NFL notebook: Bears OT Massie gets hefty extension
The Chicago Bears retained a key piece of their offensive line, signing right tackle Bobby Massie to a four-year extension on Saturday.
Terms were not announced, but NFL Network reported the deal is worth more than $8 million per year, a figure that would put him among the four highest-paid right tackles in the league.
Massie, 29, just finished his seventh season as a pro and third with Chicago after joining the team on a three-year, $18 million deal in March 2016. He has missed just four games over the last five seasons, all as a starter.
“Bobby has been an important part of our offensive line the past three years and has shown steady improvement during that time,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said in a statement. “Bobby has a tremendous work ethic and has displayed the kind of toughness and consistency we want in our players.”
–Duke quarterback Daniel Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for another to claim MVP honors as the North Team overcame a 9-0 deficit and beat the South Team 34-24 at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
The North, coached by Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders’ staff, scored four touchdowns after halftime, starting with a 1-yard run from Jones at 10:20 of the third and a 19-yard pass from Jones to Massachusetts wideout Andy Isabella just 2:10 later.
Jones, who also connected on a deep ball off a flea-flicker, finished 8 of 11 for 115 yards. Isabella made seven grabs for a game-high 74 yards.
–Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested in New York City early Saturday morning, the team has confirmed.
Bates, 25, was arrested around 3 a.m. after refusing to pay a cab fare, according to the New York Post.
He also allegedly punched a police sergeant while being processed at the precinct, the Post reported. He was then reportedly subdued and taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center for a psychiatric evaluation.
–The Tennessee Titans have hired former Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach Todd Downing to fill the same role, the team announced.
He replaces Arthur Smith, who was promoted to offensive coordinator. Downing, who is entering his 19th NFL season, served as the Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator for one season before joining the Vikings.
Downing, 38, will have star tight end Delanie Walker back in the fold when the season begins. Walker missed nearly all of 2018 after a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1.
–Field Level Media
Bears give OT Massie four-year extension
Ex-Packer Orlich dies at 94
Dan Orlich, who at 94 was believed to be the oldest living former player for the Green Bay Packers, has died, according to Cliff Christl, the team historian.
In a story on the team website, Christl said Orlich also was believed to be the last living person to have played for legendary coach Curly Lambeau.
Orlich, who attended college at Nevada, died Jan. 18 in Reno, Nev.
An eighth-round draft pick in the 1949 draft, he played both offense and defense for the Packers from 1949 to 1951. His first season with the Packers was Lambeau’s last, and Gene Ronzani took over as head coach.
While Orlich liked playing for Lambeau, he didn’t hold the same fondness for Ronzani, Christl said.
In 1951, the Packers traded Orlich to Cleveland, then reacquired him a month later. He retired before the 1952 season, in part because he didn’t want to play for Ronzani, Christl said.
In all, Orlich played 36 games over three seasons for the Packers.
Orlich transitioned to a new career — trapshooting — and won 37 major trophies at the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships between 1956 and 1971.
Eight years later, he was inducted into that sport’s hall of fame.
–Field Level Media
Jones leads North to Senior Bowl win over South
Duke quarterback
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for another to claim MVP honors as the North Team overcame a 9-0 deficit and beat the South Team 34-24 on Saturday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
The North, coached by Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders’ staff, scored four touchdowns after halftime, starting with a 1-yard run from Jones at 10:20 of the third and a 19-yard pass from Jones to Massachusetts wideout Andy Isabella just 2:10 later.
Jones, who also connected on a deep ball off a flea-flicker, finished 8 of 11 for 115 yards. Isabella made seven grabs for a game-high 74 yards.
Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams added a 3-yard plunge for the North with 8:05 left in the game, and Tony Pollard — a do-it-all weapon at Memphis — followed with a 21-yard touchdown scamper with 3:17 remaining. Pollard finished with eight carries for a game-high 60 yards.
Gruden and his staff awarded players with stickers featuring the Raiders logo, slapping them on helmets after big plays.
Temple running back Ryquell Armstead led the South, coached by Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, with seven carries for 24 yards and a score, a 1-yarder that put his team on top 6-0 less than five minutes into the contest.
Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson — the last of four quarterbacks for the South — had a big-play-filled day going 13 for 21 for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He found West Virginia wideouts for both of his touchdowns, hitting Gary Jennings Jr. from 10 yards out early in the fourth and David Sills V from 15 yards with 14 seconds remaining.
West Virginia’s Will Grier started the South off by going 4 of 8 for 61 yards, but Washington State’s Gardner Minshew struggled as the next signal-caller in, finishing 1 of 8 for 4 yards. Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham entered third, going 4 of 5 for 30 yards with one fumble lost.
The North opened with Missouri’s Drew Lock at quarterback, and he went 9 of 14 for 57 yards before departing. Penn State’s Trace McSorley (7 for 13, 59 yards) followed before making way for Jones, and N.C. State’s Ryan Finley finished up by going 7 for 11 for 83 yards.
–Field Level Media
Rose maintains 3-stroke lead at Farmers
Justin Rose threatened to put a stranglehold on the Farmers Insurance Open by shooting 3-under-par 69 in the third round Saturday at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.
Rose, the world’s No. 1 player, will carry a three-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round on the South course. The Englishman is at 18-under 198 for the tournament.
Australia’s Adam Scott used a 65 to move into second place at 15 under.
Rose entered the weekend after tying the tournament’s 36-hole record, and his lead would be even more commanding if not for a few major errors.
He had a double-bogey on No. 4 after hitting his approach way left, but he got that back with an eagle on the ninth hole, draining a 20-footer from the fringe. Rose also had a double-bogey on No. 14, again hitting left and taking a penalty. But his rash of birdies was enough to maintain a steady lead, particularly when he got a stroke back on the par-3 16th.
Rose also took a bogey on the final hole after finding the water while trying to reach the par-5 green in two.
Scott got off to a blistering start, opening with a birdie before holing out from 103 yards at the par-4 second for an eagle. After a bogey at No. 4, he birdies four of the final five holes on the front nine to go out in 30, then cooled down on the back nine with a 35.
First-round leader Jon Rahm of Spain sits third after shooting 68. He’s at 14 under after a range of rounds, recovering from Friday’s 72.
Doug Ghim (67) made a move to fourth place, sitting at 13 under. He had birdies on three of the last six holes.
Ghim, 22, was the low amateur in last year’s Masters. He’s in this week’s tournament on a sponsor invitation.
Talor Gooch (67), like Rose, has posted three rounds at 69 or better. He’s in fifth place at 12 under, in front of a group of five players at 11 under that includes Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.
Tiger Woods shot 71 with an inconsistent round that included four birdies and three bogeys. He finished on the front side with three birdies across the final five holes.
Woods, who’s making his 2019 debut in this event, is at 5 under for the tournament. He managed just one birdie on the back nine Saturday.
“It’s frustrating because I’m hitting a lot of good putts and they’re just not going in,” Woods said.
Still, he left himself too many long putts by lacking crispness with his irons.
“I just didn’t quite have it with my iron game again,” Woods said.
Defending champion Jason Day of Australia will need a huge rally to repeat. He shot 69 on Saturday and sits at 9 under, though that’s just two strokes out of the top 10.
–Field Level Media
Titans hire Downing as tight ends coach
The Titans
The Titans have hired former Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach Todd Downing to fill the same role in Tennessee, the team announced Saturday.
He replaces Arthur Smith, who was promoted to offensive coordinator.
Downing, 38, will have star tight end Delanie Walker back in the fold when the season begins. Walker missed nearly all of 2018 after a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1.
Downing, who is entering his 19th NFL season, served as the Oakland Raiders’ offensive coordinator for one season before joining the Vikings.
He had spent the two previous years as quarterbacks coach. He was not retained by the Raiders when the team hired Jon Gruden as head coach last January.
Prior to his stint in Oakland, Downing coached quarterbacks for the Buffalo Bills (2014) and Detroit Lions (2011-13). He also served as the Lions’ offensive quality control coach in 2009 and assistant quarterbacks coach in 2010.
Before working with quarterbacks, Downing served as a defensive assistant and assistant special teams coach with the St. Louis Rams from 2006-07. In 2008, he was named assistant secondary/defensive quality control coach in St. Louis.
