Manning not sensing competition with Giants rookie QB
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur ended minicamp earlier this month with comments that seemingly set the stage for a quarterback competition in training camp.
But veteran Giants starter Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Some veteran quarterbacks shy away from mentoring potential young competition, but Manning said he is eager to work with Jones.
“We’ve got new guys and I’m trying to build a relationship with them and get them up to speed and so I’m trying to do my job in the quarterback room,” Manning said.
“I’ve always been good with young quarterbacks, whoever’s been in there, trying to get them up to speed, teaching them about defenses or styles or what our defense plays. So I’m doing the same thing with Daniel and I’m going to be a good teammate, I’m going to do the best that I can do and help everybody on the Giants be successful.”
Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said earlier this month.
“I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Manning, drawing on his rookie experiences, offered some advice to Jones.
“He’s coming into this team, he’s just trying to learn the playbook, learn the names of everybody, got to earn the respect of his teammates. He’s got so much going on. He’s got the New York media, dealing with them; all of a sudden they’re saying things Day 1,” Manning said.
“So just work hard, take your job seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously — if you can do that — enjoy your teammates, listen to your coaches and we’re all in this together and we’ll get through it.”
–Field Level Media
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced Friday. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
“We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring,” the Seahawks said a news release. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring’s family and friends.”
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
After selling the Seahawks, Behring established the Wheelchair Foundation and committed $15 million to the cause in 2000. The entity delivers free wheelchairs to people with disabilities.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access on Friday. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Coach Pat Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24 and Shurmur recently said, “we’re gonna play the very best player.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
–Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
–New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended for the opening game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Onyemata was issued a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession in February.
–Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Neary was arrested in September under suspicion of driving under the influence.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” Lawson told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
–Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
–The New York Jets signed third-round tackle Chuma Edoga to his four-year rookie contract.
Edoga was drafted 92nd overall in April out of USC, where he started 25 games and blocked for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in 2016 and 2017.
His signing leaves the Jets with only one unsigned draftee, third overall pick Quinnen Williams.
–The Cincinnati Bengals completed the signing of their 10-man draft class by inking third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt to his four-year rookie deal.
Pratt, drafted 72nd overall out of NC State, led the Wolfpack with 104 tackles last season and is expected to compete for a starting role as a rookie in Cincinnati.
His signing leaves just 13 of 254 total 2019 draft picks without a contract. Of the 13, six are first-rounders, including top-six picks Nick Bosa (second), Williams (third), Devin White (fifth) and Daniel Jones (sixth).
–Field Level Media
Nate Lashley used a scorching finish to cap a career-best round of 9-under-par 63 and take a one-stroke lead on Thursday through one round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley sits just in front of Ryan Armour and Nick Watney, who each shot 8 under, with a group of seven players jammed into fourth place at 7 under. Thirteen others are another stroke back in the packed leaderboard in the inaugural event at Detroit Golf Club.
Lashley, 36, is ranked 353rd in the world and seeking his first career PGA Tour victory in his second year playing on the Tour. He racked up nine birdies, including eight in his final 13 holes and five in his final six, and he capped the bogey-free round with three straight at Nos. 16-18. He didn’t miss a putt inside 10 feet.
“Had a lot of uphill putts with not a lot of break, so was able to knock those in,” Lashley said after his round. “There are some putts out there … So yeah, I putted really well today, the game feels good, and hopefully I can continue this through the week.”
Lashley finished tied for 28th at the U.S. Open earlier this month after missing the cut in four of his previous seven events. Before that span, he had four top-20 finishes in six events dating back to October.
Armour opened his round on the back nine and birdied five of his first seven holes. He added three more birdies on the front nine to cap a bogey-free round.
Watney also started on the back nine and had a bogey-free day, but he did almost all of his good work late. Just 1 under through seven holes, he birdied three in a row from No. 17 to No. 1, then added four more birdies in a six-hole span between Nos. 4 and 9.
Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, an Charles Howell III are among the group of seven at 7 under at the unfamiliar course, the site of Michigan’s first PGA Tour event since 2009.
“Most of us have only played the golf course a couple times,” Howell said after his round. “We didn’t know the setup, how it would be. I still think guys are gonna take a bit to learn the golf course, and once they do, you’re going to see lower scores.”
