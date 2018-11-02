NFL honoring military service with November campaign
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL began its “Salute to Service ” campaign to honor the nation’s military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
The league will increase its offering to $25 for every use of the hashtag on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The NFL donated $1.7 million in a similar campaign last year and is committed up to $5 million this time.
“This month we reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and increase our focus to ensure more service members, veterans and their families find the assistance they need, when they need it,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility.
Beginning Sunday and through November, teams will designate one home game to honor military members and their families. Players will wear helmet decals of military branches.
Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $26 million. The project now includes the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff suffered a brain injury while reporting on the Iraq War.
Other core military nonprofit partners are the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors , the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. The league also partners with the financial services company USAA.
Team owners, general managers, players and former players — including Roger Staubach and Randy Gradishar — make up the list of 32 nominees for the Salute to Service Award.
Paul Allen, the late owner of the Seahawks, and Chargers owner Alex Spanos also are nominated. General managers include the 49ers’ John Lynch, the Eagles’ Howie Roseman and the Jets’ Mike Maccagnan.
Also nominated are four coaches: Panthers coach Ron Rivera; Bengals defensive line coach Jacob Burney; Saints quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi; and Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton.
NFL clubs make nominations, with finalists announced in January. The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time program Feb. 2 at which The Associated Press announces its awards for the 2018 season.
NFL Salute to Service: http://www.nfl.com/Salute
AP panel rates LA Rams’ offensive line as best in NFL
Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold have helped make the Los Angeles Rams an overwhelming pick as the team with the NFL's best offensive line in voting by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press.
The Rams got eight first-place votes and finished with a total of 92 of a possible 100 points in balloting released Friday.
The New Orleans Saints finished second with 76 points, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers with 73. Then there was a big drop-off, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs tied for fourth with 47.
The Steelers and Eagles each received one of the remaining first-place votes.
FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 9 in football
A look at some key fantasy football questions going into Week 9:
WHICH UNDER THE RADAR PLAYERS HAVE THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME THIS WEEK?
You've got options at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick starts for Tampa Bay against the Panthers, who have given up two TDs to QBs in six straight games.
You’ve got options at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick starts for Tampa Bay against the Panthers, who have given up two TDs to QBs in six straight games. Fitzpatrick threw 11 TDs in his first three starts of the season and another two last week when he replaced Jameis Winston. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 363 yards and two TDs earlier this year against the Steelers and gets them again this week. Pittsburgh has improved but has allowed the fifth most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
At running back, Houston’s Lamar Miller has improved with 233 yards rushing and two TDs the past two weeks. He faces the Broncos on Sunday, who have allowed the second second most rushing yards and third most rushing TDs to RBs.
Danny Amendola has averaged eight targets and scored at least 10 points in point-per-reception leagues in each of the three games started by Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler. The Dolphins face the Jets this week, who have given up the sixth most fantasy points per game to wideouts and five touchdowns to slot receivers.
Jets tight end Chris Herndon has seven catches the past three weeks — but three touchdowns.
WHICH PLAYERS HAVE UPSIDE BASED ON THE REST OF THE SEASON?
Cleveland’s Nick Chubb has a great schedule ahead if new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchen takes advantage of Chubb’s skills. Four of seven games left are against teams that are top five in fantasy points allowed to running backs, making him a ripe trade target.
Dak Prescott got a big upgrade at WR when the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper. He also has a QB friendly schedule for a good part of the rest of the fantasy football season. Prescott faces the Falcons (second in FPPG to QBs) in Week 11 and the Saints (third in FPPG to QBs) in Week 13. Then in the fantasy playoffs he gets the Colts and Buccaneers. Prescott is a good trade acquisition in two-quarterback leagues and potential streamer in one-QB formats.
WHO HAS THE MOST LONG-TERM UPSIDE AFTER THE FLURRY OF NFL TRADES?
The Broncos trading away Demaryius Thomas opens up all kinds of opportunities for rookie WR Courtland Sutton. He already led the Broncos in end zone targets, and Sutton will see an overall uptick in targets going forward. He has a favorable matchup Sunday against a Texans pass defense that has been depleted by injuries. He won’t come cheap, but his long-term potential upside makes him a player to target in trades in keeper or dynasty leagues.
HOW ABOUT THOMAS?
DeAndre Hopkins is unquestionably the No. 1 receiver for the Texans. But Will Fuller, whom Thomas is replacing, was averaging a little over six targets per game. Look for Thomas to be targeted similarly with an improved chance of scoring.
HOW DOES GOLDEN TATE FARE AFTER BEING TRADED TO PHILADELPHIA?
Tight End Zach Ertz is QB Carson Wentz’s favorite target. Look for Tate’s per-game target average to take a slight hit. He’ll still play most of his snaps from the slot, which means he’ll continue to be a busy receiver. Tate already had a bye with the Lions and gets another this week because of the trade.
NFL begins ‘Salute to Service’ with pledge up to $5 million
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL kicked off its "Salute to Service " campaign to honor the nation's military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
Beginning Sunday and continuing throughout November, teams will designate one home game to honor servicemen and women from all branches and their families. Players will also wear helmet decals honoring military branches.
Since 2011, Salute to Service, has raised more than $26 million for military and veteran nonprofit organizations, which now includes the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Other core military nonprofit partners are the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. The league also partners with the financial services company USAA.
TAPS supports surviving family members of those who died in service.
The Pat Tillman Foundation , honoring the former NFL star who died while fighting the war in Afghanistan, provides academic scholarships to service members, veterans and military spouses pursuing careers in medicine, business, law, science, education and the arts.
The league has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project to expand combat stress recovery programs and has served more than 150,000 wounded veterans, family members and caregivers.
The NFL this year expanded its support of the military community with a $2 million grant to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which awarded grants this fall to 22 organizations that support post 9/11 veterans and their families through programs that focus on education and employment, quality of life and rehabilitation and recovery.
Woodruff was inspired to help veterans after he suffered a brain injury while reporting on the Iraq War.
“As our nation’s veterans return home, the Bob Woodruff Foundation helps ensure that they have the tools and resources to thrive in the next chapter of their lives,” said Ann Marie Dougherty, the foundation’s executive director.
The NFL has partnered with United Service Organization for more than 50 years and this year is committing $5 million to aid new projects that will reach service members and their families at more than 200 USO locations across the globe. NFL players and coaches have traveled on USO tours to 25 countries over the last 12 years to meet with nearly 100,000 service members.
Also, the league provides its Game Pass free to service members at USO centers in nine countries.
“The NFL is a game changer for so many of our military and families who are away from their comforts of home,” said Lisa Anastasi, USO chief developing and marketing officer. “What may seem like another Sunday football game to most of us, can mean so much more to those fighting on the front lines.”
Among its many initiatives, USAA hosted “NFL Boot Camps” with multiple teams this year where military members competed in drills similar to those used at the NFL Combine and training camps.
Team owners, general managers, players and former players — including Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach and former linebacker great Randy Gradishar of the Denver Broncos — make up the list of 32 nominees for the eighth annual Salute to Service Award presented by the NFL and USAA.
