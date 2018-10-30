McCourty’s pick-6 seals Patriots’ 25-6 win over Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Devin McCourty returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown, and the New England Patriots’ defense smothered the Buffalo Bills’ anemic offense in a 25-6 win on Monday night.
James White scored on a 1-yard run, and the Patriots relied more on Stephen Gostkowski’s leg than on Tom Brady’s arm for their fifth straight win, which improved their AFC East-leading record to 6-2. Brady finished 29 of 45 for 324 yards, but was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.
Gostkowski hit four of five field-goal attempts, including two from 25 yards after New England drives stalled inside Buffalo’s 10.
McCourty sealed the win with 5:54 remaining by intercepting Derek Anderson’s pass over the middle intended for LeSean McCoy and taking it to the end zone.
Two plays before the pick, Bills tight end Jason Croom’s diving one-handed touchdown catch was negated following a video review. Replays clearly showed Croom never had possession in attempting to make the 25-yard catch, which would have made it a one-score game.
Buffalo lost its third straight and dropped to 2-6 for its worst start since opening the 2010 season with eight losses.
Bills honor Thurman Thomas by retiring No. 34
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Thurman Thomas recalled a phone call he received a couple weeks ago from former Buffalo Bills teammate Bruce Smith.
"Do yo know what it means to have your jersey retired?" Smith asked Thomas. "Do you realize the importance?"
"I do now," Thomas told to a sold-out crowd at
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Thurman Thomas recalled a phone call he received a couple weeks ago from former Buffalo Bills teammate Bruce Smith.
“Do yo know what it means to have your jersey retired?” Smith asked Thomas. “Do you realize the importance?”
“I do now,” Thomas told to a sold-out crowd at New Era Field on Monday night. “Now that I’m here with you, I realize it even more.”
The Bills retired Thomas’ No. 34 during a ceremony at halftime of Buffalo’s game against the New England Patriots. He is the third player in Bills history to receive the honor. Jim Kelly had his No. 12 retired in 2001, and Smith’s No. 78 was retired in 2016.
With the lights turned out at the sold-out stadium, highlights from Thomas’ Hall of Fame career were shown on the video scoreboard while two spotlights projected 34s onto the field.
Retired ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman introduced Thomas, who was joined by his family on an elevated platform at midfield. His name and number were unveiled on a wall above the east end zone.
“When I look up and see the No. 34 retired under my name, I’ll be reminded that number doesn’t just belong to me,” Thomas said. “It belongs to the Bills fans everywhere.”
Kelly and Smith were among several former teammates who watched the ceremony on the field. Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy and former general manager Bill Polian were also among the group.
Earl Campbell, one of two Hall of Fame running backs, along with Walter Payton, who inspired Thomas to wear No. 34, recorded a video message for the ceremony.
Thomas played 12 of his 13 seasons in Buffalo and is the franchise’s all-time leading in rushing yards (11,938) and yards from scrimmage (16,279). He was voted NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1991 and led the league in yards from scrimmage in four straight seasons from 1989-92.
The Bills put Thomas on their Wall of Fame in 2005, two years before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Nine other players have worn No. 34 for the Bills, including Cookie Gilchrist, the 1962 American Football League MVP and star of Buffalo’s 1964 AFL championship team.
Oklahoma State College and Willowridge High School in Houston have also honored Thomas by retiring No. 34.
NFL notebook: Browns fire head coach Jackson
NFL notebook: Browns fire head coach Jackson
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, and offensive coordinator Todd Haley was ousted, too.
Jackson compiled a record of 3-36-1 in Cleveland, and the team is 2-5-1 this season following a 33-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.
NFL notebook: Browns fire head coach Jackson
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, and offensive coordinator Todd Haley was ousted, too.
Jackson compiled a record of 3-36-1 in Cleveland, and the team is 2-5-1 this season following a 33-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.
At an afternoon meeting Monday, players were informed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would serve as interim head coach, according to multiple reports. Freddie Kitchens was promoted from running backs coach to offensive coordinator. Williams has 27 years of experience in the NFL, including as a head coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03.
Williams will remain defensive coordinator. He was the only interim coaching candidate to speak with team owner Jimmy Haslam on Monday.
–New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team’s starting quarterback “at this point,” but he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the 1-7 team.
“We’ll see,” Shurmur said. “But yeah, I think Eli’s our QB. I know what you’re all trying to tease a headline out of. At this point, Eli’s our QB and we’re looking at all ways to improve.”
Manning has completed 68.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,377 yards with eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, coach Dirk Koetter announced.
The news comes one day after Jameis Winston threw four interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals and was pulled in the third quarter for the 35-year-old Fitzpatrick, who nearly rallied the Bucs to overtime. Koetter lamented the team’s turnover ratio (minus-13, tied for last in the NFL) when asked about the decision.
In other Tampa Bay news, the team appears unlikely to trade wide receiver DeSean Jackson before Tuesday’s deadline, despite the veteran’s reported request to be dealt. Also, defensive tackle Vita Vea avoided a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament, according to multiple reports.
–Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has resumed throwing a football, but his status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets remains unclear due to his injured passing shoulder.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase hopes to know the answer by Wednesday in terms of whether Tannehill will be the starter. Tannehill has missed the past three games since sustaining the injury.
Tannehill has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. If he remains sidelined versus New York, Brock Osweiler will make his fourth consecutive start. Osweiler has passed for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
–Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens could miss time with bruised ribs sustained Sunday in a win over the Denver Broncos. Hitchens left the game with the injury and is considered week-to-week.
The Chiefs also lost lead receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) in the game. There was no word on the severity of Hill’s injury. Kansas City coach Andy Reid rarely updates players’ injury status until the league-required injury report is first due on Wednesday.
–San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team has informed veteran wideout Pierre Garcon that he could be traded before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Shanahan told reporters on a conference call Monday that Garcon is the only player he’s spoken with about a possible trade, but the Niners will look “to improve our team whatever way possible.”
–Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph acknowledged that he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have “talked openly” about trade rumors amid reports that the veteran could be dealt before Tuesday’s deadline.
“I’m not surprised teams are calling, but it’s no guarantee he’s going to get moved,” Joseph said of the chances of Thomas getting traded. Joseph added that general manager John Elway has not spoken with him about the possibility of dealing Thomas.
Unbeaten Rams in market for edge rusher at trade deadline
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's only unbeaten team at 8-0. They're off to the franchise's best start since 1969, and they have a 3½-game lead in the NFC West with stellar play on both sides of the ball.

Now imagine them with another pass rusher.
Now imagine them with another pass rusher.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are the NFL’s only unbeaten team at 8-0. They’re off to the franchise’s best start since 1969, and they have a 3½-game lead in the NFC West with stellar play on both sides of the ball.
Now imagine them with another pass rusher.
That’s what Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office are doing while they attempt to bolster their spectacular start with even more talent before the trade deadline Tuesday.
In particular, the Rams acknowledge they are seeking an edge rusher to join Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh on a solid defense that could be formidable with even more pressure on the quarterback.
“That could be something that we definitely would look into, based on the availability of some of the players that we’ve looked into,” McVay said of the market for edge rushers. “That would be, yes, a possibility.”
The Rams are tied for eighth in the NFL with 22 sacks, but 10 of those came from Donald, who has been perhaps even more disruptive in his first season since winning the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017. Donald sacked Aaron Rodgers twice and delivered four quarterback hits during Los Angeles’ 29-27 win over Green Bay on Sunday.
Suh and do-everything linebacker Cory Littleton also have three sacks apiece this season, but general manager Les Snead would love to add an edge rusher to take pressure off a secondary that’s missing injured cornerback Aqib Talib until at least late November.
“I’ve had a couple different discussions with Les with regards to some things that we feel like might be able to upgrade our team,” McVay said. “If anything ends up going through or not, not really sure. But there are some discussions.”
COACHING CAROUSEL
McVay’s personnel concerns aren’t limited to his roster, either.
He realizes the Rams’ remarkable success grabs the attention of teams looking to poach his assistant coaches. After all, he has only been in charge for 24 regular-season games, and he already lost offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson last winter.
So McVay wasn’t surprised when two of his top offensive assistants were immediately linked to the Cleveland Browns. Quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Shane Waldron both featured in immediate speculation about candidates to replace Hue Jackson in the future.
