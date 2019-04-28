Minnesota Vikings draft review
1 (18). Garrett Bradbury, C: 6-3, 306, N.C. St.
2 (50). Irv Smith Jr., TE: 6-2, 242, Alabama
3 (102). Alexander Mattison, RB: 5-11, 221, Boise St.
4 (114). Dru Samia, G: 6-5, 305, Oklahoma
5 (162). Cameron Smith, LB: 6-2, 238, USC
6 (190). Armon Watts, DT: 6-5, 300, Arkansas
6 (191). Marcus Epps, S: 6-0, 191, Wyoming
6 (193). Olisaemeka Udoh, OT: 6-6, 323, Elon
7 (217). Kris Boyd, CB: 6-0, 201, Texas
7 (239). Dillon Mitchell, WR: 6-1, 197, Oregon
7 (247). Olabisi Johnson, WR: 6-1, 204, Colorado St.
7 (250). Austin Cutting, LS: 6-3, 245, Air Force
Grade: B+
Minnesota got some quality at the top before using several trade-downs to maximize quality later on. Bradbury and Samia could both start as rookies, and Smith could rotate in this year before taking over as the starter when tight end Kyle Rudolph’s contract expires next spring. The Vikings also added a developmental offensive tackle and some depth in the secondary.
Best pick: Bradbury could fit both categories here, as he is both an excellent pick and a high-upside one. He fits perfectly in Minnesota’s outside-zone-heavy scheme and should plug in immediately. Often compared to Ryan Kalil or Jason Kelce, he should be a Pro Bowler once he adds a little strength.
Upside pick: Udoh is extremely raw and won’t contribute for some time, as he makes the transition from tiny Elon. But his traits are rare, and he moves extremely well for his size. Recent history has shown small schools can produce great pass protectors (like Terron Armstead), and Udoh could be next.
–Field Level Media
Houston Texans draft review
1 (23). Tytus Howard, OT: 6-5, 322, Alabama St.
2 (54). Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB: 6-2, 213, Kentucky
2 (55). Max Scharping, OT: 6-6, 327, Northern Illinois
3 (86). Kahale Warring, TE: 6-5, 252, San Diego St.
5 (161). Charles Omenihu, DE: 6-5, 280, Texas
6 (195). Xavier Crawford, CB: 5-11, 187, Central Michigan
7 (220). Cullen Gillaspia, FB: 6-1, 234, Texas A&M
Grade: C-
Houston addressed its biggest need in offensive tackle, but Howard and Scharping both come from lower levels of competition, and Howard is awfully raw to take in Round 1. The Texans could have had Jawaan Taylor at No. 23 or traded up slightly to get Andre Dillard instead. They made a few nice picks elsewhere, but the value just seems to be lacking a bit.
Best pick: Close behind offensive tackle, cornerback was Houston’s next-most glaring need, and the Texans got a good one in Johnson. He’s long, has solid speed and is very comfortable in zone, making him a great fit in Houston’s Cover-4-heavy scheme.
Upside pick: A former water polo player, Warring first played football as a senior in high school, so he remains quite raw. He still managed 49 catches for 620 yards and six scores in a rotational role from 2017-18. He’s huge, fast and can even block a little bit. There’s plenty of untapped potential here.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts draft review
2 (34).
2 (34). Rock Ya-Sin, CB: 6-0, 192, Temple
2 (49). Ben Banogu, LB: 6-4, 250, TCU
2 (59). Parris Campbell, WR: 6-0, 205, Ohio St.
3 (89). Bobby Okereke, LB: 6-1, 239, Stanford
4 (109). Khari Willis, S: 5-11, 213, Michigan St.
5 (144). Marvin Tell III, S: 6-2, 198, USC
5 (164). E.J. Speed, LB: 6-4, 230, Tarleton St.
6 (199). Gerri Green, OLB: 6-4, 252, Mississippi St.
