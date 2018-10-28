McCoy clears concussion protocol, expected to play vs Pats
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday night against the AFC East rival New England Patriots.
McCoy was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis last weekend.
McCoy has a team-leading 244 rushing yards and no touchdowns for the Bills (2-5). He ran for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season.
___
Newton scores 3 TDs, Panthers defeat Ravens 36-21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton torched the league's No. 1-ranked defense, completing 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and running for 52 yards and another score as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 36-21 on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey had two touchdowns and electrifying rookie wide receiver D.J.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton torched the league’s No. 1-ranked defense, completing 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and running for 52 yards and another score as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 36-21 on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey had two touchdowns and electrifying rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore turned in his best game as a pro with 129 yards from scrimmage as the Panthers won their ninth straight game at home.
Trailing 7-0 early, the Panthers (5-2) scored on four straight possessions in the final 16 minutes of the first half to break the game open and take a 24-7 halftime lead.
Newton threw an 11-yard TD pass to Greg Olsen , McCaffrey ran for a 11-yard score and caught a 6-yard TD pass that ricocheted off the hands of safety Eric Weddle and into his arms in the end zone. After the Ravens (4-4) climbed to within 13 on Joe Flacco’s TD pass to Javorius Allen, Newton calmly drove the Panthers 85 yards in nine plays and scored from 12 yards out on a naked bootleg to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rolled up 386 yards against a Ravens defense that had come in allowing a league-low 280.6 yards and 14.4 points per game.
Carolina showed it can still play a little ‘D’ as well, forcing three turnovers.
The momentum-turning play came in the first quarter when defensive tackle Kyle Love crashed through the line and delivered a vicious hit on Ravens running back Alex Collins, jarring the ball loose. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler came up with the loose ball at the Ravens 12 after Luke Kuechly unsuccessfully tried to scoop and score. Three plays later, Newton found Olsen on a slant route to give Carolina a 14-7 lead they would never relinquish.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Panthers safety Eric Reid continued to protest against social and racial injustice by kneeling before the national anthem. Also, several fans took a knee during the national anthem outside of the stadium in support of Reid’s cause.
INJURIES
Ravens starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley was helped off the field in the third quarter with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host Pittsburgh next Sunday.
Panthers: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.
___
Redskins-Giants Stats
|Washington
|7
|0
|3
|10—20
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|10—13
|First Quarter
Was_Peterson 7 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 2:53.
|Second Quarter
NYG_FG Rosas 37, 1:16.
|Third Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 53, 4:51.
|Fourth Quarter
___
|Was
|NYG
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|360
|303
|Rushes-yards
|33-182
|14-37
|Passing
|178
|266
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|30-47-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-50
|Punts
|5-49.2
|5-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-90
|11-102
|Time of Possession
|33:38
|26:22
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 26-149, Thompson 3-13, A.Smith 3-13, Richardson 1-7. New York, Barkley 13-38, Gallman 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Washington, A.Smith 20-32-0-178. New York, Manning 30-47-2-316.
RECEIVING_Washington, Reed 7-38, Doctson 5-49, Richardson 2-34, Harris 2-20, Thompson 2-9, V.Davis 1-21, Peterson 1-7. New York, Barkley 9-73, Beckham 8-136, Engram 5-25, Fowler 4-48, S.Shepard 4-34.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 41.
Chiefs complete season sweep of Broncos with 30-23 victory
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two of the scores, and the Chiefs beat Denver 30-23 on Sunday to wrap up a sweep of the Broncos and keep their stranglehold on the AFC West as their season began its second half.
Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt added touchdown catches for the Chiefs (7-1), who have won 19 of their past 21 games against division rivals. That includes all three games this season.
Case Keenum had 262 yards passing and two scores for the Broncos (3-5), while Phillip Lindsay had a big day in his first career start. The undrafted rookie had 95 yards rushing and a score while catching three passes and providing a spark out of the backfield.
Still, that production couldn’t help the Broncos overcome their own sloppiness. They were flagged 10 times for 83 yards, several of the penalties wiping out big gains — and that doesn’t include a few that were declined or offsetting, including a personal foul on defensive tackle Derek Wolfe.
Denver has lost seven straight to its biggest rival.
Kansas City failed to score on its initial drive for the first time all season, and instead it was the Broncos jumping in front when Lindsay scored from a yard out midway through the first quarter.
The Chiefs quickly found their stride, though.
Harrison Butker hit a chip-shot field goal, Kelce made a tough touchdown catch in traffic and Watkins found the soft spot in the middle of the Denver defense to haul in his first TD grab. Denver had no answer until the closing seconds, when Tim Patrick had his first career touchdown catch.
Still, the Chiefs took a 16-14 lead into the locker room. And they weren’t done.
Watkins, signed in the offseason to take some pressure off Tyreek Hill, showed his game-breaking ability early in the third quarter. He had a 24-yard reception to move Kansas City downfield, and his 10-yard strike from Mahomes added to the Chiefs’ cushion .