Kevin Kisner highlights the slew of players at 6 under. The top-ranked player within five strokes of the lead is Rocket Mortgage ambassador Rickie Fowler (ranked 14th), who is tied for 33rd at 4 under.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the field, is tied for 101st after shooting 71.
Gary Woodland is tied for 131st at 1 over in his first start since winning the U.S. Open two weeks ago.
Two spots are available for The Open Championship for players who finish in the top eight and are not already qualified to play at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” he told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
“I felt like any way I could possibly help out, I was going to do that. It hit my heart,” Lawson, 25, said.
Ja’Naiya’s 11-year-old cousin was wounded in the incident and is in critical condition. Her 18-year-old sister, also shot, remains hospitalized.
No arrests have been made in the case.
–Field Level Media
Muirfield to welcome women for first time
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which includes Muirfield, said 12 female members will be admitted next month as part of an extensive makeover of the grounds. The club voted two years ago to welcome women, after declining in 2016 to expand membership from men-only status.
The Royal and Ancient, which operates the Open Championship, ruled the Open rotation would not include male-only clubs.
That forced Muirfield into a second vote in 2017, when members of the club voted in favor of admitting women by more than 80 percent.
“This marks a milestone in the Club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club,” Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said in a statement.
Located in Gullane, Scotland, Muirfield first staged the Open in 1892 and 16 times overall. There was no announcement Thursday about when the Open might return to the site of Phil Mickelson’s victory in the 2013 Open.
R&A awarded the next three Open Championships to Royal St. George’s (2020), The Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022.
–Field Level Media
Ravens TE Hurst says foot problems behind him
Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden
Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
He said he felt as if he were “pushed around a little bit on the field” and added 15 pounds of muscle to put him over 260 pounds.
“I just feel strong. When I’m in and out of cuts and guys are on me at the top of my routes, I’m able to get separation better,” said Hurst, who turns 26 in August. “Obviously I’m able to hold the point of attack better blocking and stuff, so that’s going to be fun. I’m just excited. It’s going to be a really good year.”
The Ravens will open training camp July 24 at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.
–Field Level Media
Patrick Mahomes started one NFL game before his MVP season in 2018, but the flashes of greatness were evident to the Kansas City Chiefs — so much so that
Andy Reid and Company parted with Alex Smith in an offseason deal with the Washington Redskins and set the stage for Mahomes 2018 Breakout Tour. It was a smashing success.
Prior to the 2018 season, Mahomes was a serious longshot to win the league’s MVP award, anywhere from off the board to 100-1 entering training camp.
Once he put up his first aerial show in the preseason, Mahomes climbed to 25-1 at sportsbooks Bovada and Westgate.
The moral to this story: Find your NFL MVP value, play now and let it ride.
Mahomes took home the trophy and is the favorite to win MVP in 2019 at Westgate.
Superbook USA has Mahomes at 4-1 ahead of Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers at 8-1, and Drew Brees and Carson Wentz at 10-1.
Here’s where you should start to like the value.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady comes in at 12-1, with Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson 14-1.
With the Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers has one of the best – arguably the No. 1 group – defenses in the NFL backing him. I think Wilson is closer to 20-1 and would pass here.
Brady might be inching closer to 50 but he just bagged another Lombardi Trophy and won his third MVP award just two years ago in 2017.
If I’m not investing in Brady and Rivers, then dollars and hollers to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. His ascension would not be unlike Mahomes’ as a second-year breakout star. Mayfield is a household name, of course, but with two Pro Bowl receivers and a team on the climb, the playoffs are a real possibility in Cleveland again.
Should the Browns win 11 or 12 games, Mayfield is easily a top three MVP candidate. His current odds? Twenty-five to 1 … 25-1!
That’s on the same line as Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Two other quarterbacks and one running back I’d be willing to take a flier on:
Mitchell Trubisky is 200-1. I’m not saying he’s the best quarterback in his division, but he might be on the best team in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears. And if the Bears are 13-3 or 12-4, Trubisky has just put up some video game numbers in Matt Nagy’s offense.
Jimmy Garappolo is 80-1 and coming off of ACL surgery, but the San Francisco 49ers are a sneaky good pick out of the West if the Rams can’t shake the typical Super Bowl runner-up hangover.
