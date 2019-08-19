McIlroy shoots 63 to lead WGC-Mexico

Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft

The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest headlines of Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville, Tenn., trading up to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick.

The move came after a run on defensive backs (four) and offensive linemen (four) in the first nine picks of the second round. The last of those nine picks was also Denver’s selection, as the Broncos took Kansas State tackle/guard Dalton Risner 41st overall.

Denver then sent pick Nos. 52, 125 and 182 to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 42nd pick, selecting Lock.

Considered the draft’s second- or third-best quarterback on most boards, Lock surprisingly went unselected in the first round on Thursday night, as Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) came off the board. After watching Thursday’s action in the green room, Lock watched Friday from his agent’s nearby office in Nashville, celebrating with friends and family upon his selection.

“A king-size Pringles, that’s how big the chip on my shoulder is,” Lock told Denver reporters on a conference call after he was selected.

Lock had been connected to the Broncos during the draft process, with general manager John Elway rumored to be interested dating to the Senior Bowl in January, but Denver passed on him four times before taking him. The Broncos traded down from No. 10, then took Iowa tight end Noah Fant at No. 20 and Risner at No. 41 before the trade-up for Lock.

That wasn’t the only major move during Round 2 involving a quarterback, as the Arizona Cardinals dealt Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.

After reports earlier in the day suggesting Miami could send the 48th overall pick to Arizona in return, the Dolphins traded down to No. 62 and then sent No. 62 to the Cardinals for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

The move resolved an awkward situation, after the Cardinals took Murray first overall on Thursday, a year after trading up for Rosen at No. 10 overall.

Among other highlights of Round 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor at No. 35 overall. Taylor was widely considered a possible top-10 selection but slid out of Round 1.

Other offensive linemen quickly followed, with Mississippi’s Greg Little (37th to Carolina), Oklahoma’s Cody Ford (38th to Buffalo in a trade-up), Risner and Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins (44th to Green Bay).

The first part of the second round also included a wealth of cornerbacks. After only one (Deandre Baker to the New York Giants) went on Thursday night, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of Round 2. The last of those was LSU’s Greedy Williams, who many considered the draft’s top cornerback before sliding to No. 46 overall, where the Cleveland Browns traded up to nab him.

Late in Round 2, the Kansas City Chiefs drew some attention by trading up to nab speedy Georgia wideout Mecole Hardman, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The choice was interesting given Hardman’s similarities to Tyreek Hill, who was suspended indefinitely by the Chiefs on Thursday after a new development in his pending legal situation.

Round 2 finished with one of the draft’s biggest slides coming to an end, as the Seattle Seahawks traded up to grab Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. A combine star who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, Metcalf was considered a contender to be the first wide receiver off the board but wound up as the ninth to go.

Among the Round 3 highlights:

-The New York Jets grabbed Florida defensive end Jachai Polite at No. 68 overall. Polite was once considered a likely first-round pick as one of the draft’s top pass-rushers before performing poorly at the combine and drawing negative reviews in interviews with teams.

-At No. 76, the Washington Redskins went with Ohio State wideout Terry McLaurin, reuniting him with his college quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

-The New York Giants made defensive end Oshane Ximines the first-ever draft pick from Old Dominion, trading up to grab him 95th overall.

-After a drought of 58 picks without a signal-caller, the Carolina Panthers took the fifth quarterback of the draft, West Virginia’s Will Grier, at No. 100. Grier threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games last season.

–The New England Patriots sent a draft pick — No. 101 overall — to the Los Angeles Rams as part of one trade before getting the same pick back from the Rams in a later trade. The Patriots ultimately took West Virginia offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste in that slot.

Every pick from Rounds 2-3:

33. Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy, Washington

34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets): CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

35. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Oakland): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

36. San Francisco 49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

37. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants via Seattle): OT Greg Little, Ole Miss

38. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville via Oakland): OT/G Cody Ford, Oklahoma

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan

40. Oakland Raiders (from Buffalo): CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson

41. Denver Broncos: OT/G Dalton Risner, Kansas State

42. Denver Broncos (from Cincinnati): QB Drew Lock, Missouri

43. Detroit Lions: LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii

44. Green Bay Packers: C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

45. New England Patriots (from Atlanta via Los Angeles Rams): CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

46. Cleveland Browns (from Washington via Indianapolis): CB Greedy Williams, LSU

47. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): S Marquise Blair, Utah

48. New Orleans Saints (from Miami): C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

49. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): LB Ben Banogu, TCU

50. Minnesota Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

51. Tennessee Titans: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh via Denver): TE Drew Sample, Washington

53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

54. Houston Texans (from Seattle): CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky

55. Houston Texans: OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

56. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago via New England and Los Angeles Rams): WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia

57. Philadelphia Eagles: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

58. Dallas Cowboys: DT Trysten Hill, Central Florida

59. Indianapolis Colts: WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State

60. Los Angeles Chargers: S Nasir Adderley, Delaware

61. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City): S Taylor Rapp, Washington

62. Arizona Cardinals (from New Orleans via Miami): WR Andy Isabella, Massachusetts

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): S Juan Thornhill, Virginia

64. Seattle Seahawks (from New England): WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

65. Arizona Cardinals: DE Zach Allen, Boston College

66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland): Diontae Johnson, Toledo

67. San Francisco 49ers: WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor

68. New York Jets: DE/OLB Jachai Polite, Florida

69. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State

70. Los Angeles Rams (from Tampa Bay): RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis

71. Denver Broncos: DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State

72. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Germaine Pratt, NC State

73. Chicago Bears (from Detroit, via New England): RB David Montgomery, Iowa State

74. Buffalo Bills: RB Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic

75. Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

76. Washington Redskins: WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State

77. New England Patriots (from Carolina, via Seattle): DE Chase Winovich, Michigan

78. Miami Dolphins: G Michael Dieter, Wisconsin

79. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): CB David Long, Michigan

80. Cleveland Browns: LB Sione Takitaki, BYU

81. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): S Will Harris, Boston College

82. Tennessee Titans: G Nate Davis, North Carolina-Charlotte

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Justin Layne, Michigan State

84. Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle): DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

85. Baltimore Ravens: DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

86. Houston Texans: TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State

87. New England Patriots (from Chicago): RB Damien Harris, Alabama

88. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia via Detroit and Minnesota): LB Cody Barton, Utah

89. Indianapolis Colts: LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford

90. Dallas Cowboys: G Connor McGovern, Penn State

91. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Trey Pipkens, Sioux Falls

92. New York Jets (from Kansas City via Seattle and Minnesota): OT Chuma Edoga, USC

93. Baltimore Ravens (from New Orleans via New York Jets and Minnesota): WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame

94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): CB Jamel Dean, Auburn

95. New York Giants (from New England via Cleveland): DE Oshane Ximenes, Old Dominion

96. Buffalo Bills (from Washington): TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss

97. Los Angeles Rams (from New England): OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

98. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): S Quincy Williams, Murray State

99. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): S Mike Edwards, Kentucky

100. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Grier, West Virginia

101. New England Patriots (from New England via Los Angeles Rams): OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

102. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore): RB Alexander Mattison, Boise State