7 (240). Jackson Barton, OT: 6-7, 310, Utah
7 (246). Javon Patterson, C: 6-3, 307, Ole Miss
Grade: B+
There aren’t many headline-grabbing names here — just a bunch of solid players. Chris Ballard traded down a few times to add picks in the middle rounds, the meat of the draft, and then capitalized on the volume. The defense got help at all three levels, especially on the edge and in the secondary, and the offense still gained a dynamite playmaker in Campbell.
Best pick: Several teams had Ya-Sin graded as their top cornerback, and he easily could have gone in Round 1. He has quality tools, with good size and speed, and is very instinctive. That will fit well in coordinator Matt Eberflus’ zone scheme, which implemented more wrinkles late in 2018.
Upside pick: Incredibly productive in 2018 (90 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 TDs), Campbell still has plenty of room to grow. He didn’t run an extensive route tree at Ohio State — rarely going vertical — but impressed with his routes at the combine. His 4.31 speed will be deadly on Indy’s turf.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills draft review
1 (9). Ed Oliver, DT: 6-2, 287, Houston
2 (38). Cody Ford, OG: 6-4, 329, Oklahoma
3 (74). Devin Singletary, RB: 5-8, 203, Florida Atlantic
3 (96). Dawson Knox, TE: 6-4, 254, Ole Miss
5 (147). Vosean Joseph, LB: 6-2, 230, Florida
6 (181). Jaquan Johnson, S: 5-10, 191, Miami
7 (225). Darryl Johnson, DE: 6-6, 253, North Carolina A&T
7 (228). Tommy Sweeney, TE: 6-5, 251, Boston College
Grade: B
General manager Brandon Beane must have been thrilled to see Oliver slip to No. 9, giving the Bills great value while filling a need at 3-technique. A small trade-up brought a first-round type of talent in Ford, and the middle rounds included several players who could contribute early, with Singletary the likely successor to LeSean McCoy and Knox an intriguing tight end.
Best pick: When a player as gifted and productive as Oliver falls to you, you sprint to the podium. He isn’t as polished as Aaron Donald was coming out of Pittsburgh, but Oliver has the same rare athletic gifts. He’ll be disruptive immediately while refining his pass-rush skills.
Upside pick: Knox’s touches were limited by Mississippi’s wealth of other weapons, but he’s an excellent athlete who shows natural hands and explosiveness after the catch. With plenty of experience as a blocker, both on the move and inline, he could become a great all-around player.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars draft review
Jacksonville
1 (7). Josh Allen, DE: 6-5, 262, Kentucky
2 (35). Jawaan Taylor, OT: 6-5, 312, Florida
3 (69). Josh Oliver, TE: 6-5, 249, San Jose St.
3 (98). Quincy Williams, S: 5-10, 239, Murray St.
5 (140). Ryquell Armstead, RB: 5-11, 220, Temple
6 (178). Gardner Minshew, QB: 6-1, 225, Washington St.
7 (235). Dontavius Russell, DT: 6-3, 319, Auburn
Grade: A-
In 2016, the Jaguars nabbed Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack — both top-five prospects — when Jack slipped to Round 2 due to a knee concern. It was déjà vu in 2019, as they wound up with a top-five prospect in Allen and borderline top-10 prospect in Taylor. Meanwhile, Oliver could become a major weapon, and Armstead is nice insurance for Leonard Fournette.
Best pick: Allen. The decision became easy when Allen slipped to No. 7. The Jaguars have other edge rushers, but Yannick Ngakoue is due a major payday before long, and Allen provides additional versatility. If he becomes a better run defender, he could be a top-five edge defender.
Upside pick: Oliver. Big, fast and athletic, Oliver was a big-play machine at San Jose State, racking up yards after the catch and making a host of contested grabs. He needs some route-running refinement and must bulk up to be a better blocker, but the ceiling is quite high.
–Field Level Media
Tennessee Titans draft review
1 (19). Jeffery Simmons, DT: 6-4, 305, Mississippi St.
