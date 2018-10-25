Martin ready to take over for Lynch in Raiders backfield
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Three years after his last 1,000-yard season, Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin is getting another chance to prove he can still be an effective player in the NFL.
Marshawn Lynch’s groin injury and subsequent surgery created a vacancy in the backfield and the Raiders are turning to Martin to fill the gap.
“I feel good, fresh legs,” Martin said Thursday. “I was just making sure that when it was time to go I was ready.”
A two-time Pro Bowl back during his six-year stay with Tampa Bay, Martin expected to be a major part of coach Jon Gruden’s running game when he signed a one-year, $1.475 million contract with Oakland in the offseason.
The 29-year-old Martin instead has spent the majority of time as Lynch’s understudy, rushing for 99 yards on 27 carries.
That figures to change significantly with Lynch on injured reserve and out for at least two months.
“I’ve been a lead guy since high school so it was definitely something that was difficult for me,” Martin said of his limited work. “But I’ve got people behind me, in my ear, telling me to keep working hard and keep pushing and your time will come.
“I’m 29, pushing 30 . so it’s definitely an opportunity to show the rest of the league and the Raiders and everybody, all my doubters, that I can still play.”
Offensive coordinator Greg Olson doesn’t expect Oakland’s running game to change much despite the difference in running styles between Lynch and Martin.
Lynch is a more bruising runner who powers his way through defenders and often pushes the pile an extra three to five yards downfield while Martin tends to be more of a finesse back.
“There’s a different style, a little bit, between those two runners,” Olson said. “Marshawn has a package of plays that suit his skills and Doug has a package of plays that suit his skills. They both fit within the system. We’re excited to see what he can do.”
How effective Martin can be remains uncertain. While he will be the primary back this week against Indianapolis, Oakland is also likely to lean more on third-down back Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Washington was inactive for the first six weeks of the season.
“We think Doug is the feature back,” Gruden said. “He’s ready to go. Jalen Richard has carved out a unique role. We’ll try to get more out of him as we have been doing in recent weeks. To have DeAndre back . gives us some versatility that we’ll try to use as well.”
Martin rushed for 4,633 yards during six uneven seasons with Tampa Bay. He twice ran for more than 1,400 yards but failed to reach 500 in the other four years while missing extensive time with a variety of injuries.
Those injuries, Martin believes, were both a curse and a blessing. While it forced him to miss 28 games over five years, it also saved a lot of wear and tear on his body.
“I still have a lot of miles left on these wheels,” Martin said. “This is my seventh year in the league. I’m going to go out there and just play like I’ve been playing. I’ve started for about six years so I’m just doing what I do.”
Notes: LG Kelechi Osemele (knee) did not practice. Osemele also sat out Wednesday and has not played since getting hurt against Cleveland on Sept. 30. . Former Raiders players and members of the front office will team up with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday to assemble care packages for U.S. troops overseas as part of Operation: Care and Comfort.
Cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) made the flight, but he’s unlikely to play because of a lingering toe injury. Hayden has missed five consecutive games and hasn’t practiced since Sept. 21.
Bouye missed practice Thursday after sustaining a calf injury in drills the day before.
Without them, the Jaguars will have three undrafted rookie cornerbacks to play alongside All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
Tre’ Herndon or fellow undrafted rookie Quenton Meeks is expected to start, and newly signed Dee Delaney will serve as a backup. Meeks started the season on the practice squad, and Delaney was promoted to the 53-man roster Thursday. The team placed linebacker Donald Payne (knee) on IR.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Meeks, a former starter at Stanford. “It’s a chance to fill in for A.J. I’m just trying to fill in and do my job until he gets back healthy and everything like that. I have to step in and do what I have to do. I’m just preparing like I would all the time. I’ve worked my whole life for this.”
Meeks is the son of former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meeks, who coached in the NFL between 1991 and 2012.
The NFL Referees Association said it would challenge the firing.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green, a former referee, said in a statement. “The NFLRA will protect the collectively bargained rights of all officials and will challenge this reckless decision through the grievance process.”
Cruz’s firing was first reported by FootballZebras.com, a website dedicated to officiating which said it’s the first in-season firing by the league of an official because of performance in the Super Bowl era.
There has been a wave of criticism of officiating this season by team executives, coaches, players and the media.