“Yeah, I’m aware,” McVay said with a laugh. “I’m sitting there watching when they made the change, and the first two guys’ names they mentioned, I’m thinking, ‘Man, I love these guys. I don’t want to lose them, though.'”
McVay was the Washington Redskins’ tight ends coach just five years ago, so he is eager to help any assistant in his career pursuits — after the season.
“What those guys will do is they’ll continue to work exactly like they have, doing an excellent job coaching and being the best Rams coaches they can be,” McVay said. “Down the line … if that’s something that they have goals to be able to try to achieve, then we’ve got to continue to have success as a team. There’s nothing more exciting than to see people get a chance to grow, if that’s something that they feel like is best for them.”
But McVay was more than a bit bemused when his own name immediately showed up in online speculation from one oddsmaker.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here with our players, with this organization, working for a great owner in Mr. (Stan) Kroenke,” said McVay, who is 19-5 halfway through his second season. “Unless they decide they want to make a change, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
COMEBACK KUPP
Jared Goff completed just 11 passes to wide receivers during the Rams’ victory over Green Bay, but one of his favorite targets could be back Sunday when Los Angeles visits the New Orleans Saints.
Cooper Kupp is “looking good” after missing the past two games with a left knee injury, McVay said.
“I think there’s a very good chance that he’s going to be ready to go this week,” McVay said. “I think if we really wanted to press it, he probably could have played (against the Packers).”
Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns despite playing extensively in only five games. He left the field early in the Rams’ win at Denver on Oct. 14 after a horse-collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.
Kupp had 62 catches for a team-leading 869 yards as a rookie last season.
Poor return: Packers, Montgomery look to get past fumble
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ty Montgomery left Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday after his crucial fumble during a kickoff return without talking to reporters. He had plenty to say on Monday.
The Green Bay Packers running back and kick returner talked more about his uncertain role and anonymous criticism from a teammate
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ty Montgomery left Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday after his crucial fumble during a kickoff return without talking to reporters. He had plenty to say on Monday.
The Green Bay Packers running back and kick returner talked more about his uncertain role and anonymous criticism from a teammate than about costing his team a chance to beat the Rams.
Montgomery acknowledged what Packers coach Mike McCarthy suggested after the 29-27 loss and again on Monday — that the return unit was told by coaches before the kick to take a touchback if the ball went into the end zone. That would have given quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball with 2:05 left in the game with one timeout to work with in hopes of taking back the lead.
Instead, Montgomery caught the ball 2 yards deep and decided to bring it out, only to fumble the ball away to the Rams, who ran out the clock for the victory.
“I made a split-second decision. (I thought), ‘I don’t know if this is going to land on the goal line, so I’m not going to take a knee on the goal line, at the half-yard line and take a chance at putting the game in the refs’ hands,'” Montgomery said Monday.
“Unfortunately, I ended up fumbling the football. I don’t think we’d be having this conversation if I didn’t fumble the football because we know how good our 2-minute offense is,” he added. “But I’ve never been a guy to completely disobey what I’m being told.”
McCarthy said Monday that the call to take the touchback was relayed to the return unit in the huddle before the kickoff.
“To be at 2:05, that’s exactly what we’re looking for with the ability to stop the clock twice,” McCarthy said. “He made a mistake.”
He gave no indication that the Packers are planning to cut Montgomery, who also said he’s unsure of his role on the team with fellow running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams getting more snaps.
“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing, how I’m supposed to help this team,” Montgomery said.
He acknowledged that he’d been directed to take the touchback, saying of special teams coordinator Ron Zook, “He said the same thing he always says: ‘Call the return, if it’s in the end zone, keep it in the end zone.'”
The roughly 10-minute Q&A session with Montgomery then segued into a discussion of an NFL.com story in which one anonymous player said Montgomery “threw a fit” when he was taken out of the game on offense on the previous series and that Montgomery “ran it out anyway” because he was upset.
Montgomery denied Monday that he threw a “tantrum” and said that he was “very disappointed” that the player criticized him anonymously. Montgomery said that he would like “that one player to come and speak to me.”
“It’s very frustrating that the perception in the media now is no one has my back. I’m insubordinate. I’m a cancer, whatever is out there,” Montgomery said, adding that he has gotten threats online.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s not true that’s causing me to have to deal with false accusations about my character, perceptions about my character. I’ve never been one to throw teammates under the bus.
“You guys know if you guys ever ask me questions about teammates, I always deflect it. I don’t like it,” he added. “So it’s very disappointing especially as a guy who’s jeopardized the length of his career, the amount of money he can make in his career, in the middle of a season being asked to do multiple things all the time. That’s all I’m going to say about that.”
Seahawks playing with confidence, freedom
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle coach Pete Carroll has found a bigger meaning behind an audacious fourth quarter decision by rookie Michael Dickson to run on fourth down out of his own end zone, a play that somehow managed to net a first down.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle coach Pete Carroll has found a bigger meaning behind an audacious fourth quarter decision by rookie Michael Dickson to run on fourth down out of his own end zone, a play that somehow managed to net a first down.
The Seahawks are playing with a style Carroll wants to see and the freedom to try things that might otherwise seem foolish — like a punter running on fourth-and-8 at his own 3 rather than taking a safety like he was supposed to.
The result is that the Seahawks having won four of five after Sunday’s 28-14 victory over Detroit, with six of the final nine games at home and Seattle in the thick of the NFC playoff conversation at midseason.
“I like to think he showed you our mentality that we trust our guys and we work hard and work at it that you’re going to get faced with opportunities, and I like our guys to be able to improvise well and find the ways to make special things happen,” Carroll said Monday. “We always look for guys who have special qualities and part of that is, the guys who have the background and courage and faculties to make those kinds of decisions.”
Dickson’s 9-yard run with 2:18 remaining aside, the Seahawks once again used the formula that has worked for the past five games: play strong defense; control the ball offensively with the run; let Russell Wilson use the pass game efficiently and not as the primary vehicle for Seattle’s offense.
Seattle held promising young Detroit running back Kerryon Johnson to 22 yards rushing on just eight carries and limited the Lions to just 34 yards total on the ground. The Seahawks ran 42 times for 176 yards — including Dickson’s run — and had the ball for nearly 35 minutes. Wilson also posted the first perfect passer-rating game in Seahawks history while completing 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson’s 17 pass attempts matched the second-fewest of his career. The only time he threw less came in his rookie season when he was 7 of 13 passing against Arizona in a game Seattle won 58-0. He didn’t need to carry the offensive load through the air because of the success Seattle was having on the ground.
Chris Carson topped 100 yards rushing for the third time and continues to show the makings of the featured back Seattle has sought since Marshawn Lynch departed. Carson capped his day with a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter while bowling over defenders at the goal line. The play gave Seattle a 28-7 lead.
Carson is finding success running the ball because Seattle’s offensive line continues to play at a high level not seen from the Seahawks since their consecutive seasons winning the NFC championship.
“We have more run game than we’ve had in the past. We have more choices in how we go about doing it,” Carroll said. “It’s a different philosophy in how we’re doing it up front and the guys have come along well. We have a very smart, experienced group of guys now to run with. … We have a pretty good setup right now and really we’re just kind of hitting it. I think we have a chance to get a lot better as we move on through the challenges of the season.”
NOTES: Carroll said LB K.J. Wright (knee) and TE Ed Dickson (quad/groin) both came through their season debuts without issue on Sunday. Wright had five tackles and played 50 snaps on defense, while Dickson had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. … Seattle is now plus-10 in turnover margin. The Seahawks have forced 16 turnovers and committed only six.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills: The Bills hosted "Monday Night Football" for the first time since Nov. 17, 2008. And when the Bills and New England Patriots clashed at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., local police were ready. Undersheriff Mark Wipperman of the
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills: The Bills hosted “Monday Night Football” for the first time since Nov. 17, 2008. And when the Bills and New England Patriots clashed at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., local police were ready. Undersheriff Mark Wipperman of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office told The Buffalo News that there will be extra security to help screen fans as they enter the stadium. “Unfortunately, this rivalry brings out the worst in fan behavior,” Wipperman told the newspaper. The Bills are 0-3 against the Patriots on Monday nights, and the Bills haven’t won a Monday night game since Oct. 4, 1999, against the Miami Dolphins with Doug Flutie at quarterback. Their last Monday night home win came on Sept. 26, 1994, when Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas led the Bills to a 27-20 victory against the John Elway-led Denver Broncos.