Downing got his start at the NFL level on former Vikings head coach Mike Tice’s staff, where he worked as an intern and coaching assistant from 2001-02 and as a football systems analyst from 2003- 04. He was named offensive quality control coach for the Vikings in 2005.
Before he entered the NFL ranks, Downing began his coaching career with his alma mater, Eden Prairie High School, from 1999-2000. In 2000, he helped lead the school to the Minnesota Class 5-A state title.
–Field Level Media
Lions LB Bates arrested in New York
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested in New York City early Saturday morning, the team has confirmed.
Bates, 25, was arrested around 3 a.m. after refusing to pay a cab fare, according to the New York Post.
He also allegedly punched a police sergeant while being processed at the precinct, the Post reports.
He was then reportedly subdued and taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center for a psychiatric evaluation.
The Lions released a statement on Saturday.
“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York,” general manager Bob Quinn said. “We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time.”
Bates, primarily a special teams player, appeared in nine games for the Lions this season.
A seventh-round pick by Indianapolis in 2016, Bates played in just one game for the Colts in 2016 and didn’t play at all the following season.
–Field Level Media
Bears give Massie four-year extension
NFL notebook: T.O. says Brown wants out of Pittsburgh
Calling himself
Calling himself a mentor of Antonio Brown, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens said Friday that the wideout “wants to move on” from the Pittsburgh Steelers, in part because of a fractured relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Owens was asked on a Pro Football Talk podcast if he’s gotten the impression Brown wants out.
“Absolutely,” Owens replied. “He wants to move on. … I don’t like how Ben has kind of thrown him under the bus in certain instances. … I think Ben owes him a lot more respect than he has given him. … I mean even from the standpoint of him saying he didn’t know anything about a blowup [during practice in Week 17] when he was part of the blowup.”
“I’ve talked with Antonio Brown throughout the course of year,” Owens said earlier in the interview. “And I’ve kind of known some of what has been going on. He’s leaned on me for advice, as somewhat of a mentor, so to speak. … I think with him, I think it’s a fresh start to go elsewhere and part ways with the organization and with some of the things that he and Ben have been confronted with.”
–Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL for the helmet-to-helmet hit that didn’t draw a penalty flag late in the NFC championship Game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
The controversial non-call — which also should have been deemed pass interference — was a major factor in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory on Sunday that earned the club a Super Bowl berth.
New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to address the issue on Thursday. While Goodell has yet to speak on the matter publicly, Schefter reported the commissioner has spoken with Saints head coach Sean Payton.
–Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he hopes to re-sign linebacker C.J. Mosley, despite the challenge the team will face with 10 unrestricted free agents.
“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” Harbaugh at a team news conference. “There’s always the give and take of course. There’s limitations with the money. But C.J. wants to be back and we want him back, so I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m not even going to entertain the possibility that won’t happen.”
The Ravens and Mosley have been negotiating since at least the spring but haven’t come to an agreement. The team and his agent reportedly held recent contract discussions.
–Harbaugh also provided general timelines for players who underwent surgeries after the season, none of whom should be in danger of missing some of the 2019 season.
Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder surgery) is expected to be back by training camp, while safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (sports hernia) and cornerback Tavon Young (sports hernia) are on track to be recovered within four to six weeks, meaning they should be prepared for offseason workouts.
Like Mosely, Smith is scheduled to hit free agency in March.
–The Chicago Bears have started the process of rectifying their kicking issues from this past season, signing Tulsa product Redford Jones on after a workout that reportedly included multiple hopefuls.
Jones’ agency, EnterSports Management, announced the signing via Twitter.
The Bears are not expected to retain Cody Parkey, who is the only kicker currently listed on the roster. Parkey, 26, not only missed seven field goals and three extra points during the regular season, but his would-be game-winning 43-yard attempt in the NFC wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles first hit the upright then the crossbar before bouncing back on the field, ending the Bears’ season.
–The NFL’s all-time leading scorer is coming back to pad his record.
The Indianapolis Colts and kicker Adam Vinatieri are close to a one-year deal for next season, according to multiple reports.
