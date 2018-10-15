NFL London Games
Oct. 28, 2018 — Philadelphia at Jacksonville
Oct. 21, 2018 — Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct. 14, 2018 — Seattle 27, Oakland 3
Oct. 29, 2017 — Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16
Oct. 22, 2017 — Los Angeles Rams 33, Arizona 0
Oct. 1, 2017 — New Orleans 20, Miami 0
Sept. 24, 2017 — Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7
Oct. 30, 2016 — Cincinnati 27, Washington 27, OT
Oct. 23, 2016 — NY Giants 17, LA Rams 10
Oct. 2, 2016 — Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 27
Nov. 1, 2015 — Kansas City 45, Detroit 10
Oct. 25, 2015 — Jacksonville 34, Buffalo 31
Oct. 4, 2015 — NY Jets 27, Miami 14
Nov. 9, 2014 — Dallas 31, Jacksonville 17
Oct. 26, 2014 — Detroit 22, Atlanta 21
Sept. 28, 2014 — Miami 38, Oakland 14
Oct. 27, 2013 — San Francisco 42, Jacksonville 10
Sept. 29, 2013 — Minnesota 34, Pittsburgh 27
Oct. 28, 2012 — New England 45, St. Louis 7
Oct. 23, 2011 — Chicago 24, Tampa Bay 18
Oct. 31, 2010 — San Francisco 24, Denver 16
Oct. 25, 2009 — New England 35, Tampa Bay 7
Oct. 26, 2008 — New Orleans 37, San Diego 32
Oct. 28, 2007 — NY Giants 13, Miami 10
After loss, Matt Nagy, Bears deal with big dose of adversity
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After three weeks of success, adversity hit the Chicago Bears in waves.
The mistakes ended a three-game winning streak by Chicago (3-2) and even led to the first real criticism for coach Matt Nagy. On Monday at Halas Hall, Nagy stood up for his share of blame.
“I’m a big boy,” Nagy said. “I can handle the criticism.”
Of more concern than all of this with the New England Patriots coming to Soldier Field on Sunday is Mack’s health. He completed the game after suffering an ankle injury, but failed to record a sack for the first time this season.
Team medical personnel will evaluate his injury in the next few days, and Nagy said it won’t include X-rays.
Chicago’s defense looked entirely different without Mack 100 percent healthy. The pass rush never got to Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the Bears’ league-best run defense was trampled by 35-year-old running back Frank Gore for 101 of Miami’s 161 rushing yards.
Missed tackles on Albert Wilson contributed to two shorter passes going for long touchdowns to cap off a nightmare afternoon in the heat for the Bears.
“I hope it’s an aberration, but we’ll discuss it and we make everybody accountable,” Nagy said about poor tackling. “I think for our team and our players we like to pump them up and show them the good stuff, but we’ll also show them the bad stuff. You know, why did this happen? And use it as motivation.
“So I hope it was just a one-time thing.”
Some turnovers took on a different form than in other games this season.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw one interception in the end zone, but for the first time the Bears offense had someone other than Trubisky lose a fumble.
Both Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lost the ball, Howard at the goal line and Cohen with the offense near midfield in pursuit of the winning points.
“We need to protect the football better,” Nagy said. “We need to have better ball security and try to win those turnover margins.”
Howard went for more than a quarter without a carry following his goal-line fumble, but Nagy said no punishment was involved and this was determined more by the game situation.
“Anytime somebody does that, a lot of times you’re in that mode where somebody fumbles the football and you want to give them the football right away,” Nagy said. “But for us, we were having success throwing the football in the second half and we just stuck with that.”
Despite the interception, Trubisky put up a strong second half and finished 22 of 31 for 316 yards with three touchdowns. His passer rating for the season is 105.6.
“Mitch is playing really well right now, he’s playing really well,” Nagy said. “You’re seeing the growth of the players’ trust within each other, and his growth with these players.”
Nagy had to fend off questions about his overtime decision to run the ball on third down, rather than pass to try to get Cody Parkey a field goal try closer than 53 yards in overtime. Parkey missed it wide right.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” Nagy said. “You pass the ball and get the first (down), and then who knows what goes on from there? In the end, I felt very comfortable with giving Cody Parkey a chance to make that field goal.
“And I’ll say this: Depending on the situations, I have ultimate trust in him to make that.”
The Bears remained in first place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record after the loss, and Nagy looked ahead with a positive attitude.
“This is not a ‘Debbie Downer’ organization,” Nagy said referring to the “Saturday Night Live character. “We’re a winning team, we lost that game, life goes on. How’re we going to get better?”
___
Broncos say guard Ronald Leary has torn Achilles
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have lost guard Ron Leary, their best offensive lineman, to a torn Achilles, the latest misfortune for a team that's mired in a four-game skid.
Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Leary will be placed on injured reserve.
“That’s a huge loss for us from a leadership perspective,” Joseph said. “From a player perspective, it’s a huge loss. You know, we have great depth in that room, obviously with (right guard Connor) McGovern and Max being starters now and (rookie) Sam Jones dressing on game day. So, we’ll see how that works out, but I feel good about that room. I do.”
General manager John Elway said on his weekly radio show that he’s searching for a roster replacement for Leary, but with a game Thursday night in Arizona that addition won’t be someone who can provide immediate help.
___
___
Vikings lose rising star rookie CB Mike Hughes to torn ACL
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ending a promising rookie season after six games.
Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday. Hughes was hurt in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 27-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.
Though the Vikings had more pressing needs on the offensive line in the draft, they refused to pass up Hughes with the 30th overall selection out of Central Florida. In addition to seeing extensive time in the secondary, Hughes has taken turns returning kickoffs and punts and played on coverage units.
This is the second straight year the Vikings have lost their top pick to an ACL injury in October. Running back Dalvin Cook went down in the fourth game last season.
___
Jets’ Maye sidelined with broken thumb; Enunwa, Pryor hurt
NEW YORK (AP) — Jets safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb that could sideline him for a few weeks.
Maye was injured in the third quarter of New York's 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Sunday. He was seen wearing a cast on his right hand after the game.
It’s the latest injury to a Jets secondary that is already without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion).
The Jets also have some concerns at the wide receiver position with both Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) leaving the game against the Colts with injuries.
___
Jets’ Rodgers cleared to return to work, will be eased in
NEW YORK (AP) — Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers will return to work this week after missing the past two games while dealing with an illness.
Bowles has run the defense the past two weeks, victories over Denver and Indianapolis.
The 49-year-old Rodgers has been dealing with an unspecified illness that Bowles has characterized as “serious.”
Rodgers was at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the win over the Colts and broke down the team huddle in the locker room after the game.