Miami Dolphins: Coach Adam Gase said Monday his 4-4 team is still in the playoff hunt and he wouldn’t just rubber stamp a trade proposal if the front office ran one by him before the trade deadline on Tuesday. “If they brought me something that they thought was a great idea, then I would do what’s best for the organization, but it’s highly unlikely something like that can happen,” Gase said Monday. He said he expects that wide receiver DeVante Parker will remain with the team, even though Parker has been the subject of trade rumors. The Dolphins are one of eight teams in the AFC with a record of at least .500. Six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs.
New England Patriots: Rob Gronkowski has been battling injuries but is expected to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. And he wouldn’t want it any other way. Raised in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, N.Y., he grew up as a Bills fan, and he’s put on a show for the hometown folks every time he’s played at New Era Field. In seven career games at Buffalo, he has 44 receptions for 730 yards and seven touchdowns. The only time he failed to gain at least 90 yards receiving was as a rookie in 2010, when he still caught two touchdowns. “It’s always special. This is my seventh, eighth time going up there, playing in Buffalo, and it’s always an honor, always special [to be] where you grew up watching them,” he said. “You can’t ask for a better football atmosphere either, especially this coming Monday night. It’s going to be rocking there. It’s going to be popping. It’s going to be one of the most electric atmospheres you can get in football.”
New York Jets: Quarterback Sam Darnold refused to blame not being at full strength for the team’s 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. “We had some good reps in practice,” Darnold said, per the Jets’ website. “I thought we had a good week of practice, but at the same time, it is what it is. Injuries happen. It’s football, it’s a contact sport. Guys sometimes are going to get hurt. I thought the guys, for the most part, stepped up today.” Instead, he put the loss on a lack of execution, including penalties. The New York offensive line took seven penalties. “It’s frustrating for everyone,” he said. “We just have to play better. It’s about staying in manageable down and distances. First and second down running the football and completing the football. That’s really all it is. If we can do that, we’ll be a good football team.”
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley left the stadium Sunday in a walking boot, but coach John Harbaugh had no update on his status one day later. Harbaugh voiced his support for Jermaine Eluemunor, who was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23. After falling behind by 17 points to the Panthers, the left side of the line was comprised of Hroniss Grasu at left guard and Eluemunor at tackle. Harbaugh said the Ravens will be ready to fight back from their 4-4 record — one game out of first place in the AFC North. “It’s not as bad as it felt after the game,” Harbaugh said Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals: Rookie first-round pick Billy Price returned to practice last week and head coach Marvin Lewis said he could have played Sunday against the Buccaneers. But Price, who thought he would be back for Week 6, is likely to resume full-contact work at center this week. Lewis said there is again a chance Price would be with the starters at center when the Bengals return from their bye Week 11. What Lewis wouldn’t say was whether he might bring back Hue Jackson. The former Bengals’ offensive coordinator from fired as Browns head coach on Monday. Lewis and Jackson talk by phone every week, and bringing him back for the rest of the season in some role is not out of the question. But Lewis would only say “I’m not going to make a headline.”
Cleveland Browns: Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Browns don’t need to reinvent the wheel on offense, but perfect what they know they can already do well. “We need to perfect our craft. You look at the good teams around the league, they work hard at what they do and they become good at it,” Mayfield said. “We have what we have. We don’t need to try and change too much. We just need to get better at what we’re doing.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: As Le’Veon Watch inches toward a fourth month, the Steelers are more confident and comfortable with running back James Conner by the week. Conner has 922 yards from scrimmage — 16 shy of the franchise record through seven games held by holdout Le’Veon Bell — this season and is the first player in franchise history with 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in three consecutive games. “We knew the splash plays were on the way,” Conner said. As weather turns colder in the Northeast, Conner said he’s not planning to change a thing. “I’m from up here, I’m used to the cold. I try to bring the same energy, the same mindset all season.”
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be able to fly with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, according to coach Bill O’Brien. Watson took a bus to get to a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago while nursing rib and lung injuries. Of course, the mile-high altitude looms as a concern but O’Brien said that doesn’t only apply to Watson. “I think the altitude is a factor for everybody, whether you’re injured or not,” O’Brien said. “I think that’s something we’re talking about relative to preparing for that. Look, I think we’re only out there — we get there Saturday, we play Sunday. I’m not sure how much of an effect it would have but I think that’s something we’re talking about with all the resources we have here.”
Indianapolis Colts: Adam Vinatieri became the all-time leader in points scored (2,550) during Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders when he passed Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, and the 45-year-old kicker got emotional afterward when coach Frank Reich awarded him the game ball. “I never thought I’d play this long and have the opportunity to be standing here talking about this right now,” Vinatieri told reporters. “But you know I love my teammates, all of them, for the last 23 years unselfishly, for going out there and letting me do my job and help me do my job and (make) a lot of great memories along the way.” Vinatieri scored 10 points — two field goals, four extra points — after working through a groin injury during the week.
Jacksonville Jaguars: It is a good time for a bye as the Jaguars have dropped four straight games. “We’re underachievers right now,” standout defensive end Calais Campbell said one day after the team’s 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in London. Jacksonville hasn’t won since the final day of September and stands two games behind the first-place Houston Texans in the division race. The Jaguars are 0-2 in AFC South games, losing to both Houston and the Tennessee Titans. “We can’t give away any more division games, that’s just the way it goes,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to keep our belief strong. No matter what the outside noise says or does, we just have to keep our belief strong. Five losses in this league this early really sucks, but five losses throughout the season … that’s not bad at all. That’s a heck of a year.”
Tennessee Titans: The bye week following three straight losses came at a good time for Tennessee, which will play for the first time in 15 days when it visits the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Two of the losses were by one point and the team could use improved play from quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (three) through seven games. Coach Mike Vrabel defended Mariota’s performance and pointed out that he has repeatedly had strong fourth quarters. Meanwhile, the Titans brought back fullback Jalston Fowler to the 53-man roster. Fowler played in 42 games over three seasons for Tennessee before being released last December. The Titans waived linebacker Robert Spillane to create a roster spot.
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph acknowledged Monday that he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have “talked openly” about trade rumors amid reports that the veteran could be dealt before Tuesday’s deadline. “I’m not surprised teams are calling, but it’s no guarantee he’s going to get moved,” Joseph said of the chances of Thomas getting traded. Joseph added that general manager John Elway has not spoken with him about the possibility of dealing Thomas. “Obviously, that’s John’s department and I’m sure he’s getting calls and he’s probably making some calls,” Joseph said. “But, he has not. It’s my job to coach the team and to coach the players. That’s my focus.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Part of the challenge of defending the offense is how the Chiefs continue to show new looks each week. Head coach Andy Reid said it goes back to how the team installs plays during organized team activities and training camp, with an eye on having new wrinkles to add to the game plan each week during the season. “We’re able to draw from that a little bit,” Reid told reporters. “We are always trying to give you a different look so that when you get here, you don’t have to go back or run out of things. We keep it pretty fresh and it keeps the guys fresh every week. It’s a nice little challenge for them.”
Los Angeles Chargers: Head coach Anthony Lynn left the door cracked for defensive end Joey Bosa to return from a foot injury this week, despite a report on Sunday that Bosa isn’t “anywhere near” ready to play. “I don’t want to rule him out,” Lynn said. “I think earlier in the year, I was comfortable doing that. Now he’s getting closer, so I don’t want to rule him out right now.” Lynn added that there’s been no rush to get the former Defensive Rookie of the Year on the field, as the Chargers have taken a conservative approach. “We’ve been really cautious with it the whole time,” Lynn said. “We’re not going to put him back on the field until he’s ready, I can tell you that.” Bosa was hurt in mid-August and has practiced just once since.
Oakland Raiders: The Raiders have cycled through a number of options at cornerback this season, as no corner has played more than 70.9 percent (Leon Hall) of the defensive snaps, but four others (Gareon Conley, Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) have played at least 31.9 percent. Another name jumping into the mix is Nick Nelson, a rookie fourth-rounder who played 21 snaps in his NFL debut Sunday after returning from a meniscus injury. Head coach Jon Gruden acknowledged the rotation could hurt some players’ confidence, but also said that perspective could “be an excuse” for poor play. “We’re still working through who are the best corners, who is the best combination for us in every situation,” Gruden said. “Hopefully, we can settle on it soon.”