“Kevin has played in games. He’s a smart guy,” coach Vance Joseph said. “He’s picked it up quick and we have full confidence in Kevin.”
The Broncos were awarded Hogan off waivers from Washington last month after Kelly beat out first-round pick Paxton Lynch for the No. 2 job in Denver.
Kelly was dismissed from the team Wednesday , a day after his arrest on suspicion on criminal trespass in the hours after a team-building Halloween party in suburban Englewood.
In Hogan, Keenum sees much of himself.
“I have a lot of trust in Kevin. I think, similar paths. Been on a few teams and he’s done a great job stepping in and getting a lot of mental reps every day,” Keenum said. “Getting better every day. He’s done a great job, great team guy, great locker room guy to be around. I have complete trust in him if he needs to step in.”
On Thursday, the Broncos added former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad after promoting receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie to their active roster. Grayson is a third-year pro who spent two seasons on the Saints’ active roster and practice squad (2015-16) and last year on the Falcons’ practice squad.
“Isaiah’s been working very hard. He’s got a skillset that you can’t teach and that’s speed,” Joseph said Thursday. “So, when you can add a guy with that kind of speed, it’s always a good thing.”
Joseph said Grayson was “a guy that we’ve been tracking here for a couple of years. He fits the skillset that our quarterbacks have. He can move, he’s got a very good arm, he’s a smart guy. He’s been on an active roster in New Orleans for two years, so he’s got some experience.
“So, having that spot available, pushing Isaiah up to the roster and bringing up a guy of that caliber, that will help us in the future.”
The Broncos (3-4) travel to Kansas City (6-1) this weekend to face the team that drafted Hogan in the fifth round in 2016.
“These things have a funny way of coming full-circle,” said Hogan, who will be active Sunday for the first time with the Broncos. “It’s going to be fun to go out there and suit up. I’m not worried about that right now. My job is to get myself prepared, but also to get Case as prepared as possible.”
Hogan still has a big fan in Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
“I love him,” Reid said. “He’s got sniper vision. He’s got great eyes and he sees everything. I’m pulling for him. I’m one of his fans. I like the way he goes about his business. He’s a brilliant kid.”
Elway’s record on QB acquisitions is spotty aside from luring Peyton Manning to Denver for the second chapter of his brilliant career.
Ever since Manning’s retirement in 2016, the Broncos have had their troubles at quarterback, whether with free agent Mark Sanchez or draft picks Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Lynch or Kelly.
Even Keenum’s acquisition is looking more like a short-term situation.
He signed a two-year, $36 million deal in March after leading the Vikings to the NFC championship game, but he’s off to a middling start in Denver with eight TDs and nine interceptions and is the only quarterback in the league with interceptions in all seven of his team’s games.
He missed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of Denver’s 27-23 loss at home to the Chiefs on Oct. 1, and was booed in a 23-20 loss to the Rams in Denver two weeks later.
Hogan has been a game-day inactive all season but now will be one snap away from playing.
“I feel very prepared. This is going on Week 7 or 8 in the system and I spend a lot of time working and studying,” Hogan said. “I always took the game plan seriously and prepared as if I was playing. I’m not going to treat it any differently, just going to put the uniform on.”
Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. He was hurt during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss.
Your turn Baker Mayfield. And maybe your last chance, Hue Jackson.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback will get his initial shot at the Steelers (3-2-1) on Sunday when the Browns (2-4-1) try win in Pittsburgh for the first time in 15 years.
It’s a drought that spans nearly a dozen quarterbacks — from Jeff Garcia to Colt McCoy to DeShone Kizer — and seven head coaches — from Butch Davis to Pat Shurmur to Jackson, who has yet to win a game on the road during his tenure (0-19) and whose status is shaky at best.
Unlike his predecessors, however, Mayfield brings a certain swagger that’s hard to quantify but also hard to miss.
Pittsburgh safety Sean Davis couldn’t help but notice it on film, particularly the way Mayfield bounced up last week in Tampa Bay after getting hit by Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead , a play that the NFL admitted should have drawn a flag but did not.
“He got trucked but he got up and ran into the defender’s face,” Davis said with a laugh. “I kind of like that. When I hit him, he’s not going to run in my face.”
Davis then laughed before stressing “I do like him. He’s a good ballplayer. He’s put some good stuff on tape.”
