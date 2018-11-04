Newton, McCaffrey lead Panthers past Bucs 42-28
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton completed 19 of 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice and the Carolina Panthers built an early lead and held on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42-28 for their 10th straight home win Sunday.
Newton threw TD passes of 19 yards to Curtis Samuel and 17 yards to Greg Olsen, the seventh straight game he has thrown for at least two touchdowns. McCaffrey had 17 carries for 79 yards and five catches for 78 yards and turned in the play of the game when he leaped over a defender after a reception in the flat and kept going, turning it into a 32-yard gain.
The Panthers (6-2) scored touchdowns on five straight possessions during the first half to build a commanding 35-7 lead before the Buccaneers battled back to within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.
But the return of “Fitzmagic” wasn’t enough as Newton made it a two-possession game when he found Samuel, who made a leaping grab in the end zone with 9:10 left in the game. It was the second-year wide receiver’s second TD of the game. He also scored on a 33-yard reverse.
Fitzpatrick, who started in place of the turnover-prone Jameis Winston for Tampa Bay (3-5), finished with 243 yards passing and four touchdowns — two each to Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard.
But Fitzpatrick also had a key interception on the game’s second possession leading to Carolina’s first touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run by fullback Alex Armah. He was also picked off late in the fourth quarter by rookie cornerback Donte Jackson, sealing the win.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Panthers safety Eric Reid took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: None reported.
Panthers: Reid left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, but returned to the game.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host Washington on Sunday.
Panthers: Play four of their next five games on the road, beginning Thursday night at Pittsburgh.
Falcons flex offensive muscles, blow out Redskins 38-14
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Julio Jones ended his 12-game touchdown drought, Matt Ryan threw for 350 yards and four scores and the Atlanta Falcons flexed their offensive muscles with a 38-14 blowout of the Washington Redskins on Sunday that extended their winning streak to three games.
Jones caught seven passes for 121 yards with the biggest coming on a 35-yard screen pass with just under four minutes left that sealed the victory. After Jones twisted away from newest Washington defender Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and into the end zone, a swarm of teammates rushed over from the sideline to celebrate Jones' first touchdown catch since Nov. 26, 2017.
Jones caught seven passes for 121 yards with the biggest coming on a 35-yard screen pass with just under four minutes left that sealed the victory. After Jones twisted away from newest Washington defender Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and into the end zone, a swarm of teammates rushed over from the sideline to celebrate Jones’ first touchdown catch since Nov. 26, 2017.
Ryan completed 26 of his 38 passes, including touchdown passes of 39 and 10 yards to running back Tevin Coleman and 40 to rookie receiver Calvin Ridley . Coleman ran for 80 yards and Ito Smith had 66 yards and a rushing touchdown to give the Falcons (4-4) the balanced attack they’ve lacked in an injury-marred season that so far has failed to live up to expectations.
The Falcons didn’t punt until midway through the third quarter, converting on their first eight third-down opportunities. They surpassed 100 yards rushing for the first time since Week 2.
Atlanta’s much-maligned defense did its part, too. Entering third-worst in the NFL, it held Washington to 35 first-quarter yards and made a crucial stop after Ryan was picked off by Quinton Dunbar — just the quarterback’s third interception this season.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3) could blame poor tackling, ill-timed penalties and a series of injuries along the offensive line for the end of their three-game winning streak. Already without left tackle Trent Williams after surgery to repair his dislocated right thumb, Washington lost left guard Shaun Lauvao to a left knee injury, right guard Brandon Scherff to a shoulder injury and struggled to move the ball or stop the Falcons when it mattered.
Adrian Peterson was held to 17 yards on nine carries a week after rushing for 149 yards at the New York Giants. Alex Smith was 30 of 46 for 306 yards, an interception and a touchdown pass to Josh Doctson, and third-down back Kapri Bibbs rushed for a score that only served to make the final margin look slightly less lopsided.
KAZEE’S PICK AND THROW
Falcons safety Damontae Kazee effectively ended any chances of a Redskins comeback when he picked off Smith with about seven minutes left. The ball hit off the hands of teammate Blidi Wreh-Wilson, and Kazee came down with it along the sideline.
But that wasn’t it. After the play, Kazee ran toward the corner of the stadium full of Falcons fans and did his best Ryan impression by throwing the ball to the top of the lower deck.