The Broncos, meanwhile, kept stumbling through costly miscues. Two more penalties on their first possession of the half resulted in a shanked punt that gave Kansas City prime position, and it took just four plays for Hunt to reach the end zone for the 10th time this season.
The reigning NFL rushing champion took an inside pitch from Mahomes — a pass, technically — and ran through two tackles, hurdled Will Parks and dragged fellow safety Justin Simmons into the end zone.
The highlight-reel catch-and-run came after another hurdling run by Hunt a week ago.
Denver tried to come back in the fourth quarter, when Jeff Heuerman caught a fourth-down touchdown catch. But the Broncos failed to convert the 2-point conversion, then Keenum threw a pick after they’d managed to get the ball back, foiling their best chance to make it a game.
INJURIES
Broncos: The Broncos were missing RB Royce Freeman (ankle), RT Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck). LBs Brandon Marshall (knee) and Von Miller (ankle) were active.
Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill appeared to tweak his groin on a long catch early in the game. He left late in the fourth quarter. … LBs Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) also left late.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
Hill showed up at Arrowhead Stadium wearing an inflatable sumo wrestler suit. That came after Mahomes posted video of himself on social media this week wearing a Tyrannosaur Rex outfit while playing a pingpong game with practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, who also wore a sumo suit.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Return home to face Houston next Sunday.
Chiefs: Head to Cleveland next Sunday.
___
Buccaneers-Bengals Stats
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|7
|18—34
|Cincinnati
|7
|20
|7
|3—37
|First Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 3:04.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Boyd 9 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 10:04.
Cin_Mixon 8 run (Bullock kick), 5:07.
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|7
|18—34
|Cincinnati
|7
|20
|7
|3—37
|First Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 3:04.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Boyd 9 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 10:04.
Cin_Mixon 8 run (Bullock kick), 5:07.
TB_D.Jackson 60 pass from Winston (kick failed), 4:36.
Cin_Green 17 pass from Dalton (kick failed), 2:34.
TB_FG Catanzaro 25, :03.
|Third Quarter
TB_Barber 1 run (Catanzaro kick), 9:18.
Cin_Bates 21 interception return (Bullock kick), 2:10.
|Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Catanzaro 38, 12:54.
TB_M.Evans 72 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 9:57.
TB_Howard 18 pass from Fitzpatrick (Godwin pass from Fitzpatrick), 1:05.
Cin_FG Bullock 44, :00.
A_45,134.
___
|TB
|Cin
|First downs
|29
|21
|Total Net Yards
|576
|402
|Rushes-yards
|27-126
|27-138
|Passing
|450
|264
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-75
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-50-4
|21-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-20
|2-16
|Punts
|3-49.7
|6-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-75
|4-46
|Time of Possession
|35:59
|24:01
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 19-85, Fitzpatrick 1-18, Winston 3-18, Rodgers 1-4, D.Jackson 1-4, Jones 2-(minus 3). Cincinnati, Mixon 21-123, Dalton 3-10, Walton 2-7, Boyd 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 18-35-4-276, Fitzpatrick 11-15-0-194. Cincinnati, Dalton 21-34-0-280.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Humphries 7-76, M.Evans 6-179, Howard 4-68, Rodgers 4-25, D.Jackson 3-68, Godwin 2-32, Brate 1-13, Watson 1-5, Jones 1-4. Cincinnati, Boyd 9-138, Green 5-76, Mixon 3-15, Franks 1-32, Walton 1-10, Erickson 1-5, Lengel 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Broncos-Chiefs Stats
|Denver
|7
|7
|0
|9—23
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|14
|0—30
|First Quarter
Den_Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 7:40.
KC_FG Butker 24, 2:18.
|Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:31.
KC_Watkins 13 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :54.
|Third Quarter
KC_Watkins 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:16.
KC_Hunt 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:12.
|Fourth Quarter
Den_Heuerman 4 pass from Keenum (run failed), 14:57.
Den_FG McManus 36, 1:48.
A_77,103.
___
|Den
|KC
|First downs
|22
|20
|Total Net Yards
|411
|340
|Rushes-yards
|30-189
|18-49
|Passing
|222
|291
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|4-87
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-1
|24-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-40
|2-12
|Punts
|4-43.8
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-83
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|32:41
|27:19
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 18-95, Booker 9-78, Patrick 1-13, Keenum 1-9, Sanders 1-(minus 6). Kansas City, Hunt 16-50, Mahomes 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Denver, Keenum 23-34-1-262. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-34-1-303.
RECEIVING_Denver, Sanders 4-57, LaCosse 4-29, Booker 4-23, Sutton 3-78, De.Thomas 3-30, Lindsay 3-17, Patrick 1-24, Heuerman 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 8-107, Kelce 6-79, Hunt 5-36, Hill 3-70, Sherman 1-10, Robinson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 55.
Redskins win third straight, behind defense and Peterson
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety D.J. Swearinger intercepted two passes, Matt Ioannidis had 2½ sacks, and the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins rode their defense to a third straight win, a 20-13 decision over the offensively inept New York Giants on Sunday.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety D.J. Swearinger intercepted two passes, Matt Ioannidis had 2½ sacks, and the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins rode their defense to a third straight win, a 20-13 decision over the offensively inept New York Giants on Sunday.
