NFL Mock Draft: Way too early look at 2020 first round
The 2019 NFL season is barely underway and yet, for some — looking at you, Miami — the offseason cannot get here soon enough.
Fans in Dallas and New England, among countless others, are already looking into travel accommodations for Super Bowl LIV.
Given the buildup to the season, overreactions following the first real games of the year are understandable and mildly entertaining.
So, let’s make like the Minnesota Vikings and run with it, projecting the entire season and where the top 32 college players will wind up next spring with a waaaaay-too-early 2020 mock draft.
1. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: The only life-raft available to marooned Miami fans at this point may be the hope that with a legitimate franchise QB, a quick turnaround is possible.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: GM Jason Licht had a chance at an Oregon superstar QB earlier but selected Jameis Winston over Marcus Mariota. Unless Winston improves dramatically, he’ll be playing elsewhere next year.
3. New York Giants — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Without more dynamic weapons at receiver, it won’t matter who is at quarterback for the Giants this year or next.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: Perhaps adding a potential No. 1 overall candidate at this point in the draft can take some of the sting away from losing Nick Foles indefinitely to a broken clavicle.
5. Arizona Cardinals — AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa: As new-age as Kliff Kingbury may be on offense, Terrell Suggs and several other pass rushers on this squad are on the opposite side of the horizon.
6. Washington Redskins — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: If there is no resolution with Trent Williams, Washington must move on at left tackle.
7. Cincinnati Bengals — Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson: The Bengals lack of speed and reliable tackling at linebacker was apparent in the loss to Seattle.
8. Carolina Panthers — Grant Delpit, S, LSU: Journeyman Tre Boston led Carolina in tackles in a Week 1 loss, but if the Panthers are hoping to attack in 2020, they need fresher legs.
9. Oakland Raiders -Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Expect the Raiders to focus on character after the Antonio Brown disaster. They won’t come much bigger, stronger or cleaner off the field than Brown.
10. New York Jets — Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR, Colorado: Pair the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Shenault, Jr. with Robby Anderson and Le’Veon Bell and the Jets could finally get off the tarmac.
11. Atlanta Falcons — Leki Fotu, DT, Utah: A man child in the Haloti Ngata mold, Fotu would add much-needed size, strength and ferocity to the Falcons’ front.
12. Detroit Lions — Jeffrey Okuda, CB, Ohio State: With Rashaan Melvin a pending free agent and Justin Coleman surrendering scores in his Detroit debut, the Lions shouldn’t look past Okuda’s upside.
13. Denver Broncos — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: Whether it be for Joe Flacco or Drew Lock, the Broncos must protect their QBs… including in practice against their own pass rush.
14. Buffalo Bills — Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama: Taking a F-150 approach to a league full of racecars, the Bills invest along the line of scrimmage… again.
15. Indianapolis Colts — Collin Johnson, WR, Texas: Johnson is a massive pass-catcher very much in the mold free agent addition Devin Funchess but with a better track record of dependability.
16. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans) — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: How better to guarantee that Tagovailoa likes his new digs than to supply him the Ruggs?
17. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears) — Tyler Biadasz, C/OG, Wisconsin: Even with stud center Rodney Hudson locked up long-term, Biadasz helps Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden build inside-out.
18. San Francisco 49ers — Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford: Long, confident and a ballhawk, Adebo and Stanford graduate Richard Sherman would make quite the pair in Santa Clara.
19. Cleveland Browns — Walker Little, OT, Stanford: Protecting the investment made in 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield with a massive left tackle just makes too much cents.
20. Green Bay Packers — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: Just once it would be fun to watch Aaron Rodgers with a legitimate franchise back.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: It might take another aggressive trade up to get him but Hall’s range, instincts and ball-skills would do wonders in the Steelers’ secondary.
22. Seattle Seahawks — Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah: On paper, the Seahawks’ rush is formidable but with Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah both on one year deals, reinforcements will likely be needed.
23. Tennessee Titans — Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: Marcus Mariota (and Ryan Tannehill) will be given every chance to stay but Fromm would be an intriguing fit if things go south.
