Louisiana Lawmakers Eyeing Sports Betting Legalization In 2019
If in-state LSU fans want to legally bet on the home team as a double-digit home underdog to No. 1-ranked Alabama on Nov. 3rd, they’ll most likely drive to Mississippi to do it. Or wager offshore.
Meanwhile, Louisiana officials continue to discuss legislation that would allow local residents to join their Mississippi neighbors in legal sports betting.
On Wednesday, State Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Kenner, told a state Senate Judiciary Committee he would again introduce a sports betting bill, however, he expects other legislators will do the same. Martiny tried last spring to begin the process of legalizing sports betting but lawmakers failed to act and the bill died in committee, never getting to the full State Senate for a vote.
Week 9 College Football Picks: Take Iowa Over Overvalued Penn State
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks.
Also check out our NFL "Lookahead Lines" story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier lines, and identifying recency bias.
Each week we’ll be providing our top college football picks.
Also check out our NFL “Lookahead Lines” story, finding value (or not) by comparing earlier lines, and identifying recency bias.
Back to the college game (season record: 11-9) … This week we look at three live underdogs and a big favorite in the Big Ten.
College Football Picks Week 9: Take Iowa Over Penn State; Maryland Should Have a Fairly Easy Time With Illinois
Iowa +6.5 over Penn State
Penn State continues to be the most overvalued team in college football. After losing two straight, the Nittany Lions managed to squeak by a bad Indiana team last week, 33-28, as a 14-point favorite. Penn State won the game despite being outgained by 137 yards.
Iowa has won three consecutive games by a combined score of 113-47 and is coming off a 23-0 shutout over Maryland. The Hawkeyes have been money on the road in recent years, going 22-10-1 ATS in its last 33 games away from home.
It seems like people still aren’t buying into Iowa, but the Hawkeyes have outgained five opponents by at least 100 yards and their only blemish this season was a tough loss at Wisconsin. Penn State has failed to cover its last two games as favorites, while Iowa is 4-0 ATS in its last four road games dating back to last year.
The money came in on Penn State early with the line opening between 4.5-6 and up to 6.5 at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. I expect the money to come in the other way as we get closer to kickoff. Almost a touchdown is too much to give in what should be a close game throughout.
I’ll gladly take the Hawkeyes plus the points with a small wager on the Iowa ML +210.
Texas A&M +1 over Mississippi State
These two teams are going in opposite directions. Texas A&M has won three straight and is coming off a bye, while Mississippi State has lost three of four.
The Bulldogs were expected to be Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC West, but have struggled on the offensive side of the ball. Mississippi State has scored seven points or fewer in its last three losses.
The Bulldogs aren’t likely to get the offense going this week. Texas A&M allows just 78 yards per game rushing and 3.1 yards per carry. The Aggies’ defense has held its last three opponents to a season-low in total yards. Mississippi State will need to throw the ball to win this game and that won’t be easy.
Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is coming off a game versus LSU where he threw for 59 yards and four interceptions while completing just 33 percent of his passes. Fitzgerald has thrown for fewer than 100 yards in three straight games with no touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Aggies are 6-1 ATS this season and after starting 3-0. Mississippi State is 1-3 SU and ATS in its last four games. I’ll call for the small road upset here. Keep in mind the line opened at 3 and has come down to 1.
Kentucky +7 over Missouri
I took Kentucky last week as a 14-point favorite over Vanderbilt. They won, 14-7, failing to cover in one of the ugliest games you’ll ever see. I’m going back to the Wildcats getting a touchdown on the road to Missouri this week.
The Tigers hammered Memphis last Saturday, 65-33, as a nine-point favorite. Memphis is a perfect opponent for Missouri because it has one of the worst defenses in the country. The Tigers face a much tougher test this week against Kentucky. The Wildcats rank 11th in total defense, holding opponents to 108 yards below their season average.
Kentucky is also 14th in pass efficiency defense and its defensive front should create problems for Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. Lock’s numbers are great against weaker competition, but he has a TD to interception ratio of 21-28 versus Power 5 bowl opponents.
Missouri has played four Power 5 teams this year, beating Purdue by three, losing to Georgia by 14, losing to South Carolina by three and losing to Alabama by 29. A touchdown is too much here with an overvalued Missouri team. Kentucky has won three straight in this series. Make it four.
Maryland -17.5 over Illinois
This is the first meeting between the two schools and Illinois comes in losers of four of its last five games. The Illini have been outscored in their last two games, 95-27, in losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.
Maryland got shut out, 23-0, on the road in Iowa last week, but I view the Hawkeyes as one of the top teams in the Big Ten. The Terrapins have taken care of business versus teams they’re supposed to beat this year, defeating Bowling Green by 31, Minnesota by 29, and Rutgers by 27.