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys is 60-1 and playing for a long-term contract. The Cowboys are tweaking their offense with Randall Cobb to assist Amari Cooper, and Elliott could approach 400 touches running and receiving.
Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012 with the Vikings and is the last non-quarterback to claim the hardware. All he had to do was clear 2,097 yards.
Other options from the longshot bin we’d consider:
Saints WR Michael Thomas, 100-1
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, 100-1
Jets RB Le’Veon Bell, 100-1
Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, 100-1
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, 100-1
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 80-1
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent eight hours answering questions from investigators on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Per Schefter’s report Hill took part in what was reportedly “a thorough interview,” but NFL Network reports he’s expected to attend training camp beginning on July 26.
The Kansas City Star reported Hill was interviewed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central time. NFL Senior VP of Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney, who works with Friel, were present, along with Hill’s legal representation.
Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families for possible child abuse, battery or neglect, involving Hill’s 3-year-old son.
Hill’s son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were called to Hill’s home twice that month, per public records.
Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case at this time.
The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who committed the crime.
KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly Hill’s, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
Espinal asks Hill, “Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?’ A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said on the recording. “He is terrified of you.”
Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities. The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.
–Field Level Media
BMW will sponsor an event in the PGA Tour playoffs for the final time this summer, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.
The BMW Championship has been on the schedule since the tour began a postseason format in 2007, with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural edition in Lemont, Ill. This year, the tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-18 at Medinah (Ill.) Country Club.
The event replaced the former Western Open, a longtime Midwest event that was staged in the Chicago area annually from 1962-2006. The Western Golf Association (WGA) still runs the BMW Championship.
“We are thankful for the impact BMW has made,” PGA Tour chief competitions and tournament officer Andy Pazder said, according to the Tribune. “Beyond 2019, the PGA Tour and WGA are in active discussions with several companies and are very confident we’ll have a long-term agreement in place starting in 2020.”
From 2007-18, the BMW Championship was the third of four playoff events, following The Northern Trust (formerly The Barclays) and the Dell Technologies Championship (formerly the Deutsche Bank Championship) and preceding the Tour Championship.
This year, the PGA Tour playoffs are down to three events, The Northern Trust, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, which will be played in August, a change from previous editions that were held in the fall.
The BMW Championship has exited the Chicago area for editions in Missouri (2008), Indiana (2012 and ’16) and Pennsylvania (2018).
Keegan Bradley is the reigning champion, having won at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia last year. Woods (2007, ’09) and Dustin Johnson (2010, ’16) are the only two-time BMW Championship winners.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon has filed a claim against the Alliance of American Football in bankruptcy court, seeking repayment of the $70 million he paid to buy into the now-defunct league, The Athletic reported Tuesday.
His court filing, executed Monday, contends he was enticed by “misrepresentations” to invest in the league.
The court papers state that Dundon, who heads Dundon Capital Partners, never was told that the league would need $50 million on top of his investment to get through the first season.
“The AAF further represented that it could survive the season with only $55,000,000, leaving substantial capital to prepare for the following season,” Dundon’s filing charges read. “During the weeks following the execution of the Term Sheet, DCP learned a number of alarming facts that revealed that the AAF was not forthcoming with Dundon and DCP. DCP learned that, in addition to not having the funds to pay salaries after the first week of the League’s games, the AAF also had accumulated more than $13,000,000 in unpaid debts and commitments. The AAF did not disclose these unpaid debts or commitments to DCP prior to the execution of the February 14, 2019 Term Sheet.”
Legendary Field Exhibitions is the primary debtor in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. The company is owned by Charlie Ebersol, the son of former NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol and founder of the league.
The AAF began play in February and ceased April 2 when Dundon pulled the plug. It had financial issues almost immediately and couldn’t make payroll after Week 1.
In response, Dundon pledged $250 million then and was named chairman, saying at the time he was impressed by the start-up league’s innnovations.
“As a lifelong sports fan and entrepreneur, I’ve always valued the opportunities generated in the ecosystem of sports and entertainment,” Dundon said in a statement released by the AAF in February. “I’m impressed with The Alliance’s stunning growth in-stadium and across TV, mobile and social media in just these first few weeks.”
The AAF filed the bankruptcy paperwork with the Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio on April 17.
