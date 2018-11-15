NBC to use studio personnel to announce Thanksgiving game
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC will use studio hosts Mike Tirico for play by play and Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison for analysis on its Thanksgiving night telecast of the Falcons game at New Orleans.
They will replace the usual duo of Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels.
Tirico, of course, is a veteran of play by play and does Notre Dame football games for the network. Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of Famer as a coach, will be working his third game in a broadcast booth. He did two December 2016 matches: Dolphins-Jets on a Saturday night, and a Christmas afternoon game between the Ravens and Steelers. Those games were produced by NBC and televised on NFL Network.
It will be Harrison’s debut in the booth.
Michele Tafoya will continue her sideline reporter’s role.
The opening to “Sunday Night Football” also will change on Thanksgiving. Rather than the usual Carrie Underwood performance, New Orleans-based master chef Emeril Lagasse and voodoo rocker Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will headline the opening.
Set at Emeril’s New Orleans, the special show opening will feature Lagasse setting the table by creating NFL-themed fare for a Thanksgiving feast. As dinner is being prepared, Trombone Shorty will play his distinctive brand of New Orleans street music, capped by his own rendition of the SNF theme song, backed by the New Breed Brass Band.
“What better place to celebrate Thanksgiving than in a city that perpetually revels in food, family, and football,” Lagasse says. “We’re so happy to be a part of this Thanksgiving special and bring our traditions home to you. Who Dat?!”
Chiefs-Rams Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES (AP) — KANSAS CITY (9-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-1)
Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Rams by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Kansas City 8-2-0, Los Angeles 4-5-1
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Rams, 34-7, Oct. 26, 2014
LAST WEEK — Chiefs
Bengals-Ravens Preview Capsule
CINCINNATI (5-4) at BALTIMORE (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE - OFF
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cincinnati 4-5, Baltimore 4-5
SERIES RECORD - Bengals lead 23-22
LAST MEETING - Bengals beat Ravens 34-23, Sept. 13
LAST WEEK - Bengals lost to Saints 51-14; Ravens had bye, lost to Steelers 23-16 on
Eagles-Saints Preview Capsule
PHILADELPHIA (4-5) at NEW ORLEANS (8-1)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 3-6, Saints 7-2
SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 17-13
LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Saints 39-17, Oct. 11, 2015
LAST WEEK — Eagles lost to Cowboys 27-20; Saints beat Bengals 51-14.
Red-hot Texans visit Redskins in meeting of division leaders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jay Gruden occasionally has to remind people his team is in 6-3 and in first place.
"That's a heck of deal after nine games," the Washington Redskins' coach said. "But I'm also excited with the fact that we have not played our best yet, and I think the best
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jay Gruden occasionally has to remind people his team is in 6-3 and in first place.
“That’s a heck of deal after nine games,” the Washington Redskins’ coach said. “But I’m also excited with the fact that we have not played our best yet, and I think the best is yet to come.”
It wasn’t been a flawless ride, but when the roller-coaster Redskins host the rolling Houston Texans on Sunday, it’ll be a showdown between two surprising division leaders. Washington has gotten into first place in the NFC East alternating strong and weak performances, and Houston has won six in a row to also reach 6-3 and sit atop the AFC South.
Led by veterans Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson, the Redskins come into the matchup motivated by a lack of respect. Second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans are full of confidence after digging out of an 0-3 hole.
“Winning helps,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien said. “Everybody has confidence in their ability to go out there and play well, but I also think our team understands that this is a very humbling league. This is a league, it’s a short walk. It’s a short walk from where you are right now to where you were when you were 0-3.”
It’s a very short walk for the Redskins from their best to their worst. A three-game October winning streak and last week’s victory at Tampa Bay didn’t show their best.
So there’s reason why, despite leading the division by two games, Washington isn’t getting the same buzz as other playoff contenders. Players are just fine with that.
“Nobody’s really looking at the Redskins or anything,” middle linebacker Zach Brown said. “For us, we’re just going to keep trying to stack up the wins and see where we can take it. For us, we just need an invite to the dance because you never know what might happen.”
Peterson figures it’s too early to think playoffs, but said: “You can definitely have it in the back of your mind and understand how important each and every game is.”
Coming off their bye week, the Texans fully understand the value of every game to their chances of winning a third division title in four seasons.
“We have to win against the Redskins to even keep conversations like that alive,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “If you start to look that far ahead and you start to think about things like that, that’s when you get blindsided.”
Some things to watch when the Texans visit the Redskins:
WHAT A COMEBACK
Watt and Peterson are top candidates for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after turning in strong performances in their return from two straight seasons that were cut short by injuries.
Watt played just eight games in the previous two seasons because of back surgeries and a broken leg. Peterson missed 19 games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined because of knee surgery and a neck injury.
Watt is tied for third in the NFL with nine sacks and tied for first by forcing four fumbles. He also has 16 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for losses and has swatted down two passes.
Peterson is tied for fifth in the league with 672 yards rushing and has scored four touchdowns.
Watt raved about Peterson’s comeback.
“He’s obviously one of the great running backs of the game,” Watt said. “What he’s been able to do in his career, but then to be able to come back the way he has and have the type of season he’s having — obviously, I know how difficult it is from firsthand experience to come back from injuries, so I’m extremely impressed by what he’s been able to do. I have a ton of respect for his game. It’s always a good challenge to play against him and I enjoy the competition.”
SWEARINGER REVENGE GAME
Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger, who was drafted by the Texans in the second round in 2013 and cut after the 2014 season, has not been shy to rip O’Brien. He posted on Instagram this week about “unprofessional actions” by O’Brien that led to his release, which his former coach responded to by saying he didn’t know what Swearinger was talking about.
“D.J. made a lot of plays for us here,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very instinctive, tough, competitive player. He’s obviously gone on to Arizona and now in Washington and I think he’s a captain there and he’s (second in) the league in interceptions, doing a great job, has got excellent ball skills, good tackler, tough, competitive guy.”
WATSON DOWN
Only the Giants’ Eli Manning and Cowboys’ Dak Prescott have been sacked more this season than Watson. The Texans quarterback said he tries to get back as close to the line of scrimmage as possible so as not to lose yardage on his 30 sacks.
Brown has noticed on film that defenses can force sacks on Watson when they lock down on coverage because the young QB holds on to the ball so long trying to make something happen.
“I think he’s just trying to make plays,” Brown said. “He’s still young. Eventually he’ll get that clock ticking in his head.”
