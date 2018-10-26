Miami’s defense struggles in loss to Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase couldn’t hide his irritation with the team’s defense after a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
“We’ve got to get better fast,” he said.
The Dolphins allowed a season high in points on a night Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson matched a career best with five touchdown passes, including ones of 73 and 49 yards.
When asked if second-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s job was at stake, Gase said he hadn’t considered making a major change to his defensive staff. But added that the coaches need to evaluate why the defense is giving up what he called a “massive amount of yardage.”
“They try to get everything patched up as fast as possible,” Gase said of the staff. “These guys were hired because I liked them when we were coming into the situation we were in. I trusted Matt to get this thing going in the right direction.
“There were a lot of good things that had happened over the last two years,” he continued. “We’ve just got to figure out where are out issues. Is it players? Is it schemes? We have to evaluate that, and we can’t be afraid to change if we have to.”
Miami’s rush defense, which entered the week ranked 29th in the NFL by allowing 136.7 yards a game, allowed Houston another 188 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry. Former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller had 133 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
Linebacker Cameron Wake, a five-time Pro Bowler, defended Burke, saying: “He’s good,” and placed most of the blame on player performance.
“There’s no magic pill, there is no secret — it’s defense,” Wake said. “Each player has a gap or a man or a zone, whatever it is. At some point, the ball is going to get there, and someone is accountable for that. Every man for 60 minutes has to be there. We’ll find that guy who’s not doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
After a 3-0 start to the season with wins over the Titans, Jets and Raiders, the Dolphins have slumped to fall to 4-4.
“We didn’t get this one, but at the same time, four weeks ago, everybody was all flowers and cotton candy and puppies and all that,” Wake said. “It’s not a situation where the sky is falling, but you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror, each man from top to bottom and ask: ‘What is your role and are you fulfilling that role?'”
With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill still sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Dolphins turned to Brock Osweiler for a third straight game. In his return to Houston, where he spent one season, Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Receiver DeVante Parker had 134 yards on six catches.
“We need to learn from it and get back to work,” Osweiler said. “Coach Gase just told us in the locker room that we need to hone in on the details of our system, and he’s exactly right.”
After Thursday’s loss, Gase said he didn’t know if Tannehill would be healthy in time for Miami’s next game on Nov. 4 against the Jets and that he’d worry about that next week.
___
Deshaun Watson tossed a season-best five touchdown passes, and the Houston Texans extended their winning streak to five games with a 42-23 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Thursday.
Watson delivered a performance reminiscent of his breakthrough yet injury-shortened rookie season, completing 16 of 20 attempts for 239 yards. He led the Texans (5-3) on three scoring drives that elapsed less than a minute on the clock, including a pair of two-play, second-half marches that sandwiched the second of three field goals from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders.
After Miami (4-4) closed the deficit to 21-17 on a trick play — receiver Danny Amendola completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Kenyan Drake with 4:55 left in the third quarter — Watson connected with Will Fuller on a 73-yard touchdown pass that rebuilt an 11-point lead.
On the second play of Houston’s next possession, Watson found DeAndre Hopkins alone in the secondary for a 49-yard pass play that extended the advantage to 35-20 just 11 seconds into the fourth. Watson and Hopkins hooked up again on a 2-yard touchdown pass later in the final quarter.
Watson also tossed a pair of scoring strikes to rookie tight end Jordan Thomas, the second of which covered 2 yards and followed a 58-yard dash by running back Lamar Miller. Thomas’ first touchdown, a 13-yarder at the 14:14 mark of the second quarter, capped a two-play, 16-yard sprint that followed a Justin Reid interception of Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.
Osweiler finished 21 of 37 for 241 yards. His fumble late in the first half, returned by Texans cornerback Natrell Jamerson for a score, was reversed upon review into an incomplete pass.
Miami caught another break earlier in the game when a dubious personal foul penalty on Houston’s Joel Heath enabled the Dolphins to erase a 42-yard Sanders field goal and instead drove for a 12-yard touchdown run from Drake. The sequence gave Miami a 7-0 lead at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.
But Miller, who rushed for 133 yards, covered 33 yards on five carries on the subsequent possession for Houston, and his 2-yard touchdown pulled the Texans even. Reid followed with his interception, and the Texans scored again 77 seconds later, securing the lead for good.
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker finished with six receptions for a career-high 134 yards.
The Texans, who entered play 31st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, finished 4-for-4 in the red zone.
–Field Level Media
Deshaun Watson tossed a season-best five touchdown passes and the Houston Texans extended their winning streak to five games with a 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday at NRG Stadium.
Watson delivered a performance reminiscent of his breakthrough yet injury-shortened rookie season, completing 16 of 20 attempts for 239 yards. He led the Texans (5-3) on three scoring drives that elapsed less than a minute on the clock, including a pair of two-play, second-half marches that sandwiched the second of three field goals from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders.
After Miami (4-4) closed the deficit to 21-17 on a trick play — receiver Danny Amendola completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Kenyan Drake at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter — Watson connected with Will Fuller on a 73-yard touchdown pass that rebuilt the 11-point lead.
On the second play of the ensuing possession, Watson found DeAndre Hopkins alone in the secondary for a 49-yard pass play that extended the advantage to 35-20 11 seconds into the fourth. Watson and Hopkins hooked up again on a 2-yard pass later in the final quarter.
Watson also tossed a pair of scoring strikes to rookie tight end Jordan Thomas, the second of which covered two yards and followed a 58-yard dash by running back Lamar Miller. Thomas’ first touchdown, a 13-yarder at the 14:14 mark of the second quarter, capped a two-play, 36-yard sprint that followed a Justin Reid interception of Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.
Osweiler finished 21-of-37 for 241 yards. His fumble late in the first half, returned by Texans cornerback Natrell Jamerson for a score, was reversed upon review into an incomplete pass.
Miami caught another break earlier in the game when a dubious personal foul penalty on Joel Health enabled the Dolphins to erase a 42-yard Sanders field goal and precluded a 12-yard touchdown run from Drake that gave Miami a 7-0 lead at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.
But Miller, who rushed for 133 yards, covered 33 yards on five carries on the subsequent possession for Houston, and his 1-yard touchdown pulled the Texans even. Reid followed with his interception and the Texans scored again 77 seconds later, securing the lead for good.
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker finished with six receptions for a career-high 134 yards.
The Texans, who entered play 31st in red-zone efficiency, finished 4-for-4 in the red zone.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins-Texans Stats
|Miami
|7
|3
|10
|3—23
|Houston
|7
|7
|14
|14—42
|First Quarter
Mia_Drake 12 run (Sanders kick), 4:58.
Hou_Miller 2 run (Fairbairn kick), :31.
|Second Quarter
Hou_Thomas 13 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 14:14.
Mia_FG Sanders 37, 2:57.
|Mia
|Hou
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|370
|427
|Rushes-yards
|25-116
|35-188
|Passing
|254
|239
|Punt Returns
|2-29
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-80
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-38-1
|16-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Punts
|4-47.0
|5-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-63
|8-57
|Time of Possession
|31:09
|28:51
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Drake 12-58, Gore 12-53, Ballage 1-5. Houston, Miller 18-133, Blue 15-42, Watson 1-14, Weeden 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Miami, Osweiler 21-37-1-241, Amendola 1-1-0-28. Houston, Watson 16-20-0-239.
RECEIVING_Miami, Parker 6-134, Amendola 5-43, Grant 4-36, Gesicki 4-14, Drake 2-37, Gore 1-5. Houston, Hopkins 6-82, Fuller 5-124, Thomas 4-29, Ervin 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson matched his career high with five touchdown passes to lead the Houston Texans to their fifth straight victory, 42-23 over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The Texans (5-3) have left their 0-3 start behind with their longest single-season winning streak since reeling off six victories in a row in 2012.
