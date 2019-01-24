NFL: Concussion numbers dropped significantly in 2018
The number of diagnosed concussions dropped significantly in the NFL in 2018, the league confirmed on Thursday.
There was a 24 percent decline in concussions in the preseason and regular season, from 281 in 2017 to 214 this season. For the regular season only, there was a 29 percent decrease from 190 in 2017 to 135.
That means the average NFL team experienced one concussion every fourth game in 2018, compared to one every third game in 2017.
“We’re certainly pleased with the progress on concussion reduction,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president for health and safety. “There is a lot more work to do.”
Two rules changes may have contributed to the decline. After experiencing a spike in concussion figures in 2017, the league put a rule in place to prevent using the helmet to initiate contact. Changes were also made to kickoffs, with the elimination of any wedges (previously, two-man wedges had been allowed) and new formational rules that made the play more like a punt return, with fewer high-speed collisions.
Some of the credit also goes to advances in helmet technology. The league said 74 percent of players are using the latest protective headwear, compared to 41 percent in 2017.
The NFL said that 75 percent of the 538 sideline evaluations during games this season did not result in a concussion diagnosis.
“We continue to emphasize an extremely conservative approach,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer. “If they even suspect someone is concussed, we screen that player.”
The latest concussion figures are encouraging, but the league said the number of serious knee injuries has remained largely flat over the past seven seasons. There were 57 ACL tears in 2018, the NFL said.
–Field Level Media
Weddle softens ‘Ravens or retire’ stance
A few weeks after saying he would play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 or retire, safety Eric Weddle has softened that stance.
“Obviously, I want to be back [in Baltimore]. I want to finish out,” he told the team’s website Wednesday from the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “If not, I’ve had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So, if it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we’ll see if I’ll play somewhere else or hang ’em up.”
After the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs, Weddle told reporters on Jan. 7 he wouldn’t play for another team, saying, “It’s either play my last year here and that will be it and enjoy it, or this has been it. It’s pretty simple. I’m a simple kind of guy.”
Weddle, who turned 34 earlier this month, is slated to make $6.5 million in 2019 in the final season of a four-year, $26 million deal. His cap figure is $8.25 million, and the Ravens could trim that to a $1.75 million dead-money hit if they release him.
Weddle has made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons with the Ravens but failed to make an interception this season after picking off six in 2017 and four in 2016. He also broke up just three passes after a combined 21 from 2016-17.
The 12-year veteran spent the first nine years of his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, before having a fallout with team brass. He has 29 career interceptions and has scored five defensive touchdowns — four on interceptions and one on a fumble.
–Field Level Media
49ers’ Richburg, Reed will miss OTAs after surgery
San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg and defensive back D.J. Reed will each miss the entire offseason program due to surgery, general manager John Lynch revealed Thursday.
Richburg was bothered by a knee injury during the season and also needed work done on his quad, while Reed will have labrum surgery — requiring a sixth-month recovery, per Lynch — on Friday. The team hopes both players will be ready for training camp, which opens in late July.
Richburg, 27, started 15 of 16 games last season despite battling the nagging injury, after joining the 49ers on a five-year, $47.5 million contract as a free agent last March. He missed 12 games due to a concussion with the New York Giants in 2017, but has otherwise missed just two games through five NFL seasons.
Reed, 22, was a fifth-round pick in 2018 who played in 15 games (two starts) as a rookie, posting 41 tackles (three for loss) and forcing a fumble. He was also used on kick returns, averaging 30.2 yards per return on 11 chances, but he fumbled twice.
“That was a bummer because D.J. really needs the reps, but you have to take care of it, so better now than later,” Lynch said of Reed’s shoulder injury.
Lynch also said the rehab processes for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon are going “exceptionally well,” with both players hopefully on track for the start of training camp and Garoppolo potentially on track for some work during OTAs.
Both players tore an ACL last year, McKinnon just before the regular season and Garoppolo in Week 3.
–Field Level Media
LB Ford says he hopes to re-sign with Chiefs
With a potential free agent payday looming, Kansas City outside linebacker Dee Ford said Thursday he would prefer to stay “home” and re-sign with the Chiefs.
“That’s THE option,” Ford told NFL.com following practice Thursday at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “That’s home to me. I love the community and I’m just used to that environment, so I’ll be blessed to be able to stay. We’ll cross that bridge once we get there.”