Steelers-Jaguars Preview Capsule
PITTSBURGH (6-2-1) at JACKSONVILLE (3-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Steelers by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Steelers 6-3, Jaguars 3-5-1
SERIES RECORD - Jaguars lead 14-11.
LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Steelers 45-42 in AFC playoffs, Jan. 14
LAST WEEK - Steelers beat Panthers 52-21; Jaguars lost to Colts
Titans try to get best of Luck in visit to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Tennessee Titans believe a whole new look might solve their Andrew Luck problem.
Hey, nothing else has worked.
Since the Indianapolis Colts drafted Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, he's started nine games against the Titans and never lost — not when he played poorly, not
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Tennessee Titans believe a whole new look might solve their Andrew Luck problem.
Hey, nothing else has worked.
Since the Indianapolis Colts drafted Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, he’s started nine games against the Titans and never lost — not when he played poorly, not when he left early, not even when he got hurt. So this time, the Titans are going with a different strategy in hopes of outwitting an old nemesis.
“They give you multiple looks, they’re probably more multiple than any team in the league,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I look at it much like an offense, in terms of what we try to do on offense with packages, they do it on defense. They do it well.”
The Titans (5-4) have stolen a page right out of New England’s playbook and made it work.
They’ve allowed the fewest points per game, fewest touchdowns scored and lowest passer rating against the blitz in the league. They’ve moved into second place in the AFC South, one game behind Houston, by pitching consecutive second-half shutouts against Dallas’ Dak Prescott and New England’s Tom Brady.
Now comes the hard part: Beating Luck.
“For me it’s always personal going against this guy,” said Jurrell Casey, the Titans’ three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman whose struggles against Luck also include two college losses. “I’m always talking mess but right now I can’t talk too much mess. He’s got the upper hand.”
Tennessee knows the story all too well.
Before sweeping Indy (4-5) last season, when Luck sat out following shoulder surgery, the Titans had lost 11 straight in the series to three different Indy quarterbacks — Luck, former Titans starter Matt Hasselbeck and Dan Orlovsky, who ended the Colts’ 0-13 start with a win over Tennessee in 2011.
Even in the game Luck initially injured the shoulder, Week 3 in 2015, his late rally gave the Colts their first win of the season.
But this week’s challenge could be even more daunting with Luck playing some of the best football of his career.
He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in a league-high 32 consecutive games and three or more TDs in six straight games, fourth all time behind Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino. Luck’s completion rate, 66.3 percent, is a career best and he hasn’t been sacked in 185 dropbacks, another career high.
Not surprisingly, the Colts have won three straight and can get back to .500 — if Luck wins again.
“I’m aware of it,” Luck said, downplaying his 9-0 mark. “But what’s happened has happened and good, bad or ugly, it doesn’t really matter.”
GEARING UP
The health of Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota has improved dramatically since an elbow injury produced numbness in his throwing hand in the season opener, and it’s shown. In the past two games, he’s completed 69.9 percent of his passes with 468 yards, four TD passes, no interceptions and a 122.2 passer rating in victories over Dallas and New England. Mariota also caught a 21-yard pass and ran for 21 yards in last week’s victory over the Patriots.
LONG-TIME ACQUAINTANCES
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has been around so long he could break George Blanda’s NFL record for most career regular-season wins (209) on Sunday. And he could set the new mark against one of his former teammates, new Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Vinatieri entered the league in 1996, one year before Vrabel was drafted, and then spent five years together in New England in the early 2000s before Vinatieri joined the Colts as a free agent in 2006.
SHUTDOWN D
It’s not just the obvious stats showing how well the Titans have played defensively. New England managed only six first downs, 117 yards and converted 1 of 7 third downs last week in the second half. The improvement also coincides with the return of strong safety Kenny Vaccaro, who missed three games because of an injured elbow. “I think it’s a credit to the players, that’s what it is,” Vrabel said. “They get a call, and the players go out and execute. That’s really what it comes down to.”
REGGIE’S RETURN
Former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne returns to Lucas Oil Stadium for his induction into Indy’s Ring of Honor. Wayne spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts, playing in a franchise-record 211 games and catching 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 TDs. He’s 10th in the NFL all time in receptions and yards receiving and was part of both of Indy’s Super Bowl teams. Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Jeff Saturday, all former teammates, have already been inducted. Tony Dungy, who coached Wayne, and former general manager Bill Polian, who drafted Wayne in 2001, have also been inducted.
Chiefs thriving when it comes to pressure quarterbacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had the Cardinals' Josh Rosen seeing red last week.
As in a whole lot of red jerseys right in his face.
The Chiefs sacked Arizona's rookie quarterback five times in their 26-14 victory. They hit him 13 times, forced a fumble and generally made
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had the Cardinals’ Josh Rosen seeing red last week.
As in a whole lot of red jerseys right in his face.
The Chiefs sacked Arizona’s rookie quarterback five times in their 26-14 victory. They hit him 13 times, forced a fumble and generally made life miserable on a cold afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.
No wonder Rosen was asked quite sympathetically how he felt after the game.
Probably like he went through a trash compactor.
But that performance by the Chiefs’ much-maligned defense was closer to the norm than anything special this season. They already have 31 sacks to match their total from all last season, even though their highest-paid player and top pass rusher, Justin Houston, has missed four games to injury.
That puts the Chiefs in a tie with Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Green Bay for the NFL lead.
“Defenses right now are stretched in the National Football League. You’ve seen it every week,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “To be able to get the pressure that we did on the quarterback (against the Cardinals) was a huge part of it. Stepping up with big plays when needed.”
The Chiefs struggled last season to pressure the quarterback, and there was little reason to think that would change this season. They brought back most of the same cast, though Tamba Hali stepped into retirement after an unproductive year and rookie Breeland Speaks took his spot, and defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was retained after coming under intense scrutiny.
But the Chiefs did make a couple of other important changes to the coaching staff, replacing their longtime linebackers coach Gary Gibbs with Mark DeLeone and Mike Smith. DeLeon handles the inside guys and Smith handles the outside linebackers, and by splitting up the duties both of them are able to give more one-on-one time to their players’ skill-specific needs.
The progress is easiest to see in Dee Ford, the Chiefs’ former first-round pick who had battled injuries and inconsistency his first four seasons. The Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option — that was no guarantee — and he has flourished when it comes to getting after the quarterback.
He has nine sacks to trail only the Rams’ Aaron Donald — who will be on the field against Kansas City on Monday night — and the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter. His total is also tied with J.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Von Miller, leaving the always-upbeat Ford in some pretty select company.
“I don’t think anyone in this league can block him coming off that edge one-on-one,” said Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who has tried several times with little success in practice.