2 (51). A.J. Brown, WR: 6-1, 226, Ole Miss
3 (82). Nate Davis, OG: 6-3, 316, Charlotte
4 (116). Amani Hooker, S: 5-11, 210, Iowa
5 (168). D’Andre Walker, OLB: 6-2, 251, Georgia
6 (188). David Long Jr., LB: 5-11, 227, West Virginia
Grade: C-
After making just four picks last year (and one, Luke Falk, didn’t make the team), the Titans made just six this year. One of those (Simmons) will miss most of 2019 recovering from a torn ACL. Brown is a great slot wideout, but he doesn’t give the offense the speed boost it needs. Stealing Walker and Long late helped the grade, but the impact here is lacking.
Best pick: In a weak linebacker class, Long is one of the few — outside of top-10 picks Devin White and Devin Bush — who shows the instincts, physicality and movement traits to excel against both the run and pass at the pro level. He should fit nicely as a successor to Wesley Woodyard.
Upside pick: Off-field and medical concerns aside, Simmons is a top-three prospect who some prefer to Quinnen Williams. He’s able to threaten as a pass rusher from anywhere along the line and can dominate against the run as well.
–Field Level Media
Baltimore Ravens draft review
Baltimore
1 (25). Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR: 5-9, 166, Oklahoma
3 (85). Jaylon Ferguson, DE: 6-5, 271, Louisiana Tech
3 (93). Miles Boykin, WR: 6-4, 220, Notre Dame
4 (113). Justice Hill, RB: 5-10, 198, Oklahoma St.
4 (123). Ben Powers, OG: 6-4, 307, Oklahoma
4 (127). Iman Marshall, CB: 6-1, 207, USC
5 (160). Daylon Mack, DT: 6-1, 336, Texas A&M
6 (197). Trace McSorley, QB: 6-0, 202, Penn St.
Grade: B
The Ravens’ second-round pick went to acquire Lamar Jackson last year, but they still found value with extra picks in Rounds 3 and 4. Brown and Boykin bring much-needed athleticism at wide receiver, while Ferguson should slide right in to help replace Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith. Powers and Mack could each be starters with time. A solid haul all around.
Best pick: He isn’t a top athlete, but Ferguson fits perfectly in Baltimore. He has an advanced array of moves as a pass rusher and plays with physicality and heavy hands. Expect him to be moved around a lot — like Suggs and Smith were — and contribute early.
Upside pick: It’s all about staying healthy for Brown. He has an extremely rare combination of speed and quickness, but he’s also refined as a route-runner and is excellent attacking the ball in the air despite a lack of size. As long as Jackson can hit him, Brown will thrive when on the field.
–Field Level Media
Cincinnati Bengals draft review
1 (11). Jonah Williams, OT: 6-5, 302, Alabama
2 (52). Drew Sample, TE: 6-5, 255, Washington
3 (72). Germaine Pratt, LB: 6-3, 240, N.C. St.
4 (104). Ryan Finley, QB: 6-4, 213, N.C. St.
4 (125). Renell Wren, DT: 6-5, 318, Arizona St.
4 (136). Michael Jordan, G: 6-6, 312, Ohio St.
6 (182). Trayveon Williams, RB: 5-8, 206, Texas A&M
6 (210). Deshaun Davis, LB: 5-11, 234, Auburn
6 (211). Rodney Anderson, RB: 6-0, 224, Oklahoma
7 (223). Jordan Brown, CB: 6-0, 201, South Dakota St.
Grade: C+
As usual, the Bengals weren’t flashy. Williams will help immediately, but some question marks followed. Primarily a blocker, Sample felt like a reach in Round 2, and Pratt isn’t as mobile as you’d like from a former safety. Getting Finley in Round 4 was a steal, as were Williams and Anderson in Round 6, but the top of the class seems a little light on value.
Best pick: Many thought Cincinnati would draft a QB early. They didn’t, but Finley was the fourth- or fifth-ranked QB on some boards, so he could unseat Andy Dalton at some point. Like Dalton, Finley might always be dependent on his supporting cast, but he’s smart and mechanically sound.