___
Browns’ Streater out for season with neck fracture
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt on Sunday and is done for the season.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation on Monday to fix his collarbone after he broke it in practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
___
Roller-coaster Redskins in search for consistency
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — D.J Swearinger didn't even want a few hours to soak up a victory before preparing for the Dallas Cowboys.
“We’ve got the Cowboys coming in — there shouldn’t be no laughing next week,” Swearinger said after Washington beat the Carolina Panthers 23-17 Sunday. “The thing we’ve got to understand, man, we can’t go up and down. This team goes up and down. We’ve got to stay consistent in our preparation. Whatever we did last week, we’ve got to stay consistent.”
Consistency has not exactly been a hallmark for the Redskins (3-2) in alternating not only wins and losses but games so uplifting and deflating that it’s hard to get a read on what they are. A 43-19 blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints motivated players within only a few days to get ready for the Panthers, but upcoming games against Dallas and at the New York Giants should test their ability to respond to success.
“(It’s about) staying focused and keeping that consistent approach,” cornerback Quinton Dunbar said. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. When you get wins, don’t be high like you got the whole world in your hand. When you lose, your whole world turns down. It’s about staying steady.”
In some ways, it helps that the Panthers limited the Redskins to 119 offensive yards in the second half and almost came back from a 17-point deficit. Cornerback Josh Norman said players realize “everything is not peaches and cream,” which should help them stay focused for the Cowboys.
“There’s room for improvement,” tight end Jordan Reed said. “Even though we won this game, we definitely could have put up even more numbers and stopped them on defense. You see that and it motivates you to be the best that you can be. We haven’t been that yet, so it’s coming.”
Some things we learned from the Redskins’ victory over the Panthers:
ROARING DEFENSE
After allowing only 288 yards and being on the wrong side of some turnovers by the offense, the Panthers’ defense will need to be even better at the Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) on Sunday. Players gained some confidence from their play in the second half, but see some definite areas of need with the defending Super Bowl champions up next.
“We just have to make some more plays on defense,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said. “We have to play better in the red zone. That’s something that we’ll get addressed and improve on moving forward.”
Adrian Peterson’s 97 yards on 17 carries showed another glaring hole for Carolina, which entered tied for the eighth-best run defense in the league. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and running backs Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement present another challenge in that department.
PETERSON POWER
Despite dealing with shoulder, knee and ankle injuries, Peterson had another game that made it look like he’s way younger than 33. Peterson never doubted he’d play and should be good to go against Dallas.
“It was definitely mind over matter,” Peterson said. “It was game where you’ve just got to bite down and put your best foot forward. So that’s what I did. I already had made up my mind by Friday that, ‘Hey I’m gonna give it a go. I know it’s going to be painful but its mind over matter and just keep pressing.’ That’s what I ended up doing.”
BIG GUYS BACK
Carolina could easily point to two fumbles by rookie D.J. Moore and an interception by Cam Newton as the reasons for a disheartening loss . But the Panthers have reason for optimism in the coming weeks after getting tight end Greg Olsen back from a broken foot and linebacker Thomas Davis for his first game of the season after serving a suspension for performance-enhancers.
Olsen had four catches for 48 yards; he gives Newton a big, reliable target in the passing game.
“Toward the second half, I felt like I was able to play pretty close to what I was hoping,” Olsen said.
Davis had six tackles and two passes defensed and feels he has another level to his game.
“Just have to be better,” Davis said. “You have to get back into the feel of going out and playing football and that’s something that I’ve learned today.”
SMITH SETTLES DOWN
Going 23 of 39 with an interception at New Orleans sent Redskins quarterback Alex Smith to a new low this season. He wasn’t perfect in throwing 21 of 36 for 163 yards and two TDs against Carolina, even without running back Chris Thompson and receiver Jamison Crowder.
Smith leaned on Reed (five catches for 36 yards) and fellow tight end Vernon Davis (three catches for 48 yards) in finding new ways to run the offense.
“I feel like we’re untapped offensively — a lot of potential,” Smith said. “I said untapped as we continue to find out who we are, our identity as an offense.”
___
Same ending: Steelers stun Bengals 28-21 on AB’s late TD
Antonio Brown turned a short catch into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left Sunday, sending the Steelers to a 28-21 victory over the Bengals. They’ve now won seven straight against Cincinnati, a streak that includes highly improbable — and totally predictable — wins.
The Steelers (3-2-1) sure saw it coming.
“On the sideline before I went out, I told the guys, ‘This is what legacies are made of for all of us. Let’s go take care of business,'” Roethlisberger said.
On the decisive play, Roethlisberger saw the Bengals (4-2) were set for an all-out blitz with no safeties guarding the end zone. He knew it would be a touchdown if he got the ball quickly to Brown, who caught it in stride, cut behind Justin Hunter’s block and ran untouched to the end zone.
“We’ve been in that situation a lot, and I knew we were going to do it,” said Brown, who had five catches for 105 yards.
During their seven-game winning streak, the Steelers have pulled them out at Paul Brown Stadium with 14 seconds, no seconds, and 10 seconds to go.
They rallied to win a first-round playoff game in 2015 — aided by Vontaze Burfict hitting Brown in the head for a costly penalty — on Chris Boswell’s field goal with 14 seconds left. Last December, they overcame a 17-point deficit and won on Boswell’s field goal as time ran out.
Now, this stunner.
“We’re better than them,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick insisted. “They’re not better than us.”
The statistics say otherwise. The Steelers have won 10 of 11 and 15 of 18 in the lopsided series.
Some takeaways from Paul Brown Stadium:
IT’S A RACE
The Bengals got an early cushion in the division by knocking off the Ravens and opening 4-1, their best start since they won the division in 2015. The Steelers got off to a ragged start at 1-2-1, but back-to-back wins over the Falcons and Bengals have evened up the division. The Bengals finish the season at Heinz Field.
SHOCKING NUMBERS
The Steelers are 16-2 at Paul Brown Stadium during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons as the Bengals’ head coach, including playoff victories in 2005 and 2015. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 20-5 against the Bengals. Andy Dalton is 3-12 against the Steelers, missing that 2015 playoff meltdown with a broken thumb.
CONNER’S HISTORY
James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his second straight 100-yard game. Conner joined Hall of Famers Franco Harris (1976) and Jerome Bettis (2004) as the only Steelers to run for seven touchdowns in the first six games of a season, excelling as Le’Veon Bell’s replacement. Bell reportedly will end his holdout this week during Pittsburgh’s bye.
“What a great game,” Roethlisberger said. “Now I know it’s his last game for us, so we’re glad he did well in his last one.”