SMITH’S RUN
As inconsequential as Washington’s ground game was, Smith had its longest gain of the day on a scramble that helped set up a touchdown. With Peterson blocking for him, the 34-year-old picked up 22 yards before being stopped on a crushing shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Brian Poole at the Atlanta 19.
INJURIES
Falcons: Calvin Ridley left in the third quarter and was evaluated for a head injury. … K Matt Bryant missed his second consecutive game with a right hamstring injury. … CB Robert Alford was out with an ankle injury, the first game he has missed since 2015.
Redskins: Played stretches without three-fifths of their starting offensive line and lost Lauvao to a potentially serious knee injury. Lauvao injured his left knee on the third play of the game, was taken off the sideline in a wheelchair and did not return. RT Morgan Moses injured his right knee in the first quarter before returning in the second. .. Dunbar left twice with leg injuries. … WR Jamison Crowder missed his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury, and RB Chris Thompson was out with injured ribs.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Aim for their fourth win in a row when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Redskins: Look to rebound at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Bears-Bills Stats
|Chicago
|0
|28
|3
|10—41
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|3
|6—
|9
|Second Quarter
Chi_Howard 1 run (Parkey kick), 13:04.
Chi_Jackson 65 fumble return (Parkey kick), 7:07.
Chi_Floyd 19 interception return (Parkey kick), 3:32.
Chi_Howard 18 run (Parkey kick), :44.
|Chi
|Buf
|First downs
|11
|22
|Total Net Yards
|190
|264
|Rushes-yards
|25-64
|28-97
|Passing
|126
|167
|Punt Returns
|3-48
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-23
|1-37
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-20-1
|31-49-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|4-22
|Punts
|5-40.0
|5-37.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|14-129
|10-163
|Time of Possession
|25:57
|34:03
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 14-47, A.Miller 1-9, Trubisky 1-6, Cohen 6-5, Daniel 3-(minus 3). Buffalo, Peterman 8-46, Ivory 7-36, McCoy 10-10, M.Murphy 1-6, Jones 1-0, Pryor 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 12-20-1-135. Buffalo, Peterman 31-49-3-189.
RECEIVING_Chicago, A.Miller 5-49, Gabriel 3-45, T.Burton 2-28, Cohen 1-8, Mizzell 1-5. Buffalo, Thomas 7-40, Benjamin 4-40, McCoy 4-19, Jones 4-18, Croom 3-36, Ivory 3-20, M.Murphy 3-(minus 7), Pryor 2-17, Holmes 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Roethlisberger guides Steelers past Ravens 23-16
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes, ran for a score and put up an unexpected left-footed punt to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-16 Sunday.
James Conner rushed for 107 yards and caught a TD pass for the Steelers (5-2-1), who have won four straight since falling to the Ravens at home on Sept. 30.
Roethlisberger went 28 for 47 for 270 yards. His 1-yard run put Pittsburgh up 20-6 in the third quarter, and the 36-year-old showed his grit by missing only one play after being flattened during a sprint from the pocket with just over 13 minutes left.
The Ravens (4-5) scored only one touchdown in their third straight defeat. Joe Flacco was limited to 209 yards passing and sacked twice.
Pittsburgh opened the second half with a drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and ended with a 1-yard plunge by Roethlisberger. The conversion sailed wide to the right, keeping the score at 20-6.
Down by two touchdowns and facing a potential two-game deficit in the AFC North, the Ravens reacted. Flacco completed six passes in a 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Alex Collins.
The defense followed by forcing the game’s first three-and-out, but the Baltimore offense failed to sustain the momentum.
After the Ravens punted. Roethlisberger was collared from behind by Za’Darius Smith and remained on the ground for several minutes. Joshua Dobbs came in, completed a 22-yard pass to Jesse James, then gave way to Roethlisberger.
The drive led to a field goal for a 10-point cushion with 8:26 remaining.
Roethlisberger threw 29 passes in the first half and showed his kicking prowess as Pittsburgh took a 14-6 lead.
With the Steelers facing a fourth down from the Baltimore 38, Roethlisberger lined up in shotgun formation and popped up a 27-yard punt — his seventh career kick.
The Ravens then settled for a field goal one play after Flacco failed to see wide-open Lamar Jackson on the right side near the end zone. Jackson, a rookie quarterback who’s been used in a variety of ways, went in motion on the play and was left uncovered.
