Munoz fires 63, surges to Sanderson Farms lead

Lashley shoots another 63, takes six-stroke lead in Detroit

DETROIT – The birdies came fast and furious during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, a theme that has been followed all week at the inaugural PGA Tour event.

No one, though, has enjoyed it more than Nate Lashley.

The longtime touring pro fired his second 9-under 63 of the week on Saturday to put him at 23-under for the tournament, six shots better than his closest competitor as he closes in on his first PGA Tour victory.

“It was just one of those days where really nothing could go wrong,” Lashley, 36, said. “When I hit bad shots, I really wasn’t in any trouble in the rough. I had shots at the green and those shots out of the rough came out nicely and landed in good spots and a lot of them rolled up by the pin. It was just one of those days all around.”

Lashley has been firing at the pins all week. He began the tournament on Thursday with a 63 and followed that in round two with a 67. He carded another bogey-free round on Saturday to take the commanding lead.

J.T. Poston sits six shots back at 17-under after a 66 in the third round. Cameron Tringale is seven behind at 16-under while 2018 Masters champions Patrick Reed moved to 15-under after his third-round 65, his best round of the week.

“If you’re in the final (group) you’re going to have a shot at winning the tournament no matter how far back you are,” Poston said. “Nate’s obviously playing some great golf, so I’m going to have to play really good tomorrow if I’m going to catch him.”

While many of the tournament’s big names failed to make the cut – world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson were among those that missed the weekend – Lashley is gaining plenty of support around Detroit Golf Club. Playing this season with conditional status, Lashley entered the week ranked No. 353 in the world.

In fact, he played in the Monday qualifier and failed to make the field after a 4-under 68. However, he was still the third alternate, and after a group of withdrawals, he was the final player in the field.

At 132nd in the FedEx Cup standings, a win would be huge for Lashley. Not only would it be his first, but it would mean no more Monday qualifiers or waiting it out on the alternate list. And should he take home the $1.314 million winner’s share of the purse, he would just about equal his career earnings of $1.38 million since turning pro in 2005.

“I always felt like I had the talent and ability to play out here and it was just a matter of getting out here and getting comfortable,” Lashley said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, by no means, but take some time and I feel like I’m finally there and hopefully I can take advantage tomorrow.”

