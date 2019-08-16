Megatron, Harvard team on medical marijuana research
Megatron, Harvard team on medical marijuana research
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and ex-NFL lineman Rob Sims are teaming their marijuana company with Harvard University to research the benefits of medical marijuana to treat chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known as CTE, and pain management.
Johnson and Sims established their marijuana business under the name Primitive and said Thursday at the Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit that they’re hoping for a long-term relationship with Harvard that leads to paths of healing for NFL brethren and everyday Joes.
Primitive participated in Harvard’s Global Catalyst Health Summit in May and committed to give research money and start a consortium with the brain-performance company NESTRE and Dr. Wilfred Ngwa. NESTRE does brain training with NFL athletes, including former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Josh McCown.
Harvard will provide medical research for Primitive, run clinical trials tied to CTE and pain management all with support from Harvard Medical School.
The medical school will provide support and quality assurance for any co-produced products.
Because CTE is only currently diagnosed postmortem, Johnson and Sims are hopeful Harvard’s medical group can make advancement toward living diagnoses with Primitive assisting in treatment plans.
“As being former athletes, we know there’s some sort of CTE or some sort of damage, 99 percent I think they say in the study,” Sims told ESPN. “So that means I may be walking around with some form of it. It’s really about the hope. Just providing hope, improving the game, making the game safer for former players after they are done. Really just being able to help people.
“I’m a second-generation NFL kid, both my father and father-in-law. I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly of what it looks like when you’re done playing ball. If we can help this facet of people suffering from CTE or other cognitive disease, that’s the real goal here.”
Johnson, the six-time Pro Bowl selection, his wife, Brittney Johnson, and Sims were originally denied a license but have since been approved.
Johnson retired from the NFL following his ninth season with Detroit in 2015. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and touchdown catches (83).
–Field Level Media
Eagles’ Pederson to remain patient in wake of injuries to QBs
Eagles' Pederson to remain patient in wake of injuries to QBs
Philadelphia
Eagles’ Pederson to remain patient in wake of injuries to QBs
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson plans to examine his options following an injury to a second backup quarterback in as many preseason games.
Reserve signal-callers Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler sustained injuries in consecutive preseason games while starter Carson Wentz effectively has remained a healthy scratch.
Sudfeld is expected to miss a few regular-season games after sustaining a broken bone in his left wrist last week.
Kessler was placed in concussion protocol after four passing attempts in Philadelphia’s 24-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.
“I don’t know if I have ever been a part in the 14 years I played or been coaching, where we lost two quarterbacks like this in preseason games,” Pederson said. “The beauty is we will get both of them back and we will evaluate Cody in the morning. We still have a lot of preseason weeks to work out a lot of details and, again, make those decisions at the end.”
Rookie Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, finished 16 of 26 for 175 yards on Thursday with a touchdown — a 38-yarder to Greg Ward Jr. — and an interception.
Sudfeld has completed 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in three career regular-season games. He played collegiately at Indiana and was the Washington Redskins’ sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) in 2016.
After the Redskins released Sudfeld in 2017, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad and later put him on the 53-man roster.
Kessler is a former Southern Cal quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
–Field Level Med
Rodgers advises Ravens’ Jackson to ‘slide a little bit’
Rodgers advises Ravens' Jackson to 'slide a little bit'
Rodgers advises Ravens’ Jackson to ‘slide a little bit’
Aaron Rodgers liked what he saw out of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during their preseason game Thursday, although the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was quick to offer a bit of advice to the promising star.
Jackson had an electric 18-yard touchdown run negated by penalty in the Ravens’ 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
“I love watching you play, man. That was pretty spectacular,” Rodgers told Jackson. “Have a great season. Slide a little bit.”
Jackson appeared to appreciate Rodgers’ praise. He pointed at Rodgers and said, “I got you, baby.”
The 22-year-old Jackson played two series during the first quarter before Trace McSorley took over to start the second. Jackson finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards through the air along with two carries for 14 yards.
Jackson wowed the crowd with a juking, hurdling jaunt to the end zone late in the first quarter, but Willie Snead’s illegal blind-side block negated the score.
Jackson was quick to use his legs shortly after replacing Joe Flacco last season. He averaged 17 runs per game and set the NFL single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback (147).
Rodgers sat for the second straight week on Thursday, a precautionary move as he deals with back tightness. Backup DeShone Kizer went 5 of 10 for 70 yards before giving way to Tim Boyle early in the second quarter.