Maryland is tough when it can run the football with running backs Ty Johnson and Anthony McFarland. Expect that to be the case on Saturday against an Illinois defense allowing 273 rushing yards per game and 6.1 yards per rush in Big Ten play.
Maryland is 4-3 and 3-1 at home while playing one of the nation’s toughest schedules. It gets a breather this week in the reeling Illini who are just 8-19 ATS in their last 27 as an away dog. The Terrapins romp at home.
Also check out The Pro Football Handle: NFL Week 8 has both a potential NFC Championship preview in Saints vs. Vikings and the worst game of the year with 49ers vs. Cardinals. The New York Football Giants are in the midst of a fire sale and the Oakland Raiders are officially in tank mode. There are some crazy lines this week, listen below for complete insight and some laughs:
Projected States with Legal Sports Betting (2019)
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
So How Does This William Hill-FanDuel Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Play Out?
As you may be aware by now, bookmaker William Hill US (WH) filed a lawsuit this week against FanDuel in New Jersey District Court, alleging copyright infringement, specifically for copying the
As you may be aware by now, bookmaker William Hill US (WH) filed a lawsuit this week against FanDuel in New Jersey District Court, alleging copyright infringement, specifically for copying the company’s “How to Bet Guide” for its own guide in print and online.
The examples WH gives in its complaint, if true, are pretty damning.
“We are not litigious people but this is ridiculous,” William Hill CEO Joe Asher said in a statement to ESPN. “If the court finds in our favor, a portion of the proceeds will fund scholarships for creative writing programs at New Jersey universities.”
Through conversations with experienced litigators and attorneys with intellectual property experience, below we attempt to answer:
- How exactly does the court determine what kind of damages William Hill may have suffered?;
- How much money might this cost FanDuel?;
- What other motivations William Hill might be have here
Said a FanDuel spokesperson: “As a policy, we don’t comment on pending litigation
‘Cover City’: NFL Week 8 Picks, Preview With Christian Pina
Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
For the
Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
For the NFL Week 8 picks and preview pod, Rosenthal is joined again by Christian Pina (@ChristianPina), professional sports handicapper for Radar Sharp Edge, host of Inside Vegas and Gambling Podcast content editor. With some truly bad games (for bettors and fans alike) this week, the guys are picking their spots carefully.
But there are some great teaser opportunities and prop bets out there for consideration. Don’t miss Rosenthal’s SuperContest picks at the end of the pod, too.
Time codes for the episode follow below. Listen and subscribe on Spotify here.
1:17 — Week 7 recap and lessons learned.
4:25 — Philadelphia Eagles -3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London) — Both teams are struggling and while this is technically a neutral site, the “London Jaguars” are familiar with this city and trip.
8:18 — Cleveland Browns +8 at Pittsburgh Steelers — This game is why teasers exist.
12:00 — Denver Broncos +10 at Kansas City Chiefs — Team totals are the way to go for this type of game. Possible 3 team teaser.
15:12– N.Y. Jets +7.5 at Chicago Bears — Rosenthal has no interest in betting this game, and Christian notes that most of the money coming in is on the Bears.
16:14 — Washington Redskins PK at N.Y. Giants— Neither Rosenthal nor Christian are betting this game. Pass or take the Giants.
18:38 — Seattle Seahawks +3 at Detroit Lions — Rosenthal’s favorite line on the board, he loves the Lions and is waiting for a move to 2.5.
21:46 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4.5 at Cincinnati Bengals — Buy low, sell high. Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the prop market is a great look.
24:00 — Baltimore Ravens -2 at Carolina Panthers — Rosenthal staying away from this game but Christian is leaning towards Baltimore with a bounce back for Ravens QB Joe Flacco.
26:23 — Indianapolis Colts -3 at Oakland Raiders — Raiders coach John Gruden is locked in on Vegas and will do it his way. Take the over.
30:10 — San Francisco 49ers PK at Arizona Cardinals — Christian is avoiding this game, but Rosenthal sees a 3-team teaser opportunity.
34:20 — Green Bay Packers +9.5 vs. L.A. Rams — Game of the week! Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is the best in the game, while the Rams are on another planet. Take the over on Rams total, or total overall.
40:37 — New Orleans Saints PK at Minnesota Vikings — Good game, tough game, keep an eye on the prop market, especially Vikings WR Adam Thielen.
44:09 — New England Patriots -14 at Buffalo Bills — Check out the first quarter line and first half line. If you like the Pats, take them now. Buffalo is not going to win.
48:55 — SuperContest picks!
Also check out: Sports Handle's Week 8 edition of "Lookahead Lines": By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
Bookmaker William Hill and New Jersey Devils Partner Strike Sponsorship Deal — A First In New Jersey
The William Hill Sports Lounge, located outside Section 18 on the Main Concourse of Newark’s Prudential Center, is the latest major marketing foray executed by the rapidly expanding U.S. bookmaking operation, William Hill US announced on Thursday.
