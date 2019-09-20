Minshew, defense carry Jaguars to victory over Titans
Gardner Minshew threw two first-quarter touchdowns Thursday night and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense took it from there, stifling the error-prone Tennessee Titans for a 20-7 win at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville (1-2) struck first, taking the lead less than two minutes into the game and never letting go. Minshew, starting his second NFL game in place of the injured Nick Foles, completed 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards with no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 108.2.
It was a completely different story for Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota, who suffered nine sacks for 55 yards and couldn’t find any traction against the aggressive Jaguars’ defense. Mariota hit 23 of 40 passes for 304 yards, 81 of those on a meaningless final drive, with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Jacksonville also shut down Derrick Henry, who tied an NFL record with a 99-yard run in the teams’ last meeting last December and set a franchise single-game record with 238 yards. Henry managed only 44 yards on 17 attempts.
Minshew hit tight end James O’Shaughnessy with a 7-yard touchdown pass just 1:58 into the game for a 7-0 lead, one play after Titans punt returner Adoree’ Jackson tried to field a bouncing punt inside the 20. He couldn’t corral it and Leon Jacobs recovered it, returning it to the 7.
The Jaguars made it 14-0 at the 6:36 mark of the first when Minshew connected with DJ Chark on a 22-yard scoring strike to polish off a 62-yard drive. Josh Lambo upped the margin to 17-0 with 7:54 left in the third quarter by connecting on a 40-yard field goal.
Henry’s 1-yard run with 12:04 left in the game pulled the Titans within 17-7, but Lambo tacked on a 48-yard field goal with 7:34 remaining for the final points.
Calais Campbell finished with three sacks for Jacksonville, while Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot bagged two each.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will sit out the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Saturday.
Reed will miss Sunday’s game in Philadelphia because of a concussion sustained on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on Aug. 22. The hit drew a penalty and later a $28,075 fine.
The 29-year-old Reed has a history of concussions, with at least three during his time in Washington.
Reed has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. He had 54 catches for 558 yards and two scores in 13 games (eight starts) last season.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys released veteran
The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Alfred Morris on Saturday to make room on the roster for Ezekiel Elliott, according to multiple reports.
Elliott ended his holdout this week and signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension with Dallas.
Morris, 30, was a sixth-round pick of the Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with Washington before his first go-round with the Cowboys in 2016-17. He played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, gaining 428 yards and scoring twice.
In seven seasons, Morris has run for 5,931 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.
The Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboys could be interested in bringing Morris back next week. They open the season Sunday at home against the New York Giants.
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins will honor the
The Miami Dolphins will honor the memory of Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer with a decal on their helmets this season.
The Dolphins will add the tribute decal with the initials “JJL” in honor of Langer, whose full name was James John Langer. He passed away Aug. 29 at the age of 71.
The decal will be the second this season for the Dolphins, who also will wear the initials “NAB” in honor of Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti. Born Nicholas Anthony Buoniconti, he passed away July 30 at the age of 78.
Langer played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 team.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins (1970-1979), earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots on Saturday just hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, according to multiple reports. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the agreement between his client and New England to ESPN.
Brown took to social media to announce the deal in his own way, posting a picture of himself with a Patriots jersey and hat.
The news came on a whirlwind day in which Brown was abruptly released by Oakland and just two days before the Raiders’ season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The move capped a tumultuous week in Oakland and came just hours after the receiver posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ended with “Release me @raiders”.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
Brown also posted a video on YouTube later Saturday, showing him finding out about his release and celebrating. The video shows him yelling in happiness and running out into his yard, then calling his grandmother to deliver the news.
He became a free agent as of 4:01 p.m. ET on Saturday and was free to sign with any team. He’s eligible to play in Week 2 but cannot play Sunday night, when the Patriots open the season against Brown’s former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We tried every way possible to make it work,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters.
“All I’m going to say is it’s disappointing. I’m really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. I’m sorry it didn’t. I apologize, but I will tell you I’m very proud of what we did as an organization to try. I wish Antonio nothing but the best.”
Rosenhaus, speaking on NFL Network, said he would get to work on finding a new team, which proved to happen quickly.
“It’s been well-documented that it’s been a rocky road from the beginning. Unfortunately, not all relationships between players and teams work out. … Everybody had the best intentions going, in but it didn’t pan out.”
He continued: “We’re going to have to see what the market is. When you’re a free agent, it’s not always what you expect. It’s what the market is. Of course, my job as an agent is to always get the best contracts for my clients. That’s no different here.”