Adrian Peterson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith and ran for a season-high 149 yards, with the last 64 coming on a touchdown jaunt with 3:06 to play, as the Redskins (5-2) matched their best start since 2008.
Dustin Hopkins added field goals of 53 and 39 yards for the Redskins, who will finish the week with a 1½-game lead in the division. The three-game winning streak is their longest in two seasons.
The Redskins sacked a battered Eli Manning seven times, forced the two turnovers and made big play after big play in sending New York (1-7) to its fifth straight loss.
Aldrick Rosas kicked field goals of 37 and 21 yards for the Giants. Manning, 30 of 47 for 316 yards, hit Evan Engram on a 2-yard touchdown pass with :17 to play.
Engram also let a scoring chance slipped away at the Redskins 32 when a short fourth-down pass went through his fingers with New York down 10-3 early in the fourth quarter.
The Giants came into the game wondering whether the trades this past week of starting cornerback Eli Apple and 2016 All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison would be a problem. New York’s defense was fine. Its offense wasn’t, and the Redskins’ defense was very, very good.
A major difference was Washington capitalized in the red zone, especially in the first half. Smith (20 of 32 for 178 yards) capped a 10-play, 73-yard drive with a TD pass to Peterson, who stepped out of a tackle by backup linebacker Nate Stupar at the 4-yard line.
New York had two trips inside the Washington 20. Swearinger ended the first, stepping inside of Odell Beckham Jr., to intercept a slant pass at the 8-yard line.
Rosas kicked a 37-yard field goal on the second drive after passes of 11 yards to Beckham and 24 to Saquon Barkley, who was limited to 38 yards rushing, got New York in scoring position.
Beckham had seven catches for 125 yards.
Hopkins missed a 41-yard field goal after the Swearinger interception.
Washington never lost the lead in the second half as its defense kept Manning ducking most of the day.
INJURY REPORT
Redskins: T Trent Williams (thumb), RB Kapri Bibbs (shoulder), S Troy Apke (hamstring) and LB Ryan Anderson (knee) were hurt during the game. The extent of their injuries was not announced.
Giants RT Chad Wheeler left in the second half with an ankle injury and was replaced by Brian Mihalik.
UP NEXT
Redskins: host Atlanta on Sunday.
Giants: a much-needed bye. Return at San Francisco for Monday game on Nov. 12.
___
Bucs QB Winston benched after 4 INTs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers benched quarterback Jameis Winston in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after throwing his fourth interception of the game.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers benched quarterback Jameis Winston in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after throwing his fourth interception of the game.
Bengals safety Jessie Bates picked Winston off — the signal caller’s second interception in as many attempts — and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown and a 34-16 lead with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter. When the Bucs got the ball back, Fitzpatrick came in.
Winston was 18 of 35 for 276 yards, a touchdown and the four picks before getting hooked. Fitzpatrick led the Bucs to a field goal on his first drive before throwing a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Evans on the second.
Fitzpatrick started the first four games of the season, three while Winston was serving a suspension. In the fourth, Fitzpatrick was pulled in favor of Winston in the third quarter of a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears.
Fitzpatrick had 1,356 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in three-plus games this season entering Sunday. Winston had 905 yards, five TDs and six picks in two-plus games.
Winston, 24, is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. He is on the books for $20.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, but that is guaranteed only for injury.
–Field Level Media
Trubisky, Bears handle Jets, 24-10
Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears pulled away for a 24-10 win over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears pulled away for a 24-10 win over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its first win in October.
Chris Herndon hauled in the lone touchdown for the Jets, who have dropped back-to-back games. Sam Darnold finished 14 of 29 for 153 yards and one touchdown.
The Bears jumped to a 7-0 lead on Cohen’s 70-yard catch and run with 5:24 to play in the first quarter. The Jets blitzed on the play, but Trubisky beat the pressure by lofting a screen pass to Cohen, who hauled it in and sprinted untouched down the left sideline to match the longest reception of his career.
The Jets got on the scoreboard thanks to a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers with 11:59 left in the second quarter.
Chicago increased its lead to 14-3 midway through the third quarter. On third-and-goal, Trubisky looked left and zipped a 4-yard pass to Miller in the back of the end zone. Miller cradled the ball and barely landed inbounds for the third touchdown of his rookie campaign.
A 32-yard field goal by Cody Parkey pushed the Bears’ lead to 17-3 early in the fourth quarter.
The Jets sliced the deficit to 17-10 on the next possession. Darnold tossed a 16-yard strike to Herndon, a rookie tight end from Miami who has a touchdown catch in each of his past three games.
Chicago quickly answered to re-establish a two-score lead. Howard punched in a 2-yard run on the next drive.
The Bears played without key offseason additions Khalil Mack (ankle) and Allen Robinson (groin). Mack warmed up on the field before the game before he was ruled out. It marked the linebacker’s first absence in four-plus seasons.