Roethlisberger put Pittsburgh ahead with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Conner, and the Steelers made it 14-3 when Roethlisberger capped a 75-yard drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Antonio Brown.
INJURIES
Steelers: None reported.
Ravens: Starting offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and James Hurst (back) were on the inactive list. … CB Tavon Young hurt his right ankle in the fourth quarter and did not return. … Also inactive, though not injured, was Ty Montgomery, obtained Tuesday in a trade with Packers.
TRIBUTE TO SYNAGOGUE VICTIMS
Roethlisberger wore cleats emblazoned with a Star of David in response to the late-October shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Star of David was in yellow and served as the upper part of the Steelers logo. There were also the words, “Stronger Than Hate” on each shoe.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the attack that stunned the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
MR. TOUCHDOWNS
Conner has 10 touchdowns, most by a Steelers player through eight games since 1950. Brown has nine TD catches, a team record through eight games.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Host Carolina on Thursday night.
Ravens: Bye, followed by home game vs Cincinnati on Nov. 18.
|Det
|Min
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|209
|283
|Rushes-yards
|24-66
|23-128
|Passing
|143
|155
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-0
|18-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|10-56
|1-9
|Punts
|5-44.4
|4-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-66
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|36:45
|23:15
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 12-37, Golladay 1-8, Blount 5-8, T.Wilson 1-7, Stafford 5-6. Minnesota, Cook 10-89, Murray 10-31, Thielen 1-5, Cousins 2-3.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 25-36-0-199. Minnesota, Cousins 18-22-1-164.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Riddick 7-36, M.Jones 6-66, Golladay 3-46, K.Johnson 3-7, Willson 2-17, T.Jones 2-13, Roberts 1-12, Blount 1-2. Minnesota, Thielen 4-22, Cook 4-20, Beebe 3-21, Treadwell 2-37, Rudolph 2-28, Al.Robinson 2-20, Murray 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Mahomes passes for 375 yards as Chiefs down Browns 37-21
Kareem Hunt had two scoring runs and one receiving for the Chiefs (8-1), who came in averaging 36.3 points per game with an offense overloaded with weapons for Mahomes.
Kareem Hunt had two scoring runs and one receiving for the Chiefs (8-1), who came in averaging 36.3 points per game with an offense overloaded with weapons for Mahomes.
The 23-year-old used all of them in winning his first pro matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Browns (2-6-1).
Mahomes and Mayfield didn’t match their epic college meeting in 2016, when they combined for more than 1,700 yards in offense. But the Chiefs put on another impressive offensive show with 499 total yards, averaging 8.6 per snap.
In his second season, Mahomes, who made just one start as a rookie, already has 29 TD passes and 3,185 yards, the most by any QB through 10 games since 1950. He has passed for at least 300 yards in eight straight games.
Cleveland lost its fourth straight, but it looked better under interim coach Gregg Williams than it did with Jackson, fired on Monday after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
Mayfield threw two TD passes to Duke Johnson and finished 29 of 42 for 297 yards with one interception.
The Browns came in facing a monumental task in trying to slow Mahomes and an offense with speed, depth and no noticeable weaknesses.
Things got much tougher for Cleveland when starting cornerback Damarious Randall (groin) was scratched and E.J. Gaines (concussion) and rookie Denzel Ward (hip) both got hurt in the first half.
Kansas City scored a touchdown on its first three possessions and the Chiefs only had the ball for 11:29 in the first half as the Browns were able to control the clock.
The Chiefs picked up where they left off in the third quarter with Mahomes firing a 13-yard TD pass to Kelce, giving Kansas City a 28-15 lead.
Hunt then scored on a 10-yard run, two plays after Kansas City’s Damien Williams blocked a punt.
Mahomes’ 11-yard TD pass to Kelce early in the second quarter gave the Chiefs a 14-3 lead, and with their offense firing on all cylinders, it appeared they might be on their way to an easy win.
But the Browns responded with a 75-yard drive capped by Nick Chubb’s 3-yard TD run. Williams, who showed early on he was going to take risks by going for it on fourth down, went for 2 but the conversion failed. Cleveland didn’t convert three times on 2-point tries.
