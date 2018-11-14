Mexicans disappointed with NFL decision to move Chiefs-Rams
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The NFL*s decision to move the regular-season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams due to the poor condition of the turf at Azteca Stadium has left many Mexicans disappointed, angered and wondering how it will affect the relationship with the league for the future.
After consulting with the players association and local officials, the NFL determined the conditions of the historic venue did not meet the standards for playability and moved the game back to the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Rams (9-1) and the Chiefs (9-1) will face off Monday night in a much-anticipated game between the top two teams in each conference.
Based solely on the teams’ records, the game was going to be the best matchup ever played outside the United States.
But Mexico blew it.
“Colossal shame”, was the headline of the sports newspaper Record. “The league takes away the best game of the season due to the lousy state of the field that Estadio Azteca was not able to fix. The NFL has left, and its return is in jeopardy.”
Azteca officials changed the playing surface from natural grass to a hybrid in May, but the turf hasn’t been ideal for several months due to its intense use. Since July 21, America and Cruz Azul, the two Liga MX teams that share the stadium, have played 23 games between them in the stadium, and the women*s professional team from America has played another seven games there.
The stadium also hosted two concerts by Colombian singer Shakira on Oct. 11 and 12, and another one from music channel Telehit on Nov. 7 that left the field in its worst condition in years.
“I feel devastated, angered and ashamed, all of that together,” said former NFL kicker Raul Allegre, who is Mexican and works as an analyst for ESPN Deportes. “I*m still trying to figure out how small minds were so irresponsible in the preparations for a game of this magnitude. I know that the world does not revolve around the NFL, but this is a great event not only for the sport but for the country, and it is inconceivable how it was taken so lightly.”
According to an NFL study released last year, the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Texans played in 2016 generated a $45 million impact on the local economy. The Mexican government said that last year*s game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots topped that number.
The game is usually scheduled on the third weekend of November, when Mexicans celebrate the Revolution*s anniversary, and the authorities organize additional activities in order to entice fans to spend the whole weekend in the capital. For this year*s game, the fanfest that drew more than 300,000 fans in Chapultepec Park was moved to the Zocalo, the country*s main square located in downtown Mexico City, in an attempt to draw even more fans. The NFL office in Mexico and the Sports Institute of Mexico City also scheduled a 5k and 10k race for Sunday.
Local authorities have not said whether both events will continue.
“We have to learn from this experience so it won*t happen again in the future”, said Horacio De la Vega, director of the sports institute in Mexico City. “Everyone needs to assume their own responsibility in this. I think that the crew that takes care of the field in Azteca should have put more attention in such a big issue as the playing field is, and that did not happen.”
Many fans are also angered because they already paid airfares and hotel fees that are probably lost.
“I*m very upset because I already purchased my plane tickets and they canceled the game at the last minute. They promised to reimburse my money for the game ticket, but what about the other expenses, who is going to be held accountable for that?” said Víctor Reynoso, a Rams fan who was planning to come to the capital from the northern city of Monterrey.
Reynoso is probably not alone, according to Mexico*s Tourism Secretary; around 30,000 fans come to the city for the weekend of the game.
The federal government, through the Tourism Secretary, pays the NFL $14.5 million for each game. Last year, the NFL and Televisa, which owns Estadio Azteca, announced that they signed an extension to bring back games until the 2021 season.
But it*s uncertain what is going to happen after Televisa failed to present a field up to the standards for an NFL game. Several NFL owners are wary of further games at Azteca because of this situation, and the league is still keen on playing games in Mexico, but might be ready to consider other venues there. Monterrey and Guadalajara have stadiums capable of hosting NFL games, and both cities will be hosting games in the 2026 World Cup.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chargers DE Joey Bosa practices for first time in 2 months
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa practiced for the first time in two months Wednesday as he tries to come back from a foot injury.
Bosa did individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Coach Anthony Lynn said he is trying to slowly work
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa practiced for the first time in two months Wednesday as he tries to come back from a foot injury.
Bosa did individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Coach Anthony Lynn said he is trying to slowly work Bosa back in but acknowledged there’s a possibility he could play Sunday against Denver, depending on how well the third-year lineman does in practice.
Bosa first injured his foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5.
The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence. Bosa has 23 sacks in two seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns interim coach Williams to get shot at full-time gig
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — As John Dorsey prepares to make a critical decision he knows may shape Cleveland's football fortunes, the Browns general manager spends a moment every day giving himself a pep talk.
And a stern warning.
"Just make sure you don't mess it up, that's what I tell myself," Dorsey said.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — As John Dorsey prepares to make a critical decision he knows may shape Cleveland’s football fortunes, the Browns general manager spends a moment every day giving himself a pep talk.
And a stern warning.
“Just make sure you don’t mess it up, that’s what I tell myself,” Dorsey said. “Just don’t mess this thing up.”
Dorsey is in the early stages of heading his first coaching search with the Browns, who have been in a futile pursuit of a competent leader for nearly as long as they’ve been looking for a quarterback.
With the Browns (3-6-1) on their bye this week, Dorsey provided some insight into a quest that will accelerate once the season is completed and conclude with Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999.
As expected, Dorsey said interim coach Gregg Williams will be one of the candidates interviewed. Dorsey has been impressed with the job that Williams, the team’s fiery defensive coordinator, has done over the past two weeks since taking over for Hue Jackson, who was fired on Oct. 29 after going just 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
The Browns beat Atlanta 28-16 on Sunday and have split their two games under the 60-year-old Williams, who Dorsey feels he has provided more than stability.
“I’ve always been a believer of you play the game like you practice and I think these practices have been very competitive,” Dorsey said. “They’ve been very structured, they’ve been very disciplined, and guys have had some energy and that’s the difference I see. There’s been a focus on the little things which I think is important.”
Williams has previous head coaching experience with Buffalo from 2001-2003. He was also the defensive coordinator in New Orleans from 2009-2011, when he guided a group that won the Super Bowl but was also embroiled in the “Bountygate” scandal that resulted in him being suspended by the NFL for one season.