Vinatieri, who would be playing his 24th season, passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October.
–Mississippi receiver D.K. Metcalf, who underwent season-ending neck surgery in October, has been cleared to resume all football activity ahead of the NFL Combine.
His surgeon, Dr. Kevin Foley, said there are no limitations on Metcalf’s activities.
Metcalf is training for the combine in Phoenix and has been projected as a potential first-round selection.
–Field Level Media
Bears sign Jones to address kicking woes
Rose surges to 3-stroke lead at Farmers
Justin Rose lived up to his No. 1 world ranking to take the lead Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open, while Tiger Woods will play the weekend at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.
Rose, a 38-year-old Englishman, shot a 6-under-par 66 in the second round to move to 15-under 129 for the tournament. He’ll take a three-shot lead into Saturday’s third round.
Woods is 11 strokes off Rose’s pace and tied for 48th at 4 under. Golfers checking in at 3 under were the last to make the cut.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot his second consecutive 66 to sit at 12 under to hold second place alone.
Billy Horschel (68), Ryan Palmer (67) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (72) of Spain share third place at 10-under. Rahm was 10 strokes off his pace from Thursday, playing the second round on the South course.
Rose had birdies on three straight holes on the front side, then played the back nine in 3 under. He was firing at pins all day, with four of his seven birdies coming from five feet or closer, and a sixth coming from under eight feet.
After starting on the back nine, Matsuyama played his final five holes at 4 under, with the help of an eagle at the par-5 sixth.
Woods, making his 2019 debut, repeated a 70 for the second day in a row. He was on the North course Friday. Woods, who began on the backside, had a bogey-free round other than a double-bogey on No. 18.
Rahm won the tournament two years ago for his first PGA Tour victory.
“This is my favorite golf course and favorite golf tournament,” Rahm said. “I know I can win anytime I tee up here.”
Rahm chipped in from the fringe for a par on the par-4 15th to help stay in the mix. He played the final 10 holes at 1 over and had just two birdies on the day after seven birdies and two eagles Thursday.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy surged up the leaderboard with a 65, aided by a pair of eagles, including a one-hopper into the cup from under 100 yards at the par-4 16th. He’s at 8 under and tied for ninth place along with eight other players, including Australia’s Adam Scott.
“All in all, a good round of golf, and at least I have a shot going into the weekend,” McIlroy said.
The only other time McIlroy, who started on the back, had two eagles in first nine holes came in the 2014 British Open, which he won.
“Only shooting 1 under (Thursday) on the South Course, I knew I needed to go out there and shoot something at least in the mid-60s to just make the cut, let alone get myself back in the golf tournament,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel. “So it was nice to eagle the first hole we played, and always a bonus to hole a wedge shot as well.”
Defending champion Jason Day of Australia, who also won the event in 2015, shot 71 on Friday on the South course. He’s at 6 under and in a tie for 30th.
–Field Level Media
T.O.: WR Brown wants out of Pittsburgh
Calling himself a mentor of Antonio Brown, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens said Friday that the wideout “wants to move on” from the Pittsburgh Steelers, in part because of a fractured relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Owens was asked on a Pro Football Talk podcast if he’s gotten the impression Brown wants out.
“Absolutely,” Owens replied. “He wants to move on. … I don’t like how Ben has kind of thrown him under the bus in certain instances. … I think Ben owes him a lot more respect than he has given him. … I mean even from the standpoint of him saying he didn’t know anything about a blowup [during practice in Week 17] when he was part of the blowup.”
Owens said he’s been in touch regularly with Brown, who was criticized publicly by Roethlisberger on a few occasions prior to the Week 17 dustup and ensuing lack of communication with the team.
“I’ve talked with Antonio Brown throughout the course of year,” Owens said. “And I’ve kind of known some of what has been going on. He’s leaned on me for advice, as somewhat of a mentor, so to speak. … I think with him, I think it’s a fresh start to go elsewhere and part ways with the organization and with some of the things than he and Ben have been confronted with.”
Steelers president Art Rooney II has been open about the possibility — perhaps likelihood — of the team moving on from Brown this offseason, but he’s left the door cracked for a reconciliation, assuming Brown and the team can resolve their issues. However, reports have said Brown will not return calls from Rooney, head coach Mike Tomlin or others, and there has been no sign the wideout is interested in a reconciliation.