So, though, have the first-place Steelers. Pittsburgh has won two straight following a bumpy 1-2-1 start, a stretch that began with a strange 21-all tie in Cleveland in Week 1.
The Steelers turned it over six times in the rain and wind, including a fourth-quarter fumble by running back James Conner that sparked a late Browns’ rally and spoiled an otherwise spectacular day by Conner in his first NFL start.
Seven weeks later, Conner is still atop the depth chart and thriving in the absence of Le’Veon Bell, who still hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender. The way Conner is playing — he already has three games of at least 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns — there’s no telling what Bell’s role will be whenever he bothers to show up.
In many ways, the Steelers have already moved on from Bell. A victory coming off the bye week against an opponent that’s offered little resistance through the years would provide a momentum boost as Halloween nears. Yet Cleveland believes this isn’t the Same Old Browns. Only one way to find out.
Some things to look for as Pittsburgh looks for some separation in the jumbled AFC North while the Browns try to end a 24-game road losing streak, the second-longest in NFL history.
BEN BEING BEN
Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is an Ohio native and was passed over by the Browns during the 2004 draft. Cleveland opted for tight end Kellen Winslow with the sixth overall pick while the Steelers scooped up Roethlisberger five selections later.
All the 36-year-old Roethlisberger has done is go 21-2-1 in 24 starts against the Browns, and that doesn’t include the 2016 victory in which he came off the bench in relief of Landry Jones.
Still, he’s eager to atone for his four-interception performance in the opener.
“I hate when we turn the football over,” said Roethlisberger, who is tied for the NFL lead in yards passing per game (339). “I hate when we lose football games, but if you look at positives I think we are getting better every week.”
ON THE OFFENSIVE
An emotional Jackson raised eyebrows following last week’s tough loss with comments that he intended to get more involved in Cleveland’s offense, starting this week.
Jackson’s disappointment with the team’s slow starts — the Browns haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter — and overall struggles seemed directed at coordinator Todd Haley. Jackson walked back his remarks the next day, saying he was not being critical and only wanted to offer Haley help.
“I have total confidence in Todd and what the staff is doing,” he said. “In those situations, fuming like I was after losing, I had a chance to sit back and see it all. I just wanted to make sure that as an offense we were crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s, and making sure that everything is moving in the right direction.”
HALEY’S HOMECOMING
Haley spent six seasons directing Pittsburgh’s high-potent offense before parting with the Steelers following last season’s ugly home playoff loss to Jacksonville. He didn’t always see eye to eye with Roethlisberger, but there were other reasons for the move. Not surprisingly, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin steered clear of any controversy this week about Haley’s departure.
“We just decided that it was an opportunity for change,” Tomlin said. “Sometimes, change is good — not only for us but for him. We had a good experience and had a lot of success together. It is my understanding that he is having a good experience over there, as well.”
___
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.
Haley said Jackson has not been any more involved this week as the Browns (2-4-1) prepare to play in Pittsburgh. Haley spent the previous six seasons with the Steelers before joining Jackson’s staff. This will be his first visit to Heinz Field as a visitor since.
Haley chalked up Jackson’s remarks following the Browns’ fourth OT game to emotion and frustration of another tough loss.
“This is an emotional game,” Haley said. “It’s not for everyone. It is a high-pressure, high-stress job and we have to keep doing what we know is right.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Just as in New York, Harrison wore his No. 98 with the Lions on Thursday, practicing on the same field as he did during a joint Lions and Giants session in August.
To make room for “Snacks” Harrison, the Lions released defensive tackle Sylvester Williams. Williams was acquired as a free agent this offseason and had six tackles in six games for Detroit.
The 29-year-old Harrison spent the past three seasons with the Giants. He began his career with the Jets in 2012 after being undrafted out of William Penn. He was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.
The Lions (3-3) host Seattle on Sunday. They have the 30th-ranked rush defense in the NFL, allowing 139.3 yards per game. The defensive line has been without end Ziggy Ansah for all but the opener.
Harrison will be reunited with two New York defensive teammates from last season, defensive end Romeo Okwara and linebacker Devon Kennard.
This is the Giants’ second trade this week. They sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday. The Giants (1-6), who have four wins in their past 23 regular-season games, host Washington on Sunday.
New York also waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, its 2015 first-round pick, on Oct. 9.