Ford isn’t just getting sacks, though. He has also hit the quarterback an astounding 20 times and has four strip-sacks to give the Chiefs the ball in some crucial situations.
“Every week, that’s really what we preach. When you pressure the quarterback, mistakes happen, turnovers happen,” Ford said. “This is just our way of playing defense.”
The Chiefs’ Chris Jones has seven sacks, including one in six straight games, and fellow defensive tackle Allen Bailey has a career-best five. Houston only has three sacks because of injuries, but he was back to near-100 percent against the Cardinals, picking off Rosen at the line of scrimmage.
“Just hitting the quarterback, affecting him in any type of way,” Jones said. “Helping the back-end guys out — we affect the quarterback with tips, overthrows. They could be incomplete passes or interceptions. We kind of complement each other.”
Indeed, the Chiefs’ aggressive pass rush has been doubly important after their secondary had to go through some growing pains. Kansas City traded away top cornerback Marcus Peters, star safety Eric Berry has been out all season with a heel injury, and fellow safety Daniel Sorensen only recently returned to the field after breaking his leg in training camp.
In other words, it has been a mishmash of next-man-up lineups in the defensive backfield, putting even more pressure on the guys up front to help them out.
“We say every week that we’ve got to be willing to win the game however it presents itself, whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams,” Ford said. “Defense actually met this week and that’s one thing we spoke on: Let’s take it to another level. We can’t really rely, especially late in the season, off of a lot of points from our offense.
“They’re tremendous,” Ford added by way of clarification, “but we can be tremendous also, and the same goes for special teams. Once we play like that as a unit, this team can be really great.”
NOTES: SS Eric Berry (heel) and C Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice Thursday. … Reid said the change in venue for Monday night’s game from Mexico City didn’t change his preparations. “Other than going to a hotel in Los Angeles,” he said. “That’s about it.”
NFL awarding more than $35 million to brain injury studies
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is awarding more than $35 million in funding to five organizations conducting research into diagnosis and treatment of brain injuries.
Through its Scientific Advisory Board established as part of its "Play Smart. Play Safe" initiative, the NFL is awarding grants to investigative teams focusing on concussions and
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is awarding more than $35 million in funding to five organizations conducting research into diagnosis and treatment of brain injuries.
Through its Scientific Advisory Board established as part of its “Play Smart. Play Safe” initiative, the NFL is awarding grants to investigative teams focusing on concussions and associated conditions, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Receiving the funding will be:
—Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, led by Dr. William P. Meehan III, $14,698,132 to “A Prospective, LONGitudinal and Translational Study for Former National Football League Players.”
—The University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, $6,070,384 to its “Prevalence of Brain Health versus Neurodegeneration in Professional Football Retirees” work.
—The University of Calgary, led by Dr. Carolyn Emery, $9,438,473 to “Surveillance in High Schools to Reduce Concussions in Youth.”
—The University of California-San Francisco, led by Dr. Geoff Manley, $3,454,080 to “Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI Longitudinal).”
—The Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Harvard Medical School, led by Dr. Grant Iverson, $1,583,138 to “The Spectrum of Concussion: Predictors of Clinical Recovery, Treatment and Rehabilitation, and Possible Long-Term Effects.”
Having awarded $35 million of the NFL’s $40 million commitment made in 2016, the league has allocated the remaining $5 million to further medical research focused on player health and safety. The funds will be distributed under the guidance of SAB Chairman Gen. Peter Chiarelli, a retired U.S. Army general who led the Department of Defense efforts on post-traumatic stress (PTS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and suicide prevention.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit in NFL Week 11
Week 11 has strong potential. Monday night's Chiefs-Rams showdown is the desert following a Sunday main dish that will have at least three games with high-scoring upside (Cowboys-Falcons, Buccaneers-Giants, Eagles-Saints) with Panthers-Lions and Titans-Colts having a chance to turn the whole week into a fantasy wonderland.
While scoring will be abundant and must-starts
Week 11 has strong potential. Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams showdown is the desert following a Sunday main dish that will have at least three games with high-scoring upside (Cowboys-Falcons, Buccaneers-Giants, Eagles-Saints) with Panthers-Lions and Titans-Colts having a chance to turn the whole week into a fantasy wonderland.
While scoring will be abundant and must-starts overflow, keep in mind there are some players who, even in those potential slugfests, will be best served on the sidelines rather than indulging in the fun.
START: Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles: Wentz has six straight games with at least two touchdown passes and has attempted at least 35 passes in all but one of his starts. That’s a strong combination going against a Saints defense that is 28th in net passing yards allowed and 31st in average fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. With the Eagles struggling to run the ball (22nd overall), it would not be surprising if Wentz finished north of 50 pass attempts in what will be a marathon shootout.
SIT: Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers: The Jaguars lead the league in fewest passing yards allowed and have allowed just 12 touchdown passes. Roethlisberger has rarely had success against the Jags, sporting a mere 80.8 rating with a 10-8 TD:INT margin in seven career games versus Jacksonville. He also feels the wrath of the Jaguars’ pass rush, having been sacked 22 times (3.1 per game). Roethlisberger will get a touchdown or two, but don’t count on him being a fantasy factor.
START: Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: Unlike Derek Carr and the Raiders, Dak Prescott has treated Cooper as a WR1, having thrown to him 18 times in his first two games with Dallas. He gets a great matchup in the form of a Falcons defense that ranks 30th in Fantasy points per game allowed to opposing receivers and ranks 27th in receiving yards allowed. In what should be a track meet, Cooper will get 10-plus targets and is a strong bet to record his first 100-yard afternoon with his new teammates.
SIT: Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals: Without A.J. Green in the lineup in last week’s loss to the Saints, Boyd faltered as the featured receiver, catching only three passes. Things will get a lot worse before it gets better, as Boyd much contend with Baltimore’s lockdown of a pass defense that is second in both fewest receiving yards allowed and fewest yards per catch. While Boyd should see more than the four targets he got last week, it’s hard to envision him doing significant damage against the Ravens’ secondary.
START: Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears: He will lose some value in non-PPR formats, but Cohen is a worthy start in PPR leagues as he takes on a Vikings defense that has struggled all season with stopping pass catching backs. Minnesota allows more than 10 yards per catch to opposing backs, which plays into the strengths of Cohen, who has had four games this season with at least six receptions and at least 69 yards receiving. Whatever he gets on the ground is gravy compared to what he can do as a receiver.