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander just seven games into his first season with the team. Marc Colombo, a former offensive tackle for the Cowboys who served as the assistant offensive line coach, was promoted to the lead position. Former offensive line coach Hudson Houck will serve in an advisory role for the offensive line. “While approaching the midpoint of the season, and going through an overall evaluation of our entire operation during the bye week, we felt that this move would serve the best interests of our team moving forward,” head coach Jason Garrett said in a team news release. “These are not easy decisions to make at any time of the year, but we will move ahead with the utmost confidence in what Marc Colombo and Hudson Houck will bring to our team in their new roles.” Quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked 23 times, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Known for his unorthodox approach, Alexander spent the previous 24 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before being fired in January.
New York Giants: The Giants held a workout for 16 free agents — eight on offense, eight on defense — at their practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Among the reported players in attendance were QB Connor Cook, RB Akeem Hunt, DE Will Clark and LB Corey Nelson. The extensive tryout could be a signal that the 1-7 Giants plan to be active before the trading deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. It is possible the Giants could make several roster moves this week as they head into their bye. After a 20-13 loss at home to the Redskins on Sunday, the Giants next play on Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers (1-7). One likely roster move is the activation of rookie defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, who has missed all football activities since he joined the team with a thyroid condition. He started practicing two weeks ago.
Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Foles guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in February, but come Tuesday, he might find himself with another team. NFL reporter Jason La Canfora included Foles on his list of the “most realistic” candidates to be traded before the trade deadline on Tuesday. The Eagles would take a salary cap hit of more than $20 million if they pick up Foles’ 2019 option (which he could also decline, if he pays back a $2 million signing bonus), and the Eagles are grooming Nate Sudfield to take over the backup quarterback role behind Carson Wentz. Teams that could be on the lookout for a veteran quarterback at the trade deadline are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. Coach Doug Pederson had this to say about the possibility of making a deal at the trade deadline: “If it values the Eagles and helps us win games, we’ll see.”
Washington Redskins: It’s an understatement to say coach Jay Gruden liked what he saw of his defense during his team’s 20-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. They sacked quarterback Eli Manning seven times and limited rookie running back Saquon Barkley to 38 yards rushing, a continuation of a strong run defense. “It is unbelievable, really,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Washington, commenting on their effort in the past three games against the Giants, Carolina and Dallas. “These are three really, really good backs. [Ezekiel Elliott] and Barkley back-to-back, and obviously [Christian] McCaffrey, but also don’t forget about Cam Newton and [Dak] Prescott, they are great runners with the ball also.”
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears: Tight end Zach Miller held a press conference on the one-year anniversary of a devastating leg injury, and subsequent limb-saving surgery, in New Orleans. Miller, re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, said he has a long way to go but still has a desire to return to the football field. “I’m very happy with where I’m at,” Miller said at Halas Hall. Head coach Matt Nagy said Miller is a constant presence at the team facility. “Zach is one of my favorite people I’ve been around in a long time. I absolutely love the kid,” Nagy said. As for active players, Nagy said offensive guard Kyle Long has a right foot injury — he left the game on a cart Sunday — but the team doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury or when Long might be able to return.
Detroit Lions: The status of left tackle Taylor Decker is up in the air for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Head coach Matt Patricia confirmed Decker was out of the game in the fourth quarter Sunday due to “an injury situation” but the Lions will not provide information until a complete “evaluation” is finished, Patricia said. Without Decker, and facing a lopsided deficit, quarterback Matthew Stafford felt significant pressure. “We didn’t play well enough as an offense, defense probably didn’t stop the run well enough,” Stafford said. “You’ve got to prove it every week.”
Green Bay Packers: As more than a touchdown underdog, the defense didn’t leave a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles feeling entirely defeated. In addition to the inspired play by defensive end Mike Daniels and cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Packers believe they found some footing as a defensive group. “I thought our defense played really well,” outside linebacker Clay Matthews said. “It shows the type of team we have and the type of team we can be. We obviously gave up some points but … we competed all day long and I thought for the most part held them in check.” Daniels said: “We played football the way we were supposed to play.”
Minnesota Vikings: Head coach Mike Zimmer said improvement in certain aspects of the game didn’t lead to a win Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints, primarily because of turnovers. But he didn’t want mistakes on a few plays to overshadow the overall performance of the team. “Defensively, I feel like we’re eliminating some of the things that hurt us early in the year. The running game is getting better,” Zimmer said. “I’m not disappointed. We’ve got eight more games to go.”
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons: The team stands three games behind first-place New Orleans and two behind second-place Carolina, making Tuesday’s trading deadline a curious time with six starters currently on injured reserve. But whether Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff might seek reinforcements via trade or use the deadline to be sellers remains a mystery. However, coach Dan Quinn is fine with standing pat and doesn’t anticipate any action. “Not at this point,” Quinn said. “Thomas and I certainly discuss options. Obviously, he fields calls for our team and other teams, people that reach out. But we really feel like this team that we have and where we’re at and how we can go attack the year, we’ve got the right men in the building to do that.”
Carolina Panthers: Safety Mike Adams is playing well in the back end and has recorded three of the team’s nine interceptions. Adams’ pick during Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens was the 30th of his career. The 15-year veteran twice has intercepted five passes in a season — in 2014 and 2015 when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts. There could be an opportunity for more interceptions on Sunday when the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has thrown a league-worst 15 interceptions but has named Ryan Fitzpatrick to start over Jameis Winston (four picks on Sunday). “They may have had their issues, but both of them can light it up and produce a lot of yards and a lot of points at any given time,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said of the Bucs’ QBs. “We’ve seen that from them this year.”
New Orleans Saints: Safety Marcus Williams was happy to get Sunday night’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings over with, and it wasn’t because of his dubious role in the “Minneapolis Miracle,” the play in which he whiffed on a tackle as Stefon Diggs caught the game-winning touchdown pass to send the Vikings to the NFC title game last January. Williams’ grandfather died Tuesday of cancer, the second family member in less than two years to succumb to the disease. “So it was an emotional game for me just because of them, but I held it back until after the game, and I just went out there and played my all,” Williams said. “I put them on my shoulders and I just played for them.” The 22-year-old has one interception this season after having four last year as a rookie.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: With the season teetering, coach Dirk Koetter decided Monday that perhaps there is more “FitzMagic” to be created. Koetter announced the Buccaneers are going back to Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Fitzpatrick (13 touchdowns, five interceptions) started the first four games of the season before turnover-prone Jameis Winston (six touchdowns, 10 interceptions) started the last three. “That’s what we feel like we need to do this week to give ourselves the best chance,” Koetter said of the switch. “It’s just for right now. The most important thing we’ve got is this week. We’ll just have to see how things go. I don’t like switching quarterbacks, it’
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals: At 21 years and 260 days, Josh Rosen became the youngest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rally his team from a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to victory on Sunday against the 49ers. After staying cool under pressure and hitting Christian Kirk for the winning 9-yard score, he’s drawing plenty of praise from teammates and coaches. “Nothing really fazes this guy in a negative way,” head coach Steve Wilks said Monday. “He takes everything and he tries to learn from it. …This experience, particularly that last drive, is going to help him grow.” Larry Fitzgerald, who had a season-high eight catches for 102 yards and a score, offered similar words. “He always has that belief in his voice and you can see the conviction in his eyes,” Fitzgerald said of Rosen.
Los Angeles Rams: Running back Todd Gurley drew the ire of fantasy owners and gamblers on Sunday when he voluntarily stayed out of the end zone to help the Rams run out the clock in a 29-27 win over the Packers, but he wasn’t worried about anything but the victory. “Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas,” Gurley said afterward. “We got the win, so that’s all that matters.” Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff told reporters the offense talked about the situation beforehand, but both said Gurley probably would have done the same without any direction, as he did to close out a win as a rookie in 2015. “He’s a smart player,” Goff said. “A lot smarter, I think, than he wants people to think.”