–Field Level Media
Chargers WR Allen (ankle) expected to miss rest of preseason
Chargers WR Allen (ankle) expected to miss rest of preseason
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver
Chargers WR Allen (ankle) expected to miss rest of preseason
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason after sustaining an ankle injury during practice this week.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chargers plan to be cautious with Allen, although the team doesn’t consider the injury to be serious.
Allen is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8, Schefter reported, citing an undisclosed source.
The 27-year-old Allen did not participate in the Chargers’ joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, with coach Anthony Lynn telling reporters that the wideout’s absence was because he was “sore.” Lynn did not address Allen’s ankle.
The injury reportedly is the second this month for Allen, who banged his knee during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
Allen has played in all 16 games over the past two seasons after missing 23 contests due to injury from 2015-16. He missed the final few weeks of the 2015 season after sustaining a lacerated kidney and the final 15 games of the 2016 season after tearing his ACL in the season opener.
Allen led the Chargers with 97 receptions for 1,196 yards last season. He also had six touchdown receptions, which were second on the team.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cards CB Alford (leg) out two months
Report: Cards CB Alford (leg) out two months
Arizona Cardinals cornerback
Report: Cards CB Alford (leg) out two months
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss “about two months” due to a lower leg injury, ESPN reported Thursday night.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after Thursday night’s preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders that Alford would miss “an extended amount of time,” but did not provide further details.
Alford, 30, hurt his leg during practice earlier this week. A two-month absence would keep him out of Arizona’s first six regular-season games, the same stretch during which All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson will serve his suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Alford joined the Cardinals on a three-year, $22.5 million deal in February after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. He has missed just two games over the last four seasons and eight total during his first six NFL seasons.
A second-round pick by Atlanta in 2013, Alford had 10 interceptions and 85 pass breakups in 88 career games (76 starts).
–Field Level Media
Raiders hound Murray, dismantle Cardinals
Raiders hound Murray, dismantle Cardinals
The visiting
Raiders hound Murray, dismantle Cardinals
The visiting Oakland Raiders hounded Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and scored the game’s first 26 points before hanging on to top the Arizona Cardinals 33-26 on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
Murray finished 3 of 8 for 12 yards while taking two sacks, the second of which went for a safety to make it 26-0 midway through the second quarter, his last play of the night. He had one rush for 4 yards but was largely contained by Oakland defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s blitzes.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made his preseason debut and played one series, hitting both of his attempts for 40 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant. Mike Glennon entered next and went 11 of 14 for 175 yards and two scores. Rookie first-round running back Josh Jacobs chipped in four carries for 21 yards.
Brett Hundley went 10 of 15 for 139 yards and a 40-yard touchdown for the Cardinals, who scored 16 points after halftime. Second-round rookie wideout Andy Isabella got loose for a 59-yard TD reception with 2:49 remaining.
–Field Level Media
Finley, Haskins impress as Bengals beat Redskins
Finley, Haskins impress as Bengals beat Redskins Finley, Haskins impress as Bengals beat Redskins
Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley went 20 of 26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns, leading the visiting Cincinnati Bengals past the Washington Redskins 23-13 on Thursday night.
Finley, a fourth-round pick, threw touchdowns of 5 yards to second-round rookie tight end Drew Sample and 3 yards to 2018 seventh-round pick Auden Tate.
Cincinnati scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, capped by a 75-yard punt return from Alex Erickson in the fourth quarter.
Finley’s performance came while fellow rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins, a first-rounder, impressed for Washington. Haskins went 7 of 14 for 114 yards and a touchdown, a gorgeous 55-yarder to Robert Davis late in the second quarter.
Case Keenum started for the Redskins and finished 3 of 7 for 52 yards. Bengals starter Andy Dalton went 5 of 9 for 36 yards with an interception, which was tipped by Daron Payne at the line and then caught and returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Montae Nicholson.
–Field Level Media
Ryan debuts, but Darnold, Jets beat Falcons
Ryan debuts, but Darnold, Jets beat Falcons
Matt Ryan looked sharp
Ryan debuts, but Darnold, Jets beat Falcons
Matt Ryan looked sharp in his preseason debut, going 10 of 14 for 118 yards, but the Atlanta Falcons fell to the visiting New York Jets 22-10 on Thursday night.