24. Philadelphia Eagles — Brandon Jones, S, Texas: Heady, physical and battle-tested, Jones could help clean up a secondary caught napping at times, against Washington in Week One.
25. Los Angeles Chargers — Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: Can Austin Ekeler keep it up? Will Melvin Gordon return? Chargers may want to keep the juice on at the position, just in case.
26. Los Angeles Rams — Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU: Rams could look at Lawrence as a cheaper option this offseason to another former LSU star, Michael Brockers.
27. New Orleans Saints — Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri: From a size, athleticism and style-perspective, Okwuegbunam is a near clone of former Saints’ star Jimmy Graham.
28. Baltimore Ravens — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: The Tuscaloosa-Baltimore express just keeps making stops, especially with three CBs (including Jimmy Smith) pending free agents.
29. Minnesota Vikings — John Simpson, OG, Clemson: Kirk Cousin attempted passes on just 10/48 offensive snaps in a Week One drubbing of Atlanta. Simpson, a mauler, would fit in well.
30. Kansas City Chiefs — Nick Coe, DL, Auburn: Coe would make sense should stud DL Chris Jones break the bank elsewhere.
31. Dallas Cowboys — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: Re-signing both Zeke and Dak could force the Cowboys to tighten the purse strings on others, including pending UFA Amari Cooper.
32. New England Patriots — Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford: The rich get richer with the 6-foot-7, 245 pound Parkinson a Gronk-like red zone specialist.
–By Rob Rang, Field Level Media
Browns waive TE Gathers
The Cleveland Browns waived tight end Rico Gathers on Tuesday.
The Cleveland Browns waived tight end Rico Gathers on Tuesday.
The team signed Gathers on Aug. 11, and he served an NFL suspension during Week 1 related to his guilty plea to a misdemeanor drug charge.
The Dallas Cowboys, who selected Gathers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, waived him earlier in August.
Gathers played college basketball at Baylor, and the Cowboys drafted him in hopes he’d become the next Antonio Gates, who turned into an All-Pro with the Chargers franchise after a basketball career at Kent State.
But in three years in Dallas, Gathers caught just three passes for 45 yards.
–Field Level Media
Ex-RB Lynch working to keep football in Oakland
Retired All-Pro running
Retired All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch is helping to keep pro sports alive in his native Oakland, Calif.
Lynch told The Mercury News that he s part of the ownership group of the Oakland Panthers, which will begin play next spring in the Indoor Football League.
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas after the 2019 season. The Golden State Warriors left Oakland and will begin play this fall at the new $1.4 billion Chase Center in San Francisco.
“This is a given. I’m in with this,” Lynch, 33, said. “The [Raiders] will be leaving, but the fans will be here. This is a good opportunity and a good timing to where you will still have those fans, that community, and the pride they bring.”
The Panthers will play at the recently renamed Oakland Arena, which was called Oracle Arena when the Warriors played there.
Lynch, who played collegiately at nearby Cal, was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played three-plus seasons in Buffalo, then moved on to the Seattle Seahawks and retired after the 2015 season. He came out of retirement in 2017 to play two seasons for the Raiders.
In his career, he gained 12,593 yards from scrimmage and scored 93 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Former Raiders LB Ball dies at 27
Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball died on Tuesday, nearly a year after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 27.
Ball played at Florida from 2011-14 before the Raiders selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Ball recorded five tackles and one sack in six games (two starts) as a rookie. He spent the 2016 season on injured reserve with a knee injury and was released after that season.
As a sophomore in college, Ball was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM) that causes blood vessels in the brain to get tangled and rupture. The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation confirmed his death in a social media post.
The aneurysm he suffered on Sept. 16, 2018, left him immobile and able to communicate only with his eyes, according to his family. His sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, set up a GoFundMe account in July that raised more than $100,000 for medical expenses.
“He is a great teammate. He put others before himself. He’s very selfless,” Atlanta Falcons safety and former Florida teammate Keanu Neal told The MMQB in early August. “That’s big to have a teammate that does that. He’s just an all-around good guy. He just always had a smile on his face and made people laugh. It’s always good vibes when you’re around him.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders CB Conley released from hospital
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was released from the hospital on Tuesday after being kept overnight as a precaution following a neck injury sustained in Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Conley was hurt in the third quarter when teammate Johnathan Abram’s leg smashed into Conley’s head while Conley was on the turf after missing a tackle on Denver running back Royce Freeman near the sideline. Members of both teams kneeled on the ground for several minutes while Conley was being examined.