Brown’s release came less than 24 hours after Gruden said he expected Brown to play in Monday’s season opener.
Brown was fined $215,000 on Friday for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voided the approximately $30 million of guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to give him any termination pay.
The Raiders acquired Brown in a trade in March, sending third- and fifth-round draft picks to Pittsburgh. They then signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million restructured contract extension.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders had yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he joined the Raiders.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game, before he apologized to the team and was temporarily on track to play.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appeared to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasted nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots on Saturday just hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders, ESPN reported.
Brown and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted. Agent Drew Rosenhaus reportedly confirmed the agreement between his client and New England.
Brown took to social media to announce the deal in his own way. posting a picture of himself with a Patriots jersey and hat.
The news came on a whirlwind day in which Brown was abruptly released by Oakland and just two days before the Raiders’ season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The move capped a tumultuous week in Oakland and came just hours after the receiver posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ended with “Release me @raiders”.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
He became a free agent as of 4:01 p.m. ET on Saturday and was free to sign with any team. He’s eligible to play in Week 2.
“We tried every way possible to make it work,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters.
“All I’m going to say is it’s disappointing. I’m really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. I’m sorry it didn’t. I apologize, but I will tell you I’m very proud of what we did as an organization to try. I wish Antonio nothing but the best.”
Rosenhaus, speaking on NFL Network, said he will get to work on finding a new team.
“It’s been well-documented that it’s been a rocky road from the beginning. Unfortunately, not all relationships between players and teams work out. … Everybody had the best intentions going in but it didn’t pan out.”
He continued: “We’re going to have to see what the market is. When you’re a free agent, it’s not always what you expect. It’s what the market is. Of course, my job as an agent is to always get the best contracts for my clients. That’s no different here.”
Brown’s release came less than 24 hours after Gruden said he expected Brown to play in Monday’s season opener.
Brown was fined $215,000 on Friday for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voided the approximately $30 million of guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to give him any termination pay.
The Raiders acquired Brown in a trade in March, sending third- and fifth-round draft picks to Pittsburgh. They then signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million restructured contract extension.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders have yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if he were cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he joined the Raiders.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appears to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasts nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
The Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones finalized a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension with $64 million due immediately, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Saturday afternoon.
“$66 million guaranteed and, yes, $64 million due at signing. That’s today,” Mortensen tweeted.
Schefter said that his 97 percent of the deal guaranteed at signing eclipses the previous record for a non-quarterback, which was the 74 percent that defensive end Trey Flowers received from the Detroit Lions.
Jones and the Falcons have been working toward a new contract for months. Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp. General manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the season — which is Sunday.
Jones, 30, was set to make $21 million over the next two seasons on his existing contract. With the three-year extension tacked on, Jones and the Falcons are tied together for five years.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — and fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
Dimitroff said the Falcons expect Jones to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when his contract is finalized. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed for $100 million over five years, pushing the price tag for top pass catchers to an all-time high.
Multiple outlets reported Thursday a deal between Jones and the Falcons was imminent.
The Falcons open the season against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
The Atlanta Falcons and
The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones are working out the final details on a three-year contract extension worth $66 million, according to multiple reports on Saturday.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero both tweeted details of the looming deal, citing league sources.
Jones and the Falcons have been working toward a new contract for months. Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp. General manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the season — which is Sunday.
Jones, 30, was set to make $21 million over the next two seasons on his existing contract.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — and fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
Dimitroff said the Falcons expect Jones to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when his contract is finalized. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed for $100 million over five years, pushing the price tag for top pass catchers to an all-time high.
Multiple outlets reported Thursday a deal between Jones and the Falcons was imminent.
The Falcons open the season against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
A day after head coach Brian Flores affirmed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins reversed course and made Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The Miami Herald reported earlier Thursday that the two quarterbacks split reps in Thursday’s practice, a change from previous weeks after Fitzpatrick won the preseason competition.
Fitzpatrick, 36, is 25 of 50 for 274 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions — two returned for touchdowns — through two games.
Rosen, 22, has gone 8 of 21 for 102 yards and two interceptions in mop-up duty.
–Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without wide receivers DeSean Jackson (lower abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and likely Week 4 as well.
The Eagles were missing seven key players at practice, including tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), who is also considered unlikely for Sunday.
–New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur no longer will appear weekly on Mike Francesa’s radio show on WFAN, the team’s flagship station.
Francesa was blunt with Shurmur about the play of the 0-2 Giants on Monday. “You look like a bad team through two weeks. I hate to say it, but you look like a terrible team. You’re not good at anything.”