Ryan played most of the first half, leading two drives into field-goal range — Giorgio Tavecchio missed a 52-yard attempt but made a 24-yarder — and having his other two drives thwarted by a holding penalty and back-to-back sacks. With five games on Atlanta’s preseason slate, Ryan sat out the first two.
Sam Darnold started strong for the Jets, leading a 66-yard touchdown drive to open the game. He played three series, finishing 5 of 7 for 46 yards after going 4 of 5 for 68 yards and a TD in one possession last week. Ty Montgomery had seven carries for 36 yards and a score, a 1-yarder that capped the opening drive.
Atlanta rookie running back Qadree Ollison had a game-high 44 rushing yards on nine carries, while Ito Smith chipped in 58 total yards and a touchdown on eight touches.
–Field Level Media
Jackson dazzles, Ravens handle Rodgers-less Packers
Jackson dazzles, Ravens handle Rodgers-less Packers Jackson dazzles, Ravens handle Rodgers-less Packers
Lamar Jackson led a pair of field-goal drives and had an electric 18-yard touchdown run called back by penalty, as the Baltimore Ravens beat the visiting Green Bay Packers in a preseason game 26-13 on Thursday night.
Jackson played two series during the first quarter before Trace McSorley took over to start the second. Jackson finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards through the air along with two carries for 14 yards. He wowed the crowd with a juking, hurdling jaunt to the end zone late in the first quarter, but Willie Snead’s illegal blind-side block brought the score back.
Ravens rookie running back Justice Hill had 49 yards and a score on 10 carries. Wideout Chris Moore had four catches for 54 yards, including a 23-yard score from McSorley in the second quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat for the second straight week, a precautionary move as he deals with back tightness. Backup DeShone Kizer went 5 of 10 for 70 yards before giving way to Tim Boyle early in the second quarter.
–Field Level Media
Eagles lose Kessler but ride Thorson past Jaguars
Eagles lose Kessler but ride Thorson past Jaguars
After losing
Eagles lose Kessler but ride Thorson past Jaguars
After losing quarterback Cody Kessler to injury early, the visiting Philadelphia Eagles leaned on rookie Clayton Thorson in a 24-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week of the preseason Thursday night.
Thorson, a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, finished 16 of 26 for 175 yards with a touchdown — a 38-yarder to Greg Ward Jr. — and an interception. Kessler left after four attempts and was placed in concussion protocol, a week after backup Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist. Sudfeld is expected to miss a few regular-season games.
Starter Carson Wentz, who is healthy, rested for the second straight week, as did his old backup on the other sideline, new Jaguars starter Nick Foles.
Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville, finishing 19 of 29 for 202 yards with a lost fumble. Jaguars receiver C.J. Board had a game-high five receptions for 54 yards.
–Field Level Media
Ravens CB Young (neck) might miss season
Ravens CB Young (neck) might miss season Ravens CB Young (neck) might miss season
The Baltimore Ravens might have lost nickel cornerback Tavon Young for the season because of a neck injury, coach John Harbaugh told reporters following his team’s 26-13 preseason win at home over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
“Tavon has a more serious issue than we thought. He’s got a neck issue,” Harbaugh told reporters. “… It’s a disc issue, so that’s a serious injury. He could be out for the remainder of the season. We’ll know soon, but it doesn’t look good for Tavon.”
According to the team’s website, Harbaugh later told reporters there was an “outside chance” Young’s injury could heal on its own, but said the team feels right now surgery is in the 25-year-old’s best interest.
The injury happened earlier this week at practice.
The Ravens signed Young to a three-year, $25.8 million extension this offseason as he entered the final year of his rookie contract.
A fourth-round pick out of Temple in 2016, Young has 87 tackles, two sacks, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and a pair of fumbles returned for touchdowns in 31 career games (17 starts). He missed the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in summer OTAs.
–Field Level Media
Raiders’ Brown refutes report of retirement threat
Raiders' Brown refutes report of retirement threat Raiders’ Brown refutes report of retirement threat
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown told reporters Thursday night that he never threatened to retire if he couldn’t keep his old helmet, contradictory to an ESPN report from last week.
“I don’t know where they got that, who made that up, either,” Brown said after Oakland won a preseason game at Arizona, 33-26. “Why would I retire, man? I’ve got a beautiful career. I’m healthy. I love to play the game… I’m grateful to play the game.