Besides Williams, Dorsey has been pleased with how Cleveland’s offense has played under running backs coach Freddie Kitchens, who took over play-calling duties when coordinator Todd Haley was fired the same day as Jackson. Dorsey would not speculate on Kitchens’ future with the team, but said he “has done a heck of a job.”
Dorsey would not divulge who else in upper Cleveland’s management team will help him find a coach, but he was adamant the Browns will not hire an outside firm to assist, which is something owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have done in the past.
“We don’t need that,” he snapped.
Dorsey was tight-lipped on other aspects of the search, including whether he would be willing to hire a college coach with no pro experience. However, he did outline the traits he’s seeking in a new coach.
“For me personally, I would like to see a man of character,” he said. “I would like to see a man who can lead young men. I would like a man who has high football acumen. Those are the three basic things there I’m looking for.”
Dorsey promised to be as publicly quiet about the search as he was earlier this year when he kept Cleveland’s No. 1 draft pick a well-guarded secret before choosing quarterback Baker Mayfield.
That selection is part of why Dorsey feels Cleveland’s coaching gig is so appealing. Mayfield is showing signs of growth and along with rookie running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and others, the Browns have a talented core of young players. The Browns also have nearly $60 million in salary cap space, a rabid fan base, 11 draft picks in 2019 and committed owners fixated on winning.
“Those are exciting things for this organization moving forward,” he said. “Anybody, once they understand that, you will see that, you know what? Cleveland is a good place to be.”
NOTES: Dorsey had little to say about Jackson returning to Cincinnati as a special assistant to Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. “I wish him the best,” he said. “It was hard a couple of weeks ago.” … Dorsey would not say if he intends to interview former Arizona coach Bruce Arians, who is retired and doing TV analysis but has expressed interest in Cleveland’s opening. “I have a lot of respect for coach Arians,” Dorsey said. “Right now, we are in the process of beginning to finalize our plan. If it comes to the appropriate time and if he happens to be one of the people, you will find out.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Hue Jackson back with Bengals in unscripted coaching role
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson was talking to reporters outside Paul Brown Stadium when quarterback Andy Dalton yelled at him that practice was about to begin.
Just like old times.
The former Bengals offensive coordinator is back in town, though this time dabbling in the other side of the playbook. Coach Marvin Lewis
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson was talking to reporters outside Paul Brown Stadium when quarterback Andy Dalton yelled at him that practice was about to begin.
Just like old times.
The former Bengals offensive coordinator is back in town, though this time dabbling in the other side of the playbook. Coach Marvin Lewis hired his close friend to help with a change on defense as the Bengals (5-4) prepare to play in Baltimore (4-5).
Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and decided to fill both roles — head coach and coordinator — with Jackson helping him prepare the game plans and direct players on the sideline on game days.
It’s an undefined role with one clear boundary: No involvement in the offense.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Packers-Seahawks Preview Capsule
GREEN BAY (4-4-1) at SEATTLE (4-5)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, Fox/NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 4-5, Seattle 5-3-1
SERIES RECORD —Packers lead 13-8
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Seahawks 17-9, Sept. 10, 2017
LAST WEEK -- Packers beat Dolphins 31-12; Seahawks lost to Rams
GREEN BAY (4-4-1) at SEATTLE (4-5)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, Fox/NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 4-5, Seattle 5-3-1
SERIES RECORD —Packers lead 13-8
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Seahawks 17-9, Sept. 10, 2017
LAST WEEK — Packers beat Dolphins 31-12; Seahawks lost to Rams 36-31
AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 13, Seahawks No. 14
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (22), PASS (5).
PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (16), PASS (18).
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (27).
SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18T), PASS (7).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fifth straight year teams are meeting in regular season, but first in Seattle since Week 1 of 2014. … Packers have won last three. … Packers have scored 23 or more points in seven of past eight November road games. … Packers have rushed for 95 or more yards in eight straight games, current longest streak in league. … Green Bay leads NFL averaging 5.17 yards per carry. … QB Aaron Rodgers has 10 TDs and two interceptions in seven career starts vs. Seattle. … Rodgers has not thrown interception in past four road games. .. RB Aaron Jones leads NFL averaging 6.7 yards per rush. … Jones rushed for career-high 145 yards last week vs. Miami. … WR Davante Adams had two TD catches last week. He has TD in 12 of past 14 road games. Adams tied for second in NFL with nine TD catches. … TE Jimmy Graham had 170 catches and 18 touchdowns in 43 career games during three seasons with Seahawks. … Packers are tied for league lead with 31 sacks. DL Kenny Clark and LB Kyler Fackrell lead team with five sacks each. … Packers have been outscored 134-97 in first half this season. … Seahawks have won five straight Thursday night games and are 7-1 overall under Pete Carroll. … Seahawks 14-2 in prime-time games at home since 2010. They have not lost three straight overall since early in 2011 season. … QB Russell Wilson has 14 TDs and two interceptions in past five games. Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards this season but rushed for season-high 92 yards last week vs. Rams. … Seahawks lead NFL in rushing, averaging 152.2 yards per game. … Seahawks rushed for 273 yards vs. Rams, most since 2014 vs. Giants. … Rookie RB Rashaad Penny rushed for career-high 108 yards last week vs. Rams. … WR Tyler Lockett already has career-high seven TD catches. … TE Nick Vannett has TD catches in consecutive games. … Seahawks allowing 6.9 yards per carry in past two games. … DE Frank Clark has five sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery in past four outings. … LB Bobby Wagner has had 13 tackles in consecutive games. … Seahawks fourth in league with plus-8 turnover margin, but have not forced turnover in past two games. … Fantasy tip: Rodgers likes playing on short week. In his past two Thursday night games, Rodgers has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
ESPN has to scramble its traveling circus with site switch
NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN's equipment trucks already were headed for Mexico when the network found out next Monday night's mega-matchup between the Chiefs and Rams was being switched to Los Angeles.
And the scramble was on.