MAYFIELD HEAD SHOT
Mayfield was checked for a concussion and cleared after a questionable hit late in the third quarter.
Mayfield was backpedaling and being wrapped up by Chris Jones when the rookie QB was struck in the helmet by Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker, who came in late but was not penalized. The NFL’s on-site medical spotter called down and Mayfield had to leave the game to be checked for a head injury.
LUCKY STREAK
The Chiefs won the coin toss for the ninth consecutive week and elected to defer.
GREAT SEATS
A Cleveland native, Hunt bought more than 100 tickets for the game and had them given to the players and coaches at his high school alma mater.
LINE SHIFT
Browns rookie left tackle Desmond Harrison sat out with an unspecified illness and was replaced by Greg Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick who made his first start.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Host Arizona on Nov. 11
Browns: Host Atlanta on Nov. 11.
Chicago Bears rout turnover-prone Buffalo Bills 41-9
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Howard scored two touchdowns and the Chicago Bears' defense had two others in a 41-9 win over the Bills in what proved to be another comedy of errors for Buffalo and its anemic offense Sunday.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Howard scored two touchdowns and the Chicago Bears’ defense had two others in a 41-9 win over the Bills in what proved to be another comedy of errors for Buffalo and its anemic offense Sunday.
Eddie Jackson scored on a 65-yard fumble return and Leonard Floyd returned a tipped pass 19 yards for another score some 3 1/2 minutes apart in the second quarter. Howard, set up by Tarik Cohen’s 38-yard punt return , then scored on an 18-yard scamper to cap a run in which the Bears scored four touchdowns over a span of 12 minutes, 20 seconds in the second quarter.
The Bears won their second in a row and improved to 5-3 to match their best start to a season through eight games since 2013. Chicago also matched its win total from last year.
Chicago’s defense forced four takeaways, and limited the Bills to 264 yards offense despite missing star linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed his second straight game with an injury to his right ankle.
The Bills continued their bumbling ways in dropping to 2-7. It’s Buffalo’s worst start since winning one of its first nine games in 2010.
Buffalo continued its season-long trend of coughing up the ball on offense and having difficulty finding the end zone.
Buffalo turned the ball over four times, including Nathan Peterman throwing three interceptions in his first start since a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The Bills had no choice but to return to Peterman with rookie Josh Allen missing his third game with a sprained throwing elbow and Derek Anderson sidelined by a concussion.
The second-year quarterback continued playing down to his turnover-prone reputation, though two of the interceptions weren’t entirely his fault.
Newly signed receiver Terrelle Pryor caught Peterman’s pass and lost control as he turned up field, with the ball landing in defensive back Adrian Amos’ hands.
Three snaps into Buffalo’s next possession, Peterman’s hard pass over the middle struck receiver Zay Jones in the hand and bounced directly to Floyd, who returned it for a touchdown.
Scoring has also been an issue for Buffalo.
Peterman’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:41 remaining ended Buffalo’s touchdown drought at 187 minutes and 19 seconds. The string dated to Peterman’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones with 13 minutes left in a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14.
The Bills have been outscored 103-20 since, and 157-46 in their past six, during which Buffalo has scored just three touchdowns.
Peterman finished 31 of 49 for 187 yards and the second-year player has now thrown 13 interceptions on 133 career attempts, including playoffs.
Howard opened the scoring on a 1-yard run 1:56 into the second quarter, and the route began some six minutes later on Jackson’s fumble return. Bills tight end Jason Croom bobbled a pass before securing it along the right sideline. He was initially struck by linebacker Roquan Smith. Jackson then pried the ball loose, picked it and returned it for a score.
Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky finished 12 for 20 for 135 yards with a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Trey Burton and an interception.
TURNOVERS
The Bills have now turned the ball over 22 times, including 16 interceptions.
The Bears entered the game ranking second in the NFL with 11 interceptions and 17 takeaways.
O-LINE TINKERING
Bills rookie guard Wyatt Teller was active for the first time this season, and filled in at left guard in place of Vladimir Ducasse. Recently signed Jeremiah Sirles rotated in with starting right tackle Jordan Mills.
REPLACING LONG
Bears starting left guard Eric Kush started at right guard in place of Kyle Long, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after hurting a tendon in his right foot in a 24-10 win over the New York Jets last weekend. James Daniel took over for Kush at left guard.