Brown hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter, but Owens’ comments come 11 days after his former teammate with the San Francisco 49ers, Jerry Rice, said Brown told him on FaceTime that he wants to join the Niners.
Owens was a bit more cryptic with his wording, but also indicated Brown has his eyes on San Francisco.
“I talked to him on a couple of occasions, and I’m not hear to air anybody’s messages or … conversations, but he’s asked me how the Bay Area was on several occasions,” Owens said.
Brown, who turns 31 in July, is coming off his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance after totaling 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pro four years in a row from 2014 to 2017.
He is entering the second year of a four-year, $68 million contract extension that will pay him around $39 million over the final three years, including $15.125 million in 2019. The Steelers would save just over $1 million of his $22.2 million cap number by trading him.
–Field Level Media
Ravens, LB Mosley continue contract negotiations
Linebacker
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is one of 10 unrestricted free agents for the Baltimore Ravens and could be in line for a very big contract, but coach John Harbaugh said Friday he hopes financial limitations don’t get in the way of his return.
“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” Harbaugh at a team news conference. “There’s always the give and take of course. There’s limitations with the money. But C.J. wants to be back and we want him back, so I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m not even going to entertain the possibility that won’t happen.”
The Ravens selected Mosley, an Alabama product, with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. In five seasons, he has 597 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.The Ravens and Mosley have been negotiating since at least the spring but haven’t come to an agreement. The Ravens and his agent reportedly held recent contract discussions.
The Ravens could choose to use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old Mosley, but that figure could be more than $15 million in 2019. Baltimore might not have that kind of salary cap flexibility.
He earned $8.7 million in the 2018 season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Vinatieri returning for 24th season
The NFL’s all-time leading scorer is coming back to pad his record.
The Indianapolis Colts and kicker Adam Vinatieri are close to a one-year deal for next season, according to multiple reports.
Vinatieri, who would be playing his 24th season, passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October. Andersen scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints (1982-94) and Atlanta Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-07).
Vinatieri, who turned 46 in December, ended the season with 2,598 career points.
His history-making season ended in disappointment as the Colts fell 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, with Vinatieri missing the shortest field goal of his career — a 23-yard attempt — in the loss.
Vinatieri finished the season with 23 field goals in 27 tries and 44 extra points in 47 attempts.
The 2018 season was Vinatieri’s 13th season with the Colts. The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection began his career with New England in 1996 and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before adding a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.
–Field Level Media
Report: Rams CB Robey-Coleman fined for controversial hit
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL for the helmet-to-helmet hit that didn’t draw a penalty flag late in the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.
The controversial non-call was a major factor in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory last Sunday that earned the club a Super Bowl berth.
New Orleans had the ball on the Los Angeles 13-yard line with under two minutes to play when quarterback Drew Brees threw a third-down pass toward Tommylee Lewis near the right sideline. Robey-Coleman came over and obliterated Lewis with a vicious hit just before the ball arrived.
The pass was incomplete and the Saints were irate that a penalty wasn’t called.
“I don’t know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call,” Saints coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “That’s a tough one to swallow.”
Payton also said he spoke by phone with NFL head of officials Alberto Riveron, who confirmed the blown call.
The NFL has yet to formally address the play, which is upsetting to players and fans of the club.
New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to address the issue on Thursday.
“We all realize that football is an imperfect game, played, coached and officiated by imperfect people,” Watson wrote in a note posted on Twitter. “What occurred last Sunday in New Orleans though, was outside of that expected and accepted norm. Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere.
“From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting.”
–Field Level Media
Bears work out potential Parkey replacements
Cody Parkey appears to be as good as gone in Chicago.
As many as seven free agent kickers, including Nick Folk, were scheduled to work out for the Bears on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Parkey, who hit the upright on a partially blocked 43-yard field goal attempt in the NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, drew the ire of the front office and head coach Matt Nagy for his public appearances in the aftermath of the miss, casting further doubt on his standing with the team.