“…I hate when my mom and my dad call me and say, ‘What the (expletive)? Retirement? Where’d he get that?’ I never said that. That’s the hardest part for me as an athlete.”
ESPN reported last Friday that Brown told the Raiders he would retire if he could not keep the helmet he’s used throughout his career (which has been phased out by the NFL), feeling that his vision is limited by other helmets that have been approved for use by the league.
Thursday was Brown’s first time speaking to the media since returning to Raiders training camp in Napa, Calif., this week. He had taken an absence to tend to his feet — which were blistered in a cryotherapy mishap and have kept him out of most camp practices — and attempt to get his helmet approved by the NFL.
Brown’s grievance against the league, arguing he should be allowed to keep using his helmet despite it being too old to be certified, was denied, but he has since used social media to seek out newer versions of the same helmet that could be approved.
Brown said Thursday he feels he’s been portrayed inaccurately by various reports over the last week.
“Absolutely, I feel misunderstood,” he said. “But I’m not here to try to win people over or make people feel a certain way about me. I’m an athlete. I’m a human being. I have tough skin, but treat me like a human. Treat me with respect.”
Meanwhile, Brown said his feet are improving and he’s close to getting back on the field, although he wasn’t ready to commit to practicing when the team gets back to work on Saturday after an off day Friday.
“My feet are healing in the right direction,” he said. “I’m just ready to be around my teammates and get to work and be with the guys.”
Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters he expects Brown to practice before the Raiders break camp on Monday to head back to Oakland. Brown ran routes and caught passes from starting quarterback Derek Carr on the field prior to the game Thursday.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games
NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
The report adds that Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, wants to return in time for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.
Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won’t be dealt.
ESPN also reported that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1, however.
–Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and ankle issue. Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck’s absence in 2017.
While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, he isn’t on the field this week for joint practices with the Browns, and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will start by next weekend.
–Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 preseason debut.
The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back tightness in what was described as a “precautionary” move.
–The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing for a potential work stoppage.
In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season, including money and home management during a time with no pay.
Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA, and more talks are tentatively scheduled for next week. The current CBA doesn’t expire until March 2021.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the practice field after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain will “likely have surgery right away” and called it a “bad situation for a good, young player.”
Fountain, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, sustained the injury in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the injury was “significant.”
–Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.
Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just planned time off for a 31-year-old arm. This was his longest time away from practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.
–Don’t expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is done.
The 42-year-old quarterback, a three-time league MVP who is heading into his 20th season, all with the New England Patriots, said, “Oh, hell no, I’m never coaching. Playing is enough for me.”
The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ 44-year-old head coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.
–Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night’s preseason game.
And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.
Jones was on the field in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets for just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.
— A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended Giants safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.
Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of violence against a woman he had been dating.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers’ Gordon prepared to sit Week 1
Report: Chargers' Gordon prepared to sit Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers running
Report: Chargers’ Gordon prepared to sit Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
The report adds that Gordon wants to return in time for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.
Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won’t be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters Thursday he supports Gordon.
“I know Melvin knows I’m pulling for him,” Rivers said. “And in saying that, that means you want what’s best for him. You want him to feel great. You want him to be at peace with how it all ends, and hopefully it’s right here.”
Some had interpreted Rivers’ comments from early in training camp — when he praised the depth at the position with Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome — to mean the team didn’t need Gordon.
“If he’s not here, we’ve got to go, and I think that’s what I was saying three weeks ago,” Rivers said Thursday. “We do have good players here at that position, and so we’ve got to go.
“Are we better with Melvin? Heck yeah we are. So hopefully we have him, in addition to these other guys, and then it will be one of the saltiest running back groups around. Again, I’m in no place to speak for the organization, but I know no player is in a panic right now. We want to support him. We wish he was here, but we know it’s August (15), and everything is OK at this point.”
Meanwhile, ESPN also reported Thursday that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1, however.
Allen, 27, played in all 16 games for the second consecutive season last year — totaling 97 catches, 1,196 yards and six touchdowns — after missing 23 games from 2015-16.
–Field Level Media
Rodgers (back) held out of Packers’ preseason game
Rodgers (back) held out of Packers' preseason game
Aaron Rodgers will
Rodgers (back) held out of Packers’ preseason game
Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 preseason debut.
The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before Thursday night’s kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back tightness in what was described as a “precautionary” move.
Rodgers did not play in the preseason opener but was expected to play about a quarter, along with the bulk of the offensive starters, on Thursday.