INJURIES
Bears: Mack missed a chance at a homecoming. He played at the University at Buffalo.
Bills: TE Charles Clay hurt his hamstring in the first half and did not return. … Backup RB Chris Ivory favored his left arm while being escorted off the field after being stopped for no gain on first-and-goal from the 1 with 6:27 remaining.
UP NEXT
Bears: Host Detroit on Sunday in the first of three straight against NFC North rivals.
Bills: At New York Jets on Sunday.
The Latest: Redskins get 1 of their banged-up lineman back
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):
4:04 p.m.
3:50 p.m.
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemed to survive a scare.
Roethlisberger went down after landing hard on the field after a sprint from the pocket, but was able to return after being out briefly. He was tackled from behind by Baltimore’s Za’Darius Smith and remained prone for a lengthy stretch of time. It appeared he landed hard on his shoulder, but appeared OK after being helped off the field.
The play occurred early in the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh leading the Ravens 20-13. Josh Dobbs came in to play quarterback for one play before Big Ben returned. Not long after that, Roethlisberger completed a 51-yard pass to Jesse James.
___
3:40 p.m.
The Denver Broncos are going to honor former receiver Demaryius Thomas with a video tribute before their game with Thomas’ new team, the Houston Texans.
Thomas returned to Denver five days after his trade to Houston.
The Broncos also put a “Thank you, D.T.” message on the 10-story high poster of Thomas that graces the south side of Mile High Stadium.
The message was right above the tunnel where the Texans’ buses pulled into the stadium.
—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.
3:05 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the scoreboard again.
Kansas City’s quarterback had three touchdown passes early in the third quarter at Cleveland. Mahomes has 29 TD passes this season, one shy of the team record set by Hall of Famer Len Dawson in 1964.
Mahomes threw a 50-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt and an 11-yarder to Travis Kelce in the first half. He hooked up again with Kelce on a 13-yarder early in second half.
By halftime, he had more yards passing (3,042) and touchdown passes (28) in his first 10 career games than any other player in league history since 1950.
___
2:47 p.m.
Dalvin Cook has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Vikings in his return to action after missing five of the past six games because of a hamstring injury.
The second-year running back had a career-long, 70-yard run in the second quarter against Detroit. That set up a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. Cook has eight carries for 86 yards in the first half against the Lions, who are last in the league in run defense.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is back for the Lions after a six-game absence because of a shoulder injury. He sacked Cousins in the closing seconds of the second quarter to force a field goal. The Vikings lead early in the third quarter.
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
___
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
___
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
___
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
3:40 p.m.
The Denver Broncos are going to honor former receiver Demaryius Thomas with a video tribute before their game with Thomas’ new team, the Houston Texans.
Thomas returned to Denver five days after his trade to Houston.
The Broncos also put a “Thank you, D.T.” message on the 10-story high poster of Thomas that graces the south side of Mile High Stadium.
The message was right above the tunnel where the Texans’ buses pulled into the stadium.
—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.
3:05 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the scoreboard again.
Kansas City’s quarterback had three touchdown passes early in the third quarter at Cleveland. Mahomes has 29 TD passes this season, one shy of the team record set by Hall of Famer Len Dawson in 1964.
Mahomes threw a 50-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt and an 11-yarder to Travis Kelce in the first half. He hooked up again with Kelce on a 13-yarder early in second half.
By halftime, he had more yards passing (3,042) and touchdown passes (28) in his first 10 career games than any other player in league history since 1950.
2:47 p.m.
Dalvin Cook has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Vikings in his return to action after missing five of the past six games because of a hamstring injury.
The second-year running back had a career-long, 70-yard run in the second quarter against Detroit. That set up a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. Cook has eight carries for 86 yards in the first half against the Lions, who are last in the league in run defense.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is back for the Lions after a six-game absence because of a shoulder injury. He sacked Cousins in the closing seconds of the second quarter to force a field goal. The Vikings lead early in the third quarter.
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
Rams get receiver Cooper Kupp back in lineup to face Saints
The Los Angeles Rams got a boost in their quest to stay undefeated, getting wide receiver Cooper Kupp back in the lineup at New Orleans after he missed three weeks with a knee injury.