Ford earned a base salary of $8.7 million in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2018, when he set career highs with 13 sacks and 29 QB hits, shared the NFL lead with seven forced fumbles and received his first Pro Bowl invitation.
The pass rusher, who turns 28 in March, stands to earn much more this offseason. If he can’t strike a new deal with Kansas City before free agency opens in March, Ford said he wouldn’t be upset if the Chiefs applied the franchise tag to him for 2019, which would carry a one-year salary in excess of $16 million.
“That’s out of my control,” Ford said. “If it happens, it happens, and I don’t mind it.”
Should he return next season, Ford would be playing for a new defensive coordinator for the first time since he entered the league as the Chiefs’ 2014 first-round pick out of Auburn.
Kansas City fired Bob Sutton following last Sunday’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Ford was flagged for lining up in the neutral zone late in regulation, negating a Chiefs interception of Tom Brady that could have sealed a Kansas City victory.
“I was raised pretty much under Bob’s system, so Bob is the coach that I’m used to, that I’ve known,” Ford said. “So, it’s always shocking, but it’s a business. Bob’s an excellent coach and he’ll be fine.”
Ford has appeared in 67 regular-season games with 41 starts, registering 30.5 sacks, 136 tackles and 36 tackles for loss.
–Field Level Media
Jets S Adams says his hit put Patriots mascot in hospital
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said his Wednesday tackle of the New England Patriots’ mascot — meant in good fun — at the Pro Bowl in Orlando put the person inside the costume in the hospital.
“He [Pat Patriot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,'” Adams told ESPN on Thursday. “I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard.
“I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke, but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day, we were out here just having fun, and it wasn’t nothing intentional to try to hurt the guy.”
A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the hit was not staged and that the unidentified man from the mascot suit is “sore.”
Adams also spoke briefly about the incident on camera in a separate interview with ESPN on Thursday.
“They’re not happy with me right now,” he said of the league. “The NFL is calling my phone, blowing me up, saying that I put him in the hospital. So I’ve got to go check on him, make sure he’s OK.”
At the end of the interview, Adams added, “But, do I regret it?” before yelling, “No!”
Adams posted a video of the tackle Wednesday on Twitter, along with a caption: “This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y’all!”
The video shows him giving autographs to fans before saying, “I’m gonna go knock this mascot out.” Adams then runs toward the mascot, who turns to face him just as Adams jumps up and hits him high, knocking him off his feet and landing on him on the turf. As fans cheer and then boo, the mascot rolls over on his stomach, and Adams begins walking away as the video ends.
Pat Patriot’s official Twitter account tweeted in response to the video on Wednesday evening, writing “Hate us cause they ain’t us.”
Adams, 23, reached his first Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. He was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2017, going No. 6 overall.
–Field Level Media
TE Seferian-Jenkins tweets goodbye to Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins appears to be headed for free agency after tweeting a goodbye to the team on Thursday.
“Appreciate the time Jax!” Seferian-Jenkins wrote. “It wasn’t what we wanted! But I’m happy y’all supported me and my teammates! Next chapter.”
Despite Seferian-Jenkins’ tweet, Jaguars director of public relations Tad Dickman tweeted later Thursday that the team has not made a decision on Seferian-Jenkins’ 2019 option, contrary to any reports.
Seferian-Jenkins joined Jacksonville on a two-year, $10.5 million deal last March, with the second year an option triggered by a $500,000 roster bonus due Feb. 20. If they pick up the option, the Jaguars would owe $4 million in base salary and $6.3 million against the cap to keep Seferian-Jenkins in 2019, but they would save $4.75 million against the cap by declining it.
The 26-year-old battled a core-muscle injury for much of 2018 and landed on injured reserve after five games, missing the rest of the season. He had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown before hitting IR.
Seferian-Jenkins had 50 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 with the New York Jets, his second NFL team after being drafted in the second round in 2014 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His emergence in New York came after he committed himself to sobriety, following issues with alcohol that included an arrest for driving under the influence in September of 2016.
–Field Level Media
Ravens announce four-year extension for Harbaugh
The Baltimore Ravens announced a four-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday, putting him under contract through 2023.