Roethlisberger laughed, clarifying that he was going entirely off media reports and speculation about what happens when Bell returns.
BLITZBURGH
After getting shredded in September, the Steelers’ defense has come around in the last two games. It got six sacks in a 41-17 win over the Falcons and sacked Dalton three times. Pittsburgh limited the Bengals to 123 yards in the second half.
BURFICT REPRISE
In his second game back from his latest NFL suspension, Burfict was at the center of the riled-up rivalry. He exchanged words with Roethlisberger 3 minutes into the game. A teammate pushed him away from Conner to help the linebacker avoid a penalty after a touchdown run. In the third quarter, Burfict hit Brown in the head as he was being tackled, but avoided a penalty. The NFL will review the play. In the locker room after the game, Burfict yelled at a reporter who asked another Bengals player about the hit on Brown.
“A nasty hit,” Brown said.
___
ICYMI in NFL Week 6: Mark your calendar for Brady-Mahomes II
“I’m sure,” Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower said about Mahomes, “we’ll probably see him down the road.”
Brady’s take on the KC QB who gave coach Bill Belichick’s defense all it could handle?
“Big play after big play.”
That’s an apt description of the whole contest Sunday night.
“It was a spectacle, that’s for sure,” Patriots receiver Josh Gordon said.
Just the sort of thing the NFL wants nowadays.
Supremacy of offense.
All attention on the passers and their targets.
Plenty of points and ever-increasing fantasy numbers.
Brady was 24 for 35 for 340 yards, one TD pass, one TD run, and a 39-yard completion to tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose 500th catch in the league set up Stephen Gostkowski’s go-ahead field goal on the final play. That came after Mahomes — 23 for 36 for 352 yards, four touchdown passes, a pair of picks — found Tyreek Hill for a tying 75-yard score.
The Chiefs (5-1) came back after trailing 24-9 at halftime.
The Patriots (4-2 and winners of three in a row) kept responding to every score Mahomes generated down the stretch.
The teams combined for 30 points in the fourth quarter alone.
It was back-and-forth. It was electrifying. It was memorable.
It was the 200th career regular-season victory for the 41-year-old Brady, a record for a starting quarterback.
It was the first career loss as an NFL starter for the 23-year-old Mahomes, who suddenly has become a bona fide star.
“He’s young,” said Hightower, who had an early interception, “but he definitely doesn’t show it.”
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s sixth Sunday:
BACK TO THE BOOTH?
Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline from the TV booth continues to be an unmitigated disaster — on the field and off. His Oakland Raiders dropped to 1-5 by putting up little resistance in a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. No one in the 32-team NFL has a worse record than the Raiders, whose only victory came against the Cleveland Browns. And no one has a worse point differential than Oakland, which has been outscored by 66 points after merely six games. There’s more, too. Gruden has been blasted for trading away elite linebacker Khalil Mack and had to answer questions after Sunday’s setback about a report that receiver Amari Cooper is available now.
SAD SACK
Never a good thing when a QB’s completion count is exceeded by the number of times he’s sacked, but that’s exactly what happened to Marcus Mariota in the Tennessee Titans’ 21-0 loss to Terrell Suggs and the Baltimore Ravens. Suggs had one of Baltimore’s 11 sacks, one shy of the NFL record. Mariota went 10 for 15 for 117 yards. “I can do a better job of stepping up in the pocket,” Mariota said. “I put our guys in a bad spot, trying to run around too much.”
‘WE WANT DALLAS!’
That was the familiar chant heard at Washington’s home stadium as its 23-17 victory over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers wound down. The Redskins (3-2) host the NFC East rival Cowboys (3-3) next week, and the matchup becomes a lot more intriguing thanks to what happened Sunday. Coaches Jay Gruden and Jason Garrett both were heavily criticized recently. Washington’s defense and Dallas’ offense were coming off problematic performances. And those units were both what generated victories, including Dak Prescott’s two-TD-pass, 82-yard-rushing showing as the Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7.
CATCH AS CATCH CAN
No NFL team wanted Adam Thielen coming out of college. And no NFL player ever started a season quite the way the Vikings’ undrafted receiver has this one. With 11 catches for 123 yards and a score in Minnesota’s 27-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Thielen raised his total to 58 catches, a league record through a half-dozen games. He’s also the first player in 57 years with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his club’s first six games.
___
___
Back-to-basics Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17 behind Murray, D
There was nothing awkward about this 27-17 victory on Sunday for the Vikings , though. They played a back-to-the-basics game, leaning on some powerful running by Latavius Murray and a smothering defense.
“We know the offense is very capable of going out there and making big plays and scoring points, especially with the teams we’ve played with the past few weeks,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “If we do our job on defense, we’re going to keep giving ourselves the chance to win.”
After Thielen scored, the Vikings forced a three-and-out when Harrison Smith had one of Minnesota’s four sacks of Josh Rosen to take the rookie down at the 2-yard line. The Vikings took over in Cardinals territory at the 43, and three plays later Cousins sprinted across the goal line on an option-style keeper from the 7. The dead-arm dance broke out again, and the Vikings (3-2-1) were in control.
“I like to embrace my limitations as a dancer,” Cousins said. “I guess I’m honest about it. That’s a dance I can get behind.”
Cousins has clearly embraced his role as a team leader, even though he’s only been a member of the Vikings for seven months. He was nominated last week by defensive tackle Linval Joseph to lead the breakdown prior to pregame warmups on the field in Philadelphia with a message about finishing strong. On the flight home after the Vikings beat the Eagles, Joseph told him to be ready for a repeat. This time, Cousins screamed at his teammates to encourage a similar effort and urge the defense to harass the rookie Rosen.
After drafting Teddy Bridgewater, trading for Sam Bradford and signing Case Keenum over coach Mike Zimmer’s first four drama-filled seasons, the Vikings let all three of them leave as free agents and signed Cousins instead.
“The thing I love about this guy is his passion for the game, his intensity that he has,” Zimmer said. “He’s come in here and taken charge as a leader.”
Here are some other key developments from the game:
ROSEN’S THORNS
Coming off his first career NFL win against the San Francisco 49ers, Rosen faced a much stiffer test on the road against a Vikings defense that was in sync at all three levels after several displays of uncharacteristic vulnerability over the last few games. Rosen threw one interception while completing 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards, and the Cardinals were 0 for 10 on third down conversions. They were also stopped twice on fourth down tries.
“The opportunities are there,” said Rosen, who took over for Bradford last month. “We find ways to miss them.”
The Cardinals had 269 total yards, which happens to be their season high.
“Am I concerned? Majorly,” coach Steve Wilks said.