Watson threw touchdown passes of 13, 2, 73, 49 and 2 yards to give him 34 career scoring passes to move ahead of Dan Marino (32) for second-most through in NFL history after 15 games.
Miami’s Brock Osweiler, who had one tough season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract in 2016, threw for 241 yards with an interception in his third straight start in place of injured starter Ryan Tannehill.
Kenyan Drake had a touchdown run and touchdown reception for the Dolphins (4-4). They lost for the second straight week.
Rookie Jordan Thomas caught the first two touchdown passes of his career, DeAndre Hopkins had 82 yards receiving and two scores and Will Fuller added 124-yards receiving and a touchdown.
Texans running back Lamar Miller, who grew up in Miami and spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard game.
Houston led by 8 when Watson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 35-20.
Watson found the speedy Fuller in front of the defense for a 73-yard touchdown that left Houston up 28-17 late in the third quarter. It was the longest touchdown pass of Watson’s career and the longest reception of Fuller’s. Fuller has caught 11 touchdown passes in 11 career games with Watson.
The Dolphins used a 41-yard field goal to cut the lead to 28-20 with less than a minute left in the third quarter. That score came after a drive featuring a crazy 46-yard pass by Osweiler . He threw the ball to Jakeem Grant, who lost it after being hit by two Texans defenders, but it sailed down the field and into the hands of DeVante Parker for the big gain.
A 58-yard run by Miller got the Texans to the 9-yard line early in the third quarter. Houston extended the lead to 21-10 when Watson found Thomas again, this time on a 2-yard pass.
The Dolphins used some trickery later in the third quarter when Osweiler pitched a lateral to Danny Amendola, who threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Drake to cut the lead to 21-17.
Hopkins scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard reception with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but his most impressive play of the night came on a catch that didn’t count. Hopkins reached back and grabbed the ball with one hand and weaved it between his legs in the air before crashing to the ground. But it was brought back after he was called for pass interference.
INJURIES
Houston CB Johnathan Joseph injured his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return. … ILB Zach Cunningham left in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return. … Fuller left the game after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter.
ANTHEM
Miami defensive end Robert Quinn again raised his right fist during the anthem as he has done in past weeks.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Host the New York Jets on Nov. 4.
Texans: Visit Denver on Nov. 4.
Another Minneapolis Miracle? Saints sure hope not
The last time the Saints and Vikings hooked up, folks in Minnesota were toasting Stefon Diggs with steins of Surly, and people in Louisiana were crying in their gumbo.
They get together again in prime time, a nice treat to finish off a Sunday with several intriguing matchups.
New Orleans sure hopes there's
The last time the Saints and Vikings hooked up, folks in Minnesota were toasting Stefon Diggs with steins of Surly, and people in Louisiana were crying in their gumbo.
They get together again in prime time, a nice treat to finish off a Sunday with several intriguing matchups.
New Orleans sure hopes there’s no second Minneapolis Miracle.
“This is not a revenge game,” Drew Brees insists, referring back to the playoff loss in January. “It’s a different season. These are new teams, even though there’s a lot of similar personnel. It’s a new season, new team, new mindset. So listen, it’s a very good opponent that we are playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ at their place. It is a tough environment (and) a tough place to play. We understand we’re going to need our best game, our best execution to win.”
The Saints (5-1) have been doing a lot of winning since being upset by Tampa Bay in their opener. Last week they won in a “tough environment” against a playoff-caliber team at Baltimore. Now they get the Vikings (4-2-1), who have been spotty but lead the NFC North and are 14-3 at home vs. New Orleans.
The Vikings might feel equipped enough to get into a shootout with Brees, but when you listen to their coach, Mike Zimmer, who has a defensive background, he knows his side will be tested. It’s uncertain if the Vikings will have end Everson Griffen available as he returns from dealing with mental issues that sidelined him for almost six weeks.
“I think as the game goes on, Brees gets a much better feel of what the defense is trying to do throughout the course of the ballgame with him,” Zimmer says.
“A guy like him who has seen everything — he sees everything anyway — but he’s seen so many different looks that he can kind of decipher things quickly on the move. I think that’s part of it, and he’s got good players, too. Michael Thomas is good, (Alvin) Kamara is good, (Mike) Ingram is good. They have a lot of good players.”
The weekend began Thursday night with Houston’s 42-23 home victory over the Miami Dolphins. Deshaun Watson matched his career high with five touchdown passes to lead the Texans to their fifth straight victory after opening 0-3. Miami has lost two straight to drop to 4-4.
Off are Dallas (3-4), Tennessee (3-4), Atlanta (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-2).
Green Bay (3-2-1) at Los Angeles Rams (7-0)
Talk about shootouts, this has the makings of one.
Green Bay comes off a bye, which means Aaron Rodgers is healthier and could have more targets to connect with. Still, the Packers rank fourth in passing and A-Rod has 332.8 yards passing per game and 12 touchdowns, one pick.
But the Packers opened as the biggest underdog of his career. That’s because the NFL’s only unbeaten team has been unstoppable with the ball and pretty stingy without it.
Oh yeah, the Packers don’t cover particularly well in the secondary.
Running back Todd Gurley leads the NFL with 88 points, 686 yards rushing, 144 carries and 956 yards from scrimmage. DE Aaron Donald co-leads with eight sacks, comes off four sacks, six tackles for loss against San Francisco.
Denver (3-4) at Kansas City (6-1)
The Chiefs have won six in a row in this series and, like the Rams, have a dynamic, versatile offense. But they also rank last in yardage allowed on defense, so Denver might not be totally overmatched.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid won his 200th game last week vs. Cincinnati. Reid would tie Dan Reeves for eighth in NFL history with another victory. To get it, he will rely on second-year QB Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL in TD passes (22) and 25-yard-plus completions (26). He has a franchise-record six consecutive 300-yard passing games.
Baltimore (4-3) at Carolina (4-2)
Carolina exhibited its resilience and staying power by rallying from 17 points down in the fourth quarter at Philadelphia last week. It was the largest comeback in franchise history, and now the Panthers are home, where they’ve won eight straight.
The challenge is huge against Baltimore, which fell at home by one point to New Orleans when Justin Tucker — only the league’s career kicking leader — missed an extra point for the first time. That final-seconds miscue shouldn’t camouflage that the Ravens lead the league in defense. Baltimore has allowed 101 points, lowest total through seven games since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008. The Ravens have allowed the fewest yards (280.6 per game) and fewest points (14.4).
Seattle (3-3) at Detroit (3-3)
Two teams that started ugly and have begun to look a lot more attractive.
Seattle has gone physical with the run game and on defense and, despite being in retooling mode, seems ready to challenge for a wild-card playoff berth. Pete Carroll’s bunch protects the ball, too, with only six giveaways.
The Seahawks are playing for the first time since the death of owner Paul Allen.
Detroit seems to have discovered a running game: Rookie Kerryon Johnson ran for a career-high 158 yards at Miami last week. But Seattle’s D is stingy on the ground.
Philadelphia (3-4) vs. Jacksonville (3-4) at London
Two teams beginning to look ugly, particularly the Jaguars, who had locker room discord after last week’s loss to Houston that included QB Blake Bortles getting benched. Coach Doug Marrone is sticking with Bortles for now and there was a players-only meeting Monday in hopes of clearing the air. This is the sixth straight year Jacksonville is playing a home game in London.