Rishard Matthews made his Jets debut only five days after signing with the team as a free agent. Matthews averaged 53 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns in the past three years with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, but was not targeted in his first game paired with Darnold.
–Field Level Media
Mahomes, Chiefs stay hot, beat Broncos 30-23
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs downed the visiting Denver Broncos 30-23.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs downed the visiting Denver Broncos 30-23.
The win was the 19th for the Chiefs in their last 20 matchups against AFC West opponents, as the division leaders improved to 7-1 with their seventh straight win against the Broncos (3-5).
After going three-and-out to begin the game, Kansas City scored on five consecutive possessions. Touchdown connections of 10 yards to Sammy Watkins and 23 yards to running back Kareem Hunt expanded a two-point halftime margin to 30-14 with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
The 300-yard aerial performance was the seventh straight for Mahomes, who padded his TD count to 26, best in the NFL, and went 24 of 34. Watkins caught eight passes for 107 yards and two scores.
The Broncos, who were hurt by 10 penalties for 83 yards, drew within 30-20 and then intercepted Mahomes. Fourth-quarter chances, however, ended with a lost fumble and interception committed by quarterback Case Keenum, as well as a three-and-out.
Denver managed only a 36-yard field goal by Brandon McManus, with 1:48 remaining, in its last five possessions, including a last gasp from its own 15 with 4 seconds remaining.
Keenum was sacked five times, including three by linebacker Dee Ford. Keenum finished with 262 yards passing, going 23 of 34. Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker added 95 and 78 yards rushing, respectively, as Denver generated 411 yards.
The Chiefs did not score on their opening possession for the first time this season. The Broncos then responded with an 81-yard touchdown drive, which included the longest gain of the season against Kansas City, a 49-yard pass from Keenum to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
Mahomes got cranking, however, engineering the Chiefs to a 16-7 margin with completions on nine straight attempts. He connected on TD strikes of 9 yards to Kelce and 13 yards to Watkins.
Denver managed a quick response before halftime, however, with a 75-yard march that took five plays and 49 seconds. A 24-yard pass from Keenum to wide receiver Tim Patrick made for a 16-14 difference at halftime.
–Field Level Media
Steelers’ Big 3 too much for Browns in Steel City
James Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up for two scores through the air Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a slow start to down the visiting Cleveland Browns 33-18.
James Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up for two scores through the air Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a slow start to down the visiting Cleveland Browns 33-18.
Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2-1).
Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards with touchdowns to Antonio Callaway and Seth DeValve for Cleveland (2-5-1). Greg Joseph kicked two field goals but missed a field goal and an extra point attempt.
Cleveland scored on its game-opening possession for the first time this season, on Joseph’s 34-yard field goal. He added a 45-yarder with 2:34 left in the opening quarter to make it 6-0, but missed wide right 1:31 into the second quarter on a 41-yard attempt that would have made it 9-0.
The Steelers got their first first down of the game on the ensuing possession, on Roethlisberger’s 15-yard pass to Brown on a drive that ended with those two combining for a 43-yard scoring pass for a 7-6 lead at 11:26 of the second quarter. Brown got behind the Browns’ Denzel Ward on the play and raced into the end zone.
Joe Haden intercepted a Mayfield pass on the very next drive, setting up an 87-yard Pittsburgh scoring drive. Roethlisberger’s ninth straight completion was a screen to Brown a 1-yard touchdown, making it 14-6 with 8 seconds left in the first half.
The Steelers got a safety for a 16-6 lead at 8:07 of the third quarter when Cleveland’s Desmond Harrison was flagged for holding in the end zone.
A series of Pittsburgh errors followed. The Browns recovered the free kick at the Pittsburgh 24 when the Steelers didn’t field the ball. Three Steelers penalties — roughing the passer, pass interference in the end zone and holding in the end zone — set up Mayfield’s 1-yard scoring pass to Callaway. Joseph missed the extra point, leaving it 16-12.
Pittsburgh responded with a 75-yard drive, Conner running 12 yards into the end zone behind a Brown block for a 23-12 lead.
Chris Boswell’s 42-yard field goal boosted it to 26-12, and Conner popped a 22-yard scoring run with 2:04 left to make it 33-12.
Mayfield threw a 24-yard scoring pass to DeValve with 6 seconds left to cap the scoring.
–Field Level Media
Newton leads Panthers to convincing win over Ravens
Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Carolina Panthers, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed the Baltimore Ravens 36-21 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Carolina Panthers, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed the Baltimore Ravens 36-21 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Running back Christian McCaffrey scored two Carolina touchdowns as the Panthers (5-2) built on a franchise-best comeback victory a week earlier at Philadelphia.
Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards without an interception.
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was 22-for-39 for 192 yards and two interceptions. He threw one touchdown pass. Backup quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 1:02 left.
The Ravens (4-4) didn’t have an answer for the Panthers a week after a shocking one-point loss to New Orleans on a late missed extra-point kick.
Carolina went 99 yards in the second quarter with a couple of convenient bounces. The touchdown came on a 6-yard play when McCaffrey corralled a Newton pass that had been batted into the air by Ravens safety Eric Weddle.
