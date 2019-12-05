Marrone to choose between Foles, Minshew during bye

Doug Marrone said he’s going to use the Jaguars’ bye week to weigh whether it will be veteran Nick Foles or rookie Gardner Minshew II at quarterback when Jacksonville next plays Nov. 17 at Indianapolis.

The Jaguars coach said he would “step away a little bit and take a break” before making his decision. He said he intended to talk to the quarterbacks, tell them his decision before they return to work next Sunday “and be able to discuss where we’re going to go from here.”

Marrone said he would consider everything he’s seen from both quarterbacks before making his decision.

“It’s not one game. It’ll be a body of work,” Marrone said.

Marrone made his comments following the Jaguars’ 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London on Sunday, when Minshew left a less-than-positive impression. On the day, he was 27-of-47 passing for 309 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles for the Jaguars (4-5).

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in the offseason. The contract includes $50.1 million in guarantees. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl championship in 2018 and was the game’s MVP.

In the season opener against Kansas City, Foles broke his left collarbone and had surgery to install a plate and screws. All along, the team has targeted Week 11 – the game at Indianapolis — for his return.

Minshew has guided the Jaguars to a 4-4 record. Before Sunday’s performance, he had completed 161 of 260 passes (61.9 percent) with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

In his brief appearance in Week 1, Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a touchdown.