Following their collapse against Carolina, the Eagles probably welcomed getting far out of town. It’s their first trip to London for a game.
The Eagles lead the NFL in time of possession, averaging more than 33 minutes. But with Jacksonville’s secondary undermanned, Carson Wentz could look to the air. He has thrown 173 consecutive passes without an interception.
New England (5-2) at Buffalo (2-5), Monday night
ESPN must have liked the idea of the Bills, coming off their first playoff berth since before ESPN was created — well, not quite — against Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Instead, this could be a classic rout. Consider these numbers:
—The Patriots are 31-4 in the past 35 meetings.
—Brady holds the NFL career wins record by a quarterback against one opponent with a 28-3 record.
—New England is 7-0 in night games against the Bills.
—The Patriots have scored 21 or more points in the first half in each of the past four games this season to match a franchise-best streak, and the Bills have allowed 24 or more points in the first half three times.
Cleveland (2-4-1) at Pittsburgh (3-2-1)
Another lopsided rivalry, though this game has some cachet because the Browns tend to play the Steelers tough before losing. They tied to open the season.
The Steelers come off a bye. They have won the past 14 meetings at Heinz Field; Cleveland’s last victory in Pittsburgh came in October 2003. Plus, the Browns have lost 24 straight road games, two shy of the NFL record owned by the Lions (2007-10). And the Browns are 6-32-1 overall against Pittsburgh since 1999, when Cleveland re-entered the NFL.
The Browns lead the NFL with 20 takeaways, but they have scored only 31 points off those turnovers.
Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is 22-2-1 all-time against the Browns and unbeaten at home. He’s an Ohio native.
Washington (4-2) at New York Giants (1-6)
The New York tabloids already are projecting which college quarterback the Giants will draft after they finish near the bottom of the standings for a second successive season. Maybe if they had anyone who could pass protect, the conversation wouldn’t be so stilted against Eli Manning, who barely has time to look downfield as he sets up to throw.
In comes surprise NFC East leader Washington, which ranks fifth in defense and has one of the top candidates for Comeback Player of the Year in Adrian Peterson. The veteran has 95-plus yards rushing in four of six games.
Tampa Bay (3-3) at Cincinnati (4-3)
It’s natural to wonder about the Bengals’ psyche after again blowing a lead at home to Pittsburgh, then getting hammered in Kansas City. They took the second-most-lopsided loss in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons with that 45-10 debacle at the Chiefs. They had only one drive longer than 50 yards and a season-low 239 yards gained.
Tampa stopped a three-game skid as dramatically as possible. Chandler Catanzaro made a 59-yard FG — the longest in OT since 1974 — for a 26-23 win over the Browns.
The Buccaneers lead the NFL in total yards per game (449.5) and yards passing per game (364).
New York Jets (3-4) at Chicago (3-3)
A few weeks ago, the Bears sure were representing the city of big shoulders well, reviving talk of the Monsters of the Midway on defense, looking like a burgeoning power on offense. Then came a pair of losses and the Bears plummeted from the top of the NFC North to the bottom.
Chicago led the league with 18 sacks through the first four games. The Bears have one since. Star Khalil Mack has no sacks in the past two games while being limited by an ankle injury, after getting five in the first four outings.
Jets first-rounder Sam Darnold is learning how difficult a rookie QB’s life can be. He’s coming off his worst game as a pro with three interceptions. The No. 3 overall draft pick leads the league with 10 interceptions to go with one of the NFL’s worst completion rates (56.1 percent) and passer ratings (74.3).
Indianapolis (2-5) at Oakland (1-5)
The teardown of the roster continues in Oakland, where Jon Gruden dealt his top receiver, Amari Cooper, to Dallas.
Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck seeks his fifth straight game with at least three TD passes. Luck has 15 TDs in his past four games. Oakland is last in the league with seven sacks.
Kicker Adam Vinatieri needs five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record (2,544 points) but is plagued by an injured groin.
San Francisco (1-6) at Arizona (1-6)
The Cardinals have won eight of the past nine in this series, including three weeks ago.
San Francisco is minus-15 in turnover margin, worst in the NFL.
Arizona fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy this week, replacing him with QBs coach Byron Leftwich. Star WR Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 yards to pass Terrell Owens into second place in NFL career yards receiving.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen's brother has filed a motion in Colorado District Court to remove the three-person trust that is currently controlling the team, the Denver Post reported Thursday.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen’s brother has filed a motion in Colorado District Court to remove the three-person trust that is currently controlling the team, the Denver Post reported Thursday.
Bowlen relinquished day-to-day control of the club in 2014, acknowledging at the time he had Alzheimer’s disease. A trust headed by team president and CEO Joe Ellis has run the club since.
Bill Bowlen said he wants to remove the trust “due to their failure to uphold Pat Bowlen’s wishes and act in the best interest of Pat Bowlen, his family, and the Broncos,” the newspaper reported. Bill Bowlen sold his stake in the Broncos to Pat in 2002, who the petition says owns 76 percent of the team. Another brother, John, owns the rest of the team.
“I am a huge fan of the Broncos, and have been for decades. Unfortunately, over the past 15 years, I’ve noticed that the operation of the Broncos has deteriorated, while my brother’s health has worsened,” Bill Bowlen said in a press release.
“I have real concerns with these trustees, their conduct and how they got to the positions they are in. They have little or no accountability to anybody but themselves. They have not complied with the rules of the NFL and I am uncomfortable with the way they have handled my brother’s affairs. I know what his wishes were, and these individuals are definitely not following them.”
Pat Bowlen has seven children, and two of his daughters – Beth Bowlen-Wallace and Tiffany Bowlen – have expressed interest in controlling the team.
Dan Reilly, legal counsel for the Pat Bowlen Trust, released a statement Thursday night. “We have not seen this lawsuit and first learned of it through a media report tonight.
“Although we are currently reviewing this matter, we are aware that the counsel submitting this complaint on behalf of Bill Bowlen is the same one that has been representing Beth Bowlen Wallace. The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies.”
–Field Level Media
An NFL official has lost his stripes, having been fired for poor performance.
An NFL official has lost his stripes, having been fired for poor performance.
Down judge Hugo Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false start on Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, and while the Browns’ defenders expected the play to be whistled dead, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.
According to FootballZebras.com, which tracks football officiating, he is the first official fired during the season for performance issues in the Super Bowl era. The website was the first to report the news on Thursday.
Cruz has not worked a game since that one. He became an NFL official in 2015.
–Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman called comments from Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this week a “slap in the face” to the Players Coalition.
Last Sunday, Reid confronted Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins during the pregame coin toss and later accused Jenkins of being a “sellout” to the coalition and the movement, started by ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s social justice protests.
“To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition,” Norman said. “Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that.”
–Already thin at cornerback, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that injured A.J. Bouye and Tyler Patmon would not travel to London for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bouye, a Pro Bowl selection last season, injured his calf in Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday’s session. Patmon injured his neck in last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans and has not practiced this week.
The Jaguars have a bye next week, giving the injured players more time to recover before the Week 10 game at the Indianapolis Colts.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman on Thursday called comments from Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this week a "slap in the face" to the Players Coalition.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman on Thursday called comments from Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this week a “slap in the face” to the Players Coalition.
Last Sunday, Reid confronted Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins during the pregame coin toss and later accused Jenkins of being a “sellout.”
“To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition,” Norman said. “Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that.
“For him to take a shot like that … he’s not only taking a shot at him, he’s taking a shot at everyone in the Players Coalition.”
Reid, who signed with the Panthers in late September, was teammates with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Reid was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem that season in protest of social injustice.