Paul Allen, the late owner of the Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos also are nominated with Staubach, the choice for the Dallas Cowboys and Gradishar.
The general managers include John Lynch of the 49ers, Howie Roseman of the Eagles, and Mike Maccagnan and wife Betty of the Jets.
Also nominated are four coaches: Panthers head coach Ron Rivera; Bengals defensive line coach Jacob Burney; Saints quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi; and Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton.
The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to the military community.
NFL clubs make nominations, and finalists will be announced in January. The recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards program Feb. 2 at which The Associated Press announces its individual awards for the 2018 season.
Mom’s memory steadies Prescott amid ups, downs with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Through every interception, fumble and loss, Dak Prescott's mind is on the next throw, the next scramble, the next game for the Dallas Cowboys.
“When you lose your mom, it’s not that easy,” Prescott said. “That’s something you’ve got to wake up every day, looking yourself in the face and knowing that you’ve got an angel. You’ve got an angel that has expectations for you to do and you’ve got to go out there and do them each and every day.”
And that’s why the expectations of others won’t faze Prescott with the losses almost as frequent as the victories since he led a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that helped him earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2016.
The struggling Dallas offense, more specifically the passing game , appears to be the biggest obstacle for the Cowboys as they try to return to the playoffs after falling short during Prescott’s less-than-stellar encore last year. He figures his football-loving mom would be right there with the rest of the critics, with a caveat.
“She’d let me know how she felt about our struggles and about the mistakes and those type of things,” Prescott said. “Simply on the other hand of having the confidence in me of fixing them and in our team of fixing them and getting back to playing the type of ball we want to play as a team.”
Prescott paused in the middle of the season during the Cowboys’ open week for a cause that will endure for him regardless of which direction his career goes.
His role in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s “Ready. Raise. Rise.” campaign is one of his cancer awareness initiatives from a platform Prescott’s mom envisioned after she was diagnosed.
Whether she could have seen it coming through her son’s sudden stardom as quarterback of one of the world’s most visible pro sports franchises is another question.
“I think she definitely did,” said Prescott, who has been part of a campaign that led to a $250,000 donation to cancer advocacy groups. “And she had plans and she had dreams for me.”
Prescott remembers watching with his mom when Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre played a night after his father died and threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s 41-7 win over Oakland in 2003.
“She said, ‘I want you to play if that ever happens,'” Prescott said.
His mom died on a Sunday — the day after he threw three interceptions in a loss to South Carolina when he knew something was wrong because his mom hadn’t texted or called him back before the game. The funeral was on a Wednesday — three days before a loss to Texas A&M.
“And I said, ‘I’ve got to get back. My mom would be mad that I even missed that practice that I missed yesterday,'” Prescott recalled. “I could say that’s the moment that I started allowing my mom to be my story, doing the things that she told me and she taught me.”
His Mississippi State teammates saw it when Prescott led the Bulldogs to the first No. 1 ranking in school history a year later, before a loss to Nick Saban and Alabama.
His Dallas teammates saw it when he showed up as the forgotten fourth-round pick and third-stringer behind franchise passing leader Tony Romo. After backup Kellen Moore broke an ankle in training camp and Romo injured his back in a preseason game, Prescott got his chance. Romo never got his job back.
“He’s had the same qualities from Day One, as a rookie to now,” receiver Cole Beasley said. “Hasn’t changed at all. I don’t know if he had many bad games in 2016. But I know he has always been the same guy whether good or bad since I’ve known him.”
Those qualities have been tested, with a 14-13 record since his remarkable 11-1 start and more interceptions, fumbles and sacks. While owner and general manager Jerry Jones keeps using stronger language to suggest he’s settled on his quarterback of the future, doubters are numerous outside Cowboys headquarters.
“When you have a guy that’s a winner, boy, hard to pass up on guys that are winners,” said Florida coach Dan Mullen, who was Prescott’s coach at Mississippi State. “There’s all kinds of different quarterbacks. A winner’s a winner. That’s the first thing I look for in quarterbacks.”
Ask Prescott how he thinks he needs to improve, and he’ll say in everything. A Cowboys fan as a kid growing up near the Texas state line in Louisiana, Prescott longs to end a Super Bowl drought that’s approaching 25 years.
But there’s a small part of Prescott that would concede he’s already a winner, looking back over five years since his mom died, and 25 months since he was the opening day quarterback with Dallas fans wondering if another season was lost because of another Romo injury.
“My mom’s definitely an emotional woman,” Prescott said, slipping into the present tense.
“So it’d be tears, it’d be a lot of tears in the last 25 months. She asked me when she initially got sick to allow her to be my story. She said all greats have a story. So for my mom to say that back in 2013 to where we are now, I think she’d be proud.”
NFL notebook: Bucs QB Winston adjusting to benching
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team’s starting quarterback, the job that typically belongs to Winston.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been benched,” Winston told reporters on Thursday. “I just have to keep working hard. Like I’ve said, every year my goal is to get better and better, and right now, I’m not getting the job done, so I have been replaced and I’m moving forward, yeah.”
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in just 148 attempts while passing for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the field with an ankle injury during practice.
X-rays were negative and Irving was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after undergoing further testing. He was added to the team’s injury report, and it remains possible that he could play in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Irving has played in just two games this season. He was suspended for the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse and then missed a game due to a personal issue.
–Caesars Entertainment has secured a 15-year partnership with the future Las Vegas Raiders and the stadium under construction, the two sides announced.
The Raiders are set to move from Oakland to Las Vegas for the 2020 season with the 65,000-seat stadium set to open in July of that year. The deal does not include naming rights for the $1.8 billion stadium, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, the stadium will have a Caesars-branded stadium entrance and drop-off zone, digital signage and other media recognition.
–Oakland coach Jon Gruden says players are “dying to play for the Raiders” whenever their chance becomes available.
He made those comments in an interview with former Raiders star Howie Long that aired before Oakland played the San Francisco 49ers. Gruden’s Raiders entered the game with a dismal 1-6 record.
Gruden is in the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed over the offseason to return to coaching. The year has been marked by struggles, including the holdout and subsequent trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack — a two-time, first-team All Pro — to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders also traded former first-round draft pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
–Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
The 29-year-old linebacker has not played since the Chiefs’ Week 5 win against Jacksonville. His availability for Sunday’s game at Cleveland has not been determined.
Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 3.0 sacks in five games this season and 72.5 sacks since the Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2011. He led the NFL with 22 sacks in 2014.
Little-known QB leads 49ers in rout of Raiders
Nick Mullens made a splashy NFL debut under the national-television spotlight Thursday night, throwing three touchdown passes and directing the host San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 demolition of the rival Oakland Raiders.
In a game that featured two of the NFL’s three remaining one-win teams, the 49ers (2-7) ended a six-game losing streak in the San Francisco Bay Area clubs’ final scheduled meeting before the Raiders (1-7) move to Las Vegas.
Mullens, who began the season on the 49ers’ practice squad, connected with Pierre Garcon from 24 yards out in the first quarter, Kendrick Bourne from 4 yards in the second period and George Kittle from 5 yards in the third quarter en route to a 16-for-22, 262-yard performance.