SIT: Josh Adams, RB, Eagles: One of the hotter pickups on the waiver wire, Adams has averaged better than six yards per carry in his last three games and is expected to see more touches against the Saints. Back away, at least for this week, as the Saints allow a league-best 80.1 yards per game and a paltry 3.7 yards per attempt. Although the presence of Adams could break up the logjam that is the Philadelphia backfield, it’s a fool’s errand to run him out there on Sunday.
START: Eli Manning, QB, Giants: Monday night’s win over the 49ers was perhaps the first sign of what the Giants’ offense can do. They’ll give a second lesson to the Buccaneers, who are 29th in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Tampa Bay is also 31st in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing receivers, making Sterling Shepard a good tag-along to Odell Beckham Jr. Manning has yet to record a game this season with better than 25 fantasy points, but if he gets going early, he has a great chance to exceed 30 FP.
SIT: Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers: The early season PPR sensation has cooled off considerably, recording a combined seven touches in his last two games while going without a target in last week’s win over the Raiders. Ekeler’s value wanes if he’s not involved in the passing game, something that could dip further as the Broncos allow an average of just 34.3 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. The risk far outweighs the reward here.
START: Levine Toilolo, TE, Lions: Toilolo has been targeted just six times this season, but with Detroit’s depth at the position thinned by injuries, Toilolo falls into a potential goldmine of an opportunity when he lines up against a Panthers defense that is the worst in fantasy when comes to stopping opposing tight ends. Carolina has allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends this season, and if the Lions are put into a pass-heavy mode in order to stay in the game, those willing to gamble on Toilolo will see him get targeted frequently by Matthew Stafford.
SIT: Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers: Since being targeted a season-high 11 times against the Eagles in Week Seven, Funchess has been targeted a combined 13 times with only 10 catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns to show for it. The Lions have been sneaky good against the pass, ranking eighth overall in fewest net passing yards per game. With Cam Newton feeding the ball to Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen on a consistent basis, Funchess has become the forgotten man in the Panthers’ offense. Fantasy owners should follow Cam’s lead and stay away from Funchess as well.
Dolphins at .500 as usual with faint playoff hopes
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins arrived at their bye week a .500 team, which is no surprise because for the past quarter century they've been a .500 franchise.
Their record since 1994: 197-197. Their record this year: 5-5. Coach Adam Gase's three-year record: 21-21.
If there's a middle of the pack, the Dolphins are
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins arrived at their bye week a .500 team, which is no surprise because for the past quarter century they’ve been a .500 franchise.
Their record since 1994: 197-197. Their record this year: 5-5. Coach Adam Gase’s three-year record: 21-21.
If there’s a middle of the pack, the Dolphins are in the middle of it. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2000, but they could well be headed for their third 8-8 finish in the past six years.
“These are tough times to be a Dolphin fan,” tweeted their former fullback, Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka. “Very frustrating. Shabby football.”
Far from perfect, for sure. Given the way the season has gone, it’s amazing the Dolphins can still talk with a straight face about making the playoffs.
They’ve been decimated by injuries, including the loss of quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the past five games. They’ve been outgained by 787 yards, third-worst in the league, and outscored by 57 points. They rank 28th in offense and 26th in defense.
Yet they began the week with the eighth-best record in the AFC, while eight teams had worse records.
In sum: more Miami mediocrity.
“We are in a good position,” running back Frank Gore said with a straight face. “We just need to stay as one, believe in each other, believe in our coaching staff and try to get the next one.”
The next one will be Nov. 25 at Indianapolis, with Tannehill hoping to return from his throwing shoulder injury, although that may be a long shot.
Only two of the six remaining games are against teams with winning records. So it’s not impossible for Miami to actually make the playoffs for only the third time in the past 17 seasons.
“There are certain teams that have kind of separated themselves from the rest of the pack,” Gase said. “But right now, the only thing that’s really been eliminated for us is an undefeated season. Everything else is on the table. Other teams are having a lot of the same issues we are, and it’s really who can pull it together these last six games and find a way to get in.”
A bye week may not be enough time to resolve the Dolphins’ many issues, however. That could take an offseason or three.
For starters, the Dolphins are on pace to allow the most yards in franchise history. Their run defense ranks last in the league and seems to be getting worse, with 174 yards allowed per game and 5.9 per carry over the past five weeks. Defensive dysfunction is such that two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones took himself out of a game because he was unhappy with a plan to rotate personnel.
And then there’s the offense, which has gone nine quarters without a touchdown. In the past three games receiver Danny Amendola has thrown for more scores (one) than quarterback Brock Osweiler (none).
“This football team deserves touchdowns,” Osweiler said.
Osweiler has been critical of his play as Tannehill’s replacement, and he’s not alone. But bad luck has been an offensive culprit, too. The Dolphins lost their most dynamic player, receiver Albert Wilson, and two starting offensive linemen to season-ending injuries, and three other injured linemen sat out last week’s loss at Green Bay.
Bad health is less of an excuse on defense, where Gase’s decision to jettison tackles Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Phillips left holes that haven’t been filled. Yawning run gaps and blown coverage are staples, calling into question the future of second-year coordinator Matt Burke.
That’s a topic for the offseason, along with the future of Tannehill. First the Dolphins will try to summon a late-season surge, which would be something new.
Over the past decade, their record in December is 22-22.
Vikings-Bears Preview Capsule
MINNESOTA (5-3-1) at CHICAGO (6-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
OPENING LINE — Bears by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 5-3-1, Chicago 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-52-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Bears 23-10, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Vikings had bye, beat Detroit 24-9 on Nov. 4; Bears
Jets hit bye-week break with lots of uncertainty, fan unrest
NEW YORK (AP) — By the time Todd Bowles walked off the field at MetLife Stadium and disappeared into the tunnel, many New York Jets fans figured that was the last time they'd see him on their team's sideline.
Not quite. Not yet.
An embarrassing 41-10 loss to the equally lowly Buffalo
NEW YORK (AP) — By the time Todd Bowles walked off the field at MetLife Stadium and disappeared into the tunnel, many New York Jets fans figured that was the last time they’d see him on their team’s sideline.
Not quite. Not yet.
An embarrassing 41-10 loss to the equally lowly Buffalo Bills last Sunday brought out the venom from Bowles’ biggest detractors — the number of whom has quickly multiplied over the past several weeks. They hoped the bye-week break would bring about a change at the top in response to the team’s miserable 3-7 start.
Owner Christopher Johnson instead opted to not fire Bowles right now — much to the dismay of a large portion of the fan base.