The third-year cornerback was able to signal a thumb-up to Raiders fans as he was being removed from the field.
After the game, a 24-16 Raiders win, head coach Jon Gruden said of Conley, “He’s going to be OK. … All reports are very, very positive.”
Trayvon Mullen replaced Conley in the Raiders’ lineup and could be back there this week if Conley is sidelined.
“I don’t know his status for the next game but, most importantly, the kid is alright,” Gruden said. “That was a scary hit that he took.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots WR Brown to practice Wednesday
Wide receiver Antonio
Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been an early bird all week at New England’s facilities and will practice for the first time with the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The recently signed free agent arrived before 7 a.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday, per the report, but coach Bill Belichick said that doesn’t necessarily mean he will play Sunday at Miami.
“Take it day by day,” Belichick told NBC Sports Boston on Tuesday. “We haven’t practiced yet. We’re going through information with him like we would any new player. Get out on the practice field and after Wednesday we’ll talk about Thursday and see how it goes.”
The Oakland Raiders released the disgruntled All-Pro wideout Saturday and he officially signed with the Patriots on Monday.
Brown, 31, inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could pay for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
Belichick downplayed Brown’s past, responding to a question about Brown being a disruption with a name from the past that worked out pretty well.
“That’s the same thing you (the media) said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” Belichick said Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals signing free agent OL Mills
The Arizona Cardinals are signing free agent offensive lineman Jordan Mills to a one-year, $1.25 million deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Mills, 28, started 53 consecutive games at tackle with the Buffalo Bills from 2015-18.
The veteran signed with the Miami Dolphins during the offseason but was released last month with an injury settlement.
Originally a fifth-round pick by Chicago in 2013, Mills started 29 games in two seasons with the Bears before signing with the Bills in October 2015.
The Cardinals allowed five sacks of rookie Kyler Murray during Sunday’s season-opening 27-27 tie with the Detroit Lions.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins RB Guice has meniscus injury
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss up to four weeks with a meniscus injury, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
After missing last season with a torn left ACL, Guice injured his right knee during his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
He had an MRI on Monday but the recovery timeline remains uncertain. Guice could return as early as the Week 3 Monday night game against the Chicago Bears, per the report.
The 2018 second-round pick from LSU rushed 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards in the 32-27 loss at Philadelphia.
Guice, 22, was expected to be a big part of the Redskins’ offense this season as they make the transition from 34-year-old veteran Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, the team’s leading rusher with 1,042 yards in 2018, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NFL career in Week 1. Backup Chris Thompson had three carries for 10 yards and added a team-high seven catches for 68 yards against the Eagles.
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers sign veteran S Stewart
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran safety Darian Stewart on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
Entering his 10th NFL campaign, the 31-year-old Stewart won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.
He has appeared in 130 games (91 starts) with the Broncos (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13) since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.
Stewart has registered 439 tackles, 11 interceptions, six forced fumble and five sacks.
Denver released him in March in a cost-cutting move that saved the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap.
The team also announced that defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo has been waived.
–Field Level Media
Jets S Adams offers to player corner due to team injuries
The New York Jets are hurting at cornerback. So much so that Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams has offered to shift there if needed.
“If they need me to go to corner, I’ll go to corner,” Adams told reporters. “I’m dead serious.”
The Jets sustained another injury at corner in Monday’s practice as undrafted rookie Kyron Brown left the field with a hamstring injury one day after starter Trumaine Johnson injured his own hamstring. Johnson underwent an MRI and his status for the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills is in jeopardy.
“I don’t think it will be months,” head coach Adam Gase said. “But, I mean, we’ll see. It’s week-to-week right now. It’ll be about how his body responds to the rehab.”
The Jets had entered training camp with concerns about the cornerback position after opting not to re-sign starter Morris Claiborne, who recently signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, their top three corners were Johnson, Darryl Roberts and Brian Poole, who is in his first season with the Jets after three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
But Gase refused to show signs of panic despite the injuries.
“I look at it as Trumaine is down right now,” said Gase. “This is a great opportunity for a lot of guys. Like somebody has a chance to step up and make a name for themselves. Somebody has a chance to get in with that first defense, go against our wide receivers, go against our offense and Sam (Darnold) and those guys and see if a guy can play at that high level.”
Brown was replaced by 26-year-old Arthur Maulet, an undrafted free agent with limited experience in two seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. Derrick Jones, a 2017 sixth-round pick, was waived by the Jets on Saturday.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Pats end Etling experiment, cut former QB
New England reportedly
New England reportedly released Danny Etling on Tuesday, ending the Patriots’ attempt to convert the second-year quarterback into a wide receiver.
The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and he spent last season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl LIII champions.
Multiple outlets said the 25-year-old was waived to clear space for tight end Eric Saubert, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.
Etling’s experimental shift to wide receiver and special-teams duties had been one of the most closely watched storylines for the team in training camp.
The notable comparisons were to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and to the Patriots’ own Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl MVP receiver who played quarterback in college.
Hill rushed 37 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes and returned 14 kicks for 348 yards with the Saints last season.
Etling had been bumped from New England’s QB depth chart following the selection of Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Stidham is listed third behind superstar Tom Brady and veteran backup Brian Hoyer.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Gruden favorite to be first NFL coach fired
Oddsmakers view NFC East rivals Jay Gruden and Pat Shurmur as big favorites to be the first coaches to lose their jobs this season.
Gruden and the Washington Redskins have an over-under win total of 6.5 at PointsBet and the 52-year-old is coming off of back-to-back 7-9 seasons. He’s 35-44-1 since being hired in 2014. Gruden began the 2018 season with the fifth-highest odds to be fired.
Washington has just one playoff appearance under Gruden, and his relationship with the front office doesn’t scream kumbaya.
The Redskins are +900 to win the NFC East, per PointsBet.
Shurmur begins Year 2 with the New York Giants following a rocky offseason pointed to a rebuild, including trades of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon, then drafting the heir to Eli Manning — Daniel Jones — at No. 6 overall. The Giants’ over-under of 6 wins this season portends a rough season ahead.
The Giants are +1500 to win the division at PointsBet.
Gruden is the favorite at +300 according to Bovada to be the first coach fired in 2019.
Shurmur (+700) is not far behind and the Detroit Lions’ Matt Patricia (+1000), Houston Texans’ Bill O’Brien (+1200) and Atlanta Falcons’ Dan Quinn (+1200) are just ahead of three coaches with seemingly reasonable playoff expectations all tied at +1500: the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Marrone, Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys and Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings.
Next are New York Jets head coach Adam Gase (+2000) and first-year Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores (+2000).
Hue Jackson was the No. 1 candidate to be fired entering the 2018 season at Caesars sportsbook. He was let go in October as head coach of the Browns.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins rebuffing Williams trade suitors
The Washington Redskins have told inquiring teams that disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams won’t be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening.
Per the report, Washington “hasn’t flinched,” rebuffing teams that have repeatedly called about Williams’ availability amid his training camp holdout. ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported separately that the Miami Dolphins are one team that has reached out.
Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters earlier this month that he “would seriously doubt” that the team would trade Williams, who has been named to seven consecutive Pro Bowls.
NBC Sports Washington reported Thursday that Williams is adamant about wanting to be traded or released, quoting a source saying, “He’s not coming back. Period.”
That report added that while addressing Williams’ contract might “ease things a little bit,” the larger issue is the 31-year-old’s concern with the team’s medical staff following its handling of a tumor scare this offseason and previous nagging injuries.
Former Redskin and current Denver Broncos safety Su’a Cravens chimed in about Washington’s medical staff on Monday on Twitter, posting a series of tweets referencing his time with the team. Cravens is seeking more than $600,000 from the team in a non-injury grievance from 2017 after the Redskins put him on the reserve/left squad list as he was recovering from a concussion.