Mullens got the start after C.J. Beathard was declared unable to go due to thumb and wrist injuries after Thursday’s pregame warmup. The 49ers lost star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending knee injury earlier in the year.
The Raiders, who lost their fourth straight and remained winless on the road (0-4), drove 56 yards in 10 plays on their first possession of the game, but a sack and a holding penalty after the visitors had reached the San Francisco 13 forced a 37-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson for a 3-0 lead.
The 49ers dominated from there, going up 7-3 less than three minutes later after Mullens went 3-for-3 on a 75-yard drive, completing his first NFL pass to Marquise Goodwin for 11 yards and his first TD pass to Garcon at the 6:47 mark of the first period.
Mullens’ scoring pass to Bourne and a 39-yard field goal by Robbie Gould made it 17-3 at halftime, before the 49ers blew the game open in the third period, scoring on Kittle’s TD catch and a 52-yard run by Raheem Mostert.
Gould’s second field goal, a 25-yarder with 3:59 remaining, capped the scoring.
Kittle led all receivers with four catches for 108 yards, while Mostert was the game’s top rusher with 86 yards on seven carries.
The San Francisco defense, meanwhile, harassed Oakland’s Derek Carr into seven sacks on a 16-for-21 night. After throwing for three touchdowns in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Carr had no TD passes and just 171 passing yards.
Carr was pulled early in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand, with A.J. McCarron mopping up.
The 49ers outgained the Raiders 405-242 in a game that had no turnovers.
–Field Level Media
Rams WR Kupp practices, says knee “could have been worse”
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp returned to practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, less than three weeks after the receiver injured his knee.
“It could have been worse,” Kupp said. “Guys in this league go through a lot worse. It’s football. You know these things are going to happen. At some point, everyone goes through some kind of injury if you play this game long enough. Hopefully you’ll just move through this thing and work through it and get back out there playing the game I love.”
Kupp hopes to be in uniform when the Rams (8-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (6-1) in a tantalizing midseason NFC showdown, and coach Sean McVay expected to have LA’s full complement of receivers at Jared Goff’s disposal in what could be a high-scoring showdown with Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton.
Kupp was hurt by a horse-collar tackle from the Broncos’ Darian Stewart. One week earlier, he left a game in Seattle after taking a head hit.
The dual experiences were a challenge for a receiver who never missed significant playing time in college at Eastern Washington or during his outstanding rookie season, when he led Los Angeles with 869 yards receiving and formed a tight bond with Goff.
“The first thing that goes through my head as soon as it happens is, ‘I’m letting these guys down by not being able to be out there and compete,'” Kupp said. “You put so much time and effort into getting your body ready to play, and then when you’re not able to because your body is not allowing you to, you feel like, ‘What else could I have done to prevent this from happening?'”
A receiver can’t do much about a horse-collar tackle from behind, and the injury was alarming to his teammates.
“I think the knee one was definitely scary to see,” Goff said. “You see those happen all the time, and usually they’re not very good. Whenever someone gets carted off like that, usually it doesn’t end up very good. I think he’s recovered really quickly.”
Kupp had 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in the Rams’ first five games this season. During his absence from most of the past three games, Los Angeles relied on second-year pro Josh Reynolds to fill Kupp’s usual spot in the Rams’ wideout trio of Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Kupp.
Reynolds had only seven catches in the last four games, but two went for touchdowns in last week’s 29-27 win over Green Bay. McVay loves to use his top three receivers in multiple roles with minimal substitutions, so Reynolds’ ability to fill in for Kupp was vital.
“It’s a great group of three,” McVay said. “But I think what’s been great, if you’re going to try to spin a positive on Cooper being out, is it’s given us a chance to see what we believed in Josh Reynolds, and that he’s a starting-caliber receiver, certainly isn’t too big for him.”
The Rams’ passing balance has been a major asset in their unbeaten start. Woods (672 yards receiving) and Cooks (643 yards receiving) are both on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, while running back Todd Gurley is a major factor in the passing game again with 30 catches for 351 yards.
“Those three are very good receivers that can do everything,” McVay said of Woods, Cooks and Kupp. “I think their skill sets complement each other really well.”
NOTES: CB Sam Shields missed practice Thursday with an illness. … LB Trevon Young returned to full participation in practice. … Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips jokingly referred to this weekend’s trip to New Orleans as “another revenge game for me.” Phillips was the Saints’ 38-year-old interim coach for four games in 1985, the first of his six stints as an NFL head coach. “Then they shipped me out of there, so I’m still mad at them,” Phillips said laughingly. … Dante Fowler said his first full practice with the Rams went well, and he is optimistic about being able to contribute Sunday if the Rams put him on the field. Los Angeles acquired the pass-rusher from Jacksonville in a trade Tuesday. “That’s probably one of the easiest positions to come in and play,” Phillips said. “You say, ‘Hey, you go rush the passer on this down.’ But he’s picked up everything well. Seems like a sharp guy. Picked up everything so far. We may use him in our first- and second-down defense, too.”
Mullens has sterling debut in 49ers 34-3 win over Raiders
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the most productive NFL debut since the merger, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a lopsided Battle of the Bay on Thursday night.
Mullens got the nod after C.J. Beathard injured his right wrist last week and made the most of his opportunity against a defense for the Raiders (1-7) that is one of the worst in the league.
The former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi got rid of the ball quickly and took advantages of several breakdowns in coverage for big plays, including the 24-yard TD pass to a wide-open Garcon on the opening drive.
Mullens finished 16 for 22 and had a 151.9 passer rating, the highest for a quarterback with at least 15 attempts in an NFL debut since the 1970 merger. He threw TD passes to Garcon and Kendrick Bourne on the opening two drives and coasted from there to the most lopsided win in this series since San Francisco won the first meeting 38-7 in 1970.
Raheem Mostert added a 52-yard touchdown run and the Niners outgained the Raiders 405 to 248 for the game.
In what was perhaps the worst prime-time matchup in NFL history, only the Raiders played down to expectations. They provided little resistance on defense against an undrafted quarterback making his NFL debut, did nothing offensively after driving for as field goal on the opening drive and put together the most listless performance yet in coach Jon Gruden’s second stint as coach.
Oakland has now lost four games in a row, getting outscored by 85 points during the skid, and are just playing out the string in a season that began with optimism because of Gruden’s return.
Carr finished 16 for 22 for 171 yards and was sacked five times before being replaced by AJ McCarron in the fourth quarter. McCarron was sacked once.
VERIFIED
Mullens performed so well that he even got his Twitter account verified during the game.
UNDER PRESSURE
Carr was sacked four times in the first half for the first time in his career as the Raiders struggled to provide much protection against a 49ers defense that has not generated much pressure all year. Dekoda Watson had 1 1/2 sacks in his first game of the season after getting activated from IR earlier in the day.
RING CEREMONY
Former Niners receiver Terrell Owens was presented his Hall of Fame ring at a halftime ceremony. Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, to hold his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Owens said he was upset at the voters who made him wait three years for the honor, saying he believed they brought in off-field issues into their deliberations instead of focusing solely on what Owens did as a player.
“This is awesome,” Owens said before the game. “This is an opportunity to give something to the fans. Ever since I left in 2003 and went on and did some great things, but this is where it started my first eight years of my career.”