Rogers has 42,944 passing yards in a 14-year NFL career, almost of all of which was played under head coach Mike McCarthy. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur is taking over a team that went 6-9-1 last season.
Backup DeShone Kizer was expected to start for the second straight week.
–Field Level Media
Colts WR Fountain suffers serious ankle injury
Colts WR Fountain suffers serious ankle injury
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver
Colts WR Fountain suffers serious ankle injury
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the practice field Thursday after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain “likely have surgery right away” and called it a “bad situation for a good, young player.”
Fountain sustained the injury in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the injury was “significant.”
“He’s at the hospital,” Reich said. “Gonna get the best care in the world. We’re gonna do whatever it takes to support him, and he’s gonna bounce back. He’s had a great camp, he’s worked extremely hard and looked extremely good.”
Fountain, 23, was a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa but appeared in just one game with no catches, spending most of last season on the practice squad. He was showing signs of development in camp, catching a team-high five passes for 63 yards in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.
He was competing for the final two or three roster spots at wide receiver.
–Field Level Media
Woods feels fine but falls behind in BMW
Woods feels fine but falls behind in BMW Woods feels fine but falls behind in BMW
Tiger Woods’ physical state was in better shape than his game Thursday in the opening round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
A week after pulling out of the playoff-opening Northern Trust due to an oblique injury, Woods experienced no health issues while shooting a 1-under-par 71 at Medinah Country Club.
Problem was, 49 of the other 68 players in the field put up lower scores, leaving Woods in a precarious state. He likely will need to finish no lower than 11th place to advance to next week’s playoff finale, the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
“I didn’t feel any tightness in my oblique at all, I didn’t feel any Woods said. “So that was a positive. I just need to clean up my rounds and get going. Seems like the whole field’s under par.”
Woods got off to a strong start, making birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 5 surrounding a bogey at No. 4. However, his play then tailed off, and he registered two bogeys and just one birdie through the remainder of his round.
At least he doesn’t have to worry about missing the cut this week, as all players will compete for all four rounds in the limited-field event.
“I’m going to have to make a lot of birdies,” Woods said looking ahead to the next three days. “There’s so many guys under par that I’m going to have to shoot some low rounds just to get back in it.”
Woods is currently 38th in the FedEx Cup standings, and only the top 30 players after the BMW Championship will qualify for the Tour Championship.
Should Woods make it to Atlanta, it would be hard to rule him out as a contender. He won the Tour Championship last year, his third victory in the event. Woods also captured the 2007 Tour Championship at East Lake, and he won the event in 1999 at Champions Golf Club’s Cypress Creek Course in Houston.
Woods has endured an up-and-down season while occasionally struggling with his surgically repaired back. He won the Masters and posted three other top-10 results but missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the Open Championship surrounding a tie for 21st in the U.S. Open.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals interested in ex-Chargers’ DL Liuget
Report: Cardinals interested in ex-Chargers' DL Liuget Report: Cardinals interested in ex-Chargers’ DL Liuget
In need of defensive line depth, the Arizona Cardinals were to host free agent defensive tackle Corey Liuget for a visit Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Per Rapoport, Liuget has also visited the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.
Liuget, 29, has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing in at least 11 games per season except 2018, when a suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy and a quad injury limited him to six games.
The Cardinals’ need for line help came in part with their release on Saturday of defensive end Darius Philon, an expected starter this season who was arrested in Tempe, Ariz., two days prior for what was called suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Arizona’s unofficial depth chart now lists Zach Allen, a third-round draft pick out of Boston College, as a starter, but Liuget has experience there as well, having begun his Chargers’ career as a full-time defensive end for three seasons. He spent his fourth season split between end and tackle.
A first-round pick (18th overall) by the Chargers in 2011, Liuget has 24 sacks in his career, including a career-best seven in 2012.
–Field Level Media.
Lions’ Stafford on rest: ‘I’m not 21 anymore’
Lions' Stafford on rest: 'I'm not 21 anymore'
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford
Lions’ Stafford on rest: ‘I’m not 21 anymore’
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.
Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just planned time off for a 31-year-old arm.
“I’m not 21 anymore, so it’s probably pretty good to, if you can find a place in the schedule where you think you can get some rest and just kind of feel fresh again, might as well,” Stafford told the Detroit Free Press.
This was his longest time away from practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.