Grayson is a third-year pro who spent two seasons on the New Orleans Saints’ active roster and practice squad (2015-16) in addition to competing on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad last season.
McKenzie is a second-year pro who appeared in 11 games for Denver his rookie season, averaging 8.7 yards per punt return but fumbling six times. He was on the Broncos’ active roster for the opener before being placed on the practice squad.
Grayson was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Saints following a college career in which he threw for 9,190 yards and 64 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Bears are coming off a pair of single-digit losses against the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 20-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings after winning their previous two.
“We just keep pushing along,” Nagy told reporters this week in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. “Adversity strikes and you’ve got to be prepared to (go through) peaks and valleys. We’re in a valley right now. So we’ve got to get out of the valley.”
To do so, the Bears will rely on Mitchell Trubisky’s right arm — while hoping the best for linebacker Khalil Mack’s right ankle.
Trubisky is going for his fourth start in a row with 300-plus passing yards. But the second-year signal-caller remains a work in progress following a two-interception performance against the Patriots.
Nagy spent part of this week defending Trubisky, who has an impressive 97.1 passer rating on the season.
“He played a better game than most people think he played,” Nagy said.
Jordan Howard (311 rushing yards, two TDs) and Taylor Gabriel (329 receiving yards, two TDs) represent the Bears’ statistical leaders on the ground and through the air, respectively. The team’s top playmaker on defense is Mack, but a sprained ankle has placed doubt on his availability and potential effectiveness.
The Jets are no stranger to injuries, either.
New York placed running back Bilal Powell (neck) and safety Doug Middleton (pectoral muscle) on season-ending injured reserve this week. The absence of Powell likely will increase pressure on running back Isaiah Crowell, who is playing despite soreness in his foot and ankle.
The Jets bolstered their roster this week by signing Rishard Matthews, a former Tennessee Titans wide receiver. Matthews has 228 receptions for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in 82 career games.
“He’s actually a phenomenal player,” Jets linebacker Avery Williamson said during an interview with WFAN-AM. “I played with him in Tennessee for two years. He’s a passionate player and talented, very talented.
“He can add some great things to the receiving corps. Great hands and he can make something out of nothing. I’ve seen him make some phenomenal catches.”
The Jaguars have won three straight times in London, while the Eagles are making their first trip across the pond. This is the first game in London to feature two teams that both won a postseason game the year before.
The Eagles are coming off a 21-17 loss to Carolina in a game they led 17-0 — in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars are on a three-game skid.
Jacksonville’s offense is a mess. Quarterback Blake Bortles was benched last week for Cody Kessler. Meanwhile, running back Carlos Hyde was acquired from the Cleveland Browns to help offset the loss of Leonard Fournette (hamstring).
Coach Doug Marrone said the team is sticking with Bortles. And the players are sticking with Bortles as well.
“I believe in him; I always have,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He’s earned the right. I know as of late he hasn’t been playing as good as he could, but earlier this year, he was playing some good ball.”
Bortles has thrown for 1,735 yards with nine touchdowns while completing 60.6 percent of his passes this season. He has been intercepted five times during the Jaguars’ losing streak.
Marrone said Bortles’ leadership qualities have earned him the right to keep his job.
“Sure, we need better [quarterback] play,” Marrone said. “But the bigger picture is we all need to play better.”
The Eagles’ play on both sides of the ball this season has been less than stellar, and after the crushing loss to the Panthers, many don’t believe Philadelphia will defend its title.
Head coach Doug Pederson embraces that type of thinking.
“These are games that galvanize football teams, and this is going to do that,” Pederson told reporters. “This is going to bring us even closer together … pressure’s off of us. Nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything.
“Pressure’s off so we can go play, have fun and just relax.”
Pederson pointed out the team has not practiced well. Despite a short week before flying to London, he expressed confidence the team could turn things around.
“We got to make sure we win the game during the week, right?” Pederson said. “If you win the game on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, chances are you’re going to win the game on Sunday. That’s where it starts. It begins with our preparation.”
Injuries have taken a toll on Philadelphia. The latest blow came Wednesday, when Pederson revealed that defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over when he was placed on injured reserve after having shoulder surgery.
“We’ve got some options still,” Pederson said. “Obviously, Josh Sweat gets more reps and becomes in the mix but it’s a great opportunity for guys that are healthy.”