Earlier on the drive, a friendly bounce after Newton’s slightly wayward lateral to rookie receiver DJ Moore turned into a 28-yard gain.
Carolina’s lead moved to 24-7 with Graham Gano’s 54-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. This came after the Panthers appeared to dupe the Ravens on a fourth-down picked up after taking a delay of game penalty and putting in backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to make a pass.
Gano’s 44-yard field goal in the third quarter marked the only scoring in that stanza until Flacco’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Javorius Allen with 10 seconds left in the quarter.
Newton scored on a 12-yard run with 9:52 remaining to complete an 85-yard drive.
Earlier, Alex Collins’ 14-yard tackle-shredding run opened the scoring for the Ravens on the game’s opening possession.
McCaffrey bounced away from trouble behind the line of scrimmage and sprinted for an 11-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Kyle Love’s hit on Collins forced a fumble, with Vernon Butler recovering at the Baltimore 12-yard line. On third down, Newton threw 11 yards to tight end Greg Olsen for a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars’ Church: London arrests were a ‘misunderstanding’
The arrests of four Jacksonville Jaguars players for failing to pay their tab at a London nightclub was a "misunderstanding," safety Barry Church said Sunday.
The arrests of four Jacksonville Jaguars players for failing to pay their tab at a London nightclub was a “misunderstanding,” safety Barry Church said Sunday.
Church, fellow safeties Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison, and cornerback D.J. Hayden were identified by multiple media outlets as the players involved in the incident early Saturday morning.
“There was definitely a misunderstanding, but as far as my actions are concerned, I take full responsibility,” Church told reporters following the Jaguars’ 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
“I don’t want to be a distraction or anything like that to my team and my teammates, but we handled it as a private matter within the team, and we’ll just go from there.”
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the players were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, but did not provide more details. The team said the players were detained because they did not pay their bill, but declined further comment. The players were released with no further action taken by the police.
Church declined to answer questions about how long the players were detained by police, or whether any punches were thrown at the nightclub.
“I don’t want to get into any details about that, but we were just hanging out as a team. That’s it,” he said.
Church started Sunday’s game, the Jaguars’ fourth straight loss. Harrison and Wilson played, but Hayden missed his fifth straight game with a toe injury.
“It’s just disappointing how it went down,” Church said. “I didn’t want to be a distraction or anything like that, but hey, it happened. I took full responsibility for it with my teammates, and we just weren’t able to pull a victory out today. It just kind of adds to it. That’s what happened.”
Coach Doug Marrone said he has spoken with the players involved.
“I’m not going to go into specific details,” Marrone said Sunday. “We’re still gathering information from it.”
–Field Level Media
Trubisky throws 2 TDs as Bears beat Jets 24-10
CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns, and the short-handed Chicago Bears beat the New York Jets 24-10 on Sunday.
The Bears (4-3) got the win they needed after dropping two in a row to fall out of the NFC North lead, even though star pass rusher Khalil Mack (right ankle)
CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns, and the short-handed Chicago Bears beat the New York Jets 24-10 on Sunday.
The Bears (4-3) got the win they needed after dropping two in a row to fall out of the NFC North lead, even though star pass rusher Khalil Mack (right ankle) and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson (groin) missed the game.
With Sam Darnold struggling against Chicago’s defense, the Jets (3-5) managed just 207 yards and lost their second straight game.
Trubisky was shaky but did enough to help the Bears come out on top. He connected with Tarik Cohen for a 70-yard touchdown on a screen in the first quarter and threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Anthony Miller in the third, making it 14-3. But the second-year pro was wild again after struggling with his control against New England the previous week.
Trubisky was 16 of 29 for 220 yards. He also ran for 51 on six attempts.
Cohen’s lone reception was the big touchdown. He also ran for 40 yards on five carries.
Jordan Howard ran for 81 yards and a touchdown. He scored from the 2 to make it 24-10 midway through the fourth quarter, sealing the win after tight losses to Miami and the Patriots.
But guard Kyle Long had to be helped off the field with a right leg injury in the closing minutes. Tight end Dion Sims rolled into him as the two were blocking for Howard on a run.
Coming off his worst game as a pro with three interceptions, Darnold was 14 of 29 for a career-low 153 yards in his eighth NFL start. On the plus side, he did not throw an interception after getting picked off three times last week.
Chicago grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Cohen turned a screen from Trubisky against an all-out blitz into a 70-yard touchdown. It was the longest play from scrimmage by the Bears this season.
New York’s Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it a four-point game.
It stayed that way until Miller caught a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone from Trubisky midway through the third to make it 14-3. He kept his feet in bounds as he fell backward with New York’s Buster Skrine defending him.
A short punt by Lachlan Edwards then gave Chicago possession at midfield. Trubisky converted on fourth-and-1 at the 23, and Cody Parkey made it 17-3 with a 32-yard field goal to start the fourth.