INJURIES
Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller left with a knee injury. … Mostert left after injuring his forearm in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 11.
49ers: Host New York Giants on Nov. 12.
Rodgers-Brady a spicy prime-time matchup in NFL’s Week 9
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. Green Bay vs. New England. Talk about one spicy prime-time matchup.
Sure, the Packers are hovering around the .500 mark and the Patriots don’t appear as invincible as they sometimes — well, often — are. But the matchup between these two quarterbacks features lots of wins, even more touchdown tosses — and plenty of mutual admiration.
“I love watching him play,” Brady said of Rodgers. “To see him up close is great. I watch him play whenever he’s out there. I study a lot of the Packers’ offense, I study Aaron as a player and he just does an incredible job.”
The two will meet for just the second time in their careers, when the Packers (3-3-1) and Patriots (6-2) square off Sunday night.
Rodgers and the Packers won the only other showdown, 26-21 at Green Bay, in 2014.
“I loved going to Lambeau Field and playing him four years ago,” Brady said. “It’ll be great to play him at home this time. I’m really looking forward to it.”
The weekend began Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers’ 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a lopsided Battle of the Bay. Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the most productive NFL debut since the merger for the 49ers (2-7). The Raiders are 1-7.
Off are: Indianapolis (3-5), Arizona (2-6), New York Giants (1-7), Jacksonville (3-5), Philadelphia (4-4), Cincinnati (5-3).
Football fans will have to wait until Sunday night for the Packers and Patriots to kick off, but they could be treated to plenty of passing.
Rodgers (24 of 38 for 368 yards, two touchdowns) and Brady (22 of 35 for 245 yards, two TDs) combined for 613 yards passing the last time they faced each other. Rodgers (103.6) and Brady (97.6) also rank first and third, respectively, in NFL history in career passer rating.
“I enjoy competing against great players,” Rodgers said, “and obviously Tom is right at the top.”
LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-0) at NEW ORLEANS (6-1)
The Rams put their undefeated mark — the only team in the NFL yet to lose — on the line in a game that features the squads with the NFC’s best records.
Los Angeles boasts the No. 2 overall offense with the top-ranked running game in the league, led by the versatile and electric Todd Gurley. But the Saints have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, so something’s got to give, right?
One thing the Rams have working in their favor: quarterback Jared Goff has won his past seven starts on the road with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in that span.
Meanwhile, Drew Brees has been sensational at home lately, with 1,045 yards passing with eight TDs and no INTs in his last three games at the Superdome.
PITTSBURGH (4-2-1) at BALTIMORE (4-4)
Joe Flacco and the Ravens won the first meeting this season, 26-14 on Sept. 30, and Baltimore will try to complete its first series sweep since 2015.
That game, by the way, was the last Ben Roethlisberger and the surging Steelers have lost.
Big Ben & Co. are looking for their fourth straight victory, and that’s despite all the drama — will he show up or not? — surrounding the still absent Le’Veon Bell. James Conner has done just fine in his place, though, rushing for 599 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
It might be tougher sledding this week, though, as the Steelers face a Ravens defense that ranks No. 1 overall in the NFL and is allowing a league-low 17.1 points and 293.8 yards per game.
KANSAS CITY (7-1) at CLEVELAND (2-5-1)
Just what the struggling Browns need: a matchup against the team that has the best record in the AFC as well as the NFL’s most potent offense.
The Chiefs average a league-high 36.3 points per game and Patrick Mahomes has been putting up eye-popping numbers. He has a league-leading 26 TD passes, just four shy of the franchise record set by Len Dawson in 1964, and has thrown for 300 yards or more in a Chiefs-record seven straight games. Mahomes also leads the NFL in yards passing (2,526) and TD-to-INT rate (plus-20).
The Browns are coming off another turbulent week following the firings of coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will make his debut as the Browns’ interim coach against Kansas City’s Andy Reid, who is 6-0 in his career against Cleveland.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-2) at SEATTLE (4-3)
Philip Rivers and the Chargers are well-rested after their bye-week break, looking to keep things going after a solid start to the season.
Rivers will start in his 200th straight game, becoming just the 10th player since the merger in 1970 with such a streak. And, he has shown little signs of slowing. Rivers is tied for third in the NFL with 17 touchdown passes.
He’ll face a Seahawks team that has won four of five and begins a stretch of six of nine games at home to close the regular season. Russell Wilson has 11 TD throws and no interceptions in his last five home games, and will look to build off last week’s performance when he became the first player in franchise history to post a perfect quarterback rating.
HOUSTON (5-3) at DENVER (3-5)
Hey, that guy looks familiar, huh?
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas will make his debut with the Broncos on Sunday against the team with which he spent his first eight-plus NFL seasons before being traded to the Texans on Tuesday. He’ll be counted on by Houston right away to replace the injured Will Fuller and keep the DeShaun Watson-led offense humming.
The Broncos will also try to change the Texans’ fortunes. Houston is the fifth team since the 1970 merger to win five consecutive games following an 0-3 start.
TAMPA BAY (3-4) at CAROLINA (5-2)
Fitzmagic is back. Again.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback for the Buccaneers — who rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense — in place of the benched Jameis Winston. He’ll look to recapture some of the success he had during his four-game stint as the starter at the beginning of the season. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick threw for over 400 yards in each of the first three games, and had 11 touchdowns in that span with four interceptions before giving way to Winston.
While the Buccaneers have instability at the quarterback spot, Cam Newton is firmly entrenched as the guy in Carolina and has the Panthers looking for their 10th straight home win with him under center. Newton has 17 combined touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.
NEW YORK JETS (3-5) at MIAMI (4-4)
Sam Darnold faces the Dolphins for the second time, looking for a much better outing than the one he had in Week 2 when New York lost 20-12. The rookie threw for 334 yards — still a personal best — but also had two interceptions.
This also begins a three-game stretch in which New York takes on AFC East opponents.
The Jets will see a different face running the offense on the other side, with Brock Osweiler getting the start for the Dolphins in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler has played well with six touchdown throws and three interceptions in his three starts, during which Miami is 1-2.
ATLANTA (3-4) at WASHINGTON (5-2)
The ageless Adrian Peterson and the Redskins will try to go two games up on Philadelphia in the NFC East. They’ll have to get past the Falcons first, though, and Atlanta has won each of the last five meetings.
Peterson, by the way, rushed for 149 yards and a TD last week against the Giants. He has some past success when facing Atlanta, with 442 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in three games against the Falcons.
Despite the Falcons’ mediocre record, Matt Ryan is off to a solid start and leads the NFL with 333.6 yards passing a game. Julio Jones, his favorite target, needs 134 yards receiving in his 102nd game to become the fastest to 10,000 in a career.
DETROIT (3-4) at MINNESOTA (4-3-1)
Adam Thielen comes into this one with his sights set on the end zone — as usual.
The Vikings wide receiver is tied with former Lions star Calvin Johnson (2012) with eight straight games of 100 or more yards receiving, the longest streak in NFL history.
To get the record, he’ll have to do it against Matt Patricia’s fourth-ranked passing defense.
