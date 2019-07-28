Merritt seizes lead at Barracuda Championship

NFL notebook: Bengals WR Green leaves practice with injury

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off the practice field Saturday after suffering an injury to his lower left leg.

Green came down awkwardly during a 7-on-7 drill, with his left foot appearing to get trapped underneath cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who fell after leaping to knock away a pass. Medical staff attended to Green on a sideline bench, checking his left foot, before he walked on his own power to the cart that took him off the field.

According to multiple reports, the injury is believed to be an ankle sprain.

Coach Zac Taylor didn’t speculate on the nature of the injury after practice, but told reporters, “You don’t want to assume anything, but I think we’re going to be OK.”

–New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate will appeal a suspension handed down for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Tate posted a statement explaining the failed test on social media shortly after the report. He also said that he and the Giants will “eagerly await my appeal.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the suspension was four games.

–The Detroit Lions released veteran running back Theo Riddick, shedding his $3.2 million salary.

The move helps Detroit afford the signing of former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who officially signed for one year and $9.1 million on Saturday.

ESPN reports Riddick will now visit the New Orleans Saints.

–Second-year running back Sony Michel has been cleared to practice with the New England Patriots, after starting on the physically unable to perform list as training camp opened this week.

Before practice, Michel told reporters he was ready to go: “It’s all about getting bigger, stronger, faster,” he said.

Meanwhile, defensive end Michael Bennett was excused from the first three days of camp for “personal reasons,” according to director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

–Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice, and the team will be cautious with what coach Dan Quinn called a “tight hamstring.”

“He’s got a sore hamstring, and we’re going to make sure he’s full speed to go,” Quinn told reporters, per the team’s official website.

–The Washington Redskins placed tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list after he failed to show up for training camp.

Coach Jay Gruden said he had not heard from him.

NFL Network reported Monday that Williams would not report for the start of camp, saying his absence could last for some time and that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason.

–Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was not at practice and, according to TitanInsider.com, was in a walking boot after suffering an undisclosed injury to his left foot Friday.

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury but told reporters that it is not serious, and that Henry was considered day-to-day.

–The Seattle Seahawks brought back cornerback DeShawn Shead, who started 22 career games for the team before playing last season with the Detroit Lions.

He will be on a one-year, minimum contract, according to ESPN.

–The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

The 32-year-old Scandrick was coveted due to injuries at the position. He worked out for the team earlier Saturday.

–Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, denied a chance to interview with the Houston Texans in the offseason, said he is “pretty honored and privileged to be in the position I am in.”

New England filed tampering charges against the Texans after they approached Caserio about their vacant general manager position. Houston withdrew its request, the Patriots dropped the tampering changes, and Caserio is back as Bill Belichick’s right-hand man.

–Kansas City standout receiver/returner Tyreek Hill was heavily cheered at the Chiefs’ first practice and showed his appreciation by pumping his arms and high-stepping on the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

Hill endured an offseason of turmoil as the NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against him before announcing on July 19 that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.

–Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke told reporters that the sexual assault accusation made against him while he was at Stanford in 2015 was false.

“Those were untrue allegations,” said Okereke, who was meeting the media for the first time since news of the allegations became public in June. “I fully complied with the school investigation and was found not responsible.”

General manager Chris Ballard said in June that Okereke told the Colts about the incident at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard added that the team studied documents from the Title IX case and were comfortable with selecting Okereke, whom the Colts took in the third round (89th overall).

–Field Level Media