Upside pick: Anderson’s health is primarily why he fell to Round 6, as he sustained three major injuries in college, but he was outstanding when on the field. A terrific athlete with great
–Field Level Media
Cleveland Browns draft review
2 (46). Greedy Williams, CB: 6-2, 185, LSU
3 (80). Sione Takitaki, LB: 6-1, 238, BYU
4 (119). Sheldrick Redwine, S: 6-0, 196, Miami
5 (155). Mack Wilson, LB: 6-1, 240, Alabama
5 (170). Austin Seibert, K: 5-9, 213, Oklahoma
6 (189). Drew Forbes, G: 6-5, 303, Southeast Missouri St.
7 (221). Donnie Lewis Jr., CB: 6-0, 190, Tulane
Grade: B+
John Dorsey gladly gave up his first-round pick to get Odell Beckham Jr., and then still managed to come away with Williams, who was once considered a possible top-15 selection. Trading up to get Williams ate into the Browns’ remaining capital, but they still found some high-upside options in Wilson and Forbes, who garnered a lot of interest late in the process.
Best pick: Concerns about his personality and lack of interest in tackling pushed Williams down the board, but he has terrific tools and is the best pure cover corner in the draft. Between Williams and Denzel Ward, Cleveland could have one of the league’s best young cornerback duos.
Upside pick: Wilson. At a similar spot (No. 150) in last year’s draft, Cleveland took linebacker Genard Avery, who impressed as a rookie. Considered a possible first- or second-round talent, Wilson brings similar upside, with a terrific combination of size and speed. If he can become more disciplined and hone his instincts, look out.
–Field Level Media
Miami Dolphins draft review
Miami
1 (13). Christian Wilkins, DT: 6-3, 315, Clemson
3 (78). Michael Deiter, OG: 6-5, 309, Wisconsin
5 (151). Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB: 6-4, 241, Wisconsin
6 (202). Isaiah Prince, OT: 6-7, 305, Ohio State
7 (233). Chandler Cox, RB/FB: 6-0, 238, Auburn
7 (234). Myles Gaskin, RB: 5-9, 205, Washington
Grade: B-
This relatively small haul belies some hidden bonuses. Miami turned the 48th and 116th overall picks into quarterback Josh Rosen plus the 202nd pick, and 2020 second- and fifth-round picks via trades. Rosen has star potential, but if he struggles, the Dolphins added capital to target a QB next year. The rest of the class is just OK, though Gaskin could be a late-round gem.
Best pick: He might be a hair below elite, but Wilkins does so many things well, from disrupting in the run game to getting after quarterbacks with both quickness and power. He also has top-notch character and will be a great tone-setter for new head coach Brian Flores.
Upside pick: We’re cheating a bit here, but the acquisition of Rosen is easily the highest-upside move Miami made during the draft. His numbers were poor in Arizona, but he bore a heavier burden than any of the league’s other rookie QBs and looked like a 10-year veteran at times.
–Field Level Media
Pittsburgh Steelers draft review
Pittsburgh
1 (10). Devin Bush, LB: 5-11, 234, Michigan
3 (66). Diontae Johnson, WR: 5-11, 183, Toledo
3 (83). Justin Layne, CB: 6-2, 192, Michigan St.
4 (122). Benny Snell, RB: 5-10, 224, Kentucky
5 (141). Zach Gentry, TE: 6-8, 265, Michigan
6 (175). Sutton Smith, OLB: 6-0, 233, Northern Illinois
6 (192). Isaiah Buggs, DT: 6-3, 306, Alabama
6 (207). Ulysees Gilbert, LB: 6-0, 224, Akron
7 (219). Derwin Gray, OL: 6-5, 320, Maryland
Grade: B+
If Bush works out as well as the Steelers’ last first-round trade-up target — Troy Polamalu in 2003 — this becomes an A-plus. He cost Pittsburgh a second-rounder and 2020 third-rounder but immediately fortifies a weak spot. The Steelers did well to add value elsewhere, including a crafty wideout (Johnson), a toolsy cornerback (Layne) and a pass rusher (Smith) who has 29 sacks since 2017.