“We always talk about the team as a we not a me thing, and I didn’t see that as a we thing,” Nagy said after Parkey appeared on TODAY.
Folk, 34, has played for the Cowboys, Jets and Buccaneers but sat out the 2018 season.
In his last full season, 2016 in Tampa, he made 87.1 percent of his field goal attempts.
The Bears were Parkey’s fourth team in five seasons. He made 76.7 percent of his field goal attempts.
–Field Level Media
Pro Bowl serves as pleasant consolation prize for players
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would rather prepare for the Super Bowl instead of the Pro Bowl.
The same statement holds true for star running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Or wide receivers Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers. The list goes on and on.
But nobody is complaining about the chance to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The NFC will square off against the AFC in the annual all-star showdown that typically favors touchdowns over tackles.
“It’s tough being out (of the postseason),” Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a first-time Pro Bowl pick, said in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. “I did not expect it to come to an end, and how much fun we were having, you never want that to end.
“You wish you could still be playing, but you have to stay positive and pick the next best thing, and that’s coming to the Pro Bowl and going to the Super Bowl (as a guest) next week.”
Trubisky is one of more than two dozen players who were late substitutions to the Pro Bowl roster. Some are replacing injured players while others are taking the spots of Pro Bowlers from the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
Mahomes is slated to start at quarterback for the AFC squad, with Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans backing him up. Luck replaced Philip Rivers of the Chargers, while Watson replaced the Patriots’ Tom Brady.
Meanwhile, the NFC’s quarterback tandem includes Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Trubisky. All three are replacements: Wilson for Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers; Prescott for Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints; and Trubisky for Jared Goff of the Rams.
The players with the season’s top two rushing totals will be on display, with Elliott (1,434 yards on the ground) and New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley (1,307) teaming up in the NFC backfield.
“(It’s) an honor and privilege to be out here with some of the best players at their job in the NFL,” Barkley told the Giants’ website. “Growing up watching some of these guys play and then to be able to play with them … is amazing.”
The Pro Bowl will feature a load of defensive talent, as well. Among the stars on display will be linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals.
Cowboys rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will line up alongside the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, one of his favorite players. Vander Esch also met Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher during Pro Bowl preparations this week.
“It’s a pretty crazy journey, huh,” Vander Esch told reporters. “I don’t know if I expected it to come this fast.
“I always expected myself to be in the shoes that I am now. One way or another, I knew I was going to get here.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Panthers QB Newton has shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Thursday.
The Panthers said rehabilitation for the former MVP will begin immediately, but gave no timetable for completion of that process.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton had surgery on the same shoulder, also performed by Connor, in March of 2017 to repair a torn rotator cuff.
–The Kansas City Chiefs hired Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday.
Spagnuolo worked under Reid with the Eagles from 1999-2006, before his first coordinator job with the New York Giants.
–The Baltimore Ravens announced a four-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh, putting him under contract through 2022.
“I’m very excited with this contract, the opportunity to continue our work here, and I’m humbled by it,” Harbaugh said in a statement.
Harbaugh and the Ravens reached agreement on the deal Saturday, per reports. He will meet the media Friday.
–Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is pegged as the main culprit of the dysfunction that has plagued his team’s football operations since he bought it in 2012, according to an in-depth report by ESPN.
Haslam alternately listens to too many voices or too few when making or overruling his executives on myriad decisions, leading to the team hiring its fifth head coach in the six years that Haslam and his wife, Dee, have owned the team.
Per the report, the only member of the Browns organization who voted to hire Hue Jackson as head coach in 2016 was Haslam. The other four members of his executive team wanted to hire Sean McDermott, now the coach of the Buffalo Bills.
–New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson tweeted a message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, questioning his silence regarding the critical missed call in Sunday’s NFC Championship.
“Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere,” Watson wrote. “From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting.”
–Kansas City outside linebacker and pending free agent Dee Ford said he would prefer to stay “home” and re-sign with the Chiefs.
Ford also isn’t opposed to being franchise-tagged, saying, “If it happens, it happens, and I don’t mind it.”
–New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said his Wednesday tackle of the New England Patriots’ mascot — meant in good fun — at the Pro Bowl put the person inside the costume in the hospital.