Speaking of Patricia, this is his first NFC North road test. The Lions have mostly fared well against division opponents overall, going 21-10 since the start of the 2013 season — the best of the NFC North teams.
CHICAGO (4-3) at BUFFALO (2-6)
The Bears stopped a two-game skid last week by manhandling the Jets. Even more impressive was the way Mitchell Trubisky rebounded from a so-so first half in that game.
The second-year QB failed to throw for 300 or more yards after three straight while finishing with 222, but he had two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He has 13 TDs in his last four games, the most in that type of span for Chicago since Sid Luckman in 1947.
The Bills are turning back to turnover-prone Nathan Peterman, who’s starting with rookie Josh Allen ruled out with a sprained elbow and Derek Anderson dealing with a concussion. Peterman, who lost his starting gig midway through the season opener, has thrown 10 interceptions in just 84 career attempts.
TENNESSEE (3-4) at DALLAS (3-4)
Amari Cooper makes his Cowboys debut after being acquired from Oakland on Tuesday, giving Dak Prescott a new No. 1 wide receiver.
He comes just in time to boost a passing game that ranks a lowly 29th in the NFL. Dallas made another change during its bye-week break by firing offensive line coach Paul Alexander and promoting former Cowboys lineman Marc Colombo.
Maybe the shake-ups will help energize the Cowboys, who are looking to improve to 4-0 at home.
The Titans are looking to change their luck a bit, too. They have lost three in a row, but two of those defeats were by one point each.
Ex-Raiders WR Cooper set to make Cowboys debut against Titans
Amari Cooper has been a quick study all week and his goal is to make a rapid impact.
The Dallas Cowboys surely could use the jolt as they enter Monday night's contest against the Tennessee Titans in Arlington, Texas.
Both teams are coming off byes with 3-4 records and the Titans have lost three straight games. Dallas has alternated losses with victories all season long and would like that trend to continue this week as Cooper makes his debut.
The 24-year-old receiver was acquired from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round draft pick, and the Cowboys are looking for immediate results.
“All the small things matter,” Cooper told reporters. “Communication. You have to just be on the same page, I would say. No matter what you’re doing, you have to be on the same page.
“I’ve picked up a lot (of the offense) so far. It’s not a bad translation. It’s easy to translate what I did in Oakland here.”
Cooper caught 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Raiders this season. The Cowboys gave up a first-round draft pick for Cooper based on what he displayed during his first two NFL seasons (2015-16) when he caught a combined 155 passes for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Dallas offense is averaging 20 points per game and the presence of Cooper should benefit quarterback Dak Prescott, who has topped 200 passing yards just three times this season. Overall, Prescott has passed for 1,417 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
It has been a rougher go for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has thrown just three touchdown passes against five interceptions.
Mariota suffered an elbow injury in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins that caused numbness issues in the fingers of his throwing hand and also affected his grip. But he abandoned the glove he was wearing for this week’s practice sessions and said his right hand feels better.
His next task is figuring out to how to rev up an offense that ranks 30th in both scoring offense (15.1) and total offense (280.9) while routinely struggling in the red zone.
“When you have an opportunity to get points, I think it is important that we take care of the football and make sure we score touchdowns,” Mariota told reporters. “And I think on top of that it is being efficient on third down, especially in the red-zone area.
“There’s times we have a good drive going and we get stopped on third down in the red-zone area and we are not able to convert and score touchdowns.”
The two defenses are among the stingiest in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in scoring defense (17.6) and Tennessee stands third (18.1).
The Cowboys are third in total defense — allowing 313.7 yards per game — but may be without pass-rushing defensive lineman David Irving on Monday.
Irving was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice with what was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain. He has played in just two games this season and Dallas was hoping he was ready to contribute in the manner he did last season when he had seven sacks in eight games.
The Titans rank 11th in total defense (338.7) with defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (3.5 sacks) leading the way.
Tennessee has dropped two games by one point during its three-game slide, and coach Mike Vrabel sees nothing easy about the matchup with Dallas.
“Defensively, they are doing a lot of things well,” Vrabel told reporters. “So it will be another big challenge.”
Meanwhile, Dallas parted ways with offensive line coach Paul Alexander during the bye week and replaced him with Marc Colombo.
But standout guard Zack Martin said the players are part of the problem.
“We still have to play better and we still have a long way to go,” Martin told reporters. “But we’re going to get back to work and hopefully keep improving.”
Cowboys DL Irving injures ankle during practice
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the field with an ankle injury during Thursday's practice.
X-rays were negative and Irving was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after undergoing further testing.
Irving was added to the team’s injury report, and it remains possible that he could play in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Irving has played in just two games this season. He was suspended for the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse and then missed a game due to a personal issue.
Irving has four tackles and one sack this season. He has 12.5 career sacks in 37 games.
Tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) were expected to work off to the side during Thursday’s practice. Guard Zack Martin (knee) also didn’t participate in practice but is expected to start against the Titans.
Paul Zimmerman, longtime NFL writer, dies at 86
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Paul Zimmerman, the longtime Sports Illustrated NFL writer known as "Dr. Z" for his analytical approach, died Thursday. He was 86.
Zimmerman had three strokes in 2008 that ended his writing career after 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer.
“When I started covering football in 1984, he was Peter Gammons and Bob Ryan and Tex Maule rolled into one,” King said. “His football knowledge was peerless. He knew the technical side and loved it, and he loved the personal side, too.”
Zimmerman briefly played college football at Stanford and Columbia, and covered the New York Jets for the New York Post for 13 years. He also worked for the Sacramento Bee, New York Journal-American and the New York World-Telegram & Sun before joining SI in 1979. His “A Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football” was published in 1970, and revised in 1984 as “The New Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football.”
Zimmerman was president of the Pro Football Writers of America during the 1982 season. He received the PFWA’s highest honor, the Dick McCann Award, in 1996 for a long and distinguished contribution through coverage. In 2014, the PFWA instituted the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award, given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.
Face to face: Browns GM to meet Chiefs team he helped build
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Dorsey's roughest week running the Browns will close with a reunion.
The Kansas City Chiefs were once his football family — before the feud.
On Sunday, Cleveland's first-year general manager will get an up-close look at the team he helped build into a Super Bowl contender playing against the
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Dorsey’s roughest week running the Browns will close with a reunion.
The Kansas City Chiefs were once his football family — before the feud.
On Sunday, Cleveland’s first-year general manager will get an up-close look at the team he helped build into a Super Bowl contender playing against the one he’s trying to revive after years of decay — and just days after another coaching clean-out.
Dorsey served as Kansas City’s GM from 2013 to 2017, and was instrumental in the team drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 26 touchdown passes, and in just his second year, has become the face of K.C’s franchise.
Before he was fired by the Chiefs, Dorsey also selected running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce — a trio of options who have sped up Mahomes’ development.
“John picked ’em,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week. “Yeah. He picked ’em.”
It was an honest admission from Reid, who arrived with Dorsey in 2013 and appeared to win a power struggle when the GM was surprisingly let go in 2017, not long after the Chiefs gave their coach a contract extension.
The team has never given a direct reason for Dorsey’s firing.