Jenkins had been one of the first NFL players to join them, but the Eagles’ co-captain and co-founder of the Players Coalition stopped his anthem protest after the league agreed to make donations of about $90 million to causes in a joint venture meant to help find a solution to last year’s red-hot controversy.
Reid publicly split from the Players Coalition last year, disagreeing with Jenkins over Kaepernick not being invited to meetings, and brought his anger over the situation to the field Sunday in a series of incidents.
The two players shouted at each other before warmups, and an irate Reid had to be held back from Jenkins as the Eagles’ defense was introduced prior to the game. After Reid again knelt during the anthem, he charged Jenkins as the captains approached midfield for the coin toss, with several players separating the two.
After the game, Reid stated his position and frustration about Jenkins.
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin,” Reid said. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. He sold us out.”
Reid accused Jenkins of using the protests and controversy as a way for the NFL to fund the Players Coalition, which negotiated money earmarked from the NFL over seven years to help address causes of social justice.
–Field Level Media
The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from a serious beatdown when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start. But quarterback Andy Dalton is not dismayed by the recent slump.
“We’re doing whatever it takes to win. That’s what it comes down to,” Dalton, who has thrown 15 touchdown passes, said on a conference call. “We want to score as much as we can and make it easier on the defense. We want to make it easier for us as a team to get the win.
“Our mentality hasn’t changed, and it’s not any different.”
Tampa Bay (3-3) ended a three-game slide by beating the Cleveland Browns 26-23 in overtime last Sunday.
Yet the happiness over the victory was tempered by the loss of star linebacker Kwon Alexander to a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said during a press conference. “It’s just very unfortunate.”
It certainly is a rough development for a unit that ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense (32.7 points per game) and 29th in total defense (417.5 yards per contest).
The ineptitude cost Mike Smith his job as defensive coordinator on Oct. 15 and he was replaced by Mark Duffner.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (6.0 sacks) has been a bright spot and he has recorded at least one sack in five straight games, one shy of the franchise mark set by Simeon Rice in 2002.
“His energy and effort is terrific — I love the guy,” Duffner told reporters of Pierre-Paul. “I just can’t say enough about how hard he plays. He comes out and he does it the right way. He’s certainly got great talent. A lot of people have talent, but he’s been able to turn that talent into production largely because of his attitude and his desire to make plays — to be a playmaker.”
Cincinnati’s defense will be tasked with slowing a Tampa Bay attack that leads the NFL in total offense at 449.5 yards per game. The Buccaneers are eighth in scoring offense (27.8) as opportunities have been squandered with the team ranking 30th in turnover margin at minus-9.
Quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for a total of 760 yards in two starts since replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter.
The Bengals rank 31st in total defense (429.4) and 28th in scoring defense (29.0). Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has struggled since returning from suspension, had four missed tackles in the loss to the Chiefs and is now nursing a hip injury.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis told reporters, before making it clear he didn’t want to discuss the topic further when he received a follow-up question.
“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” Lewis said. “It’s not relevant.”
Lewis was much more chatty when the topic turned to Koetter, his former college teammate at Idaho State from 1978-80.
“It’s very unique, having sat in class with Dirk for years,” Lewis said. “I kind of grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner at his home, and I went to high school football games with his mother when his dad was coaching and his brother was the quarterback. Then later on, I worked for his father. So it’s a little bit unique. His dad coached and mentored us all the way through.”
Tampa Bay has won six of the past seven meetings.
–Field Level Media
An NFL official has lost his stripes, having been fired for poor performance.
An NFL official has lost his stripes, having been fired for poor performance.
Down judge Hugo Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false start on Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, and while the Browns’ defenders expected the play to be whistled dead, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.
According to FootballZebras.com, which tracks football officiating, he is the first official fired during the season for performance issues in the Super Bowl era. The website was the first to report the news on Thursday.
Cruz has not worked a game since that one. He became an NFL official in 2015.
–Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman called comments from Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this week a “slap in the face” to the Players Coalition.
Last Sunday, Reid confronted Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins during the pregame coin toss and later accused Jenkins of being a “sellout” to the coalition and the movement, started by ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s social justice protests.
“To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition,” Norman said. “Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that.”
–Already thin at cornerback, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that injured A.J. Bouye and Tyler Patmon would not travel to London for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bouye, a Pro Bowl selection last season, injured his calf in Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday’s session. Patmon injured his neck in last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans and has not practiced this week.
The Jaguars have a bye next week, giving the injured players more time to recover before the Week 10 game at the Indianapolis Colts.
–Field Level Media
Brother asks court to remove Pat Bowlen trustees
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bill Bowlen, the brother of Denver Broncos principal owner Pat Bowlen, is asking a Colorado District Court to remove the three members of a trust that is running the franchise with Pat Bowlen battling Alzheimer's.
Pat Bowlen, who has been nominated as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bill Bowlen, the brother of Denver Broncos principal owner Pat Bowlen, is asking a Colorado District Court to remove the three members of a trust that is running the franchise with Pat Bowlen battling Alzheimer’s.
Pat Bowlen, who has been nominated as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, bought the team in 1984. He transferred control of the team to the Pat Bowlen Trust in 2014. The trust is run by team president Joe Ellis, Broncos general counsel Rich Slivka and attorney Mary Kelly.
Bill Bowlen cited conflicts of interest and argued the trustees have failed to uphold his brother’s wishes and act in the best interests of Pat Bowlen, his family and the NFL franchise, according to the petition filed with the Arapahoe County District Court on Thursday.
Bill Bowlen asked the court to appoint an independent party to serve as conservator of Pat Bowlen’s estate with the power to remove the trustees because Pat Bowlen, 74, is incapable of revoking the powers of attorney and the authority held by the trustees.
“We have not seen this lawsuit and first learned of it through a media report tonight,” Dan Reilly, legal counsel for the Pat Bowlen Trust, said in a statement Thursday night. “Although we are currently reviewing this matter, we are aware that the counsel submitting this complaint on behalf of Bill Bowlen is the same one that has been representing Beth Bowlen Wallace.
“The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies,” Reilly added.
The lawsuit was filed five days after another of the Bowlen’s seven children, 28-year-old Brittany Bowlen, announced her intention to one day succeed her father as principal owner of the Broncos.
Brittany Bowlen received her master’s degree in business administration from Duke in May after graduating from Notre Dame with a degree in finance, working for two years at NFL headquarters and a year with the Broncos as a business analyst.
Terms of the trust require five years’ experience with the league or team. Brittany Bowlen, who began a job with McKinsey & Company at the global consulting firm’s downtown Denver branch, said she doesn’t have a timetable to rejoin the Broncos for more front office experience.
Brittany Bowlen said she couldn’t speak to her sister Beth’s similar interest in running the club, saying only that the trust allows any of the Bowlen children to pursue principal ownership and that she supports her siblings.
According to the petition filed by Bill Bowlen, Pat Bowlen owns about 76 percent of the club and his brother, John Bowlen, owns the remaining 24 percent. Bill Bowlen owned a stake in the team for 18 years and sold his interest to Pat Bowlen in 2002.
The club is valued at more than $2.5 billion.
Pat Bowlen’s wife, Annabel Bowlen, recently announced her own Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
Rams defense ready for what Packers QB Rodgers can create
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — When it comes to quarterbacks creating something out of nothing, Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Russell Wilson of Seattle are the gold standard.
Fortunately for safety John Johnson III and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams' defense, they already got a look at Wilson's Houdini act
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — When it comes to quarterbacks creating something out of nothing, Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Russell Wilson of Seattle are the gold standard.
Fortunately for safety John Johnson III and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams’ defense, they already got a look at Wilson’s Houdini act and can use that experience to prepare for what Rodgers and the Packers might do on Sunday.
