Murray to start for Cards, Chargers to sit Rivers
NFL fans will get their first look at No. 1 pick Kyler Murray when the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason debut Thursday night, but they won’t see counterpart Philip Rivers.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the 37-year-old Rivers, entering his 16th season, won’t play, allowing the coaching staff to look at other options.
Instead, veteran Tyrod Taylor, fourth-year quarterback Cardale Jones and Easton Stick, a North Dakota State product drafted in the fifth round this year, will handle the quarterback duties.
“We’ll learn a lot about the depth that we have,” Lynn said. “We expect that depth to continue to get better. [We have] a lot of young guys right now, and they’re going to play. I don’t want to put too much into Thursday, but it will be the first time we get a chance to see these guys in a live game.”
First-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t said how long Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, will play in Thursday’s game.
49ers RB McKinnon shut down for two weeks
Three days after
Three days after being activated from the physically unable to perform list, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon faces another obstacle in his comeback from knee surgery.
After returning to practice on Tuesday, McKinnon will be shut down for at least two weeks and receive platelet-rich plasma injection treatment on his ailing right knee. McKinnon experienced unusual soreness as he ramped up activity at 49ers training camp.
According to reports, placing McKinnon on injured reserve to start the season is under consideration. Running backs Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida could split the workload with McKinnon out.
McKinnon, 27, missed the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice at the beginning of September.
“11 months 5 days let’s get back to what we do now!” he tweeted on Monday.
McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract (with $18 million guaranteed) with San Francisco in March 2018 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 2014 third-round pick rushed for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores in 58 games with the Vikings.
Raiders G Jackson leaves practice on cart
Oakland Raiders guard
Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson left Thursday’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on a cart with an apparent leg injury.
The entire Raiders offensive line gathered around the 28-year-old veteran before he was wheeled off for further evaluation.
The nature of the injury was not immediately clear, but multiple reports said the starting right guard was unable to put pressure on his leg.
Jackson has started 72 of his 73 games over the last five seasons since Oakland selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
He signed a five-year, $56 million extension after the 2017 season.
Book offering odds boost on Giants’ Jones throwing INT
Betting operator DraftKings is offering a prop bet on New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones throwing an interception during his preseason debut against the New York Jets on Thursday night.
The sportsbook is offering a boost to +500 (a $100 bet returns $500) from +330 if he does throw at least one pick during the game and -500 if Jones does not.
Jones has been a polarizing presence since Giants general manager David Gettleman surprised many by selecting the former Duke star with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“Skeptics of the Giants’ No. 1 pick — and there are many — have until the game kicks off to place their bets and cash in if Jones does what they’re expecting him to do many times this season,” the company said, per SBC Americas.
Jones was selected with the expectation of eventually replacing Eli Manning. It is unknown if — or how much — the 38-year-old Manning will play Thursday night, but Jones is expected to receive extended playing time.
DraftKings is offering a -100 prop bet on whether Jones throws for more or less than 99.5 yards.
The Giants are +132 to win the game, with the over/under set at 35.5 points. PointsBet has the Giants +135 with the spread set at Giants +3 and the over/under at 35.
FanDuel is offering an odds boost of +380 from +300 on a $50 max bet if the Giants win and the teams combine for more than 33.5 total points.
Cook parts ways with caddie Henley after rough year
Cook parts ways with caddie Henley after rough year
Austin Cook and veteran caddie Kip Henley have parted ways after a tough season.
The 28-year-old finished 130th in the FedEx Cup standings and missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Cook’s best finish was a tie for fourth at the Barbasol Championship last month. He tied for 72nd last weekend at the Wyndham Championship.
Henley announced the parting on Twitter on Thursday.
“Welp the call came this afternoon that most caddies get from time to time. Cookie and I had a rough year and he’s going with a new guy this fall,” Henley posted. “No hard feelings on my end. It’s part of the biz. I only wish I could have done more to help.”
Cook maintains his PGA Tour card through the 2019-20 season, thanks to an exemption for winning the RSM Classic in 2017.
Agent fires back after NFL suspends Cowboys’ Quinn (PEDs)
Agent fires back after NFL suspends Cowboys' Quinn (PEDs)
The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, drawing a quick rebuke from the player’s agent.
Agent Sean Kiernan released a statement saying that Quinn tested positive on April 2 for low levels of Probenecid, a medication to treat gout but also used as a masking agent for steroids in the 1980s and ’90s. Kiernan maintains that records show that a pharmacy filled a prescription for Probenecid before completing Quinn’s seizure medication, thereby contaminating Quinn’s pills.
The tested levels were far below what would have needed for Probenecid to be used as a masking agent, according to Kiernan.
