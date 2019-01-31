McVay: Time to ‘tighten the screws’
ATLANTA – It’s time to “tighten the screws.”
That was the message from Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay in wrapping up his media obligations with his final press conference Thursday morning ahead of Super Bowl LIII.
The Rams are practicing at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility in Flowery Branch, and after some “above the head” and individual work on Wednesday, the focus will turn toward fine-tuning the game plan for Sunday.
“It has been outstanding, we couldn’t have asked for much more,” McVay said of the Rams’ experience this week. “You appreciate the magnitude of this game, it’s a blessing to be here. Our players and coaches have earned the right to be here.”
McVay said his players have handled the Super Bowl stage very well, but now the focus really turns to football. The Rams scored 527 points during the regular season and are 8-0 against AFC teams under McVay.
Still, it’s impossible not to wonder how the 33-year-old will handle the magnitude of being on the sideline for his first Super Bowl. Across the field will be a man twice his age with infinitely more experience on the game’s greatest stage, with Bill Belichick leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl for the ninth time.
McVay grew up in a football family, the grandson of legendary 49ers general manager John McVay, and has coached under the likes of Super Bowl-winning Jon Gruden and Mike Shanahan in addition to growing up around Bill Walsh. He knows great teams don’t beat themselves, and even the Rams’ best shot come Sunday might not be enough.
“To play against the Patriots is a great challenge,” he said. “You look at the amount of appearances that they’ve had, the consistency at which they’ve performed, it’s not a surprise.
“They’re a great challenge to prepare for because they do such an excellent job specific to each week. But one of the things that you consistently hear is good teams don’t beat themselves. And they’re a great team because they never beat themselves. You never see the Patriots beat themselves.
“They handle situations, their big-time players make plays at the most opportune moments, and they handle adversity extremely well. I think that consistent belief and expectation that ‘we’re going to find a way’ is a really powerful thing.”
McVay now gets to retreat from the media parade and spend the next few days focusing on how to dethrone arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history in Super Bowl LIII.
“These next two days really kind of finalize, tighten the screws, and have these players as confident as possible going into Sunday,” he said. “Can’t wait for kickoff.”
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Gary Player’s son charged with fraud
Wayne Player,
Wayne Player, the son of nine-time golf major winner Gary Player, was arrested in South Carolina last week and charged with fraud in connection with last year’s Masters Tournament.
According to the Augusta Chronicle, Wayne Player, 56, was charged with “deposit account fraud/bad check” after a check he wrote for two nights of a house rental at last year’s Masters was returned for insufficient funds.
Subsequent attempts by the homeowner to reach Wayne Player were unsuccessful, until the son of the three-time Masters champion offered $1,000 to settle the debt. That payment never arrived, and the homeowner contacted police in July of last year.
According to the Golf Channel, Wayne Player is also involved in a separate lawsuit for acting in “bad faith” over failing to deliver on a $6,850 Masters experience in 2018 that was said to include an open-bar dinner, tickets to the Par-3 Contest, tickets to the opening round of the Masters, and an audience with Gary Player.
Gary Player won the Masters in 1961, 1974 and 1978. He won the U.S. Open in 1965, the British Open in 1959, 1968 and 1974, and the PGA Championship in 1962 and 1972. He is one of just five golfers to have completed the career grand slam.
–Field Level Media
Rams pool report: PK Zuerlein (foot) limited
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia -- The Rams got back into their
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia — The Rams got back into their routine Wednesday afternoon with a one-hour, 33-minute practice at the Falcons’ team facility in Flowery Branch.
“It was great,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, “and it was good really for players and coaches. You almost get away from it a couple of days. It’s good just to sharpen yourself up, making sure we’re tightening all the screws on the game plan. I thought the players did a nice job just getting a little bit of a lather. It was really a big emphasis on above the neck, and then tomorrow and Friday will be good to kind of finalize the week.”
The Rams’ routine is a walk-through on Wednesdays. They got back to work with no helmets – other than those with the coach-to-player communication system – and no hitting while going at half speed.
Since Week 4, the Rams have held lighter practices on Wednesdays.
“Really where I got it from was just learning from our training staff as far as a sports-science approach, just being smart with our players,” McVay said. “Earlier in the year, we end up practicing on Wednesdays and then depending upon where we are injury-wise or how our team is feeling, for us this year was after Week 4, we ended up tailoring our Wednesdays back. Guys have handled it really well. I think it’s been good from a performance standpoint. We’re able to get a lot of reps, but we don’t get as much physical work as you’d like, but that’s why the Thursdays and the Fridays are so important to us.”
Even though it wasn’t full speed, the Rams were all business as the offense worked against the offense and the defense against the defense for two periods with a special teams period in between.