“We get good practice at just staying on our man, keeping our eyes on our luggage,” Johnson said Thursday.
Wilson was 13 of 21 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams’ 33-31 Week 5 win in Seattle, but the Rams were able to limit the number of off-schedule plays he was able to make.
“It’s the NFL, you’re going to give up a few plays, but as a whole I think we did pretty well in just keeping our eyes on our guys and maintaining that focus through the play,” Johnson said.
Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is just as concerned about Rodgers’ knack for improvisation, calling the two-time MVP one of the best ever in that aspect of the game.
“He’s thrown every scramble pass you can think of for big plays,” Phillips said. “If you’re in zone or man, you have to get close to the guy you have (in coverage) and stay with him the whole time. That’s where they excel.”
While Wilson will try to bounce outside and away from pressure, Rodgers is more likely to hang in the pocket to give his receivers a chance to come open.
Ndamukong Suh, who faced Rodgers regularly during his five seasons with the Detroit Lions, believes Rodgers’ ability to survey all areas of the field when a play breaks down makes him more dangerous than Wilson in scramble mode.
“He’s very active as a quarterback, especially pushing the ball down the field,” Suh said. “I think they’re both elite quarterbacks, but I have a little bit more respect for Aaron.”
Relishing the chance to chase down Rodgers again, the veteran defensive lineman ruefully laughed when reminiscing about the NFC North rivalry.
Suh said Rodgers usually does not talk to him on the field because “I don’t know if he likes me.” That’s fine by Suh.
“My response is when he’s getting up from the ground,” Suh said. “That’s what I’m excited for, or giving him a nice L, which I have done plenty of times in the past. That’s the ultimate goal going against an elite quarterback like that.”
Suh rarely had to face Rodgers when complimented by a rushing offense as varied and successful as what Green Bay has this season in running backs Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery. The trio is combining to average 4.4 yards per carry, and the Packers’ overall average of 4.7 yards per attempt ranks ninth in the NFL.
The Rams want to make the Packers one-dimensional, force Rodgers into throwing situations and unleash the pass rush anchored by Suh, Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers. If Rodgers is able to evade pressure and do “what he does best,” as Johnson said, the Rams will risk it.
“He’ll just hang in the pocket a long, long time sometimes for people to come open,” Phillips said. “It’s a tremendous challenge.”
NOTES: OLB Trevon Young (knee) did not practice Thursday. Young, a rookie from Louisville drafted in the sixth round, recovered a fumble against the 49ers on Sunday and has seen an increase in snaps since Dominique Easley was placed on injured reserve Oct. 2 because of a knee injury. … LT Andrew Whitworth and C John Sullivan each had the day off for rest.
Golden idol: Goff faces Rodgers when 7-0 Rams host Packers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is a major figure in Jared Goff's earliest football memories.
While Goff was a little kid growing up in Marin County, his father took him to games at Berkeley's Memorial Stadium, where he watched Rodgers' collegiate brilliance for California.
That kid also got one of his first
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is a major figure in Jared Goff’s earliest football memories.
While Goff was a little kid growing up in Marin County, his father took him to games at Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium, where he watched Rodgers’ collegiate brilliance for California.
That kid also got one of his first lessons in professional sports heartbreak when his favorite NFL team — the San Francisco 49ers — used the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft on Alex Smith instead of Rodgers.
“Yeah, 10-year-old Jared was very upset when he found out they didn’t take Aaron,” Goff said.
Once he grew up and filled out, Goff followed Rodgers’ path to Berkeley. And 3½ years after Goff became the No. 1 pick that Rodgers never was, they’ll face each other for the first time when Goff’s unbeaten Los Angeles Rams (7-0) host Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers (3-2-1) on Sunday.
A significant NFC showdown between the NFL’s last unbeaten team and a perennial power is also a meeting of a rising quarterback star and one of his heroes, still in his prime. Both Golden Bears are excited by the opportunity.
“I’ve followed his whole career,” Goff said. “Big fan of his. There are times where we’re watching him play against the defense (the Rams are supposed to be scouting), and you get stuck on watching him. He’s a great player. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and it’ll be fun to get a chance to go against him.”
The feeling is mutual for the 34-year-old Rodgers as he leads the Packers back to the venerable Coliseum, where their storied franchise won the first Super Bowl in 1967.
“I’ve gotten to know Jared a little bit over the last couple years, and being a Cal guy, obviously I’m pulling for him,” Rodgers said.
“And he’s played really well. They’ve put a lot on his plate with (checkdowns) and stuff at the line of scrimmage, and he does a good job with that. He’s an accurate passer. He’s making good throws. He’s got some weapons to throw to, but he’s been extremely accurate and efficient with the ball. That’s what you need with the quarterback.”
Rodgers already has his own Coliseum memories: He tied an NCAA record by completing his first 23 passes for Cal against USC in their famous meeting in 2004, but the Trojans hung on for a 23-17 victory.
More things to watch in the Packers’ first appearance at the Coliseum since before the NFL left LA in 1994:
LONG ODDS
The Packers are coming off their bye week, but they opened as 8½-point underdogs for this matchup against the powerhouse Rams, who are 18-5 in the regular season since coach Sean McVay took over.
That’s the biggest betting disadvantage of Rodgers’ career as Green Bay’s starter, but nobody doubts Rodgers’ ability to overcome it — including the Rams.
“He’s got the ball placement, he’s got the arm, he’s got the competitive (attitude), he’s got the heart,” said Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, who also grew up in the Bay Area watching Rodgers at Cal. “Every time (Rodgers is) on that field for the Packers, they’ve got a good chance to win it.”
START ME UP
The Rams are off to their first 7-0 start since 1985. The franchise hasn’t started 8-0 since 1969, when NFL MVP Roman Gabriel led Los Angeles to an 11-0 start followed by four straight losses.
CLAY’S HOMECOMING
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs, and he walked on at USC before becoming a star and a first-round NFL pick in 2009. He is playing at the venerable Coliseum for the first time since college.
So is Nick Perry, who played at USC from 2009-11. “It’ll be cool to go back out there, obviously,” Matthews said. “It will be different being in the opposing locker room.”
GURLEY’S GAME
Goff aside, Green Bay’s defense must figure out how to slow running back Todd Gurley, who is putting up even more impressive numbers than he managed as the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. Gurley leads the league with 88 points, 686 yards rushing, 144 carries and 956 yards from scrimmage. The Packers’ run defense is ranked 22nd in the league, giving up a hefty 4.5 yards per carry.
SHIELDS SIGHTING
Cornerback Sam Shields made the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2010, and he was a steady defensive contributor until he incurred his fourth concussion in the 2016 season opener.
After nearly two years out of football, he joined the Rams this season . Green Bay cornerback Tramon Williams says he consulted with Shields regularly about his health during his absence.
“At one point I was on the bandwagon with him, like, ‘Man, you need to call it quits,'” Williams said. “And on the other side, after he had some time off, his mind is cleared and he’s back mentally ready to go.”
Ravens’ No. 1 defense looks to stop ‘fast dinosaur’ Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle likened Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to a "fast dinosaur" this week.
"Muscular and big," Weddle said. "He's a very unique quarterback in the league, the only one really like him."
The Ravens' defense ranks first in the league overall, but they've not faced a
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle likened Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to a “fast dinosaur” this week.
“Muscular and big,” Weddle said. “He’s a very unique quarterback in the league, the only one really like him.”
The Ravens’ defense ranks first in the league overall, but they’ve not faced a dual-threat quarterback such as Newton, which adds some intrigue to what should be a physical game Sunday between two teams that pride themselves on playing great defense and ball-control offense.
Weddle said when Newton gets loose, bringing him down calls for a player to proceed at his own risk. He chose the Triceratops as the kind of dinosaur that best represents Newton.
“The big one with horns,” Weddle said.
Newton is the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback and is third all-time in yards rushing with 4,577. He needs 352 yards to pass Randall Cunningham for second place. Mike Vick is No. 1 with 6,109 yards.
“Amazing player, extremely difficult in the open field,” Weddle said of Newton.
Newton laughed at Weddell’s compliment, saying it’s not the first time someone has called him that. The 2015 league MVP said Trooper Taylor, a former assistant at Auburn, used to call him that when he was playing for the Tigers.
“I always asked him, ‘Why do you call me a dinosaur?'” Newton said. “He said, ‘Your talent is extinct. They don’t make them like you no more.’
“I always laughed, but if you look around this league — and I’ve tried to warn a lot of people prior, too — it not cocky, it’s not confidence, it’s just self-belief in yourself knowing that the talents that you possess, a lot of people can’t say that they have.”
Newton has run for 252 yards and a team-high three touchdowns this season while averaging 4.9 yards per carry for Carolina (4-2). He’s also thrown for 11 TDs.
Things to watch in Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Panthers:
RUNNING ROOKIE
Newton won’t be the only quarterback on the field to be a threat to run.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has proven effective as an occasional replacement for Joe Flacco in short-yardage situations for the Ravens (4-3). The former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick scored his first NFL touchdown last week and ranks second on the team with 103 yards rushing.
Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly said Jackson “is a playmaker who creates problems because of his speed and athleticism” and that “it’s important to know where he is on the field.”
Harbaugh often wrestles with finding the right time to use Jackson because Flacco is having such a good season with 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
“It’s more an art than science,” Harbaugh said. “Joe is playing at a very high level. We don’t want to lose sight of that. We try to do the best we can to put both those guys in there in ways that help us score points and move the ball.”
COVERING TIGHT ENDS
The Ravens drafted Hayden Hurst in the first round figuring he would play a major role on the offense, but a foot injury has limited him to one catch for 7 yards. Now rounding back into good health, he may have an opportunity to break out this week against a Carolina defense that has struggled covering tight ends.
Carolina has allowed the sixth-most passing yards to tight ends in the NFL at 79.6 per game. Last week, Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert combined for eight receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Coach Ron Rivera said he was unconcerned with those numbers, adding that he feels as if the Panthers have done a good job against opposing wide receivers this year, which has been their focus. Rivera added that “I don’t think for the most part you’re going to get killed by tight ends.”
STELLAR PASS RUSHERS
Sunday’s matchup features two stellar pass rushers with Carolina’s Julius Peppers and Baltimore’s Terrell Suggs. Peppers has 156½ sacks, which is fourth all-time and the most among active players. Suggs is 15th all-time with 131 sacks.
“Those kinds of guys are just on a different level athletically,” Harbaugh said. “There aren’t very many of those types of human beings walking around on the planet.”
CLOSE CALLS
Two of the Ravens’ losses this season have come by a combined four points. Cleveland won with a field goal in overtime, and the Saints prevailed when Justin Tucker misfired on a conversion with 24 seconds last week.
So what’s it take to win those kinds of games?
“You have to make a closing play somewhere along the way,” Harbaugh said.
The Panthers seem to have that skill. Their past two wins were 33-31 over the Giants and 21-17 last week.
EXTRA POINTS
Tucker’s extra point miss last week was big for the Ravens, but he’s not the only one struggling with the point after.
Carolina’s Graham Gano has missed extra points in back-to-back weeks. Strangely enough, Gano is 8 of 8 on field-goal attempts, including a game-winner from 63 yards against the Giants.
Titans trying to back up aggressive rookie coach Mike Vrabel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Vrabel has made it very clear he wants the Tennessee Titans to play fast and aggressive, and that's exactly how the rookie head coach operates.
Now he just needs the Titans to do a better job of having their coach's back.
Tennessee (3-4) blew a strong 3-1 start
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Vrabel has made it very clear he wants the Tennessee Titans to play fast and aggressive, and that’s exactly how the rookie head coach operates.
Now he just needs the Titans to do a better job of having their coach’s back.
Tennessee (3-4) blew a strong 3-1 start with a three-game skid going into this week’s bye that also cost them the lead in the AFC South. The Titans are struggling with too many mistakes this franchise just can’t afford with six games decided by a touchdown or less, including a pair by a single point.
“It’s our fault you know what I’m saying?” All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said. “We’re the reason we’re not having a great record because we’re not being consistent enough. We’re not doing the right things to win these games, and we have to find ways to turn that around.”
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Jon Robinson gambled in January firing Mike Mularkey after the franchise’s first playoff victory in 14 seasons. They hired Vrabel, the man with 14 years as an NFL linebacker and three Super Bowl rings with New England, to make his debut as a head coach this season.
With his background playing for Bill Cowher, Bill Belichick and Andy Reid to coaching for Urban Meyer and Bill O’Brien, Vrabel is trying to live up to the expectation that he would be a star once someone made him a head coach. Vrabel brought in Matt LaFleur, who also interviewed for the same job, as offensive coordinator to teach Marcus Mariota the quarterback’s third different offense going into his fourth NFL season.
The Titans have loved Vrabel’s hands-on approach, picking up blocking pads to work with everyone. His enthusiasm rubbed off quickly as the Titans shook off injuries to Mariota, their two-time Pro Bowl left tackle and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker in the season opener to beat Houston and Jacksonville.
Vrabel and Tennessee has yet to find someone to replace Walker’s production as Mariota’s favorite receiver the past three seasons with the tight end on injured reserve with a broken right ankle. They also lost their most veteran wide receiver when Rishard Matthews asked to be cut, unhappy at having only three catches for 11 yards.
The rookie head coach has been aggressive, suggesting LaFleur mix in some wildcat plays to help out the offense with Mariota against Houston. Vrabel also decided to go for it on three different fourth downs in overtime against Philadelphia, and Mariota and the Titans came through with a 16-play drive for the winning touchdown.
Then the Titans turned the ball over three times and a receiver dropped a TD pass that cost them a 13-12 loss in Buffalo. Baltimore handed the Titans the franchise’s first shutout in Tennessee, and then they lost 20-19 last weekend in London after a 2-point conversion failed with 31 seconds left.
Linebacker Brian Orakpo, who’s still looking for his first sack this season, said they love how Vrabel attacks.
“That’s the risk you take when you do things like that, but we love the aggressiveness,” Orakpo said. “He’s not playing for ties. The guy believes we should’ve won this game, and he went for it and we all had his back.”
Offense has the most room for improvement ranked 30th in total yards, points scored per game and passing yards.
The young wide receiver group with Tajae Sharpe, the oldest veteran in his third season, has dropped the second-highest percentage of pa sses this season behind only Cleveland. Mariota has been at his best in the fourth quarter with a 112.6 passer rating, but he’s thrown for only 1,030 yards with three TDs and five interceptions.
The defense is the NFL’s third-stingiest giving up 18.1 points a game. The Titans need to limit big pass plays that have been an issue in almost every game this season, and they could use a few more turnovers and sacks.
The Titans face a tough stretch after their bye. They visit Dallas on Nov. 5 before hosting New England on a short week in their lone home game in November.
Then it’s back on the road to Indianapolis and Houston. If the Titans can execute the way Vrabel asks, that would set them up to finish the season with four of their final five at home.
“We have to get more out of everybody, including me,” Vrabel said.
Losses have Bears in more familiar spot with Jets up next
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears were riding high, staring down at the rest of the NFC North for the first time in five years.