Filings show the league listed $11.4 million in assets and $48.4 million in liabilities.
–Field Level Media
Bengals' first-round OT Williams likely to miss season
The
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Jonah Williams, the first offensive lineman selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, is expected to miss the season after surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum.
The Bengals selected the left tackle from Alabama with the 11th pick.
“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” coach Zac Taylor said in a release. “We’re confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”
The Bengals inserted Williams as their first-team left tackle in team drills last month, moving the incumbent at the position, Cordy Glenn, to left guard.
Williams missed minicamp June 11-13 after suffering the shoulder injury in practice a week earlier. Glenn slid back to tackle in minicamp, with Christian Westerman getting most of the reps at left guard.
Williams was a three-year starter at Alabama, playing right tackle as a true freshman while All-American Cam Robinson held down the left side. After Robinson’s departure, Williams took over at left tackle and earned unanimous All-America honors last season.
Williams’ injury continues a bad trend for Bengals’ first-round picks.
In 2018, offensive lineman Billy Price missed six games because of a foot injury.
In 2017, wide receiver John Ross played just 17 snaps.
In 2016, cornerback William Jackson missed the season due to a pectoral injury.
In 2015, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi played in only five games because of a knee injury.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill to meet Wednesday with NFL investigators
With the specter
With the specter of a suspension looming, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be interviewed by NFL investigators looking into the case involving his 3-year-old son.
ESPN reported the interview is scheduled to take place in Kansas City on Wednesday.
Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families for possible child abuse, battery or neglect. Hill’s son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were called to Hill’s home twice that month.
Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case.
The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who committed the crime.
KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly Hill’s, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
Espinal asks Hill, “Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?’ A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said on the recording. “He is terrified of you.”
Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities. The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.
–Field Level Media
Woods dropped from wrongful death case
A
A family’s wrongful death lawsuit that was filed last month against Tiger Woods, a Florida restaurant named for him, and Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, the eatery’s general manager, is no longer targeting the star golfer, Woods’ attorney said Monday.
The other defendants in the case remain. The family of Nicholas Immesberger, 24, a bartender at The Woods in Jupiter, Fla., filed the lawsuit in the wake of his death late last year in a car crash after he had apparently been drinking heavily at the restaurant after his shift ended.
Woods’ attorney, Barry Postman, wrote that the Immesberger estate dropped the golfer from the lawsuit because, despite the restaurant’s name, Woods doesn’t own the place.
Excluding Woods “was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death,” according to a written statement from Postman.
Attempts to reach Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for the estate, were unsuccessful Monday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Immesberger’s parents alleged in their filing that their son had a “habitual problem” with alcohol, which was known to the restaurant’s staff, and he had been overserved.
After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before he left the restaurant. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post at the time.
At the time of the crash, Immesberger’s reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.
–Field Level Media
Chez Reavie completed a steady round of 1-under par 69 on Sunday to win the Travelers Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years.
Reavie, whose sizable six-shot lead entering the day dipped to one, posted a 17-under 263 total at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
He ended up with a four-stroke edge, primarily because Keegan Bradley’s comeback bid hit a snag with a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 17th hole. Reavie birdied that hole, creating a three-shot swing.
Earlier, Reavie had a birdie on the fourth hole and a bogey on the eighth on what was otherwise a scorecard filled with pars.
The 37-year-old’s only other PGA Tour victory came in the 2008 Canadian Open.
With birdies on four of the first six holes on the backside, Bradley was within a stroke. The Vermont native had the support of the New England crowd.
Bradley had pars on No. 17 for the first three rounds before his chances came unraveled on that hole on Sunday.
He ended up with 67 for the round, sharing the runner-up spot with Zack Sucher at 13 under. Sucher also shot 67.
It was a day with some outstanding scoring throughout the field. Reavie was one of only three golfers in the top 12 to fail to shoot at least 2 under, but he took a conservative approach for the most part and it paid off.
Vaughn Taylor (65) finished fourth at 12 under.
England’s Paul Casey (65) tied for fifth place with Kevin Tway (67) and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (66) at 11 under. Niemann sank a 54-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer carded the day’s low round at 63, moving him into an eighth-place tie at 10 under.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder expects to be healthy for training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle during the offseason.