On a conference call this week, Reid didn’t want to get into specifics about his relationship with Dorsey or why Brett Veach was promoted to replace him.
“I am friends with John. I have been friends with John. I will leave it at that,” Reid told Cleveland reporters. “Things happen, and it happened. I have the utmost respect for him. You just watch how he gets that thing turned around right there.”
Mahomes wasn’t with Dorsey for very long, but got to know him during the pre-draft process.
“Dorse is an awesome guy,” Mahomes said. “He is the guy who sent the pick in and got me. He is an awesome talent evaluator, as well as a guy. It was nice to get to know him for a little amount of time.”
In the 10-plus months he’s been on the job in Cleveland, Dorsey has disassembled the team’s roster, added talent through free agency and the draft and maybe found the team’s franchise QB in rookie Baker Mayfield.
There’s plenty of work ahead, but Reid believes the Browns have the right man in charge.
“I think John is going to do a phenomenal job for you guys,” he said. “He has already done it. You have seen what he has done. You guys are in good hands.”
MAHOMES-MAYFIELD PART II
The previous time they squared off, Mahomes and Mayfield broke records and nearly the scoreboard.
Mayfield passed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, Mahomes had five and they rolled up over 1,700 total yards in 2016. Mayfield led Oklahoma to a 66-59 win over Texas Tech.
“That game was crazy, a lot of numbers, but I wish we’d have come out with a win at the end,” said Mahomes, who passed for 734 yards.
Mahomes also had another big number the Browns can’t let him duplicate.
“They were 20 of 25 on third down,” he said. “I think if we can keep them from completing 20 of 25 third downs, then we will have a better chance of winning.”
BUILT FORD TOUGH
Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford was the AFC defensive player of the week after sacking the Broncos’ Case Keenum three times and stripping him twice of the ball. Ford has eight sacks this season and, perhaps more importantly, has remained healthy after a career marked by a series of nagging injuries in his first four seasons.
“Just to see him back enjoying the game and playing at the level he is, man, I’m just happy for the kid,” Reid said.
STRETCHING THE RULES
The Chiefs defended how they use downfield blocks on their run-pass options this week after the Broncos argued their offensive linemen are cheating. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he noticed several instances in which they headed downfield early, setting up blocks against the Denver linebackers and helping turn short gains into big ones.
“I haven’t heard that but I can tell you what we tell them. It’s timing and we keep it as precise as we can,” Reid said. “I always ask officials beforehand if there’s anything I need to tell my guys and that’s never been an issue.”
BRAGGING RIGHTS
Browns interim coach Gregg Williams raised some eyebrows by boasting he’s had other chances to coach since being fired in 2003 by Buffalo.
“I have had 11 letters sent in to interview for head coaching jobs,” he said. “Four of them I did not even have to show up. Just sign the contract and come.”
It wasn’t clear if Williams was joking, but he stood by his comments.
The next day, new Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens took a playful jab at his colleague.
“I thought this was going to come up, but it didn’t come up and I want to address it,” Kitchens said to end his first news conference. “I have not been offered any head coaching jobs.”
Developing QB Rosen tops agenda for Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Halfway through Steve Wilks' initial season as head coach, the Arizona Cardinals have two victories.
So wins are going to be hard to come by for a team that sputtered to a 2-6 start, topping 20 points in a game only once. So the main focus from this point forward is developing rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.
To offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Rosen is simply “the kid.”
“The kid can really play,” Leftwich said. “His demeanor allows him to have success. Quarterbacking in this league is hard and when things go bad this kid tends to be fine. He’s OK in those situations. Like I said, he can really play and it’s just my job to get him in position that he’s doing the right things.”
Leftwich knows Rosen well. He was the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to coordinator after Mike McCoy was fired seven games into the season.
“I’m just trying to get him better,” Leftwich said. “Our goal is to come out here and get this kid better every day in every form and fashion. There’s not any specifics. I’m working on this kid the whole way, the whole way we’re just trying to install the things we need to install in him so this kid could be playing 15 or 20 years.”
Rosen took over the worst offense in the league late in the third game of the season (a home loss to Chicago) and has held the job ever since. He didn’t talk to reporters this week but praised Leftwich after Sunday’s 18-15 come-from-behind win over the 49ers.
“The one thing I think Byron is really good with is his demeanor,” Rosen said. “He’s played the game, he’s been in a lot of big-time situations, so I think he has really good timing with a lot of his play calls, he’s got really good poise. He’s a steading force for us on offense.”
The Arizona offense sputtered for three quarters before Rosen threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns, a 13-yarder to Larry Fitzgerald and the game-winner, a 9-yarder to the back of the end zone to fellow rookie Christian Kirk, with 34 seconds to play.
The Cardinals were able to get running back David Johnson into open space a little bit more than they had, and the defense shut down San Francisco’s strong running game most of the afternoon.
Wilks, whose coaching experience is entirely on the defensive side of the ball, likes what he’s seen from Leftwich, who played nine seasons at quarterback in the NFL but is a relative newcomer to coaching.
“I think he’s going to continue to try to be creative in his approach and really try to put the guys in a position to be successful,” Wilks said.
Rosen approaches the coming weeks with that even-keeled confidence even though Leftwich is his fifth coordinator in four years, counting his time at UCLA.
The Cardinals also try to move on from the distraction of three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson’s request to be traded. He backed off the request after a meeting with team president Michael Bidwill and has two years left on his contract.
Wilks called on Peterson to speak in the huddle after the San Francisco win.
“What was said and what was talked about last week is in the past,” Wilks said. “Patrick is a captain. He’s a leader on this football team. Again, I want him to have a voice, and that’s what he wanted to do, and I gave him that opportunity.”
Notes: Wilks said he expects DT Corey Peters (ankle) and RG Justin Pugh (hand) to be back next week.
Sarkisian, Falcons try to find ways to establish the run
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is preparing for what could be his toughest challenge this season.
Quarterback Matt Ryan needs a play-action threat to keep the Redskins (5-2) from locking down all afternoon on his receivers, so the Falcons (3-4) must find a way to establish the ground game against a tough defensive front.
The outlook does not look promising. The Falcons rank 30th in yards rushing. The Redskins rank second in defending the run.
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta’s top running back, was lost to groin surgery earlier this month. Starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco are out for the season with injuries.
“Each game takes on its own personality in essence,” Sarkisian said Thursday. “So it is beneficial when you can hang with it and stick with it, but there are times when we’ve got to do what is best for us right now. You just try to figure it out as it goes, and it’s all part of making those decisions at those moments when they come and try to do what’s best for the team.”
Sarkisian insists he won’t press if Atlanta struggles to run the ball early in the game. He plans to keep trying to mix it in on later drives.
The Falcons have one of the NFL’s premier passing games with Ryan throwing to Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and Austin Hooper, so the team will stick with what it does best.
“Sometimes to run the football you have to establish it at times and then finally something does pop, but there’s other times that this drive is so important right now, let’s do what is best for us at this moment right now,” Sarkisian said. “And that may be to run it more and that may be throw it more.”
The Redskins are loaded up front. Ends Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan have combined for 14 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Nose tackle Da’Ron Payne figures to make it a long day for guards Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland.