“2 years later and I’m still fighting the Skins on something they’ve continued to do countless time (sic),” Cravens wrote. “Which is why the best tackle in the game refuses to play for them now. Same reason I left. Mishandled injuries and withheld info. All evidence points to them being guilty!”
Williams has been with the Redskins since they took him fourth overall in the 2010 draft. Geron Christian, who appeared in two games as a third-round rookie last year, has worked at left tackle in his absence.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Na withdraws from tourney to join expectant wife
Kevin Na, ranked 55th in the FedEx Cup standings, withdrew Monday from the upcoming BMW Championship to be with his expectant wife, according to Golfweek and Golf Channel.
Julianne Na is pregnant with their second child at the family home in Las Vegas.
By withdrawing, Na won’t be eligible to play in next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.
In July, Na withdrew from the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland due to a neck injury. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open and finished sixth at the Korea Open before the neck injury forced him out of the inaugural 3M Open in early July.
On Sunday, he shot a 9-over-par 80 at the Northern Trust to finish 4 over for the tournament.
In May, Na claimed nearly $1.3 million for his victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He ranks 43rd on the 2019 PGA Tour money list with more than $2.2 million.
The BMW Championship, which will be played this week at Medinah Course No. 3 in Medinah, Ill., is a no-cut event that guarantees a payday for each player, from $1.665 million to the winner to $18,500 to the last-place finisher. The top 30 finishers qualify for the Tour Championship.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: PGA kicks off new season; Solheim Cup in Scotland
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (Par 70, 7,286 yards)
Purse: $7.5 million
Defending champion: Kevin Na
TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: The event moves from its traditional July spot to September and kicks off the fall schedule for the 2019-20 season. … The new cut rule will be in place, with the top 65 and ties advancing to the weekend with no MDFs. … Sam Burns, Kevin Chappell and Jamie Lovemark are making their returns from injury. … Jason Dufner is in the field after finishing last season No. 136 in the FedEx Cup standings, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. … Zach Johnson is making his event debut after also missing the playoffs for the first time in the FedEx Cup era. … Scottie Scheffler was the lone golfer to earn fully exempt status on the PGA Tour solely through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. … KFT Championship winner Tom Lewis will make his PGA Tour debut.
BEST BETS: Bryson DeChambeau (12/1 by PointsBet) is the only top 10 player in the field and tied for 14th in 2017. The downside is the course is 2,000 feet above sea level and DeChambeau struggled in Mexico last year (T56). … Viktor Hovland (13/1) might have the best all-around game out of the slew of young guns swarming the Tour. After failing to qualify for the playoffs, he kept his game sharp with a T2 and T11 on the Korn Ferry Tour. He also has four consecutive T20s on the PGA Tour. … Marc Leishman (25/1) enters at No. 24 in the world and posted T20s in each of the final two playoff events. … Sungjae Im (22/1) has yet to claim a breakthrough win on Tour, but was the lone rookie to qualify for the Tour Championship (T15). … Bubba Watson (25/1) is coming off a disappointing 2018-19 season but is a property owner at The Greenbrier. He has three T20s while making the cut in all five previous appearances.
NEXT WEEK: Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Miss.
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Cambia Portland Classic (Hannah Green)
THIS WEEK: The Solheim Cup, Sept. 13-15
The Gleneagles Hotel, PGA Centenary Course, Perthshire, Scotland (Par 72, 6,434 yards)
Purse: N/A
Defending champion: United States
TV: Friday-Saturday, 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: Team USA captain Juli Inkster is trying to become the first captain in Solheim Cup history to lead three teams to victory (2015, ’17). … First alternate Ally McDonald will replace Stacy Lewis, a four-time Solheim Cup team member who withdrew due to a back injury suffered in Portland. McDonald finished ninth in the USA team point standings, one spot from automatically qualifying. … McDonald is one of nine Solheim Cup rookies – six for Team USA and three for Team Europe. … The host country has won 11 of the past 15 Solheim Cups, with the average margin of victory on home soil being 4.5 points, according to the LPGA. … Team USA has won three previous times on European soil: 1996 (Wales), 2007 (Sweden) and 2015 (Germany). … This will be the third Solheim Cup contested in Scotland, and the first time since 2000 (Loch Lomond Golf Club). … Europe’s Suzann Pettersen will make her ninth Solheim Cup appearance.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Indy Women in Tech Championship, Indianapolis, Sept. 26-29.