Multiple reports on Saturday said the sides were finalizing an extension, with a few details needed to complete it. The team announced earlier Thursday that Harbaugh would meet the media on Friday, an indication that the deal was done.
Before the extension, Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract. The Ravens announced Dec. 21 that they planned to keep him and would begin discussing an extension. Prior to that announcement, many had speculated about Harbaugh’s job security, and some had speculated another team might pursue him via trade.
Harbaugh, 56, has spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, making him the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick (19 years), Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton (12 each). The Ravens have had just three head coaches since arriving in Baltimore in 1996.
After winning a playoff game in each of his first five seasons at the helm — culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory — Harbaugh and the Ravens had missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including three straight years, before winning the AFC North in 2018.
They won six of their final seven regular-season games this year behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harbaugh is 114-78 with the Ravens, including 10-6 in the postseason.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton undergoes shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Thursday.
The Panthers said rehabilitation for the former MVP will begin immediately, but gave no timetable for completion of that process.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes in 14 starts (6-8 record) in 2018, throwing 24 touchdown passes and eclipsing 3,000 yards (3,395) for the eighth straight season. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.
A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2015.
Newton is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and holds the NFL career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (58).
–Field Level Media
Steelers, Roethlisberger open contract talks
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could have a new
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could have a new contract before the start of the 2019 league year in March.
Owner Art Rooney II confirmed late Wednesday that the Steelers and Roethlisberger are engaged in negotiations.
“We’ve already started talking to him and his representative about extending that contract,” Rooney said during a Steelers Nation Unite conference call. “I think Ben has some good years left. I’d still say he’s close to being in the prime of his career.
Roethlisberger, 36, is entering the final year of his existing contract. Prior to the past two seasons, he hinted that retirement could be closing in, but during the course of the 2018 season, appeared to shift the narrative toward playing several more years.
ESPN previously reported the Steelers had a goal of finalizing a contract with Roethlisberger before free agency opens March 13.
Two of the four quarterbacks in the conference championship games last week — Tom Brady (41) and Drew Brees (40) — are among the oldest active players in the league.
Thursday morning, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted “Open for business,” perhaps referencing his willingness to talk contract with other teams. Brown is expected to be on the trade block after a Week 17 charade that included a reported temper flare-up during a walk-through.
–Field Level Media
Bengals remain ‘very comfortable’ with QB Dalton
The Cincinnati Bengals will have a new
The Cincinnati Bengals will have a new head coach in 2019, but they will likely have the same starting quarterback.
Director of player personnel Duke Tobin told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Wednesday that the team is “very comfortable” with veteran Andy Dalton remaining in that role.
“We’re very comfortable with Andy,” Tobin said. “We think he’s got a number of years left. We feel like we can win with him.”
Dalton, 31, has compiled a 67-50-2 record in eight regular seasons and an 0-4 mark in the playoffs since the Bengals drafted him in the second round in 2011.
Tobin, who was interviewed during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala., said the franchise’s faith in Dalton won’t preclude them from picking a quarterback in April’s draft. The Bengals have the No. 11 pick in the first round.
“With any position group, we don’t just throw away the whole draft board at a group just because we’re satisfied with who we have,” Tobin said. “We’ll evaluate them and look at them and see if there’s an opportunity to add a guy at every position.”
The incoming head coach, believed to be Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, will obviously have some impact on the team’s personnel decisions, too.
Working in Dalton’s favor is an affordable contract. He is scheduled to make $16 million in 2019, none of which is guaranteed.
Dalton started 11 games in 2018, posting a 4-6 record. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,566 yards, 21 interceptions and 11 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
ESPN: Browns owner Haslam is sower of dysfunction
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is pegged as the main culprit of the dysfunction that has plagued his team’s football operations ever since he bought the team, according to an in-depth report by ESPN.
Haslam alternately listens to too many voices or too few when making or overruling his executives on myriad decisions, leading to the team hiring its fifth head coach in the six years that Haslam and his wife, Dee, have owned the team.
Prior to the hiring of Freddie Kitchens to replace Hue Jackson, fired midway through last season, the only member of the Browns organization who voted to hire Jackson in the first place was Haslam. The other four members of his executive team wanted to hire Sean McDermott, now the coach of the Buffalo Bills, according to Thursday’s report.