The Los Angeles Rams got a boost in their quest to stay undefeated, getting wide receiver Cooper Kupp back in the lineup at New Orleans after he missed three weeks with a knee injury.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks both have their starting running backs in the lineup. Melvin Gordon (hamstring) was listed as questionable for the Chargers, the same designation the Seahawks gave Chris Carson (hip) on the injury report.
Demaryius Thomas is set for a significant role in his return to Denver. The Texans lost Will Fuller, their second-leading receiver, to a knee injury to necessitate the trade for Thomas. Houston’s third-leading receiver, rookie Keke Coutee, didn’t make the trip because of a hamstring injury.
The Broncos were down three starters. Safety Darian Stewart (neck stingers), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) were all out. Will Parks replaced Stewart and Tramaine Brock stated in place of Roby. Rookie Josey Jewell has been getting snaps in place of the oft-injured Marshall.
Here are the inactives for Sunday’s Week 9 games:
LA RAMS-NEW ORLEANS
Rams: WR Nick Williams, DB Darious Williams, RB John Kelly, OLB Trevon Young (back), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt and DT Tanzel Smart.
Saints: C Will Clapp, DE Marcus Davenport (Toe), S J.T. Gray, OL Chaz Green, DE Mitchel Loewen, T Michael Ola, LB Manti Te’o.
___
LA CHARGERS-SEATTLE
Chargers: S Rayshawn Jenkins, RB Detrez Newsome, DE Chris Landrum, C Cole Toner, T Trent Scott, G Forrest Lamp, DE Joey Bosa.
Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, CB Neiko Thorpe, S Maurice Alexander, G Jordan Simmons, G Ethan Pocic, DT Nazair Jones, DT Poona Ford.
___
HOUSTON-DENVER
Texans: WR Keke Coutee; CB Aaron Colvin; CB Johnathan Joseph; S Andre Hall, CB Deante Burton; ILB Zach Cunningham; DE Joel Health.
Broncos: WR/KR DaeSean Hamilton; S Darian Stewart; RB Royce Freeman; CB Bradley Roby; ILB Brandon Marshall; G Sam Jones, G/C Sam Jones.
KANSAS CITY-CLEVELAND
Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, LB Justin Houston, LB Frank Zombo, C Mitch Morse, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da’Mari Scott, DB Damarious Randall, LB Joe Schobert, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, Chad Thomas.
___
DETROIT-MINNESOTA
Lions: RB Ameer Abdullah, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Kelvin Sheppard, DE Eric Lee, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Joe Dahl, OT Andrew Donnal
Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stefon Diggs, RB Roc Thomas, SS Andrew Sendejo, LB Anthony Barr, LG Tom Compton, DE Tashawn Bower
CHICAGO-BUFFALO
Bears: LB Khalil Mack, WRs Allen Robinson II and Kevin white, DB Marcus Cooper, OL Rashaad Coward, TE Ben Braunecker and DT Bilal Nichols.
Bills: QBs Josh Allen and Derek Anderson, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Trent Murphy, OLs Ike Boettger and Conor McDermott and WR Cam Phillips.
TAMPA BAY-CAROLINA
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones II, CB M.J. Stewart, OL Evan Smith, OL Alex Cappa, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DE Demone Harris.
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Amini Silatolu, G Brendan Mahon, DE Marquis Haynes, LB Andre Smith, CB Josh Hawkins.
NEW YORK JETS-MIAMI
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Frankie Luvu, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, TE Neal Sterling, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, LB Martrell Spaight, C Wesley Johnson, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.
PITTSBURGH-BALTIMORE
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin, OT Ronnie Stanley, OT James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, RB Ty Montgomery, LB Tim Williams.
ATLANTA-WASHINGTON
Falcons: CB Robert Alford (ankle), K Matt Bryant (right hamstring), RB Brian Hill, DE Steven Means, G Austin Pasztor, G Rees Odhiambo, OT Matt Gono.
Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder, RB Chris Thompson, LT Trent Williams, CB Adonis Alexander, S Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, WR Brian Quick.
3:05 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the scoreboard again.
Kansas City’s quarterback had three touchdown passes early in the third quarter at Cleveland. Mahomes has 29 TD passes this season, one shy of the team record set by Hall of Famer Len Dawson in 1964.
Mahomes threw a 50-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt and an 11-yarder to Travis Kelce in the first half. He hooked up again with Kelce on a 13-yarder early in second half.