ESPN reports that because the NHL is not comfortable with the venue being an actual sportsbook
The William Hill Sports Lounge, located outside Section 18 on the Main Concourse of Newark’s Prudential Center, is the latest major marketing foray executed by the rapidly expanding U.S. bookmaking operation, William Hill US announced on Thursday.
ESPN reports that because the NHL is not comfortable with the venue being an actual sportsbook in which bets can be placed at windows and kiosks, instead, “company ambassadors” will assist bettors in downloading William Hill‘s betting app to make wagers online.
No opening date for the remodeled and rebranded space has been announced.
The venue, to be open during all New Jersey Devils NHL games, has been created in partnership with the Devils and the Prudential Center and will feature more than 20 digital screens showcasing the world’s most popular sporting events and displaying odds and betting propositions. The William Hill Sports Lounge will be also be open during more than 175 concerts and special events held at the arena annually.
‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 8 Breakdown, Vikes Host Saints, Rodgers and GB Big Dogs at Rams
On The Pro Football Handle, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games,
On The Pro Football Handle, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games, line movements and bookmaker liabilities, plus greater sports betting topics and stories that may have nothing to do with football. Walker has seen it all behind the counter and Perrault the same from behind the microphone, so they’ll have you prepared for anything.
NFL Week 8 has both a potential NFC Championship preview in Saints vs. Vikings and the worst game of the year with 49ers vs. Cardinals. The New York Football Giants are in the midst of a fire sale and the Oakland Raiders are officially in tank mode. There are some crazy lines this week, listen below for complete insight and some laughs.
Spotify fans go here to listen. Time codes for the episode follow below. Your feedback is welcome at @sports_handle.
0:44 — Recap of Week 7.
5:10 — The Giants’ (controversial)2-point conversion was the right decision.
9:50 — Is the NFL the next league to deal with tanking? The Raiders’ recent trades scream “tank mode”.
17:47 — Philadelphia Eagles -3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London) — The Eagles have been competitive and the public is still on them. The Jags were supposed to be among the best teams in the NFL this year but now are in a free fall.
21:20 — Cleveland Browns +8 at Pittsburgh Steelers — Steelers’ hold out RB Le’veon Bell will not return until after the trade deadline. Pittsburgh will beats Cleveland, but not sure they will cover.
24:22 — Denver Broncos +10 at Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs aren’t just beating the spread they are killing it. The Broncos have never been double digit dog vs. KC until now. Both teams won 45-10 in Week 7, what will Week 8 hold?
28:18 — Green Bay Packers +9.5 at L.A. Rams — The Rams are just ripping people apart recently, bit this is the biggest dog margin ever for an Aaron Rodgers QB’d team. Take the dog or the over.
31:10 — Washington Redskins PK at N.Y. Giants — The Big Blue fire sale is not impacting lines because the ‘Skins are a hard team to gauge.
33:13 — San Francisco 49ers PK at Arizona Cardinals — Don’t watch this game, don’t play this game.
34:51 — Seattle Seahawks +3 at Detroit Lions — Newly acquired defensive tackle “Snacks” Harrison should make his debut in a Lions uniform this week and the public thinks Detroit turning a corner.
38:29 — New Orleans Saints PK at Minnesota Vikings — Game of the week! Probably the most bet game of the weekend with both teams as serious Super Bowl contenders. Can make a case for both teams but Minnesota is the play here since they are home.
43:25 — New England Patriots -14 at Buffalo Bills — The number prevents a lot of action on this game. But it’s a Monday night, Buffalo has some pride, so bet the Bills or walk away.
46:16 — Baltimore Ravens -2 at Carolina Panthers — The league has figured the Ravens out. Expect a lot of action on this game.
47:16 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4.5 at Cincinnati Bengals — Bettors seem to like Tampa and just saw them prevail with a 59-yard game winning field goal. Cincy opened the season with the over/under at 7.5 games and the public is expecting a course correction.
48:48 — N.Y. Jets +7 at Chicago Bears — A healthy Khalil Mack will be a game changer. Teaser leg candidate.
Have a profitable Week 7, folks. Follow Perrault on Twitter @sportstalkmatt and Walker @robertusfsports.
Thanks for listening and see you back next week, tell a friend, sign up for our newsletter and also stay tuned forthis week's Cover City Podcast, featuring sports bettor Eric Rosenthal with guest Christian Pina.
How States Are Spending Their Sports Betting Tax Revenue
As states across the country are discussing legal sports betting, there has been much ado about sportsbooks operating on thin margins, which is news to a lot of lawmakers. By most accounts, a sportsbook earns between $1-$2 in net revenue from every $100 bet after all the money is divvied up. So where does the money
As states across the country are discussing legal sports betting, there has been much ado about sportsbooks operating on thin margins, which is news to a lot of lawmakers. By most accounts, a sportsbook earns between $1-$2 in net revenue from every $100 bet after all the money is divvied up. So where does the money go?