–Field Level Media
The Redskins will be facing an opponent who is 1-6 for the second straight season and appears to be careening towards another 3-13 record or even worse, though it’s hardly quarterback Alex Smith’s focus.
“I’m not going to get too wrapped up in that,” Smith said Wednesday. “Who knows how they’ll take it? Maybe it’s going to fire them up if anything.”
Washington (4-2) is seeking its fourth division title in the last 20 years. The Redskins hold a one-game lead over Dallas and Philadelphia despite a 126-121 point differential that is the lowest among division leaders.
The Redskins got their first two wins by a combined 32 points but have won their last two by a total of nine points. Washington has followed a 43-19 blowout loss at New Orleans with a 23-17 win over Carolina and 20-17 win over Dallas.
“We feel as if these games should not be as close as they have been,” Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen said. “I mean these are two great teams we’ve been playing, but we leave a lot of plays out there.”
Guiding the Redskins to their solid start is action in the trenches, with an effective rushing game and a productive run defense.
Two weeks ago, the Redskins limited Christian McCaffrey to 20 rushing yards and Carolina to 81. Last week, they kept Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards and the Cowboys’ ground game to 73.
Meanwhile, the Redskins will keep handing it off to Adrian Peterson, who has one 100-yard game so far but has approached 100 yards in the three other wins. He finished with 99 last week.
The Giants continued their nightmarish season with a 23-20 loss at Atlanta on Monday. New York fell despite Eli Manning throwing for 399 yards and receivers Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. finishing with 167 and 143 yards, respectively.
In response to the latest loss, the Giants dealt cornerback Eli Apple to New Orleans on Tuesday and traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Detroit on Wednesday.
And now various tabloids are writing how this is the end of the line for Manning, who is dealing with ineffective offensive line play for the second straight season while struggling with mobility in the pocket.
“I haven’t thought about the trade scenario,” Manning said on his weekly WFAN appearances Tuesday. “Hey, this organization is the only team I played for and the only thing I know. I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.
Manning also appears to be getting second-guessed by first-year coach Pat Shurmur, who appeared to yell “Throw it to Odell” when Manning threw elsewhere on an unsuccessful fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
Williams, a second-year safety, has played great zone defense since then, deflecting questions about his defensive miscue. Even so, Williams knows the storyline entering Sunday night’s regular-season rematch between the 5-1 Saints and the 4-2-1 Vikings will be his five seconds of infamy.
“It’s another game, it’s another game,” Williams said repeatedly to questions asking him to reflect on the playoff game.
His Saints’ teammates have his back.
“Listen last year, was last year,” said quarterback Drew Brees, who led a furious New Orleans comeback in the playoff game from a 17-0 deficit to a 24-23 lead with 25 seconds left. “We’re glad that we’re moving onto this year. This is not a revenge game. It’s a different season. These are new teams, even though there’s a lot of similar personnel. It’s a new season, new team, new mindset. It is a tough environment (and) a tough place to play. We understand we’re going to need our best game, our best execution to win.”
Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said his team has not had much of a chance to reminisce about the wild finish, which was voted the NFL’s play of the year for the 2017 season.
“We do not talk about it too much honestly,” Zimmer said. “The media and people do, but we really do not. An hour later we were on to the next game. Our team doesn’t make a big deal about it.”
The Saints have won five consecutive games since an opening-season loss to Tampa Bay. Since opening the 2017 season 0-2, with one of those losses to the Vikings, the Saints have gone 17-5. So, New Orleans is 0-2 against the Vikings and 17-3 against everyone else in the last 14 months.
It’s not something Zimmer takes much delight in.
“I don’t like preparing for Brees for sure,” Zimmer said of drawing the Saints for the third time in two seasons. “They’re a really good football team. They’ve added some good players. So is it easier? There’s a bunch of other teams I’d rather prepare for than them.”
The Saints added cornerback depth with the acquisition of Eli Apple from the Giants on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-round pick in 2020. Coach Sean Payton wasn’t sure how much Apple would play against the Vikings, in part because he is still healing from an ankle injury.
But the Saints could use all hands on deck to slow down receiver Adam Thielen, who last week became the fifth player in NFL history to record seven consecutive 100-yard receiving games.
“I’m just going to do whatever I can to make this a better ball team,” Apple said. “All about business now.”
The Vikings could get a defensive charge with the return of defensive end Everson Griffen, a pass-rush specialist, from a foot injury.