Those trucks had been dispatched from Santa Clara, California, and were making their way through Arizona
NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN’s equipment trucks already were headed for Mexico when the network found out next Monday night’s mega-matchup between the Chiefs and Rams was being switched to Los Angeles.
And the scramble was on.
Those trucks had been dispatched from Santa Clara, California, and were making their way through Arizona — ESPN already had a catering truck on site in Mexico City — when the NFL, citing the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium, switched the game to the LA Coliseum. So, under the most unusual of circumstances, “Monday Night Football” returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 33 years.
“We are disappointed that we are not going to be in Mexico City,” Jay Rothman, the “Monday Night Football” producer, said Wednesday. “We were really excited about the game when the schedule came out, we had it two years ago, we wanted it last year with New England and didn’t get it, and this year we got it back.
“We understand the circumstance and just had to adjust. As difficult as the logistics are for both teams … the same holds true for our crew. We had 150 people mobilizing.
“Our fleet of trucks left Santa Clara and were to be at the Mexican border this morning. It turned into a scramble mode for much of our team.
“Now, ‘Monday Night Football’ returns to LA for the first time since 1985, and we are excited about that.”
ESPN was not consulted by the league about changing the locale of the game, but was notified by the NFL that it was a possibility. While that doesn’t lessen the work involved for a network expecting to televise a game from one time zone and then discovering the site will be two times zones away — in another country — it did help ESPN’s planning.
“We were not part of the decision other than they did — which we really appreciated — they gave us some notice of the potential issues some days ago,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s executive vice president of programming and scheduling. “The logistics change here is not insignificant, but we appreciate that the NFL made us aware of the possibility several days ago.”
Asked if pushing the game back a week — both teams have byes following the Monday nighter — was broached, Magnus said the network was not “made aware of anything other than a venue switch.”
Rothman noted that having Southern Cal playing its annual rivalry game with UCLA at the Rose Bowl this year makes the switch a bit easier.
“We are a traveling circus, with six mobile units, so certainly it helps that USC is in the Rose Bowl on Saturday and not at home,” Rothman said. “It helps us in terms of setup.”
These have been strange days for ESPN, he added.
“It’s crazy that the last two games, what we had in San Francisco with the air quality in the Bay Area, and any talk of moving that game,” Rothman said.
“Needing to get our trucks to Mexico. That was a stressful week there, not knowing how the air quality would be. A lot that’s been going on over the last week.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Cardinals sign CBs Johnson, Amerson
Cardinals sign CBs Johnson, Amerson
While
Cardinals sign CBs Johnson, Amerson
While the Arizona Cardinals await MRI results on injured safety Budda Baker, they signed a pair of corners to add some defensive depth.
Arizona added David Amerson on Tuesday night and Leonard Johnson on Wednesday.
Amerson, 26, was a second-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and also played for the Oakland Raiders. He was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs just before the start of the season.
Johnson, 28, was an undrafted free agent when he entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. He was also released just before the season after spending training camp with the New York Giants.
The team had two roster spots open after cutting safety Eddie Pleasant and placing right guard Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a left knee injury on Tuesday, ending his season.
Pugh reportedly tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, his first game back in the lineup since he broke his left hand in Week 6.
Pugh, 28, made seven starts this season after joining the Cardinals on a five-year, $45 million contract in free agency. He previously battled injuries with the New York Giants, missing 17 games from 2014 to 2017, including eight last year.
–Field Level Media
RB Foreman set to return to Texans practice
RB Foreman set to return to Texans practice
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman
RB Foreman set to return to Texans practice
Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is set to practice for the first time this season.
Foreman has been recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last November.
His removal from the PUP list opens a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team and the Texans can decide to either reinstate him to the roster or put him on the reserve/injured list for the rest of the season.
In his rookie season with the Texans, Foreman played in 10 games and rushed for 327 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries. He was a third-round pick out of Texas.
–Field Level Media
Packers fly to Seattle, leave WR Cobb behind
Packers fly to Seattle, leave WR Cobb behind Packers fly to Seattle, leave WR Cobb behind
The Green Bay Packers left for Seattle on Tuesday night, but wide receiver Randall Cobb didn’t make the trip, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
Cobb has been dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice on Monday or Tuesday. Cobb last played in a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, making five catches for 24 yards.
Safety Kentrell Brice (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Perry (knee) also didn’t make the trip.
The players’ final status will be released on Wednesday, leaving open the possibility they could fly out later and join the team.
The Packers face the Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints LT Armstead out 3-4 weeks
Report: Saints LT Armstead out 3-4 weeks Report: Saints LT Armstead out 3-4 weeks
The New Orleans Saints will lose left tackle Terron Armstead, a key piece of their offensive line, for the next 3-4 weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Armstead reportedly suffered a pectoral injury in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
He’s expected to be replaced in the lineup by Jermon Bushrod.
Armstead, 27, was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013 and is considered among the best blindside protectors in the NFL.
Though he’s started 55 of the 59 games in which he’s appeared, Armstead has yet to play a full season.
The Saints (8-1) face the Philadelphia Eagles (4-5) on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Packers have bitter memories of CenturyLink Field
The Green Bay Packers have some bitter memories of CenturyLink Field. Who can blame them?
The NFC championship game in the 2014 season was in their control until a fake punt by the Seahawks and some bad decisions by the Packers helped Seattle force overtime.
Then Russell Wilson spoiled the Cheeseheads' night with
The Green Bay Packers have some bitter memories of CenturyLink Field. Who can blame them?
The NFC championship game in the 2014 season was in their control until a fake punt by the Seahawks and some bad decisions by the Packers helped Seattle force overtime.
Then Russell Wilson spoiled the Cheeseheads’ night with a 35-yard TD pass to Jermaine Kearse — brilliant throw, even more brilliant catch — and Seattle headed to the Super Bowl. Many believe those Packers would have handled the New England Patriots for the league title. Hey, had Seahawks coaches not gone wacky at the end of that Super Bowl, Seattle would have beaten the Pats.
Neither the Packers (4-4-1) nor Seahawks (4-5) looks like championship material. They might find a way to sneak into the playoffs, but a win Thursday night would be crucial in that chase.