“Our expert provided a great analogy here: Imagine a bag of rice with thousands of kernels. The level of probenecid in Rob’s system was equivalent to 1 kernel of rice in a bag among thousands,” Kiernan wrote.
“I’ve been working with NFL players for 20 years, and I can’t think of a situation where I’ve been personally involved where the league was as tone deaf as it was here. Now, Rob will be punished for something that would have been impossible for him to prevent, and even though the NFL admitted during the hearing that it did not believe Rob was intentionally doping, they still suspended him.”
Kiernan went on to rip NFL attorney Kevin Manara, saying he was “disgusted” by his actions before and during the hearing.
Quinn, 29, suffered a fractured hand in Monday’s practice but was tentatively expected to be available for Week 1 against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
Quinn came to Dallas in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams in seven previous NFL seasons. He led Miami with 6.5 sacks in 2018 and has 69.0 sacks in his career.
49ers CB Verrett (ankle) to miss the preseason
The San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers didn’t characterize cornerback Jason Verrett’s ankle injury as “minor,” as was reported Wednesday.
Verrett, who sustained a sprain, is on the same rehab timeline as rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, who is expected to miss the preseason and be re-evaluated before the start of the regular season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch earlier in the day called Bosa’s ankle injury “significant.”
Cornerback K’Waun Williams also is expected to miss the preseason because of arthroscopic knee surgery.
Verrett underwent an MRI exam after being injured in Wednesday’s practice.
Verrett joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March. A 2015 Pro Bowler, he has played in just 25 games through five NFL seasons, including just five games over the past three seasons with the Chargers due to knee and Achilles injuries. He did not play in 2018.
San Francisco starts the regular season at Tampa Bay on Sept. 8.
Tiger struggles to 4-over 75 at Northern Trust
Tiger
Tiger Woods acknowledged ahead of The Northern Trust that the state of his game and health is “a challenge,” and that was evident during an opening-round 4-over-par 75 Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
Teeing off on the back nine at 7:43 a.m. ET in front of no spectators due to damage caused by heavy rains Wednesday, Woods carded his first bogey on the par-4 12th hole. He quickly erased a birdie on the following hole with a double bogey on the par-3 14th and made his turn in 4-over 39.
Woods traded a pair of birdies and bogeys over his final nine holes, and was a staggering 13 shots off the lead by the time he walked off the course. With Liberty National softened by the rains and players taking dead aim at pins, Woods was unable to take advantage.
Despite driving it well, Woods hit only 10 of 18 greens while struggling mightily with his irons.
“I knew today we had the perfect greens and I needed to shoot something under, but I went the wrong way,” he said, via the Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker.
Woods, 43, entered the week ranked No. 5 in the world, but having played only 12 competitive rounds since winning the Masters in April. That included missed cuts at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.
“It was a little bit stiff, but that’s just the way it’s going to be,” he said of his swing Thursday.
Woods is currently 28th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to play well over the next two weeks in order to defend at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. He will advance to next week’s BMW Championship, but will need an extremely strong round Friday to make the cut this week.
Reports: Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson's longstanding wish to be traded
Duke Johnson’s longstanding wish to be traded by the Cleveland Browns was finally granted Thursday.
Johnson is headed to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports, for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. NFL Network reported the compensation could ratchet up to a third-round pick.
Johnson participated in minicamp and reporting to training camp on time but stood by his request for the Browns to trade him. The ask did not sit well with the leaders of the franchise, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Johnson is a versatile back in the mold of a traditional third-down receiving threat. The Texans thinned their running back ranks earlier this week by placing D’onta Foreman on waivers. The franchise is operating without a general manager since parting with Brian Gaine in June.
Cleveland GM John Dorsey informed Johnson that Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson's long-standing wish to be traded by
Duke Johnson’s long-standing wish to be traded by the Cleveland Browns finally was granted Thursday.
The running back was dealt to the Houston Texans for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. The pick would become a third-rounder if Johnson is active for at least 10 games, per multiple reports.
Johnson participated in minicamp and reporting to training camp on time but stood by his request for the Browns to trade him. The ask did not sit well with the leaders of the franchise, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Johnson is a versatile back in the mold of a traditional third-down receiving threat. The Texans thinned their running back ranks earlier this week by placing D’Onta Foreman on waivers. The franchise is operating without a general manager since parting with Brian Gaine in June.
Cleveland GM John Dorsey informed Johnson that Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
Dolphins sign DT Nkemdiche, put him on PUP list
The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle
The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday and placed the former first-round pick on the physically unable to perform list.
The 24-year-old is still recovering from surgery last December to repair a torn ACL.