Solder said he has incorporated football training into his comeback along with the typical injury rehabilitation. He has played in 114 career games, including all 16 contests with the Giants in 2018. He spent his first seven seasons with the New England Patriots.
“There’s no reason to think that I won’t be there for training camp,” Solder told The Athletic when asked about his ankle.
The Giants hope for more good news from another injured offensive lineman, right tackle Mike Remmers, who has been sidelined with a back injury.
The full team is scheduled to report to training camp on July 24 at the Giants’ complex in East Rutherford, N.J.
–Field Level Media
Chez Reavie shot a 7-under-par 63 to burst into the lead of the Travelers Championship in the third round Saturday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Reavie birdied the first four holes on the backside and then added three more birdies as part of his 28 on the last nine holes. He’s at 16-under 194 for the tournament.
He’ll take a six-shot lead on Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher into Sunday’s final round.
Reavie tied for third place in last week’s U.S. Open. Now he has come to the other side of the country and he’s contending again.
He was 1 over through seven holes before going on the big surge Saturday.
Bradley recovered after hitting his tee shot on No. 15 in the water. He bogeyed that hole, and then posted pars on the final three holes to complete the 69 for the round.
Sucher, who led by two strokes entering the day, shot 71. He was playing with Reavie.
Sucher played the round’s first nine holes in 4 under, but a bogey and two double bogeys to begin the back nine not only prevented him from pulling away but sent him suddenly into third place.
Sucher was one of only two golfers in the top 19 to fail to produce a sub-70 third round.
Australia’s Jason Day followed his 63 in the second round with a 68 to move into a fourth-place tie with Mexico’s Robert Diaz (67). Day overcame bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 to finish the backside at even par.
“I’ve got a lot of work,” Day said. “Like we say, we’re focusing on trying to win this year.”
Bryson DeChambeau made a big move with a 64, going to 8-under 202 for the tournament and in a sixth-place tie with Kevin Tway (66), England’s Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Scotland’s Martin Laird (68).
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot 73, falling to a tie for 51st place at 2 under.
–Field Level Media
Former Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback and TCU star Trevone Boykin was indicted Friday on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily harm, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
The second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Boykin was arrested in Mansfield, Texas, on March 21 after Shabrika Bailey was beaten and told police the culprit was her boyfriend, Boykin.
Bailey told WFAA-TV in Dallas eight days after the attack that Boykin broke her jaw in two places and choked her until she passed out during a March 20 incident at her home in Mansfield.
Bailey said the encounter happened after she refused to show Boykin a text message on her phone, and the resulting injuries left her hospitalized for three days and required her jaw to be wired shut.
“I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down,” she said. “And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all.
“The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”
Boykin has previously denied the allegations.
According to the Star-Telegram, police have images of the assault from video obtained from the residence.
Boykin was released by the Seahawks in late March after Bailey went public with her account.
He played in five games in two seasons with the Seahawks, all in 2016. Boykin completed 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Boykin, 25, was one of the best players in TCU history during his college career from 2012-15. Among the records he set were the single-season passing yardage (3,901) and career passing yardage (10,728) marks.
Boykin was suspended for his final game at TCU after he resisted arrest in December 2015 a few nights before the team’s Alamo Bowl game.
–Field Level Media
A jury awarded more than $6 million to Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him overpriced diamonds.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback was not in court in San Diego on Friday for the verdict, but Brees and his wife, Brittany, both testified during the two-week trial against La Jolla, Calif., jeweler Vahid Moradi.
Their civil suit claimed Moradi valued gems that were purchased as an investment at $15 million, when they were worth millions less. Moradi denied the allegations.
“It was our position that Mr. Moradi breached his fiduciary duty, and that’s essentially what the jury said,” said attorney Andrew Kim, who co-represented the couple with Rebecca Riley, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They saw Mr. Moradi for exactly what he is: a grifter and a confidence man.”
Brees, 40, played for the Chargers in San Diego from 2001-05 before joining the Saints.
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers waive RB Wilson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived second-year running back Shaun Wilson on Friday.
Wilson played in five games as a rookie, rushing for 29 yards on six carries and catching three passes for five yards.
The 23-year-old Wilson also averaged 17.4 yards on seven kickoff returns. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 11 against the Washington Redskins.
Wilson played college football at Duke.
–Field Level Media