DOUBLE DIP
Cousins and the Vikings recovered from that sack-fumble-touchdown trifecta in time for a 48-yard field goal by Dan Bailey on the last play from scrimmage of the first half that gave them a 13-10 lead. Then they took the second-half kickoff and went on the 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included four catches for 47 yards by Thielen. The Vikings have actually been focusing on the importance of scoring on the last possession of the first half and the first one of the second half since Zimmer brought it up in a team meeting during organized practices in May.
“He calls it a ‘double dip,'” Cousins said.
KEEPING UP WITH JONES
In three career games against the Vikings, Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones now has 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, 4½ sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and a touchdown return of a blocked field goal.
Jones chopped the ball out during a second quarter sack of Cousins, and Budda Baker scooped it up for a 38-yard touchdown return . The Cardinals also sacked Cousins four times, hit him seven times and deflected seven passes, but those became background highlights on an afternoon when the Vikings revived a dormant rushing attack with 195 yards on 32 attempts.
“Me being one of the captains and one of the leaders of this team, it’s my job to stay on top of the guys and get this thing turned around,” Jones said.
ANOTHER LOSS FOR FITZGERALD
The Cardinals have lost 10 straight games at Minnesota, with the last win coming in 1977 when the franchise was in St. Louis. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been a part of six of those , and the 15-year veteran’s latest visit to his hometown might have been his last as a player.
“You hope you can change quickly, but all you can do is just keep working at it,” Fitzgerald said.
Cowboys put focus on road woes after routing Jags at home
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott had a quiet 100-yard game by his standards in the Dallas Cowboys' rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Up next before Dallas’ open week: a trip to NFC East-leading Washington (3-2), a half-game ahead of the Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, tied at 3-3.
“Obviously it’s something we can do, but we need to do it,” Elliott, emphasizing “need,” said Sunday after rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown. “If we keep not winning on the road, we’re not going to make the playoffs.”
Dallas has three touchdowns on the road — one in each game. The Cowboys are averaging nearly 100 yards per game more at home than on the road, and the numbers are particularly stark in the first half.
At home, the Cowboys have a 210-125 edge in yardage before halftime compared to a 221-103 deficit at the break on the road. It’s not exactly the formula for taking a crowd out of the game.
“We’ve been a good road team in the past,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We have a young team. We have to understand how to handle the conditions on the road.”
After some pregame pumping up for Dallas from UFC star Conor McGregor , Cole Beasley had his first two touchdown catches of the season against the Jaguars.
Dak Prescott threw for 151 of his 183 yards before halftime and had 82 yards rushing, the second-best total for a quarterback in franchise history behind Roger Staubach’s 90 yards in 1971.
Prescott had two other career numbers: his longest run, a 28-yarder after escaping a sack, and his longest scoring run — from 17 yards after a fake to Elliott for Dallas’ first TD.
The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year didn’t have to throw in the second half, so the team’s 30th-ranked passing game coming in couldn’t really be judged by another sub-200-yard game.
“I was talking to Dak the other day and we talked about how this game could set us up for the rest of the season,” said receiver Allen Hurns, who didn’t have a catch despite five targets. “We’ve still got to focus on trying to win on the road.”
Things to consider after the Jaguars (3-3) had season lows in total offense (204 yards) and yards rushing (65) while running just 47 plays to 72 for the Cowboys:
HOBBLED RUN GAME
Leonard Fournette’s availability with a balky hamstring will remain one of the big topics for Jacksonville, which is on its third left tackle in Josh Walker while All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell has been a disappointment as a big-money free agent.
The Jaguars want to run — they’re 0-3 when they don’t get to 20 carries. Four-time All-Pro Jamaal Charles, unsigned before joining the Jaguars this past week, got a taste with five carries for 5 yards and a 5-yard catch. His role going forward will be something to watch. Starter T.J. Yeldon had 41 yards on just eight carries.
“We’re pretty banged up, but we’ve got guys that can play at any position,” said quarterback Blake Bortles, who was 15 of 26 for 149 yards after establishing career highs in yards passing the previous two weeks. “We expect a lot out of everybody out there.”
DALLAS D-LINE
The defensive front of the Cowboys is getting close to full strength, and could need the help with top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence trying to play through a shoulder injury.
Defensive tackle David Irving made his season debut after serving a four-game suspension and missing his first possible game for personal reasons. He had an early pressure on Bortles.
End Randy Gregory had his first sack since returning from substance-abuse suspensions that sidelined him for 30 of 32 games over two seasons. Gregory had a team-high three QB hits. Tackle Maliek Collins returned after missing three games with a knee injury and had his second sack of the season.
“With that particular lineup, it’s an unbelievable rush group,” owner Jerry Jones said.
EARLY GOOSE EGGS
Jacksonville is in a three-way tie for first in the AFC South with one of those teams, Houston, visiting Sunday. A good place for the Jaguars to start would be to start faster. They were outscored a combined 44-0 in the first half of losses to Kansas City and Dallas. The Cowboys scored on all four first-half possessions against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. “I’m going to figure it out, but it’s my job to make sure that our team comes out and they’re ready to play,” coach Doug Marrone said.
Osweiler comes off bench to lead Miami past Bears, 31-28
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — When a field goal gave the Miami Dolphins a seesaw victory over the Chicago Bears, Brock Osweiler was the first player sprinting from the sideline onto the field in jubilation, capping an eventful day for the backup quarterback.
Even his morning commute was intense.
“I got a little emotional driving to the stadium today, just thinking about the opportunity,” Osweiler said.
He excelled making his first start for Miami as a replacement for the injured Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards and three scores, and the Dolphins edged Chicago 31-28 when Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime.
Here are things to know about a marathon that left both teams exhausted but still in first place:
STANDINGS
The Bears (3-2) remained alone atop the NFC North even though their three-game winning streak ended. They play host to New England on Sunday.
The Dolphins (4-2) remained tied for first with New England in the AFC East by snapping a two-game losing streak. They play host to Detroit on Sunday.
FILLING IN
Osweiler went 0-4 as a starter for Denver last year, but he rallied the Dolphins from an 11-point deficit with 16 minutes left in regulation. He finished 28 for 44 with no sacks and overcame two interceptions.
“My whole mentality was make the most of this, do whatever it takes to help your team get a win and have fun with it,” he said.
Coach Adam Gase said he didn’t know whether Tannehill’s injury was long-term. Tannehill has been nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder for several weeks, and it gradually became more of a problem in practice last week.
“It kind of got progressively worse as far as his ability to throw the ball the way he wanted to,” Gase said.
After Tannehill worked out before the game, it was decided he should be inactive.