Best pick: The Steelers’ defense hasn’t been the same without Ryan Shazier, but Bush should change things. He’s not quite as speedy as Shazier, but he moves plenty well and is instinctive and very physical for his size. He also has earned excellent reviews for his character.
Upside pick: Nobody will replace Antonio Brown, but Johnson has good speed, excellent quickness and some refinement as a route-runner. The Steelers have developed wide receivers better than anyone in recent years, so it would hardly be a shock to see Johnson shine.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores on QB Rosen: He’s not the starter yet
Just because the Miami Dolphins made an effort to acquire quarterback Josh Rosen during the NFL draft doesn’t mean he already has the starting job. At least, that’s what Dolphins head coach Brian Flores indicated while addressing the media on Saturday.
“When Josh gets here, he’s got to compete for any kind of role that he has here. That’s really the case for everyone that enters the building,” Flores said a day after the Dolphins made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to get the former UCLA quarterback for a late-second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
“The guys who produce on the practice field and do all the things that help this team win — those are the guys who will play,” Flores added.
As the 10th overall selection in the 2018 draft, Rosen struggled in his rookie NFL season, finishing with the league’s lowest passer rating (66.7). The Cardinals went 3-13 last year under former coach Steve Wilks. Rosen started 13 games and passed for 2,278 yards, throwing for 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.
“For us, he’s a very talented young player, still has a lot of upside in the league,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said of Rosen. “For us, the value was tremendous that we couldn’t afford to pass up.”
Grier also noted that after the Cardinals made Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, Rosen “has a chip on his shoulder now.” Especially after criticism mounted regarding Rosen’s leadership skills and how players react to him in the locker room.
“Coaches unsolicited have called us that know him, that have worked with him, and say a lot of the stuff is B.S.,” Grier said. “For us, we don’t know him, because we don’t have our hands on him, but we’re going with the people we trust and know and the coaches and scouts in the building that have called, and people have said this is really a good kid that’s smart. Maybe he has some other interests like following the stock market or something, but he’s really smart, he loves football, he studies it and it’s very important to him.”
Flores indicated that he and the Dolphins will get to know Rosen soon enough.
“You never get to really know a person until you sit with him every day, which we’ll get that opportunity,” Flores said. “We’ve done a lot of work on Josh. I think he’s smart, he works hard, football is important to him and I think he has an opportunity to help this team win games.”
The Dolphins owe Rosen about $6.3 million over the next three seasons and will have the right to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 if they wish.
–Field Level Media
UCLA TE Wilson is this year’s Mr. Irrelevant
Caleb Wilson earned the Mr.
Caleb Wilson earned the Mr. Irrelevant tag as the final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the UCLA tight end still has family bragging rights.
After selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals closed the draft by taking Wilson with the 254th selection on Saturday.
Wilson led the Bruins in receptions (60) and receiving yards (965) in 2018, setting school records for his position in both categories. He caught four touchdown passes.
In three seasons at UCLA, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson caught 114 passes for 1,675 yards and five scores in 24 games.
His father, Chris Wilson, was not the last player selected in the 1992 draft. Taken in the 12th round by the Chicago Bears, the former Oklahoma linebacker was pick No. 331 out of 336 that year.
Chris Wilson, now 50, never made an NFL roster, but has enjoyed a long coaching career in college and the pros. As a defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-18, he helped the team win a championship in Super Bowl LII.
The final pick of the draft has been referred to as Mr. Irrelevant since 1976. The town of Newport Beach, Calif., hosts a celebration in the lucky pick’s honor each summer.
Mr. Irrelevant of the 2018 draft was SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn, who played in three games and made nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown as a Washington Redskins rookie.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots draft review
1 (32). WR N’Keal Harry: 6-2, 228, Arizona St.