It is a one-year deal worth $1.16 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Nkemdiche was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on July 28 after failing a physical. He registered 4.5 sacks and 44 tackles in 27 games (six starts) over three seasons in Arizona.
Nkemdiche was drafted 29th overall out of Mississippi in 2016.
49ers rule Bosa out for preseason with ‘significant’ injury
Rookie defensive end
Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is out for the preseason with a “significant” ankle injury, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
In a radio interview with KNBR on Thursday, Lynch said there are “elements” of a high ankle sprain. The team ran a series of tests on Wednesday as Bosa joined a growing list of injured defensive linemen, all unavailable for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bosa got tangled up in a mass of humanity during a drill at Wednesday’s practice. Lynch said a “big human being” fell on Bosa’s ankle and caused the injury.
The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa will aim for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his targeted return date, Lynch said.
Bosa’s four-year deal includes a fifth-year option and is worth $33.5 million before the option year.
He played only three games at Ohio State last season as a junior due to a core muscle injury before declaring for the NFL draft. The 21-year-old suffered a Grade-1 hamstring strain in May and was limited much of the offseason.
Chiefs’ Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under center in the team’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday.
Reid told reporters that the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year is expected to play in the first quarter of Saturday’s game before being replaced by backup Chad Henne.
The decision to play Mahomes comes with an element of risk, as many NFL teams often opt against putting stars in position to sustain an injury in an exhibition game.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018 and led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game. His 50 TD passes led the league, and only Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (5,129) threw for more yards.
The 23-year-old Mahomes averaged 318.6 yards per game passing and completed 66 percent of his passes.
Mahomes also became the second Chief to win offensive POY, joining running back Priest Holmes (2002).
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
The Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with suspended free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Claiborne is scheduled to fly to Kansas City on Thursday night to sign a contract, pending the results of a physical. NFL Network reported it was a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million.
The NFL earlier this week suspended Claiborne for the first four weeks of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.
He has played in 77 games with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-16) and Jets (2017-18), logging seven picks and 251 tackles.
Plagued by injuries early in his career, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft missed 33 games in five seasons with Dallas before starting 30 of 32 games with New York.
Report: 49ers rookie Bosa has sprained ankle
An MRI exam on Wednesday revealed San Francisco
An MRI exam on Wednesday revealed San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa has a sprained right ankle, NFL Network reported.
The report added that Bosa might be held out of the four-week preseason as a precautionary measure.
NFL Network later reported that cornerback Jason Verrett, who also hurt his ankle at practice Wednesday, was diagnosed with a minor sprain after an MRI.
Team trainers examined Bosa’s lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play Wednesday. He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room.
Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Bosa, who missed part of the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury, played only three games at Ohio State last season due to a core muscle injury.
Bosa registered 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
Verrett joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March. A former Pro Bowler, he has played in just 25 games through five NFL seasons, including just five games over the past three seasons with the Chargers due to knee and Achilles injuries.
Tiger, half of field to tee off without spectators Thursday
Tiger, half of field to tee off without spectators Thursday
Tiger Woods, and with him half the field, will tee off Thursday on a nearly empty course at The Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.
Storms roared through the area Wednesday with winds up to 60 mph causing damage to spectator areas and prompting tournament organizers and the PGA Tour to rule that only essential personnel should be allowed in until 10 a.m. ET Thursday to give time to make repairs.
Woods is set to tee off at 7:43 a.m., with the first group going off at 7:10 a.m. Morning tee times end at 8:49 a.m., and then the afternoon session has tee times from noon until 1:50 p.m.
“We’re an outdoor sport, so Mother Nature is bound to show up and change our well-laid plans on occasions,” tournament executive director Julie Tyson said in a statement.
Woods may welcome the lower pressure to start the tournament. He is not among the top 10 favorites by PointsBet, BetAmerica or FanDuel, who list his pre-tournament odds at 22/1, 25/1 and 31/1, respectively.
The weather for the weekend is expected to be much better, with high temperatures in the 80s and a slight chance of rain.
49ers rookie Bosa (ankle) to have MRI
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa left Wednesday’s practice with a right ankle injury and will have an MRI, according to multiple reports.
Team trainers examined Bosa’s lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play. He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room.
Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Bosa, who missed part of the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury, only played three games at Ohio State last season due to a core muscle injury.
Bosa registered 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
Also reportedly having an MRI on his ankle is cornerback Jason Verrett, who joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March.
A former Pro Bowler, Verrett has played in just 25 games through four NFL seasons, including just five games over the last two seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries.
NFL notebook: Kaepernick says he’s ‘still ready’
NFL notebook: Kaepernick says he's 'still ready'
Colin Kaepernick last played in Week 17 of the 2016 season, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is not ready to give up on an NFL career.