Much of it goes back to the winning bettors and there are the obvious expenses — paying employees, buying software and equipment, purchasing or renting space. And then there are taxes. The seven states that have legalized sports betting so far* apply wildly different tax rates on gross sports wagering revenue, from 6.75 percent in Nevada to more than 50 percent in Rhode Island.
In states currently seeking to become a legal sports betting states, some lawmakers are looking to earmark tax revenue for specific programs. In Kentucky, legislators hope it will help alleviate the state’s (humongous) pension-fund issue and in Illinois lawmakers are hoping sports betting revenue will put a dent in the state’s budget shortfall, which is $1.2 billion for fiscal year 2019. Others like Washington D.C. are eyeing Arts and Humanities, and early childhood education programs.
DraftKings, FanDuel Victory In Indiana Supreme Court Has Sports Betting Implications
The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a decision in favor of DraftKings and FanDuel in a case brought by three former collegiate football players, who argued that the daily fantasy sports operators violated the players’ “right of publicity” under Indiana law.
Indiana’s highest court found that the DFS operators (and now sportsbook operators
The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a decision in favor of DraftKings and FanDuel in a case brought by three former collegiate football players, who argued that the daily fantasy sports operators violated the players’ “right of publicity” under Indiana law.
Indiana’s highest court found that the DFS operators (and now sportsbook operators in some states) committed no such violation, because their use of player data, statistics and names falls within an exception to the rule, because that information falls within the meaning of “material that has newsworthy value,” the court writes. It made no difference that DraftKings and FanDuel were using the stats and information commercially — in contests requiring entry fees and awarding cash prizes.
The court made it clear they were answering only a limited question based on the set of facts presented. That said, the net effect of this ruling, which leaned on precedent from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, may streak into the national conversation about data within the context of legal sports wagering.
‘Lookahead Lines’: Big Swing In London’s Jags-Eagles Tilt, Colts Now Spotting Raiders 3 In Oakland
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines,” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung a week
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines,” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung a week or days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
We’ll highlight the significant shifts, look for value and suggest when it’s a good idea to get behind or stay away from certain teams. Here’s a look at the Week NFL 8 line moves and what it means to bettors. (Note: odds indicated based on current numbers at several Las Vegas sportsbooks.)
NFL Week 7 Lines, Before And After: Jaguars-Eagles Goes From Pick’em to Field Goal, Raiders Now FG Home Dogs to Colts; More Patriots Domination at Buffalo to Come?
Jacksonville Jaguars +3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London)
This line had remained steady up until this week when the perception of the Jaguars changed. CG Technology made the line a pick ’em back in May when they released numbers for every NFL game. Last week, the line remained there when the SuperBook released its early lines.
However, after the Jaguars got blown out for the third game in a row at home against the Texans, the number opened at Eagles -3 and that’s where it stayed as of Wednesday. The Eagles blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead last week at home to the Panthers to fall to 3-4 on the season, but the Jaguars present a more worrying picture. Jacksonville’s defense has taken a step back, separate from the struggles at quarterback. Blake Bortles was benched mid-game against Houston in favor of Cody Kessler. Jags coach Doug Marrone is going back to Bortles for the start this week but he’ll be on a short leash again.
These squads are meeting in London and the fact that the Eagles have moved off a PK to -3 in one week shows that oddsmakers are losing faith in the Jaguars. But Philly is also just 2-5 ATS, so while people are down on the Jaguars, there’s some value with them getting three points in this matchup.
NFL Week 8: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Total: 44
I think it’s easy to pile on the Bills because they struggled to do much of anything on offense with Derek Anderson at quarterback in Indianapolis. But that was Anderson’s first start in two years and he had been on the roster just a couple weeks. Look for him to be more acclimated in a home game against another vulnerable defense when Buffalo hosts the Patriots in Week 8.
That’s not to say the Bills will put up 30 points, but even double digits should be enough to push this one over. The Patriots have scored at least 38 points in four consecutive games. They’re almost certain to hit the 30 mark against a team that surrendered 37 to the Colts and gave up 31 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this season.
This one should sail into the 50s.
Predicted score: Patriots 37, Bills 17
Under of the week: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Total: 55.5
The Chiefs might be the highest-scoring team in football, but there’s some evidence that bookmakers are overdoing it with their totals. Kansas City games have gone over in only four of the team’s seven games, which has us thinking 55.5 is far too high for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Broncos.
These teams combined for “only” 50 when they met in Denver a few weeks ago, but the Broncos played extremely well defensively that night and they’ve since gained momentum on that side of the ball (they’ve surrendered just 33 points combined in their last two games).