“I understand,” wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said. “Everybody is frustrated. I understand the fans are frustrated. We’re frustrated. It’s understandable. We’re going to stick together. We’re going to stick with Todd. We’re going to have his back.
“And, we’re going to take the bye week, regroup and try to figure this (stuff) out.”
The Jets have six games left and will be hard-pressed to even match the 5-11 records they put up in each of the past two seasons. New York has two games against New England, including a home matchup out of the break, and meetings with Tennessee, Buffalo, Houston and Green Bay — no gimmes in the bunch.
The general feeling is that Bowles’ fate is, in fact, sealed and the Jets will embark on a coaching search as soon as the regular season ends.
“We have to own it and have a week to live with it,” Bowles said of having the bye after such a brutal loss. “They get some time off, make sure they rest up and get healthy. We’re going to come back and try to win six games, one at a time, and see who wants to play.”
The one player everyone’s eyes will be on is rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, whose right foot strain kept him out of the debacle against Buffalo. Bowles said the No. 3 overall pick is also now out of the walking boot he was in last week during practice, a positive sign that he could perhaps soon return.
Darnold’s development will again be at the top of the list of priorities, regardless of the job status of Bowles and his staff. The former USC star has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions and struggled in three straight losses before his injury.
“I think it’s just me, at some moments in the game, getting in my own head,” Darnold said. “I’ve just got to stay true to my progressions, stay true to the confidence that I normally have and just go out there and sling it.”
Darnold has shown some positive signs, making some impressive plays while also receiving rave reviews from his coaches for his ability to mentally digest the game.
He has made lots of mistakes, too, as he struggles through rookie growing pains. But Darnold is far from the only one having issues.
Jeremy Bates’ sluggish offense ranks 29th in the NFL and has been inconsistent. Injuries to receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa haven’t helped, neither has the shaky offensive line play. The running game has also been mostly grounded the past few games since gaining 323 yards against Denver in Week 5.
“Right now, we’re not scoring touchdowns,” Bates said. “That’s my responsibility to get our players to score touchdowns and I’ll do a better job at that.”
That’s the resounding feeling all around the facility, from the coaches to the players to general manager Mike Maccagnan, whose spotty record in the draft and free agency has contributed to a lack of roster depth.
While first-rounders Leonard Williams, Darron Lee and Jamal Adams — and even Darnold — are starters and major contributors, only 12 of the 22 players drafted from 2015-17 remain on the roster. The bulk of the crop from those draft classes should be major depth pieces now, namely wide receivers ArDarius Stewart (third round, 2017) and Chad Hansen (fourth, 2017). Instead, the Jets will look to make a big-time splash in free agency next offseason with about $100 million in salary cap space.
“This is an offseason we feel really good about,” Maccagnan said. “We’ve done a lot of work already and we’re going to do a lot more work on the pro free agency.”
Staying patient is a tough task for most Jets fans. After all, they’ve been doing that for 50 years, since the franchise’s one and only trip to the Super Bowl.
Anger and frustration are the prevailing emotions right now among the team’s most dedicated followers. And, the Jets insist they’re right there with them.
“Imagine if it’s your job, how much more upset you are,” quarterback Josh McCown said. “So I think that’s the case for us. I think that’s what I would say, is that we feel the same way. We’re probably even more so than them because it’s our livelihood and this is the game that we love. So when you go out and play like that, we’re upset about that and it’s unacceptable.
“We want to find a way to make it different. That’s the main thing.”
Struggles aside, Bills GM not veering from rebuilding plan
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With little money to spend and few impact players interested in signing with the Bills given the uncertainty at quarterback this past offseason, general manager Brandon Beane understood Buffalo's offense was going to struggle.
Little did he realize how much.
"There's nobody that goes into a season and
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With little money to spend and few impact players interested in signing with the Bills given the uncertainty at quarterback this past offseason, general manager Brandon Beane understood Buffalo’s offense was going to struggle.
Little did he realize how much.
“There’s nobody that goes into a season and looks for either side of the ball to have a down year and to be statistically where our offense is,” Beane told The Associated Press during a wide-ranging interview before Buffalo entered its bye week.
He then recalled something former coach John Fox once said when the two worked together in Carolina.
“There’s nobody going to rescue you in-season,” said Beane, in his second year in Buffalo. “You’ve got to dig out of it yourself. And all you can do is put your head down and keep working.”
Much of the heavy lifting will have to wait for the offseason when Buffalo is projected to be more than $90 million under the NFL’s salary cap, plus a current stockpile of 10 draft picks.
Otherwise, a year after ending a 17-year playoff drought, the Bills (3-7) are realistically out of this year’s postseason conversation because of a young, patchwork lineup dragged down by an anemic offense that’s had four starters at quarterback.
Whatever life that journeyman Matt Barkley breathed into the Bills during a 41-10 win at the New York Jets on Sunday, the 451-yard, five-touchdown outing that the Bills generated barely moved the needle on an offense that ranks 31st in total yards and points, and last in yards passing.
The struggles reflect a combination of issues including:
— Breaking in rookie quarterback Josh Allen.
— Unexpected offseason personnel losses, such as center Eric Wood being diagnosed with a career-ending neck injury, and left guard Richie Incognito forcing his way off the team after being unhappy with taking a pay cut.
— Beane’s intent to shed high-priced contracts in trading quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland and left tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, and not re-signing linebacker Preston Brown and cornerback E.J. Gaines.
And there was one mistake the general manager owns up to making.
Beane misjudged the team’s lack of experienced depth at quarterback after trading AJ McCarron to Oakland a week before the start of the season, leaving Buffalo with second-year player Nathan Peterman as the starter, and Allen as the backup.
Once Allen was forced to take over after Peterman reverted to his turnover-prone ways midway through a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore, Beane waited until Week 5 to lure Derek Anderson out of semiretirement.
“Yes. One hundred percent. That’s on me, and nobody else,” Beane said. “I should’ve known better. I tried to push it off a couple of weeks. It was a mistake that I regret.”
At least Anderson was on the roster in time to step in two weeks later after Allen sprained his right throwing elbow in a 20-13 loss at Houston. Even then, Anderson struggled in throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles in his next two starts before being sidelined by a concussion.
Peterman was cut this week, while Allen has resumed practicing and is in line to reclaim the job once Buffalo returns to host Jacksonville on Nov. 25.
Though the Bills will likely endure more downs than ups with Allen over the final six weeks, Beane and McDermott stress the rookie’s development is critical to the team’s needs beyond this season.