San Francisco 49ers: For the second time in three weeks and third time this year, the 49ers were unable to close out a fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, this time blowing a 12-point advantage in Arizona. Like in Green Bay two weeks ago, San Francisco had the opportunity to end the game on offense with a first down or two, and then failed to hold up in a two-minute situation on defense. “It’s something we’ve got to do to get better and get over that hump,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It comes down to, you can do a lot of things throughout a game, but when it comes down to the end when we need to close people out and we need some closers to do that. We’ve had some opportunities to do it.”
Seattle Seahawks: Rookie punter Michael Dickson’s mad dash for a late first down against the Detroit Lions caught everyone by surprise, including the team’s coaches, who had called for Dickson to take an intentional safety with the Seahawks backed up to their own end zone. Dickson moved to his right and was going to step out of bounds until he saw a lane open. “There was a couple of big, big cuss words,” head coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle radio Monday of his reaction while watching the play. “The headphones are popping off our ears. But it was — what a moment. That was a really fun moment. I swear to God, I’m looking right down the sideline, I think Mike was smiling as he’s running, he’s thinking, ‘Oh, [crap]!'”
Arizona Cardinals: At 21 years and 260 days, Josh Rosen became the youngest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rally his team from a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to victory on Sunday against the 49ers. After staying cool under pressure and hitting Christian Kirk for the winning
Arizona Cardinals: At 21 years and 260 days, Josh Rosen became the youngest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rally his team from a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to victory on Sunday against the 49ers. After staying cool under pressure and hitting Christian Kirk for the winning 9-yard score, he’s drawing plenty of praise from teammates and coaches. “Nothing really fazes this guy in a negative way,” head coach Steve Wilks said Monday. “He takes everything and he tries to learn from it. …This experience, particularly that last drive, is going to help him grow.” Larry Fitzgerald, who had a season-high eight catches for 102 yards and a score, offered similar words. “He always has that belief in his voice and you can see the conviction in his eyes,” Fitzgerald said of Rosen.
Los Angeles Rams: Running back Todd Gurley drew the ire of fantasy owners and gamblers on Sunday when he voluntarily stayed out of the end zone to help the Rams run out the clock in a 29-27 win over the Packers, but he wasn’t worried about anything but the victory. “Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas,” Gurley said afterward. “We got the win, so that’s all that matters.” Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff told reporters the offense talked about the situation beforehand, but both said Gurley probably would have done the same without any direction, as he did to close out a win as a rookie in 2015. “He’s a smart player,” Goff said. “A lot smarter, I think, than he wants people to think.”
San Francisco 49ers: For the second time in three weeks and third time this year, the 49ers were unable to close out a fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, this time blowing a 12-point advantage in Arizona. Like in Green Bay two weeks ago, San Francisco had the opportunity to end the game on offense with a first down or two, and then failed to hold up in a two-minute situation on defense. “It’s something we’ve got to do to get better and get over that hump,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It comes down to, you can do a lot of things throughout a game, but when it comes down to the end when we need to close people out and we need some closers to do that. We’ve had some opportunities to do it.”
Seattle Seahawks: Rookie punter Michael Dickson’s mad dash for a late first down against the Detroit Lions caught everyone by surprise, including the team’s coaches, who had called for Dickson to take an intentional safety with the Seahawks backed up to their own end zone. Dickson moved to his right and was going to step out of bounds until he saw a lane open. “There was a couple of big, big cuss words,” head coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle radio Monday of his reaction while watching the play. “The headphones are popping off our ears. But it was — what a moment. That was a really fun moment. I swear to God, I’m looking right down the sideline, I think Mike was smiling as he’s running, he’s thinking, ‘Oh, [crap]!'”
Chargers, Bosa unsure of when he will be ready to return
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa said a couple weeks ago that he was optimistic about returning after the Chargers' bye week. As Los Angeles returned to practice on Monday, the third-year defensive end said he still needs to make more progress.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa said a couple weeks ago that he was optimistic about returning after the Chargers’ bye week. As Los Angeles returned to practice on Monday, the third-year defensive end said he still needs to make more progress.
“From now it is going to be a week-to-week-type thing,” Bosa said after practice. “People keep asking me when I am going to be ready. The second my foot is ready to practice on a Wednesday I will play that week.
“I have that confidence. It is exciting to actually see a light at the end of the tunnel even though I don’t know how long the tunnel is. It hasn’t been a fun experience at all.”
The third-year defensive end hasn’t played this season due to a bone bruise to his left foot. He first injured the foot during training camp on Aug. 7 and didn’t play in any of the four preseason games. Bosa tried to rush back in time for the start of the regular season but reinjured the foot on Sept. 5 and has been sidelined since then.
Coach Anthony Lynn hasn’t declared Bosa out for Sunday’s game at Seattle but he hinted that Bosa wouldn’t be doing any team or individual drills.
“He’s getting close but it is still a process. I don’t want to rule him out because he is getting closer,” Lynn said. “He may do some things on the side. He’s been gradually working his way on the field.”
Lynn said that Bosa did some straight ahead running during the bye week and did some change of direction stuff during Monday’s practice, which Lynn called “a glorified walkthrough.” Teams normally have one practice during the bye week but Lynn gave his 5-2 team the week off after a 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in London on Oct. 21.
“You don’t throw a guy right back into the fire who has been gone 8-9 weeks. I’m sure we’ll work him slowly,” Lynn said of Bosa, who has 23 sacks over the past two seasons.
After struggling with their pass rush early in the season, the Chargers have learned to adapt without Bosa. They have 10 sacks over their past three games with all but one of them coming from the defensive line. Defensive ends Isaac Rochell, Melvin Ingram and Darius Philon each have two sacks.
“It has been really tough watching this season go by without having any impact at all,” Bosa said.
Bosa isn’t the only player whose health status will be watched over the week. Melvin Gordon missed the Tennessee game due to a hamstring injury but Lynn said that the fourth-year running back appeared to be better during the bye week. Gordon is fifth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage with 745.
This also could be the week when they have to make a decision on a kicker. Caleb Sturgis resumed kicking Monday after missing the past two games with a quadriceps injury. Michael Badgley has made all three of his field-goal attempts and is 7 of 7 on extra points.
Los Angeles has a four-game winning streak but returns with a tough road test against the Seahawks, who have won four of their last five after an 0-2 start. The rest of the November schedule is favorable as the Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals have a combined record of 5-18.
Cardinals head into bye week relieved by 2nd victory
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — After a tumultuous week, the Arizona Cardinals got a dramatic victory that greatly improves the team's mood heading into this coming week off.
"In the team meeting just now, you could tell the vibe was different," coach Steve Wilks said Monday.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — After a tumultuous week, the Arizona Cardinals got a dramatic victory that greatly improves the team’s mood heading into this coming week off.
“In the team meeting just now, you could tell the vibe was different,” coach Steve Wilks said Monday.
Rookie Josh Rosen threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, the last a 9-yarder to fellow rookie Christian Kirk with 34 seconds to play, and the Cardinals rallied to beat San Francisco 18-15.
The players had Monday off and were to gather at a fundraiser at a local bowling alley Monday night. The team will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before taking the rest of the week off. Arizona’s next game is Nov. 11 at Kansas City.
“Just being able to go out there this week and continue to teach the fundamentals and technique and re-teach some things we probably touched on back in training camp,” Wilks said of his plans for this week.
The Cardinals are 2-6, with both wins coming over the 49ers, who dropped to 1-7. Arizona has beaten San Francisco eight straight times, tied for the second-longest active winning streak for any NFL team against a single opponent. Seattle has eight straight wins against the 49ers and Kansas City has beaten the Los Angeles Chargers nine straight times.
Rosen, at 21 years, 260 days, became the youngest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lead his team to victory from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. He is the first rookie to do it since Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson both did in the 2012 season.
Rosen had a rough outing until his fortunes changed on those two drives.
“His confidence, his ability to hit the reset button,” Wilks said. “Nothing ever fazes this guy in a negative way. He takes everything and he tries to learn from it.”
In the final quarter, when he targeted Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, Rosen was 6 of 7 for 109 yards. Three of Arizona’s scoring drives against San Francisco were more than 70 yards — two for touchdowns and one for a field goal. They had four 70-yard drives total in their first seven games.
How much of that is the responsibility of new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is difficult to know, but he had an impact. Leftwich called plays in a regular-season game for the first time after he replaced the fired Mike McCoy.
Wilks obviously was pleased with Leftwich’s work.
“I think he’s going to continue to try to be creative in his approach and put the guys in position to be successful,” Wilks said.