“I know they’re frustrated, too,” coach Pete Carroll says, noting his Seahawks have lost two in a row, both against the LA teams. “They’ve dropped a couple of games that they should’ve won and I’m sure their outlook … we’re kind of in a similar boat right here.
“They’ve been a winning program for a really long time and we don’t think of them as anything other than that. I mean, it happens to be the Packers and the Seahawks, so it’s a big deal. We’ve had some great matchups in the past, so we’ve got to play good football.”
Seattle, ranked 14th in the AP Pro32, is a 2½-point favorite over No. 13 Green Bay.
SEAHAWKS, 26-23
KNOCKOUT POOL: Green Bay did the job for us on Sunday, and now we go with ARIZONA. What? Look who the Cardinals are facing.
No. 23 Denver (plus 7) at No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers might be “the other team” in LA, but they’re very solid.
BEST BET: CHARGERS, 30-19
No. 7 Minnesota (plus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Chicago
If Bears win this one, we’ll start believing.
UPSET SPECIAL: VIKINGS, 22-20
No. 4 Pittsburgh (minus 4 1-2) at No. 24 Jacksonville
Do Steelers remember playoff matchup with Jaguars? Is Pittsburgh the Steel City?
STEELERS, 34-20
No. 2 Kansas City (plus 2 1-2) at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams
Game moved from Mexico back to LA. Expect lots of scoring.
RAMS, 40-36
No. 8 Carolina (minus 3 1-2) at No. 25 Detroit
Panthers need turnaround coming off real stinker. They’ll get it.
PANTHERS, 26-24
No. 15 Dallas (plus 3) at No. 19 Atlanta
Falcons need turnaround coming off real stinker. They’ll also get it.
FALCONS, 26-19
No. 16 Philadelphia (plus 9) at No. 1 New Orleans
Eagles need turnaround coming off real stinker. Sorry, not here.
SAINTS, 37-27
No. 12 Tennessee (plus 2 1-2) at No. 18 Indianapolis.
Pro Picks is certain this looks like a crazy choice after what Titans did to Patriots. Still …
COLTS, 21-20
No. 9 Houston (minus 2 1-2) at No. 11 Washington
Two clubs that can begin thinking playoffs with victory here.
TEXANS, 23-17
No. 26 Tampa Bay (plus 1) at No. 28 New York Giants
At least Giants don’t have to face that other Tampa team, unbeaten UCF.
GIANTS, 26-24
No. 32 Oakland (plus 4) at No. 31 Arizona
Liked how Cardinals played at KC. Raiders ain’t Chiefs, so …
CARDINALS, 20-10
No. 17 Cincinnati (OFF) at No. 20 Baltimore
Flacco, Jackson or RG3 as Ravens QB? Won’t matter against Bungles’ defense.
RAVENS, 29-23
___
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (7-6-1). Straight up (8-6)
Season Totals: Against spread (72-68-5). Straight up: (98-48-2)
Best Bet: 3-7 against spread, 7-3 straight up
Upset special: 7-3 against spread, 6-3-1 straight up
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Appeals court to hear case of ex-Saints star Smith’s killer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.
Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense after Smith grabbed a gun and fired as the two argued following a 2016 traffic collision.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.
Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense after Smith grabbed a gun and fired as the two argued following a 2016 traffic collision. No one else testified Smith held a gun. A handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith’s car.
Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence.
Arguments before Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal were set for Wednesday afternoon. An immediate ruling was not expected.
Hayes’s attorneys say a judge should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes’ conviction said he had heard two guns at the time of the shooting.
NFL, Woodruff Foundation helping veterans on many levels
For decades, the NFL has had a strong bond with the military. That relationship stretches far beyond the pregame and halftime ceremonies that honor veterans, and particularly ratchets up in November with the league's Salute To Service.
This year, the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation have partnered to find and grant funds
For decades, the NFL has had a strong bond with the military. That relationship stretches far beyond the pregame and halftime ceremonies that honor veterans, and particularly ratchets up in November with the league’s Salute To Service.
This year, the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation have partnered to find and grant funds to organizations helping former military members. So far, 38 organizations have received grants, some in the spring and others this fall.
“One of the things we have come across are just an unbelievable amount of nonprofit organizations working to support the veteran and military community,” says Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility. “There are some reports of 40,000 such organizations.
“We hear from these organizations and we want to help every one we can, but that is sometimes difficult. The commissioner had a relationship with the Bob Woodruff Foundation and learned about the process they go through to determine which organizations should receive grants, and that there could be an awesome partnership as a grant referral pipeline. They can take our salute dollars and put them to use with the organizations doing the most impactful work in this landscape.”
The Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Its $2 million affiliation with the NFL bolsters the grant work done by the foundation.
“We have now been through … basically a whole year of granting with the NFL,” says Dr. Margaret Harrell, the director of programs and partnerships for BWF. “The Woodruff Foundation brings our expertise to help the NFL select the most effective and important programs that are serving the post-911 veteran population. It’s a really nice partnership to ensure an increasing number of veterans benefit around the country.
“There hasn’t been a huge learning curve because it’s been such a delightfully smooth partnership; we have a shared interest.”
Adds Isaacson: “This came together in our world somewhat quickly. There already are (22) organizations receiving a grant from the NFL and BWF, and some organizations we may not have partnered with have had the opportunity to engage in a partnership.”
One of those groups is the Furniture Bank of Atlanta, a relatively small local company with a full-time staff of 11 that received a grant in October. Furniture Bank serves about 40 families a week, providing furniture to veterans and others who had been homeless and have now found a place to live. A bed for each person, plus tables, chairs, a sofa, a dresser — as many as 14 pieces, mostly used, that have been donated to the company — are supplied.
But the group takes it several steps further for those vets. It puts them to work .
Some of the former military members become interns and load and unload Furniture Bank trucks. Others who show the initiative and know-how can become drivers, which allows the bank to increase its delivery schedules.