“I think really it’s good for me to go back and kind of clean some things up and make sure the players feel as comfortable and as confident as possible going into tomorrow and most importantly Sunday,” McVay said.
Safety Blake Countess (foot) remained out while kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) was limited. Those were the only two players listed on the team’s injury report.
“Greg Zuerlein kicked a little bit, and he’s on track,” McVay said. “And I believe Blake will be good, but we want to be smart with him earlier this week.”
Countess, who was listed as questionable on the team’s status report Friday, did some work with the trainer on the side at the start of practice.
“Feel good, feel really good [injury-wise],” McVay said. “I think Blake will be OK with his foot and same thing with Greg. Really that’s all you can ask for this time of year to be as healthy as we are.”
The Falcons have made the Rams feel as at home as possible with Rams’ signage throughout the facility.
“They’ve done a great job,” McVay said. “I really just think it’s been a first-class operation since we got here in Atlanta. They’ve made us feel very welcome. They’ve done an outstanding job of being great hosts. The facility was set up, and we really can’t ask for much more than that.”
–Charean Williams, Pro Football Writers of America
Cardinals DB Peterson: ‘I’m here to stay, baby’
Patrick Peterson used a day of golf
Patrick Peterson used a day of golf Wednesday to confirm that he spoke too soon when requesting a midseason trade from the Arizona Cardinals.
The cornerback took his tee shot at TPC Scottsdale’s famed par-3 16th hole during a pro-am round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, then took to the microphone to address Arizona sports fans.
“I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season,” Peterson said. “I’m here to stay, baby.”
Peterson’s news follows the recent announcement from veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald that he will be back for his 16th season in Arizona. The Cardinals also announced earlier this month that the pass-oriented Kliff Kingsbury will be their new head coach.
Peterson’s initial trade request was first reported in October, but he immediately tried to distance himself from the story. His current contract with the Cardinals runs through the 2020 season, and he now seems committed to seeing out that deal.
“I think we’re definitely moving in the right direction,” Peterson told azcardinals.com on Wednesday. “I’m happy with the decisions that ownership made this offseason.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Kraft open to Brady extension
New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said he wants to play until age 45, and team owner Robert Kraft said Wednesday he wouldn’t be opposed to that.
Brady will be 42 as he enters the 2019 season, which is the final year of his contract.
“Think about it: The last three years, we’ve been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place. I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback,” Kraft said.
A contract extension also would give the Patriots a chance to restructure Brady’s deal. Under the current pact, his contract will count as $27 million against the salary cap in 2019.
–Ten days after the controversial end of the NFC championship game, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said while he understands the frustration of the New Orleans Saints and their fans, it “was not a consideration” to overturn the result.
The Saints lost 26-23 in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams after a pair of penalties were not called against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a critical third down play late in regulation that would have let New Orleans run most of the time off the clock and almost certainly win with a short field goal.
Goodell continues to explore with the league’s competition committee ways to improve the game, including a “sincere effort” to evaluate officiating.
–Saints coach Sean Payton met the media for his season-ending news conference and said his team will recover from the heartbreaking and controversial loss to the Rams in the NFC championship game.
“I would say honestly after the game for two to three days, much like normal people, I sat and probably didn’t come out of my room, ate Jeni’s ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days,” Payton said.
–The NFL is reviewing options to allow coaches to challenge judgment calls by officials, but their teams would be negatively impacted if a review shows officials got the call right, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Schefter said that if a challenge is wrong, the team could be penalized or time could be run off the clock. He said that by adding such a disincentive, coaches will reserve the option for the most obvious of cases.
A league source told Schefter that the NFL’s competition committee likely will pass a rule on judgment calls this offseason and this particular idea has some support.
–Patrick Peterson used a day of golf to confirm that he spoke too soon when requesting a midseason trade from the Arizona Cardinals.
“I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season,” Peterson said. “I’m here to stay, baby.”
–New Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has been in his position just a few weeks, and already he’s facing tough decisions that will affect the future of the franchise.
First among them is just how to cut ties with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, and in a news conference, DeCosta said it still be a while before that question is answered.
Flacco, 34, led the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship in 2013 and has been the starter since 2008. But when an injury in 2018 sent Flacco to the sidelines after Week 9, rookie Lamar Jackson took over and didn’t relinquish the role.
–Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said his shoulder feels good, nearly a week after arthroscopic surgery.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said last Thursday that the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte, N.C., by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
–New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said he is confident that if fellow NFL players had a vote for Offensive Rookie of the Year, they’d vote for him.
“If you asked my peers that played against me or coaches that had to play against me, ‘Who is Rookie of the Year?’ I think they would say me,” Barkley said on ESPN’s “Get Up.”