Fitzgerald had his best game of the season, with eight catches for 102 yards. In the fourth quarter, he caught four for 81 yards and a touchdown and had a two-point conversion catch.
The 15-year NFL veteran has 18 TD catches against the 49ers and the Rams, the most against a single opponent by any active player.
Fitzgerald’s 13-yard touchdown catch was the 112th TD reception of his career, moving him ahead of Tony Gonzalez into seventh on the NFL career list. His 47 100-yard receiving games are most among any active player.
“Larry is phenomenal,” Wilks said.
Vikings reach halfway point with daunting stretch ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings hit their stride last year well before midseason, using an eight-game winning streak to build a 13-3 record for the second seed in the NFC.

This year, the second half of the season is going to be much more difficult.
This year, the second half of the season is going to be much more difficult.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings hit their stride last year well before midseason, using an eight-game winning streak to build a 13-3 record for the second seed in the NFC.
This year, the second half of the season is going to be much more difficult.
The challenge starts with the schedule. The next five games include trips to Chicago, New England and Seattle, with two division-leading foes and one of the toughest venues to play in. Detroit and Green Bay are the home opponents during that stretch, bringing two dangerous quarterbacks to U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Vikings are also 4-3-1, just behind the Bears in the NFC North and slightly ahead of the Packers, so they’ve squandered their margin for error.
“I’m not disappointed,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “It is what it is. We have eight more games to go, and that will determine what we end up doing.”
After losing 30-20 to New Orleans on Sunday night , the Vikings were mostly upset about the way they let the game slip away . They were in control late in the second quarter with a 13-10 lead, when Adam Thielen plunged forward for extra yardage and lost the ball at the 14-yard line. The Saints turned that fumble into a touchdown, making the potential cost of that rare mistake by Thielen a whopping 14 points.
“It’s more frustrating because I think we had it going execution-wise and scheme-wise and all that,” Thielen said on Monday.
“I think when it’s maybe a lack of concentration or just being too relaxed or what have you, that’s the frustrating part. Because you know how many times that you’ve done it a different way and the right way, and the one time you slip up it costs you maybe the game.”
The other half of Minnesota’s dominant receiver duo, Stefon Diggs, was responsible for the other devastating turnover. Diggs stopped his drag route short before an under-pressure Kirk Cousins dumped the ball off to the spot where he expected Diggs to be had he kept running. The interception was returned for a score to give the Saints a 27-13 advantage.
Thielen and Diggs were outspoken after the game about their acceptance of blame, but Zimmer wasn’t having it, and he said as much to the team.
“Like I told them in the meeting today, the receivers need to stop saying that stuff because one person doesn’t lose a game. One person doesn’t win a game. We win around here as a team. We lose around here as a team,” Zimmer said.
“Guys make mistakes, miscommunication, whatever you want to call it happens. I will never put any one of those one things on one player, ever.”
Though the loss clearly hurt the Vikings in the conference and division standings, there were reasons for them to feel better about where they’re headed at the halfway mark. Thielen and Diggs don’t have a pattern of such gaffes, for one. They also played without six injured starters, and young subs such as right tackle Brian O’Neill, linebacker Eric Wilson and cornerback Holton Hill fared well in extended action.
“I’m encouraged after this ballgame. I’m encouraged after the last four weeks,” Zimmer said. “If I was ticked off, I’d let them know. Trust me.”
Raiders still plagued by bad defense
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A week off helped cure the Oakland Raiders offensive woes even with Amari Cooper and Marshawn Lynch not around.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A week off helped cure the Oakland Raiders offensive woes even with Amari Cooper and Marshawn Lynch not around.
The defense still is plagued by all the problems that have been evident all season and a major reason why the Raiders are such a big disappointment in Jon Gruden’s first year back as coach.
The Raiders (1-6) allowed Marlon Mack and the Colts to run for 222 yards, gave up three touchdown passes from Andrew Luck to his trio of tight ends and failed to generate a sack or takeaway in a 42-28 loss that came after what players and coaches felt was the best week of practice for the defense all season.
“Well it just wasn’t good enough,” Gruden said Monday. “I’m not going to sit up here and say much more. We have to do a better job collectively. Getting off blocks, staying in the right gap and making physical tackles and knocking them backward. Those areas, it’s hard to practice live. It’s hard to practice against the exact look you’re going to see at full speed, as you know. But we are practicing well. We are practicing hard.”
The results just aren’t there. The Raiders have allowed their most points (218) through seven games since 1961 and rank third worst in the league in third-down defense (49.4 percent), second worst in scoring defense (31.1 ppg), last in run defense (144.7 ypg) and last in sacks (seven).
Oakland even made several changes in personnel with defensive backs Gareon Conley, Karl Joseph and Nick Nelson; and linebackers Jason Cabinda, Kyle Wilber and Nicholas Morrow all getting their most extensive playing time of the season as searches for answers.
But that didn’t help at all as the Raiders allowed 42 points for the second straight game at the Coliseum.
“We’re looking for more consistency. We’re looking for somebody to step up, not only on game day but during the week,” Gruden said. “We’re still working through who are the best corners, who is the best combination for us in every situation. Hopefully we can settle on it soon.”
The one positive to take away from the game was the performance of the offense in a week after the team traded Cooper and placed Lynch on injured reserve, knocking out the No. 1 receiver and lead running back.
Playing behind a healthier offensive line that provided much more time than it did the previous game in London on Oct. 14 against Seattle, Derek Carr had perhaps his best game yet under Gruden.
Carr threw three touchdown passes, ran for a fourth score, completed 17 straight passes at one point and perhaps most importantly, committed no turnovers for just the second time this season.
“I think we’ve tried to be creative. I think anyone will tell you that the injuries on the offensive line, multiple injuries at left guard, right tackle, can stymie you, it can make things tough on everyone,” Gruden said.
“An 11-hour flight can make things doubly hard. I’m not going to say anything other than yesterday we had a good rhythm, we were able to finish some drives. I think Derek Carr showed you what kind of quarterback he is when he gets legitimate pass protection and gets some balance. That was exciting.”
The offense got a boost in the running game with Doug Martin playing his best game yet in place of Lynch. Martin ran for 72 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards in his most prolific game since 2016.
But Martin also lost a key fumble in the fourth quarter with Oakland trailing by seven, sealing another loss.
“He’s a good player,” Gruden said. “He had the fumble. Obviously, that will be remembered by a lot of people and rightfully so. But, what a performance he had yesterday. He picked up a couple blitzes. He ran with authority. He can catch the ball. He has a great stiff-arm, still. He still has a lot of life in his legs.”
NOTES: Gruden is hopeful LG Kelechi Osemele could return from a knee injury this week. … OL Backup OL T.J. Clemmings will go on IR soon with a season-ending knee injury. … DT Eddie Vanderdoes could return this week from a major knee injury in last year’s season finale.
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door.
"We greatly appreciate Hue's commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last two and a half years," Browns owners Dee and
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door.
“We greatly appreciate Hue’s commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last two and a half years,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We understand how critical this time period is in the development of our football team, individually and collectively, and believed it was in the organization’s best interest to make the move at this time, in order to maximize our opportunities the rest of this season. We certainly only wish Hue, Michelle, and his family the best moving forward.”
At an afternoon meeting Monday, players were informed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would serve as interim head coach, according to multiple reports. Freddie Kitchens was promoted from running backs coach to offensive coordinator. Williams has 27 years of experience in the NFL, including as a head coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03.
The Browns had three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and is 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.
The offense’s struggles and disagreements between Jackson, an offensive-minded head coach, and Haley had created tension over the last few weeks. Haley, who was a head coach in Kansas City from 2009-11, appeared to be a possible candidate to be interim head coach after Jackson’s firing before news of his own departure emerged.
General manager John Dorsey has never run a coaching search as a personnel executive. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a hand-selected GM by Andy Reid. Jackson was inherited as head coach by Dorsey when the Browns hired Dorsey at the end of the 2017 season.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Sooners, was asked Monday on the Big 12 conference call if he had interest in the opening in Cleveland.
“Right now, I could care less about the NFL. The truth is for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching (in Norman),” Riley said. “I love coaching college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now.”