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic (Wes Short Jr.)
THIS WEEK: The Ally Challenge, Sept. 13-15
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich. (Par 72, 7,101 yards)
Purse: $2 million (Winner: $300,000)
Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
TV: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera makes his Champions debut a day after celebrating his 50th birthday. … Four-time Champions winner Esteban Toledo was one of four Monday qualifiers, joining Mark Walker, Dennis Hendershott and Todd Fischer. Fischer, who made 150 career starts on the PGA Tour, will make his Champions debut after turning 50 on Aug. 23. … Broadhurst seeks his third consecutive victory in Michigan after also winning the Senior PGA championship. … Vijay Singh was a three-time winner of the former PGA Tour stop at Warwick Hills.
NEXT WEEK: Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D., Sept. 20-22
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles DT Jackson (foot) out for season
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The 29-year-old veteran suffered the injury during his Eagles debut on Sunday, a season-opening victory against the Washington Redskins.
He will have surgery next week, per the report.
A Pro Bowl selection with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season, Jackson signed with the Eagles in March after his release from the Jaguars.
He was credited with one tackle and played 34 snaps in Sunday’s 32-27 win before being carted off the field in the fourth quarter.
Jackson started 42 of his 48 games with the Jaguars (2016-18) and 24 of 62 games with the Broncos (2012-15), recording 32.5 sacks and 86 quarterback hits. He was Denver’s fifth-round pick in 2012 out of Tennessee.
–Field Level Media
Raiders WR Brown loses helmet grievance
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance against
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance against the NFL, but plans to return to the team.
Brown sought to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
Brown, who was traded to Oakland in the offseason, reportedly had a two-hour conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday. He sought to convince the arbitrator that he should be able to maintain wearing the head gear that he was using as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brown revealed his feelings about the decision on his Instagram account.
“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote. “I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet! #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme,” Brown said.
According to published reports, the 31-year-old Brown feels the new helmets certified by the NFL interfere with his vision as he attempts to catch football.
NOCASE will not certify a helmet older than 10 years, according to the league policy.
The NFL and NFLPA added 11 helmets to their joint list of approved models for the 2019 season. At the end of last season, the NFL said 32 players were wearing helmets that became banned for 2019.
Among other players granted a one-year exemption for outdated helmets for the 2018 season were Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady said Monday he has switched helmets because “I don’t really have much of a choice.”
Brown’s reference to his feet is a reference to him getting frostbite-like symptoms after using a cryotherapy machine in France without the proper footwear. Brown recently revealed pictures of the injured feet, and head coach Jon Gruden defended the receiver saying the incident “was not his fault.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys QB Prescott turns down $30M-per-year offer
Dak Prescott reportedly turned down $30 million a year from the Dallas Cowboys and wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Monday that Prescott is “seeking a contract worth $40 million per year.”
ProFootballTalk.com’s Charean Williams reported, citing her own sources, that Prescott did not demand $40 million per year.
The highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value is the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. The Seahawks made Wilson the top-paid passer in the league at $35 million per year on a new deal this year, the latest in a string of new contracts for quarterbacks including Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons).
In June, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Prescott had considered an offer worth $34 million per year. Not long after, Prescott said he wouldn’t put a ceiling on his value or consider a “hometown” discount.
“For somebody to say you can only take so much because of the salary cap or you can only do this or that, I don’t know how fair that is to say,” Prescott told USA Today. “Because with gambling, with everything going into this league, everything is going to continue to keep going up.”
Whether the Cowboys are in a position, or can create the salary-cap room, to sign Prescott while negotiating with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper is unclear. Prescott and Cooper are present at training camp.
Prescott has 67 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2016 and taking over as the starter from an injured Tony Romo.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Raiders’ Brown loses grievance but will rejoin team
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance against the NFL but plans to return to the team.