By halftime, he had more yards passing (3,042) and touchdown passes (28) in his first 10 career games than any other player in league history since 1950.
2:47 p.m.
Dalvin Cook has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Vikings in his return to action after missing five of the past six games because of a hamstring injury.
The second-year running back had a career-long, 70-yard run in the second quarter against Detroit. That set up a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. Cook has eight carries for 86 yards in the first half against the Lions, who are last in the league in run defense.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is back for the Lions after a six-game absence because of a shoulder injury. He sacked Cousins in the closing seconds of the second quarter to force a field goal. The Vikings lead early in the third quarter.
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
2:47 p.m.
Dalvin Cook has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Vikings in his return to action after missing five of the past six games because of a hamstring injury.
The second-year running back had a career-long, 70-yard run in the second quarter against Detroit. That set up a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. Cook has eight carries for 86 yards in the first half against the Lions, who are last in the league in run defense.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is back for the Lions after a six-game absence because of a shoulder injury. He sacked Cousins in the closing seconds of the second quarter to force a field goal. The Vikings lead early in the third quarter.
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
Report: Riley, McDaniels among Browns’ coaching targets
Report: Riley, McDaniels among Browns' coaching targets
Nearly a week after Cleveland fired head coach Hue Jackson, names of his potential replacements have started to emerge.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Sunday that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, NFL offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and John DeFilippo, and even Green Bay head
Report: Riley, McDaniels among Browns’ coaching targets
Nearly a week after Cleveland fired head coach Hue Jackson, names of his potential replacements have started to emerge.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Sunday that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, NFL offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and John DeFilippo, and even Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy headline the list that general manager John Dorsey likely will consider.
The benefit to Riley would be his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, taken by the Browns this year with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. They spent three years together with the Sooners, and Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 in Riley’s first year as head coach.
When asked about his interest earlier this week, Riley, 35, said he didn’t have his sights set on the NFL.
McDaniels, who accepted the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason but backed out to remain in New England, was born in the Cleveland suburb of Barberton and grew up in the area. The 42-year-old coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and in part of the 2010 season until his firing. He has an 11-17 record as an NFL head coach.
DeFilippo, 40, is another Cleveland-area native but he doesn’t have the roots there that McDanield have. He lived there just a year when his father worked as the offensive coordinator at Youngstown State University. DeFilippo has been an assistant coach for several college and NFL teams since 2000 and is in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota’s offense is No. 9 in total yardage in the NFL on the season.
McCarthy, 54, has been the head coach of the Packers since 2006, and he worked with Dorsey for six years in Green Bay. Despite leading the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2010, he’s been rumored to be on the hot seat this season.
Jackson finished with a 3-36-1 record in two-plus seasons with the Browns. The team also parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
–Field Level Media
Steelers RB Bell approaching signing deadline
Steelers RB Bell approaching signing deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Le'Veon Bell drama is heading toward a conclusion.
According to multiple reports Sunday morning, representatives for the holdout Bell haven't told the Steelers when, or if, the disgruntled running back will show up this season.
But the Steelers don't
Steelers RB Bell approaching signing deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Le’Veon Bell drama is heading toward a conclusion.
According to multiple reports Sunday morning, representatives for the holdout Bell haven’t told the Steelers when, or if, the disgruntled running back will show up this season.
But the Steelers don’t have long to wait to learn of his decision.
The team slapped the franchise tag on Bell, which would have paid him $14.5 million this season, but he hasn’t signed the contract. He has until the Tuesday after Week 10 — Nov. 13 — to sign it in order to play this year. If he doesn’t sign, he must sit out the season under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
Each week he sits, he forfeits $850,000. Bell has indicated he does not want to risk injury before he can sign a long-term deal with significant guaranteed money.
If he does report, the Steelers would use a two-week roster exemption and pay him a lower salary while they determine his fitness to play.
CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that no teams called the Steelers to inquire about a trade for Bell before the deadline last week.
Without Bell, the Steelers are 4-2-1 and atop the AFC North heading into Sunday’s game against division foe Baltimore. They’ve found a productive replacement in second-year running back James Conner, who leads the AFC in rushing with 599 yards. He has nine rushing touchdowns — the same number Bell had in 15 games in the 2017 season.
Last week, Conner, 23, was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month.
–Field Level Media
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is planning to wear custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is planning to wear custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