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph acknowledged Monday that he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have "talked openly" about trade rumors amid reports that the veteran could be dealt before Tuesday's deadline. "I'm not surprised teams are calling, but it's no guarantee he's going to get
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph acknowledged Monday that he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have “talked openly” about trade rumors amid reports that the veteran could be dealt before Tuesday’s deadline. “I’m not surprised teams are calling, but it’s no guarantee he’s going to get moved,” Joseph said of the chances of Thomas getting traded. Joseph added that general manager John Elway has not spoken with him about the possibility of dealing Thomas. “Obviously, that’s John’s department and I’m sure he’s getting calls and he’s probably making some calls,” Joseph said. “But, he has not. It’s my job to coach the team and to coach the players. That’s my focus.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Part of the challenge of defending the offense is how the Chiefs continue to show new looks each week. Head coach Andy Reid said it goes back to how the team installs plays during organized team activities and training camp, with an eye on having new wrinkles to add to the game plan each week during the season. “We’re able to draw from that a little bit,” Reid told reporters. “We are always trying to give you a different look so that when you get here, you don’t have to go back or run out of things. We keep it pretty fresh and it keeps the guys fresh every week. It’s a nice little challenge for them.”
Los Angeles Chargers: Head coach Anthony Lynn left the door cracked for defensive end Joey Bosa to return from a foot injury this week, despite a report on Sunday that Bosa isn’t “anywhere near” ready to play. “I don’t want to rule him out,” Lynn said. “I think earlier in the year, I was comfortable doing that. Now he’s getting closer, so I don’t want to rule him out right now.” Lynn added that there’s been no rush to get the former Defensive Rookie of the Year on the field, as the Chargers have taken a conservative approach. “We’ve been really cautious with it the whole time,” Lynn said. “We’re not going to put him back on the field until he’s ready, I can tell you that.” Bosa was hurt in mid-August and has practiced just once since.
Oakland Raiders: The Raiders have cycled through a number of options at cornerback this season, as no corner has played more than 70.9 percent (Leon Hall) of the defensive snaps, but four others (Gareon Conley, Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) have played at least 31.9 percent. Another name jumping into the mix is Nick Nelson, a rookie fourth-rounder who played 21 snaps in his NFL debut Sunday after returning from a meniscus injury. Head coach Jon Gruden acknowledged the rotation could hurt some players’ confidence, but also said that perspective could “be an excuse” for poor play. “We’re still working through who are the best corners, who is the best combination for us in every situation,” Gruden said. “Hopefully, we can settle on it soon.”
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night at the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week's game against the
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night at the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He was limited in practice all week.
Meanwhile, a separate NFL Network report said the Patriots will hold wide receiver Josh Gordon out for about a quarter of the game as discipline for tardiness. Per the report, Gordon is expected to return to regular playing time after the brief absence.
According to multiple reports, Gordon was late as the team left New England for Buffalo on Sunday, and also showed up late to a meeting this week.
Gordon — whom Cleveland traded to New England after a history of suspensions and disciplinary incidents — is listed as questionable against the Bills with a hamstring injury, but he has played through that tag in four straight games, tallying 13 grabs for 224 yards and a score since joining the Patriots.
As for Gronkowski, he has many incentives to play despite the Patriots being massive favorites at Buffalo (most sportsbooks have the line around 14 points). He earns a roster bonus for every game in which he is active, and also has up to an additional $3.3 million available via incentives based on his stats this season.
Gronkowski will make the full amount if he hits three of the following four categories: 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, at least 70 catches, at least 1,085 receiving yards or at least nine touchdowns. With last week’s missed game, the tight end is currently on pace for 65 catches, 1,013 yards and 2.5 touchdowns, though he has played 91.0 percent of the snaps.
Among those out for the Patriots on Monday is rookie running back Sony Michel, who injured his knee in Chicago. He was downgraded from questionable to out on Sunday, along with right tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive end Geneo Grissom.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday.
"Just for right now," Koetter said when asked if the decision is permanent. "The most important thing we got
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday.
“Just for right now,” Koetter said when asked if the decision is permanent. “The most important thing we got is this week. We’ll just have to see how things go. I mean, I don’t like switching quarterbacks, that’s not in my makeup, to switch quarterbacks. But just feel like we’ve got to make a switch at this time.”
The news comes one day after Jameis Winston threw four interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals and was pulled in the third quarter for Fitzpatrick, who nearly rallied the Bucs to overtime. Koetter lamented the team’s turnover ratio (minus-13, tied for last in the NFL) when asked about the decision.
Fitzpatrick, who turns 36 on Nov. 24, completed 11 of 15 passes for 194 yards and two scores while closing an 18-point deficit to tie the Bengals at 34 with 1:05 remaining. Cincinnati spoiled the comeback by driving for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Winston was 18 of 35 for 276 yards, a touchdown and the four interceptions before getting hooked, having given the ball away on his final two pass attempts, including a pick-six that put the Bucs down 34-16. The former No. 1 overall pick has 1,181 yards, six TDs and 10 picks in parts of four games this season, after missing the first three games due to suspension.
Fitzpatrick has 1,550 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in parts of five games. He was pulled midway through a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, Winston’s first game back from suspension.
Winston, 24, is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. He is on the books for $20.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, but that is guaranteed only for injury. If Tampa Bay intends to release Winston after this season, it could choose to make him inactive on gamedays to avoid injury, and dress third-stringer Ryan Griffin as the backup.
Fitzpatrick is on a one-year, $3.3 million contract and will again be an unrestricted free agent after this season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear unlikely to trade wide receiver DeSean Jackson before Tuesday's deadline, despite the veteran's reported request to be dealt.
NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Jackson asked for a trade, but general manager Jason Licht all but said
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear unlikely to trade wide receiver DeSean Jackson before Tuesday’s deadline, despite the veteran’s reported request to be dealt.
NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Jackson asked for a trade, but general manager Jason Licht all but said he won’t deal the wideout, who he called “obviously a terrific player for us.”
“My job and our job here is to field the best roster that we can to win games, and DeSean is a huge, huge part of that…for the rest of the season,” Licht said on the team’s radio network Sunday. “Other than that, I don’t have anything else to add.”
On Monday, the team tweeted a video tribute to Jackson’s record-breaking 60-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, which gave him 24 touchdowns of 60-plus yards in his career, passing Jerry Rice for most all-time.
While that touchdown came from Jameis Winston, Jackson’s best work in Tampa Bay has come with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who regained the starting job after relieving Winston on Sunday and rallying the Bucs to nearly forcing overtime. Head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday that Fitzpatrick will start in Week 9, though the situation is fluid moving forward.
Jackson had 16 grabs for 419 yards and three scores through three-plus games before Winston replaced Fitzpatrick midway through a blowout loss in Week 4. He has just seven catches from Winston for 162 yards and the 60-yard score in parts of four games this season.
Jackson, who turns 32 in December, can be released after this season with no cap consequences, but he has one year and $10 million remaining on his deal after this season.
Chicago Bears: Tight end Zach Miller held a press conference on the one-year anniversary of a devastating leg injury, and subsequent limb-saving surgery, in New Orleans. Miller, re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, said he has a long way to go but still has a
Chicago Bears: Tight end Zach Miller held a press conference on the one-year anniversary of a devastating leg injury, and subsequent limb-saving surgery, in New Orleans. Miller, re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, said he has a long way to go but still has a desire to return to the football field. “I’m very happy with where I’m at,” Miller said at Halas Hall. Head coach Matt Nagy said Miller is a constant presence at the team facility. “Zach is one of my favorite people I’ve been around in a long time. I absolutely love the kid,” Nagy said. As for active players, Nagy said offensive guard Kyle Long has a right foot injury — he left the game on a cart Sunday — but the team doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury or when Long might be able to return.
Detroit Lions: The status of left tackle Taylor Decker is up in the air for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Head coach Matt Patricia confirmed Decker was out of the game in the fourth quarter Sunday due to “an injury situation” but the Lions will not provide information until a complete “evaluation” is finished, Patricia said. Without Decker, and facing a lopsided deficit, quarterback Matthew Stafford felt significant pressure. “We didn’t play well enough as an offense, defense probably didn’t stop the run well enough,” Stafford said. “You’ve got to prove it every week.”