2 (45). Joejuan Williams, CB: 6-4, 211, Vanderbilt
3 (77). Chase Winovich, DE: 6-3, 256, Michigan
3 (87). Damien Harris, RB: 5-10, 216 Alabama
3 (101). Yodny Cajuste, OT: 6-5, 312, West Virginia
4 (118). Hjalte Froholdt, OG: 6-5, 306, Arkansas
4 (133). Jarrett Stidham, QB: 6-2, 218, Auburn
5 (159). Byron Cowart, DT: 6-3, 298, Maryland
5 (163). Jake Bailey, P: 6-1, 200, Stanford
7 (252). Ken Webster, CB: 5-11, 203, Ole Miss
Grade: A
New England traded down often in 2018 to add future capital, and it paid off this year. As usual, the Patriots moved up and down the board to get the guys they wanted, and this class has it all — a new weapon for Tom Brady, a potential successor at QB, versatile front-seven players and depth on the offensive line. Perhaps the only question mark is Bill Belichick taking a right-footed punter.
Best pick: Rashan Gary got all the buzz in Ann Arbor, but Winovich was far more productive and is not exactly a slouch as an athlete. He’s technically advanced, sets a mean edge in the run game and can play in multiple spots, all things that Belichick desires in the front seven.
Upside pick: You rarely see such a tall cornerback, but Williams moves well for his size and thrives in press coverage and against contested throws. Belichick loves to match his corners up to opponents based on body type, so Williams could be a chess piece against big wideouts and tight ends.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs draft review
2
2 (56). Mecole Hardman, WR: 5-10, 187, Georgia
2 (63). Juan Thornhill, S: 6-0, 205, Virginia
3 (84). Khalen Saunders, DT: 6-0, 324, Western Illinois
6 (201). Rashad Fenton, CB: 5-11, 193, South Carolina
6 (214). Darwin Thompson, RB: 5-8, 198, Utah St.
7 (216). Nick Allegretti, G: 6-4, 310, Illinois
Grade: B-
Without a first-rounder for the second straight year — this year’s helped acquire Frank Clark from Seattle — the Chiefs found nice pieces in middle rounds. Thornhill and Fenton provide much-needed reinforcements in the secondary, while Saunders will help replace Allen Bailey. Hardman felt like a slight reach at 56, but his speed and playmaking ability provides insurance with Tyreek Hill’s future murky.
Best pick: With Eric Berry and Eric Murray gone, Thornhill pairs with Tyrann Mathieu to give the Chiefs a multi-dimensional safety duo. Like Mathieu, Thornhill is capable of lining up all over, including in the box or at slot cornerback, giving coordinator Steve Spagnuolo plenty of freedom.
Upside pick: Not many 324-pounders can manage a backflip, which gives you an idea of Saunders’ athleticism. He impressed in both the run and pass game at Western Illinois and still stood out against better competition vs. Illinois and at the Senior Bowl, which bodes well in his transition to the NFL.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Chargers draft review
1 (28). Jerry Tillery, DT: 6-7, 295, Notre Dame
2 (60). Nasir Adderley, S: 6-0, 206, Delaware
3 (91). Trey Pipkins, OT: 6-6, 309, Sioux Falls.
4 (130). Drue Tranquill, LB: 6-2, 234, Notre Dame
5 (166). Easton Stick, QB: 6-1, 224, North Dakota St.
6 (200). Emeke Egbule, OLB: 6-2, 245, Houston
7 (242). Cortez Broughton, DT: 6-2, 293, Cincinnati
Grade: B
The Chargers didn’t trade at all, keeping all of their original picks, but they did quite well. Tillery was a reach on some boards, but Adderley’s value at the end of Round 2 more than makes up for it. Pipkins is a project but could be a great tackle in time, and Tranquill has been effective when healthy. Taking a flier on Stick to develop behind Philip Rivers also makes sense.
Best pick: Adderley provides not only great value — some pegged him as a late first-rounder — but also a perfect complement to Derwin James. Adderley can patrol center field in Gus Bradley’s Cover-3 scheme while James prowls underneath, and both are versatile enough to interchange at times.