“It’s nice to see him back here with smile on his face,” Zimmer said. “Everson’s a really good player. I think he’ll add a little bit of spark to us because of his personality and the intensity he carries on the field and you can never have enough pass rushers.”
Minnesota remains short on running backs with Dalvin Cook nursing a hamstring injury likely to keep him out into mid-November.
–Field Level Media
The Browns are 2-4 since Week 1, a feat considering they were winless last season, and the Steelers are 3-2 since and moved into first place in the AFC North while on a bye last week.
Without a game last week, the Steelers’ biggest story line revolved around running back Le’Veon Bell. Several reports indicated he might sign the team’s franchise tag tender and report after being away all season, but that did not happen.
Pittsburgh has turned to second-year running back James Conner, who has been a tackle-breaking bull. In his past two games, Conner has 40 carries for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
“I don’t know if there are any limitations to James’ game right now,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner told ESPN. “He’s been open to every position we put him in, concepts. Whether it’s routes, concept protections, he has done a really nice job.”
Since that first meeting, the Browns have switched quarterbacks, going to rookie and first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. He is 1-3 as a starter and has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,291 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He has been sacked 18 times.
“If we come out with a win on Sunday, that is a huge division win,” Mayfield said. “The Steelers are leading it right now. We like to think of it as these games count as two down the road. We need to take advantage of this opportunity and put ourselves in a good spot moving forward.”
Cleveland has settled into an unsettling pattern of playing better in the second half.
“We have not started fast enough … and we are firing on all cylinders in the second half,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “My whole thing there is if we can put it together — first half and second half — then maybe we will have a better chance of finishing some of these games and winning. I want to take a really good look at it, be very thorough through it, watch it all and see where I can help — infuse myself, I do plan on doing that, infuse myself to help and assist our offensive coaching staff.”
The last part of Jackson’s comment addressed concerns that he might usurp some of offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s responsibilities after he said following Sunday’s 26-23 loss at Tampa Bay that he would take an increased role in the offense. Jackson clarified that he is not taking over play-calling.
While Cleveland was falling at Tampa, the Pittsburgh coaching staff spent its bye week reflecting and planning.
“We spent some time focusing on us, what we’ve done schematically,” coach Mike Tomlin said.
The week off gave the Steelers a chance to get healthy.
Strong safety Morgan Burnett (groin), who has missed the past four games, and linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) were full participants in practice Wednesday. Receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion) were limited.
The Browns are more beat up, with 12 players — 10 of them starters or potential starters — on the injured list. Those who are out or unlikely to play against Pittsburgh include linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring), receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion).
–Field Level Media
It’s been a down year for McCoy and the Bills offense. Through seven weeks, McCoy has just 244 rushing yards and no touchdowns. He ran for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Buffalo (2-5) hosts New England (5-2) on Monday night.
AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 30, Cardinals No. 31
49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (2), PASS (t23)
49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (20)
CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31)
CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (32), PASS (11)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — In win at San Francisco three weeks ago, Arizona was outgained 447 yards to 220 but had five takeaways. … Cardinals have won eight of last nine in series. … At 1-6, 49ers and Cardinals share worst record in NFL with Giants. … San Francisco has 14 turnovers since its last takeaway, in a Week 4 loss to Chargers. … San Francisco is minus-15 in turnovers overall through seven games, worst in NFL. … Niners have 18 giveaways, three takeaways. … QB C.J. Beathard has thrown at least one interception in eight straight games. … San Francisco has 36 rushing “big plays” — rushes of 10 or more yards or passes of 20 or more yards, third most in NFL. … 49ers TE George Kittle caught five passes for 98 yards against Rams. His 367 yards after catch this season are second most in NFL. … San Francisco RB Raheem Mostert has 148 yards rushing past two weeks. … Arizona fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday, replacing him with QBs coach Byron Leftwich, who played 10 seasons in NFL. .. Rookie QB Josh Rosen was in walking boot earlier in week with left toe injury but said he’d be ready to play Sunday. Rosen threw three interceptions and fumbled twice in blowout loss to Broncos. … Arizona is 0-4 at home for first time since 1979. … WR Larry Fitzgerald caught his first TD pass of season, 4-yarder vs. Denver. Fitzgerald needs 135 yards to pass Terrell Owens into second place in NFL career yards receiving. … Cardinals had been outscored 42-0 in third quarter before Fitzgerald’s TD catch. … Arizona is next to last in NFL in points scored (92). Cardinals’ most in any game is 28 against 49ers. … Fantasy tip: K Robbie Gould has made 14 of 15 field goals and could get bunch of chances against Cardinals’ defense that ranks last against run.
AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 4, Vikings No. 5
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (16), PASS (6).
SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (1), PASS (28).
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (27), PASS (7).
VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (5), PASS (16).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have 14-3 all-time record in Minnesota against Saints, including win in playoffs last season on last-second 61-yard TD reception by Stefon Diggs. Vikings also beat Saints 29-19 in 2017 opener. … Saints QB Drew Brees became fourth player in NFL history last week in win at Baltimore with 500 career TD passes, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady. … In last four games against Vikings, Brees has nine TDs, no interceptions, average of 308 passing yards and 120.7 passer rating. … Brees leads league with 77.3 completion percentage and 121.6 passer rating, with no interceptions and 13 TDs in 220 attempts. … Saints RB Alvin Kamara is one of two players in league, next to Giants RB Saquon Barkley, with at least 350 rushing and receiving yards. … Saints WR Michael Thomas, who had two TD catches against Vikings in playoffs last season, is third in league with 53 receptions. He leads NFL in catch percentage (91.4). … CB Eli Apple, acquired in trade with Giants, joins struggling pass coverage that has allowed 13 TDs with only two interceptions. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has seven TDs and no interceptions with average of 323 passing yards in two career games against Saints, both with Washington. … Cousins is fifth in league with 70.0 completion percentage. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen leads NFL with 67 catches, on pace to break Marvin Harrison’s all-time record, and 822 receiving yards. With 100-yard game against Saints, Thielen would tie Calvin Johnson with league record eighth straight. … Diggs has 13 catches, 230 yards and three TDs in two career games against Saints. … Vikings DE Danielle Hunter tied with Rams DT Aaron Donald for league lead with eight sacks. … Fantasy tip: Since returning from suspension, Saints RB Mark Ingram has 28 rushing attempts and five passing targets. Kamara has 23 rushing attempts and five passing targets in those two games.
AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 15, Jaguars No. 20
EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (21), PASS (15)
EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (2), PASS (24)
JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (23), PASS (18)
JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (25), PASS (1)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles have won last two meetings. … Philadelphia playing first game in London, leaving Carolina, Green Bay and Houston as only NFL teams yet to play across Atlantic. … Eagles lead NFL in time of possession, averaging more than 33 minutes. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown 173 consecutive passes without interception, team’s longest streak since Nick Foles went 237 attempts in 2012-13. … Wentz has gone five straight games completing at least 65 percent of passes. … WR Alshon Jeffery has 13 TDs receiving since 2017. He has 14 TDs in last 16 games, including playoffs. … TE Zach Ertz has at least five catches in nine straight games. He has three 100-yard games. … RB Wendell Smallwood has team-high 233 yards rushing. … DE Michael Bennett has two sacks and forced fumble in last two games. … CB Ronald Darby leads NFL with 12 pass breakups. … P Cameron Johnston leads NFL in net average, 49.7. … Jaguars playing sixth straight year in London. They have won last three at Wembley Stadium. … Jacksonville travels across pond with three-game losing streak. Last loss included QB Blake Bortles getting benched and postgame scuffle in locker room. Coach Doug Marrone sticking with Bortles for now. … Team held players-only meeting Monday in hopes of clearing air. … Bortles threw four TD passes last year in London, winning for third time in four career starts at Wembley. He has eight TD passes and one INT in last three outings there. … Bortles one of three NFL quarterbacks since 2014 with at least 15,000 yards passing and 1,500 yards rushing. Carolina’s Cam Newton and Seattle’s Russell Wilson are others. … Fantasy tip: Jaguars expect significant role for former Cleveland RB Carlos Hyde, acquired last week in exchange for fifth-round draft pick. Hyde likely to take carries from starter T.J. Yeldon. Look for big day from Eagles WR Nelson Agholor if Jags are without three of top four cornerbacks, including starter A.J. Bouye (calf).