–Rob Ryan is back in the NFL, having been hired as the inside linebackers coach for the Washington Redskins. The longtime assistant has been out of the league since being fired by the Buffalo Bills in December 2016.
–Field Level Media
Ravens GM: Flacco decision won’t come before March
New Baltimore Ravens general
New Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has been in his position just a few weeks, and already he’s facing tough decisions that will affect the future of the franchise.
First among them is just how to cut ties with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, and in a news conference Wednesday, DeCosta said it still be a while before that question is answered.
“I think that’s an ongoing process,” DeCosta said. “The new league year starts in March. We’ll have a lot of new ideas, strategies, things that we’ll look at once March rolls around.
“Right now, we’re really focused on the draft and our free agency meetings which will start to take place over the next few weeks. We have discussed Joe. We’ve discussed a lot of players on the team. I think when the time comes for us to make a decision one way or the other, we will have a plan in place.”
One option to benefit the roster would be to trade Flacco and receive players or draft picks in return.
Flacco, 34, led the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship in 2013 and has been the starter since 2008. But when an injury in 2018 sent Flacco to the sidelines after Week 9, rookie Lamar Jackson took over and didn’t relinquish the role.
The Ravens were 4-5 when Flacco went out; Jackson led them to a 6-1 record and the AFC North title the rest of the way.
In his Baltimore career, Flacco has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns.
In March 2016, he signed a three-year, $66.4 million contract extension that runs through the 2021 season.
–Field Level Media
Kraft expects Brady at QB ‘for quite a while’
New England Patriots quarterback
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said he wants to play until age 45, and team owner Robert Kraft said Wednesday he wouldn’t be opposed to that.
Brady will be 42 as he enters the 2019 season, which is the final year of his contract.
“Think about it: The last three years, we’ve been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place. I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback,” Kraft said following commissioner Roger Goodell’s news conference.
Brady and head coach Bill Belichick will be in their ninth Super Bowl together Sunday in Atlanta. This will be their third in a row, defeating the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last year.
A contract extension also would give the Patriots a chance to restructure Brady’s deal. Under the current pact, his contract will count as $27 million against the salary cap in 2019.
It was clear Wednesday that Kraft isn’t ready to break up the magic of the team.
“Having the head coach Bill Belichick we have and having Tom, there is a unique symmetry there, and chemistry,” he said. “It carries over to the whole organization. I think we’re very lucky.”
–Field Level Media
Patriots, Goodell lament path of WR Gordon
Patriots, Goodell lament path of WR Gordon
ATLANTA -- New
Patriots, Goodell lament path of WR Gordon
ATLANTA — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday without the benefit of his most naturally gifted receiver.
Josh Gordon, acquired from the Cleveland Browns, caught 40 passes and scored three touchdowns in 11 total games with the team this season before another indefinite suspension for substance abuse violations.
The 27-year-old had missed 43 of a possible 48 games in Cleveland’s previous three seasons prior to the start of the 2018 season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has delivered multiple bans to Gordon, but said Wednesday he remains close with the troubled star, propping the door open for reinstatement down the road.
Goodell said he hasn’t directly spoken to Gordon because he’s in treatment, but plans to reach out. The Patriots, according to NESN, are paying for Gordon’s inpatient treatment.
“He’s working at it. He understands what he has to do,” Goodell said. “This is well beyond football, this is his life. He understands the importance of getting this issue under control and being able to live a healthy and long life. If he can, we will evaluate that at the right time.”
Gordon was suspended Dec. 20, a short time after he announced he was stepping away from the team to address his wellbeing. Gordon also took a self-imposed sabbatical from the Browns in August.
Owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan Kraft, both addressed Gordon’s situation this week.
“He was a real good guy, and there was a connection,” Robert Kraft said in an interview with NBC Boston. “Unfortunately, people like that need mentoring at a young age, but when it becomes addiction, addiction is something that is way beyond our… We gave him tremendous support on a daily basis, and he was worthy. But I think we as a society have to try to help these young people not to get addicted in the first place. And that’s the sad part of this. He’s a good guy — a really good guy. It makes us sad.”
Jonathan Kraft was sympathetic to Gordon’s situation but would not say if he’d get another chance in New England.
“You get exposed to it in a whole different way when you come from where Josh Gordon came from. He is a very good kid,” he said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Players Coalition announces $2M in new grants
Players Coalition announces $2M in new grants
ATLANTA -- The Players
Players Coalition announces $2M in new grants
ATLANTA — The Players Coalition charitable foundation announced six grant recipients for 2019 on Wednesday.
The grants total $2 million and are focused on nonprofit organizations that “impact racial and social inequality.”
Co-founders Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins announced the six grantees along with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith: Year Up, Communities In Schools, Advancement Project, National Juvenile Defender Center, Center For Policing Equity and The Justice Collaborative.
“Players have come together to work collaboratively because we saw there was an impact we could make as a collective unit,” said Jenkins.
The Players Coalition focused in 2018 on “building awareness and support for national campaigns centered around cash bail reform, juvenile justice, the power of elected public officials, and the importance of voting.” The Coalition has received funding from the NFL, among other organizations, and worked on grassroots efforts in numerous states.
The Coalition has worked toward bail reform in Georgia, Louisiana and Florida, raising the age limits for youth prosecution in Massachusetts and helping pass the Clean Slate Act in Pennsylvania, among other initiatives.
“The Players Coalition will be around for years to come,” Boldin said. “Players have committed their own time, money and resources.
“This day for us is a big day. We are grateful to be partnering with you guys. And the work you guys have been doing for so long, that we can work alongside you.”
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Belichick demands Patriots ace Super Bowl LIII preparation
Belichick demands Patriots ace Super Bowl LIII preparation
ATLANTA - Patriots head coach
Belichick demands Patriots ace Super Bowl LIII preparation
ATLANTA – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has good reason to believe the Los Angeles Rams don’t know what’s coming Sunday night in Super Bowl LIII.
Frankly, Belichick himself won’t know what is coming until he sees players execute it flawlessly on the field the next three days.
Belichick said if players don’t exhibit flawless proficiency on the field when working on a certain play, scheme or design, he eliminates it from his game plan. The approach is underscored this week.
“We don’t have a lot of plays left in our season,” Belichick said at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon. “Everybody wants to feel good about the plays we do call.”
The Patriots pride themselves on restructuring their approach and “opponent-specific plans” for every game.
“We see a lot of different things over the course of the year. It’s hard for us for one size to fit all,” Belichick said. “That’s just kind of the way I was brought up. I want to match up against our opponent as best we can. Sometimes that might mean doing something different than you’ve done the week before, or month before.
“I hear the phrase a lot, ‘once they have it, they have it’ about players (retaining). That doesn’t work for us. A lot of our learning is reteaching every week. It takes a certain type of individual that can have the motivation and discipline to continue to do that. Throw away last week’s game plan … Rebuild the house each week. And at the end of the week move on and start a new one. We demand a lot.”
Belichick reminisced Wednesday about sharing his love of football history and books – they owned more than 4,000 combined, mostly predating the 1950s – that feeds his meticulous attention to detail. How meticulous? Belichick requires a study of the opponent and circumstances of game day before deciding how to handle the coin flip.
An element of preparation for Belichick this week was studying film of the Rams against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are coached by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Not because effective concepts can be copied and pasted into the New England game plan binders for Super Bowl LIII, but to gauge what worked conceptually.
“One of the benefits – a lot of it we’re familiar with,” safety Devin McCourty said. “You know, within this defense, having the ability to adjust to change the game plan within that week. We know there’s some crossover there.”
As per usual, Belichick is leaving little to chance in preparation. Multiple players repeated key statistics coaches have emphasized – including the five non-offensive touchdowns for the Rams this season – as they brace for the game plan quizzes Belichick delivers.
“We need to know every player that’s on the active roster. The ones that get eliminated on the inactive list before the game, you don’t worry about them,” Belichick said. “If a player has a tendency in one particular thing more than another, or the way a team utilizes a player differently, we need to know that too.”
Why the written tests in support of on-field preparation? The Super Bowl is the ultimate pass-fail exercise.
“There’s no play really to relax on these guys. Screw up one play, they’ll have it in the end zone,” Belichick said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Blank’s Bowl: $2 hot dogs and Southern hospitality
Blank's Bowl: $2 hot dogs and Southern hospitality
ATLANTA -- Super Bowl LIII
Blank’s Bowl: $2 hot dogs and Southern hospitality
ATLANTA — Super Bowl LIII is still four days away and throngs of fans and celebrities have yet to arrive, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank is confident that Atlanta is already positioning itself to have the NFL’s biggest game return in the not-too-distant future.
It has been 19 years since the Super Bowl was played in Atlanta, whose metropolitan area boasts a population of nearly six million. Blank was the driving force behind replacing the aging Georgia Dome with the $2 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where fans will consume $2 hot dogs and $3 nachos en masse come Sunday.
The fan experience has been at the forefront since Day 1 for Blank.
“Everything we’ve done has been focused on the fans,” he said Wednesday. “It’s a showcase for Atlanta, I think, and Atlanta is going to do a great job in putting its best foot forward.”
The stadium’s “responsive pricing” has been a buzz term leading up to the Super Bowl. Blank’s plan to slash the cost of food and beverage has been much debated, but the 76-year-old co-founder of Home Depot said the financial model has been proven successful.
Blank has welcomed other stadium operators to review the books and understand the economic model behind responsive pricing. He said more than 50 institutions now follow the model, and that the NFL and Major League Soccer ranked Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the No. 1 fan experience when it opened in 2017.
“Food and beverage is a big component of that,” said Blank. “Our hope is that (responsive pricing) becomes more of a sea change across America. I think all entertainment areas around the country need to acknowledge that if they can.
“Our hope that when we did that was to not only do that right thing for Atlanta, but to plant a seed for other operators to be able to do the same thing. It’s working in terms of the economics, but we didn’t do it for the economics. We did it because it was the right thing to do for the people who are supporting us.”
But Super Bowl LIII is about far more than cheap concession prices for Blank. A 41-year resident of Atlanta, his pride in the growth of the downtown area since the last time the big game was held here is abundantly clear.
And he doesn’t want to wait another two decades to see it return.
“It’s a very exciting week, a very rewarding week,” said Blank. “And to see the efforts that all of the citizens, local agencies and the communities that have gathered up and done a great job in welcoming everybody.
“I’d like to earn the right to host another Super Bowl. We’re crossing every ‘T,’ dotting every ‘I,’ and we’ll see how the week plays out.
“But I’m very confident that we’ll see another Super Bowl.”
And if President Trump decides to drop in Sunday as he did when Atlanta hosted the College Football Playoff title game in 2018?
“We’d love to have him,” Blank said with a smile.
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Buccaneers WR Jackson interested in joining Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson does not care for the state taxes in California, but he concedes he might be willing to dip a little further in his pocket if a chance to join the Los Angeles Rams became available.
There is just one problem: Jackson still has one more year remaining on his contract with the Buccaneers for a non-guaranteed $10 million.
Jackson pondered the future while appearing on the Simms and Lefkoe Podcast on Tuesday. The podcast is the product of Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe and former quarterback Chris Simms.
Jackson started out by saying he would not care for joining the San Francisco 49ers, mentioning California taxes and not the state of the team that went 4-12 last season. He then moved on to a team a little further south.
“I don’t know. … If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram,” Jackson said. “(Head coach) Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we’ll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa. So we’ll see how it plays out, man.”
Jackson was born in Los Angeles, attended Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School and played at Cal in the northern part of the state.
Jackson caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns for the Buccaneers last season, missing time with thumb and Achilles injuries.
He has 589 receptions over 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Buccaneers, collecting 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Patriots pool report: Brown limited, Brady looks sharp
ATLANTA -- The New England Patriots
ATLANTA — The New England Patriots held their first practice in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, wearing helmets and shells for an 88-minute session in Georgia Tech’s indoor practice facility, just over a mile from the team’s downtown hotel.
There was one addition to the injury report: Defensive tackle Malcom Brown was limited with a calf injury, head coach Bill Belichick said. Brown was at practice wearing his helmet but spent most of the session on the sideline. Everyone else was a full participant, Belichick said.
“He did some stuff early in practice today,” Belichick said of Brown. “Everybody else was good to go.”
The Patriots began practice at 12:30 p.m., starting with some walk-through plays and a special teams period. The starting offense and defense then alternated driving the length of the 80-yard turf field, running 11-on-11 plays against the scout team mimicking the Los Angeles Rams personnel.
Quarterback Tom Brady looked sharp, starting off with a few up-tempo plays as the team piped in Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” raising the music’s volume before the offense was preparing to snap the ball.
Brady celebrated one successful play by raising his arms to make the touchdown signal. He continued encouraging his teammates through practice, at one point offering a thumbs-up and later patting his offensive linemen and receiver Phillip Dorsett on the helmet.
Brady ended the final period of practice with two touchdown passes against the scout-team defense. Afterward, players did some extra individual work on the field, and Brady stayed with center David Andrews and a few offensive teammates to practice exchanges and handoffs.
“We are way ahead of where we normally are on Wednesday, but we are trying to keep it as a Wednesday-Thursday-Friday and get into our normal routine, which has worked pretty well for us this year,” Belichick said.
The Patriots held one padded practice in Foxborough, Mass., last week and opted to work in just upper shells Wednesday.
“We were in pads last week,” Belichick said. “I think we will be ready to go.”
Belichick seemed pleased with the Patriots’ set-up in Atlanta, noting “there is not a lot of travel time” between their hotel and Georgia Tech’s campus. The Patriots practiced indoors all last week while they were still in Foxborough and will conduct all their work indoors this week as well.
“There are 20-story skyscrapers surrounding the field,” Belichick said. “I don’t think we can have a public practice out there.”
The CBS broadcast team that will be calling Super Bowl LIII, including play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, color commentator Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, was in attendance.
Before the Patriots headed to shower and make the approximately 10-minute bus ride back to the hotel, Belichick gathered his players at the middle of the field for a brief message with a few reminders.
“What our schedule is, what we need to do between now and tomorrow in terms of preparation, physical and mental,” Belichick said. “We are getting there. We’ve still got four days, really. But we are getting there.”
–By Jenny Vrentas, Pro Football Writers of America
Netflix, ice cream helped Payton cope with Saints’ loss
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton met the media Wednesday for his season-ending news conference and said his team will recover from the heartbreaking and controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.
“This one, where it happened in the postseason, we’ve gotta be able to get past that. And we will,” Payton said.
“We’ve got good leadership on this team. I don’t know that you ever really get over it but you do get past it. And there’s enough resolve that this time away is healthy. And when it starts back up again in the spring … you get back at it again.”
Still, he acknowledged that the days following the Saints’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams on Jan. 20 — marred by a no-call on a play that the league admitted should have been called pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact — were tough.
“What is it now, a week and a half? It feels like it’s been longer than that,” Payton said.
“I would say honestly after the game for two to three days, much like normal people, I sat and probably didn’t come out of my room, ate Jeni’s ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days.”
He did have some phone conversations during that time, though.
The NFL’s head of officials, Al Riveron, called him immediately after the game and was “fantastic” and “brutally honest” during their conversation, Payton said, about the missed calls on a pass intended for receiver Tommylee Lewis.
He said he also talked to commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.
“My discussions briefly on Monday and Tuesday with the commissioner and Troy were relative to — not any type of reversal or anything like that — just the play and any statement,” Payton said. “But there’s tons of people that reach out to you, you get a ton of text messages and emails, and you’re appreciative of all that, then you just want to disappear into your cave for a little while.”
Payton is a member of the NFL competition committee and said he is hopeful the committee will find a way for so-called “judgment calls” to be reviewed.
–Field Level Media
Redskins hire Rob Ryan as assistant
Redskins hire Rob Ryan as assistant
Redskins hire Rob Ryan as assistant
Rob Ryan is back in the NFL, having been hired as the inside linebackers coach for the Washington Redskins.
The team announced the hire on Wednesday.
The longtime assistant has been out of the league since being fired by the Buffalo Bills in December 2016.
Ryan, whose brother Rex was the head coach in Buffalo when both were fired, had worked as the defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints before joining Buffalo in January 2016.
The 2019 season will be Ryan’s 20th as an NFL coach, although he also spent a decade-plus in the college ranks, including three years as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (1997-99).
The Ryan brothers — fraternal twins — are the sons of the late Buddy Ryan, a former NFL coach and defensive specialist.
–Field Level Media
Giants RB Barkley says he had ROY season
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said he is confident that if fellow NFL players had a vote for Offensive Rookie of the Year, they’d vote for him.
“If you asked my peers that played against me or coaches that had to play against me, ‘Who is Rookie of the Year?’ I think they would say me,” Barkley said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”
The voting is done by a panel of 50 Associated Press members, and the winner will be announced Saturday. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield and Barkley are considered the favorites for the honor.
The Giants selected Barkley, a Penn State product, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns took Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, with the No. 1 selection.
Barkley accumulated 2,028 yards from scrimmage to lead the NFL. He rushed for 1,307 yards, had 721 receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He appeared in the Pro Bowl.
Mayfield took over as the Browns’ starter in the fourth game of the season. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
He finished 6-7 as a starter.
–Field Level Media
Goodell: Overturning NFC title game was ‘not a consideration’
ATLANTA - Ten
ATLANTA – Ten days after the controversial end of the NFC Championship Game, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that while he understands the frustration of the New Orleans Saints and their fans, it “was not a consideration” to overturn the result.
The Saints lost 26-23 in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams after a pair of penalties were not called against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a critical third down play late in regulation that would have let New Orleans run most of the time off the clock and almost certainly win with a short field goal.
Goodell addressed the controversy for the first time during his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference, but said that he has spoken with Saints coach Sean Payton and his players in the days since the game.
“We understand the frustration of the fans,” Goodell said. “I’ve talked to Coach Payton, the team, the players. We understand the frustration that they feel right now, and we certainly want to address that.”
Goodell recited the rule regarding the commissioner’s power to impact games, and insisted it did not include changing results due to complaints from teams.
“Absolutely not, I think it’s clear,” Goodell said. “That was not a consideration.”
Goodell confirmed that NFL head of officiating Al Riveron called Payton following the game to admit a helmet-to-helmet hit in addition to a clear pass interference penalty against Robey-Coleman were missed by the officiating crew. Goodell also spoke to Saints owner Gayle Benson, while NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent also called Payton to communicate that an error was made.
Asked why it took him 10 days to address the controversy publicly, Goodell referred to the league’s process in such situations and that the necessary communication happened between the clubs and with the officials.
“Whenever officiating is a part of any conversation post-game, it’s never a good outcome for us,” he said. “But we also know our officials are human, and we know they’re officiating a game that moves quickly and they make snap decisions. And they’re not going to get it right every time.
Goodell expects the competition committee to discuss the issue at length during the offseason. He doesn’t believe adding an eighth official will solve the problem “in and of itself,” and cautioned that any expansion of instant replay to include judgment calls by officials has to be evaluated significantly to ensure unintended consequences don’t arise.
As an example, Goodell said expanding replay to include judgment calls could lead to multiple fouls being found on a given play after the fact. He also said there has been strong resistance in the past to implementing fouls after the fact on a play on which there was not a flag thrown initially.
“Our coaches and clubs have been very resistant, and there has not been support to date, to have a replay office or someone in New York to throw a flag when there is no call,” Goodell said. “There has been an opposition philosophically from a lot of clubs.
“My role is to make sure the competition committee understands that this is critical for us to analyze to see if there is a better solution than what we have today. We try to get better, we try to learn and I think that has been effective.”
Asked if Super Bowl LII is “tainted” with the Rams taking part after winning a game that most believe would have gone the Saints’ way if not for the two blatantly missed calls, Goodell referred to the human nature of the game of football.
“Over our history, unfortunately we’ve had officiating errors that have been a lot of focus and news, but the game of football is played on the field,” he said. “They game is played by humans, coached by humans and officiated by humans.
“That’s what the game is. We’re proud that the Patriots and Rams are here, and we understand the frustration of Saints fans.”
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Goodell: Expanding replays part of officiating review
ATLANTA -- NFL
ATLANTA — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell continues to explore with the league’s competition committee ways to improve the game, including a “sincere effort” to evaluate officiating.
With a public relations crisis hanging over the league’s grandest stage, Goodell said he never considered hitting rewind on the NFC Championship Game due to a no call in a game-deciding situation at New Orleans. Goodell said he is focused on finding a workable solution to cries for expanded replay.
“It’s a play that should be called. We’re going to do everything possible to make the improvements necessary,” Goodell said Wednesday at his annual State of the NFL address in a hangar-sized ballroom at the Georgia Congress Center.
Goodell offered congratulations to the city of Atlanta, which hosts Super Bowl LIII on Sunday some 19 years after it last put on the game, and he raved about Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the league’s newest facility. He congratulated the discount concessions pricing structure adopted by the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank.
Goodell would not disclose how he’ll use his sole discretion whether to open the retractable roof for Sunday’s game. The latest forecast for game day called for 62 degree temperatures.
“We could not be more excited to be here in Atlanta as we celebrate the final Super Bowl this century,” Goodell said. “Our game is getting better and better. And our engagement and popularity is unmatched in today’s landscape.
“Next year we will celebrate 100 seasons of professional football. As we approach this milestone, it is only fitting that we are here in Atlanta, a city of milestones. A city of progress.”
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who attended the press conference, was celebrated by Goodell for the “extraordinary” accomplishment of reaching the Super Bowl for the 10th time in 25 years of team ownership.
Goodell said there would be a summit at Morehouse College in Atlanta designed to increase the profile of qualified minority coaching candidates and with a goal of creating additional opportunities for minority coaching candidates.
Including presumed Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores — acting in his current role as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots — only four NFL head coaches are minorities. And of the 32 teams, just two have a minority offensive coordinator.
“We don’t look at the success or failure of the Rooney Rule in one-year increments. We’ve had the Rooney Rule around for nearly 20 years,” Goodell said.
“It created opportunity. It’s given people an opportunity they have not had in the past. That’s at the core of what we’re looking for. We all believe in talking to the Fritz Pollard Alliance, particularly this fall … what we want to do is create a deeper pool of coaches. We’ve focused on a few things and we are going to meet with them again at the Combine in February.”
Goodell said the league will be back in Mexico next season — the November game scheduled between the Rams and Chiefs was moved to Los Angeles due to field conditions — and identified China as a priority market for the NFL.
“I hope some time in the next couple of months we’re going to have some very exciting announcements,” Goodell said of the league’s concerted effort to expand its reach in China.
The league isn’t “NFL ready” in London due to competition questions relative to any potential team there and the other 31 teams, but intends to continue staging multiple regular-season games there. Four games will be played in England in 2019.
Goodell denied any “Kaepernick effect” on the halftime performers — Maroon 5 — and said the league has no concern about drawing musical talent. He also denied to offer his opinion on why former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed.
“If a team decides Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win … that’s what they’ll do,” Goodell said.
“Our clubs are the ones that make decisions about players they want to have on their roster. They make it individually. They all want to win. They are going to do whatever they need to do to win. That’s our focus. It will continue to be our focus.”
Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is still being investigated by the NFL, Goodell said. A video surfaced in late November showing him shoving and kicking a woman.
“If he is signed by a club, I think all clubs understand he’ll go on the commissioner exempt list until the case is concluded,” Goodell said. “We haven’t concluded the investigation and we’re working to do that. There has been a tremendous amount of progress on that in the last 30 to 60 days.”
Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster, currently on that list, met with Goodell and remains subject to discipline. Goodell said the league is still investigating the latest domestic incident involving Foster, who could be suspended under the conduct policy despite charges being dropped in Tampa, Fla.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton encouraged following surgery
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said Wednesday that his shoulder feels good, nearly a week after arthroscopic surgery.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said last Thursday that the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte, N.C., by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton had surgery on the same shoulder in March 2017, also performed by Connor, to repair a torn rotator cuff. He recovered from that surgery in time to play in the third preseason game and did not miss a start during the 2017 regular season.
“It’s good. It’s good,” Newton said about his shoulder on Radio 680 The Fan in Atlanta,” adding, “It’s better than I thought it would be. With so much going on throughout this season, I was in fear to see what actually was wrong.”
This surgery should require a shorter recovery period than the previous surgery, given that it was done arthroscopically.
Newton completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes in 14 starts (6-8 record) in 2018, throwing 24 touchdown passes and eclipsing 3,000 yards (3,395) for the eighth straight season. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.
Despite those numbers, he was plagued by soreness that impacted his strength.
“That’s what was so frustrating,” Newton said Wednesday. “It didn’t matter how much I would grunt, how much I would muscle up and throw it, it wasn’t going far. You’re looking at your arm like, ‘Geez, Louise! What’s really the issue?’
“You’re looking around the league, guys like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Jared Goff . . . these quarterbacks that are saying, ‘I can make that throw. I know I can make that throw.’ And to go to practice and prepare for games and even be in games and you can’t make it physically, that’s something that’s … I wouldn’t say humbling. It just takes a hit at your pride.”
–Field Level Media
Rams ramp up Super Bowl LIII preparation
ATLANTA - Practice is highlighted on the
ATLANTA – Practice is highlighted on the schedule planner for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, representing a return to normalcy as Super Bowl LIII approaches.
“It’s been good to get going. We’re anxious to get out on the field and finalize our game plan,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday at Buckhead Marriott and Conference Center. “We’re certainly excited to get going on practice.”
The Rams are planning to mimic a normal Wednesday practice and get players back on schedule. They’ll be on the field Wednesday afternoon after meetings at the Atlanta Falcons facility.
“They’re ready to do what we’re here to do. We’ve told them, get the main thing the main thing. And that’s go out and win a football game,” McVay said.
Quarterback Jared Goff said the Rams are ready to start their routine, including receiving the finishing touches of a game plan that largely was put in place last week. Goff is doing his best to limit distractions and make sure he appreciates the moment.
“You work for so long to get here, and now you’re here. Just enjoy the moment,” Goff said. “I really tried to keep (preparation) the same. This week is a little bit different. But to the best of my ability, I try to keep it the same.”
While there is no adjustment to his practice plan, McVay still must account for the abnormalities surrounding game day. Beyond the 6:30 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff, the team faces unique scheduling and logistical challenges, from getting through security into the stadium to drawn-out introductions and additional extended game breaks for TV.
“It changes the way you warm up, the way you fuel up from a nutritional standpoint,” McVay said. “We will definitely educate our players on the elongated breaks – there’s definitely some specific approaches, other coaches and guys in our building who have been in the game that have utilized this program. Hopefully we’ll see it work out in our favor.”
Kicker Greg Zuerlein is the only key player on the injury report for the Rams. He is dealing with a sprained left foot, but McVay said the Rams anticipate having him available on Sunday.
“We anticipate him being ready to go,” McVay said, adding that Zuerlein will be monitored throughout the week and his workload will be scaled back.
McVay met with his parents at the team hotel earlier in the week. He said he has a “good amount of people coming in” to Atlanta this week, including his grandfather – former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay — but his parents are handling all ticket and information flow to the rest of the family while McVay is on lockdown preparing for the New England Patriots.
“I know this, if your last name is McVay, you’re probably going to be here. I will probably not see them again until after the game,” McVay said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media