“Before we had the program, we had the idea to start an internship for someone who is homeless, help them to get a license (to drive a box truck),” says Megan Anderson, executive director of Furniture Bank of Atlanta. “We realized in 2014 we could expand that and the internship was a good fit with our warehouse and trucks. We had United Way seed money, and could take on 10 to 12 veterans who had to be homeless or just moving into housing.
“They work on our trucks for eight weeks, get a small stipend … and then can go the warehouse route and get certified or get their license to drive the trucks.”
Anderson stresses that the folks they are helping are motivated to help themselves . After all, they served in the military, where motivation is a given stimulus.
“One thing we noticed, more recently out of the military members especially, is they are hard working, punctual, and have a strong appreciation for teamwork,” she says. “A lot of teamwork is involved here. They certainly can work as a unit. We also found multiple veterans have that camaraderie and help encourage each other.
“Maybe someone is homeless and another veteran just got an apartment, and another has a job. If someone has been homeless a while, they are pretty hopeless to some extent. Maybe they have bad luck with employment or have not been treated well, and they lose trust. It helps to see others who have succeeded.”
Anderson is certain the affiliation between the NFL and BWF has helped her group and will help others who apply for the grants. She emphasizes how easy the application process is on the NFL or BWF website, as does Harrell.
“From our perspective, the partnership between the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NFL made applying to the foundation and getting the grant seem more accessible for a local and small organization,” Anderson says. “That is how we learned about this opportunity and it seemed more feasible, and it was OK that we were just working in Atlanta, which I thought was cool.”
Harrell notes that the public could get the wrong impression that all veterans are struggling when they make the transition from the military; that’s far from accurate. But the work done by Furniture Bank of Atlanta is essential.
“The group Furniture Bank is serving is a group that has considerable challenges in their post-military lives,” she explains. “The organization gives these individuals the benefit of the doubt and works with them on an individual basis, provides them with credentials for the future, and keeps them on board long enough for Furniture Bank to vouch for them as an employee.”
She offers a reminder to those groups that have applied but not received NFL/BWF grants that they won’t be forgotten. Of the roughly 200 that BWF expects will submit a proposal, the foundation requests a further proposal from around 30 to 40 submissions, although it will engage in feedback with all 200.
“There is no set number of grants or a set grant amount,” she says. “It depends on the need and scope of the program and the level we can handle. Of the 200 proposals we receive, we probably wind up granting to only a small portion, but we re-engage with them to explain where their proposal did not meet what we were seeking.
“I am very confident, given our expertise from the foundation, that the money goes to the best organizations and we are excited to see especially local small programs that we were not familiar with being recognized.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ex-NFL player wielded sword during argument, N.J. police say
Ex-NFL player wielded sword during argument, N.J. police say
New Jersey police on Monday arrested former NFL player Charlie Rogers for wielding a sword during an argument at a youth basketball event Oct. 5, according to a report in the Asbury Park (N.J.) Press.
On Tuesday, the Press reported that
Ex-NFL player wielded sword during argument, N.J. police say
New Jersey police on Monday arrested former NFL player Charlie Rogers for wielding a sword during an argument at a youth basketball event Oct. 5, according to a report in the Asbury Park (N.J.) Press.
On Tuesday, the Press reported that Rogers turned himself in to the Aberdeen (N.J.) Police Department one day earlier. Rogers, 42, was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and weapons offenses, but he was later released, the report said.
The Press also reported that Rogers was involved in a voicemail scandal in September. Rogers was fired from his job as an offensive coordinator at a New Jersey high school after it was discovered that he left a threatening voicemail for a youth football parent.
A Georgia Tech product, Rogers played in 67 games over five NFL seasons from 1999-2003, splitting time with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
His career totals included 67 tackles, three special teams return touchdowns and one reception for seven yards.
–Field Level Media
Trip to Seattle brings bad memories for Packers’ Rodgers
Trip to Seattle brings bad memories for Packers' Rodgers Trip to Seattle brings bad memories for Packers’ Rodgers
For Aaron Rodgers, CenturyLink Field in Seattle is akin to a big stadium of horrors.
Remember the “Fail Mary” play in 2012, when replacement officials awarded the Seahawks’ Golden Tate a last-second touchdown even though it appeared Tate committed offensive pass interference and a Green Bay Packers defensive back intercepted the ball?
Or the NFC Championship Game in January 2015, when the Packers blew a 12-point lead in the final 2:13 of regulation and then lost in overtime?
“That one,” Rodgers told reporters Tuesday, “the sting’s probably never going to go away.”
Rodgers and the Packers (4-4-1) will get another chance Thursday night when they travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks (4-5) in a game that could have NFC wild-card implications.
The Packers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-12 victory Sunday against visiting Miami as Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns, Rodgers connected twice with Davante Adams for scores and the defense had six sacks.
“Full speed ahead. Some guys might try to click through the film last night,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “A number of coaches just went right upstairs after the (Miami) game … but as far as the team, we don’t have any time to spend on, we have to get right into Seattle.”
The Seahawks have lost two in a row, including a 36-31 defeat Sunday against the host Los Angeles Rams. One bright spot was rookie running back Rashaad Penny, the team’s first-round draft pick, who had 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve got to go. We’ve got to take these one week at a time and start piling up some wins. I like our style, and I like our style in playoff mode. I’d like that opportunity,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We’ve got a lot of ball to play, there are a lot of games coming at us, lot of opportunities at home and we should have nothing but the thoughts that we should build on where we are right now and have a chance to get going and get better. Hopefully we can stay healthy and give us a chance to play with the same guys.”
Carroll said he expects running back Chris Carson (hip) and guard D.J. Fluker (calf) to return after missing Sunday’s game with injuries. Carroll was unsure of the status of linebacker K.J. Wright, who left against the Rams with a knee injury.
When the Packers left for Seattle on Tuesday night, wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) and outside linebacker Nick Perry (knee) were not traveling with the team.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Season over for Steelers’ no-show Bell
NFL notebook: Season over for Steelers' no-show Bell NFL notebook: Season over for Steelers’ no-show Bell
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did not report to the team before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning he is ineligible to play the rest of the season.