NOT THE GOAT
As Osweiler and other teammates began to celebrate the victory, running back Kenyan Drake sank to both knees , his head bowed in gratitude and relief.
Drake lost a fumble when the Dolphins were on the verge of winning in overtime. As the Bears then moved into position to try a field goal, Drake received a pep talk from Osweiler.
“I just said, ‘Listen, they’re going to miss this field goal, and I need you to bring the swagger and confidence you’ve been playing with all day,'” Osweiler said. “And he looked at me in the eye and he said, ‘OK.'”
The Bears’ Cody Parkey did indeed miss a 53-yard attempt. Drake then made a 15-yard reception to help set up Sanders’ game-winner.
MISSED CHANCES
In a game with 1,008 yards of total offense, the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1, and Mitchell Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.
In addition, a disputed offensive pass interference penalty on tight end Trey Burton took a Bears touchdown off the board. Trubisky’s only interception of the game came on the next play.
Trubisky, coming off the best game of his career two weeks ago, threw for 316 yards and three second-half scores.
“It was definitely a crazy game, a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “That kind of roller-coaster game, it can go either way at the end, and today it didn’t go in our favor. But it is fun to be a part of those.”
INJURY REPORT
Dolphins: DE Jonathan Woodard (concussion) left the game in the second quarter. But Gase said several injured players are close to returning, including DE Cameron Wake (knee).
Bears: CB Prince Amukamara (left hamstring) was hurt in the second half.
___
Watson hit 19 times as Texans beat Bills 20-13
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans got their third straight win on Sunday.
But it came with a price as the already-banged up quarterback took 19 more hits in the 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Houston coach Bill O’Brien was asked about the performance of the offensive line and what the group can do to improve.
“I don’t know, I really don’t,” he said. “I think we’ve got to go back and figure it out … it starts with me. So, we just have to keep grinding to figure it out, figure out how to get better.”
Watson brushed off questions about his health, saying he didn’t “want to make any excuses,” but his teammates acknowledged the injury and said it made them want to do more to help him.
“When you’ve got a guy that sacrifices everything when he’s hurt, everybody around him better do the same thing, especially if it’s your quarterback,” defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said. “I think everybody put that on their shoulders this week and just tried to give it all up for him.”
Watson was 15 of 25 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. He’s been sacked 25 times this season and taken 66 other hits behind a line that was supposed to be improved this year.
O’Brien was certainly happy with the win, but knows his team must improve on offense if it hopes to compete with Jacksonville next week.
“We’re not going to be able to be where we want to be unless we figure this thing out on offense,” he said. “And figure out what we have to be to be able to run the ball, throw the ball consistently.”
Some things to know about Houston’s win over Buffalo.
ALLEN’S HEALTH
Buffalo rookie quarterback Josh Allen’s status for next week is uncertain after he left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury. Coach Sean McDermott said after the loss that the Bills were still evaluating Allen’s injury and he didn’t have any more details on it. Allen did not speak to the media.
Allen was injured when Houston’s Whitney Mercilus hit his right elbow with his helmet after Allen’s pass.
Allen threw for 84 yards and ran for 20 before being replaced by Nathan Peterman. Peterman threw for 61 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, including one that was returned 28 yards by Johnathan Joseph for a touchdown that put the Texans on top with 1:23 remaining.
Kareem Jackson intercepted him after that to seal Houston’s win.
HAIRY TACKLE
Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney dragged running back Chris Ivory down by one of his long dreadlocks for a 3-yard loss early in the fourth quarter. The cringe-worthy play made Ivory’s head snap back as Clowney clutched his hair for the tackle.
“I was supposed to set that edge, but I took it inside,” Clowney said. “And if I go inside coach said: ‘You better make that tackle.’ So, I was trying to do whatever it takes to make that tackle. I tried to reach out and grab for his jersey and I pulled him by the hair.”
Clowney said Ivory approached him after the play to ask him about it.
“He said: ‘Come on man, why did you pull my hair?’ and I said: ‘Come on man, why you trying to run from me,'” Clowney said.
Clowney, who also has long dreadlocks, knows that being tackled like that had to hurt badly.
“I’ve been pulled by my hair a few times,” he said. “They made it part of the uniform and if I can reach for him again I would.”
THE “OLD GUYS
Joseph is 34 and Jackson is 30, leading the young players on Houston’s defense to joke that the “old men” were the stars of Sunday’s game.
“I’m cool with that,” Jackson said. “They can call us old all they want as long as we’re going out there and flying around.”
The two players are ranked first and second in career interceptions in franchise history.
Joseph took the lead with his 15th interception with the Texans on his touchdown return on Sunday, but Jackson regained the franchise lead when he grabbed his 16th one less than a minute after that.
Leary, 29, did not allow any sacks in the first five games for the Broncos (2-4). He allowed two sacks in 2017.
A product of Memphis, Leary was unselected in the 2012 NFL Draft and signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played his first five seasons. He signed a four-year, $36 million contract as a free agent in 2017.
If, as anticipated, Leary misses significant time, rookie Sam Jones could be called up from the practice squad. Max Garcia, who had been sharing time at right guard Sunday, moved to left guard after Leary got hurt.
–Field Level Media
The win was the 200th in the regular season for Brady as a starting quarterback. Sony Michel added 106 rushing yards for New England.
Mahomes countered with 352 yards passing, going 23 of 36 with four touchdowns and two interceptions for the Chiefs (5-1).
Rams 32, Broncos 20
Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and a career-best 208 yards on 28 carries as Los Angeles remained undefeated, holding on for a victory at Denver. The Rams improved to 6-0, their best start since the 2001 St. Louis Rams won their first six games on their way to a berth in Super Bowl XXXVI.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 14 of 28 passes for 201 yards but did not have a TD pass, posting modest numbers during one of the coldest October games in Broncos’ history. With temperatures at 23 degrees at kickoff, it was the coldest October game at Denver since 1969.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was 25 of 41 for 322 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Denver dropped its fourth consecutive game after opening the season 2-0. Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Ravens 21, Titans 0
Baltimore set a franchise record with 11 sacks, one sack shy of the NFL record, and Alex Collins scored two touchdowns as Baltimore shut out Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn.
The Ravens (4-2) outgained the Titans 361-106. Tennessee (3-3) converted just one of 10 third downs, and all nine of its possessions ended in punts.
Joe Flacco completed 25 of 37 passes for 238 yards, one interception and a touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree, who had six catches for 93 yards. Collins finished with 54 yards on 19 carries.
Steelers 28, Bengals 21
Ben Roethlisberger threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds remaining for the game-winning score to lift Pittsburgh to victory in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati (4-2), which has now lost to Pittsburgh seven straight times, including playoff matchups, took a 21-20 lead with 1:18 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon, but the Bengals left too much time for the Steelers (3-2-1).