McDermott raised eyebrows when explaining his long-term vision following a 22-0 loss at Green Bay, in which Buffalo managed 145 yards and Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
“There’s going to be some of these moments. As hard as it is, you’ve got to understand where we are in the build,” McDermott said. “We’re trying to develop a culture here. The culture, to me, trumps strategy.”
There’s no magic wand Beane can wave to speed up the process, which was evident this past offseason in failing to add talent on offense.
It’s not as if he didn’t try.
“We were in on guys on offense. But it got to the point where they were either higher than we thought they were valued,” Beane said. “Or there were cases where we lost out. A guy wanted to go where there was an established quarterback.”
Though Beane didn’t name which free agents the Bills expressed interest in landing, one is receiver John Brown, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Baltimore.
The Bills were also interested in receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, who signed with Chicago. In 2017, the Bills were interested in re-signing Robert Woods, before realizing they weren’t in a position to get into a bidding war for a player who eventually signed a five-year, $34 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
Instead, Buffalo committed its limited resources on defense in signing defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, pass-rusher Trent Murphy and cornerback Vontae Davis, who abruptly quit the team at halftime during a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
Difficult as it’s been, Beane isn’t veering from his plan, and confident the Bills will improve.
Rookies, such as Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, cornerback Taron Johnson and guard Wyatt Teller, are gaining valuable on-field experience. The cap situation is being resolved, though Beane stressed he’s going to be “judicious” in spending, while continuing to focus on building through the draft.
“You can’t just all of a sudden abort the mission because you’re 2-7 and start doing this or just trading away assets to bring in a guy,” he said, before the win at New York.
“It will hurt you in the future, and you’re going to regret it,” Beane added. “We are frustrated. But I am wired that when you put a plan in place, you see the plan out.”
49ers 2017 draft class struggles in second year in NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As Eli Manning drove the New York Giants down the field for the game-winning touchdown in the latest loss for San Francisco, two players expected to be foundation pieces for the 49ers defense were only spectators.
Reuben Foster missed his 10th game in two seasons because of injuries
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As Eli Manning drove the New York Giants down the field for the game-winning touchdown in the latest loss for San Francisco, two players expected to be foundation pieces for the 49ers defense were only spectators.
Reuben Foster missed his 10th game in two seasons because of injuries and suspension and fellow 2017 first-round pick Solomon Thomas remained on the sideline because he’s not good enough to be on the field at crunch time.
While the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in September probably ended any realistic chances of the 49ers being contenders this season, the lackluster production from coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch’s first draft class has been a major negative this season as the 49ers (2-8) head into the bye week with the second-worst record in the NFL.
When the Niners return next week for the final six games, those second-year players such as Thomas, Foster and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon need to show they can be foundation pieces the team expected when they were drafted in the first three rounds.
“I want them to sit there and really think of what their goals are for the rest of the half,” Shanahan said of his message to the entire team. “Do they want to solidify themselves as a starter, a backup? Do they want to be a part of it here? Do they want to be one of the answers or a solution to what we’re going through? And really when they think about all that and they understand it all and what they want, which I’m sure they all have high aspirations, I want their actions to come back and show that.”
The second-year players haven’t shown that yet. Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has struggled even to get onto the field in pass-rushing situations. He lacks the speed to come off the edge and hasn’t shown the ability to be one of the team’s top inside rushers so he has been mostly relegated to being only a base defender.
Thomas’ only sack of the season came when Oakland’s Derek Carr ran out of bounds instead of throwing the ball away two weeks ago. Thomas has just three other quarterback pressures the past seven games.
The Niners traded back into the first round in 2017 to select Foster 31st overall. He showed great promise in 10 games as a rookie, but was suspended the first two games this year following off-field issues in the offseason. He hasn’t been an impact player once he returned as he has been hampered in part by shoulder and hamstring injuries.
Foster has no sacks, interceptions, fumble recoveries or forced fumbles in his career and has 10 missed tackles already this year, with his tackle efficiency ranking fourth worst among linebackers with at least 200 snaps.
“He’s going to be fine,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “I get it, in this day and age, with everything needs to happen now. But, I promise you, Reuben is going to be just fine when this is all said and done. Second-year player, to push the panic button is way, way premature in my mind.”
Saleh says he believes the second season can be toughest on a player as outside influences can make them forget what made them successful as rookies.
Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman sees that mostly as a crutch that needs to be avoided.
“Everybody hears about the rookie wall and the sophomore slump,” he said. “Those things can happen. It can be a slippery slope. You can go downhill in a hurry.”
The team’s other third-round pick C.J. Beathard, was benched after struggling in place of Garoppolo. Fourth-round running Joe Williams was cut before the season after never suiting up for the team and two of the bright spots from last year, fifth-round receiver Trent Taylor and seventh-round safety Adrian Colbert, have regressed.
About the only success so far from that class has been fifth-round tight end George Kittle, who has emerged as a star in his second year, ranking third among all tight ends with 50 catches for 775 yards this season.
“I believe that we can get more out of our guys,” Shanahan said. “I believe that’s up to myself, I believe that’s up to coaches and I believe it’s up to the players. I think there are guys that are doing some good things. But, even the guys who are doing the best, I still think there’s even more.”
Rested Texans ready for injury-ravaged Redskins
Rested Texans ready for injury-ravaged Redskins
The Houston Texans go
Rested Texans ready for injury-ravaged Redskins
The Houston Texans go for their seventh straight win on Sunday when they visit the Washington Redskins in a matchup of division leaders.
The Redskins (6-3) come in with a two-game lead in the NFC East while the Texans (6-3) roll in a game in front of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South and coming off a bye.
“Obviously, I think everybody has confidence in their ability to go out there and play well, but I also think our team understands that this is a very humbling league,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “This is a league, like I always say, it’s a short walk. It’s a short walk from where you are right now to where you were when you were 0-3.”
Washington is coming off a bizarre 16-3 win at Tampa Bay. The Redskins allowed 501 yards of offense but forced four turnovers – two fumbles and two interceptions – that helped keep the Buccaneers out of the end zone.
The Redskins are off to their best nine-game start since 2008 and their plus-11 turnover differential is their best since late 2012. The defense is tied for fourth in the NFL in points allowed (19.4).
Playing without three starters on the offensive line and wide receiver Jamison Crowder, the Redskins managed one touchdown on Sunday and haven’t topped the 20-point mark in their last four games. Quarterback Alex Smith has thrown 10 touchdown and three interceptions and has a 90.7 passer rating.
“I think the last couple weeks against Atlanta and Tampa Bay we had too many drives we are wasting on penalties or dropped passes or self-inflicted wounds and that’s what we have to get rid of,” coach Jay Gruden said. “Then, make the plays that present themselves.”