The Broncos might also be destined to come back to earth offensively after scoring 45 points against a mess of an Arizona Cardinals team in Week 7. That result could be inflating this total, but it was probably an anomaly. Throw in that the Chiefs have started to play decent defense (they’ve given up just 24 points total in their last two home games) and this is a no-brainer.
Predicted score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 9-5
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 8 Picks
We’re finally in the black as promised. That was hard. Now, the hard part is staying there. That starts with Week 8 picks, which seem particularly tough. It looks like odds makers are fine tuning their lines well as the season gets deeper, because it was really hard to find bets to like
We’re finally in the black as promised. That was hard. Now, the hard part is staying there. That starts with Week 8 picks, which seem particularly tough. It looks like odds makers are fine tuning their lines well as the season gets deeper, because it was really hard to find bets to like this week. Still, we have a column to write, so there were five worth writing about.
Since there’s nothing that jumps out at me as a “lock” (there’s no such thing), we’re just going to throw the same amount of money on all these games and hope we at least go 3-2 and keep building up our stacks of cash.
Colts -3 at Raiders (-115)
In case you hadn’t noticed, the Raiders are in complete disarray. The trade of Amari Cooper isn’t going to affect their on-field product through lost production. He had been injured and under performing all year long. However, it is the beginning of a long rebuilding process and nobody wants to deal with that mid-season.
This game might be in Oakland, but with running back Marshawn Lynch headed to the injured reserve, what reason do some of these guys have to be out there? I’m not saying the team is going to completely give up (although they might), but the Colts have more on the line in a mediocre AFC South, so the desperation for the win alone might give them the slight edge. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.48.
Packers +9 at Rams (-110)
It’s just hard to imagine an Aaron Rodgers led team losing by double digits. Yes, they are playing the NFL’s best team on the road and are coming off a near disaster against the 49ers, but it’s still hard to imagine. Green Bay’s pass defense is in the top 10, but it’s run defense is ranked 20th in yards allowed per game. They can’t allow Todd Gurley III to shred them. Easier said than done.
In a game that should take on a playoff-like atmosphere, Rodgers is going to show up. He probably can’t will his injury-riddled team to victory on one leg against football’s best team, but he can certainly keep it within 10 points. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
Vikings -1 vs. Saints (-110)
In a rematch of last year’s classic NFC Divisional Round playoff game, Minnesota and New Orleans square off again, this time with the No. 2 seed in the NFC potentially at stake. That might be getting ahead of ourselves, but this is a big one. The fact it’s in Minnesota makes all the difference. They’ve been rolling and getting this game at home is huge.
The Saints are coming off a lucky 24-23 win in which Justin Tucker missed an extra point that would’ve sent the game into overtime. Rarely, do the football gods let you get away with that unscathed. Expect New Orleans to come crashing back down to earth against another good defense and for Minnesota to hold on late in a potential playoff preview. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
Broncos-Chiefs UNDER 55 (-110)
Divisional games, especially in the AFC West, always seem to be tough. In fact, this very match up already proved to be tough with Denver falling late at home, 27-23. Now, the Broncos are faced with stopping a Kansas City offense that just put up 45 against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
While Denver’s defense isn’t nearly as strong as many anticipated it would be, there is reason to believe in this under. One is that Denver’s own offense has really struggled. That opens the door for the under to still hit, even in the case of a blowout. This simply seems like too high an over/under given how these teams have played on defense as of late. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
Patriots-Bills OVER 44 (-110)
If nothing else, bet this over just so you can be entertained watching Derek Anderson try to out duel Tom Brady. Of course, that won’t happen, but the Patriots defense is bad and the Bills should be able to do something on offense. This is likely to be a two-score game, but not 21-7, more like 42-28. We’ve seen it all year long: New England wins shootouts.
Of course, the Bills are depleted on offense, but again, they should put up enough points (grouped with how many points they get gashed by the Patriots for) to easily cover 44 total points. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.64.
No bonus picks this week; there simply aren’t enough good games to give you any more options. Let’s hope the sports betting gods don’t take spite on us for winning two bets on that Justin Tucker missed extra point last week. Those things always seem to have a way of evening themselves out…
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Why Smaller Sports League Want in on Legal Sports Betting
While the four major U.S. sports leagues wrestle with how to approach the rapidly expanding legal sports betting market in the states, a bevy of smaller leagues and sports organizations are quickly embracing the emerging market.
The reason various niche sports are seeking out deals with sportsbook operators, gaming companies and sports information providers
While the four major U.S. sports leagues wrestle with how to approach the rapidly expanding legal sports betting market in the states, a bevy of smaller leagues and sports organizations are quickly embracing the emerging market.