Shurmur said the team brass decided to end the weekly spots.
–Carolina quarterback Cam Newton missed practice with a foot injury again, increasing the likelihood that the Panthers will start Kyle Allen on Sunday in Arizona.
Newton aggravated a left mid-foot sprain during last Thursday night’s loss and has not practiced since.
Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters he wasn’t yet sure whether Newton or Allen would start against the Cardinals, saying he would know more Friday.
–In his first public comments since joining the New England Patriots on Sept. 7, wide receiver Antonio Brown declined to address his status amid the league’s investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.
“I appreciate that question,” Brown replied when asked about the subject. “I’m just here to just focus on ball. I look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team.”
The Boston Globe also reported that Nike has terminated its endorsement deal with Brown.
–Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was critical of the performance of wide receiver Donte Moncrief, saying he’s got to start hauling in catches.
In Week 1, Moncrief caught three of 11 targets for 7 yards, with four incompletions that hit both of his hands. Last week, Moncrief was targeted just once, watching the pass go off his hands and deflect for an interception.
–Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was frank about the rash of holding penalties racked up by left tackle Garett Bolles.
“It’s gotta stop. Period,” Elway said on 850 KOA radio. “There’s no more excuses for it. He’s had 26 holding penalties in the last two years and two games, so it’s gotta stop.”
–Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols has a broken hand but will likely avoid injured reserve. He is unlikely to play Monday at Washington but could play with the hand wrapped into a club, according to head coach Matt Nagy.
–The Dolphins claimed former first-round defensive end Taco Charlton, 24, off waivers from the Cowboys. The two teams play each other Sunday.
— The Green Bay Packers promoted tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad as Jimmy Graham deals with a groin injury. Graham, 32, did not practice Thursday, and his status is murky for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field against the Broncos.
–Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is doubtful for Sunday due to a hip injury.
–Giants wideout Sterling Shepard is expected to clear the concussion protocol and play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
–In addition to a groin injury, Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs said he also has an illness that has caused him to lose 10 pounds.
— Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is out of a sling this week, sparking speculation that he could return from a right clavicle injury before the original six- to eight-week estimate.
–Running back Marlon Mack (calf) and linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) both missed their second straight day of practice. Coach Frank Reich is expected to announce their availability on Friday.
–Tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) remains out of practice, but the Washington Redskins haven’t ruled him out of Monday night’s game against the Bears.
Reed sustained the concussion in the preseason and has yet to be cleared to play.
–Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft, an offseason acquisition, has yet to play this season because of a broken right foot.
It appeared he might play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that is in doubt. He left practice with a right ankle injury, and coach Sean McDermott said the extent of the injury wasn’t known yet.
–Four-time Pro-Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley missed another practice, but coach Adam Gase wasn’t ready to rule him out for Sunday when the New York Jets travel to meet the Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon has filed a claim against the Alliance of American Football in bankruptcy court, seeking repayment of the $70 million he paid to buy into the now-defunct league, The Athletic reported Tuesday.
His court filing, executed Monday, contends he was enticed by “misrepresentations” to invest in the league.
The court papers state that Dundon, who heads Dundon Capital Partners, never was told that the league would need $50 million on top of his investment to get through the first season.
“The AAF further represented that it could survive the season with only $55,000,000, leaving substantial capital to prepare for the following season,” Dundon’s filing charges read. “During the weeks following the execution of the Term Sheet, DCP learned a number of alarming facts that revealed that the AAF was not forthcoming with Dundon and DCP. DCP learned that, in addition to not having the funds to pay salaries after the first week of the League’s games, the AAF also had accumulated more than $13,000,000 in unpaid debts and commitments. The AAF did not disclose these unpaid debts or commitments to DCP prior to the execution of the February 14, 2019 Term Sheet.”
Legendary Field Exhibitions is the primary debtor in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. The company is owned by Charlie Ebersol, the son of former NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol and founder of the league.
The AAF began play in February and ceased April 2 when Dundon pulled the plug. It had financial issues almost immediately and couldn’t make payroll after Week 1.
In response, Dundon pledged $250 million then and was named chairman, saying at the time he was impressed by the start-up league’s innnovations.
“As a lifelong sports fan and entrepreneur, I’ve always valued the opportunities generated in the ecosystem of sports and entertainment,” Dundon said in a statement released by the AAF in February. “I’m impressed with The Alliance’s stunning growth in-stadium and across TV, mobile and social media in just these first few weeks.”
The AAF filed the bankruptcy paperwork with the Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio on April 17.
Filings show the league listed $11.4 million in assets and $48.4 million in liabilities.