“There are a lot of twists and stunts and games that they do up front that make it challenging on your guys up front,” Sarkisian said. “It’s not always just the one-on-one rush. They start pairing two guys, three guys together, sometimes even all four of them together, so they really do it cohesively. The challenge for us is to make sure we’re protecting cohesively.”
Sarkisian likes how third-year veteran Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith have combined to fill Freeman’s spot. He thinks that Schweitzer has done a respectable job in five games for Levitre, and Garland, who started the final five games last season, has plenty of experience as he prepares to take over for Fusco.
Sarkisian was pleased with how Coleman responded on a third-and-1 run early in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s previous game, a narrow win over the New York Giants. Running off right tackle, Coleman sprinted for a 30-yard touchdown that’s one of the few rushing highlights for Atlanta this season.
“That type of explosiveness we know is there in our run game,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve just to keep hunting and pecking until it comes.”
Jones sees no reason to worry. He believes Atlanta will find ways to score regardless.
“The Redskins haven’t played the 2018 Atlanta Falcons, so we’re going in there and we’re going to try to run the ball,” Jones said. “We’re going to run. We’re going to pass. They’ve got to stop us on Sunday.”
Notes: Sanu (hip) was held out of practice a day after being a limited participant. … CB Robert Alford (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. Coach Dan Quinn said he was injured against the Giants but didn’t want to come out. Isaiah Oliver will start if Alford can’t play. … PK Matt Bryant did not participate, and it appears likely that Giorgio Tavecchio will replace him for the second straight game.
Cowboys take open-week changes into meeting with Titans
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has a new No. 1 receiver and there's a fresh leading voice for the Dallas quarterback's blockers after the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper and fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander during an open week that was much busier than normal.
“We’re more urgent because we’ve dug a hole here,” Jones said on his radio show. “In order to really be where we want to be, which that (is) in the playoffs, then we’ve got to be pretty strong in our success here. We don’t have time here. We don’t have the room to wiggle here.”
The Cowboys gave Oakland their upcoming first-round draft pick for Cooper because the receivers simply haven’t made the big plays the coaching staff and front office hoped would still be there despite the offseason release of Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move.
Dallas dumped Alexander in the middle of his first season and promoted former Cowboys lineman Marc Colombo because a front that has been among the NFL’s best for several years simply hasn’t been as good, with or without Travis Frederick. The four-time Pro Bowl center hasn’t played and remains out indefinitely with a nerve disorder.
Now it’s time to see how some midseason upheaval, which included bringing retired former offensive line coach Hudson Houck out of retirement to help Colombo, translates to the field.
“I don’t think it’ll be that much of a change,” right tackle La’el Collins said. “It’s more so just us being able to do a lot of different things that we’ve done in the past, just kind of getting back to us playing at a high level and being more effective.”
The Titans are also coming off the bye week , preceded by a solid bounce-back game for Marcus Mariota after he was sacked 11 times — one shy of the NFL record — in a shutout loss to Baltimore.
Mariota had a season-best 75 percent completion percentage (24 of 32) for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — the second one-point loss on the current skid.
Still, the Titans have the 30th-ranked offense and passing game in the NFL. And the Cowboys aren’t much better at 28th and 29th.
“I think everybody across the offense has a sense of urgency,” said Mariota, who turned 25 this week. “If we can carry that throughout the entirety of a game, I think we can be efficient. We can do well on third downs. We can score touchdowns.”
Some other things to know with the Titans and Cowboys set for a Monday night showdown:
STILL IN THE HUNT
Both teams have been fortunate not to lose touch with the top of their divisions.
The Titans have been overtaken by Houston’s five-game winning streak in the AFC South, but are just one loss behind the Texans (5-3) in the loss column. The Cowboys have the same number of losses as Super Bowl champion Philadelphia (4-4) and can pull back even with the idle Eagles in the NFC East. Washington has a shot at a two-game cushion in a visit to Atlanta.
THE RUNDOWN
The Titans are 19th in the NFL running the ball even with Derrick Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, and Dion Lewis in the backfield.
The Titans signed fullback Jalston Fowler to the roster after returning from their bye, and coach Mike Vrabel made it clear they want to run the ball better. Dallas star Ezekiel Elliott is coming off the second-worst game of his career, a 33-yard showing in a 20-17 loss to the Redskins.
DEFENSIVE SHOWDOWN
Dallas is giving up just 17.6 points per game, second in the NFL and one spot ahead of Tennessee at 18.1. The Titans are the NFL’s best inside an opponent’s 20, while the Cowboys are second.
“It’s going to be the battle of the red zone,” Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. “Bend, but don’t break. That’s been our mentality on defense.”
INCORPORATING COOPER
Cooper spent several days with Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal in California. They went to a park in Oakland to work on routes, and Cooper had some video phone calls with Prescott to try to speed the process of learning one another.
NO MORE GLOVE
Mariota said he is no longer wearing a partial glove that he was using to help with lingering numbness and tingling after injuring his elbow in the season opener.
Owens to get Hall of Fame ring during 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens came back to his roots to get his Hall of Fame ring.
Owens was set to be presented with the ring during a halftime ceremony during Thursday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.
Owens spent the first eight seasons with the 49ers, establishing himself as one of the best players in the game during his tenure in San Francisco.
“This is awesome,” Owens said before the game, while wearing his gold Hall of Fame jacket. “This is an opportunity to give something to the fans. Ever since I left in 2003 and went on and did some great things, but this is where it started my first eight years of my career.”
Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, to hold his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Owens said he was upset at the voters who made him wait three years for the honor, saying he believed they brought in off-field issues into their deliberations instead of focusing solely on what Owens did as a player.
“No regrets at all,” Owens said about his decision to skip the ceremony. “If anybody knows who Terrell Owens is outside the media portrayal of me throughout the course of my career. They know what I did. I stand by what I did. … When they tried to bring other things outside my body of work and my accomplishments, that was an issue for me. My stats spoke loudly. They spoke for themselves.”
Owens had a mostly sensational 15-year career playing for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati. He played eight years with the 49ers before bouncing around the league as he frequently wore out his welcome at all of his stops along the way.
But he always produced, ranking second all-time to Jerry Rice in yards receiving (15,934) and third to Rice and Randy Moss with 153 touchdown catches. He was a five-time All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowl pick and one of the most entertaining players of his generation.
“I can’t look back and say I would have done anything differently,” he said. “I wanted to be a 49er for the rest of my career if that could happen, But not many people start and finish where they started. Look at Jerry (Rice), look at Joe Montana.”
Owens was part of eight playoff teams but only reached the Super Bowl once after joining the Eagles in 2004. He gave a heroic performance in Philadelphia’s 24-21 loss to New England, catching nine passes for 122 yards after defying doctor’s orders and returning to play on his surgically repaired ankle 6½ weeks after an operation.
Owens had many memorable moments in his career, but the one that stands out most for him from his time with the 49ers came in a playoff game Jan. 3, 1999, against Green Bay.
After dropping several passes early in the game, Owens caught the game-winning 25-yard touchdown in the final seconds in a play dubbed “The Catch 2,” as the sequel to Dwight Clark’s game-winner in the 1981 NFC title game against Dallas.