The reason various niche sports are seeking out deals with sportsbook operators, gaming companies and sports information providers is grounded in the desire to expand their sports through the increased fan engagement that sports wagering can stimulate.
The four big dogs — Major League Baseball, the National Football League, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League — have long known that gambling drives eyeballs, but as longtime opponents of legal sports betting, they are proceeding more cautiously in this new era. In fact, the leagues are calling for federal intervention on sports betting once again. But in any framework, legal sports betting is good for business and a potential lifeline for leagues fighting to stay afloat.
Consensus Favorites Leash Dogs In Week 7 of NFL SuperContest
The New York Giants delivered more agita on Monday night for scores of Giants fans but in the end, with five ticks remaining, Big Blue came through for the bettors on a late Eli Manning
The New York Giants delivered more agita on Monday night for scores of Giants fans but in the end, with five ticks remaining, Big Blue came through for the bettors on a late Eli Manning touchdown strike to Odell Beckham Jr. from short range.
The TD narrowed the score 23-18 in the Falcons’ favor, which actually sealed the cover in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, in which the spread locked at 5.5. For spread bettors outside the SuperContest, the Giants’ successful two-point conversion resulting in a 23-20 final would have given most/all Giants backers at cover as the line floated and closed around 3.5 or 4 at most shops.
Everything else being equal on the time-space-football continuum, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur’s earlier analytics-driven decision to go for a two-point conversion (which failed) when the Giants trailed 20-12, did not ultimately impact the SuperContest spread. But it certainly made the final Saquon Barkley two-point rushing plunge a spread-tastic conclusion to MNF game between two teams going nowhere.
Overall, four of the top five consensus SuperContest picks (figures via FantasySuperContest) were favorites who covered the number — the Vikings, Patriots, Chiefs and Lions. Here’s a snapshot of Week 7 and then we’ll get into some specifics.
- Favorites vs Underdogs (ATS): 7-7
- Home vs Away (ATS): 4-10
- Over/Under record: 4-10
- Straight up underdog wins: 4
Read more Consensus Favorites Leash Dogs In Week 7 of NFL SuperContest on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 7 Results
THANK YOU, JUSTIN TUCKER. The missed extra point heard ‘round the world saved us from near disaster this week. Everything looked great. We were ready to go 4-1 on the week and then the Ravens decided to complicate things. We’ll talk about all that and more in this week’s results column, but suffice
THANK YOU, JUSTIN TUCKER. The missed extra point heard ‘round the world saved us from near disaster this week. Everything looked great. We were ready to go 4-1 on the week and then the Ravens decided to complicate things. We’ll talk about all that and more in this week’s results column, but suffice it to say we got pretty lucky.
WIN: Vikings -4 vs. Jets (-110): Vikings 37, Jets 17.
There were a few points where the Jets made this bet seem like it could finish close, but ultimately, the Vikings were just too much. We thought the -4 line looked too good to be true, but it turns out it wasn’t. We got good Kirk Cousins Sunday, which all but guaranteed we were in the clear.
Minnesota looks to be rolling right now and we will see if the oddsmakers catch up to that in future weeks when they’re setting lines. The win: $5.70.
WIN: Texans +5 vs. Jaguars (-105): Texans 20, Jaguars 7.
The Jaguars are a mess right now and boy, did we benefit from that mess. In hindsight, it would’ve been great to bet the Texans’ money line since they ended up winning the game outright. Even as it is, we got good value at -105, meaning oddsmakers really thought this was going to be a touchdown game.
Blake Bortles forgot how to play football and was replaced by Cody Kessler in the second half, but that didn’t help the Jaguars enough to get them back into the game. After starting 0-3, Houston is now in first place in the AFC South and after winning us our bet, we should be happy about that. Total win: $7.81.
LOSS: Panthers-Eagles OVER 45.5 (-110): Panthers 21, Eagles 17.
We looked doomed from the start until the two teams made things very interesting near the end of the game. Philly was driving before their drive stalled late. Had they scored and made it 24-21, we could’ve rooted for a Panther field goal to push us over and send things to overtime. As it happens, it wasn’t meant to be.
It turns out the betting gods really were on our side Sunday, though, as we will talk about in a minute. That being said, we can’t complain too much about not getting this backdoor cover, because it was our only blemish on the day. Total win: $0.
WIN: Saints over Ravens (+120): Saints 24, Ravens 23.
This was our upset pick of the week and it hit. Of course, this should have gone to overtime, but we will take it. It was a truly wild game with the Ravens seemingly tying the game before Justin Tucker missed his first extra point in 223 career tries. Baltimore looked like they were going to completely screw us over, but we somehow managed to escape.
Had Tucker drilled the extra point, we likely would have seen overtime, which would have made it impossible to win our Saints bet as well as our under bet. We’ll count our blessings as well as our winnings. The win: $6.60.