Crowder could return Sunday, but running back Chris Thompson and tackle Trent Williams remain out, and kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin) did not practice Wednesday.
Houston’s defense is allowing 20.4 points per game (seventh in the NFL). They’ve held four of their last five opponents to 17 points or less.
“Certainly, they are one of the most disruptive fronts in football. I think when you talk about just creating problems, penetration. They’re all over the place,” Smith said. “They obviously are really, really talented. They get up the field.”
That said, the former Chief is 4-1 against the Texans, including 3-1 since O’Brien took over.
Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins leads the AFC with 63 catches, good for 894 yards and seven touchdowns. O’Brien used the bye week to integrate recently acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas into the offense and hopes to expand his role. He caught three passes in his Texans debut.
“We’ve got to be able to use him more, even more than we did,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very smart guy, excellent pro. He was in here last week, meeting extra on Thursday, Friday, trying to get some more of the offense down.”
Deshaun Watson boasts a passer rating of 100.7 and contributes to a running attack that’s gaining 120.2 yards per game.
Houston switched return men during the bye, waiving running back/receiver Tyler Ervin and claiming DeAndre Carter off waivers from the Eagles.
The last time the teams met was O’Brien’s debut, a 17-6 Texans win in Week 1 of 2014. Ryan Fitzpatrick was the Houston quarterback and safety D.J. Swearinger, enjoying a standout season for the Redskins, notched his first career sack for the Texans.
Swearinger was waived after two seasons and said this week he blames O’Brien for how things ended.
“I hope D.J. has a great game but I hope he plays within himself and doesn’t do too much extra-curricular activity things,” Gruden said.
Colts QB Luck shoots for 10-0 mark vs. Titans
Colts QB Luck shoots for 10-0 mark vs. Titans Colts QB Luck shoots for 10-0 mark vs. Titans
Records can be misleading.
Look at the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts. Or take a quick glance at the 5-4 Tennessee Titans.
While it might not register as a marquee matchup, there is a lot on the line. The AFC South matchup involving two teams staring up at the Houston Texans who have won six straight and sit atop the division could begin a finishing kick to the postseason or a setback that means no playoffs.
Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis could very well be the most intriguing game of the week and certainly the most-watched game of the year between teams with a 4-5 and 5-4 record.
Tennessee has won two straight and boast the NFL’s leading scoring defense. On offense, quarterback Marcus Mariota is healthy, wide receiver Corey Davis’ talent is beginning to bloom and running back Derrick Henry is running with force.
During the Titans’ modest two-game win streak, Mariota has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 468 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 122.2 quarterback rating.
“I think it’s a lot of things,” head coach Mike Vrabel explained to the team’s website why Mariota had been playing better. “I think protection has probably been better. I think the routes have probably been better. I think his understanding of the offense, and what he is seeing is better. And I guess probably some of his health.”
Health has been a big reason for the resurgence of the Colts with Indianapolis winning three straight. Andrew Luck is looking like the Andrew Luck who set the league on fire in his first two seasons.
“Andrew is playing right now at an elite level,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said as the team prepared to host the Titans. “The next step is to elevate the game of everyone around you, which he is doing. That’s what an elite quarterback does.”
The team has fully bought into Reich’s approach to how the game should be played.
“You believe in your coaches and they have good plan for you,” Luck said. “They’ve done that all year and appreciate Frank’s attitude and that trickles down.”
The offensive line has been superb at pass protection –Luck has not been sacked in four games. For the season, he’s thrown for 2,472 yards and 26 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions.
Tight end Eric Ebron (39 receptions, 463 yards and nine touchdowns) has emerged as Luck’s favorite targets, but by no means the only one. T.Y. Hilton (29 receptions, 430 yards, four touchdowns) is still around and a dangerous deep threat.
Marlon Mack shoulders the load on the ground with 410 yards and three touchdowns.
The Colts’ offense faces a severe test against one of the league’s surprise units, the Titans’ defense.
Under first-year coach Vrabel, Tennessee is giving up a league-low 16.8 points per game. In last week’s demolishing of New England, the Titans held Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense to 284 total yards.
“We’re ready for the challenge,” Reich said. “Their defense is No. 1 in the league in lowest quarterback rating against them when they pressure. When they blitz, they’ve been pretty good.
“But we’ve been pretty good” picking up the blitz and making defenses pay, Reich added.
Luck has had phenomenal success against the Titans – he’s never lost to Tennessee. The Titans did win both games last season, but Luck did not play.
“He’s a baller, man,” defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said of Luck. “And he never gives up. … (I played against him) twice (in college), and lost to him twice. And now I’ve played him so many times here and lost to him every time here. We definitely have to get after him.”
“He’s 9-0 vs. us, and we definitely want to end that streak,” Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. “Vrabes mentioned in a team meeting room. … (Luck) definitely has that confidence when he plays us, so we need to end that.”
–Field Level Media
Colts add former Falcons CB Collins to practice squad
Colts add former Falcons CB Collins to practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts
Colts add former Falcons CB Collins to practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins to their practice squad on Thursday.
Collins, 25, has served multiple league suspensions since the Falcons drafted him in the second round out of LSU in 2015. Atlanta released him last November and he was suspended for the first 10 games in 2018.
Collins has played in 24 games (eight starts) and registered 43 tackles and two interceptions.
It is potentially a low-risk, high-reward signing for Indianapolis, which ranks 24th in the NFL in passing defense (268.4 yards per game).
In a corresponding move, the Colts released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Broncos back from bye, visit quietly contending Chargers
Broncos back from bye, visit quietly contending Chargers
Broncos back from bye, visit quietly contending Chargers
After being set adrift for nearly a month, the Los Angeles Chargers finally return home this weekend to the NFL’s smallest venue.
Five weeks, four games, two countries and the franchise’s best nine-game start since 2006 has brought unity, as the Chargers enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos on a six-game winning streak. Their 7-2 record is just a notch below a trio of one-loss NFL teams in the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
“When you’re traveling like that, you have to build a bond with your teammates,” Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said. “It’s just dope, man, because I’m enjoying winning. I’m not gonna lie to you. The plane rides back from the previous years, guys were quieter, they were in their own world. Flying home [Sunday night], I was soaking it all in, looking at everybody laughing.”
After games at Cleveland, London (against the Tennessee Titans) and Seattle, last weekend’s 55-minute flight home from Oakland was an easy one. The game, not so much. The Chargers did just enough, fighting off low energy to pull out a 20-6 victory against the Raiders.