Green Bay Packers: As more than a touchdown underdog, the defense didn’t leave a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles feeling entirely defeated. In addition to the inspired play by defensive end Mike Daniels and cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Packers believe they found some footing as a defensive group. “I thought our defense played really well,” outside linebacker Clay Matthews said. “It shows the type of team we have and the type of team we can be. We obviously gave up some points but … we competed all day long and I thought for the most part held them in check.” Daniels said: “We played football the way we were supposed to play.”
Minnesota Vikings: Head coach Mike Zimmer said improvement in certain aspects of the game didn’t lead to a win Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints, primarily because of turnovers. But he didn’t want mistakes on a few plays to overshadow the overall performance of the team. “Defensively, I feel like we’re eliminating some of the things that hurt us early in the year. The running game is getting better,” Zimmer said. “I’m not disappointed. We’ve got eight more games to go.”
Buffalo Bills: The Bills will host Monday Night Football for the first time since Nov. 17, 2008, on Monday. And when the Bills and New England Patriots clash at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., local police will be ready. Undersheriff Mark Wipperman of
Buffalo Bills: The Bills will host Monday Night Football for the first time since Nov. 17, 2008, on Monday. And when the Bills and New England Patriots clash at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., local police will be ready. Undersheriff Mark Wipperman of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office told The Buffalo News that there will be extra security to help screen fans as they enter the stadium. “Unfortunately, this rivalry brings out the worst in fan behavior,” Wipperman told the newspaper. The Bills are 0-3 against the Patriots on Monday nights, and the Bills haven’t won a Monday night game since Oct. 4, 1999, against the Miami Dolphins with Doug Flutie at quarterback. Their last Monday night home win came on Sept. 26, 1994, when Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas led the Bills to a 27-20 victory against the John Elway-led Denver Broncos.
Miami Dolphins: Coach Adam Gase said Monday his 4-4 team is still in the playoff hunt and he wouldn’t just rubber stamp a trade proposal if the front office ran one by him before the trade deadline on Tuesday. “If they brought me something that they thought was a great idea, then I would do what’s best for the organization, but it’s highly unlikely something like that can happen,” Gase said Monday. He said he expects that wide receiver DeVante Parker will remain with the team, even though Parker has been the subject of trade rumors. The Dolphins are one of eight teams in the AFC with a record of at least .500. Six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs.
New England Patriots: Rob Gronkowski has been battling injuries but is expected to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. And he wouldn’t want it any other way. Raised in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, N.Y., he grew up as a Bills fan, and he’s put on a show for the hometown folks every time he’s played at New Era Field. In seven career games at Buffalo, he has 44 receptions for 730 yards and seven touchdowns. The only time he failed to gain at least 90 yards receiving was as a rookie in 2010, when he still caught two touchdowns. “It’s always special. This is my seventh, eighth time going up there, playing in Buffalo, and it’s always an honor, always special [to be] where you grew up watching them,” he said. “You can’t ask for a better football atmosphere either, especially this coming Monday night. It’s going to be rocking there. It’s going to be popping. It’s going to be one of the most electric atmospheres you can get in football.”
New York Jets: Quarterback Sam Darnold refused to blame not being at full strength for the team’s 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. “We had some good reps in practice,” Darnold said, per the Jets’ website. “I thought we had a good week of practice, but at the same time, it is what it is. Injuries happen. It’s football, it’s a contact sport. Guys sometimes are going to get hurt. I thought the guys, for the most part, stepped up today.” Instead, he put the loss on a lack of execution, including penalties. The New York offensive line took seven penalties. “It’s frustrating for everyone,” he said. “We just have to play better. It’s about staying in manageable down and distances. First and second down running the football and completing the football. That’s really all it is. If we can do that, we’ll be a good football team.”
Baltimore Ravens: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley left the stadium Sunday in a walking boot, but coach John Harbaugh had no update on his status one day later. Harbaugh voiced his support for Jermaine Eluemunor, who was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23. After falling behind
Baltimore Ravens: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley left the stadium Sunday in a walking boot, but coach John Harbaugh had no update on his status one day later. Harbaugh voiced his support for Jermaine Eluemunor, who was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23. After falling behind by 17 points to the Panthers, the left side of the line was comprised of Hroniss Grasu at left guard and Eluemunor at tackle. Harbaugh said the Ravens will be ready to fight back from their 4-4 record — one game out of first place in the AFC North. “It’s not as bad as it felt after the game,” Harbaugh said Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals: Rookie first-round pick Billy Price returned to practice last week and head coach Marvin Lewis said he could have played Sunday against the Buccaneers. But Price, who thought he would be back for Week 6, is likely to resume full-contact work at center this week. Lewis said there is again a chance Price would be with the starters at center when the Bengals return from their bye Week 11. What Lewis wouldn’t say was whether he might bring back Hue Jackson. The former Bengals’ offensive coordinator from fired as Browns head coach on Monday. Lewis and Jackson talk by phone every week, and bringing him back for the rest of the season in some role is not out of the question. But Lewis would only say “I’m not going to make a headline.”
Cleveland Browns: Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Browns don’t need to reinvent the wheel on offense, but perfect what they know they can already do well. “We need to perfect our craft. You look at the good teams around the league, they work hard at what they do and they become good at it,” Mayfield said. “We have what we have. We don’t need to try and change too much. We just need to get better at what we’re doing.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: As Le’Veon Watch inches toward a fourth month, the Steelers are more confident and comfortable with running back James Conner by the week. Conner has 922 yards from scrimmage — 16 shy of the franchise record through seven games held by holdout Le’Veon Bell — this season and is the first player in franchise history with 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in three consecutive games. “We knew the splash plays were on the way,” Conner said. As weather turns colder in the Northeast, Conner said he’s not planning to change a thing. “I’m from up here, I’m used to the cold. I try to bring the same energy, the same mindset all season.”
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander just seven games into his first season with the team. Marc Colombo, a former offensive tackle for the Cowboys who served as the assistant offensive line coach, was promoted to the lead position.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander just seven games into his first season with the team. Marc Colombo, a former offensive tackle for the Cowboys who served as the assistant offensive line coach, was promoted to the lead position. Former offensive line coach Hudson Houck will serve in an advisory role for the offensive line. “While approaching the midpoint of the season, and going through an overall evaluation of our entire operation during the bye week, we felt that this move would serve the best interests of our team moving forward,” head coach Jason Garrett said in a team news release. “These are not easy decisions to make at any time of the year, but we will move ahead with the utmost confidence in what Marc Colombo and Hudson Houck will bring to our team in their new roles.” Quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked 23 times, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Known for his unorthodox approach, Alexander spent the previous 24 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before being fired in January.
New York Giants: The Giants held a workout for 16 free agents — eight on offense, eight on defense — at their practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Among the reported players in attendance were QB Connor Cook, RB Akeem Hunt, DE Will Clark and LB Corey Nelson. The extensive tryout could be a signal that the 1-7 Giants plan to be active before the trading deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. It is possible the Giants could make several roster moves this week as they head into their bye. After a 20-13 loss at home to the Redskins on Sunday, the Giants next play on Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers (1-7). One likely roster move is the activation of rookie defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, who has missed all football activities since he joined the team with a thyroid condition. He started practicing two weeks ago.
Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Foles guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in February, but come Tuesday, he might find himself with another team. NFL reporter Jason La Canfora included Foles on his list of the “most realistic” candidates to be traded before the trade deadline on Tuesday. The Eagles would take a salary cap hit of more than $20 million if they pick up Foles’ 2019 option (which he could also decline, if he pays back a $2 million signing bonus), and the Eagles are grooming Nate Sudfield to take over the backup quarterback role behind Carson Wentz. Teams that could be on the lookout for a veteran quarterback at the trade deadline are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. Coach Doug Pederson had this to say about the possibility of making a deal at the trade deadline: “If it values the Eagles and helps us win games, we’ll see.”
Washington Redskins: It’s an understatement to say coach Jay Gruden liked what he saw of his defense during his team’s 20-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. They sacked quarterback Eli Manning seven times and limited rookie running back Saquon Barkley to 38 yards rushing, a continuation of a strong run defense. “It is unbelievable, really,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Washington, commenting on their effort in the past three games against the Giants, Carolina and Dallas. “These are three really, really good backs. [Ezekiel Elliott] and Barkley back-to-back, and obviously [Christian] McCaffrey, but also don’t forget about Cam Newton and [Dak] Prescott, they are great runners with the ball also.”
