 15-point deficit in the final six minutes of regulation. Arizona had 293 of its 387 total yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“He’s obviously dangerous in the pocket,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said of Murray. “We’ll just have to take the week and figure out the best way we can to try to stop him and that offense.”
Each team is more than its quarterback. Ravens halfback Mark Ingram II rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first game after joining the team from New Orleans. The Ravens rushed for 265 yards and a 5.8 average per carry against Miami, which could be a problem for Arizona.
The Cardinals allowed an NFL-high 154.9 yards rushing per game as well as 4.9 yards per carry (27th) last season, although that did not show against Detroit, which had only 116 yards rushing and 3.6 yards per carry.
Kingsbury’s new-look Air Raid offense made good use of David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, weapons who were underutilized in 2018. Johnson had 137 yards of total offense (82 rushing) and had a receiving touchdown against the Lions, while Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 113 yards and a score.
The Cardinals placed right offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert on the injured reserve list with a right knee injury Tuesday. Justin Murray, who started last week after Gilbert reportedly tore his ACL in a Thursday practice, will remain the starter.
Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith will be out for “multiple weeks,” Harbaugh said, after leaving the Miami game with a knee injury, while fellow starter Marlon Humphrey missed Wednesday’s practice with a back issue. Marquise Brown (hip) — who had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in just 14 snaps on Sunday — and Ingram (shoulder) were limited in practice Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
New Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito will have
New Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito will have to wait a few weeks to make his debut with his new team after he was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.
The discipline, for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, comes three months after he pleaded guilty in Arizona to three misdemeanors, two of which involved his 90-year-old grandmother.
Incognito, 36, pleaded guilty to a pair of Class 1 misdemeanors after he punched a hole in the wall of his grandmother’s Arizona home in August of last year and damaged the control box of a security system. Incognito was reportedly upset after the death of his father and blamed his grandmother.
Also in Arizona, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, stemming from an arrest in August of 2018, two days after the incident at his grandmother’s home.
Incognito is eligible to return to the Raiders on Sept. 16, the day following a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Nebraska product is a four-time Pro Bowler and has played for the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in his career. The former third-round draft pick in 2005 has started in all 150 career games he has played.
He has been involved in a number of incidents involving questionable behavior, most notably a bullying scandal involving former Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin.
–Field Level Media
The NFL
The NFL and NFL Referees Association have finalized a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, both sides announced Saturday.
The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current CBA was set to expire in May 2020.
“This agreement solidifies the working partnership between the league and officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials in the world,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “We will continue working together to provide fans, players and coaches with officiating performance that meets the highest standards demanded by the game.”
While terms of the deal were not released, the new CBA covers compensation and benefits and emphasizes training and development of officials.
“We see this new CBA as a partnership with the league that benefits our membership but also seeks to make our game better,” said NFLRA president Tony Steratore, in his 20th season as a game official in 2019. “We all must keep pace with the speed and skill of the players, not to mention the increased use of technology. It is good to get these negotiations behind us.”
By finalizing the agreement early, the league avoids a similar situation to 2012 when the NFL locked out referees only to have replacement officials succumb to high-profile blunders. The most attention-getting mistake came on a last-second pass to the end zone that gave the Seattle Seahawks a victory over the Green Bay Packers.
–Field Level Media
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
“Arizona!! Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert!” Cunningham wrote. “Thank you to (team president Michael Bidwill), (general manager) Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season!
“With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”
Later Wednesday, the Patriots also acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
Arizona took Cunningham, 24, in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati, and he was forced into action as a rookie when starter D.J. Humphries was injured. In six starts at left tackle, Cunningham committed four holding penalties but allowed only 1.5 sacks, per STATS LLC.
He had been listed as the second-team right tackle on the Cardinals’ most recent depth chart.
Eluemunor, 24, was a fifth-round pick by Baltimore in 2017 and played in 17 games (three starts) through two seasons. He was given a chance to win the starting left guard job entering camp but battled injuries and inconsistency.
Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick who missed his rookie year due to a torn Achilles, is expected to start on Tom Brady’s blind side, with Cannon remaining on the right. The Patriots lost tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in free agency in March and then had free agent signee Jared Veldheer opt to retire in May.
–Field Level Media
The Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round draft pick, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Gilbert had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season in his second NFL campaign.
Gilbert has been dealing with a knee injury during training camp and is hopeful of being ready when the regular season commences.
The 26-year-old University of Arizona product has 40 tackles and one fumble recovery in 18 career NFL games.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be matched up against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill throughout the Sept. 8 season opener in Jacksonville, according to defensive coordinator Todd Wash.
“He’s going to draw Tyreek, and he’s got to cover him,” Wash told reporters on Wednesday. “We’re very blessed. Our linebackers can run. All of our guys can run. We can just say, ‘Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.'”
