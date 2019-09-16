Mahomes’ big second quarter propels Chiefs past Raiders

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns in the second quarter and passed for 443 yards Sunday to lead the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-10 victory against the Oakland Raiders.

In what is expected to be the last NFL game to be played on a dirt baseball infield, Kansas City (2-0) collected its 22nd win in its last 24 games against AFC West rivals. Oakland (1-1) is planning to move to Las Vegas next season and is not scheduled to play at home again until November, after the Athletics’ season will be over.

It was Mahomes’ second career 400-yard game in 19 regular-season starts and the 12th time he topped 300 yards. He completed 30 of 44 passes with no interceptions.

Demarcus Robinson led the explosive Chiefs receivers with six catches for 172 yards and two scores. Tight end Travis Kelce added 107 yards and a touchdown on seven grabs.

Kansas City used two third-quarter interceptions of Derek Carr to blunt any comeback bid. The first pick, by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, came in the end zone after the Raiders had driven to the 4.

Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs gained 99 yards on 12 carries to lead all rushers.

The Chiefs failed to score in the first quarter for the first time in 23 games, enabling the Raiders to gain a 10-0 lead after scoring on their first two possessions.

The scoreless period only seemed to irritate Mahomes. He fired for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter, igniting Kansas City to a 28-10 halftime margin.

Playing without speedy Tyreek Hill (collarbone), the Chiefs relied on other deep threats. Mahomes connected with Robinson for touchdowns of 44 and 39 yards on their first and last snaps of the period. Rookie Mecole Hardman and Kelce added TD grabs of 42 and 27 yards, respectively.

A 43-yard pass interference penalty against the Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu set up a 4-yard strike from Carr to Tyrell Williams for Oakland’s first TD and a 10-0 margin.

The Raiders were then blanked on their last nine possessions.

Carr passed for 198 yards and broke the Raiders’ franchise record for passing yards, exceeding the 19,078 recorded by Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler.