They're in more familiar territory. And it's not a place they want to stay.
The Bears look to get back to winning after back-to-back losses when
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears were riding high, staring down at the rest of the NFC North for the first time in five years.
They’re in more familiar territory. And it’s not a place they want to stay.
The Bears look to get back to winning after back-to-back losses when they host the banged-up New York Jets on Sunday.
“No one past game dictates our season, no game coming up is going to dictate our season,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “We have the same attitude going every week, and I guess the last couple of weeks because we have been 0-2, I think we’re even hungrier. I know I am just (excited) to get back to work and get back into that win column.”
Falling below .500 would be a major letdown considering where the Bears (3-3) were just a few weeks ago.
They won three straight and took sole possession of the division lead for the first time since 2013 after four consecutive last-place finishes. But they’ve dropped two in a row since their bye, falling in overtime at Miami and by seven at home to New England last week. The losses left Chicago looking up at Minnesota and Green Bay and tied with Detroit in the NFC North.
Trubisky, who passed for six touchdowns against Tampa Bay before the bye, was 26 of 50 for 333 yards against New England. He threw two TDs and two interceptions.
The Jets (3-4) are trying to avoid a repeat of last season, when they finished 5-11 for the second year in a row. They were 3-4 a year ago, and they see this game as a measuring stick.
It would help if they got more from quarterback Sam Darnold. The No. 3 overall draft pick leads league with 10 interceptions to go with one of NFL’s worst completion percentages (56.1) and passer ratings (74.3). The former USC star got picked off three times last week against Minnesota in his worst game as a pro.
“Confidence is fine,” Darnold said. “I’m never really shaken at all, but it’s just an experience that I’ve got to learn from.”
Here are some things to know as the Bears and Jets try to get back to winning:
FITTING IN
With injuries to Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin, released with injury settlement), the Jets were in dire need of depth at wide receiver. They signed former Titans star Rishard Matthews on Tuesday.
Matthews had asked to be traded or released by Tennessee because he didn’t like his role in the Titans’ offense. He was released last month, and now could find himself a valuable part of the Jets’ offense Sunday.
Matthews has 228 catches for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in six-plus seasons with Tennessee and Miami.
DOMINANT ‘D’ TO STRUGGLING ‘D’
With 69 points allowed and just one sack over the past two games, the Bears’ defense is taking a beating after dominating the first four weeks.
It doesn’t help that outside linebacker Khalil Mack playing through an ankle injury. The two-time All-Pro hasn’t produced a sack since he was hurt against Miami on Oct. 14 after delivering five in the first four games. Chicago has gone from leading the league with 18 to being tied for eighth with 19 in that span, and a defense that ranked among the league’s best is now 12th overall.
RED-ZONE WOES
The Jets have been in trouble all season when they’ve reached the opponent’s 20-yard line.
New York ranks dead last in the NFL in those situations with touchdowns in just eight of 23 chances, for 34.8 percent. The Jets have 10 field goals from Jason Myers in the red zone, which raises their overall scoring percentage to 78.3 — still 29th in the league.
NO RUNNING
The Bears have issues in the running game even though they rank sixth in the league in rushing. Trubisky has accounted for 245 of their 784 yards, much of that on scrambles rather than designed runs.
With 311 yards on 90 attempts, Jordan Howard is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.
CARRYING THE LOAD
New York’s Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve this week with a bulging disk in his neck.
That means Isaiah Crowell could see a lot more carries moving forward after splitting time in the backfield with Powell. Crowell has 459 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries, while Powell ran for 343 yards on 80 attempts.
Crowell has been dealing with an ankle injury since running for a franchise-record 219 yards against Denver three weeks ago, so rookie Trenton Cannon might help.
Skidding Giants facing Redskins and questions about future
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Redskins could not have picked a better time to play the New York Giants.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (4-2) have won two straight, are coming off a big win over Dallas, and now face a team that's seen its management trade cornerback Eli Apple and defensive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Redskins could not have picked a better time to play the New York Giants.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (4-2) have won two straight, are coming off a big win over Dallas, and now face a team that’s seen its management trade cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon Harrison — two starters — for late-round draft picks in the week leading to Tuesday’s NFL trading deadline.
It’s clearly a housecleaning as the Giants (1-6) struggle through a second straight dismal season.
How the Giants react remains to be seen.
The bottom line is the Redskins should be licking their chops heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. New York has lost four in a row and won four times in 23 games over the last two seasons.
Washington left tackle Trent Williams is wary, insisting the so-called easy game might be a distraction.
“You’re going through so much that football is your sanctuary,” Williams said of the Giants. “Football is where you kind of go to let off frustration. We can go in there and look at them from an outside perspective and say, ‘All right, they’re going through a lot. They should easily lay down and let us win this game.’
“In reality, no matter what they’re going through, playing on Sunday can fix everything. When your building is on fire and you win, it kind of puts it off for a second.”
The Giants were adamant in saying they will show up Sunday.
“We’re not throwing in the towel at all,” said B.W. Webb, who will probably replace Apple. “That’s disrespectful to us players. We don’t go into any game thinking we are just going to throw it away. We fight every week for our families, our kids and each other. It’s disrespectful when we hear that, that someone says we are tanking or something like that.”
Some things to watch on Sunday:
ALL DAY, NOT EVERY DAY
Adrian Peterson still is producing at age 33, with four games of at least 95 yards rushing, and 10th in the NFL with 438 yards despite dealing with shoulder and knee injuries. With a career total of 12,714 entering Sunday, the guy nicknamed “AD” — as in “All Day” — needs only 26 to surpass Tony Dorsett and move into ninth in league history.
In a nod to Peterson’s age and health, coach Jay Gruden is giving his starting running back Wednesdays off. “The crazy thing is, I don’t like it. I’d rather be out there, practicing with those guys. But (I’m) being smart: I’ve been around for a long time. I think I’ve paid my dues,” Peterson said.
TRADE AFTERMATH
The trades of Apple to the Saints and Harrison to the Lions create opportunities for Webb and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Webb has been the Giants’ nickel back. He probably will start at cornerback, like he did when Apple missed a game in Houston with a groin injury. Coincidently, the Giants won. Tomlinson has been in the rotation at tackle. He probably will start with rookie B.J. Hill.
With Harrison gone, the Skins are sure to test them with Peterson.
WATCHING SAQUON
Just like everyone else who watches football, Peterson has been impressed by Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley. “From what I’ve seen so far, he shows some God-given ability. Great patience. His lower-body strength and balance is amazing. He flows,” Peterson said. “I always sit back and watch young guys when they come in, and he’s one of those guys that really excites me.”
O LINE
The Giants thought they solved their offensive line problems signing left tackle Nate Solder and guard Pat Omameh as free agents and drafting guard Will Hernandez in the second round. Despite having Barkley in the backfield, the Giants rank 30th in rushing and Eli Manning has been sacked 24 times. Solder and Hernandez have struggled on the left side the past two weeks. Expect the Redskins to probe there.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur expects to use the same combination as last week, with Spencer Pulley starting at center and John Greco at right guard. Chad Wheeler is the right tackle.
ALABAMA WALL
Safety D.J. Swearinger has nicknamed defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne “the Alabama Wall,” and that duo — first-round draft picks the past two years after starring for the Crimson Tide — is a big part of Washington’s sudden ability to stop the run. The Redskins are giving up 87.3 yards on the ground each game, third in the NFL.
One key: Washington is one of two clubs (Minnesota is the other) not to allow a 20-yard run this season. Last season, Washington owned the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 134.1 yards per game.