That would be a different approach than Wash took when the teams met in Week 5 last season in Kansas City.
In that game, Ramsey played predominantly in his typical left cornerback position, though he occasionally crossed to the right side. Hill managed two catches in direct coverage against Ramsey, a 10-yarder on a short curl and a 36-yarder on a fade down the sideline, with Ramsey opposite his normal spot. The Chiefs won 30-14.
–Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about starting the regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out and working out on his own away from the team. It was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley.
–Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no signs of returning to the team, but team president Bruce Allen still thinks it will happen.
Asked if he expects the stalwart left tackle to come back, Allen told Washington television station WRC, “Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes. … I don’t see Trent retiring.”
When asked if Williams’ return could be in some other uniform, Allen didn’t mince words, replying, “No. It’ll be with us.”
–The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns’ petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins Sunday and ends Nov. 4.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11. Kansas City had cut him 2 1/2 months earlier after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
–Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon experienced another setback Tuesday in his return from a torn ACL.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday the news is “not encouraging.”
McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018 but missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the season opener.
–The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
The Patriots also acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
–The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension. ESPN reports the value is $8 million.
Hauschka, 34, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017 after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
–Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo yet another knee procedure, multiple outlets reported, after a setback following Saturday’s preseason game.
Butt, who has undergone three previous ACL repairs, will have a cleanup on his left knee that is considered minor in comparison to his previous surgeries.
–The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big perk.
He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High School.
–Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler visited the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.
The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, the new starter following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Saturday.
–The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
The deal is worth $3.75 million, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scarlett is making $2.05 million in 2019.
–The Indianapolis Colts traded third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2020.
Hairston, 25, played in 27 games (11 starts) and registered 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception over the past two seasons.
–The Green Bay Packers traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick, ESPN reported.
Gilbert had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season in his second NFL campaign.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no
Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no signs of returning to the team, but team president Bruce Allen said he still thinks it will happen.
Asked if he expects the stalwart left tackle to come back, Allen told Washington, D.C., television station WRC, “Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes. … I don’t see Trent retiring.”
When asked if Williams’ return could be in some other uniform, Allen didn’t mince words. “No. It’ll be with us.”
Williams, who has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls, is reportedly unhappy with the Redskins’ medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason. The 31-year-old is also said to want an “alteration” to his contract.
NBC Sports Washington reported earlier this month that Williams was adamant about wanting to be traded or released, quoting a source saying, “He’s not coming back. Period.”
Williams has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft. He has two years left on the five-year, $66 million contract extension he signed in 2015.
At the time he signed it, he was the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman, and he’s still in the top 10.
In the meantime, the Redskins have told inquiring teams that Williams won’t be traded, ESPN previously reported, rebuffing teams such as the Miami Dolphins.
Multiple reports said Washington has turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL tight end
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was found guilty of felony rape and two other charges on Monday in a courtroom in Vista, Calif.
Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge. All the incidents occurred in San Diego County.
According to published reports, jurors told Judge Blaine K. Bowman they were deadlocked on eight other counts, including six felonies.
The jurors went back to their room to deliberate further but later delivered a note to the judge saying, “We remain deadlocked on all remaining charges.”
Winslow’s lawyers requested the judge declare a mistrial on the remaining charges. Bowman declined and ordered the jury to return to court on Tuesday morning.
The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.
The indecent exposure incident involved a 58-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 78-year-old woman at a health club.
Winslow, 35, didn’t testify during the trial.
Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the court room when the verdicts against his son were read.
Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.).
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts are trading third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
Hairston, 25, played in 27 games and registered 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception over the past two seasons. He made 11 starts.
A fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Temple, Hairston has two years left on his rookie contract.
The Colts are deep at cornerback, and Hairston was seen a potential casualty heading into Sunday’s roster cutdown.
–Field Level Media
Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo yet another knee procedure, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, after a setback following Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Butt, who has undergone three previous ACL repairs, will have a cleanup on his left knee that is considered minor in comparison to his previous surgeries. He had two ACL injuries while at Michigan and one last year with the Broncos.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2017, Butt has played in just three games with the Broncos because of his knee issues. He has eight receptions for 85 yards since he was a two-time All-Big Ten performer with the Wolverines.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old had two catches for 17 yards and saw action on 11 snaps. His lone NFL regular-season action came in the first three games last season before another ACL tear in practice leading into Week 4.
There is no timetable on Butt’s return. The Broncos did select tight end Noah Fant in the first round of this year’s draft out of Iowa. Fant is dealing with his own ankle injury and is trying to make it back in time for Denver’s Sept. 9 Monday night season opener at Oakland.
–Field Level Media