The Jets then went 75 yards, with Darnold throwing a 16-yard TD to Chris Herndon. But Howard then scored from the 2 after breaking off a season-high 24-yard run to the 6 on Chicago’s next possession, making it 24-10.
ANTHEM
There were no protests by either team during the national anthem.
INJURIES
Jets: TE Neal Sterling left with a head injury in the second quarter when he got hit by Chicago’s Kyle Fuller after making a catch. Coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sterling has a concussion.
Bears: TE Ben Braunecker left because of a concussion. … Mack missed his first game since Oakland drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2014.
UP NEXT
Jets: At Miami next Sunday.
Bears: At Buffalo next Sunday.
___
Seahawks-Lions Stats
|Seattle
|0
|21
|0
|7—28
|Detroit
|7
|0
|0
|7—14
|First Quarter
Det_M.Jones 39 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:15.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Lockett 24 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 14:15.
Sea_Moore 15 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 12:42.
Sea_E.Dickson 12 pass
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Carson 7 run (Janikowski kick), 14:23.
Det_M.Jones 19 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 10:40.
A_65,237.
___
|Sea
|Det
|First downs
|20
|21
|Total Net Yards
|413
|331
|Rushes-yards
|42-176
|13-34
|Passing
|237
|297
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|3-77
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-17-0
|27-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|3-13
|Punts
|4-49.5
|4-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-111
|4-32
|Time of Possession
|34:55
|25:05
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 25-105, M.Davis 10-33, R.Wilson 2-15, Lockett 2-13, M.Dickson 1-9, Madden 2-1. Detroit, Johnson 8-22, Stafford 1-6, Tate 1-3, Blount 3-3.
PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 14-17-0-248. Detroit, Stafford 27-40-1-310.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Moore 4-97, E.Dickson 2-54, Lockett 2-34, Baldwin 2-26, Carson 2-19, Vannett 1-16, M.Davis 1-2. Detroit, M.Jones 7-117, Tate 7-50, Johnson 6-69, Willson 3-21, Blount 1-23, Toilolo 1-12, Golladay 1-12, Abdullah 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Wilson throws 3 TDs in 2nd quarter, Seahawks top Lions 28-14
DETROIT (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Seattle Seahawks ahead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 28-14 Sunday.
The Seahawks (4-3) looked sharp on both sides of the ball coming off their bye and won for the fourth time in five
DETROIT (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Seattle Seahawks ahead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 28-14 Sunday.
The Seahawks (4-3) looked sharp on both sides of the ball coming off their bye and won for the fourth time in five games after opening the season with two losses.
Wilson completed 10 passes, two for scores, before having an incompletion late in the second quarter. He finished 14 of 17 for 248 yards, leading to a perfect quarterback rating. Wilson’s 24-yard pass to Tyler Lockett , 15-yard throw to David Moore and 12-yard pass to Ed Dickson for touchdowns gave Seattle a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Chris Carson, who had 105 yards rushing, scored on a 7-yard run early in the fourth to put the Seahawks up 28-7.
Detroit acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick just four days before the game, but he wasn’t able to immediately help one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.
The Lions (3-4) had won three of four and got off to a good start against Seattle, breaking a scoreless tie late in the first quarter on Matthew Stafford’s 39-yard pass to Marvin Jones. Stafford threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jones early in the fourth to cut the deficit to 14.
Stafford lost a fumble midway through the fourth quarter and threw an interception with 3:08 to go at the Seattle 1.
To seal the victory, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson ran out of his end zone and gained 9 yards on a fourth-and-8 from the Seattle 3.
The game, though, began to slip away from Detroit earlier in the afternoon when Ameer Abdullah fumbled on a kickoff return in the second quarter.
Wilson took advantage, connecting with Moore for a go-ahead touchdown pass that went off his left arm and helmet before he grabbed it. On Seattle’s next drive, coach Pete Carroll won a challenge to have Moore credited with a catch to keep a drive going that ended with Dickson’s touchdown.
INJURY REPORT
Seahawks: SS Bradley McDougald left with an apparent shoulder injury, but was able to return.
Lions: LB Christian Jones left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Host Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
Lions: At Minnesota next Sunday.
___
___
Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage
Steelers down Browns 33-18 a day after synagogue shooting
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday to bring some solace to a city grieving from tragedy.
The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday to bring some solace to a city grieving from tragedy.
The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight at Heinz Field over the Browns (2-5-1), who have lost 25 consecutive road games — one shy of the NFL record.
The win brought temporary comfort to Pittsburgh’s fans a day after a gunman stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 people. A moment of silence was observed before the game and several signs with the Steelers’ helmet logo — inlaid with a Star of David — were displayed by fans.
Roethlisberger connected on TD passes of 43 and 1 yard with Brown, and Conner continued to minimize Le’Veon Bell’s absence. Conner rushed for 146 yards, and scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter that put the Steelers ahead 23-12.
Conner’s 22-yard TD with 2:04 left made it 33-12.
Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of TD passes, but the Browns squandered some early scoring chances and remain winless in Pittsburgh since 2003.