___
Chargers hoping to get back Bosa, Gordon after bye week
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Most teams would not want their bye-week break to happen during a four-game winning streak. It comes at a good time, though, for the Los Angeles Chargers.
At 5-2, they have a winning record during their off week for the first time since 2014 despite not having one
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Most teams would not want their bye-week break to happen during a four-game winning streak. It comes at a good time, though, for the Los Angeles Chargers.
At 5-2, they have a winning record during their off week for the first time since 2014 despite not having one of their key defensive standouts play a game. Los Angeles is hoping Joey Bosa will be available when it begins preparations for its Nov. 4 game at Seattle.
Bosa has been out since early in training camp with a foot injury. He has spent the last two weeks rehabbing at the team facility during the team’s road games at Cleveland and Tennessee in London.
“I think it’s going to be really important for him,” coach Anthony Lynn said last week about the bye week for Bosa. “It’ll give us another week and not have the stress of missing a game. I think it can do nothing but help him.”
The Chargers struggled with their pass rush early in the season, but have 10 sacks over the past three games, which is tied for fourth-most in the league during that span. Defensive ends Isaac Rochell, Melvin Ingram and Darius Philon each have two sacks.
Bosa’s return would create more matchup problems for opposing offenses. He has 23 career sacks in two seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games. The Chargers are ranked 16th in the league in total defense and have struggled on third down as opponents are converting 46.1 percent of the time. That is the third-worst percentage in the league.
Offensively, Philip Rivers is off to one of the best starts of his 15-year career. He’s second in the league with a 117.8 passer rating and has a completion rate of 69.1 percent. Rivers’ favorite target over the past three games has been Tyrell Williams, who has 10 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Melvin Gordon is fifth in the league in yards rushing (466), but missed the game against Tennessee due to a hamstring injury. Lynn said he held Gordon out in the hopes the injury would not linger and that the fourth-year back would be ready for the last two months of the regular season.
Gordon is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which is over a yard better than his career average of 3.95 yards. He also has 30 receptions and is on pace to surpass his career high of 58 from last season.
“I don’t know what it is, we’re just ‘clicking’ right now,” Williams said. “Everybody is trusting the running backs to run and catch. Receivers are making plays and the offensive line is playing really well.”
The Chargers will also need to make a decision about their kicker next week. Caleb Sturgis has missed four extra points in five games before suffering a quadriceps injury on Oct. 10. Michael Badgley has made all three of his field-goal attempts and is 7 of 7 on extra points.
Los Angeles is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and has put itself in good position. Its schedule is favorable in November as it will face only one team with a winning record. The December slate will be more of a challenge as it includes a late-season trifecta against Cincinnati (Dec. 9), at Kansas City (Dec. 13) and then Baltimore on Dec. 22.
“We’ve kind of picked up, in some ways, where we left off last year (when the Chargers won nine of their final 12),” Rivers said. “We need to keep it going, though. We know the great teams sustain that over the long haul.”
It’s on Prescott, Cooper to make all-in move by Cowboys work
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott won't know if he has a new No. 1 receiver with the Dallas Cowboys until the quarterback gets a chance to see how quickly Amari Cooper can be assimilated into the offense.
At least one thing is certain. The Cowboys paid the price of a top pass-catcher
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott won’t know if he has a new No. 1 receiver with the Dallas Cowboys until the quarterback gets a chance to see how quickly Amari Cooper can be assimilated into the offense.
At least one thing is certain. The Cowboys paid the price of a top pass-catcher by giving Oakland their first-round pick in next year’s draft in a midseason trade designed to jump-start a passing game that has mostly struggled to replace Dez Bryant, the franchise touchdown catch leader before being dumped in a cost-cutting move in April.
And Prescott didn’t need such a bold move to believe there’s a win-now mentality with the Cowboys (3-4), who are off this weekend before returning for a Monday night game Nov. 5 at home against Tennessee.
“There’s no doubt about it in my mind that they’re all in,” Prescott told The Associated Press, referring to owner and general manager Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office. “They know the team that we have. They know where we can go and they want to make sure they do everything to put us in that position.”
Two years ago, the Cowboys won the NFC East with a conference-leading 13 wins while Prescott won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Dallas never really found a groove during disappointing encores for Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, in part because of a six-game suspension for the 2016 league rushing leader.
Year 3 with the two offensive stars has been the model of inconsistency — four road losses, with three home wins alternating in between.
And the root cause is a frequently punchless passing game that’s been unable to punish defenses for focusing on Elliott. Spotty play from the offensive line hasn’t helped, either.
In Cooper, the Cowboys grabbed the fourth overall pick from three years ago, believing he was still young enough at 24 to be a cornerstone alongside Prescott and Elliott, the fourth overall choice a year later.
Although his own Year 3 last season was a big letdown compared to the pair of Pro Bowl seasons that started his career, Cooper brings a solid pedigree to Dallas: 3,183 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in 52 games. Prescott envisions something more than solid.
“He’s an explosive guy that you don’t have to draw too many crazy plays to get him the ball,” Prescott said. “When you have a player like that, they’ll be easy to put into this offense. We showed how good we can be. We’ve just got to continue to find a way to be consistent.”
Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and Cole Beasley, the top producer among the group of receivers Cooper is joining, both believe the open week will make a difference in getting the former Alabama standout ready for his new offense.
While the Cowboys essentially had just two additional practice days with Cooper because of the break, they were important days because Dallas wasn’t in game preparation mode.
“It’s huge because he can kind of go back to the basics and then learn fundamentals of how we run our routes here and just little things that we do,” Beasley said. “That will help him a lot.”
The other question is whether the presence of Cooper can help Elliott a lot.
While the focal point of the Dallas offense is still second in the league in rushing with 619 yards, there have been a lot of tough yards for Elliott. Plus, he’s coming off the second-worst game of his career: 33 yards on 15 carries in a 20-17 loss to Washington.
While there were some bright spots for the NFL’s 29th-ranked passing attack with the Redskins so focused on Elliott, including Prescott’s season-high 273 yards, there were still plenty of problems for an offense averaging just 13.5 points on the road.
“I think it’s going to help us as an offense,” Linehan said. “You add firepower to your offense in proven-type guys like this, gives you some options. And even if it’s just the threat of the option, it might help the other part of your offense.”
Prescott and Cooper have been on opposing sidelines several times, mostly notably as juniors in college when Cooper and the Crimson Tide handed Mississippi State its first loss in 2014 when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history.
Last year, the Cowboys were hanging on to fading playoff hopes against the also-ran Raiders in a 20-17 Dallas victory in Week 15. Prescott had a mostly forgettable night and Cooper was out with an ankle injury. Now they’re hoping to make memories together.
“I really like the way he throws the ball,” Cooper said. “It’s a good ball.”
And Prescott thinks the Cowboys made a good move.
HOUSTON (AP) — Both the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were without a starting receiver on Thursday night with Houston's Keke Coutee out with a hamstring injury and Miami's Kenny Stills inactive because of a groin injury.
The Dolphins had feared that they’d also be without receiver Albert Wilson, who was dealing with a hip injury this week, but he was active for Thursday’s game. The team announced earlier in the week that quarterback Ryan Tannehill would miss the game because of a shoulder injury, giving former Texan Brock Osweiler his third straight start in his place.
Also inactive for Houston was safety Andre Hal (shoulder), who made his season debut last week after going into remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Other inactive players for Miami were cornerback Torry McTyer, defensive ends Cameron Malveaux and Charles Harris, tackle Sam Young and tight end A.J. Derby.
Also out for Houston were cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and Shareece Wright, linebacker Brian Peters, guard Zach Fulton and tight end Ryan Griffin.