Roethlisberger was 32-of-46 passing for 369 yards to lead Pittsburgh, while Andy Dalton was 26-of-42 for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals.
Cowboys 40, Jaguars 7
Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as host Dallas Cowboys embarrassed Jacksonville in Arlington, Texas.
Prescott completed 17 of 27 passes for 183 yards while rushing for a career-high 82 yards on 11 carries. Running back Ezekiel Elliott pounded out 106 yards and a score on 24 carries, while wide receiver Cole Beasley torched the heralded Jacksonville secondary for nine catches, 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Kicker Brett Maher added four field goals, including a career-high 55-yarder in the fourth quarter, for Dallas (3-3). The Cowboys sit a half-game behind first-place Washington (3-2) in the NFC East.
Vikings 27, Cardinals 17
Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins had passing and rushing touchdowns as Minnesota downed Arizona in Minneapolis.
Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yards. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a score for the Vikings (3-2-1).
Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and was picked off once. David Johnson gained 55 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, Christian Kirk caught six passes for 77 yards and safety Budda Baker scored on a 36-yard fumble return for Arizona (1-5).
Redskins 23, Panthers 17
Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and host Washington made a final defensive stand to defeat mistake-prone Carolina at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
The Panthers (3-2), who never led and were attempting to match the franchise’s biggest comeback by digging out of a 17-point hole, reached the Washington 16-yard line in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs with three straight incompletions.
Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 163 yards for the Redskins (3-2), who were fresh off the losing end of a throttling Monday night in New Orleans. panthers quarterback Cam Newton was 27-for-40 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Falcons 34, Buccaneers 29
Host Atlanta overcame four touchdown passes by Jameis Winston in his first start of the season and held on to defeat Tampa Bay, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Matt Bryant kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Falcons (2-4) with 70 seconds left while hurting his leg, and a desperation lateral by the Bucs (2-3) went out of bounds inside the 10-yard line as time expired at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Matt Ryan threw three touchdowns passes, including a 6-yarder to Tevin Coleman with 6:28 left, but Winston teamed with Peyton Barber on a 5-yard score with 3:47 remaining. Winston, suspended for the first three games and the backup in Week 4, completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards. He was intercepted twice.
Chargers 38, Browns 14
Quarterback Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns and Melvin Gordon ran for three scores as Los Angeles shut down host Cleveland.
The Chargers’ offense confused the Browns with reverses, misdirection and pinpoint passing, handing Cleveland (2-3-1) its first loss at home this season.
The Chargers’ defense harassed rookie Baker Mayfield and shut down the NFL’s second-leading rushing attack. Los Angeles (4-2) compiled 449 total yards, including 246 on the ground.
Seahawks 27, Raiders 3
Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and the Seattle defense forced two fumbles by Oakland quarterback Derek Carr in the victory in London.
With 84,922 in attendance, the largest crowd in the history of NFL football at Wembley Stadium, Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard score in the first quarter, David Moore from 19 yards out in the second and Tyler Lockett for 10 yards in the fourth, sending Seattle (3-3) to its third win in its last four games.
Under constant pressure from a Seahawks defense that recorded six sacks, Carr threw for just 142 yards, and Marshawn Lynch was limited to 45 yards on the ground against his old team, as Oakland (1-5) lost its fifth straight.
Texans 20, Bills 13
Johnathan Joseph returned a late interception for a touchdown as host Houston topped Buffalo.
Joseph picked off a pass by Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman, who replaced injured starter Josh Allen (elbow) late in the third quarter. The pass was intended for Kelvin Benjamin, and Joseph scooted 28 yards into the end zone to seal the win for the Texans (3-3).
Houston had blown a 10-point lead and needed Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 27-yard field goal to pull even 14 seconds earlier at the 1:34 mark of the fourth quarter. Peterman tossed a pair of interceptions after his 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones gave the Bills (2-4) a 13-10 lead with 13:00 left.
Jets 42, Colts 34
Sam Darnold became the first New York rookie quarterback since Joe Namath to throw multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games, and kicker Jason Myers booted a team-record seven field goals in a 42-34 win over visiting Indianapolis.
The Jets (3-3) have won the first two of three consecutive games at MetLife Stadium. The Colts (1-5) have lost four straight.
Darnold was 24-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His scores — a 7-yard pass to Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter and a 32-yarder to Chris Herndon in the third quarter — opened and closed a run of 20 straight unanswered points by the Jets, who led by at least six points the rest of the way.
Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT)
Rookie Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime as host Miami defeated Chicago.
Miami (4-2), playing without injured starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, snapped a two-game losing streak. Chicago (3-2) blew leads of eight and seven points in the fourth quarter and had its three-game win streak broken.
The Bears, who have not allowed a rushing touchdown all season, appeared set to lose the game and that distinction until Kenyan Drake was stripped of the ball at the goal line by Akiem Hicks in overtime. Eddie Goldman recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
–Field Level Media
The win was the 200th in the regular season for Brady as a starting quarterback. His 39-yard strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski gave New England (4-2) a goal-to-go situation in the final seconds.
Sony Michel added 106 yards rushing for the Patriots.
Mahomes countered with 352 yards passing, going 23 of 36 with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Chiefs (5-1) rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to go up 33-30 with 8:38 remaining. Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 1-yard touchdown after rookie Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 97 yards.
Brady came right back to engineer 75-yard touchdown drive he capped with a 4-yard keeper at the 5:25 mark, putting the Patriots ahead 37-33.
New England added a 50-yard field goal with 3:15 left by Gostkowski, but Kansas City answered in one play, a 75-yard bomb from Mahomes to Hill to tie it at 40-40.
New England scored on its last four possessions of the first half to establish a 24-9 lead at the break.
After starting 1-for-4 on a series that stalled, Brady connected on 10 of 11 passes the remainder of the half. He threw for 113 yards before the break, including a 17-yard touchdown to Julian Edelman.
Mahomes, looking a bit rattled as a 23-year-old in his seventh NFL game, misfired on three balls that could have resulted in first-half touchdowns and also threw two interceptions.
The second came with four seconds left. Mahomes drove the Chiefs to the New England 15 but threw into coverage, and the Patriots’ Duron Harman snagged a pick in the end zone.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower also set up the Patriots at the Kansas City 4 with a first-quarter interception.
–Field Level Media
23 —
22 — Jim Bakken, St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Sept. 24, 1967 (7 FGs, 1 PAT; won 28-14)
It was the first loss of the season for the Chiefs (5-1).