“All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard,” Adams told ESPN. “I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke, but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good.”
A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the hit was not staged and that the unidentified man from the mascot suit is “sore.”
–Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins appears to be headed for free agency after tweeting a goodbye to the team.
Despite Seferian-Jenkins’ tweet, Jaguars director of public relations Tad Dickman tweeted that the team has not made a decision on Seferian-Jenkins’ 2019 option, contrary to any reports.
–The number of diagnosed concussions dropped significantly in the NFL in 2018, the league confirmed.
There was a 24 percent decline in concussions in the preseason and regular season, from 281 in 2017 to 214 this season. For the regular season only, there was a 29 percent decrease from 190 in 2017 to 135.
–San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg and defensive back D.J. Reed will each miss the entire offseason program due to surgery, general manager John Lynch revealed.
Richburg was bothered by a knee injury during the season and also needed work done on his quad, while Reed will have labrum surgery on Friday. The team hopes both players will be ready for training camp.
–Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald’s one-year contract is worth $11 million — the same figure he earned in 2018 — plus incentives, per ESPN.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton announced on Twitter he had surgery. Per ESPN, Charlton had surgery on his shoulder after it bothered him during the year.
–The Washington Redskins are hiring former Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton as defensive backs coach, per multiple reports.
–The Denver Broncos waived/injured wideout Andre Holmes and signed wideout Aaron Burbridge to a futures/reserve contract.
–Field Level Media
Bears DC Pagano: Not motivated to be HC
New Chicago
New Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano told reporters he’s not motivated to be an NFL head coach again.
“I’m not. I’ve done it,” Pagano said after being introduced Thursday. “I’m motivated to just help (head) coach Matt Nagy be successful. Help this organization be successful. Help these kids grow and develop.
“That’s my motivation is to be the best I can be for this organization, for the McCaskey family, for Coach Nagy and for these players and for these coaches and help develop these guys. That’s the only thing I want to do.”
Pagano, who was the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach from 2012 to 2017, interviewed for head-coach openings with the Green Bay Packers in December and Denver Broncos in January. The Denver job went to Vic Fangio, whom Pagano is replacing as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. Green Bay hired Matt LaFleur.
Earlier in Thursday’s press conference, Pagano was asked if being the Bears’ defensive coordinator is more appealing to him than being a head coach elsewhere. His response suggested he doesn’t miss the administrative aspects of the leading role.
“There’s many times when I was sitting in that chair, you know, I said, ‘Boy, I wish I was a defensive coordinator again. Man do I wish I was a secondary coach,'” Pagano said with a laugh. “It wasn’t nothing to do with coaching. It wasn’t nothing to do with the football part of it. It’s just some of the other stuff that comes with it.”
Pagano spent the 2018 season out of coaching after being fired by the Colts, with whom he went 53-43 across six seasons. He has just one year of NFL coordinator experience — 2011 with the Baltimore Ravens — after spending three years as the Ravens’ secondary coach from 2008-10.
In Chicago, he takes over a unit that finished first in points allowed and third in yards allowed this season. Pagano expects a relatively seamless transition, as the players will have some familiarity with the schemes he’s run in the past.
“There’s a lot of carryover,” Pagano said. “I come from a 3-4 background and system, so we’re not going to try to jam square pegs into round holes. There is a ton of talent here. They’ve built one heck of a roster.”
–Field Level Media
Rahm fires 62 to lead Farmers
Jon Rahm took advantage of favorable scoring conditions on the North Course at Torrey Pines on Thursday to shoot a 10-under par 62 and claim a one-shot lead after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.
Starting on the back nine, the Spaniard eagled his first hole, added another eagle at the par-5 17th and made the turn in 7-under 29. The lone blemish on his scorecard was a bogey on the par-3 third hole, but Rahm reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 to reach 10-under.
England’s Justin Rose also blistered the North Course, which played well more than two shots easier on average than the South Course in the first round. The world’s top-ranked player fired a 9-under 63 to share second place with PGA Tour rookie Doug Ghim.
Taiwan’s C.T. Pan is in solo fourth place at 8 under (64, North Course), with Jordan Spieth (65, North Course) another shot off the pace.