–Field Level Media
The
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Jonah Williams, the first offensive lineman selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, is expected to miss the season after surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum.
The Bengals selected the left tackle from Alabama with the 11th pick.
“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” coach Zac Taylor said in a release. “We’re confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”
The Bengals inserted Williams as their first-team left tackle in team drills last month, moving the incumbent at the position, Cordy Glenn, to left guard.
Williams missed minicamp June 11-13 after suffering the shoulder injury in practice a week earlier. Glenn slid back to tackle in minicamp, with Christian Westerman getting most of the reps at left guard.
Williams was a three-year starter at Alabama, playing right tackle as a true freshman while All-American Cam Robinson held down the left side. After Robinson’s departure, Williams took over at left tackle and earned unanimous All-America honors last season.
Williams’ injury continues a bad trend for Bengals’ first-round picks.
In 2018, offensive lineman Billy Price missed six games because of a foot injury.
In 2017, wide receiver John Ross played just 17 snaps.
In 2016, cornerback William Jackson missed the season due to a pectoral injury.
In 2015, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi played in only five games because of a knee injury.
–Field Level Media
With the specter
With the specter of a suspension looming, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be interviewed by NFL investigators looking into the case involving his 3-year-old son.
ESPN reported the interview is scheduled to take place in Kansas City on Wednesday.
Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families for possible child abuse, battery or neglect. Hill’s son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were called to Hill’s home twice that month.
Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case.
The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who committed the crime.
KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly Hill’s, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
Espinal asks Hill, “Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?’ A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said on the recording. “He is terrified of you.”
Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities. The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.
–Field Level Media
Tony Romo, who enjoys moonlighting as a golfer, would miss work at his day job if he makes the cut at the Safeway Open next week.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, now an NFL television analyst for CBS Sports, accepted a sponsor’s exemption into the event at Silverado Country Club in Napa, Calif.
Should he make the cut, he would be forced to miss his CBS assignment calling the Vikings-Bears game in Chicago on Sept. 29. If he misses the cut, he would fly to Chicago on Sept. 28 to do his normal pregame preparation, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.
CBS executives signed off on Romo’s golf excursion after refusing to do so in similar circumstances last year, Marchand reported. The network told Marchand it has a backup analyst ready to fill in for Romo if necessary, but it wouldn’t reveal who that person is.
Romo’s PGA Tour record likely gives CBS confidence that the sub won’t be necessary.
Romo, 39, has played in three events on the top-level tour and has yet to come close to making a cut, winding up 38 shots over par through six rounds. However, he has won each of the past two American Century Championship celebrity tournaments in Stateline, Nev., and he owns an impressive amateur golfing resume.
According to Marchand, Romo is making around $3 million this year in the final season of his CBS contract, and he figures to attract other suitors when he becomes a television free agent in the offseason.
–Field Level Media
While Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden expects Antonio Brown to play in the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, the wide receiver appears ready to walk away from Oakland without playing a snap — or earning a dime.
Brown posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ends with “Release me @raiders,” capping a tumultuous week in Oakland.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
Brown’s demand seems to stem from a fine he received for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voids the guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to pay him any termination pay.
According to multiple reports, that Raiders have yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if he were cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he was acquired from the Steelers in March and signed to a contract extension.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appears to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasts nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa was
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa was listed as questionable to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, selected with the second overall pick in April’s draft, has been battling an ankle injury that caused him to miss the entire preseason. His status for the season opener was listed on Friday’s injury report.
Meanwhile, receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) were ruled out, as was safety Jimmie Ward, who broke a finger during Wednesday’s practice.
“Jimmie would do anything to play this week,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. “He had to get surgery on his broken finger to fix it. When you do it, sometimes it’s just risky to do that with sweating, infection and everything whenever you have an open wound. Hopefully, that will heal enough over the next week and the cast will protect the bone.”
The 49ers also listed center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerbacks Jason Verrett (ankle) and K’Waun Williams (knee) as questionable.
–Field Level Media
Thursday night's game between the Green
Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was the most-viewed NFL season opener since 2016, Variety reported Friday.
Green Bay’s 10-3 victory in Chicago scored a 15.3 in the overnight metered-market ratings, topping the 13.4 posted by last year’s opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles by 14 percent.
The low-scoring affair also beat NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” Packers-Bears telecast from last year by seven percent.
The Packers-Bears opener produced the highest overnight metered-market household score for any sporting event since last year’s Super Bowl. The total viewership for the game hit the 22-million mark, up from last year’s opener which drew around 19 million viewers.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts was ruled out of Sunday’s game against his former team, the New York Jets, due to a quadriceps injury.