The loss will put further heat on embattled Browns coach Hue Jackson, who dropped to 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
Conner’s first TD came after Steelers return man Ryan Switzer inexplicably allowed a free kick following a safety to roll free and the Browns recovered at Pittsburgh’s 24-yard line.
The Steelers then committed three penalties — roughing the passer, interference and holding — to give Cleveland a first down at the 1. On the next play, Mayfield avoided pressure and lofted his scoring pass to rookie Antonio Callaway, who caught it despite being held to pull the Browns within 16-12.
But with the momentum in Cleveland’s favor, Pittsburgh grabbed control of the game.
Conner, who has filled in while Bell holds out in a contract dispute, ripped off runs of 30 and 16 yards and then broke several tackles on his scoring run.
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass with 8 seconds to go in the first half put the Steelers ahead 14-6, and left the Browns thinking about settling for Greg Joseph field goals and not getting touchdowns.
Pittsburgh gambled by going on fourth-and-1 at the 4 on the previous play before Roethlisberger drilled his pass to Brown, who lined up wide and came back toward his QB to make the catch and step into the end zone. The score completed an 87-yard drive that ate up 7:12 and included the Steelers maintaining possession after Roethlisberger appeared to fumble before replay review showed his knee was down.
The Steelers started slowly, failing to get a first down in the first quarter when they were outgained 119-16.
But the Browns failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside the Pittsburgh 27-yard line, and after Joseph missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt that would have put Cleveland ahead 9-0, Pittsburgh pounced.
Roethlisberger’s pump fake fooled Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, allowing Brown to get behind him down the left sideline, and Roethlisberger made an easy throw to his favorite target.
MOVING UP
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass to Brown moved him past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (342) on the career list. Eli Manning (346) is seventh. Peyton Manning holds the record with 539 TD passes.
DYNAMIC DUO
Roethlisberger and Brown have combined for 67 TDs, tied for seventh most in league history. Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne also had 67 scores.
INJURIES
Steelers: CB Coty Sensabaugh left with a foot injury in the second half.
Browns: RB Duke Johnson injured his leg while running after a screen pass on the game’s second play and was ineffective afterward.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Visit Baltimore on Nov. 4.
Browns: Host Kansas City on Nov. 4.
___
Browns-Steelers Stats
|Cleveland
|6
|0
|6
|6—18
|Pittsburgh
|0
|14
|9
|10—33
|First Quarter
Cle_FG Joseph 34, 9:10.
Cle_FG Joseph 45, 2:34.
|Second Quarter
Pit_A.Brown 43 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:26.
Pit_A.Brown 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :08.
|Third
Pit_safety, 8:07.
Cle_Callaway 1 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 5:24.
Pit_Conner 12 run (Boswell kick), 2:42.
|Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 42, 13:29.
Pit_Conner 22 run (Boswell kick), 2:04.
Cle_DeValve 24 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), :06.
A_63,780.
___
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|17
|25
|Total Net Yards
|237
|421
|Rushes-yards
|21-74
|31-168
|Passing
|163
|253
|Punt Returns
|2-26
|3-46
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|2-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-(minu
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-36-1
|24-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-4
|Punts
|5-47.0
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-52
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|27:48
|32:12
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 18-65, Mayfield 1-9, Johnson 2-0. Pittsburgh, Conner 24-146, Samuels 4-17, Roethlisberger 2-6, Dobbs 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 22-36-1-180. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 24-36-1-257.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 8-39, Callaway 5-36, DeValve 2-28, Johnson 2-16, Chubb 2-10, Hilliard 1-24, Ratley 1-21, Fells 1-6. Pittsburgh, A.Brown 6-74, Conner 5-66, Smith-Schuster 4-33, McDonald 3-47, Hunter 2-15, Ridley 2-13, James 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Joseph 41.
Ravens-Panthers Stats
|Baltimore
|7
|0
|7
|7—21
|Carolina
|7
|17
|3
|9—36
|First Quarter
Bal_Collins 14 run (Tucker kick), 7:50.
Car_McCaffrey 11 run (Gano kick), :36.
|Second Quarter
Car_Olsen 11 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 13:25.
Car_McCaffrey 6 pass from Newton (Gano kick),
|Third Quarter
Car_FG Gano 44, 2:58.
Bal_Allen 9 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), :10.
|Fourth Quarter
Car_Newton 12 run (pass failed), 9:52.
Car_FG Gano 30, 3:10.
Bal_H.Hurst 26 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:02.
A_73,843.