Top scores on the South Course were turned in by Brandon Hagy, Chris Stroud and Charles Howell III, who all posted 66 to tie for sixth place at 6-under along with Bud Cauley, Richy Werenski, Billy Horschel, John Chin, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.
Defending champion Jason Day (67, North Course) is in a group of players tied for 15th at 5-under. The Australian played the back nine in 4-under but mixed three birdies on the front with a pair of bogeys.
Tigers Woods was on the South Course while making his 2019 debut. He recovered from a bogey on the second hole with a pair of birdies before making the turn. After trading a pair of birdies and bogeys on the back nine he was able to birdie the par-5 18th to post a 2-under 70.
The players will alternate courses on Friday, with those who make the cut playing the final two rounds on the South Course.
Rahm’s first PGA Tour victory came at Torrey Pines in 2017, and he entered this week as one of the hottest players on the planet. Ranked No. 6, Rahm has finished in the top eight in each of his past three worldwide starts, including a victory at the Hero World Challenge last month.
“It’s definitely a golf course that suits my strengths,” Rahm told The Golf Channel. “You gotta strike it well off the tee and really well with the irons, and that’s what I did all day.
“And, you know, taking superb advantage of the par-5s is where everything got together. Didn’t make many mistakes and the ones I made, I was able to fix rather quickly. And some of them actually ended up making birdie, so there was a lot of good momentum going on.”
Rose anticipates much more difficult scoring conditions on the South Course, which he prefers to the “target golf” at last week’s Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.
“I think it’s one of my favorite places, one of my favorite stops on tour,” Rose told The Golf Channel. “The South Course now, I’m looking forward to getting some momentum on that one. We get to play it three days in a row, so it’s nice to get the North out of the way, shoot a good score, which is what you have to do, but now I can focus on the South course.
“I’ve done well historically on tracks that are a little bit more difficult, so I was really looking forward to getting here this week and playing some good, testing golf. But obviously you’ve got the South course to come now, so you’re going to have to be right on your game the next three days.”
Rose is also adjusting to a new putter along with his switch to Honma clubs.
“Drove it unbelievably well today,” he said. “Drove it long, was able to take advantage of the par-5s out there, and putted it well enough to shoot 9-under.
“The North greens are still so good. Obviously, they’re a couple of years old, but they’re still rolling pure. So it’s the kind of golf course you feel like you want to make the most of on a day like today.”
Spieth entered the week having missed his past two cuts and without at top-10 finish since last year’s Open Championship. He was another to get it going early on the North Course, but also knows a much stiffer challenge awaits on Friday.
“I putted the ball beautifully,” Spieth told The Golf Channel. “They changed those greens on the North to the bentgrass since the last time I was here. Found a really nice rhythm. Was able to save some holes and was able to capitalize on the holes where I did have birdie putts.
“I kind of hit it all over the place, just made it work. That doesn’t work on the South Course, so I’ve got to improve certainly off the tee tomorrow. And just keep the same rhythm with the putter.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator
The Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs hired Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator on Thursday.
“Steve is a bright defensive mind with a lot of coaching experience and success in our league,” head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “I know him well from our time together in Philadelphia and I feel that his leadership skills and teaching abilities, combined with his scheme, will be a great fit for our team as we move forward.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday, two days after the team’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Spagnuolo was out of the NFL in 2018 after serving as interim head coach of the New York Giants for the last four games of the 2017 season in place of the fired Ben McAdoo, posting a 1-3 record. He compiled a 10-38 record in three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11).
Spagnuolo, 59, served on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2006, climbing the ladder from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach. He then jumped to the Giants as a defensive coordinator in 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his first year.
According to Schefter, Spagnuolo and Reid have the same agent and “a mutual respect for each other’s work.”
Spagnuolo has been a defensive coordinator in two stints with the Giants (2007-08, 2015-17), plus one year with the New Orleans Saints (2012). He also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-14).
In four of his last five seasons as a coordinator, Spagnuolo’s units have ranked 31st or worse in yards allowed and 27th or worse in points allowed. The exception was the 2016 Giants, who finished 10th in yards and second in points.
–Field Level Media