Bell, who has held out the entire year since being franchise-tagged for the second straight time, will forfeit the entirety of his $14.5 million tender and not play in 2018. He already had sacrificed more than $8.5 million by missing the first 10 weeks of the season.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters earlier Tuesday that he had no expectation as to whether Bell would report. Asked about the possibility of Bell not showing, Tomlin responded, “So be it.”
Bell is set to hit free agency in March. He is the first player to sit out an entire season on the franchise tag since Washington Redskins defensive lineman Sean Gilbert in 1997. Gilbert cashed in with a seven-year, $46.5 million contract the following offseason with the Carolina Panthers.
–Monday night’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs will be played in Los Angeles instead of Mexico City because of concerns about the safety of the field.
The game was scheduled for Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, but reports surfaced Tuesday morning that the field wasn’t in playing shape. The league made the decision later Tuesday to move the game, after consulting with the NFL Players Association, inspecting the field and meeting with independent experts.
Instead, the game — for which the Rams are designated the home team — will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
–Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones denied reports that he is interested in Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
“That would be total drawing it out of the air,” Jones said during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “Totally speculation.”
Riley’s name came up Sunday when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Cowboys “have an affinity” for Riley “if they move on from Jason Garrett.”
–Nick Mullens will be the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback when the team returns from its bye in Week 12, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.
“Nick Mullens is our starter until I say differently,” Shanahan told reporters. “Going about it that way, and that’s how it’ll continue to be.”
–Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is back with the Cincinnati Bengals as special assistant to the head coach.
“I have a great comfort level with Hue and his ability to assist me with the day-to-day responsibilities on defense, including analyzing our opponents and helping me on game days with the players and defensive coaches,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said in a statement.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David could miss time with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, according to an ESPN report.
David was hurt early in the second half against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The team’s leading tackler was able to limp off the field and later returned to the game, but his status for Sunday’s visit to the New York Giants now appears in doubt.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed former offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, while placing center Brandon Linder on injured reserve.
Omameh was released by the Giants on Saturday, less than eight months after signing a three-year, $15 million contract in free agency and a few weeks after losing his starting job. He spent 2016 and 2017 with the Jaguars, making 20 starts at left guard.
–The Arizona Cardinals placed right guard Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a left knee injury, ending his season.
Pugh reportedly tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee on Sunday, his first game back in the lineup since he broke his left hand in Week 6.
–The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.
Pryor signed with the Bills on Oct. 30, 10 days after being released by the New York Jets, and made two catches for 17 yards in Week 9. He did not have a catch on three targets in Sunday’s 41-10 rout of the Jets.
–The New England Patriots activated second-round rookie cornerback Duke Dawson off injured reserve, the team announced.
Dawson hit IR in early September because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of the final three preseason games. The Patriots reportedly released running back Kenjon Barner and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.
–The Oakland Raiders released defensive end Kony Ealy a week after signing him.
–Philadelphia Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers returned to practice, giving the team a three-week window to activate him from injured reserve.
–Rams wideout/returner Pharoh Cooper returned to practice, giving the team a three-week window to activate him from injured reserve.
–The Tennessee Titans waived fullback Jalston Fowler and signed undrafted running back Dalyn Dawkins off the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
49ers QB Mullens to remain starter after bye
49ers QB Mullens to remain starter after bye 49ers QB Mullens to remain starter after bye
Nick Mullens is the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback when the team returns from its bye in Week 12, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Tuesday.
“Nick Mullens is our starter until I say differently,” Shanahan told reporters. “Going about it that way, and that’s how it’ll continue to be.”
Mullens took over as the starter in Week 9 when C.J. Beathard was nursing a wrist injury on a short week. A second-year undrafted rookie from Southern Miss, Mullens starred on Thursday Night Football against the Oakland Raiders, throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns on just 22 attempts.
He made his second consecutive start Monday night against the New York Giants, falling just short of victory when his pass from the 21-yard line sailed out of bounds on the final play. Mullens’ stat line (27 of 39, 250 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) wasn’t as pretty, but Shanahan was encouraged by what he saw.
“I think it’s a positive experience,” Shanahan said. “The guy’s played one game in his career. I know statistically [his game against the Raiders] was the best start in NFL history — but I think Nick did some real good things yesterday, too.
“…What I liked about Nick is he never seemed rattled throughout the whole game, continued playing. He was great after the game, he was great just watching the film with him. I say it was a good experience, a step forward, because I think he’ll get better from each experience he has.”
Shanahan also credited Mullens for his ability to get through progressions — specifically citing the third-quarter touchdown to Matt Breida, Mullens’ last option in the progression — and for making good decisions to avoid sacks.
Beathard, who has thrown for 2,682 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while going 1-9 as a starter over the last two seasons, will remain the backup for the foreseeable future.
He was first thrust into the starting lineup after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3. That was also when Mullens was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, where he spent all of 2017 and the start of 2018.
Tom Savage remains on the roster as a third option.
The 49ers’ first game after the bye is a trip to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 25.
–Field Level Media
Nick Mullens remains starter at QB for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan knew things wouldn't always go quite as smoothly for Nick Mullens as they did in his first start.
So when Mullens followed up his record-setting debut with a spottier performance that included two interceptions and a failed late drive, Shanahan wasn't overly concerned
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan knew things wouldn’t always go quite as smoothly for Nick Mullens as they did in his first start.
So when Mullens followed up his record-setting debut with a spottier performance that included two interceptions and a failed late drive, Shanahan wasn’t overly concerned and remains committed to Mullens as the starter when the team returns from the bye next week.
“I think it’s a positive experience,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “The guy’s played one game in his career. I know statistically that was the best start in NFL history. I mean, I think Nick did some real good things yesterday, too. It was a little bit more of a challenge in some circumstances. … What I liked about Nick is he never seemed rattled throughout the whole game, continued playing. He was great after the game. He was great watching film with him. I say it’s a good experience or step forward because I think he’ll get better from each experience he has.”