___
|Bal
|Car
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|325
|386
|Rushes-yards
|18-101
|33-154
|Passing
|224
|232
|Punt Returns
|1-23
|2-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-39
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-(minu
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-44-2
|22-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Punts
|3-51.0
|3-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-68
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|25:59
|34:01
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Collins 11-49, L.Jackson 3-26, Flacco 2-14, Edwards 2-12. Carolina, Newton 10-52, McCaffrey 14-45, D.Moore 2-39, Anderson 5-20, Heinicke 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Baltimore, Flacco 22-39-2-192, L.Jackson 4-5-0-46. Carolina, Newton 21-29-0-219, Heinicke 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Snead 5-54, Andrews 4-31, Crabtree 3-31, J.Brown 3-28, Allen 3-18, H.Hurst 2-29, C.Moore 2-19, Collins 2-14, Boyle 1-7, Edwards 1-7. Carolina, D.Moore 5-90, Olsen 4-56, McCaffrey 4-11, Samuel 3-28, Funchess 3-27, Wright 2-5, Thomas 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
The Latest: Jameis Winston benched by Bucs for Fitzpatrick
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
___
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
___
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
Raiders bench safety Reggie Nelson; Rams without Cooper Kupp
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson was benched by coach Jon Gruden for Oakland's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
Nelson had played in 82 consecutive regular-season games before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.
Left guard Kelechi Osemele also was inactive for Oakland, missing a third straight game with a knee injury.
Colts kicker
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson was benched by coach Jon Gruden for Oakland’s game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
Nelson had played in 82 consecutive regular-season games before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.
Left guard Kelechi Osemele also was inactive for Oakland, missing a third straight game with a knee injury.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) were active. Vinatieri entered the day needing five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record of 2,544.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp sat out a second straight game with an injured knee, as expected, and the team activated just two running backs and two tight ends against the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb was active after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.
The Arizona Cardinals were without their top defensive lineman, Corey Peters (ankle) against the San Francisco 49ers, who didn’t have center Weston Richburg (knee).
Earlier Sunday, star linebacker Khalil Mack sat out for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets, the first game he’s missed since entering the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were down three starters apiece for their AFC West matchup.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse was going through the league’s concussion protocol, while linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are also out Sunday.
The Broncos, trying to snap a six-game losing streak against the Chiefs, were without running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck).
Mack was out with an injured right ankle for Chicago, while wide receiver Allen Robinson is sidelined by a groin injury. Mack had played in every game since he was selected by Oakland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft; the Raiders traded him to the Bears before the start of this season.
The Jets were short a trio of starters: wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps muscle) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle).
The NFC East-leading Washington Redskins took on the rival New York Giants without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who missed a second consecutive game with an injured shin. Washington was also without wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but two other offensive playmakers who sat a week ago were active: running back Chris Thompson and receiver Paul Richardson.
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s NFL games:
___
INDIANAPOLIS-OAKLAND
Colts: WR Ryan Grant (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip), TE Eric Swoope (knee), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder), OL Donzelle Good, WR Steve Ishmael, DT Hassan Ridgeway.
Raiders: Nelson, Osemele, WR Marcell Ateman, LB Shilique Calhoun, LB Emmanuel Lamur, CB Rashaan Melvin, OT Justin Murray.
___
GREEN BAY-RAMS
Packers: 8 QB Tim Boyle, CB Bashaud Breeland, CB Tony Brown, LB Korey Toomer, G Justin McCray, T/G Alex Light, WR J’Mon Moore.
Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, LB Trevon Young, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt.
___
SAN FRANCISCO-ARIZONA
49ers: QB Tom Savage, WR Pierre Garcon, DB Greg Mabin, DT Julian Taylor, OT Shon Coleman, DL D.J. Jones, C Weston Richburg.
Cardinals: QB Sam Bradford, WR Trent Sherfield, S Tre Boston, OL Justin Pugh, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Corey Peters.
___
DENVER-KANSAS CITY
Broncos: RB Royce Freeman, SS Darian Stewart, WR DaeSean Hamilton, OL Jared Veldheer, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Shane Ray, OL Nico Falah
Chiefs: SS Eric Berry, LB Justin Houston, C Mitch Morse, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nate Orchard, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
___
PHILADELPHIA-JACKSONVILLE
Eagles: S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones, RB Darren Sproles, LT Jordan Mailata, RG Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld
Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O’Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, DE Dawuane Smoot
___
BALTIMORE-CAROLINA
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Marlon Humphrey, G/T Alex Lewis, G/T James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler.
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, LB Andre Smith, S Rashaan Gaulden, DE Marquis Haynes.
___
TAMPA BAY-CINCINNATI
Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry, QB Ryan Griffin, DE Demone Harris, OL Michael Liedtke DT Gerald McCoy, RB Shaun Wilson.
Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Giovani Bernard, C Billy Price, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, TE Tyler Kroft.
___
CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Ra’Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, LB Joe Schobert, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.
___
JETS-CHICAGO
Jets: WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, WR Quincy Enunwa, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
Bears: WR Allen Robinson, DB Marcus Cooper Sr., DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Khalil Mack, OL Eric Kush, OL Rashaad Coward, DT Nick Williams.
___
WASHINGTON-GIANTS
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Tony Lippett, DB Karmin Moore, CB Michael Jordan, LB Alex Ogletree, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis.
Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Samaje Perine, DB Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, T Geron Christian Sr., WR Brian Quick.
___
SEATTLE-DETROIT
Seahawks: DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Maurice Alexander, CB Neiko Thorpe, C Joey Hunt, OG Jordan Simmons.
Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, WR TJ Jones, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder, OT Andrew Donnal, OG Joe Dahl.
___