“It’s not easy for me but it’s probably good for me in the long run,” Stafford said. “So something that Coach (Matt) Patricia and I had talked about and probably the right thing to do. But it was good, gave me a little bit of perspective, let me coach the guys a little bit more on the sideline. But yeah, it’s not easy as a competitor to sit out, but it’s probably the smart thing to do.”
Stafford took part in the Lions’ joint practices with the Houston Texans this week. He didn’t play in the preseason opener last week, a 31-3 loss to the New England Patriots, but is expected to play as much as a quarter on Saturday against the Texans.
Struggling with the injury in 2018, Stafford threw for 3,777 yards, his lowest total since 2011, to go with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games.
He is entering his 11th NFL season. The Lions drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.
The Lions begin the regular season on Sept. 8 at the Arizona Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
Shurmur: QB Jones will see more reps against Bears
Shurmur: QB Jones will see more reps against Bears Shurmur: QB Jones will see more reps against Bears
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night’s preseason game.
And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.
Jones was on the field in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets for just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.
“The plan, obviously, last week was to play him longer,” Shurmur said. “But with the delay, I shut down that whole group and restarted a new group. That was the idea. Ideally, the way last week played out would have been for Eli (Manning) to play a few more plays (than three snaps), and then Daniel Jones to play a few more plays.”
Shurmur did not disclose how long Jones or Manning or any of the quarterbacks would play. The Giants’ other QBs are veteran Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, in his second season.
“I do plan on playing all four quarterbacks, like I did last week,” Shurmur said. “We’ll see. I’d like to see Eli get a little bit more time. We’ll just see how that plays out. But there’s a chance that he (Jones) could play behind the one (offensive) line.
“I think Daniel’s going to play throughout (the preseason). We’ll just have to see how it plays out. I think it’s important for him to compete in all four of the games, and certainly you’d like him to get as many reps as you can as he gets himself ready to play.”
Jones said he’s ready for whatever Shurmur’s plan is.
“I think for everyone, it’s just to build off what we’ve done, what we did in that first game, and what we’ve done since then, and kind of taking the next step as a team,” Jones said. “I think with each group, it’s just building off what we’ve done.”
–Field Level Media
Thomas, Kokrak tie record with 65s at BMW
Thomas, Kokrak tie record with 65s at BMW Thomas, Kokrak tie record with 65s at BMW
Justin Thomas began the day in a fog and ended his first round Thursday with a record-tying 65 and the lead in the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
Thomas finished at 7-under 65 to share the early lead with Jason Kokrak at Medinah Country Club. The twosome joined Tiger Woods (2006), Mike Weir (2006) and Skip Kendall (1999) as the only golfers to post a 65 on the course.
Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen, Lucas Glover and Brandt Snedeker were tied for third at 6 under, with nine other players still on the course.
Thomas said he didn’t see the low round coming on the driving range earlier in the day.
“I couldn’t hit the ball,” he said. “I had no idea what I was doing. … I mean, I probably would say that I had the worst warmup I’ve ever had in my life this morning.
“I didn’t know what it was going to do. I didn’t know how I was going to hit it. My dad and (caddie Jimmy Johnson) and I just kind of said that we were going to have to guess out there and just try to find something.”
What Thomas found: seven birdies, no bogeys and a sweet perch entering the second round as he goes for his fourth consecutive top-12 finish and a spot at East Lake for the Tour Championship next week.
He recorded four birdies on the last six holes of the front nine, then added three in a row from No. 14 to No. 16.
“I’m usually pretty good at finding my way around a golf course and finding something, but definitely didn’t expect that today,” Thomas said.
Kokrak responded impressively to his lone bogey of the day, at No. 9, making an eagle at the par-5 No. 10, when he sank an 86-foot chip shot from the rough. The rest of his round included six birdies and 10 pars.
Furyk continued his mastery of Chicagoland golf courses, registering four birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round.
Furyk won the Medinah event in 2005, when it was named the Western Open, and posted a 59 while finishing third at the 2013 BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill. He also won the U.S. Open at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club in 2003.
“Chicago has been good to me,” Furyk said.
Tiger Woods, who withdrew in the middle of the PGA Tour’s playoff opener last week due to an oblique strain, shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday. He is tied for 50th, well off the projected top-11 finish he needs to earn a place at East Lake, where he is the defending champion.
Woods notched three birdies and a bogey over the initial five holes, but he had two bogeys and just one birdie the rest of the way.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment