McIlroy to compete in Canada for first time

Rory McIlroy will play in Canada for the first time as a professional this summer after committing to the RBC Canadian Open.

The Northern Irishman, who moved up to No. 4 in the world rankings following his first victory at The Players Championship on Sunday, will play in the 115th edition of the Canadian Open when it moves from August to June 6-9 this year.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” tournament director Bryan Crawford said. “Rory is one of the top players in the world, has been one of the top players in the world for quite some time. He’s truly one of the global ambassadors for the game.”

McIlroy, 29, is coming off his 15th career PGA Tour title and has placed in the top six in each of his first six events of 2019. He is first in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Canadian Open purse has been increased to $7.6 million this year from $6.4 million, and the event will be contested at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club for the sixth time.

“He’s a fan favorite everywhere, but he’s certainly a fan favorite among Canadians,” said Crawford. “To have him participate in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time is fantastic.”

McIlroy will join world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in the field, along with the likes of two-time event champion Jim Furyk (2006-07), 2013 winner Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson and Canadian star Adam Hadwin.

Johnson is the defending champion.

“I’m really excited to play in my first RBC Canadian Open,” McIlroy said in a statement.

“There continues to be a lot of momentum around this historic tournament, with a new date, new location and now a new concert series. I’ve had the opportunity to see the passion that Canada has for our sport and I look forward to seeing the energy of Canadian golf fans first hand. I’m also looking forward to squaring off with DJ, Adam and the rest of Team RBC for Canada’s National Open Championship.”

–Field Level Media