Mara: No support for changing replay rules

Efforts to amend the NFL’s replay rules this offseason have stalled out over a lack of support, according to one owner.

New York Giants co-owner and NFL competition committee member John Mara told ESPN on Tuesday that he’s “not sensing a lot of support for making changes” at this time.

Members of the committee spent the past two days in Indianapolis discussing the replay procedures, largely in response to a missed pass interference call near the end of regulation in the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

“Calls are just missed,” Mara said. “Officials are just human. They’re going to miss calls from time to time. … To think that we’re going to be a system where calls are always going to be corrected from New York or from upstairs, I just don’t think we’re there or even close to being there.”

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there haven’t been any new ideas to consider.

“We’ve had these conversations,” Jones said. “And you start rehashing them, and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve had this conversation again and again and again and again and again.'”

Committee chairman Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, joked that the topic of revising replay has come up each year “since like 1986.”

Potential changes that have been discussed include adding an eighth official to the game crew, increasing the number of review-eligible calls, and giving coaches the ability to challenge a non-call.