WIN: Saints-Ravens UNDER 49.5: Saints 24, Ravens 23.
This seemed like a mortal lock as the score sat at 3-0 Ravens six minutes before the half, but we very nearly had our hearts broken. A spurt of offense down the stretch almost pushed this thing over. As we mentioned, though, the Tucker missed extra point saved the day on both fronts.
Had he made it, the game would have been tied at 24. This was our biggest bet of the day and the only way to win it would have been a 24-24 tie. Thank goodness we didn’t have to root for that and narrowly escaped with both our bets in tact from this game. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Justin Tucker for finally putting us into the green on the season. Total win: $15.20.
PIGGY BANK: $152.12 (8.7% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.4% (19-13-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Football Is King: MS September Sports Betting Handle Reaches $31.77 Million
It’s official — Mississippi loves it some football. The state’s gaming commission released its September sports betting numbers on Monday, and they are sky high. Magnolia State sports bettors wagered $31.77 million and produced $5.5 million in taxable revenue during the first full month of professional and college football. Those numbers dwarf
It’s official — Mississippi loves it some football. The state’s gaming commission released its September sports betting numbers on Monday, and they are sky high. Magnolia State sports bettors wagered $31.77 million and produced $5.5 million in taxable revenue during the first full month of professional and college football. Those numbers dwarf August, which had $644,489 in taxable revenue on a $7.7 million handle.
The handle includes futures bets made, while the taxable revenue does not include futures bets, many of which are not yet decided.
Most notable was the state’s win percentage, which was a whopping 17.3 percent. For comparison, that number was 10 percent in August and Nevada traditionally has a 5 to 7 percent hold.
Read more Football Is King: MS September Sports Betting Handle Reaches $31.77 Million on SportsHandle.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 8
It didn't seem possible, but Tua Tagovailoa's odds to win the Heisman trophy increased after Saturday's performance vs. Tennessee. Kyler Murray's stock decreased, but not to the same extent as Dwayne Haskins. Following a dismal performance that lead to a 49-20 rout courtesy of the Purdue boilermakers, the Ohio State QB's Heisman Trophy odds dropped
It didn’t seem possible, but Tua Tagovailoa’s odds to win the Heisman trophy increased after Saturday’s performance vs. Tennessee. Kyler Murray’s stock decreased, but not to the same extent as Dwayne Haskins. Following a dismal performance that lead to a 49-20 rout courtesy of the Purdue boilermakers, the Ohio State QB’s Heisman Trophy odds dropped considerably. He still remains in the top three, but shares his 12/1 odds with Shea Patterson. We’ll see what next week brings.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Caesars’ Horseshoe Casinos Baltimore Become Ravens’ Official Casino Partner
Following in the Dallas Cowboys’ footsteps, the Baltimore Ravens have forged an official partnership with the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, becoming the second NFL team to strike such an agreement since the league decided in September to permit marketing deals between casinos and its teams.
The Horseshoe Casino, a Caesars Entertainment property, is
Following in the Dallas Cowboys’ footsteps, the Baltimore Ravens have forged an official partnership with the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, becoming the second NFL team to strike such an agreement since the league decided in September to permit marketing deals between casinos and its teams.
The Horseshoe Casino, a Caesars Entertainment property, is walking distance to the Raven’s M&T Bank Stadium — less than a mile down Warner street.
Ravens and Caesars executives announced the deal on Friday alongside Ravens’ Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden. Like the Cowboys’ deal with the WinStar World Casino in Oklahoma, the second-of-its-kind deal designating a casino as an official team partner will permit the Horseshoe to use the Ravens’ team marks and logos for on-site promotions, according to the release on the Ravens’ website.
After Spirited Hearing, Indiana Lawmakers Will Continue to Explore Sports Betting
Indiana on Friday became the latest state to hold a sports betting hearing, when lawmakers heard from various corners of the industry — a technology provider, the NBA, an anti-gambling group and small business owner Patrick Doerflein, who owns an app called “Burn and Bet,” referred to himself as a “hillbilly guy from
Indiana on Friday became the latest state to hold a sports betting hearing, when lawmakers heard from various corners of the industry — a technology provider, the NBA, an anti-gambling group and small business owner Patrick Doerflein, who owns an app called “Burn and Bet,” referred to himself as a “hillbilly guy from Brown County” and asked legislators not to over regulate.
While the session had moments of levity, it was a very different sort of hearing in Illinois on Wednesday. Indiana state lawmakers put forth several sports betting bills in 2018 and the Gaming Commission signed on with a market analysis firm, but Hoosier State legislators on the Interim Joint Public Policy Committee still appeared to be in the early learning stages of learning about sports wagering.