Owens then was selected an All-Pro for the first time the following season.
“That was a big catalyst for my career,” he said. “For me to come up with a big play at that particular time was monumental, very key for the development of me. It helped my confidence.”
Mutual admiration defines Rams-Saints clash for tops in NFC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton has seen plenty of road hazards in the nearly 13 years he's lived in New Orleans, a city where streets routinely crack and buckle atop the spongy landscape of drained swamp and marsh.
“You see a team coming in here unbeaten, and you know they are in the NFC, and you recognize the significance of the game,” Payton said. “But I look at it more from a team perspective. And I look at it more from, ‘Man, this is the next challenge.’
“So we just stare, in this city, at the pothole in front of us. That’s the one we got to worry about. Not the ones that are there coming up beyond that,” Payton continued. “And this one sits square in the middle of the street.”
Rams coach Sean McVay should take the pothole comparison as a compliment. It’s clear the 54-year-old Payton admires what the Rams’ 32-year-old, similarly offensive-minded head coach has accomplished in just his first season-and-a-half as a head coach.
“I am a huge fan of Sean’s and I have gotten to know him and have a ton of respect for what he has done going on his second year,” Payton said of McVay, adding that he “absolutely” makes a point of watching the Rams throughout the season.
“They’re a must-watch team,” Payton said.
The admiration is mutual when McVay discusses Payton’s offense.
“I look at their tape every week, see what they’re doing,” McVay said. “I also appreciate the aggressive nature that coach Payton comes after people.
“That mindset of never being afraid to fail and always attacking is something that we try to do,” McVay added. “It demonstrates a confidence and belief in your players.”
Some other story lines surrounding the Rams-Saints showdown, the winner of which will have the inside track to the No. 1 playoff seeding in the conference:
COACH-QB COMBOS
The Saints have been among the NFL leaders in offense since Payton arrived in New Orleans and recruited then-free agent Drew Brees to join him in 2006.
Currently, the Saints rank eighth in yards per game (389.9) and second in points per game (33.4). The Rams offense, with 2016 top overall draft choice Jared Goff under center, rank second in yards (442.6) and third in scoring (33).
Each team’s head coach-QB tandem mirror one another in that Payton and McVay both call offensive plays, putting a premium on their communication and relationship with their quarterbacks. The difference is that Payton and the 39-year-old Brees have been together far longer, and Brees has set prestigious NFL passing records .
“Those guys are two of the best ever to do it together,” the 24-year-old Goff said. “Me and Sean (McVay) have a great relationship, and hopefully it’ll continue to grow.”
DEFENSIVE DISPARITY
The Rams already had the league’s eighth-ranked defense before the addition of edge pass-rusher Dante Fowler at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. In seven games with Jacksonville this season, Fowler’s highlights included two sacks and a forced fumble. It’s unclear how much he’ll play right away, but is expected to rotate into the game on some passing downs.
“I don’t really know how they’re going to use him yet, but I watched some film on him,” Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “He’s a good athlete, a good player, so I’ll be prepared.”
The Saints rank 23rd in total defense — 28th against the pass — but have been opportunistic. Defensive back P.J. Williams’ past outing in Minnesota was a case in point. He was beaten several times on Minnesota receptions, but also helped force a fumble that resulted in one TD and ran back an interception for a score.
FULL KUPP
The Rams’ biggest lineup addition this week might not be Fowler: They expect to have receiver Cooper Kupp back in uniform after a two-game absence with a knee injury.
The second-year target’s presence would be a boon for Goff, who found Kupp for a team-leading 869 yards receiving last season.
GOFF’S RETURN
Goff made his second career start at the Superdome in 2016. While those woebegone Rams were routed 49-21 , Goff emerged with the highest passer rating in any game of his rookie season, along with his first three NFL touchdown passes.
“It maybe gave me some confidence knowing that being in a hostile environment like that and being able to make plays was something that I saw myself do and was able to kind of grow from that experience,” Goff said.
Now a smooth leader of McVay’s well-oiled offensive machine, Goff gets his chance to show the Superdome faithful what he has learned since.
Broncos rookie edge rusher Chubb making up for slow start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bradley Chubb has made up for a slow September start in a big way.
He joined Von Miller (November 2011) and linebacker D.J. Williams (December 2004) as the only Broncos to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award.
“I’m nowhere near where I want to be,” Chubb said Thursday. “I’m happy for the achievement, but … I want to be 8-0 right now with multiple rookie of the months. This is my first one, so I’m still hungry to get more and for this team to get more wins.”
The Broncos (3-5) host the Houston Texans (5-3) on Sunday.
Chubb said it took him a few games to get used to being chipped by tight ends and running backs.
“It’s different because in college it’s pretty much 1-on-1 the whole time,” Chubb said. “I feel like I’m more comfortable now.”
And making quarterbacks uncomfortable.
Chubb is only the seventh rookie since 1982 to record at least 5½ sacks over a three-game span and the first since Aldon Smith of the 49ers did it in 2011.
Miller said he figured his pass rushing partner would quickly hit his stride after his September struggles, especially in covering tight ends for the first time in his life.
Miller compared Chubb to a prodigy .
“When you talk to him, you’re not really talking to a rookie. He understands the language,” Miller said. “He may not be able to talk back and speak to you in the same language, but he definitely understands it and he’s a quick learner, fast learner, mature beyond his age.
“I’m extremely excited about where he’s at with his career and the hot start that he’s had,” Miller added. “For him to get Defensive Rookie of the Month is huge. Not too many rookies out there are playing like him. He’s got two more months and Defensive Rookie of the Year is in the bag for him.”
Miller won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011.
Chubb has seven sacks at the midway point of the season , putting him on pace to challenge for the rookie sacks record of 14½ set by Tennessee’s Jevon Kearse in 1999.
Miller said one of the first things he advised Chubb to do after the Broncos selected him with the fifth overall pick of this year’s draft was to write out his goals.
Among the goals Chubb scribbled down were “sack record, win Defensive Rookie of the Year,” Miller said. “He even had goals five years down the road. A guy with that type of mentality and that work ethic, he’ll definitely get all of the goals that he wrote on his paper.”
It’s become a race between Chubb and Miller, who has eight sacks, to get to the quarterback, like last week when they sandwiched Patrick Mahomes.
“I feel like every pass play we have an internal race to the quarterback,” Chubb said. “We might not say it out loud, but we want to get there first.”
Notes: RB Royce Freeman (ankle) returned to practice but didn’t participate in any team drills Thursday. … S Su’a Cravens could be activated off IR Friday. “He’s a guy who can play a (dime) linebacker position and also cover a tight end,” coach Vance Joseph said. “I think his skill set and his body type will help us play better defense.” … Joseph said Jared Veldheer (knee) will replace sub Billy Turner at right tackle Sunday. The Broncos are also considering having one of them move to the left side occasionally to give LT Garett Bolles a break. Bolles has been whistled 17 times for holding in his first 1½ seasons after leading the NCAA in holding calls his one year at Utah. … With ILB Brandon Marshall still nursing a sore knee, the Broncos are preparing Alexander Johnson to make his NFL debut this weekend.