If Bouye, Hayden and Patmon are unable to play, the Jaguars (3-4) would have three rookie cornerbacks to play alongside All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
Tre’ Herndon likely would start, with fellow undrafted rookie Quenton Meeks and newly signed Dee Delaney serving as backups. Meeks started the season on the practice squad, and Delaney was prompted to the 53-man roster Thursday.
The team placed third-string linebacker Donald Payne (knee) on injured reserve to make room for Delaney.
AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 25, Bears No. 15 (tie)
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (12), PASS (27).
JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19t), RUSH (14), PASS (20).
BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (6), PASS (20).
BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (4), PASS (18).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets were 3-4 last season, finished 5-11 for second straight year. … Rookie QB Sam Darnold coming off worst game as pro with three interceptions. No. 3 overall draft pick leads league with 10 interceptions to go with one of NFL’s worst completion percentages (56.1), passer ratings (74.3). … Jets signed WR Rishard Matthews — released by Tennessee last month at his request — on Tuesday to help banged-up receiving group. Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) is out for few weeks. Terrelle Pryor (groin tear) was released last week with injury settlement. … S Marcus Maye is sidelined with broken thumb and replacement Doug Middleton is on injured reserve after tearing pectoral muscle against Minnesota. … CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) has missed past three games. … CB Buster Skrine is in concussion protocol, has missed two straight games. … RB Bilal Powell suffered potential career-ending neck injury against Minnesota. … Rookie TE Christopher Herndon has TD catches in back-to-back games. … Bears have dropped two straight, fallen out of NFC North lead, after winning three in row to take sole possession of first place for first time since 2013. … Chicago led league with 18 sacks through first four games. Bears have one since, are tied for eighth in league with 19 on season. … LB Khalil Mack has no sacks past two games while being limited by ankle injury, after getting five in first four outings. … QB Mitchell Trubisky aims for fourth straight game with more than 300 yards passing, though he was wild against New England. … RB Jordan Howard has 311 yards rushing on 90 attempts — 3.5 per carry. … Oft-injured WR Kevin White had his first two receptions of season last week for career-high 64 yards. White caught 54-yard “Hail Mary” but got stopped just short of end zone. … TE Trey Burton caught nine passes for career-high 126 yards last week. … Fantasy tip: Burton could be in for another big game going against injury-riddled defense.
AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 23, Bengals No. 13
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (29), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (6), PASS (32).
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (28), PASS (21).
BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (29).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers’ .636 win percentage vs. Bengals is their second best, topped only by .700 percentage vs. Buffalo. … PK Chandler Catanzaro made 59-yard FG — longest in OT since 1974 — for 26-23 win over Browns. He missed extra point and 40-yard FG try on final play of regulation. … QB Jameis Winston threw for 365 yards vs. Browns but was sacked four times, threw two INTs and lost fumble. He has thrown for more than 350 yards in each of last two games. … Winston missed first three games on suspension for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy. He came off bench in 48-10 loss to Bears and has started last two games. Winston has completed 69 percent of throws with five TDs, six INTs and eight sacks for passer rating of 85.6. Ryan Fitzpatrick started first four games and had passer rating of 114.4. … Winston was team’s leading rusher vs. Browns with career-best 55 yards on 10 attempts. … Buccaneers lead NFL in total yards per game (449.5) and yards passing per game (364). … DE Jason Pierre-Paul has six sacks, tied for eighth in league. He has at least one in each of last five games. Buccaneers had five sacks vs. Browns. … Bengals coming off second-most-lopsided loss in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons. … Bengals are 2-1 at Paul Brown Stadium, including 28-21 loss to Steelers on Oct. 14. … Bengals had only one drive longer than 50 yards and season-low 239 yards in loss to Chiefs last Sunday night. … WR A.J. Green had seven catches for 117 yards, his second 100-yard game of season. … QB Andy Dalton has faced Buccaneers once and struggled. He completed 19 of 27 for 176 yards with one TD, three INTs during 14-13 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2014. … Defense has allowed 203 points. Only 49ers (218) and Falcons (212) are worse. Cincinnati has given up 429 yards per game — only Chiefs (435) are worse. … Fantasy tip: Winston is facing defense that was shredded in each of last two games. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 369 yards and Steelers piled up 481 overall win at Paul Brown Stadium. Patrick Mahomes threw for 358 yards and Chiefs had 551 yards and 33 first downs in 45-10 win Sunday night.