Roberts, 31, was a Pro Bowl selection for the Jets last season. He didn’t practice all week and was ruled out on Friday by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
“Andre is going to be out for the game,” McDermott told reporters. “He didn’t practice so he’s out for the game. We have to be smart with Andre’s situation right now. He’s got to maximize his treatment opportunities, which I know he will. Injuries happen, so it’s next man up and a great opportunity for someone to step up and step in.”
Roberts enjoyed a stellar season for the Jets last season when he tied for the NFL lead in punt-return average (14.1) and placed second in kickoff returns (29.4). He returned one kickoff and one punt for touchdowns.
Overall, Roberts has five career return scores — three kickoffs and two punts.
McDermott was unsure who would replace Roberts as of Friday afternoon.
“We’ve got some options there,” McDermott said. “Whether it’s (Robert) Foster, Devin Singletary, (Isaiah) McKenzie, (Micah) Hyde. We’ve got some guys who have some experience there.”
Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) was listed as doubtful.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley sustained a groin injury during the practice Friday and is questionable for the team’s Sunday opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said that the team will give Badgley a few days to rest before making the final decision on his availability for the game.
Lynn said that punter Ty Long would handle kicking and punting duties if Badgley is unable to play. Long was a punter and kicker for the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions for two seasons.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would stand in for Long as the holder in the event of Badgley’s absence. Taylor has only held in practice, not a game.
An undrafted free agent from Miami (Fla.) in 2018, Badgley failed to make the Colts’ roster last summer. He signed with the Chargers in October, and he went 15 of 16 on field-goal attempts. He also set a franchise record by kicking a 59-yard field goal in the Chargers’ Week 14 win over Cincinnati.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders abruptly released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday, just two days before the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The move capped a tumultuous week in Oakland and came just hours after the wide receiver posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ended with “Release me @raiders”.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
He becomes a free agent as of 4:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. He is free to sign with any team and would be eligible to play in Week 2.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus, speaking on NFL Network, said he will get to work on finding a new team.
“It’s been well-documented that it’s been a rocky road from the beginning. Unfortunately, not all relationships between players and teams work out. … Everybody had the best intentions going in but it didn’t pan out.”
He continued: “We’re going to have to see what the market is. When you’re a free agent, it’s not always what you expect. It’s what the market is. Of course, my job as an agent is to always get the best contracts for my clients. That’s no different here.”
Brown’s release came less than 24 hours after Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he expected Brown to play in Monday’s season opener.
Brown was fined $215,000 on Friday for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voided the approximately $30 million of guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to give him any termination pay.
The Raiders acquired Brown in a trade in March, sending third- and fifth-round draft picks to Pittsburgh. They then signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million restructured contract extension.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders have yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if he were cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he joined the Raiders.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appears to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasts nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner didn’t mince words Thursday when asked about the struggles of wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
“I just know that I had a coach a long time ago say that you’ve got to put the word receive into receiver,” Fichtner told reporters. “That’s your job No. 1. Receive the football. Catch it.”
Moncrief, who joined the Steelers as a free agent on a two-year deal in March, has had major issues hanging onto the ball through two weeks. In Week 1, he caught three of 11 targets for 7 yards, with four incompletions that hit both of his hands, although most involved a New England Patriots player contesting the attempted catch.
Last week, Moncrief was targeted just once, watching the pass go off his hands and deflect for an interception by Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.
Moncrief, 26, told reporters he’s been putting too much pressure on himself and overthinking things. He said a minor finger injury is not to blame.
“When you go out there and try to be perfect, it just puts more pressure on yourself,” Moncrief said. “Put a lot on you mentally. Like you said, when you’re mentally not out there, just not out there having fun, it’s hard.”
In six NFL seasons, Moncrief has 203 catches for 2,550 yards and 21 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent eight hours answering questions from investigators on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Per Schefter’s report Hill took part in what was reportedly “a thorough interview,” but NFL Network reports he’s expected to attend training camp beginning on July 26.
The Kansas City Star reported Hill was interviewed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central time. NFL Senior VP of Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney, who works with Friel, were present, along with Hill’s legal representation.
Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families for possible child abuse, battery or neglect, involving Hill’s 3-year-old son.
Hill’s son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were called to Hill’s home twice that month, per public records.
Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case at this time.
The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who committed the crime.
KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly Hill’s, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
Espinal asks Hill, “Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?’ A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said on the recording. “He is terrified of you.”
Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities. The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.
–Field Level Media