Upside pick: Tillery’s motor runs hot and cold — not just snap-to-snap but game-to-game — but his combination of length and athleticism is rare. His off-field character has drawn rave reviews, leading many to believe he’ll become a star with proper coaching.
–Field Level Media
Rahm/Palmer, Stallings/Mullinax share Zurich lead
The teams of
The teams of John Rahm/Ryan Palmer and Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax moved to the top of the leaderboard as the PGA’s rain-delayed Zurich Classic finally got caught up Saturday in New Orleans.
Play in the two-player team event was suspended on both Thursday and Friday after the opening round was interrupted for a total of 7 1/2 hours while 2 1/2 inches of rain fell on the TPC Louisiana course.
Numerous teams played 36 holes on Friday, but 40 groups still had to tee off at 7 a.m. Saturday in order to complete the second round allow the field of 80 teams to be pared to the low 39 teams.
The remaining teams completed the third round Saturday afternoon as Rahm/Palmer and Stallings/Mullinax came in at 23-under-par 193, one shot ahead of the South African tandem of Branden Grace and Justin Harding.
Rahm/Palmer finished their second round Saturday morning, shooting a 7-under 65 to grab a one-shot lead at the tournament’s halfway point. They shot 64 in the third round.
“I made putts (Friday), Ryan was making putts today,” said Rahm, a 24-year-old Spaniard. “The few times we made mistakes, we just were able to fix it. Just really solid play.”
Stallings and Mullinax were just halfway through their second round when play was suspended due to darkness on Friday. They finished a round of 70, then shot 62 in the third round. Grace/Harding shot 61 in the third round, the best score of the day.
Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III were the leaders at the start of play Saturday, but after shooting a second-round 67 and a third-round 66, they are tied for fourth at 20 under entering Sunday’s final round.
Brian Gay and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini also are at 20 under after a 70 in the second round and a 66 in the third round.
Six teams are tied for sixth at 19 under.
The tournament will conclude with foursomes (alternate shot), repeating the second-round format. The teams played four-ball (best-ball) in the first and third rounds.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
–Field Level Media
Oakland Raiders draft review
1 (4). Clelin Ferrell, DE: 6-4, 264, Clemson
1 (24). Josh Jacobs, RB: 5-10, 220, Alabama
1 (27). Johnathan Abram, S: 5-11, 205, Mississippi St.
2 (40). Trayvon Mullen, CB: 6-2, 199, Clemson
4 (106). Maxx Crosby, DE: 6-5, 255, Eastern Michigan
4 (129). Isaiah Johnson, CB: 6-2, 208, Houston
4 (137). Foster Moreau, TE: 6-4, 253, LSU
5 (149). Hunter Renfrow, WR: 5-10, 184, Clemson
7 (230). Quinton Bell, DE: 6-4, 219, Prairie View
Grade: C
Nobody knew what to expect from Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, and it got off to a questionable start. Ferrell is a fine player but was pegged to go much lower than No. 4, and Jacobs might also be a reach given the fungibility of running backs. The Raiders did add three quality pieces to the secondary, but you’d hope for more value from three first-round picks.
Best pick
Player: He’s not quite as gifted, but Abram shares several qualities with Derwin James, who starred for the Chargers as a rookie in 2018. Abram will immediately inject toughness and swagger into a defense that needs it, bringing what the Raiders hoped to get from 2016 first-rounder Karl Joseph.
Upside pick: Mullen wasn’t tested much in 2018 and then shined on the biggest of stages in the national title game. He certainly has the tools, so if he shows the consistency to hold up against NFL competition, he could quickly become a star.