In a post from his Twitter account on Wednesday, Kaepernick wrote: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”
Kaepernick, 31, shared a corresponding video in which he says he’s been “denied” work for 889 days. He shows off a football-ready physique and appears to be closer to his playing weight — listed by the 49ers at 230 pounds — than he was in the middle of last season.
Kaepernick reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL after filing a lawsuit alleging collusion by teams to keep him out of the league because of his activism, including kneeling during the national anthem before games while playing with the 49ers.
–49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa left practice with a right ankle injury and will have an MRI, according to multiple reports.
Team trainers examined Bosa’s lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play. He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room. Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Also reportedly having an MRI on his ankle is cornerback Jason Verrett, who joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March but has missed 27 games over the last two seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries.
–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon’s application for reinstatement, according to multiple reports.
Goodell is sole authority on matters of reinstatement when it comes to players who were banned for substance abuse violations. He previously suspended Gordon on Dec. 20 for violating terms of his reinstatement agreement.
Gordon, who signed his restricted free agent tender in April, would be set to earn a base salary of $2.025 million for the 2019 season.
–Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, the Boston Herald reported.
Brady has not played in the preseason opener in any of the last three seasons.
–New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.
According to the New York Post, Bell will still warm up with the team after asking head coach Adam Gase if he could do so. Bell has not played in a game since Christmas Day 2017 after sitting out all of 2018 with Pittsburgh.
–Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the practice field but reportedly did not suffer a major injury.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Haden had a “minor ankle injury.”
Haden’s status will be updated by the team after Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game he was never expected to play in.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn will undergo surgery for a fractured hand after suffering the injury in Monday’s practice.
NFL Network reported the 29-year-old Quinn would have a procedure that still allows for his Week 1 availability. The Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, is recovering from shoulder surgery.
–Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson had knee surgery and will likely miss the preseason, head coach Pete Carroll said.
“We’re hoping it’s a four- to five-week deal,” Carroll said.
Dickson, 32, caught 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season, his first with Seattle.
–Geno Smith will start in place of Russell Wilson for the Seahawks on Thursday before dealing with an undisclosed injury issue, Carroll said.
The Seahawks open the preseason against the Denver Broncos and plan to hold Wilson out of the game entirely. Former Bronco Paxton Lynch is also expected to play extensively.
–Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron could miss the preseason with a hand injury suffered in practice Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported.
McCarron, signed by Houston in March to back up Deshaun Watson, appeared to hurt his right thumb on his follow-through during a joint practice with Green Bay and left the field in pain.
–The New Orleans Saints signed tight end A.J. Derby and waived offensive lineman Nate Wozniak.
Derby, 27, has 40 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns across three seasons with three different teams.
–Cincinnati Bengals running back Rodney Anderson was activated from the non-football injury list.
The sixth-round rookie from Oklahoma is recovering from tearing his right ACL last September.
–The Chicago Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field on Sept. 3, two days before kicking off their centennial season.
Seahawks to start QB Smith, then address injury
Seahawks to start QB Smith, then address injury
Geno Smith will start in place of Russell Wilson for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday before dealing with an injury issue, head coach Pete Carroll said.
Carroll did not disclose the nature of the injury.
The Seahawks open the preseason against the Denver Broncos and plan to hold Wilson out of the game entirely.
Smith has “an issue that we’re dealing with,” Carroll said. Smith, the former second-round pick of the New York Jets, will have it addressed after the game.
Carroll said Smith should be able to return to participate in the Aug. 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith will be relieved by former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch.
Report: Steelers CB Haden suffers ‘minor’ ankle injury
Report: Steelers CB Haden suffers 'minor' ankle injury
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the practice field Wednesday afternoon but reportedly did not suffer a major injury.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Haden had a “minor ankle injury.”
“(Haden) is being evaluated for an injury and it will be updated after the game (Friday),” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, per the Tribune-Review of Pittsburgh.
Haden was not expected to play in Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The No. 7 overall pick by Cleveland in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers in June 2017. He started 15 games last season, tallying 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Bengals activate rookie RB Anderson
Bengals activate rookie RB Anderson
Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Rodney Anderson passed his physical and was activated from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.
The sixth-round draft pick from Oklahoma had been recovering from the torn right ACL that he suffered last September.
Plagued by injuries during his Sooners career, Anderson missed most of the 2015 season (broken leg) and all of the 2016 campaign (neck) before rushing for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017. He also caught five touchdown passes.
He opened the 2018 season with 100 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in a Sept. 1 victory against Florida Atlantic, but he injured his knee in the Sooners’ Sept. 8 win against UCLA.