The Broncos, meanwhile, have been trending in the opposite direction. Denver has lost two consecutive games and six of its last seven, but will be coming off a rejuvenating bye week that helped them to recover from some key injuries.
There is a sense that the Broncos might be closer to getting on a roll than their 3-6 record would suggest. They took a tough 19-17 defeat to the Houston Texans last weekend, while also enduing a pair of recent three-point defeats to the Chiefs and Rams. In between, they thrashed the Arizona Cardinals 45-10.
“It’s those one or two plays a game that we usually make that we haven’t been making,” defensive end Derek Wolfe said. “We’re losing a ton of close games. That shows you that we’re a lot better team than we were last year. It’s just one of those things where the ball doesn’t roll our way sometimes. We’re losing by two or three points, dumb penalties, dumb mistakes and just things that we need to get cleaned up. Us leaders need to step it up.”
Injured Broncos players on offense that could return Sunday include running back Royce Freeman (ankle) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee). Possible reinforcements for the defense include cornerback Bradley Roby (knee) and safety Darian Stewart (neck). Stewart, Roby and Freeman all participated in practice Wednesday.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is getting closer to a return from a foot injury and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Linebacker Kyle Emanuel (hip), defensive end Chris Landrum (hip) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (ankle) were full participants in practice. Linebacker Kyle Emanuel (hip) and cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) did not practice.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys and Falcons fight to keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys and Falcons fight to keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys and Falcons fight to keep playoff hopes alive
A victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta last November started a 6-2 closing run by the Falcons that gave them an NFC wild-card berth.
If either of the teams is going to make the playoff this season, it will likely have to mount an even better finish to the regular season.
The host Falcons and Cowboys each come into Sunday’s game with disappointing 4-5 records, but it may be Dallas that has the most realistic postseason hopes this year.
The Cowboys have a shot at the NFC East title as well as a wild-card spot and are coming off an encouraging 27-20 victory at the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
“It was absolutely mandatory that we went and got this win,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said afterwards. “We wanted to keep our hopes up for winning this division and making the playoffs.”
The Falcons, meanwhile, took a step in the other direction as they saw a three-game winning streak snapped with a dismal 28-16 loss at the lowly Cleveland Browns and have virtually no chance of catching the streaking New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.
“I told the team I thought we took a step back,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “That’s tough to see and tough so say. I also told them that we have to regroup.”
Atlanta has beaten the Cowboys in their last three meetings, but the Falcons didn’t have to deal with Elliott, who was serving a suspension, in last year’s 27-7 victory that featured eight sacks of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Elliott rushed for 151 yards last week against the Eagles and the Falcons’ tackling issues were exposed again against the Browns, as rookie Nick Chubb gashed them for 176 yards on the ground.
Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deon Jones is eligible to return for the Falcons after spending eight weeks on IR with a broken foot, but he is unlikely to play against Dallas.
“We will put him out there when he’s 100 percent,” Quinn said.
The Cowboys have yet to win consecutive games this season, so it won’t be easy to put together the winning streak they likely need to reach the postseason.
“We have another big challenge going to Atlanta this week, going against a very good football team,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “That’s where our focus is.”
Just 13.9 percent of teams that have started 4-5 have historically qualified for the postseason.
“For the rest of the season our backs are going to be against the wall,” Elliott said. “We have to do the best we can to go out there and try to win every one of these last games. I’m sure those guys on the other side are the same way.”
The Falcons were in the Super Bowl just two years ago and this season’s title game is in Atlanta. Ravaged by injuries, the team has been a major disappointment, but fans were holding out hope until the debacle in Cleveland.
“We were all (ticked) and disappointed,” Quinn said. “But just like when were 1-4, we didn’t plan on staying there. We certainly aren’t backing off what we think we can get done this season.”
–Field Level Media
Jaguars try to avoid sinking against streaking Steelers
Jaguars try to avoid sinking against streaking Steelers
Jaguars try to avoid sinking against streaking Steelers
Seemingly drama-proofed by what appears to be a string of tumult to outsiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Jacksonville with a chance to push their win streak to six games.
Pittsburgh (6-2-1, leading the AFC North) lost twice to the Jaguars last season and has good reason to tighten its focus.
As for the drama train, it appeared to derail Tuesday. Running back Le’Veon Bell did not sign the Steelers’ franchise-tag tender by a 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline, and he is no longer eligible to play in the NFL this year. His status had been an ongoing question since training camp.
“The good thing is, we don’t have to talk about it anymore,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday.
What’s more, Bell’s highly capable fill-in, second-year back James Conner, was a full participant in practice Wednesday after going through concussion protocol.
“I felt good. I felt like me again, back to normal,” said Conner, who ranks third in the NFL with 771 yards rushing, with 10 touchdowns, along with 387 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Roethlisberger was named AFC offensive player of the week after he had a perfect passer racing in a 52-21 win over Carolina last Thursday, going 22 of 25 for 328 yards and scoring passes to five different players.
Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert still wasn’t practicing as of Wednesday after missing three straight games, four overall, because of a knee injury. Also out of practice Wednesday was defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who hyperextended his elbow against Carolina last Thursday.
There’s no denying some measure of drama cloaks the Jaguars entering this matchup.
Jacksonville (3-6) has lost five in a row – including 29-26 Sunday against Indianapolis — to drop from first to last in the AFC South. Talkative cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars vaunted defense have looked merely mortal in recent outings.
It’s not likely to get easier against the streaking Steelers.
“You know if you don’t show up and you are not ready to play then they are going to knock you on your ass,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.
Marrone added, though, that he was encouraged by what he saw at Wednesday’s practice in spite of the losing skid.
“The focus is making sure we can carry this stuff over (to the game),” he said. “We have to do a good job of carrying it over to the game. When you don’t play well in this league you want to get to that game, so you can get that bad taste out of your mouth and prove it. Sometimes those weeks are so long to be able to get there.
“The players seem to have that type of attitude right now of wanting to go out there and play knowing they are going to play a heck of a football team in Pittsburgh.”
Jacksonville made a move Tuesday, signing Patrick Omameh to work at either guard or tackle after he was released by the New York Giants. Omameh started 16 games for the Jaguars at left guard last season, then signed with the Giants as an unrestricted free agent.
Three Jaguars sat out Wednesday because of injuries: nose tackle Eli Ankou (calf), left tackle Josh Walker (foot/ankle) and cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee), although Marrone said Walker could practice Thursday.
–Field Level Media