Haslam fired his first CEO, Joe Banner, and former GM Ray Farmer without giving them a reason, according to the report.
Despite pledging to run the Browns like the Rooney family ran the Pittsburgh Steelers, with stability and patience, Haslam has instead helmed an organization that has been a turnstile of executives coming and going and warring with each other over coaching hires, transactions, personnel and draft picks, according to ESPN.
“You think you’re the one he trusts,” a former high-level member of Browns management told ESPN. “By the time you realize that he confides in everyone, it’s too late. You’re gone.”
–Field Level Media
Rams’ K Zuerlein listed on injury report
Kicker Greg Zuerlein, whose booming 57-yard field goal on Sunday sent the Los Angeles Rams to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 2000, is listed with a foot injury on the first injury report ahead of Super Bowl LIII set for Feb. 3.
No other details were immediately available, although Rams coach Sean McVay has said the team did not have any serious injuries after Sunday’s 26-23 win in overtime over the Saints in New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.
Zuerlein, who also drilled a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime, was seen wearing a walking boot on Monday, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.
While the Rams had the day off from practice, the report showed a DNP, indicating he would not have practiced anyway. The Rams will take on the New England Patriots, who also won in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.
The only other Rams player listed on the injury report was safety Blake Countess, also with a foot injury.
–Field Level Media
Jets hire Loggains as offensive coordinator
Where Adam Gase goes, Dowell Loggains typically isn’t far behind.
The two coaches were reunited Wednesday when the New York Jets hired Loggains as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Gase’s staff.
Loggains, 38, was Gase’s offensive coordinator last season with the Miami Dolphins. In 2015, Loggains was the quarterbacks coach and Gase was the offensive coordinator on coach John Fox’s staff with the Chicago Bears.
The Jets hired Gase two weeks ago to replace Todd Bowles, who was fired after four seasons and zero playoff appearances.
Loggains interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, which is expected to be filled by New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores after the Super Bowl.
Loggains becomes the Jets’ fourth offensive coordinator in as many years, following Chan Gailey, John Morton and Jeremy Bates.
Loggains and Gase have had some success working together. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2015. In 11 games last season, Miami’s Ryan Tannehill completed 64.2 percent of his passes with a 17-to-9 touchdown-to-INT ratio.
–Field Level Media
49ers part ways with DT Mitchell
The San Francisco 49ers have informed defensive
The San Francisco 49ers have informed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell that they won’t pick up his option for 2019, the team said.
San Francisco said the decision allows Mitchell to begin planning his search for a new team. The free agency period begins in March.
“Earl has been a fantastic asset to this entire organization,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters. “… It’s an opportunity for other guys to try to step up and it will not be easy to try to replace him, for sure.”
Mitchell signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the 49ers following the 2016 season. He was due a base of $2.85 million in 2019. Mitchell spent two seasons with the 49ers and had 61 tackles and one sack in 30 appearances (28 starts).
Mitchell previously played for the Houston Texans (2010-13) and Miami Dolphins (2014-16).
Third-year pro D.J. Jones replaced Mitchell in the starting lineup late last season. Jones had 17 tackles in 10 games (four starts) last season.
–Field Level Media
Romo deflects coaching talk
Emphasizing that the game is the thing, CBS
Emphasizing that the game is the thing, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo said repeatedly on Wednesday that he is not pondering an NFL coaching job.
Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who last played in 2016, previously was the object of speculation that he might give up his TV analyst job to return as a player. He currently works with longtime play-by-play man Jim Nantz.
On a conference call with reporters in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, which CBS will broadcast, Romo didn’t rule out coaching at some point, but he made it clear that it wasn’t in his short-term plans.
“I’m really happy where I’m at,” said Romo, 38. “I’m sure, at some point, 25 years from now, you’ll want to do something competitive in that regard … but I like where I’m at. I don’t think about that right now at all.”
Romo, who played in 156 games for the Cowboys, starting 127, and throwing for more than 34,000 yards, has won acclaim for his broadcasting. In the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, he displayed his knack for knowing what the teams were thinking in predicting plays.
“The game is the story, and you’re just going to call it,” Romo said. “I’m really talking out loud. There’s no real big planned thing. There’s no plan of doing it. Once in a blue moon, you get lucky.”