New England (4-2) led 24-9 at intermission, but Patrick Mahomes directed an impressive rally by Kansas City in the second half. He finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in his first loss as a starting quarterback, with three of his four TD passes going to Tyreek Hill.
Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first half, but was unflappable down the stretch. He found Hill for a 75-yard touchdown pass that tied it with just over three minutes remaining.
STEELERS 28, BENGALS 21
CINCINNATI (AP) — James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the eve of Le’Veon Bell’s possible return, and Antonio Brown turned a short pass into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left as Pittsburgh pulled off another improbable comeback in Cincinnati.
The Steelers (3-2-1) have won eight in a row against their AFC North rival, three times rallying in the final minute at Paul Brown Stadium to keep it going. After Joe Mixon’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left got the Bengals (4-2) thinking this might finally be the time they end the streak, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers stunned them again.
Brown caught a short pass and outran the secondary for the winning score, leaving thousands of Steelers fans twirling their towels in the stands. The Steelers are 16-2 at Paul Brown Stadium during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons as Bengals coach, including a pair of playoff wins.
Same outcome as usual. This one ended with a brief scuffle after Andy Dalton’s final pass fell incomplete, leaving him 3-12 all-time against Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have found their stride behind Conner , who became the featured back when Bell decided to hold out. He has run for more than 100 yards in each of the last two games, and his two 1-yard touchdown runs Sunday put him in the company of a pair of Steelers Hall of Famers.
Conner has seven rushing touchdowns in six games, joining Franco Harris (1976) and Jerome Bettis (2004) as the only Steelers with that accomplishment.
RAVENS 21, TITANS 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Ravens piled up a franchise-record 11 sacks in the rain. Za’Darious Smith had three sacks and Patrick Onwuasor had two for the Ravens (4-2), who had six sacks by halftime. They finished a sack off the NFL record for a game, shared by five teams.
Dean Pees and the Titans simply couldn’t stop his old team as the Ravens outgained Tennessee 361-106 and punted only once against a defense led by their former defensive coordinator. Pees came out of a short retirement to join first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.
Joe Flacco threw for 238 yards and a touchdown for Baltimore. Alex Collins scored on TD runs of 13 and 2 yards.
The Titans (3-3) lost their second straight and were shut out at home for the first time since moving into Nissan Stadium in 1999. Tennessee has not scored a touchdown in eight straight quarters. The Ravens couldn’t have looked much better handing Tennessee its first shutout since Nov. 28, 2010.
Marcus Mariota tried playing both with and without the partial glove covering his ring and pinkie fingers on his throwing hand. It didn’t’ help as Mariota was sacked the most in his four-year NFL career and most allowed by the Titans since giving up seven in a loss at Houston on Nov. 1, 2015. Coach Ken Whisenhunt was fired two days later.
RAMS 23, BRONCOS 20
DENVER (AP) — Todd Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and the Rams celebrated Wade Phillips’ homecoming.
The Rams, who had surrendered 31 points in back-to-back games, improved to 6-0 in sending the Broncos (2-4) to their fourth straight loss.
The Broncos pulled to 23-20 on Case Keenum’s 1-yard dart to Demaryius Thomas with 1:22 remaining, capping a 77-yard drive that included three defensive penalties. Rams receiver Robert Woods, however, knocked Brandon McManus’ onside kick out of bounds, and the Rams ran out the clock with Jared Goff (14 of 28 for 201 yards) twice taking a knee.
Phillips was the Broncos’ beloved bandmaster when they were celebrating their Super Bowl 50 triumph, but his contract wasn’t renewed after the 2016 season and he joined Sean McVay in sunny Southern California.
After an overnight snowstorm, the game-time temperature of 25 degrees marked the second-coldest in Denver prior to November in franchise history. The cold did nothing to slow down Gurley, who scored his 10th and 11th touchdowns of the season.
COWBOYS 40, JAGUARS 7
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Cole Beasley to spark the previously punchless Dallas passing game and rushed for a career-high 82 yards.
Perhaps pumped up by some pregame mingling with UFC fighter Conor McGregor, the Cowboys rolled to a 24-0 halftime lead. Beasley got his first two touchdowns of the season for the NFL’s 30th-ranked passing offense that was facing the league’s No. 1 pass defense.
Prescott had 151 of his 183 yards passing in the first half because Dallas didn’t need to throw while coasting during a second-half blowout that dropped Jacksonville to 3-3.
The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had already set his personal best in rushing for a game when he spun out of a sack for the longest run of his career, a 28-yarder. He scored Dallas’ first touchdown on a 17-yard run.
The Cowboys (3-3) won their first three games of the season at 9-year-old AT&T Stadium for the first time. Most of their offensive struggles have been in the three road losses.
Blake Bortles, who established a career high in yards passing in consecutive weeks and had a chance to become the fifth NFL quarterback with three straight games of at least 375 yards, was 15 of 26 for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
DOLPHINS 31, BEARS 28, OT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard try for the Chicago Bears, who blew an 11-point lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation.
Miami’s Brock Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns subbing for Ryan Tannehill, who sat out because of an injured throwing shoulder. Albert Wilson turned two short passes into long touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 155 yards on six receptions.
The Dolphins took the kickoff to start overtime, marched 74 yards and were on the verge of victory when Kenyan Drake fumbled just before crossing the goal line. Eddie Goldman recovered for the Bears, who then drove to the Miami 35.
But former Dolphin Parkey was wide right on his attempt with 2 minutes left.
Miami (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and ended a three-game winning streak for Chicago (3-2).
The Bears’ offense came alive after they trailed 7-0 at halftime. Miami then rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the final 16 minutes of regulation to tie the game twice and force overtime.
Mitchell Trubisky threw for 316 yards and three second-half touchdowns, but the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1, and Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.
FALCONS 34, BUCCANEERS 29
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak, holding off Tampa Bay in Jameis Winston’s return as Buccaneers starting quarterback.
The Falcons (2-4) scored on their first three possessions and held off a wild comeback by Tampa Bay (2-3), avoiding their first 1-5 start since 2007.
Winston and the Bucs almost pulled off a miracle on the final play of the game after driving to the Atlanta 21. With no timeouts, the quarterback took the snap and tried to surprise the Falcons by taking off up the middle of the field. When he was about to be tackled at the 10, he pitched toward receiver Adam Humphries, who couldn’t hang on.
The ball skipped to Mike Evans, who blindly flung it in the direction of DeSean Jackson at the 5. Jackson might’ve had a chance to dive for the end zone, but he couldn’t come up with another bouncing ball. It hopped out of bounds to end the game.
Jackson ripped off his helmet, kicked the pylon in disgust and headed straight for the locker room.