Brown sought to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
Brown, who was traded to Oakland in the offseason, reportedly had a two-hour conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday. He sought to convince the arbitrator that he should be able to maintain wearing the head gear that he was using as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote Monday on Instagram.
–Dak Prescott reportedly turned down an offer of $30 million annually from the Dallas Cowboys and wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Prescott is “seeking a contract worth $40 million per year.”
ProFootballTalk.com’s Charean Williams reported, citing her own sources, that Prescott did not demand $40 million per year.
–Tom Brady listed his home for sale, and the New England Patriots’ longtime quarterback is confident you shouldn’t care.
“You shouldn’t read into anything. I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks,” Brady said on WEEI radio.
Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently listed their Massachusetts mansion for $39.5 million as he turned 42 and signed a restructured contract with the Patriots in the span of about nine days.
–Rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins could still win the quarterback competition in Washington, but two veterans are ahead of him at this stage, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
Colt McCoy and Case Keenum hold an edge in the open battle based on experience, Gruden told MMQB.
“There’s a lot Dwayne still has to learn, but he can get there,” Gruden said.
–Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is expected to play at some point in the preseason, Denver coach Vic Fangio told reporters.
Sanders has returned to team drills as he recovers from a torn left Achilles, and he has consistently appeared on track to play in the regular-season opener.
According to 9News Denver, Sanders also had “tightrope” surgery on his right ankle this offseason to address pain from the past two years, but he is nearly recovered from both surgeries.
–A week after leaving practice early with a groin injury, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to the practice field.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sustained the injury during a joint practice session with Green Bay and did not play in Thursday’s preseason opener.
–Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was removed from the physically unable to perform list.
The move came two days after coach Doug Marrone was skeptical about Robinson being available for the season opener. Robinson is recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee that forced him to miss the final 14 games of the 2018 campaign.
–Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was diagnosed with a sprained neck following a scary injury during practice.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thomas was moving his arms and legs and was taken for testing as a precaution.
–Two days after being released by the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram.
Matthews, 29, appeared in 87 games over parts of seven seasons with Miami (2012-15), Tennessee (2016-18) and the Jets (2018).
Meanwhile, the Saints signed offensive tackle Chris Clark and fullback Shane Smith. Clark, 33, started 13 of the 15 games he played for the Carolina Panthers last season.
–The Atlanta Falcons traded third-year tight end Eric Saubert to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick.
The 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons and caught five passes for 48 yards.
–The NFL officially suspended Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson four games for violating its PED policy.
Lawson had announced the suspension last week on Twitter, saying he tested positive for Ostarine despite never knowingly taking the substance.
–The Detroit Lions released cornerback Marcus Cooper and signed former Alliance of American Football cornerback Jamar Summers.
Cooper, 29, played in four games for Detroit last season after being released by Chicago.
–The San Francisco 49ers placed offensive tackle Shon Coleman on injured reserve and signed tackle Sam Young.
Coleman, 27, reportedly broke his right fibula and dislocated his ankle in Saturday’s preseason opener.
Young, 32, has 21 career starts in 88 games over nine NFL seasons.
–Field Level Media
Browns DE Thomas hospitalized with neck injury
The Cleveland Browns say defensive end Chad Thomas has feeling and movement in his extremities following a scary injury during Monday’s practice.
The 23-year-old was immobilized on a stretcher and carted off the field after suffering an apparent neck injury.
He was taken to University Hospitals in Cleveland for further evaluation and testing.
Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018 out of Miami, appeared in four games as a rookie last season.
–Field Level Media
Browns DE Thomas moving extremities after neck injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was diagnosed with a sprained neck following a scary injury during Monday’s practice.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thomas was moving his arms and legs and was taken for testing as a precaution.
“He’s at the hospital getting further testing, but he’s moving all of his extremities,” Kitchens said after practice. “It was just precautionary. Just making sure everything is OK. Any time something happens like a stinger or anything dealing with any issues like that, you want to be more cautious than anything and that’s what we’re doing.”
The 23-year-old was immobilized on a stretcher in full equipment and carted off the field during practice.
He was taken to University Hospitals in Cleveland for further evaluation and testing.
Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018 out of Miami, appeared in four games as a rookie last season.
–Field Level Media