Just about everything went right for Mullens in his debut against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 1, when he joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton as the only players with at least 250 yards passing, three touchdown passes and no interceptions in the first career game. He also had the most efficient debut since the merger for a player with at least 20 attempts, posting a 151.9 rating in the 34-3 win.
It wasn’t quite like that in a 27-23 loss to the New York Giants on Monday night. Mullens went 27 for 39 for 250 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
He helped San Francisco (2-8) build a 10-point lead in the second half before the team blew it. Mullens then drove the Niners to the 21 in the closing minute before his last-ditch pass sailed out of the back of the end zone to send San Francisco to another loss.
Mullens’ best play came in the third quarter when he went through several reads before finding running back Matt Breida for an 11-yard touchdown pass that made it 20-10.
But there were also some mistakes, like a slightly off-target pass to Marquise Goodwin that led to an interception in the second half and a late throw to Kendrick Bourne that led to an earlier pick in the first half that set up a New York touchdown.
“I thought he did some decent things last night,” Shanahan said. “He’s a good pocket passer, so I want him to be perfect at it. He was pretty good on a number of his reads. He had a touchdown get into the last guy in his progression. Had a couple big plays, getting into number two and three. But, I want him to be automatic. I know that’s what he wants to do, too. And we’ll keep working at it until he is.”
The 49ers should be healthy when they return from the bye with Shanahan predicting that everyone on the roster should be available to practice next week. That includes linebacker Reuben Foster, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, as well as receiver Pierre Garcon (knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), who sat out Monday with injuries.
Defensive backs K’Waun Williams (stinger) and receiver Goodwin were banged up in the game against the Giants but aren’t expected to miss any time.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Wilson, Seahawks missing 4th quarter magic this season
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For most of his career, the fourth quarter is where Russell Wilson has thrived. His late game heroics of leading comebacks in the fourth quarter or overtime to win games take up nearly an entire page of Seattle's weekly game notes.
Except this year, when the fourth-quarter mistakes by
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For most of his career, the fourth quarter is where Russell Wilson has thrived. His late game heroics of leading comebacks in the fourth quarter or overtime to win games take up nearly an entire page of Seattle’s weekly game notes.
Except this year, when the fourth-quarter mistakes by Wilson have overshadowed his late-game successes. And those mistakes are part of the reason Seattle is 4-5 and faces such a critical game on Thursday night against Green Bay in the quest to stay in the NFC playoff conversation.
Seattle is 1-8 in its last nine games decided by one score or less. Over the past two seasons, Seattle is 5-11 in one-score games. They used to be the types of games in which Seattle thrived, with Wilson finding a way to score and pull out a victory in the closing minutes, or defensively making the necessary stops to stem any late rally by an opponent.
But that page in Seattle’s game notes detailing his 24 comebacks in the fourth quarter and overtime has just three entries over the past two seasons.
“There’s two things there. It goes back to finishing right. If we can make one or two plays here or there across the board — offensive, defensive, special teams, whatever it may be — we can turn that around really easily. That’s the great thing,” Wilson said. “The second thing is … we’re in every game and every game is really close and every game we’re right there to win the game. I’m looking forward to that turning around. We have great confidence in that and what we’re going to do.”
There’s no doubting that in stretches this season Wilson has played great. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions over the past five games. And the success or failure of Seattle in the fourth quarter is not solely his responsibility.
But there’s also been a pattern of crucial late-game mistakes by Wilson that has been a contributing factor to each of Seattle’s five losses.
— In a Week 1 loss at Denver, Seattle gained seven yards on its final three drives and Wilson threw an interception on a desperation throw on the final play of a 27-24 loss.
— In Week 2 at Chicago, Wilson threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown with the Seahawks trailing 17-10, and on Seattle’s next drive fumbled while being sacked. Seattle lost 24-17
— In Week 5 against the Rams, Wilson missed on his final two passes with Seattle closing in on field goal range while down by two points with less than 4 minutes left. Seattle punted and never got the ball back in a 33-31 loss.
— In Week 9, Wilson threw his second fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown when Desmond King stepped in front of a pass and the pick-six ended up being the deciding points in the Chargers’ 25-17 win.
— And last week, Wilson was stripped by Dante Fowler midway through the fourth quarter deep in Seattle’s end. Brandin Cooks’ TD run on the next play ended up being the deciding points in the Rams’ 36-31 win.
The only one-score game the Seahawks have won this season was arguably one of its uglier performances when Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 52-yard field goal on the final play to beat Arizona in Week 4. And while several of those games have seen Wilson rebound from his mistakes to give Seattle a chance in the closing seconds, the final results are not what the Seahawks have come to expect.
“It’s finishing at the right time, making the right play. We’ve been so good at those games for such a long time that the fact that it’s not happening is a little bit unusual,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I’m disappointed because we’ve been able to always feel like we’re going to win those games and do it. We still have the same mentality about it and attitude about it, but we’ve got to show it. We’ve got to get those finishes done.”
NOTES: LB K.J. Wright (knee) was the only player not to participate in practice on Tuesday. Wright’s knee caused him to leave Sunday’s loss to the Rams early. … G D.J. Fluker (calf) and RB Chris Carson (hip) were full participants, strengthening Seattle’s belief the pair will play after missing last week’s game.
___
More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
After big game, Jones gives Packers another red zone option
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Running back Aaron Jones' breakout game led to a breakthrough performance in the red zone for the Green Bay Packers.
In Sunday's 31-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Jones rushed for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns. With Jones taking some of the pressure off quarterback Aaron
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Running back Aaron Jones’ breakout game led to a breakthrough performance in the red zone for the Green Bay Packers.
In Sunday’s 31-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Jones rushed for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns. With Jones taking some of the pressure off quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers scored four touchdowns in four possessions inside the Dolphins 20-yard line.
It was Green Bay’s first perfect day with more than one red-zone possession since Week 4 of the 2017 season.
“You saw it the other night,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “Running the football in the red zone has not been a high priority for us, but the abilities that he brings slashing inside can give us some opportunities to run some more of those plays in the red zone.”