Even if Romo wasn’t boastful about his performance, it wasn’t just coincidence, Nantz told reporters, and the former QB is no “fortuneteller.”
“When we have these key moments late in the game and we’re all dazzled by what he’s doing, it’s a testament to his years of work and preparation,” Nantz said. “He’s not guessing, and he’s not getting some sort of message from the gods. He’s seeing what (New England Patriots quarterback Tom) Brady saw.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Fins have second interview with Pats’ Flores
The Miami Dolphins have a second interview scheduled for Wednesday night with New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores, according to multiple reports.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Miami general manager Chris Grier plans to offer the 37-year-old Flores the head coaching position and discuss staffing issues.
The Dolphins can’t hire Flores officially until after the Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
Flores first met with the Dolphins on Jan. 4. He was one of the first candidates to interview for the vacancy after the team fired Adam Gase following a 7-9 season.
Flores joined the Patriots in 2004 as a scouting assistant and has been with the franchise since. The 2018 season was his third as New England’s linebackers coach and his first as the defensive play-caller. He assumed those duties after defensive coordinator Matt Patricia left to be the head coach in Detroit last offseason.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals WR Fitzgerald to return in 2019
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald plans to play in 2019.
Fitzgerald signed a one-year deal with the team, ending speculation about his status under his third head coach in as many seasons.
“No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald,” team president Michael Bidwill said. “In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he’ll be back for 2019.”
Fitzgerald committed to playing the 2018 season last February, but it turned out to be a tough year in Arizona. The Cardinals finished the season with an NFL-worst 3-13 record, and head coach Steve Wilks was fired.
New head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he hoped Fitzgerald, 35, would return.
“I’ll leave it to these guys who write the checks,” Kingsbury told reporters during his introductory press conference. “Like I said, what a great role model, what a great leader to have on your team, and I would be honored and love to work with him. He’s a guy that I’ve admired from afar for a long time, and I think we all hope that he’ll be back.”
The Cardinals took Fitzgerald with the No. 3 overall selection of the 2004 NFL Draft, and he’s put together a Hall of Fame career. An 11-time Pro Bowl selection, he is first among active players in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
On the career list, he ranks second behind Jerry Rice for yards and is third, trailing Rice and Tony Gonzalez, in receptions. He needs 23 catches to pass Gonzalez on the list.
In 2018, he appeared in all 16 games and caught 69 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns.
Fitzgerald turns 36 in August.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs eye Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator
Former St. Louis
Former St. Louis Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo is the leading candidate to replace Bob Sutton as the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.
The Chiefs fired Sutton on Tuesday, two days after their overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.
Spagnuolo was out of the NFL in 2018 after serving as interim head coach of the New York Giants for the last four games of the 2017 season, posting a 1-3 record after Ben McAdoo was fired. He compiled a 10-38 record in three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11).
Spagnuolo, 59, served on Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2006. He climbed the ladder from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach with the Eagles.
According to Schefter, Spagnuolo and Reid have the same agent and “a mutual respect for each other’s work.”
Spagnuolo has been a defensive coordinator with the Giants (2007-08, 2015-17) and New Orleans Saints (2012). He also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-14).
–Field Level Media
The Alliance: Polian preaches opportunity in start-up football league
When The Alliance of American Football opened training camp Jan. 4 in San Antonio, there were mountains of work to accomplish in the 37 days until the season-opening weekend.
Standing before nearly 600 players, head of football operations and co-founder Bill Polian had a distinct message. After all, Polian has a fair amount of cachet, having been a general manager for 23 seasons in the NFL with three teams (Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts) and building them to a combined eight conference championship games, five Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy.
He was also voted league executive of the year by The Sporting News six times in a vote of his NFL peers.
“Anybody know what this is? Super Bowl ring, that’s exactly right,” Polian, 76, told the players who will make up rosters in the AAF. “That’s what we all dream of and that’s what we all think about when we play in the back yard or in the driveway when we are 8 or 9 years old.
“Whether you’re here for the first time, your first crack at professional football, or whether this is your second chance, we exist to give you that chance. The reason we’re all involved in this is to give you the opportunity to get one of these.”
The players in attendance simply want the chance to earn their way onto an NFL roster and play the game they love on the grandest stage.
And that’s what the league’s eight teams will be doing starting Feb. 9.