–Field Level Media
New York Jets draft review
1 (3). Quinnen Williams, DT: 6-3, 303, Alabama
3 (68). Jachai Polite, DE: 6-3, 258, Florida
3 (92). Chuma Edoga, OT: 6-4, 308, USC
4 (121). Trevon Wesco, TE: 6-4, 267, West Virginia
5 (157). Blake Cashman, LB: 6-1, 237, Minnesota
6 (196). Blessuan Austin, CB: 6-1, 198, Rutgers
Grade: B+
There wasn’t a ton of depth, but the Jets did a great job marrying value and need. Quinnen Williams, arguably the best player in the draft, will be a nightmare inside next to Leonard Williams. Despite some athletic and character concerns, Polite brings first-round talent to the edge. Edoga has the talent to start before long, and Wesco is a great blocker with some receiving upside.
Best pick: Some might have wanted Josh Allen at No. 3 in terms of need, but Quinnen Williams is a more complete player, with the ability to dominate in the run and pass game. He can line up in several places — like Leonard Williams — giving coordinator Gregg Williams plenty of options.
Upside pick: Before working out poorly and raising concerns in interviews at the combine, Polite was considered a likely first-round pick, even in a deep edge class. He’s not a great run defender, but his extensive array of pass-rush moves could make him the sack artist the Jets have lacked for years.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys draft review
2
2 (58). Trysten Hill, DT: 6-3, 308, Central Florida
3 (90). Connor McGovern, G: 6-5, 308, Penn St.
4 (128). Tony Pollard, RB: 6-0, 210, Memphis
5 (158). Michael Jackson, CB: 6-1, 210, Miami
5 (165). Joe Jackson, DE: 6-4, 275, Miami
6 (213). Donovan Wilson, S: 6-0, 199, Texas A&M
6 (218). Mike Weber, RB: 5-10, 211, Ohio State
7 (241). Jalen Jelks, DE: 6-5, 256, Oregon
Grade: B-
The grade starts with a boost from Amari Cooper, who was acquired for the first-round pick. Dallas opened with two high-upside bets on Hill and McGovern. Pollard is a dynamic returner and gadget weapon, but will the Cowboys use him better than they used Tavon Austin? The rest of the class has some solid pieces, including a toolsy edge rusher in Jelks, but a true receiver could have helped.
Best pick: McGovern was very steady for the Nittany Lions and then tested extremely well at the combine, which should make him a great fit in the Cowboys’ outside-zone-heavy scheme. He could push 2018 second-round pick Connor Williams for a starting job right away.
Upside pick: Hill has tremendous talent but was relegated to a backup role in his final year at UCF. The Cowboys, of course, have one of the game’s best D-line whisperers in Rod Marinelli, so taking a flier on a boom-or-bust defensive tackle could pay major dividends.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants draft review
1 (6). Daniel Jones, QB: 6-5, 221, Duke
1 (17). Dexter Lawrence, DT: 6-5, 342, Clemson
1 (30). Deandre Baker, CB: 5-11, 193, Georgia
3 (95). Oshane Ximines, DE: 6-4, 253, Old Dominion
4 (108). Julian Love, CB: 5-11, 195, Notre Dame
5 (143). Ryan Connelly, LB: 6-2, 242, Wisconsin
5 (171). Darius Slayton, WR: 6-1, 190, Auburn
6 (180). Corey Ballentine, CB: 5-11, 196, Washburn
7 (232). George Asafo-Adjei, G: 6-4, 305, Kentucky
7 (245). Chris Slayton, DT: 6-4, 307, Syracuse
Grade: C+
If Jones becomes what the Giants hope, it won’t matter, but he was clearly a reach at No. 6. Lawrence is an excellent player but still must improve to affect quarterbacks, and the Giants had to give up two picks to trade up for Baker. They did well to collect more picks elsewhere, and Love and Ximines were quality additions, but they missed chances to add an offensive weapon early on.
Best pick: Love slid to Round 4 likely because he lacks great measurables, but he’s experienced, refined and disciplined. He could start from Day 1 in the slot, forming a strong partnership with Baker, who is expected to play outside.
Upside pick: Lawrence isn’t a great pass-rusher yet, but he could become one. His movement traits are exceedingly rare for a 342-pounder, and he will immediately replace the hole Damon Harrison’s trade left in run defense. If he can become more than a pocket pusher, he’ll be a star.
–Field Level Media