Winston threw for 395 yards and four TDs but also had a pair of interceptions.
Ryan’s three TD passes gave him 274 in his career, passing Joe Montana for 16th on the career list.
JETS 42, COLTS 34
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record seven field goals, Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes, and the Jets held on to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.
Morris Claiborne returned the first of three interceptions thrown by Andrew Luck for a touchdown as the Jets (3-3) moved to .500 by taking advantage of mistakes by the short-handed Colts (1-5), who lost their fourth straight.
With Joe Namath and the 1968 Super Bowl-winning team celebrating its 50th anniversary, Darnold was 24 of 30 for 280 yards, with TD throws to Terrelle Pryor and Chris Herndon and an interception to give New York its first back-to-back victories since taking three in a row in Weeks 3-5 last season.
Myers hit field goals from 30, 48, 32, 37, 45, 37 and 45 yards to break the Jets record previously held by Jim Turner (1968) — the kicker for the Super Bowl champions — and Bobby Howfield (1972).
Luck was 23 of 43 for 301 yards with touchdowns to Marcus Johnson, Eric Ebron, Erik Swoope and Chester Rogers, the last coming with 1:51 left to make the score close. Neal Sterling recovered the Colts’ onside kick to seal the win for the Jets.
TEXANS 19, BILLS 14
HOUSTON (AP) — Johnathan Joseph’s 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 remaining lifted the Texans.
Houston trailed by three when Phillip Gaines was called pass interference on Will Fuller in the end zone with 2 minutes remaining, moving the Texans 41 yards to the 1-yard line. But the Texans (3-3) lost 7 yards on three plays, capped by an incomplete pass intended for Ryan Griffin that Matt Milano knocked down to force Houston to kick.
A 27-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn tied it with 1:34 remaining.
Two plays later, Joseph stepped in front of a pass from backup Nathan Peterman intended for Kelvin Benjamin and dashed untouched into the end zone to put the Texans on top and help them avoid their third straight overtime game.
Kareem Jackson intercepted Peterman with 35 seconds left to secure the victory, dropping Buffalo to 2-4.
Joseph’s late-game heroics helped Houston to its third straight win on a day that quarterback Deshaun Watson committed three turnovers.
VIKINGS 27, CARDINALS 17
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Latavius Murray helped the Minnesota Vikings revive their running attack with 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, wearing down the Cardinals.
Even Kirk Cousins joined the fun for the Vikings (3-2-1) with an option-style run across the goal line in the third quarter, before throwing to Adam Thielen for a score on the following possession.
Thielen had 11 receptions for 123 yards, his sixth straight 100-yard game to become the first player in the NFL since 1961 to start a season with a streak that long. Thielen’s 58 catches are the most in league history through six games.
Budda Baker returned a fumble off a sack by Chandler Jones for a 36-yard touchdown and Tre Boston had a diving interception later in the second quarter, and the Cardinals (1-5) constantly pressured Cousins with four sacks, seven hits and seven deflected passes.
Cousins managed to complete 24 of 34 attempts for 233 yards, thanks mostly to Thielen and his exceptional ability to get open anywhere on the field and turn off-target throws into clutch catches.
SEAHAWKS 27, RAIDERS 3
LONDON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter.
Chris Carson rushed for 59 yards and rookie Rashaad Penny gained an additional 43 for the Seahawks (3-3), who played to a vociferously supportive crowd — a London-record 84,922 were in attendance — despite the Raiders (1-5) being the designated home team.
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left with an apparent left arm injury with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter after the last of his six sacks and did not have the chance to return before the Seahawks ran out the clock.
Carr went 23 for 31 for 142 yards. He was hit by Jarran Reed on third down and immediately grabbed his upper left arm as he sat up before being helped to the sideline for evaluation.
Wilson, who completed 17 of 23 attempts for 222 yards with an interception, connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter; a 19-yard touchdown pass to David Moore in the second; and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the fourth.
After picking up a low snap, Wilson faked a throw and stepped forward, then made a throw to Moore over Daryl Worley. Moore punctuated his touchdown, his third in the Seahawks’ past two games, by accidentally crashing into and tumbling over the temporary video advertising boards set up around the field.
Sebastian Janikowski, who joined the Seahawks in the offseason after 17 seasons with the Raiders, made two field goals.
REDSKINS 23, PANTHERS 17
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Norman bounced back from his prime-time benching by intercepting former teammate Cam Newton and forcing a fumble.
Norman ended his 19-game interception drought by catching a jump ball thrown by Newton on a third-and-long play early in the second quarter, his first pick since Dec. 24, 2016. Norman also popped the ball out of Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore’s hands in a showcase performance against the team that abruptly cut ties with him after his All-Pro 2015 season.
Newton threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 40 passing and rushed for 43 yards in a turnover-marred loss. He engineered a late drive that got the Panthers to the Washington 16-yard line, but threw incomplete on second, third and fourth downs to seal the loss.
Carolina (3-2) was long before that doomed by turnovers, including Moore’s on a punt return that set up Smith’s 22-yard TD pass to Davis.
In his second game with the Panthers, safety Eric Reid continued his tradition of kneeling during the national anthem. Reid took a knee just at the corner of the American flag on the field by the Carolina sideline, the only Panthers player to do so.
Reid last week became the first Carolina player to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
CHARGERS 38, BROWNS 14
CLEVELAND (AP) — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams — the veteran quarterback threw a block — and Melvin Gordon had three TD runs as the Chargers banged around rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
The 36-year-old Rivers continued one of the best starts of his 15-year career, leading the Chargers (4-2) to their third straight win. Rivers finished 11 of 20 for 207 yards and had only one mistake, an interception midway through the fourth quarter.
San Diego did most of its damage on the ground, with Gordon running for 132 yards and scoring on runs of 4, 10 and 11 yards.
Rivers and Williams connected on scoring plays of 45 and 29 yards in the first half, and Gordon’s 11-yard run put the Chargers up 35-6.
Mayfield’s third start as a pro was a rough one. The No. 1 overall pick was sacked five times, tweaked his ankle when he slid on a sideline marker and threw two interceptions.
The Browns (2-3-1) were blown out after playing five tight games — three going to overtime — and showed there’s still a long road ahead.
It was the first loss of the season for the Chiefs (5-1).
New England (4-2) led 24-9 at intermission, but Patrick Mahomes directed an impressive rally by Kansas City in the second half. He finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in his first loss as a starting quarterback, with three of his four TD passes going to Tyreek Hill.
Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first half, but was unflappable down the stretch. He found Hill for a 75-yard touchdown pass that tied the game with just over three minutes remaining.
___
___
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.