One lawmaker asked if a technology professional had said “toad system” when he was referring to a “tote system,” and another asked NBA executive Dan Spillane if any states that have legalized sports betting passed a law granting the league an “integrity fee.” (None have.) This was in stark contrast to contract with gaming entities independently?”
‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 7 Breakdown, Patriots-Bears, Bengals-Chiefs
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 7 Breakdown, Patriots-Bears, Bengals-Chiefs appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games, line movements and bookmaker liabilities, plus greater sports
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 7 Breakdown, Patriots-Bears, Bengals-Chiefs appeared first on SportsHandle.
On The Pro Football Handle, Las Vegas-based sports talk voice Matt Perrault and veteran bookmaker Robert Walker of USBookmaking dive into select NFL games, line movements and bookmaker liabilities, plus greater sports betting topics and stories that may have nothing to do with football. Walker has seen it all behind the counter and Perrault the same from behind the microphone, so they’ll have you prepared for anything.
It’s NFL Week 7, another Week of the Dog! First the guys run through some of the hot topics in the industry like the USBookmaking sportsbook launch in New Mexico and current laws favoring brick and mortar sportsbooks in Nevada. The games this week are all about the ‘dogs. Which games are advisable to skip, and where’s there an attractive total? Listen up.
Spotify fans go here to listen. Time codes for the episode follow below. Your feedback is welcome at @sports_handle.
0:54 — Recap on the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in a post-PAPSA world.
2:55 — Robert gives describes the launch of the USBookmaking-managed sportsbook in New Mexico.
8:23 — Why does Nevada allow digital sign ups for poker, but not sports betting? Protectionism.
19:52 — Sports wagering and the future of sports radio and sports media .
23:43 — NFL Week 6 recap and what the guys learned.
24:44 — New England Patriots -3 at Chicago Bears — The public is betting Pats like it’s been decided but the guys like Da Bears.
26:50 –– Cincinnati Bengals +6 at Kansas City Chiefs — Walker says bet the over or walk away or but Perrault is on Cincy.
30:05 –– LA Rams -9.5 at San Francisco 49ers — San Francisco will probably t lose, but will cover. The number is so high it knocks the public out.
33:04 — Houston Texans +5 at Jacksonville Jaguars — Week 3 the Jags were the best team in NFL and now in Week 7 they are lost.
36:36 — Dallas Cowboys +1 at Washington Redskins — Big handle, good game and pick the winner outright.
38:39 — Cleveland Browns +3.5 at Tampa Buccaneers — Tampa Bay makes you never want to watch them play again
41:05 — Tennessee Titans +6.5 vs. LA Chargers (London) — The public is on the Chargers and they’re a good team but the pros are looking Titans here.
42:40 — Detroit Lions -3 at Miami Dolphins— Pros and Joes don’t like The Brockstar. Walk away — this game won’t be on RedZone much this Sunday.
45:00 — New Orleans Saints +2.5 at Baltimore Ravens — May be a high scoring game, books will need Baltimore and the under.
46:46 — Minnesota Vikings -3.5 at NY Jets — Aren’t the Vikings better than a field goal versus the bangrd up Jets? Walk away.
49:01– NY Giants +4.5 at Atlanta Falcons — ATL is in serious trouble and NY is terrible. If you get over 4 take the Giants, or bet the over.
Have a profitable Week 7, folks. Follow Perrault on Twitter @sportstalkmatt and Walker @robertusfsports.
Thanks for listening and see you back next week, tell a friend, sign up for our newsletter and also check out our Cover City Podcast, featuring sports bettor Eric Rosenthal with guest Warren Sharp this week:
The post ‘Pro Football Handle’: NFL Week 7 Breakdown, Patriots-Bears, Bengals-Chiefs appeared first on SportsHandle.
NFL Sheds Some Scare Tactics In Sports Betting Statement In Illinois
Hearings on Wednesday in Illinois and Washington, D.C. that focused on sports betting brought together various lawmakers, stakeholders and players’ associations representatives — but not a National Football League representative in the flesh.
Jack Evans, Chairman of the D.C. Council’s Finance & Revenue Committee who led the Council hearing, asked aloud why the
Hearings on Wednesday in Illinois and Washington, D.C. that focused on sports betting brought together various lawmakers, stakeholders and players’ associations representatives — but not a National Football League representative in the flesh.
Jack Evans, Chairman of the D.C. Council’s Finance & Revenue Committee who led the Council hearing, asked aloud why the NFL has largely been absent from the public conversation on legal sports wagering. “That’s the largest gambling area — in football,” Evans noted, before the NBA’s Dan Spillane advised that an NFL official actually had appeared at a Congressional hearing in September.
At that House of Representatives committee hearing, the NFL’s Jocelyn Moore, Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs stated that, “Since the Supreme Court decision, state governments are rushing to promote sports betting — and we are witnessing a regulatory race to the bottom.”