Playing the game. The two games on the opening Saturday of the season — San Diego at San Antonio and Atlanta at Orlando — will be televised. CBS will have regional coverage of the opening week and one key game each week. In addition, games and weekly game broadcasts will be available on CBS Sports Network.
The sport’s unique allure is what brought Mike Martz back after not coaching in the NFL since 2011.
So be it that Martz, as offensive coordinator, guided the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl win 19 years ago, or was a head coach with the Rams for six seasons. Along with several other veteran coaches, he said he sees their role as helping make players better in a great environment.
Standing on the sideline as his San Diego Fleet team was practicing in the second week of camp, Martz said, “I like to call this football in its purest sense. It’s like college, but there’s no boosters, there’s no scholarships; it’s just football. I love that part of it. I think the guys that are attracted to this are our kind of guys. … And this is a way for us all to give back to this game a little bit.”
Fleet quarterback Mike Bercovici is relishing the opportunity to study at Martz’s knee.
“He’s passionate about developing football players and this is an awesome opportunity for him to give back to us because he’s taken teams to the highest level in the NFL,” Bercovici said. “And that’s our ultimate goal is that when we get back to the big show we will know our details and our fine preparation and why we do what we do.”
While the product on the field gets a lot of emphasis, The Alliance will be proactive in employee wellness.
Troy Polamalu, the head of player relations and former safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also is excited about what the Alliance can do off the field.
“What we have built here is a platform not only to show you how to be the very best football player, but to be the very best husband, the very best father, the very best teammate, and the very best member of society,” he said. “What we are building is an approach to help the whole person.”
Still, football and doing this right is king, which prompted CEO and co-founder Charlie Ebersol to say at the opening of camp, “Every single person who has attempted to do this before failed. You have to really dig in and put the best people at the top of it. We have an opportunity to make football better.
“I said this to Bill before. Our greatest hope is that we are standing on the sidelines at the Super Bowl and talking about how we knew you when.”
–Special to Field Level Media
Saints CB Williams charged with drunk driving
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early Wednesday and charged with drunk driving, according to multiple reports.
Police said Williams was driving on the Crescent City Connection bridge in the city when officers clocked him traveling 80 mph in a 50-mph zone. They pulled Williams over, and he refused to take a breath test, police said.
He was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, speeding and failing to use a turn signal. He was released a few hours later on his own recognizance.
This is not the first drunk-driving arrest for Williams, 25.
In 2015, he was charged with DUI shortly before the NFL draft. The charges were dropped when prosecutors said there wasn’t enough video evidence to proceed.
The Saints took Williams, a Florida State product, in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
While at Florida State, he also received two traffic tickets when he hit an oncoming car, demolishing both vehicles. He was not charged criminally in that case.
Williams is set to be a free agent in March, and in an interview with The Times-Picayune on Monday, he said he showed his value with his play this season, his most productive in the league.
He finished with 53 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles, and he played 693 defensive snaps. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Oct. 31.
“It was huge for me, especially it being the last year on my contract,” Williams said. “I proved to the league and proved to myself that I can play at a high level in this league.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Schiano expected to join Patriots’ staff
Former Tampa
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano, most recently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State, likely will wind up on the coaching staff of the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport said Schiano would take the spot of Brian Flores, the acting defensive coordinator who reportedly will become head coach of the Miami Dolphins after the Super Bowl.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Schiano never have worked together, but the two are believed to have a close relationship. Belichick’s son, Steve, played for Schiano when he was the head coach at Rutgers, and Belichick drafted several players from his program.
Last year, when Schiano was set to become the head coach at Tennessee, he came under fire for his time on Joe Paterno’s staff at Penn State during the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Belichick vouched for Schiano.
“I have great respect and I think he’s a great football coach,” Belichick said. “I’m not really involved in any other situations, but speaking about him as a coach and a person, the utmost respect and zero reservations. Zero.”
Schiano, 52, coached at Rutgers from 2001-11 and led the team to a 68-67 record and a 5-1 record in bowl games. He won three national Coach of the Year awards in 2006 when Rutgers finished 11-2. In his two seasons with the Buccaneers (2012-13), the team was 11-21.
He joined Ohio State in 2016 and left earlier this month after Ryan Day took over as head coach.
–Field Level Media