Their next test comes on Thursday night on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
Situational football — red zone and third down — has been troublesome for Green Bay’s offense all season. Before the Miami game, the Packers ranked sixth in total offense (406.6 yards per game), but were only 14th in scoring (24.0 points per game) because of inconsistencies on third down (17th, 39.4 percent conversion rate) and the red zone (19th, 53.9 percent touchdowns).
Against the Dolphins, they gained 377 yards but scored 31 points, thanks in large part to their success in the red zone.
The threat of the running game gives the Packers (4-4-1) another option as they advance toward the goal line.
While Jones scored on runs of 2 and 10 yards, Rodgers threw touchdown passes of 7 and 25 yards to receiver Davante Adams to punctuate the other two red zone possessions. Adams is tied for second in the NFL with nine touchdown receptions. Of those, a league-high eight have come in the red zone. Since the start of the 2016 season, Adams has a league-high 22 red zone touchdown receptions.
The closer to the goal line, the less space there is to operate and the more difficult it becomes to throw. Adams’ edge comes from being one of the NFL’s premier route runners.
“Because the window is so tight, and he can create enough separation to where he makes that window bigger,” Rodgers said.
With the emergence of Jones, the Packers have another weapon to use in their push for a playoff spot in the crowded NFC. Jones missed the first two games of the season with a suspension, then was part of a three-man committee in the backfield before taking over as the starter.
In the three weeks since the bye, Jones has carried 41 times, Jamaal Williams has carried 14 times and Ty Montgomery was traded to the Ravens.
“The more carries you get, I feel like the better you’re going to get and the more of a game flow you get in,” Jones said.
Entering Thursday, Jones and Williams both have 73 carries. Jones, however, has rushed for 494 yards (compared to 270 for Williams) on a league-best 6.8-yard average. Jones had a 67-yard run in the first quarter against Miami, the team’s longest since receiver Randall Cobb had a 67-yard run in 2013.
With Jones’ emergence to join Rodgers and Adams, the Packers hope they have the firepower for back-to-back road tests against Seattle and Minnesota.
“It puts the defense in a bind,” Adams said. “It puts them to where they’ve got to load up that box and it allows us to have more opportunities outside. If they keep moving the ball like that and slashing and making big plays, it’s pretty tough to figure out what to defend.”
NOTES: The Packers held what coach Mike McCarthy described as a “very limited” practice on Tuesday before departing for Seattle in the evening. WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), CB Kevin King (hamstring), S Kentrell Brice (ankle), OLB Nick Perry (knee) were not traveling with the team, though the Packers said their game status would be updated on the final injury report on Wednesday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rivera: Anderson’s frustration over role led to release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera said C.J. Anderson's frustration with his smaller-than-expected role on offense contributed to the team's decision to release the former 1,000-yard rusher midway through the season.
Rivera said he spoke recently to Anderson and could sense the veteran running back's frustration over not being more involved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera said C.J. Anderson’s frustration with his smaller-than-expected role on offense contributed to the team’s decision to release the former 1,000-yard rusher midway through the season.
Rivera said he spoke recently to Anderson and could sense the veteran running back’s frustration over not being more involved in Carolina’s offense.
Christian McCaffrey is the team’s starter and rarely leaves the field, playing in 96 percent of his team’s offensive snaps — by far the most of any running back in the league.
Most of Anderson’s reps have come in a shared backfield set with McCaffrey the Panthers called “Pony 21.” Anderson has carried the ball just 24 times and caught one pass this season. The limited role came just one season after Anderson ran for 1,007 yards for the Broncos.
“He’s a veteran guy who has had a lot of success in this league and was just looking for more opportunities,” Rivera said Tuesday, one day after the Panthers released Anderson. “You could feel” the frustration.
Rivera reiterated what general manager Marty Hurney said Monday — that Anderson did not ask to be released from the Panthers (6-3), who visit the Lions on Sunday after a 52-21 shellacking at the hands of the Steelers last week.
Anderson tweeted Monday: “No love lost. Thank you Carolina. Grind time.”
Rivera said Cameron Artis-Payne will take over Anderson’s role as the No. 2 back in Carolina.
Artis-Payne was a fifth-round pick in 2015, but has played in just 25 games and carried the ball only 99 times during his career for 422 yards with four touchdowns.
Rivera believes Artis-Payne, who has only been active for two games this season, has a similar skillset to Anderson and can also come in and spell McCaffrey during games. Carolina also signed veteran running back Travaris Cadet, a player Rivera views as similar in style to McCaffrey as a backup plan.
Rivera called Artis-Payne “a tough, hard-nosed young man” who has gone about his role the right way in practice despite not seeing much playing time.
“He’s waited for his opportunity and earned this opportunity, and hopefully when he gets his chance on the football field he will take advantage of it,” Rivera said.
Rivera said the Panthers offense evolved this year under first-year offensive coordinator Norv Turner, and that things began to focus around McCaffrey as the primary, if not exclusive, back on offense — similar to how Turner extensively used LaDainian Tomlinson when he coached the San Diego Chargers.
McCaffrey’s expanded role isn’t a huge surprise.
Rivera said before the season that getting the second-year back 25 to 30 touches per game would be “ideal,” although few could have imagined that he’d leave the field as infrequently as he has this season.
“The more Norv got to know who Christian is, the more we saw we could keep him on the field,” Rivera said. “A lot of things that we can do are structured around his skillset.”
McCaffrey leads the Panthers with 579 yards rushing, followed by Cam Newton with 352 yards and wide receiver D.J. Moore with 122.
Anderson, who had been expected to be used as a short-yardage back, had 104 yards rushing and no touchdowns on the ground in nine games. His lone reception went for a 24-yard touchdown.
McCaffrey said Anderson’s release was a reminder the game is a business.
“Our coaches have a lot of confidence in the guys that are here right now and they had to make a decision they felt was best for the team,” McCaffrey said. “As far as we are concerned we have to focus on the guys here and wish him the very best. Our guys right now are just locked into us.”
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL